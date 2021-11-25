The 34 Best Home Deals from Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Black Friday has officially arrived. Our heads are spinning in a futile attempt to keep up with all the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a37666043/black-friday-cyber-monday-fashion-deals-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sales and deals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sales and deals</a> dropping this year, but <a href="https://www.amazon.com/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a> deserves a spot on your shopping list. The sun had hardly set on Halloween when they kicked off their early Black Friday deals, and major savings have been rolling in since. Now that Amazon’s Black Friday sales are in full swing, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/home-garden-kitchen-furniture-bedding/b?ie=UTF8&node=1055398&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon Home</a> is absolutely not to be overlooked. There are so many gems to be found, and deals ringing in at more than 50% off are not rare. If you’re overwhelmed by the thought of scrolling through their seemingly endless inventory, that’s where we come in. We’ve pored over more than 23,000 Black Friday deals in the home department and selected the very best ones that can’t be missed.</p><p>Need more convincing? There are sweeping sales on some of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38321573/editors-best-black-friday-cyber-monday-deals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:editors’ favorite" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">editors’ favorite</a> (and rarely discounted) brands including <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Le+Creuset/page/3DF7AA68-198A-40EE-B633-10BFC13736B6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Le Creuset" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Le Creuset</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/1046009F-7F6F-4299-BA81-CB491EA7D693?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Casper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Casper</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/NESTFragrances/page/39874879-9546-4AAF-AEBA-377B6D91B493?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nest New York" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nest New York</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/9C7E5179-60A0-490E-AF5C-6F2CAB037EB9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cuisinart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cuisinart</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/6A4CFCF1-9787-4BB1-923A-FFB978C2EB8B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nespresso" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nespresso</a>, to name a few. Whether you’re looking to refresh your own home decor or check off your holiday gift list—or our preference, a little bit of both—this sale has you covered. You’ll find everything from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00NLLUMOE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$30 sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$30 sheets</a> to <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TBCFL6B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:therapy lights" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">therapy lights</a> to <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LXW4HZI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxe Christmas trees" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">luxe Christmas trees</a> to <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cuisinart-MCP-12N-Multiclad-Stainless-12-Piece/dp/B009JXPS6U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cookware" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cookware</a> sets, and even a few of Oprah’s very own <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38124897/oprah-favorite-things-fashion-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Favorite Things" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Favorite Things</a> along the way. So without further ado, our 34 favorite finds from Amazon Home’s Black Friday event. </p>
    Black Friday has officially arrived. Our heads are spinning in a futile attempt to keep up with all the sales and deals dropping this year, but Amazon deserves a spot on your shopping list. The sun had hardly set on Halloween when they kicked off their early Black Friday deals, and major savings have been rolling in since. Now that Amazon’s Black Friday sales are in full swing, Amazon Home is absolutely not to be overlooked. There are so many gems to be found, and deals ringing in at more than 50% off are not rare. If you’re overwhelmed by the thought of scrolling through their seemingly endless inventory, that’s where we come in. We’ve pored over more than 23,000 Black Friday deals in the home department and selected the very best ones that can’t be missed.

    Need more convincing? There are sweeping sales on some of editors’ favorite (and rarely discounted) brands including Le Creuset, Casper, Nest New York, Cuisinart, and Nespresso, to name a few. Whether you’re looking to refresh your own home decor or check off your holiday gift list—or our preference, a little bit of both—this sale has you covered. You’ll find everything from $30 sheets to therapy lights to luxe Christmas trees to cookware sets, and even a few of Oprah’s very own Favorite Things along the way. So without further ado, our 34 favorite finds from Amazon Home’s Black Friday event.

