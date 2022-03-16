34 Coffee Desserts To Perk You Up From Morning to Night

  • <p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2754/iced-coffee-hacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coffee" class="link ">Coffee</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3246/easy-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dessert" class="link ">dessert</a> might not seem like the most natural pairing, but we promise, they’re a match made in heaven. Whether you’re looking for a nighttime after-dinner boost, a way to make your <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1779/quick-easy-chocolate-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chocolate desserts" class="link ">chocolate desserts </a>extra decadent, or just want more Kahlúa in your life, these 34 coffee-filled desserts are for you!</p><p>One of our top not-so-secret ingredients in the Delish test kitchen has got to be instant coffee granules. We’re using them here (along with espresso powder and instant coffee) to make our chocolate desserts EXTRA rich and fudgy. They don’t end up tasting like coffee, but have a mysterious something extra that will leave you and your guests wanting more. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite recipes here, like our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39125461/chewy-chocolate-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chewy chocolate cookies" class="link ">chewy chocolate cookies</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a28354114/fudge-brownie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fudgy brownies" class="link ">fudgy brownies</a>, but you can try adding a teaspoon to any of our myriad <a href="https://www.googleadservices.com/pagead/aclk?sa=L&ai=DChcSEwil95-t58v2AhX_yZQJHdxHB9oYABAAGgJ5bQ&ae=2&ohost=www.google.com&cid=CAESbeD2FsO9GkQ32cJuuhs3CU9DW0jqny0KBUsMjgz-JtLPWB-7BBzciqGZu-Jn0fyjq0c-DTEbm727Wc1Fa6NpohcX6sF5o_6GrI2j5RhrvmuQQABf2DfVWYNxzXpYOEKjjFP7TbRjwjcssYllUJk&sig=AOD64_0_Ps7zFKMU7UzanHzaa-9mqWVSFw&ved=2ahUKEwjx75Ot58v2AhVYj4kEHRnmAhkQ0Qx6BAgDEAM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chocolate desserts" class="link ">chocolate desserts</a> to see what we mean!</p><p>Or skip adding it yourself, and let a coffee liquor like Kahlúa do the work for you. It’s hard not to love a recipe that does double duty as a dessert and a cocktail, like our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56811/kahlua-chocolate-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kahlúa cupcakes" class="link ">Kahlúa cupcakes</a> or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46135/mudslide-no-churn-ice-cream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mudslide ice cream" class="link ">mudslide ice cream</a>. We’ve also included some classic cocktails, like the OG <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30212606/mudslide-cocktail-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mudslide" class="link ">mudslide</a> or a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29091466/white-russian-cocktail-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white russian" class="link ">white russian</a> you can enjoy as an after dinner aperitif or for a particularly boozy brunch.</p><p>Dessert for breakfast? No judgment from us! Try an extra sweet dalgona coffee (or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32407899/dalgona-martini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:martini" class="link ">martini</a>), or whip up some <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36618154/frappuccino-pancakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frappuccino pancakes" class="link ">frappuccino pancakes</a>. You could even bake some <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22814275/easy-coffee-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee cake" class="link ">coffee cake</a>–while traditionally it’s only called that because it’s supposed to be served with coffee, we’ve snuck a tiny bit into our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58127/baileys-chocolate-coffee-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baileys" class="link ">Baileys</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57269/banana-bread-coffee-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:banana bread coffee cakes" class="link ">banana bread coffee cakes</a> for fun.</p><p>For more sweet ideas, check out our favorite <a href="https://www.delish.com/content/dessert-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:desserts" class="link ">desserts</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/content/drink-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cocktails" class="link ">cocktails</a> of all time</p>
    Coffee and dessert might not seem like the most natural pairing, but we promise, they’re a match made in heaven. Whether you’re looking for a nighttime after-dinner boost, a way to make your chocolate desserts extra decadent, or just want more Kahlúa in your life, these 34 coffee-filled desserts are for you!

    One of our top not-so-secret ingredients in the Delish test kitchen has got to be instant coffee granules. We’re using them here (along with espresso powder and instant coffee) to make our chocolate desserts EXTRA rich and fudgy. They don’t end up tasting like coffee, but have a mysterious something extra that will leave you and your guests wanting more. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite recipes here, like our chewy chocolate cookies and fudgy brownies, but you can try adding a teaspoon to any of our myriad chocolate desserts to see what we mean!

