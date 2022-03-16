33 Plant-Based Dinners That Will Make You Forget All About Meat

  • <p>Here at Delish, we’re all about flavor, so when it comes to plant-based recipes, we’ve gotten creative to make sure they’re just as delicious as their meat and dairy-laden counterparts. Whether you’re a lifelong <a href="https://www.delish.com/vegan-food-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan" class="link ">vegan</a>, a curious omnivore, or looking for healthy recipe ideas for <a href="https://www.delish.com/uk/cooking/recipes/g29890255/vegetarian-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meatless Mondays" class="link ">meatless Mondays</a>, you're guaranteed to love these 33 amazing plant-based dishes.</p><p>While there are plenty of rad <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/g38833958/best-plant-based-meat-alternatives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meatless meats" class="link ">meatless meats </a>and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g4804/vegan-cheese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dairy-free cheeses" class="link ">dairy-free cheeses</a> on the market now, for these recipes we’ve largely tried to stick with whole foods like nuts, beans and mushrooms instead. In our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30876085/vegetarian-moussaka-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegetarian moussaka" class="link ">vegetarian moussaka</a>, for example, we swap out beef for lentils. In our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a26963648/vegan-meatloaf-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan meatloaf" class="link ">vegan meatloaf</a>, we use chickpeas and baby bella mushrooms. Our vegan <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29107579/vegan-mac-and-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mac & cheese" class="link ">mac & cheese </a>uses cashews (and sauerkraut!) to get that umami-rich cheesy flavor. We’re even using <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37049073/vegetarian-chicken-fried-mushrooms-gravy-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oyster mushrooms" class="link ">oyster mushrooms</a> to fake chicken-fried chicken (+ <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50251/vegetable-gravy-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mushroom gravy" class="link ">mushroom gravy</a>, mmm).</p><p>We’re also big fans of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g26001696/tofu-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tofu" class="link ">tofu</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34588919/seitan-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seitan" class="link ">seitan</a>, and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36816966/bbq-tempeh-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tempeh" class="link ">tempeh</a>. If you’re unfamiliar, tofu is made from minimally processed soy milk that has been cooked and pressed into a block; seitan is made from wheat gluten that’s had all the starch removed, and tempeh is made from soy beans that have been fermented and pressed into a block. If none of this sounds tempting, just trust us. Think of them like raw <a href="https://www.delish.com/uk/chicken-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken" class="link ">chicken</a> — not something you’d want to eat on its own, but once you season and cook it properly, it becomes delicious. Try our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35569963/vegan-piccata-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seitan piccata" class="link ">seitan piccata</a>, our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37067174/crispy-fried-tofu-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spicy fried tofu sandwich" class="link ">spicy fried tofu sandwich</a>, or our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36973370/tempeh-wings-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tempeh buffalo wings" class="link ">tempeh buffalo wings</a>, and you’ll soon be a convert.</p><p>For more meatless recipes, check out our vegetarian <a href="https://www.delish.com/content/vegetarian-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dinners" class="link ">dinners</a>, vegan <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g4783/easy-vegan-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dinners" class="link ">dinners</a>, and vegan <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g4807/vegan-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:desserts" class="link ">desserts</a>.</p>
  • <p>We updated the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52078/crunchwrap-supreme-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fast food favorite" class="link ">fast food favorite</a> to be totally vegan and completely irresistible. Creamy vegan queso dip and meaty lentils make a satisfying filling while a quick trip in a hot skillet adds crunch to every bite.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37051780/vegan-crunchwraps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Crunchwraps recipe" class="link ">Vegan Crunchwraps recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan Crunchwraps

    We updated the fast food favorite to be totally vegan and completely irresistible. Creamy vegan queso dip and meaty lentils make a satisfying filling while a quick trip in a hot skillet adds crunch to every bite.

    Get the Vegan Crunchwraps recipe.

  • <p>This vegan recipe is a bit of a culinary road trip through some Jamaican staples: sweet fried plantains, aromatic rice and peas, and tofu in a jerk marinade.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a36146989/vegan-tofu-grain-bowl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jerk Tofu Grain Bowls recipe" class="link ">Jerk Tofu Grain Bowls recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Jerk Tofu Grain Bowls

    This vegan recipe is a bit of a culinary road trip through some Jamaican staples: sweet fried plantains, aromatic rice and peas, and tofu in a jerk marinade.

