The 37 Best Scented Candle Gifts to Give This Year
- 1/38
The 37 Best Scented Candle Gifts to Give This YearCourtesy
- 2/38
Large Cypress Balls CandleNeiman Marcus
- 3/38
Lightable LatkesD.S. & Durga
- 4/38
Ambre Nuit Scented CandleDior
- 5/38
Glossier CandlesGlossier
- 6/38
Dangerous Mood CandleRevolve
- 7/38
Les Écrins Parfumés Cartier PétalesCartier
- 8/38
Snow on Fire Perfumed CandleLiis
- 9/38
Côte D'Azur Scented CandleBluemercury
- 10/38
Classic CandleRevolve
- 11/38
Vela Candle | Junglelivecostabrazil.com
- 12/38
Odor Removing Candle with BasilDiptyque
- 13/38
Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Candlenordstrom.com
- 14/38
Abd El Kader Classic CandleBergdorf Goodman
- 15/38
CandleBrooklinen
- 16/38
Scented Candle in Kindlingnordstrom.com
- 17/38
Opus Verde Good Fir 11 Scented CandleKrigler
- 18/38
Hypernature Votive Candle Setnordstrom.com
- 19/38
Braless Candlethewebster.us
- 20/38
Rich Auntie Energyjeangraycandleco.com
- 21/38
Christmas Trees Scented CandleSpace NK
- 22/38
Wellness Petite Candle SetSaks Fifth Avenue
- 23/38
Suede Fringe CandleNordstrom
- 24/38
Torn Scented CandleNeiman Marcus
- 25/38
Good Thoughts CandleNordstrom
- 26/38
The Scent of Peace Scented CandleBond No.9
- 27/38
Candle Collection 1snif.co
- 28/38
Fabulous CandleNordstrom - Hearst Owned
- 29/38
Reset Candle in Lavender CloudTarget
- 30/38
London Scented CandleNet-A-Porter - Hearst Owned
- 31/38
Replica Candle SetSephora
- 32/38
Bibliothèque CandleNordstrom - Hearst Owned
- 33/38
Escapist Votive Candle SetNordstrom
- 34/38
Lady Day White Floral Ceramic Luxury CandleBloomingdale's
- 35/38
Ski House Feu de Bois Glass Candlebloomingdales.com
- 36/38
Cypress & Fir Lolli Glass CandlePaddywax - Hearst Owned
- 37/38
Cuffing Season CandleSephora - Hearst Owned
- 38/38
France CandleHomesick