    Or skip adding it yourself, and let a coffee liquor like Kahlúa do the work for you. It’s hard not to love a recipe that does double duty as a dessert and a cocktail, like our Kahlúa cupcakes or mudslide ice cream. We’ve also included some classic cocktails, like the OG mudslide or a white russian you can enjoy as an after dinner aperitif or for a particularly boozy brunch.

    Dessert for breakfast? No judgment from us! Try an extra sweet dalgona coffee (or martini), or whip up some frappuccino pancakes. You could even bake some coffee cake–while traditionally it’s only called that because it’s supposed to be served with coffee, we’ve snuck a tiny bit into our Baileys and banana bread coffee cakes for fun.

    For more sweet ideas, check out our favorite desserts and cocktails of all time

  • <p>Tiramisu is admittedly a bit of a process to make, but it's SO worth it. Set yourself up for success by keeping your workspace as tidy as possible, particularly when dipping your ladyfingers in the rum and coffee.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58091/easy-tiramisu-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiramisu recipe" class="link ">Tiramisu recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tiramisu

    Tiramisu is admittedly a bit of a process to make, but it's SO worth it. Set yourself up for success by keeping your workspace as tidy as possible, particularly when dipping your ladyfingers in the rum and coffee.

    Get the Tiramisu recipe.

  • <p>This super-boozy shake uses <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a33502022/cold-brew-coffee-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cold brew" class="link ">cold brew</a> ice cubes, so it won't get diluted no matter how long it takes you to get to the bottom of the glass.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27922325/baileys-coffee-slushies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baileys Coffee Slushies recipe" class="link ">Baileys Coffee Slushies recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Baileys Coffee Slushies

    This super-boozy shake uses cold brew ice cubes, so it won't get diluted no matter how long it takes you to get to the bottom of the glass.

    Get the Baileys Coffee Slushies recipe.

  • <p>Sure, Kahlúa is great in coffee, but it's REALLY great in cupcakes. We added both coffee and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56838/kahlua-fudge-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kahlúa" class="link ">Kahlúa</a> to a boxed cake mix for a triple threat that we're obsessed with.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56811/kahlua-chocolate-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kahlúa Cupcakes recipe" class="link ">Kahlúa Cupcakes recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Kahlúa Cupcakes

    Sure, Kahlúa is great in coffee, but it's REALLY great in cupcakes. We added both coffee and Kahlúa to a boxed cake mix for a triple threat that we're obsessed with.

    Get the Kahlúa Cupcakes recipe.

  • <p>You don't need a machine to make a homemade batch of ice cream—just a strong arm and some imagination. Here, we folded in Oreos, caramel sauce, and a touch of instant coffee for a caffeinated kick, but this recipe is infinitely adaptable!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a36635100/coffee-cookies-n-cream-ice-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coffee Cookies 'N' Cream Ice Cream recipe" class="link ">Coffee Cookies 'N' Cream Ice Cream recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Coffee Cookies 'N' Cream Ice Cream

    You don't need a machine to make a homemade batch of ice cream—just a strong arm and some imagination. Here, we folded in Oreos, caramel sauce, and a touch of instant coffee for a caffeinated kick, but this recipe is infinitely adaptable!

    Get the Coffee Cookies 'N' Cream Ice Cream recipe.

  • <p>Love <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a50605/chocolate-chip-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chocolate chip cookies" class="link ">chocolate chip cookies</a>, but want EVEN more chocolatey flavor? This recipe is for you. These chewy cookies double down on chocolate, thanks to the combo of cocoa powder, chocolate chips, and one of our favorite secret-weapon ingredients: instant coffee.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39125461/chewy-chocolate-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chewy Chocolate Cookies recipe" class="link ">Chewy Chocolate Cookies recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Chewy Chocolate Cookies

    Love chocolate chip cookies, but want EVEN more chocolatey flavor? This recipe is for you. These chewy cookies double down on chocolate, thanks to the combo of cocoa powder, chocolate chips, and one of our favorite secret-weapon ingredients: instant coffee.

    Get the Chewy Chocolate Cookies recipe.

  • <p>If you've got instant coffee, sugar, and water on hand, you can make this. It'll go by faster if you have a hand mixer, but a humble regular whisk, one powerful arm, and a good dose of patience and endurance will get you there too</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32072159/dalgona-coffee-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dalgona Coffee recipe" class="link "><strong>Dalgona Coffee recipe</strong></a>.</p>
    Dalgona coffee

    If you've got instant coffee, sugar, and water on hand, you can make this. It'll go by faster if you have a hand mixer, but a humble regular whisk, one powerful arm, and a good dose of patience and endurance will get you there too

    Get the Dalgona Coffee recipe.