    Get the Jerk Tofu Grain Bowls recipe.

  • <p>This hearty "meat" loaf is made mostly out of chickpeas and baby bella mushrooms. We're in love! Serve it with a side of <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a22657761/best-vegan-mashed-potatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan mashed potatoes" class="link ">vegan mashed potatoes</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a23089260/how-to-cook-green-beans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:green beans" class="link ">green beans</a> for the most comforting meal.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a26963648/vegan-meatloaf-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best-Ever Vegan Meatloaf recipe" class="link ">Best-Ever Vegan Meatloaf recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Best-Ever Vegan Meatloaf

    This hearty "meat" loaf is made mostly out of chickpeas and baby bella mushrooms. We're in love! Serve it with a side of vegan mashed potatoes and green beans for the most comforting meal.

    Get the Best-Ever Vegan Meatloaf recipe.

  • <p>Make your own <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24794273/easy-pizza-dough-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pizza dough" class="link ">pizza dough</a> to really impress your plant-based friends. Don't skimp on the vegan ranch dressing — it's the best part!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20079381/best-vegan-pizza-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Pizza recipe" class="link ">Vegan Pizza recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan Pizza

    Make your own pizza dough to really impress your plant-based friends. Don't skimp on the vegan ranch dressing — it's the best part!

    Get the Vegan Pizza recipe.

  • <p>Sweet potato, black beans, pinto beans, and a whole bottle of beer (like Modelo) come together to make a super hearty meatless chili. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58454/easy-vegan-chili-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Chili recipe" class="link ">Vegan Chili recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan Chili

    Sweet potato, black beans, pinto beans, and a whole bottle of beer (like Modelo) come together to make a super hearty meatless chili.

    Get the Vegan Chili recipe.

  • <p>It’s not so hard to eat your greens when they come in <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1341/pasta-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pasta salad" class="link ">pasta salad</a> form. Sweet baby spinach is great here, but peppery arugula or tender baby kale would work well too.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a36816436/vegan-pasta-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Super Green Pasta Salad recipe" class="link ">Super Green Pasta Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Super Green Pasta Salad

    It’s not so hard to eat your greens when they come in pasta salad form. Sweet baby spinach is great here, but peppery arugula or tender baby kale would work well too.

    Get the Super Green Pasta Salad recipe.

  • <p>This completely vegan version uses layers of umami-packed flavor to mimic the depth complexity of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26258249/homemade-ramen-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:traditional ramen" class="link ">traditional ramen</a>, and edamame for a protein boost. Feel free to swap in some of your favorite veggies, but don't skip the </p><p>Get the Vegan Ramen recipe.</p>
    Vegan Ramen

    This completely vegan version uses layers of umami-packed flavor to mimic the depth complexity of traditional ramen, and edamame for a protein boost. Feel free to swap in some of your favorite veggies, but don't skip the

    Get the Vegan Ramen recipe.

  • <p>Delicious vegan mac & cheese might <em>sound </em>like an oxymoron, but trust us, this cheese sauce is good enough to satiate the strongest dairy craving.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29107579/vegan-mac-and-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best-Ever Vegan Mac & Cheese recipe" class="link ">Best-Ever Vegan Mac & Cheese recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Best-Ever Vegan Mac & Cheese recipe

    Delicious vegan mac & cheese might sound like an oxymoron, but trust us, this cheese sauce is good enough to satiate the strongest dairy craving.

    Get the Best-Ever Vegan Mac & Cheese recipe.

  • <p>In a dish that brings summer vibes to the table no matter the season, king trumpet mushrooms mirror the sweet, delicate flavor of sea scallops. Nestled into a colorful and crisp corn and snap pea succotash, this date-night-worthy dinner is sure to impress.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37066949/vegan-scallops-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Seared &quot;Scallops&quot; with Succotash recipe" class="link ">Vegan Seared "Scallops" with Succotash recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan Seared "Scallops" with Succotash

    In a dish that brings summer vibes to the table no matter the season, king trumpet mushrooms mirror the sweet, delicate flavor of sea scallops. Nestled into a colorful and crisp corn and snap pea succotash, this date-night-worthy dinner is sure to impress.

    Get the Vegan Seared "Scallops" with Succotash recipe.

