The 37 Best Scented Candle Gifts to Give This Year

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The best scented candle gifts are perfect for virtually any situation: from evergreen hostess gifts to thoughtful holiday presents for those on your list who have you stumped. With so many exceptional options to choose from, we understand that it can sometimes be tough to narrow down the right choice for a friend or family member—especially one with particular tastes. And now that Christmas and Hanukkah are almost here, holiday shipping cut-offs are, too (we suggest placing your orders with an <strong>expedited two-business day or overnight option</strong> if possible for timely delivery).</p><p class="body-text"> Whether you're looking for a customizable set or a one-and-done luxe find, we've taken the liberty of doing the hardwork for you by handpicking 37 of the best scented candle gifts from across the internet, from beloved brands like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Floewe-74-8-oz-large-cypress-balls-candle-prod257760070&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loewe" class="link ">Loewe</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dior.com%2Fen_us%2Fbeauty%2Fproducts%2FY0990584-ambre-nuit-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dior" class="link ">Dior</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fglossier-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glossier" class="link ">Glossier</a>, and more, that are sure to bring a smile to anyone's face. Read on for our fail-safe and supremely elevated home picks worth shopping now. </p><p class="body-tip"><strong>Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our top picks of the best <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g4421/beauty-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty" class="link ">beauty</a>, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38056171/best-skin-care-holiday-gift-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare" class="link ">skincare</a>, and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g40657613/the-best-perfume-gift-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfume sets" class="link ">perfume sets</a>, along with must-have <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/g37318130/best-luxury-advent-calendars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury" class="link ">luxury</a>, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/nails/g41834634/best-nail-polish-advent-calendar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nail" class="link ">nail</a>, and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g41792505/best-beauty-advent-calendars-for-holiday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty Advent calendars" class="link ">beauty Advent calendars</a> to shop now ahead of the holiday rush.</strong></p>
    The best scented candle gifts are perfect for virtually any situation: from evergreen hostess gifts to thoughtful holiday presents for those on your list who have you stumped. With so many exceptional options to choose from, we understand that it can sometimes be tough to narrow down the right choice for a friend or family member—especially one with particular tastes. And now that Christmas and Hanukkah are almost here, holiday shipping cut-offs are, too (we suggest placing your orders with an expedited two-business day or overnight option if possible for timely delivery).

    Whether you're looking for a customizable set or a one-and-done luxe find, we've taken the liberty of doing the hardwork for you by handpicking 37 of the best scented candle gifts from across the internet, from beloved brands like Loewe, Dior, Glossier, and more, that are sure to bring a smile to anyone's face. Read on for our fail-safe and supremely elevated home picks worth shopping now.

    Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our top picks of the best beauty, skincare, and perfume sets, along with must-have luxury, nail, and beauty Advent calendars to shop now ahead of the holiday rush.

  • <p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p><strong>$433.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Floewe-74-8-oz-large-cypress-balls-candle-prod257760070&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The largest size of Loewe's Cypress Balls candle makes it simple to channel the holiday spirit. And if your friend or family member usually opts for a fake tree, its woody, aromatic scent is the perfect option to light on Christmas, especially since it burns for up to 80 hours.</p>
    The largest size of Loewe's Cypress Balls candle makes it simple to channel the holiday spirit. And if your friend or family member usually opts for a fake tree, its woody, aromatic scent is the perfect option to light on Christmas, especially since it burns for up to 80 hours.

  • <p><strong>D.S. & Durga </strong></p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsanddurga.com%2Fproducts%2Flightable-latkes&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your friend or family member might get a little hungry after lighting this latke-inspired candle from D.S. & Durga that's perfect to gift on any of the eight nights of Hanukkah. </p>
    Your friend or family member might get a little hungry after lighting this latke-inspired candle from D.S. & Durga that's perfect to gift on any of the eight nights of Hanukkah.

  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>dior.com</p><p><strong>$101.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dior.com%2Fen_us%2Fbeauty%2Fproducts%2FY0990584-ambre-nuit-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you prefer to gift a scented candle that doesn't scream holiday, consider this option from Dior. One satisfied customer notes that its warm, lingering scent smells, "unbelievable." </p>
    If you prefer to gift a scented candle that doesn't scream holiday, consider this option from Dior. One satisfied customer notes that its warm, lingering scent smells, "unbelievable."