  • <p>German Chocolate Cake is a sweet chocolate cake that is filled and frosted with a rich, sticky coconut and pecan filling. We couldn't resist adding chocolate ganache to go in between the layers too. Not only does it add decadence, but it helps keep the layers from falling apart!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a33417016/german-chocolate-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:German Chocolate Cake recipe" class="link ">German Chocolate Cake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    German Chocolate Cake

    German Chocolate Cake is a sweet chocolate cake that is filled and frosted with a rich, sticky coconut and pecan filling. We couldn't resist adding chocolate ganache to go in between the layers too. Not only does it add decadence, but it helps keep the layers from falling apart!

    Get the German Chocolate Cake recipe.

  • <p>A classic White Russian is a simple, three-ingredient cocktail everyone should know. It basically tastes like a chocolate coffee <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20760804/easy-milkshake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:milkshake" class="link ">milkshake</a> but it gets you drunk.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29091466/white-russian-cocktail-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Russian recipe." class="link ">White Russian recipe.</a></strong></p>
    White Russian

    A classic White Russian is a simple, three-ingredient cocktail everyone should know. It basically tastes like a chocolate coffee milkshake but it gets you drunk.

    Get the White Russian recipe.

  • <p>These chewy brownies get a boost of dark chocolate flavor with the addition of molasses and Dutch-processed cocoa powder. Though the method is unconventional, we've found it's the best way to give your brownies a pleasant chew. To top it off, we stir in some bright and tangy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27757299/easy-raspberry-jam-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:raspberry jam" class="link ">raspberry jam</a>—it's optional, though we <em>highly</em> recommend.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28354281/chewy-brownie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chewy Raspberry Brownies recipe" class="link "><strong>Chewy Raspberry Brownies recipe</strong></a>.</p>
    Chewy Raspberry Brownies

    These chewy brownies get a boost of dark chocolate flavor with the addition of molasses and Dutch-processed cocoa powder. Though the method is unconventional, we've found it's the best way to give your brownies a pleasant chew. To top it off, we stir in some bright and tangy raspberry jam—it's optional, though we highly recommend.

    Get the Chewy Raspberry Brownies recipe.

  • <p>These aren't your <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/menus/recipes/a50760/perfect-pancakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic pancakes" class="link ">classic pancakes</a>—they're better! Made with buttermilk and instant coffee, a mini stack of these will give you a nice hit of caffeine, topped off with whipped cream, Dalgona coffee, and melty chocolate and caramel.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36618154/frappuccino-pancakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frappuccino Pancakes recipe" class="link ">Frappuccino Pancakes recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Frappuccino Pancakes

    These aren't your classic pancakes—they're better! Made with buttermilk and instant coffee, a mini stack of these will give you a nice hit of caffeine, topped off with whipped cream, Dalgona coffee, and melty chocolate and caramel.

    Get the Frappuccino Pancakes recipe.

  • <p>If you love a classic <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30212606/mudslide-cocktail-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mudslide" class="link ">mudslide</a> cocktail (and we know you do!), this ice cream is for you. Bonus? No need for an ice cream maker, just freeze for a few hours to overnight.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46135/mudslide-no-churn-ice-cream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mudslide No-Churn Ice Cream recipe" class="link ">Mudslide No-Churn Ice Cream recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Mudslide No-Churn Ice Cream

    If you love a classic mudslide cocktail (and we know you do!), this ice cream is for you. Bonus? No need for an ice cream maker, just freeze for a few hours to overnight.

    Get the Mudslide No-Churn Ice Cream recipe.

  • <p>The secret to the best fudgy brownies is (shh!) no cocoa powder! Just chocolate. These are super fudgy, rich and chocolatey, and have that perfect crackly top.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a28354114/fudge-brownie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Perfect Fudgy Brownies recipe" class="link ">Perfect Fudgy Brownies recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Perfect Fudgy Brownies

    The secret to the best fudgy brownies is (shh!) no cocoa powder! Just chocolate. These are super fudgy, rich and chocolatey, and have that perfect crackly top.

    Get the Perfect Fudgy Brownies recipe.

