31 Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon Your Mom Will Cherish Dearly

  • <p>Shopping for mom on <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/news/g1246/mothers-day-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day" class="link ">Mother's Day</a> should be a cinch—after all, she's the one who made us, well, us. But the fact of the matter is, it can be extremely overwhelming, and wading through pages and pages of presents online can send you down the Google rabbit hole. That's why narrowing down your Mother's Day gifts on Amazon is a no-brainer.</p><p>Picking out the best mother's day gift possible will not only make your mom, grandmother, or any other maternal figure in life feel like a true queen, but it will make your life easier. Between workout essentials, trendy wardrobe staples, and impressive kitchen gadgets, there's never-ending thoughtful <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/g27168800/last-minute-mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day gift ideas" class="link ">Mother's Day gift ideas</a> at various price points to choose from that are sure to impress. </p><p>Whether she enjoys cooking up a storm at home, adding new accessories into her wardrobe, or burning up a sweat during a workout session, your mom is bound to cherish the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/g2095/mothers-day-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:special present" class="link ">special present</a> you put some thought into. Plus, if you're in a pinch and can't make it to the store, you can take advantage of Amazon Prime's two-day shipping perk, which will ensure that your unique gift makes it just on time before Mother's Day. </p><p>Ahead, we've rounded the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that we know every type mom will appreciate on May 8—and beyond. Did someone say, "Child of the year?"</p>
    31 Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon Your Mom Will Cherish Dearly

    Shopping for mom on Mother's Day should be a cinch—after all, she's the one who made us, well, us. But the fact of the matter is, it can be extremely overwhelming, and wading through pages and pages of presents online can send you down the Google rabbit hole. That's why narrowing down your Mother's Day gifts on Amazon is a no-brainer.

    Picking out the best mother's day gift possible will not only make your mom, grandmother, or any other maternal figure in life feel like a true queen, but it will make your life easier. Between workout essentials, trendy wardrobe staples, and impressive kitchen gadgets, there's never-ending thoughtful Mother's Day gift ideas at various price points to choose from that are sure to impress.

    Whether she enjoys cooking up a storm at home, adding new accessories into her wardrobe, or burning up a sweat during a workout session, your mom is bound to cherish the special present you put some thought into. Plus, if you're in a pinch and can't make it to the store, you can take advantage of Amazon Prime's two-day shipping perk, which will ensure that your unique gift makes it just on time before Mother's Day.

    Ahead, we've rounded the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that we know every type mom will appreciate on May 8—and beyond. Did someone say, "Child of the year?"

  Bottle opening with minimal effort? Yes, please! With just a simple press of a button, this electric wine opener will have your mom pouring her favorite glass of Bordeaux or Chardonnay in seconds.
    1) Cordless Electric Wine Opener

    Oster

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Bottle opening with minimal effort? Yes, please! With just a simple press of a button, this electric wine opener will have your mom pouring her favorite glass of Bordeaux or Chardonnay in seconds.

  Let mom get the most out of her workout with these trendy wearable weight bracelet that are one pounds each. She can wrap them around her wrists or ankles to get her heart rate pumping at home.
    2) Weighted Bracelets

    Bala Bangles

    amazon.com

    $49.00

    Shop Now

    Let mom get the most out of her workout with these trendy wearable weight bracelet that are one pounds each. She can wrap them around her wrists or ankles to get her heart rate pumping at home.

  Need another way to tell your mom why she's the best in the world? Look no further than this journal which contains fill-in-the-blank prompts for praising your hero.
    3) What I Love About Mom Fill-in-the-Blank Journal

    Knock Knock

    amazon.com

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    Need another way to tell your mom why she's the best in the world? Look no further than this journal which contains fill-in-the-blank prompts for praising your hero.

  Your mom will sleep like a queen in this buttery-soft matching pajama set that comes in a range of pretty colors.
    4) Eberjey Gisele Classic Women's Pajama Set

    Eberjey

    amazon.com

    $125.00

    Shop Now

    Your mom will sleep like a queen in this buttery-soft matching pajama set that comes in a range of pretty colors.