  • <p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p>glossier.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fglossier-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift them the scent of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g38284762/best-perfume-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glossier You" class="link ">Glossier You</a> in a canister with this scented candle version of the brand's signature orange blossom and neroli fragrance.</p>
    Gift them the scent of Glossier You in a canister with this scented candle version of the brand's signature orange blossom and neroli fragrance.

  • <p><strong>Piecework</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FPCEW-WA33%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your friend or family member is a fan of Piecework's eye-catching puzzles, they'll be thrilled to receive this fragrant soy candle from the brand that features notes of bergamot, rose, and ceaderwood.</p>
    If your friend or family member is a fan of Piecework's eye-catching puzzles, they'll be thrilled to receive this fragrant soy candle from the brand that features notes of bergamot, rose, and ceaderwood.

  • <p><strong>Cartier</strong></p><p>cartier.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.cartier.com/en-us/art-of-living/fragrances/mens-fragrances/les-ecrins-parfumes-cartier-petales-CRFO000002.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help a partner upgrade their collection with this sophisticated floral candle from Cartier that's created to be lit alone or with an accompanying scent for maximum olfactory impact. Plus, its ceramic casing is reusable once the candle's wax burns down.</p>
    Help a partner upgrade their collection with this sophisticated floral candle from Cartier that's created to be lit alone or with an accompanying scent for maximum olfactory impact. Plus, its ceramic casing is reusable once the candle's wax burns down.

  • <p><strong>Liis</strong></p><p>liisfragrances.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://liisfragrances.com/collections/perfumed-candles/products/snow-on-fire" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Featuring notes of raspberry, cypress, and palo santo, this seasonal candle is made with soy and coconut waxes for a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g28570188/organic-natural-candles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clean burn" class="link ">clean burn</a>.</p>
    Featuring notes of raspberry, cypress, and palo santo, this seasonal candle is made with soy and coconut waxes for a clean burn.

  • <p><strong>Oribe</strong></p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbluemercury.com%2Fproducts%2Foribe-cote-dazur-candle%3Fcurrency%3DUSD%26variant%3D39785172172875&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anyone who swears by Oribe's beloved Côte D'Azur-scented products will love this elegant glass candle from the brand that replicates its Calabrian bergamot, black currant, and Sicilian orange notes.</p>
    Anyone who swears by Oribe's beloved Côte D'Azur-scented products will love this elegant glass candle from the brand that replicates its Calabrian bergamot, black currant, and Sicilian orange notes.

  • <p><strong>Voluspa</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FVOLU-WA167%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only does this Voluspa candle look like a candy cane, it smells like one, too, making it an ideal gift for anyone who regularly snacks on the sweet treat during the holidays.</p>
    Not only does this Voluspa candle look like a candy cane, it smells like one, too, making it an ideal gift for anyone who regularly snacks on the sweet treat during the holidays.

  • <p><strong>Costa Brazil</strong></p><p>livecostabrazil.com</p><p><strong>$165.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flivecostabrazil.com%2Fproducts%2Fjungle-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fragrance can transport you to a time or place, and that's precisely what this luxe, 100-percent natural candle from Costa Brazil does: take you away to the Amazonian rainforest.</p>
    Fragrance can transport you to a time or place, and that's precisely what this luxe, 100-percent natural candle from Costa Brazil does: take you away to the Amazonian rainforest.

  • <p><strong>Diptyque</strong></p><p>diptyqueparis.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diptyqueparis.com%2Fen_us%2Fp%2Fodor-removing-candle-with-basil-190g.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether your friend or family member loves to cook or just enjoys a spotless home, consider gifting them this odor-absorbing candle from Diptyque that's ideal for any room in the house.</p>
    Whether your friend or family member loves to cook or just enjoys a spotless home, consider gifting them this odor-absorbing candle from Diptyque that's ideal for any room in the house.

  • <p><strong>Maison Francis Kurkdjian</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmaison-francis-kurkdjian-baccarat-rouge-540-scented-candle%2F5495629&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's not just one of the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g38284762/best-perfume-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best fragrances of all time" class="link ">best fragrances of all time</a>, it's a whole vibe: Fans of Baccarat Rouge 540 will be happy to know the iconic scent is also available in candle form. </p>
    It's not just one of the best fragrances of all time, it's a whole vibe: Fans of Baccarat Rouge 540 will be happy to know the iconic scent is also available in candle form.

