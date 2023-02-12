31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
Travis and Jason Kelce
Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin
Derek, J.J. and T.J. Watt
Peyton and Eli Manning
Dan, Chris and Rob Gronkowski
Devin and Jason McCourty
Ryan and Matt Kalil
Michael and Martellus Bennett
Nick and Joey Bosa
Mychal and Eric Kendricks
Chris and Kyle Long
Dalvin and James Cook
Romeo and Julian Okwara
Jaylen and Sammy Watkins
Trevon and Stefon Diggs
Clay and Casey Matthews
Brent and Garrett Celek
Vernon and Vontae Davis
Matt and Tim Hasselbeck
Nick and Zack Martin
Luke and Josh McCown
Carson and Jordan Palmer
Mike and Maurkice Pouncey
Marcus, Isaiah and Desmond Trufant
Terron and T.J. Ward
Tremaine, Trey and Terrell Edmunds
Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown
Cameron and Connor Heyward
Carlos and Khalil Davis
Jim and John Harbaugh
Rex and Rob Ryan
Alexandra Schonfeld
From Travis and Jason Kelce, who are facing off in this weekend's 2023 Super Bowl, to the Gronkowski trio, here are 31 sets of siblings who have competed in the NFL