33 vegetarian Joe Wicks recipes that make healthy cooking in lockdown easy

Right now, if it's not fuss-free and uses minimal, easy-to-get-hold-of ingredients, it's not happening; breakfast, lunch and dinner needs to be simple. And that's why we're calling on Joe Wicks and his recipes loaded with veggies to see us through another week of lockdown.

Once an advocate of red meat, chicken and fish, these days the personal trainer and fitness coach - with over 7.7 million social media followers - is on a crusade to get the nation to eating more vegetables.

Wicks has reworked many of his traditional recipes into plant-based versions, which all feature in an entirely vegetarian cook book. Most meals are based on the same protein, carb and healthy fat formula that made his original Body Coach plan so famous, but this time, sans the meat or fish.

Veggie dishes have been requested by Lean in 15 fans for years, and the new recipes certainly look tasty; from breakfast muffins and oat cookies to start the day, halloumi salads and butternut squash-stuffed quesadillas to meal prep with for lunch, and veg-packed curries and cheese-topped pasta come dinner time, there's something for everyone, whether you're a steadfast vegetarian or Meat-Free Monday devotee.

Keep scrolling for 33 delicious vegetarian Joe Wicks recipes for every occasion; breakfast, lunch, dinner and all the snack times in-between.