  Speaking of sleep: This overnight lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants that leaves lips with with an oh-so-soft feel in the a.m.
    5) Lip Sleeping Mask

    LANEIGE

    amazon.com

    $22.00

    Shop Now

    Speaking of sleep: This overnight lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants that leaves lips with with an oh-so-soft feel in the a.m.

  For the mom who loves her morning coffee, there's no better gift than this temperature control mug that keeps her drink perfectly hot for over an hour.
    6) Temperature Control Smart Mug

    Ember

    amazon.com

    $99.95

    Shop Now

    For the mom who loves her morning coffee, there's no better gift than this temperature control mug that keeps her drink perfectly hot for over an hour.

  This retractable bamboo bath tray has everything your mom needs for a relaxing night in the tub: a soap dish, a wine glass lot, a book stand, and phone holder. What more can you ask for?
    7) Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

    ROYAL CRAFT WOOD

    amazon.com

    $49.97

    Shop Now

    This retractable bamboo bath tray has everything your mom needs for a relaxing night in the tub: a soap dish, a wine glass lot, a book stand, and phone holder. What more can you ask for?

  The mom who's always on the go will be obsessed with this sleek pair of sneakers that offers ultimate comfort for running errands, going for a run, or doing anything else really.
    8) Women's Qt Racer Sport Running Shoe

    adidas

    amazon.com

    $60.24

    Shop Now

    The mom who's always on the go will be obsessed with this sleek pair of sneakers that offers ultimate comfort for running errands, going for a run, or doing anything else really.

  A refrigerator for your cosmetics? Just hear us out: This adorable miniature guy comes in handy to preserve moisturizers, jade rollers and other cosmetic staples by keeping them chilled right on your vanity. You can even use it for medicine, food, beverages, and anything else you want.
    9) Flawless Mini Beauty Fridge for Makeup and Skincare

    Finishing Touch

    amazon.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    A refrigerator for your cosmetics? Just hear us out: This adorable miniature guy comes in handy to preserve moisturizers, jade rollers and other cosmetic staples by keeping them chilled right on your vanity. You can even use it for medicine, food, beverages, and anything else you want.

  If you want to splurge, treat Mom to this designer compact wallet that's made of Saffiano leather and features a floral clasp. It's fitted with plenty of slots and sleeves to store money, cards, and of course, old school photos of you.
    10) Oscar de la Renta French Wallet, Red

    Oscar de la Renta

    amazon.com

    $490.00

    Shop Now

    If you want to splurge, treat Mom to this designer compact wallet that's made of Saffiano leather and features a floral clasp. It's fitted with plenty of slots and sleeves to store money, cards, and of course, old school photos of you.

  A mess-free indoor hydroponic garden might be the most thoughtful gift of all if mom is a sucker for fresh herbs and produce. Here's why: It will allow her to make use of her green thumb—but without the dirt. Instead, this smart garden uses water (plus, an LED grow light) to grow herbs and veggies all year round without the fuss.
    11) Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light

    AeroGarden

    amazon.com

    $135.82

    Shop Now

    A mess-free indoor hydroponic garden might be the most thoughtful gift of all if mom is a sucker for fresh herbs and produce. Here's why: It will allow her to make use of her green thumb—but without the dirt. Instead, this smart garden uses water (plus, an LED grow light) to grow herbs and veggies all year round without the fuss.

  She can depend on this reusable metal water bottle to keep her coldest drinks icy cold and hottest drinks piping hot for hours on end. Bonus: It's dishwasher safe and BPA- and phthalate-free.
    12) Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Lid

    Hydro Flask

    amazon.com

    $54.97

    Shop Now

    She can depend on this reusable metal water bottle to keep her coldest drinks icy cold and hottest drinks piping hot for hours on end. Bonus: It's dishwasher safe and BPA- and phthalate-free.

  A cozy blanket is the perfect gift for a lounge-loving mom. This one, in particular, features a geometric design and a cozy acrylic that is great for snuggling up in.
    13) Knitted Throw Blanket

    PAVILIA

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    A cozy blanket is the perfect gift for a lounge-loving mom. This one, in particular, features a geometric design and a cozy acrylic that is great for snuggling up in.

