33 Plant-Based Dinners That Will Make You Forget All About Meat

Here at Delish, we’re all about flavor, so when it comes to plant-based recipes, we’ve gotten creative to make sure they’re just as delicious as their meat and dairy-laden counterparts. Whether you’re a lifelong vegan, a curious omnivore, or looking for healthy recipe ideas for meatless Mondays, you're guaranteed to love these 33 amazing plant-based dishes.
While there are plenty of rad meatless meats and dairy-free cheeses on the market now, for these recipes we’ve largely tried to stick with whole foods like nuts, beans and mushrooms instead. In our vegetarian moussaka, for example, we swap out beef for lentils. In our vegan meatloaf, we use chickpeas and baby bella mushrooms. Our vegan mac & cheese uses cashews (and sauerkraut!) to get that umami-rich cheesy flavor. We’re even using oyster mushrooms to fake chicken-fried chicken (+ mushroom gravy, mmm).
We’re also big fans of tofu, seitan, and tempeh. If you’re unfamiliar, tofu is made from minimally processed soy milk that has been cooked and pressed into a block; seitan is made from wheat gluten that’s had all the starch removed, and tempeh is made from soy beans that have been fermented and pressed into a block. If none of this sounds tempting, just trust us. Think of them like raw chicken — not something you’d want to eat on its own, but once you season and cook it properly, it becomes delicious. Try our seitan piccata, our spicy fried tofu sandwich, or our tempeh buffalo wings, and you’ll soon be a convert.
For more meatless recipes, check out our vegetarian dinners, vegan dinners, and vegan desserts.