  • <p><strong>Trudon</strong></p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Ftrudon-9-5-oz-abd-el-kader-classic-candle-prod154880071&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a 9.5-ounce candle that features the soothing scent of Moroccan mint tea scent, and burns for up to 65 hours (making it the gift that keeps on giving).</p>
    Here's a 9.5-ounce candle that features the soothing scent of Moroccan mint tea scent, and burns for up to 65 hours (making it the gift that keeps on giving).

  • <p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fcandle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The name of this popular candle says it all. Help them channel the feeling of family togetherness with this on-the-nose candle from Brooklinen that features the scent of amyris and olibanum.</p>
    The name of this popular candle says it all. Help them channel the feeling of family togetherness with this on-the-nose candle from Brooklinen that features the scent of amyris and olibanum.

  • <p><strong>Otherland</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fotherland-scented-candle%2F5670942&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who like their candles to smell like, well, fire, this smoky, incense-inspired scent from the beloved brand is a dream.</p>
    For those who like their candles to smell like, well, fire, this smoky, incense-inspired scent from the beloved brand is a dream.

  • <p><strong>Krigler</strong></p><p>Krigler</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fkrigler.com%2Fcollections%2Fscented-candles-presentations%2Fproducts%2Fopus-verde-good-fir-11-scented-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to fill your home with fir trees, but hate the hassle, look no further. This candle combines fir with eucalyptus, mint, and cardamom for a warm yet refreshing holiday scent that transports you to the crisp outdoors.</p>
    If you want to fill your home with fir trees, but hate the hassle, look no further. This candle combines fir with eucalyptus, mint, and cardamom for a warm yet refreshing holiday scent that transports you to the crisp outdoors.

  • <p><strong>Boy Smells</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$106.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhypernature-votive-candle-set%2F5922395&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Boy Smells' coconut-and-beeswax candles are on every influencer's coffee table for a reason. Their utterly giftable set contains five fun votives including Polyamberouse, a smoky, sexy scent everyone will fight over.</p>
    Boy Smells' coconut-and-beeswax candles are on every influencer's coffee table for a reason. Their utterly giftable set contains five fun votives including Polyamberouse, a smoky, sexy scent everyone will fight over.

  • <p><strong>Sidia</strong></p><p>thewebster.us</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthewebster.us%2Fshop%2Fbraless-candle.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know that feeling of putting on a comfy sweatshirt and cuddling up on a chilly day? Sidia put that feeling into a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g28570188/organic-natural-candles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:candle" class="link ">candle</a>, thanks to notes of clove, cashmere musks, and patchouli. Get one for your best friend (and yourself).</p>
    You know that feeling of putting on a comfy sweatshirt and cuddling up on a chilly day? Sidia put that feeling into a candle, thanks to notes of clove, cashmere musks, and patchouli. Get one for your best friend (and yourself).

  • <p><strong>Jean Gray Candle Co.</strong></p><p>jeangraycandleco.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.jeangraycandleco.com/products/rich-auntie-life-santal-coconut-pineapple-cocoa-butter-wooden-wick-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A blend of santal, coconut, pineapple, and cocoa butter, this wood-wick candle is a gorgeous gift for anyone—but particularly, yes, those with RAE (Rich Auntie Energy). </p>
    A blend of santal, coconut, pineapple, and cocoa butter, this wood-wick candle is a gorgeous gift for anyone—but particularly, yes, those with RAE (Rich Auntie Energy).

  • <p><strong>Jo Loves</strong></p><p><strong>$71.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spacenk.com%2Fus%2Ffragrance%2Fhome-fragrance%2Fcandle%2Fchristmas-trees-home-candle-UK200035494.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who needs a real pine tree in their living room when they have Jo Loves's Christmas-inspired candle burning? Its notes of pine, lavender, incense and amber make it easy to set the holiday mood. </p>
    Who needs a real pine tree in their living room when they have Jo Loves's Christmas-inspired candle burning? Its notes of pine, lavender, incense and amber make it easy to set the holiday mood.