  • <p>This vegan coconut ranch is absolutely irresistible. (Seriously, you'll want to dip <em>everything</em> in it.) But the crunchy chickpeas may just be our favorite part. Who needs croutons? </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35280812/vegan-kale-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coconut Ranch Kale Salad recipe" class="link ">Coconut Ranch Kale Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Coconut Ranch Kale Salad

    This vegan coconut ranch is absolutely irresistible. (Seriously, you'll want to dip everything in it.) But the crunchy chickpeas may just be our favorite part. Who needs croutons?

    Get the Coconut Ranch Kale Salad recipe.

  • <p>Few comfort foods satisfy like a hearty bowl of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55764/best-spaghetti-and-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spaghetti and meatballs" class="link ">spaghetti and meatballs</a>. Now, my vegan friends, you TOO can enjoy this comfort sans guilt! These chickpea based meatballs pack tons of flavor, come together quickly, and even provide a good amount of protein and fiber.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28708508/vegan-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best-Ever Vegan Meatballs recipe" class="link ">Best-Ever Vegan Meatballs recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Best-Ever Vegan Meatballs

    Few comfort foods satisfy like a hearty bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Now, my vegan friends, you TOO can enjoy this comfort sans guilt! These chickpea based meatballs pack tons of flavor, come together quickly, and even provide a good amount of protein and fiber.

    Get the Best-Ever Vegan Meatballs recipe.

  • <p>If, like us, you can’t resist a good olive bar, this recipe was made for you. Perfect as a main and even better paired with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20079381/best-vegan-pizza-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan pizza" class="link ">vegan pizza</a>, this zesty, crunchy salad is an Italian flavor bomb.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36968568/vegan-chopped-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Antipasto Chopped Salad recipe" class="link ">Vegan Antipasto Chopped Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan Antipasto Chopped Salad

    If, like us, you can’t resist a good olive bar, this recipe was made for you. Perfect as a main and even better paired with vegan pizza, this zesty, crunchy salad is an Italian flavor bomb.

    Get the Vegan Antipasto Chopped Salad recipe.

  • <p>When it's cold out, a steaming hot <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58236/easy-homemade-chicken-pot-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pot pie" class="link ">pot pie</a> filled with creamy, flavorful gravy, sweet and tender veggies, and topped with a shatteringly flaky crust is EVERYTHING. Here, mushrooms replace meat and are every bit as satisfying as their meaty counterparts.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34210722/vegan-pot-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie recipe" class="link ">Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie

    When it's cold out, a steaming hot pot pie filled with creamy, flavorful gravy, sweet and tender veggies, and topped with a shatteringly flaky crust is EVERYTHING. Here, mushrooms replace meat and are every bit as satisfying as their meaty counterparts.

    Get the Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie recipe.

  • <p>Most piccata sauces use only lemon juice; we opt for whole pieces of the fruit to make use of every last bit of bright citrus flavor. After a simmer in a wine and broth jacuzzi, the lemon loses its sharp bitterness and becomes sweet and tender.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35569963/vegan-piccata-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra Lemony Seitan Piccata recipe" class="link ">Extra Lemony Seitan Piccata recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Extra Lemony Seitan Piccata

    Most piccata sauces use only lemon juice; we opt for whole pieces of the fruit to make use of every last bit of bright citrus flavor. After a simmer in a wine and broth jacuzzi, the lemon loses its sharp bitterness and becomes sweet and tender.

    Get the Extra Lemony Seitan Piccata recipe.

  • <p>Moussaka is a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g4016/greek-food-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek" class="link ">Greek</a> <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g3779/healthy-eggplant-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eggplant-based dish" class="link ">eggplant-based dish</a> that is traditionally made with ground beef. Here we swapped the meat with lentils to make this an even heartier vegetarian dish. The creamy bechamel sauce on top of this is INCREDIBLE.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30876085/vegetarian-moussaka-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegetarian Moussaka recipe" class="link ">Vegetarian Moussaka recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegetarian Moussaka

    Moussaka is a Greek eggplant-based dish that is traditionally made with ground beef. Here we swapped the meat with lentils to make this an even heartier vegetarian dish. The creamy bechamel sauce on top of this is INCREDIBLE.

    Get the Vegetarian Moussaka recipe.