  • <p>The chocolate flavor is STRONG thanks to the addition of coffee. Vegetable oil and sour cream team up to make this cake extra moist, and allow this cake to be egg free! The frosting is a whipped ganache, but feel free to use a traditional <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52000/best-chocolate-buttercream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chocolate buttercream" class="link ">chocolate buttercream</a>.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32842013/chocolate-birthday-cake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chocolate Birthday Cake recipe." class="link ">Chocolate Birthday Cake recipe.</a></strong></p>
    Chocolate Birthday Cake

    The chocolate flavor is STRONG thanks to the addition of coffee. Vegetable oil and sour cream team up to make this cake extra moist, and allow this cake to be egg free! The frosting is a whipped ganache, but feel free to use a traditional chocolate buttercream.

    Get the Chocolate Birthday Cake recipe.

  • <p>Somewhere between cocktail and dessert, this Italian-influenced <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29091466/white-russian-cocktail-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Russian" class="link ">White Russian</a> is hard to resist. If you're looking to change things up even further, add a dash of orange bitters, a pinch of ground cinnamon, or some fresh nutmeg shavings for a festive upgrade.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a38487568/tiramisu-white-russians-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiramisu White Russians recipe" class="link ">Tiramisu White Russians recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tiramisu White Russians

    Somewhere between cocktail and dessert, this Italian-influenced White Russian is hard to resist. If you're looking to change things up even further, add a dash of orange bitters, a pinch of ground cinnamon, or some fresh nutmeg shavings for a festive upgrade.

    Get the Tiramisu White Russians recipe.

  • <p>Use the Café Bustelo you've probably already got at home to make these fudge blondies. We like them mini to serve a crowd, but go ahead and cut them bigger if you like.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23497681/latte-fudge-blondie-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Latte Fudge Blondie Bites recipe" class="link "><strong>Latte Fudge Blondie Bites recipe</strong></a><strong>.</strong></p>
    Latte Fudge Blondie Bites

    Use the Café Bustelo you've probably already got at home to make these fudge blondies. We like them mini to serve a crowd, but go ahead and cut them bigger if you like.

    Get the Latte Fudge Blondie Bites recipe.

  • <p>We added instant espresso to the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36617579/graham-cracker-crust-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:graham cracker crust" class="link ">graham cracker crust</a> <em>and </em>the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58084/easy-classic-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheesecake" class="link ">cheesecake</a> filling<em>. </em>Top with chocolate covered espresso beans to complete the caffeine trifecta.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43590/cappuccino-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cappuccino Cheesecake recipe" class="link ">Cappuccino Cheesecake recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    Cappuccino Cheesecake

    We added instant espresso to the graham cracker crust and the cheesecake filling. Top with chocolate covered espresso beans to complete the caffeine trifecta.

    Get the Cappuccino Cheesecake recipe.

  • <p>This chocolatey Kahlúa, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g26207754/baileys-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baileys" class="link ">Baileys</a>, and vodka drink is meant to be served ice cold, so chill everything (shaker, glass, liquid...) before assembly for the most blissfully creamy results.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30212606/mudslide-cocktail-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mudslide recipe" class="link ">Mudslide recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Mudslide

    This chocolatey Kahlúa, Baileys, and vodka drink is meant to be served ice cold, so chill everything (shaker, glass, liquid...) before assembly for the most blissfully creamy results.

    Get the Mudslide recipe.

  • <p>Everything you love about <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58091/easy-tiramisu-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiramisu" class="link ">tiramisu</a>, in <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58084/easy-classic-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheesecake" class="link ">cheesecake</a> form! This cake is impressive on its own, but will really wow your guests if you take your time with decorating the top. We like dollops of whipped cream, and a sprinkle of cocoa powder and chocolate shavings, but you do you!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57187/tiramisu-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiramisu Cheesecake recipe" class="link ">Tiramisu Cheesecake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tiramisu Cheesecake

    Everything you love about tiramisu, in cheesecake form! This cake is impressive on its own, but will really wow your guests if you take your time with decorating the top. We like dollops of whipped cream, and a sprinkle of cocoa powder and chocolate shavings, but you do you!

    Get the Tiramisu Cheesecake recipe.

  • <p>Dalgona or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32072159/dalgona-coffee-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whipped coffee" class="link ">whipped coffee</a> is now the coolest thing to top all of your drinks with. Try it on top of this simple <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g26207754/baileys-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baileys" class="link ">Baileys</a> martini for an instant pick me up.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32407899/dalgona-martini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dalgona Martini recipe" class="link ">Dalgona Martini recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Dalgona Martini

    Dalgona or whipped coffee is now the coolest thing to top all of your drinks with. Try it on top of this simple Baileys martini for an instant pick me up.

