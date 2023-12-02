32 royal necklaces that captured our imagination, from historic jewels to affordable high-street favourites
From historic artefacts to high street bargains which have become style staples, we absolutely love these royal necklacesGetty Images
Kate Middleton's Mappin and Webb Empress necklaceGetty Images
Kate's Mappin and Webb Fortune Drop necklaceGetty Images
Meghan Markle's Cartier Juste un ClouGetty Images
Meghan's Child of Wild Starry Night CharmGetty Images
Kate Middleton's emerald wedding giftGetty Images
Princess Anne's Turquoise and Pearl pieceGetty Images
Princess Anne's unique necklace, 1984Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's classic three-strand necklaceGetty Images
Duchess Sophie's Hermes necklaceGetty Images
The Diamond Ribbon and Festoon NecklaceGetty Images
Queen Camilla's snake necklaceGetty Images
Queen Mary’s Emerald ChokerGetty Images
Queen Camilla's Van Cleef & Arpels snowflake necklaceGetty Images
Duchess Sophie's tribute to the late QueenGetty Images
The Danish ParureGetty Images
Kate Middleton's Sustainable necklaceGetty Images
The Nizam of HyderabadGetty Images
Princess Diana's Swan Lake setGetty Images
Kate Middleton's ultra rare jewel necklaceGetty Images
Queen Elizabeth's Aquamarine Suite necklaceGetty Images
Camilla's ruby and diamond 'breastplate'Getty Images
The George VI FestoonGetty Images
The Queen Mother's Amethyst SautoirGetty Images
Greville Festoon necklaceGetty Images
Queen Alexandra’s Wedding NecklaceGetty Images
Queen Elizabeth's Pearl ChokerGetty Images
Empress Marie Feodorovna’s Sapphire and Pearl ChokerGetty Images
Queen Ena’s Diamond RiviereGetty Images
The Queen Mother's Coronation NecklaceGetty Images
The Crown Ruby NecklaceGetty Images
Princess Diana’s Sapphire And Pearl ChokerGetty Images
The Coronation NecklaceGetty Images