  • <p>Meaty oyster mushrooms stand in for steak in our indulgent take on this <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30326446/chicken-fried-steak-gravy-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Southern classic" class="link ">Southern classic</a>. Buttermilk is a must for fried chicken, so we made our own with almond milk and vinegar.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37049073/vegetarian-chicken-fried-mushrooms-gravy-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken-Fried Mushrooms & Gravy recipe" class="link "><strong>Chicken-Fried Mushrooms & Gravy recipe</strong></a>.</p>
    Chicken-Fried Mushrooms & Gravy

    Meaty oyster mushrooms stand in for steak in our indulgent take on this Southern classic. Buttermilk is a must for fried chicken, so we made our own with almond milk and vinegar.

    Get the Chicken-Fried Mushrooms & Gravy recipe.

  • <p>Crunchy, spicy, creamy, and tart—this "<a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20139747/chicken-fried-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken" class="link ">chicken</a>" sammie is total bliss. We replicated spicy fried chicken with protein-packed tofu and added cornmeal to the batter for extra crunch. Don't skip the freezing step — it's what gives the tofu a more meat-like texture.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37067174/crispy-fried-tofu-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spicy Fried “Chicken” Sandwich recipe" class="link ">Spicy Fried “Chicken” Sandwich recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Spicy Fried “Chicken” Sandwich

    Crunchy, spicy, creamy, and tart—this "chicken" sammie is total bliss. We replicated spicy fried chicken with protein-packed tofu and added cornmeal to the batter for extra crunch. Don't skip the freezing step — it's what gives the tofu a more meat-like texture.

    Get the Spicy Fried “Chicken” Sandwich recipe.

  • <p>Quicker to make and easier to eat than <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51133/classic-buffalo-wings-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:buffalo chicken wings" class="link ">buffalo chicken wings</a>, this plant-based version swaps chicken for snackable triangles of tempeh to mimic the crowd-pleasing appetizer.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36973370/tempeh-wings-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tempeh Buffalo “Wings” recipe" class="link ">Tempeh Buffalo “Wings” recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tempeh Buffalo “Wings”

    Quicker to make and easier to eat than buffalo chicken wings, this plant-based version swaps chicken for snackable triangles of tempeh to mimic the crowd-pleasing appetizer.

    Get the Tempeh Buffalo “Wings” recipe.

  • <p>This hearty <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1988/japanese-food/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Japanese" class="link ">Japanese</a> dinner comes complete with crispy sesame-panko-crusted tofu, tender vegetables, and a rich and flavorful curry sauce.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36973267/tofu-katsu-curry-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tofu Katsu Curry recipe" class="link ">Tofu Katsu Curry recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tofu Katsu Curry

    This hearty Japanese dinner comes complete with crispy sesame-panko-crusted tofu, tender vegetables, and a rich and flavorful curry sauce.

    Get the Tofu Katsu Curry recipe.

  • <p>Although these shortcut falafel aren’t as crispy as the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54231/easy-homemade-falafel-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic fried variety" class="link ">classic fried variety</a>, they develop a nice golden crust and contain all the key spices. A zippy roasted pepper salad is the perfect foil, and creamy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37246615/tahini-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tahini" class="link ">tahini</a> sauce ties it all together. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39047104/baked-falafel-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roasted Vegetable Baked Falafel Sandwiches recipe" class="link ">Roasted Vegetable Baked Falafel Sandwiches recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Roasted Vegetable Baked Falafel Sandwiches

    Although these shortcut falafel aren’t as crispy as the classic fried variety, they develop a nice golden crust and contain all the key spices. A zippy roasted pepper salad is the perfect foil, and creamy tahini sauce ties it all together.

    Get the Roasted Vegetable Baked Falafel Sandwiches recipe.

  • <p>For best results use extra-firm tofu that has been frozen so it can absorb flavors more readily, and simmer the tofu in salted water briefly to make it hardier and less likely to crumble when jostled in the pan.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26090091/tofu-stir-fry-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tofu Stir-Fry recipe" class="link ">Tofu Stir-Fry recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tofu Stir-Fry

    For best results use extra-firm tofu that has been frozen so it can absorb flavors more readily, and simmer the tofu in salted water briefly to make it hardier and less likely to crumble when jostled in the pan.

    Get the Tofu Stir-Fry recipe.