  • <p><strong>NEST</strong></p><p><strong>$45.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fnest-new-york-wellness-petite-candle-duo-0400016352007.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any home will become an at-home spa with this duo, containing soothing Wild Mint & Eucaluptus and Driftwood & Chamomile candles.</p>
    Any home will become an at-home spa with this duo, containing soothing Wild Mint & Eucaluptus and Driftwood & Chamomile candles.

  • <p><strong>NETTE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F6133845&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's something comforting about the blend of spicy cardamom, amber, and sandalwood that never fails to help us relax. Plus, this candle's neutral vessel works nicely for small beauty storage once it's burned down.</p>
    There's something comforting about the blend of spicy cardamom, amber, and sandalwood that never fails to help us relax. Plus, this candle's neutral vessel works nicely for small beauty storage once it's burned down.

  • <p><strong>Henry Rose</strong></p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fhenry-rose-10-6-oz-torn-candle-prod251940046&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These small-batch candles are just as obsession-worthy as the brand's fragrances. Hand-poured in California, this rich vanilla-and-vetiver scent is a hit. As one reviewer writes: "I purchased the 'Torn' candle as gift. When the gift was opened everyone raved about about the wonderful scent!"</p>
    These small-batch candles are just as obsession-worthy as the brand's fragrances. Hand-poured in California, this rich vanilla-and-vetiver scent is a hit. As one reviewer writes: "I purchased the 'Torn' candle as gift. When the gift was opened everyone raved about about the wonderful scent!"

  • <p><strong>Better World Fragrance House</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F6485774&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Since the holidays are all about love and cheer, this positive Good Thoughts candle from rapper Drake's brand Better World Fragrance House is right in theme with the season. </p>
    Since the holidays are all about love and cheer, this positive Good Thoughts candle from rapper Drake's brand Better World Fragrance House is right in theme with the season.

  • <p><strong>Bond No.9</strong></p><p>bondno9.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bondno9.com%2Fthe-scent-of-peace-scented-candle.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bond No.9 founder <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/a40929244/take-the-edge-off-bond-9-laurice-rahme/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laurice Rahmé" class="link ">Laurice Rahmé</a> counts this scent among her top scented candle picks from the brand, which features notes of grapefruit, black currant, and lily of the valley.</p>
    Bond No.9 founder Laurice Rahmé counts this scent among her top scented candle picks from the brand, which features notes of grapefruit, black currant, and lily of the valley.

  • <p><strong>Snif</strong></p><p>snif.co</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsnif.co%2Fproducts%2Fcandle-bundle-collection-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This tester kit from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/a39358598/goodtime-hotel-snif-launch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snif" class="link ">Snif</a> is unlike anything we've ever seen for candles, or anything else. Each of the three scents comes with a mini tester candle—if your friend or family member isn't a fan after a week, they can send them back, or alternatively keep one for $49, two for $98, or all three for $120.</p>
    This tester kit from Snif is unlike anything we've ever seen for candles, or anything else. Each of the three scents comes with a mini tester candle—if your friend or family member isn't a fan after a week, they can send them back, or alternatively keep one for $49, two for $98, or all three for $120.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><strong>$115.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftom-ford-fabulous-candle%2F5084903&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No words are needed to let a dear friend or favorite auntie know how you feel about them when gifting this minimal yet impactful candle from Tom Ford.</p>
    No words are needed to let a dear friend or favorite auntie know how you feel about them when gifting this minimal yet impactful candle from Tom Ford.

  • <p><strong>Being Frenshe </strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbeing-frenshe-reset-candle-lavender-cloud-7oz%2F-%2FA-85360314&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For many—including <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBIUuFcYwgk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Being Frenshe founder Ashley Tisdale" class="link ">Being Frenshe founder Ashley Tisdale</a>—lighting a candle before bed is a nightly ritual. Add to their calming collection with this affordable, light lavender scent from her affordable line. </p>
    For many—including Being Frenshe founder Ashley Tisdale—lighting a candle before bed is a nightly ritual. Add to their calming collection with this affordable, light lavender scent from her affordable line.

