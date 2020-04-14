33 vegetarian Joe Wicks recipes that make healthy cooking in lockdown easy

Get Lean in 15 minus the animal products, but plus all the flavour

<p>Right now, if it's not fuss-free and uses minimal, easy-to-get-hold-of ingredients, it's not happening; breakfast, lunch and dinner needs to be simple. And that's why we're calling on Joe Wicks and his recipes loaded with veggies to see us through another week of lockdown. </p><p>Once an advocate of red meat, chicken and fish, these days the personal trainer and fitness coach - with over 7.7 million social media followers - is on a crusade to get the nation to eating more vegetables. </p><p>Wicks has reworked many of his traditional <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/food/a707781/joe-wicks-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">recipes</a> into plant-based versions, which all feature in an entirely <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Veggie-Lean-15-15-minute-Workouts/dp/1509856153" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegetarian cook book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vegetarian cook book</a>. Most meals are based on the same protein, carb and healthy fat formula that made his original Body Coach plan so famous, but this time, sans the meat or fish.</p><p>Veggie dishes have been requested by Lean in 15 fans for years, and the new recipes certainly look tasty; from breakfast muffins and oat cookies to start the day, halloumi salads and butternut squash-stuffed quesadillas to meal prep with for lunch, and veg-packed curries and cheese-topped pasta come dinner time, there's something for everyone, whether you're a steadfast vegetarian or Meat-Free Monday devotee. </p><p>Keep scrolling for 33 delicious vegetarian Joe Wicks recipes for every occasion; breakfast, lunch, dinner and all the snack times in-between. </p>
<p>Breakfast muffins are a favourite on Wicks' page, and these broccoli bites aren't to be skipped over; they contain protein, thanks to the cheddar and eggs, and are super simple to make.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9CEDBOHP4J/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Wicks is also a huge fan of any kind of overnight oats. These ones use chocolate and banana, for a sweeter start to the day.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8HejqtHTX7/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Bored of the more traditional <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/food/healthy-eating/a708828/healthy-joe-wicks-breakfast-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joe Wicks breakfast recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Joe Wicks breakfast recipes</a>? Mix things up a little with these banana and oat breakfast cookies—good for adults and fussy kids, alike. Cookies? For breakfast? Why not.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B3AJmU2neoU/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Again, not your traditional breakfast meal, but a seriously tasty option. You'll be satiated until lunchtime, thanks to the protein from the eggs, and should have a steady release of energy throughout the morning, thanks to the tostadas. Win, win. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bw1p1D9HFx4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>More breakfast muffins, this time packed with creamy avocado and flavourful sundried tomatoes.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7vTjsvHb2r/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Wicks demonstrates that sweet breakfasts which actually keep you satiated and offer some nutritional value are surprisingly easy to make with his 101 oat-y creations. These baked oats are as simple as whacking oats, fruit, coconut, cinnamon and milk in an oven-proof dish and baking. Yum.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B67pAmEHEeW/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Think your traditional avo and eggs, but better: because who doesn't love bagels? Joe's breakfast bagel creations were one of the stand-out dishes when Lean in 15 first launched. And it's not hard to see why: slow release carbs, protein and healthy fats are a yes from us.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6u3JX-n51C/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Anything with caramalised banana is always going to be delicious. The beauty of oats is that they're also delicious cold, or left soaked overnight in the fridge. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B3kHTTSHEdW/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>These six-ingredient protein pancakes are great for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and, well, any meal in-between, really.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bx9bHxMHl9Z/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>More muffins: this time, for the sweet-toothed among you. A bit like your traditional shop-bought muffin, but these homemade versions contain far less sugar, cost a fraction of the price and promise to be just as tasty.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B5hpHQ3n9yd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Vegetarian meal prep needn't make you want to tear your hair out, as this simple halloumi and quinoa salad demonstrates. Using pre-cooked quinoa halves the prep time.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6s9ilPn1X3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>These delicious taquitos are not only full of veggies, legumes and spices, but topped with a sprinkling of cheese for flavour, too.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B293r3CHtb9/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>If you prefer to plan your lunches in advance, this pizza can be made the night before and takes less than 15 minutes, so you've really got no excuse to whip up your own from scratch.