  • <p><strong>iRobot</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SP5GYJP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$274</del> $179 (35% off)</strong></p><p>Pet hair? Dinner debris? Spilled glitter? This smart vacuum picks it all up without leaving a trace—and without you having to lift a finger. With a few taps on the Roomba app, you can schedule a thorough and hands-free cleaning of all your floors in seconds. </p>
  • <p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HKAUIFO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$349.99</del> $299.99 (14% off)</strong></p><p>This mixer is a top <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38096608/best-gifts-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift on Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift on Amazon</a> every holiday season, with more than ten attachments to craft dozens of recipes from cookies to cakes to pasta. Black Friday is an ideal time to add it to your kitchen arsenal.</p>
  • <p><strong>Mellani</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00NLLUMOE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$47.97</del> $32.97 (31% off)</strong></p><p>Alert: The internet’s favorite sheets are on sale! And by “internet's favorite,” we mean almost 200,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They’re already a steal and rarely go on sale, so stock up on a few sets while you can (this is one of the lowest prices we've seen). They are available in 44 colors, and each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.</p>
  • <p><strong>Balsam Hill</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LXW4HZI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$399</del> $219 (45% off)</strong></p><p>It’s not Christmas without a <a href="https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/g2797/christmas-tree-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas tree" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas tree</a>! And in a shocking turn of events, the Balsam Hill artificial blue spruce is nearly half off just in time to up your 2021 tree game from years of yore. </p>
  • <p><strong>Verilux</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TBCFL6B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$99.95</del> $69.99 (30% off)</strong></p><p>In case you missed it, therapy lamps are your ticket to combating seasonal affective disorder this winter. The HappyLight from Verilux delivers up to 10,000 lux of full-spectrum, UV-free light and offers a completely customizable light therapy experience with four brightness levels and three light hues. Bright-light therapy has been proven to improve sleep, boost moods, increase energy, and enhance focus. The portable tablet design of this lamp is perfect for moving around the house or even bringing it on the go. </p>
  • <p><strong>Le Creuset</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZT3S24N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$300</del> $199.95 (33% off)</strong></p><p>What’s better than a Le Creuset Dutch oven, you ask? A Le Creuset Dutch oven that’s $100 off, that’s what! </p>
  • <p><strong>Safavieh</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B017NQ27MC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$880</del> $189.32 (78% off)</strong></p><p>Amazon has a surprisingly extensive inventory of area rugs, and if you’re willing to do a little digging, there are steals to be found. Take this tonal beauty from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/7FD85B8C-8DE0-4E24-967A-3DA552DF3828?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Safavieh" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Safavieh</a>, for instance, which you can snag now for nearly 80% or $700 off. It comes in neutral colors and jewel tones—we’re partial to this mauve hue. </p>
  • <p><strong>Lands Downunder </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HSL9VBS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT AMAZON" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP AT AMAZON</a></p><p><strong><del>$248</del> $198.40 (20% off)</strong></p><p>There’s nothing quite as cozy or as luxurious as a cashmere throw blanket. This one comes in timeless neutral tones that work with any decor, making it the perfect gift for anyone who's got you stumped. </p>
  • <p><strong>Nest Fragrances</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003U31MXS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$70</del> $53.89 (23% off)</strong></p><p>You can’t go wrong with a good candle, and Nest New York makes one of our all-time favorite three-wicks. With a throw for what seems like miles, it’s guaranteed to fill any room with fragrance. </p>
  • <p><strong>Jovone</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092DT71BF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$25</del> $18 (28% off)</strong></p><p>Just as perfect as a host gift or a gift to yourself, this decorative ceramic vase will add a bohemian flare to any home or room it adorns. </p>
  • <p><strong>Cuisinart</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cuisinart-MCP-12N-Multiclad-Stainless-12-Piece/dp/B009JXPS6U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT AMAZON" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP AT AMAZON</a></p><p><strong><del>$670</del> $249.94 (63% off)</strong></p><p>This is the kind of Black Friday deal that we wait all year for. Right now, you can snag Cuisinart's signature 12-piece stainless steel cookware set on Amazon for just $250, the price of about three pieces if you were to buy them individually. There are so many occasions for which this makes the perfect gift: housewarmings, weddings, big birthdays, and of course, the holidays. </p>