  • <p>An incredible vegan version of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51338/homemade-chicken-noodle-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Noodle Soup" class="link ">Chicken Noodle Soup</a>. Cooking the pasta in the soup will yield a velvety, substantial broth, but for a leftover-friendly version, boil the noodles separately so they don’t bloat in the broth over time.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36972803/vegan-chickpea-noodle-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chickpea Noodle Soup" class="link ">Chickpea Noodle Soup</a> </strong>recipe.</p>
    Chickpea Noodle Soup

    An incredible vegan version of Chicken Noodle Soup. Cooking the pasta in the soup will yield a velvety, substantial broth, but for a leftover-friendly version, boil the noodles separately so they don’t bloat in the broth over time.

    Get the Chickpea Noodle Soup recipe.

  • <p>Our favorite <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48351/beef-taco-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:taco salad" class="link ">taco salad</a> got a vegan makeover. Filled with grains and two different types of beans, it's a filling salad worthy of your dinner table. The spicy dressing brings tons of flavor and is our favorite part of the salad. Top it will all of your favorites like cherry tomatoes and tortilla chips for a little crunch! </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35397865/vegan-taco-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Taco Salad recipe" class="link ">Vegan Taco Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan Taco Salad

    Our favorite taco salad got a vegan makeover. Filled with grains and two different types of beans, it's a filling salad worthy of your dinner table. The spicy dressing brings tons of flavor and is our favorite part of the salad. Top it will all of your favorites like cherry tomatoes and tortilla chips for a little crunch!

    Get the Vegan Taco Salad recipe.

  • <p>Tofu scrambles have been a mainstay of vegan cuisine for decades. This one is seared and crisp on the outside, tender and creamy on the inside, and assertively spiced.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32392063/tofu-scramble-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Classic Tofu Scramble recipe" class="link ">Classic Tofu Scramble recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Classic Tofu Scramble

    Tofu scrambles have been a mainstay of vegan cuisine for decades. This one is seared and crisp on the outside, tender and creamy on the inside, and assertively spiced.

    Get the Classic Tofu Scramble recipe.

  • <p>Lomo Saltado is a very popular Peruvian dish that takes aji amarillo (Peruvian chiles) and <em>papas fritas </em>(french fries) and prepares them in the style of a Cantonese stir fry. Though typically made using beef, subbed in seitan to create a delish vegan meal.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34588919/seitan-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seitan Lomo Saltado recipe" class="link ">Seitan Lomo Saltado recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Seitan Lomo Saltado

    Lomo Saltado is a very popular Peruvian dish that takes aji amarillo (Peruvian chiles) and papas fritas (french fries) and prepares them in the style of a Cantonese stir fry. Though typically made using beef, subbed in seitan to create a delish vegan meal.

    Get the Seitan Lomo Saltado recipe.

  • <p>This meatless, dairy-free take on <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57949/easy-shepherds-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shepherds Pie" class="link ">Shepherds Pie</a> is packed with veggies (mushrooms! celery! butternut squash! parsnips!) and loaded with flavor. It's also incredibly hearty, thanks to lentils.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30779578/vegan-shepherds-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Shepherd's Pie recipe" class="link ">Vegan Shepherd's Pie recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan Shepherd's Pie

    This meatless, dairy-free take on Shepherds Pie is packed with veggies (mushrooms! celery! butternut squash! parsnips!) and loaded with flavor. It's also incredibly hearty, thanks to lentils.

    Get the Vegan Shepherd's Pie recipe.

  • <p>This veggie-packed <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27483011/easy-paella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paella" class="link ">paella</a> comes together in under an hour, and, even better, most of the cooking happens in the oven. Briefly returning the skillet to the stovetop after baking is the key to achieving a crispy rice crust on the bottom, often referred to as <em>socarrat</em> (meaning “burnt” in Catalan).</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36973210/vegetarian-paella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Veggie Paella (Paella Verdura) recipe" class="link "><strong>Veggie Paella (Paella Verdura) recipe</strong></a>.<br></p>
    Veggie Paella (Paella Verdura)

    This veggie-packed paella comes together in under an hour, and, even better, most of the cooking happens in the oven. Briefly returning the skillet to the stovetop after baking is the key to achieving a crispy rice crust on the bottom, often referred to as socarrat (meaning “burnt” in Catalan).

    Get the Veggie Paella (Paella Verdura) recipe.

  • <p>Finishing the cheese toasts right in the soup pot makes for an impressive presentation. But if you’re meal prepping, it’s best to do that job on a sheet tray instead to avoid losing soggy pieces of bread in your leftovers.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36972937/vegan-french-onion-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan French Onion Stew recipe" class="link ">Vegan French Onion Stew recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan French Onion Stew

    Finishing the cheese toasts right in the soup pot makes for an impressive presentation. But if you’re meal prepping, it’s best to do that job on a sheet tray instead to avoid losing soggy pieces of bread in your leftovers.