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7jM6MnHG-F/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Butternut squash and beans may not be the first filling you think of when making quesadillas, but trust us when we say that this vegetarian Joe Wicks recipe promises to make you forget it's even meat free. It's creamy, warming and cheesy. Ideal.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B186nxOHrES/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>A pie that takes 15 minutes? That's correct. If you're cooking for your family and want to make a healthy dinner recipe that can be the centrepiece of the table, but are also short on time, this filo pastry-topped pie is the one. It's one of Joe's favourite recipes from his Veggie in 15 book, and full of flavour thanks to the peanut butter, spices and soy. Trust us on this one.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B4xXDbJnku7/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>This one's for the pasta lovers: a simple-as-anything broccoli, pepper and pesto mix, perfect for lunch or dinner. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7bnNqrnG6F/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Also part of the Lean in 15 pasta party is this mac and cheese. The best part? It's packed full of hidden vegetables to up your vitamin and nutrient intake without sacrificing any of the flavour. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B3fAEjkHqYl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Baked potatoes are a simple, easy and nutritious lunch or dinner option, but this sweet potato recipe really takes things up a notch, filled with a creamy spinach, onion and Greek yoghurt stuffing.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7TSNT8nfmM/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Stray from your go-to chicken curry recipe with this veggie satay option; it's packed full of vegetables, legumes and healthy spices, and pleases all the peanut butter fans out there with a hearty dollop providing the base of flavour for the sauce.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B3KZ0XAna0B/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Spicy Mexican rice, guacamole, tomato and sour cream stuffed in a pre-baled tortilla. Need we say more?</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0LW5KqnE7S/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>An easy lunch or supper recipe, this linguine dish uses just a handful of ingredients, so is one of the speediest recipes to make, plus won't set you back much on the cost front, either.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ji2IXHwS_/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Keen to try your hand at a Thai curry but not sure how to maximise flavour without meat? Try using spices to cook and toasted nuts to top. Plus, aubergine is always a winner.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/By2wIDenCkk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Wicks' vegetarian recipes normally just use a handful of ingredients, but this sweet potato, squash and cauliflower dish is great if you fancy making something more elaborate. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B3CrZlsHYOQ/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Risotto is a vegetarian classic, but this recipe elevates the dish by using caramelised roasted butternut and lots of parmesan. NB: some vegetarians don't eat parmesan due to how it's produced, so make sure to sub in cheddar here, if that applies to you.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8hCOGTHIq2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Another day, another vegetarian recipe that takes the shape of a curry. This option contains delicious halloumi, so promises to please all the cheese fans.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6BYIrSnROD/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Good vegetarian 'fakeaway' recipes that you can kick back in front of the TV with are really hard to come by, but this Joe Wicks buffalo cauliflower recipe ticks all the boxes. Don't skip the cashew dip.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B73xIpNn4n2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Another classic veggie recipe to add to your repertoire of Lean in 15 meals are these stuffed peppers. Top with avocado for an extra hit of healthy fats.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7G43fTnfBR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Now that's what we call a veggie burger. No bland patties over here, instead, an Indian-inspired, spice-heavy ensemble topped with creamy raita, chutney and salad and sandwiched in a brioche bun.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7YseLdHDc7/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Save yourself from mindless snacking with these simple Joe Wicks energy balls, proving that high-protein snacks can easily be vegetarian.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B57dzQ-n82k/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>More a savoury type of snacker or in the mood for a lighter lunch or dinner? With the addition of pesto and sundried tomatoes in the middle, these stuffed potatoes are delicious.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ZSaj1HQ3y/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Blitzing cauliflower into recipes can provide a tasty and nutrient-rich low-carb option. Plus, using Greek yoghurt as a dip is a great way to up your protein intake and swerve added nasties.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7OF1SaHmPK/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Cheesey, warming goodness in the form of broccoli and cheese bites? We're in. Trust us when we say that these six-ingredient snacks are delicious any time of day.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6k8xEFnosz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Next time you fancy some nuggets, why not give these veg-packed bites a go instead? You'll feel wholesome for making them yourself, plus swerve any additives in the shop-bought versions.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1PGlz3nbBo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