  • <p><strong>Molekule</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZPLXB54?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$399</del> $239 (40% off)</strong><br><br>All of us are a bit more aware of air quality these days. Give the gift of a fresh and clean home with this compact, quiet air purifier. This one is ideal for small to medium-size rooms, but Molekule also makes a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YT95V42/ref=emc_b_5_i?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:full-size version" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">full-size version</a> if you’re looking for whole-home purification. The brand gets bonus points for aesthetic: We’ve never met an air purifier so chic. </p>
  • <p><strong>Philips</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VFY4MXM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$999</del> $799.95 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Behold, the Mercedes-Benz of home espresso machines. This beauty from Philips is totally automatic, complete with their LatteGo hands-free milk frother. With the touch of a button, you can make any coffee drink your heart desires, including an espresso, cappuccino, macchiato, Americano, latte, and of course, a good old-fashioned cup of joe. </p>
  • <p><strong>Breville</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y2Q7YXZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$149.95</del> $119.96 (20% off)</strong></p><p>If you’re limited on counter space or budget, don’t let the hefty size and price of a full-size espresso machine shatter your dreams of becoming an at-home barista. Nespresso machines are compact and budget-friendly, plus on a rare sale on Amazon right now. </p>
  • <p><strong>Christopher Knight Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075CHNWSG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$90.99</del> $62.63 (31% off)</strong></p><p>Perfect for your littlest loved ones, this velvet cow ottoman makes a whimsical addition to any nursery or children’s room. If cows aren’t their favorite, it comes in a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075CD6K3Z/ref=sbl_dpx_ottomans_B09CLD7PWM_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pig" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pig</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086QCZDC1/ref=sbl_dpx_ottomans_B09CLD7PWM_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dinosaur" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dinosaur</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Christopher-Knight-Home-299781-Ottoman/dp/B01MTUK0WY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sheep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sheep</a> design too. </p>
  • <p><strong>Wüsthof</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085V5ZS7R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$135</del> $115 (15% off)</strong></p><p>There’s no knife quite like a Wüsthof knife. The expertly engineered all-purpose 6-inch chef's knife is a favorite among professional chefs and home cooks alike. It can be used for chopping, mincing, slicing, dicing, and quite literally any other technique that meal prep throws your way. </p>
  • <p><strong>Philips </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TCJGJS6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$299.95</del> $199.95 (30% off)</strong></p><p>Pasta lovers, rejoice! You can now make fresh pasta dough at home with the touch of a button. Add wet and dry ingredients in a compartment at the top and select a shape—you can make spaghetti, lasagna, penne, and more. Ten minutes later, <em>buon appetito</em>!</p>
  • <p><strong>Fox Run</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MSZKH97?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$23.99</del> $14.79 (38% off)</strong></p><p>A salt cellar adds a bit of panache to any countertop or tablescape. Fill the vessel with an artisanal sea salt and wrap it with a bow, and you’ve got yourself a darn good party favor. It also comes in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MXYYI6C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black marble" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">black marble</a>, if that’s more your style. </p>
  • <p><strong>Line+Arc</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097BVSTSK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$29.99</del> $19.99 (33% off)</strong></p><p>These silicone Degrē coasters from Line+Arc will solve just about every gripe you’ve had about a coaster. They are anti-slip, non-scratching, highly stain-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and best of all, won’t stick to the bottom of cups or pans. (We love the brand’s line of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LINE-Food-Grade-Dishwasher-Stain-Resistant-Minimalist/dp/B08WHN9YC3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silicone trivets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">silicone trivets</a> for all the same reasons—the two together would make a great gift.) </p>
  • <p><strong>Smeg</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HGFXNZF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$299.95</del> $259.95 (13% off) </strong></p><p>Why yes, of course, toasters can be <em>fashion</em> too. Make your daily bread a bit more exciting with this retro four-slot beauty from Smeg. </p>
  • <p><strong>Tempur-Pedic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CMFSY97?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$119</del> $89.25 (25% off) </strong></p><p>Among Amazon’s epic Black Friday home sale are sweeping discounts on most <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/5B9DA13B-BA41-4440-B7E5-5226923BA6CF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tempur-Pedic products" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tempur-Pedic products</a>. Give the gift of a good night’s sleep with this ergonomic pillow—it’s designed to follow the natural curve of your neck and upper spine for comforting, therapeutic support. </p>