    Get the Dalgona Martini recipe.

  • <p>These double layer <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g4209/popsicle-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:popsicles" class="link ">popsicles</a> are like the boozy fudgesicle we didn't know we needed.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32883361/baileys-irish-coffee-popsicles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baileys Irish Coffee Popsicles recipe" class="link ">Baileys Irish Coffee Popsicles recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Baileys Irish Coffee Popsicles

    These double layer popsicles are like the boozy fudgesicle we didn't know we needed.

    Get the Baileys Irish Coffee Popsicles recipe.

  • <p>To insure your ice cream is easily spreadable, transfer to a bowl and stir until the consistency is smooth and uniform throughout. This simple step makes constructing the cake SO much easier!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20123929/tiramisu-ice-cream-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiramisu Ice Cream Cake recipe" class="link ">Tiramisu Ice Cream Cake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tiramisu Ice Cream Cake

    To insure your ice cream is easily spreadable, transfer to a bowl and stir until the consistency is smooth and uniform throughout. This simple step makes constructing the cake SO much easier!

    Get the Tiramisu Ice Cream Cake recipe.

  • <p>These are practically breakfast thanks to the condensed milk frosting that's less sweet than classic <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51921/best-buttercream-frosting-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American buttercream" class="link ">American buttercream</a>. Without any other competing flavors, the coffee taste really shines through in these too!</p><p>Get the<strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34114845/coffee-cupcakes-with-condensed-milk-frosting-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coffee Cupcakes with Condensed Milk Frosting recipe" class="link "> Coffee Cupcakes with Condensed Milk Frosting recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Coffee Cupcakes with Condensed Milk Frosting

    These are practically breakfast thanks to the condensed milk frosting that's less sweet than classic American buttercream. Without any other competing flavors, the coffee taste really shines through in these too!

    Get the Coffee Cupcakes with Condensed Milk Frosting recipe.

  • <p>While we know espresso really deepens chocolate flavors, for these cookies we really wanted to taste the coffee itself too. We added 2 whole tablespoons of espresso powder— if you're looking for a lighter coffee flavor, use less!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a38954183/espresso-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Espresso Cookies recip" class="link ">Espresso Cookies recip</a></strong>e.</p>
    Espresso Cookies

    While we know espresso really deepens chocolate flavors, for these cookies we really wanted to taste the coffee itself too. We added 2 whole tablespoons of espresso powder— if you're looking for a lighter coffee flavor, use less!

    Get the Espresso Cookies recipe.

  • <p>Vegan and craving chocolate? If you're a fan of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a28354114/fudge-brownie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fudgy brownies" class="link ">fudgy brownies</a> and dark chocolate, these will hit the spot!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32937034/vegan-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Decadent Vegan Brownies recipe" class="link ">Decadent Vegan Brownies recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Decadent Vegan Brownies

    Vegan and craving chocolate? If you're a fan of fudgy brownies and dark chocolate, these will hit the spot!

    Get the Decadent Vegan Brownies recipe.

  • <p>This white chocolate fudge is FULL of Kahlúa flavor. We push the caffeine hit even further by topping them with crushed espresso beans, but a sprinkle of coffee or drizzle of chocolate would be nice too!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56838/kahlua-fudge-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kahlúa Fudge recipe" class="link ">Kahlúa Fudge recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Kahlua Fudge

    This white chocolate fudge is FULL of Kahlúa flavor. We push the caffeine hit even further by topping them with crushed espresso beans, but a sprinkle of coffee or drizzle of chocolate would be nice too!

    Get the Kahlúa Fudge recipe.

  • <p>Coffee lovers *need* to try this <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58084/easy-classic-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheesecake" class="link ">cheesecake</a>—there's coffee in the cheesecake <em>and </em>the ganache, <em>plus</em> chocolate covered espresso beans on top.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21948714/triple-coffee-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Triple Coffee Cheesecake recipe" class="link ">Triple Coffee Cheesecake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Triple Coffee Cheesecake

    Coffee lovers *need* to try this cheesecake—there's coffee in the cheesecake and the ganache, plus chocolate covered espresso beans on top.

    Get the Triple Coffee Cheesecake recipe.

