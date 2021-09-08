22 Cooking Gifts for the Food Loving Dads

  • <p>Whether the resident food lover in your life is a cookbook collector, a restaurant lover, or a DIY expert searching for the best tools and gadgets to perfect their culinary creations, today's gift offerings bring more than ever to the table for the foodies and eaters of the world. If you find yourself feeling a little stumped on what to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g23937264/gourmet-food-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift your food obsessed family and friends" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift your food obsessed family and friends</a>, look no further: the gifts below are sure to leave any gourmand grinning. </p>
    22 Cooking Gifts for the Food Loving Dads

    Whether the resident food lover in your life is a cookbook collector, a restaurant lover, or a DIY expert searching for the best tools and gadgets to perfect their culinary creations, today's gift offerings bring more than ever to the table for the foodies and eaters of the world. If you find yourself feeling a little stumped on what to gift your food obsessed family and friends, look no further: the gifts below are sure to leave any gourmand grinning.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$499.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fooni-koda-16-pizza-oven&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Soothe their yearning for a woodfired oven with this easy to setup, portable pizza oven that heats up to a whopping 932 degrees and can bake up a true Neapolitan-style pizza in a minute flat. </p>
    Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven

    Soothe their yearning for a woodfired oven with this easy to setup, portable pizza oven that heats up to a whopping 932 degrees and can bake up a true Neapolitan-style pizza in a minute flat.

  • <p><strong>BlueMountainBags</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F561139812%2F2-custom-recipe-cotton-tea-towels-with&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Turn your grandma's old recipe cards into a heartfelt gift this season, with these personalized recipe towels printed in her own handwriting. </p>
    Custom Recipe Cotton Tea Towels, set of 2

    Turn your grandma's old recipe cards into a heartfelt gift this season, with these personalized recipe towels printed in her own handwriting.

  • <p><strong>Ember</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$109.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NQRM6ML?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.29576420%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Never sip cold coffee again, with this temperature control mug that lets you dial in your optimal drink temperature on your phone and then holds your sip of choice at precisely that temp for up to an hour and a half. </p>
    Temperature Control Smart Mug

    Never sip cold coffee again, with this temperature control mug that lets you dial in your optimal drink temperature on your phone and then holds your sip of choice at precisely that temp for up to an hour and a half.

  • <p><strong>Masala Dabba</strong></p><p>diasporaco.com</p><p><strong>$20042.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diasporaco.com%2Fproducts%2Fmasala-dabba&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many of us started delving into our spice cabinets during the pandemic, so why not up their spice game with this chic spice box filled with your choice of spices from Diaspora Co.'s single-origin, more-than-fair-trade collections. </p>
    Masala Dabba

    Masala Dabba

    Many of us started delving into our spice cabinets during the pandemic, so why not up their spice game with this chic spice box filled with your choice of spices from Diaspora Co.'s single-origin, more-than-fair-trade collections.

  • <p><strong>Via Citrus</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B1RQCP3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.29576420%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give a foodie gift that serves double duty with this petite, easy to grow tabletop citrus tree. Not only do the tiny mandarin orange-kumquat hybrid fruits taste delicious in jellies, baked goods, and cocktails, the lush green leaves and white blooms bring some life to any room. </p>
    Calamondin Citrus Plant

    Give a foodie gift that serves double duty with this petite, easy to grow tabletop citrus tree. Not only do the tiny mandarin orange-kumquat hybrid fruits taste delicious in jellies, baked goods, and cocktails, the lush green leaves and white blooms bring some life to any room.

  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593138279?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.29576420%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Social media maven (and former <em>Bon Appetit</em> star) Molly Baz's cookbook became an instant sensation when it debuted, not only for its witty, delicious, unapologetically approachable recipes, but also for its format (many of the recipes include QR codes so you can watch handy how-to videos on the spot). It's sure to become part of your favorite cook's regular rotation. </p>
    Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat: A Cookbook

    Social media maven (and former Bon Appetit star) Molly Baz's cookbook became an instant sensation when it debuted, not only for its witty, delicious, unapologetically approachable recipes, but also for its format (many of the recipes include QR codes so you can watch handy how-to videos on the spot). It's sure to become part of your favorite cook's regular rotation.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$450.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fle-creuset-signature-oval-dutch-oven_11&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These beautiful, colorful enameled cast iron dutch ovens have become a cult favorite for their kitchen workhorse status; combining their ability to create gorgeous braises, sear meats, and even bake breads, with the stylish French countryside feel they bring to your culinary workspace. </p>
    Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven

    These beautiful, colorful enameled cast iron dutch ovens have become a cult favorite for their kitchen workhorse status; combining their ability to create gorgeous braises, sear meats, and even bake breads, with the stylish French countryside feel they bring to your culinary workspace.

  • <p><strong>Blisstime</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F76P97C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.29576420%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This stainless steel square of chainmail makes scrubbing all of those stuck-on food bits off of cast iron pans (without damaging the iron's seasoning) effortless. </p>
    Cast Iron Cleaner

    This stainless steel square of chainmail makes scrubbing all of those stuck-on food bits off of cast iron pans (without damaging the iron's seasoning) effortless.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fsplit-decision-pie-pan&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Never struggle with the great "pecan vs pumpkin pie" debate again with this nifty pie pan that's split down the middle to allow two flavors in a single pan. </p>
    Split-Decision Pie Pan

    Never struggle with the great "pecan vs pumpkin pie" debate again with this nifty pie pan that's split down the middle to allow two flavors in a single pan.