  • <p><strong>Lodge</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002CMLTXG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$59.80</del> $29.90 (50% off) </strong></p><p>PSA: Grilling doesn't have to be an exclusively summer activity. Bring the outdoors in with this stovetop cast-iron grill and griddle from Lodge. Spanning two eyes on the stovetop, there’s plenty of space to fire up meats and veggies all at once, just like on the real thing. </p>
  • <p><strong>Casper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YSZ25DL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$189</del> $132.30 (30% off)</strong></p><p>Here, just another of Amazon’s too-good-to-be-true Black Friday deals. Casper’s cult-favorite weighted blanket is thoughtfully designed with quilted channels to keep the micro beads evenly distributed throughout the blanket and, thus, the weight evenly distributed over your body. Your coziest nap awaits. </p>
  • <p><strong>Anova</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C7PW3PC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$129</del> $99 (23% off)</strong></p><p>If you’re in a cooking rut, why not snag a new gadget while they’re on sale and try something new? Sous-vide precision cooking was once reserved for restaurant chefs but is now totally accessible to try at home—thanks to smart sous-vide gadgets like this one from Anova. Try it out yourself or gift it to the gastronome in your life. </p>
  • <p><strong>sodastream</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GBJ9NYR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$129.99</del> $99.99 (23% off)</strong></p><p>Seltzer lovers, rejoice! This carbonator is the gift that keeps on giving—you never have to go without seltzer again. It’s also <em>much</em> more eco-friendly than constantly replenishing your stock of single-use bottles and cans. </p>
  • <p><strong>GKCI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SM6G1PD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$19.88</del> $16.89 (15% off)</strong></p><p>Now that the days are getting shorter, we’re all in need of a little extra light. This handy little lamp works well as a task light at your workstation, as a nightlight, and even as a dim flashlight on late-night journeys to the fridge for a snack or glass of water. Never blind yourself with your phone flashlight again. </p>
  • <p><strong>Getstar</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093WBCG5F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$32.99</del> $24.99 (32% off)</strong></p><p>Everyone needs a good set of ceramic serving bowls. Salads, pasta, popcorn—all of it just tastes better when served from a proper dish. (Sorry, we don’t make the rules!)</p>
  • <p><strong>Hammam Linen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SLR3T9F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$69.99</del> $44.99 (36% off)</strong></p><p>With the help of these oversize (27" x 54") Turkish cotton towels, every bathroom in your house will be turned into a luxe spa. Go ahead and stock up on a few sets while they’re on sale—future you will thank you. </p>
  • <p><strong>Mykonos Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098XRDMT1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$26.99</del> $14.36 (47% off)</strong></p><p>Turkish towels always make for a delightful gift. They can be used in just about any room in the house (they make great kitchen towels!) and go with any decor. This set in particular is made of extra-fine cotton that is specially woven to maximize absorption and withstand machine washing. </p>
  • <p><strong>Binca Vidou</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K8MCKZH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$25.99</del> $15.80 (39% off)</strong></p><p>Unlike candles, reed diffusers <em>constantly</em> fill a room with sensory delight. This oil has a simple, sophisticated fragrance with notes of jasmine, bergamot, vanilla, and lavender and is presented in a square-cut glass canister. </p>
  • <p><strong>Miulee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073FGP3VJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$49.99</del> $12.99 (74% off)</strong></p><p>Nothing says cozy quite like corduroy. These throw pillow covers come in super-versatile earthy tones and are the perfect addition to your pillowscape through the cool months. </p>
  • <p><strong>Le Chateau</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AVTQ1D4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$62.95</del> $42.43 (33% off)</strong></p><p>Yes, you <em>can</em> get handmade wares on Amazon! While the naysayers are still waiting for their international delivery to arrive, we’ll be sipping perfectly decanted wine from this beautiful crystal carafe. </p>
  • <p><strong>ChefSofi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T73WZS6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$74.99</del> $59.99 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Next time you’re assigned charcuterie for the function, bring it on a board worthy of leaving behind for the host. This set is a one-stop charcuterie shop—it comes complete with four ceramic dishes for nuts and spreads, and opens to reveal four cheese knives below. </p>
  • <p><strong>Chicvita</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F9QNWQZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38337368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$32.99</del> $26.99 (18% off)</strong></p><p>Bid adieu to your utilitarian laundry hamper and replace it with this aesthetically pleasing woven basket. Your eyes will thank you. Plus, the added handles make for easy toting to and from the laundry room. </p>
