32 royal necklaces that captured our imagination, from historic jewels to affordable high-street favourites

While the Princess of Wale's best hairstyles will suit longer hair that lends itself to a bouncy blow dry, style icons like Princess Diana paved the way for short hairstyles within the Royal Family, as well as fashion-forward royals like Queen Letizia of Spain and Charlène, Princess of Monaco, who are known for mixing up their look. With some stunning vintage snaps in the mix, these short royal hairstyles provide a snapshot of royal hair and beauty throughout the ages, from the Queen's vintage curls to Princess Diana's iconic shaggy crop in the '80s. Let these stylish short royal hairstyles provide some inspiration if you're thinking of going for the chop.