    Get the Vegan French Onion Stew recipe.

  • <p>Make this showstopper with a custom blend of your favorite funghi! If wild mushrooms are not accessible, creminis or button mushrooms would also work perfectly. If serving for a dinner party or event, the ragu can be made up to three days in advance; just reheat gently on the stovetop while you make the polenta.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37052114/polenta-with-mushroom-ragu-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Polenta with Wild Mushroom Ragu recipe" class="link ">Polenta with Wild Mushroom Ragu recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Polenta with Wild Mushroom Ragu

    Make this showstopper with a custom blend of your favorite funghi! If wild mushrooms are not accessible, creminis or button mushrooms would also work perfectly. If serving for a dinner party or event, the ragu can be made up to three days in advance; just reheat gently on the stovetop while you make the polenta.

    Get the Polenta with Wild Mushroom Ragu recipe.

  • <p>In this meat-free <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30781614/banh-mi-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vietnamese classic" class="link ">Vietnamese classic</a>, the pressed tofu will marinade twice: once quickly before cooking so it doesn’t soak up too much liquid and again after it’s cooked, to flavor it through. A French baguette will do the job, but getting your hands on an airier, lighter, thin-and-crisp-crusted Vietnamese baguette is the ultimate.</p><p>Get the<strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a42596/tofu-banh-mi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tofu Bahn Mi recipe" class="link "> Tofu Bahn Mi recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Tofu Bahn Mi

    In this meat-free Vietnamese classic, the pressed tofu will marinade twice: once quickly before cooking so it doesn’t soak up too much liquid and again after it’s cooked, to flavor it through. A French baguette will do the job, but getting your hands on an airier, lighter, thin-and-crisp-crusted Vietnamese baguette is the ultimate.

    Get the Tofu Bahn Mi recipe.

  • <p>We’re piling on the flavor here, because "vegan" doesn't mean missing out on any of the fun! There's three kinds of chili peppers, three kinds of canned tomatoes, hominy for chew, creamy black beans for protein, a medley of spices, all topped with a wondrous assortment of toppings: fried tortillas for crunch, raw onions and radish slices for freshness, rich avocado, and a squidge of lime juice to brighten it all up a notch.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34776718/vegan-tortilla-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Tortilla Soup recipe" class="link ">Vegan Tortilla Soup recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan Tortilla Soup

    We’re piling on the flavor here, because "vegan" doesn't mean missing out on any of the fun! There's three kinds of chili peppers, three kinds of canned tomatoes, hominy for chew, creamy black beans for protein, a medley of spices, all topped with a wondrous assortment of toppings: fried tortillas for crunch, raw onions and radish slices for freshness, rich avocado, and a squidge of lime juice to brighten it all up a notch.

    Get the Vegan Tortilla Soup recipe.

  • <p>There's something so special and refreshing about a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1590/easy-lunch-sandwiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sandwich" class="link ">sandwich</a> that is absolutely packed to the gills with veggies. The miso eggplant in here makes this one extra special.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/menus/a36632421/vegetarian-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ultimate Veggie Sandwich recipe." class="link ">Ultimate Veggie Sandwich recipe.</a></strong></p>
    Ultimate Veggie Sandwich

    There's something so special and refreshing about a sandwich that is absolutely packed to the gills with veggies. The miso eggplant in here makes this one extra special.

    Get the Ultimate Veggie Sandwich recipe.

  • <p>Whether you call it chowder or “chowda,” we think this rich and warming vegan soup does the classic <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54466/easy-new-england-clam-chowder-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New England" class="link ">New England</a> version justice. It’s creamy without the cream, briny without the clams, and has a high ratio of mushrooms to potato chunks for a bit of chew and texture in each bite.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36972650/vegan-clam-chowder-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Clam Chowder recipe" class="link ">Vegan Clam Chowder recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Vegan Clam Chowder

    Whether you call it chowder or “chowda,” we think this rich and warming vegan soup does the classic New England version justice. It’s creamy without the cream, briny without the clams, and has a high ratio of mushrooms to potato chunks for a bit of chew and texture in each bite.

    Get the Vegan Clam Chowder recipe.