  • <p>The secret ingredient in this super moist, melt-in-your-mouth mocha cake? A hot cup of joe—half in the cake, and half in the creamy ganache.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52572/nutella-mocha-poke-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nutella Mocha Poke Cake recipe." class="link ">Nutella Mocha Poke Cake recipe.</a></strong></p>
    Nutella Mocha Poke Cake

    The secret ingredient in this super moist, melt-in-your-mouth mocha cake? A hot cup of joe—half in the cake, and half in the creamy ganache.

    Get the Nutella Mocha Poke Cake recipe.

  • <p>This cake takes 24 old-fashioned donuts, stacks them with whipped mocha cream, and tops them with chocolate ganache and rainbow sprinkles. Make this stunner when you <em>really</em> want to impress your brunch crowd.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49125/mocha-donut-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mocha Donut Cake recipe" class="link ">Mocha Donut Cake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Mocha Donut Cake

    This cake takes 24 old-fashioned donuts, stacks them with whipped mocha cream, and tops them with chocolate ganache and rainbow sprinkles. Make this stunner when you really want to impress your brunch crowd.

    Get the Mocha Donut Cake recipe.

  • <p>Three layers of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2740/ways-to-use-oreos-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oreos" class="link ">Oreos</a>, mocha truffle, and fudgy ganache mean you can get your coffee and chocolate fix in one perfect little bite.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44594/mocha-truffle-bars-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mocha Truffle Bars recipe" class="link ">Mocha Truffle Bars recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Mocha Truffle Bars

    Three layers of Oreos, mocha truffle, and fudgy ganache mean you can get your coffee and chocolate fix in one perfect little bite.

    Get the Mocha Truffle Bars recipe.

  • <p>This coffeecake takes its name seriously, with espresso in both the filling and the topping. The alcohol in the Baileys gets baked out, meaning it's perfect for a family-friendly brunch.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58127/baileys-chocolate-coffee-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baileys Coffeecake Recipe" class="link ">Baileys Coffeecake Recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Baileys Coffeecake

    This coffeecake takes its name seriously, with espresso in both the filling and the topping. The alcohol in the Baileys gets baked out, meaning it's perfect for a family-friendly brunch.

    Get the Baileys Coffeecake Recipe.

  • <p>Here, light layers of vanilla sponge step in for ladyfingers, but still get brushed with coffee and rum like in a traditional <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58091/easy-tiramisu-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiramisu" class="link ">tiramisu</a>.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29359451/tiramisu-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiramisu Cake recipe" class="link ">Tiramisu Cake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tiramisu Cake

    Here, light layers of vanilla sponge step in for ladyfingers, but still get brushed with coffee and rum like in a traditional tiramisu.

    Get the Tiramisu Cake recipe.

  • <p>Neither <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58091/easy-tiramisu-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiramisu" class="link ">tiramisu</a> nor <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24893663/homemade-pizza-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pizza" class="link ">pizza</a>, we've still got a soft spot for this super simple Italian-inspired sugar <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51529/cookie-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cookie cake" class="link ">cookie cake</a>. With only 4 ingredients (plus garnish), it's the BEST lazy night dessert.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44702/tiramisu-pizza-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiramisu Pizza recipe" class="link ">Tiramisu Pizza recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tiramisu Pizza

    Neither tiramisu nor pizza, we've still got a soft spot for this super simple Italian-inspired sugar cookie cake. With only 4 ingredients (plus garnish), it's the BEST lazy night dessert.

    Get the Tiramisu Pizza recipe.

  • <p>While neither <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22814275/easy-coffee-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee cake" class="link ">coffee cake</a> nor <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50825/best-banana-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:banana bread" class="link ">banana bread</a> usually have espresso in them, we think it adds the perfect little something extra here. </p><p>Get the Coffee Cake Banana Bread recipe.</p>
    Coffee Cake Banana Bread

    While neither coffee cake nor banana bread usually have espresso in them, we think it adds the perfect little something extra here.

    Get the Coffee Cake Banana Bread recipe.

  • <p>We threw it back to our favorite summer <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2135/ice-cream-sandwich-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:treat" class="link ">treat</a> from childhood, but not without a worthy upgrade: coffee ice cream made from scratch (and without an ice cream machine).</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53170/coffee-ice-cream-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches recipe" class="link ">Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches

    We threw it back to our favorite summer treat from childhood, but not without a worthy upgrade: coffee ice cream made from scratch (and without an ice cream machine).

    Get the Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches recipe.