  • <p><strong>Tom Dixon</strong></p><p>Net-A-Porter</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Ftom-dixon%2Flondon-medium-scented-candle-250g%2F1286226&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This candle offers a warm, spicy scent that works all winter long. The notes of black pepper, oud, vetiver, cedar, and patchouli are equal parts uplifting and inviting, with its brass jar serving as an effortlessly striking objet d'art. </p>
    This candle offers a warm, spicy scent that works all winter long. The notes of black pepper, oud, vetiver, cedar, and patchouli are equal parts uplifting and inviting, with its brass jar serving as an effortlessly striking objet d'art.

  • <p><strong>Maison Margiela</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Freplica-candle-set-P501359&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a set of distinctive candles from Maison Margiela Replica that include three of the brand's signature scents: Lazy Sunday Morning, By the Fireplace, and Bubble Bath, that any connoisseur will enjoy.</p>
    Here's a set of distinctive candles from Maison Margiela Replica that include three of the brand's signature scents: Lazy Sunday Morning, By the Fireplace, and Bubble Bath, that any connoisseur will enjoy.

  • <p><strong>Byredo</strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbyredo-bibliotheque-candle%2F4772001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your friend or family lover who can't get enough of that old book page smell—in a good way—will be thrilled to receive this candle with plum, peony, leather, and patchouli-notes, plus the sweet scent of vanilla.</p>
    Your friend or family lover who can't get enough of that old book page smell—in a good way—will be thrilled to receive this candle with plum, peony, leather, and patchouli-notes, plus the sweet scent of vanilla.

  • <p><strong>Brooklyn Candle</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F5556531&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The family member who always keeps a candle burning will get plenty of use out of this coveted soy candle set. It contains three fragrant options inspired by popular vacation destinations that burn for up to 50 hours each.</p>
    The family member who always keeps a candle burning will get plenty of use out of this coveted soy candle set. It contains three fragrant options inspired by popular vacation destinations that burn for up to 50 hours each.

  • <p><strong>Harlem Candle Company</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$73.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fharlem-candle-company-lady-day-white-floral-ceramic-luxury-candle-12-oz.%3FID%3D4145967&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In addition to a delightful floral candle, your friend or family member will also unwrap a branded ceramic canister with this gift, which serves as stunning decór piece once its wax burns down.</p>
    In addition to a delightful floral candle, your friend or family member will also unwrap a branded ceramic canister with this gift, which serves as stunning decór piece once its wax burns down.

  • <p><strong>LAFCO</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Flafco-feu-de-bois-ski-house-candle-15.5-oz.%3FID%3D1671842&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if you have no plans to hit the ski slopes this winter, consider yourself mentally transported thanks to this fragrant seasonal candle inspired by the scent of crisp winter air. </p>
    Even if you have no plans to hit the ski slopes this winter, consider yourself mentally transported thanks to this fragrant seasonal candle inspired by the scent of crisp winter air.

  • <p><strong>Paddywax</strong></p><p>Paddywax</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpaddywax.com%2Fproducts%2Fcypress-fir-8-oz-white-glass&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if you opt for a fake tree this Christmas, the bright, earthy notes of this cypress- and fir- scented candle can evoke the feeling of a natural tree without having to pick up endless pine needles once the holiday ends.</p>
    Even if you opt for a fake tree this Christmas, the bright, earthy notes of this cypress- and fir- scented candle can evoke the feeling of a natural tree without having to pick up endless pine needles once the holiday ends.

  • <p><strong>Forvr Mood</strong></p><p>Sephora</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fforvr-mood-cuffing-season-candle-P473127&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help remind your significant other—or the person you've had your eyes on for months—what season it really is once temperatures start dropping, with this cheeky candle from beauty influencer and entrepreneur <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/a33562548/jackie-aina-forvr-mood-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jackie Aina" class="link ">Jackie Aina</a>.</p>
    Help remind your significant other—or the person you've had your eyes on for months—what season it really is once temperatures start dropping, with this cheeky candle from beauty influencer and entrepreneur Jackie Aina.

  • <p><strong>Homesick</strong></p><p>homesick.com</p><p><strong>$26.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhomesick.com%2Fproducts%2Ffrance-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg13597115%2Fbest-christmas-holiday-candles-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can't gift them a trip to Paris this year? This vanilla, coffee, and butter-scented candle is basically the next best thing. </p>
    Can't gift them a trip to Paris this year? This vanilla, coffee, and butter-scented candle is basically the next best thing.