  It doesn't get any more cozy than these criss-cross slippers. They're made of faux fur, have a memory foam sole and feel like an ultra-luxe treat for feet.
    14) Plush Furry Open Toe Slippers

    Parlovable

    amazon.com

    $23.99

    Shop Now

    It doesn't get any more cozy than these criss-cross slippers. They're made of faux fur, have a memory foam sole and feel like an ultra-luxe treat for feet.

  The key to glowing, healthy-looking skin is daily cleansing and gentle exfoliation. This facial cleansing brush does both: It deep cleans pores and also sloughs away impurities with your favorite skincare formulas.
    15) Facial Cleansing Brush

    Olay

    amazon.com

    $19.20

    Shop Now

    The key to glowing, healthy-looking skin is daily cleansing and gentle exfoliation. This facial cleansing brush does both: It deep cleans pores and also sloughs away impurities with your favorite skincare formulas.

  With just a few taps of your fingers, this smart diffuser provides ultimate relaxation with soothing essential oils, various misting modes, timer settings, and more directly from your phone. Plus, it's Alexa and Google Home compatible can be controlled by simply using your voice.
    16) Smart WiFi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy

    Sierra Modern Home

    amazon.com

    $39.95

    Shop Now

    With just a few taps of your fingers, this smart diffuser provides ultimate relaxation with soothing essential oils, various misting modes, timer settings, and more directly from your phone. Plus, it's Alexa and Google Home compatible can be controlled by simply using your voice.

  The mom who loves to entertain will love everything about this handy cheese and charcuterie board set. Made of acacia wood, the serving platter includes four bowls and four knives to help sort all kinds of jams, fruits, and nuts alongside cheeses, crackers and meats.
    17) Cheese and Charcuterie Board Set

    ChefSofi

    amazon.com

    $47.71

    Shop Now

    The mom who loves to entertain will love everything about this handy cheese and charcuterie board set. Made of acacia wood, the serving platter includes four bowls and four knives to help sort all kinds of jams, fruits, and nuts alongside cheeses, crackers and meats.

  Sure, there's nothing like a good ole fashioned facial at a luxe spa. But this at-home mini facial massager kit works just as well. In just five minutes, it helps tone, lift, and contour the skin and neck for a younger-looking complexion.
    18) NuFACE MINI Starter Kit

    NuFACE

    amazon.com

    $209.00

    Shop Now

    Sure, there's nothing like a good ole fashioned facial at a luxe spa. But this at-home mini facial massager kit works just as well. In just five minutes, it helps tone, lift, and contour the skin and neck for a younger-looking complexion.

  This on-trend tote can hold it all—from gadgets to snacks to notebooks. It comes in an endless range of colors and will match with just about every outfit in your mom's closet.
    19) Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag

    Dreubea

    amazon.com

    $12.09

    Shop Now

    This on-trend tote can hold it all—from gadgets to snacks to notebooks. It comes in an endless range of colors and will match with just about every outfit in your mom's closet.

  Nothing says "Mother's Day gift" quite like a self-care gift set. Your mom will really feel the special treatment with this Burt's Bees spa kit that includes two ultra-rich, nourishing hand creams, a cuticle cream, and cotton gloves—which all work together to deliver a high-end spa experience without the high-end price.
    20) Burt's Bees Gift Set Almond & Milk Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Shea Butter Cream, with Gloves

    Burt's Bees

    amazon.com

    $13.67

    Shop Now

    Nothing says "Mother's Day gift" quite like a self-care gift set. Your mom will really feel the special treatment with this Burt's Bees spa kit that includes two ultra-rich, nourishing hand creams, a cuticle cream, and cotton gloves—which all work together to deliver a high-end spa experience without the high-end price.

  Save Mom an extra trip to the salon with this satin pillowcase, which helps preserve hair and protect it from frizz, split ends and tangles. The silky-smooth material is also a godsend for skin since it doesn't strip it of it's natural oils.
    21) Satin Pillowcase

    Bedsure

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    Save Mom an extra trip to the salon with this satin pillowcase, which helps preserve hair and protect it from frizz, split ends and tangles. The silky-smooth material is also a godsend for skin since it doesn't strip it of it's natural oils.

  This bestselling candles fills any room with a fresh and delicious blend of bergamot and jasmine that is both uplifting and calming. Not to mention, it will look great in your mom's living room or on any of her countertops.
    22) Bergamot & Jasmine Candle

    Benevolence LA

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    This bestselling candles fills any room with a fresh and delicious blend of bergamot and jasmine that is both uplifting and calming. Not to mention, it will look great in your mom's living room or on any of her countertops.

  This personalized dainty necklace is sure to be her new favorite fashion accessory. And while you're at it, treat yourself with one in your own initial.
    23) Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace

    Fettero

    amazon.com

    $13.50

    Shop Now

    This personalized dainty necklace is sure to be her new favorite fashion accessory. And while you're at it, treat yourself with one in your own initial.

  With 270,000-plus Amazon reviews, this top-rated hot tool is definitely worth the hype—and will rid mom of any bad hair days moving forward. It's affordable, easy to use (and easy on your arms!), and it'll cut styling time in half.
    24) One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush

    REVLON

    amazon.com

    $34.88

    Shop Now

    With 270,000-plus Amazon reviews, this top-rated hot tool is definitely worth the hype—and will rid mom of any bad hair days moving forward. It's affordable, easy to use (and easy on your arms!), and it'll cut styling time in half.

  Mom will make so much use of this adorable (and handy!) mini waffle maker for whipping up delish waffles, paninis, and more in minutes. Plus, it won't take up a ton of space in her kitchen.
    25) Mini Waffle Maker Machine

    DASH

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    Mom will make so much use of this adorable (and handy!) mini waffle maker for whipping up delish waffles, paninis, and more in minutes. Plus, it won't take up a ton of space in her kitchen.

  There's a reason Carolina Herrera's stiletto-shaped perfume continues to reign supreme. The cult-classic fragrance features a bold yet spicy scent that isn't too overpowering, makes for a stunning centerpiece to any vanity, and lasts for a really long time.
    26) Good Girl Eau De Parfum Spray

    Carolina Herrera

    amazon.com

    $88.93

    Shop Now

    There's a reason Carolina Herrera's stiletto-shaped perfume continues to reign supreme. The cult-classic fragrance features a bold yet spicy scent that isn't too overpowering, makes for a stunning centerpiece to any vanity, and lasts for a really long time.

  Gardening lovers, this one is for you: This kit includes four types of seeds, four burlap growing pots, four bamboo plant markers, plus an expanding-soil disc and clipper for bringing a bonsai to life indoors. Plus, it'll make a great new addition to your mother's perfectly decorated home.
    27) Bonsai Starter Kit

    Planters' Choice

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Gardening lovers, this one is for you: This kit includes four types of seeds, four burlap growing pots, four bamboo plant markers, plus an expanding-soil disc and clipper for bringing a bonsai to life indoors. Plus, it'll make a great new addition to your mother's perfectly decorated home.

  Help upgrade your mom's skincare routine with a jade roller and gua sha tool. Made of rose quartz, both offer several benefits, including reducing facial puffiness, improving fine lines, and making your skin look dewy and lifted. Just be sure to tell her to pop the tools in the fridge beforehand for a refreshing feel.
    28) Jade Roller & Gua Sha

    BAIMEI

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Help upgrade your mom's skincare routine with a jade roller and gua sha tool. Made of rose quartz, both offer several benefits, including reducing facial puffiness, improving fine lines, and making your skin look dewy and lifted. Just be sure to tell her to pop the tools in the fridge beforehand for a refreshing feel.

  This small kitchen appliance will the change the way your mom cooks dinner. It's easy to use, extremely fast and efficient, and can crisp up fries, veggies, chicken wings and more with little to zero oil. It's no wonder why the air fryer has more than 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
    29) Air Fryer

    Ninja

    amazon.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    This small kitchen appliance will the change the way your mom cooks dinner. It's easy to use, extremely fast and efficient, and can crisp up fries, veggies, chicken wings and more with little to zero oil. It's no wonder why the air fryer has more than 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

  A little black purse is a must-have fashion staple in every one's closet. This bag is both stylish and affordable, and has a 4.5
    30) Faux Leather Top Handle Bag

    ALDO

    amazon.com

    $69.00

    Shop Now

    A little black purse is a must-have fashion staple in every one's closet. This bag is both stylish and affordable, and has a 4.5 star rating, making it a no-brainer for mom.