  • <p>acidleague.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acidleague.com%2Fcollections%2Fvinegars%2Fproducts%2Fwelcome-to-the-big-league&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add some zing to your plate with a set of four of Acid League's "Living Vinegars" (raw, unfiltered vinegars with a bit of the vinegar mother in each bottle that fans swear by for their prebiotic powers). Whether you're in it for the health benefits or just the flavors, the Apple Cider Maple, Meyer Lemon Honey, Strawberry Rosé, and veggie-forward Garden Heat are sure to please. </p>
    Welcome to the Big League Sampler

    Add some zing to your plate with a set of four of Acid League's "Living Vinegars" (raw, unfiltered vinegars with a bit of the vinegar mother in each bottle that fans swear by for their prebiotic powers). Whether you're in it for the health benefits or just the flavors, the Apple Cider Maple, Meyer Lemon Honey, Strawberry Rosé, and veggie-forward Garden Heat are sure to please.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fshiitake-mushroom-log-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even those without a green thumb can enjoy growing their own food in the form of these delectable, stir-fry ready shiitake mushrooms. The salvaged logs come implanted with shiitake spores—all you have to do is soak the wood and leave it in a cool, dark place, making this a great project for mushroom lovers of all ages. </p>
    Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit

    Even those without a green thumb can enjoy growing their own food in the form of these delectable, stir-fry ready shiitake mushrooms. The salvaged logs come implanted with shiitake spores—all you have to do is soak the wood and leave it in a cool, dark place, making this a great project for mushroom lovers of all ages.

  • <p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$25.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fthe-new-york-times-cooking-no-recipe-recipes-a-cookbook%2F9781984858474&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For dedicated fans of The New York Times Cooking section as well as cooks who prefer a freehand approach, this "cookbook" does away with measurements and step-by-steps to encourage home cooks to use what they have and adapt to their taste with 100 beautifully photographed un-recipes to fuel your cooking inspiration. </p>
    The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes

    For dedicated fans of The New York Times Cooking section as well as cooks who prefer a freehand approach, this "cookbook" does away with measurements and step-by-steps to encourage home cooks to use what they have and adapt to their taste with 100 beautifully photographed un-recipes to fuel your cooking inspiration.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcompact-swivel-cheese-board-with-knives&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This space-saving cheeseboard folds up into a single wedge and houses its own knives—perfect for that foodie niece whose apartment is tight on space. </p>
    Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives

    This space-saving cheeseboard folds up into a single wedge and houses its own knives—perfect for that foodie niece whose apartment is tight on space.

  • <p><strong>Zero Japan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0823FMZPT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.29576420%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Seasoning is essential. This handy ceramic salt box will make sure that they're never searching for the salt. </p>
    Salt Box

    Seasoning is essential. This handy ceramic salt box will make sure that they're never searching for the salt.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$199.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fbread-bakers-dream-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the friend who got serious about sourdough last year, this set includes everything they'll need to make outstanding loaves, including a mixing whisk, a proofing basket, a French-style lame, and a covered baking pan that traps just the right amount of moisture to produce a perfectly crisp crust. </p>
    Bread Baker's Dream Set

    For the friend who got serious about sourdough last year, this set includes everything they'll need to make outstanding loaves, including a mixing whisk, a proofing basket, a French-style lame, and a covered baking pan that traps just the right amount of moisture to produce a perfectly crisp crust.

  • <p>omsom.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fomsom.com%2Fproducts%2Fsampler-trio&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Love the complex flavors of southeast Asian food but want a faster way to craft those nuanced bites? These sauce started are packed with authentic, sometimes hard to find ingredients for larb, sisig, and lemongrass BBQ to instantly boost all of your recipes. </p>
    Omsom Southeast Asian Sampler

    Love the complex flavors of southeast Asian food but want a faster way to craft those nuanced bites? These sauce started are packed with authentic, sometimes hard to find ingredients for larb, sisig, and lemongrass BBQ to instantly boost all of your recipes.

  • <p><strong>Boska Holland</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.85</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000KJLQCC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.29576420%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This unique cheese slicer is designed to make the most delicate, wafer-thin curls of potent cheeses like Tete de Moine (but if you wanted to use it for a dramatic dessert presentation with curls of dark chocolate, who are we to stop you?).</p>
    Girolle Cheese Curler

    This unique cheese slicer is designed to make the most delicate, wafer-thin curls of potent cheeses like Tete de Moine (but if you wanted to use it for a dramatic dessert presentation with curls of dark chocolate, who are we to stop you?).

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><strong>$180 annual subscription</strong></strong></p><p><strong>masterclass.com</strong></p><p>If your giftee wants to cook like a top chef, they need to learn from a top chef. Luckily, there are plenty to choose from in MasterClass's stable of lessons, including the key to Thomas Keller's famous apple pie, Alice Waters's secrets to the perfect salad, Gordon Ramsay's techniques for restaurant level cooking at home, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/a28106957/massimo-bottura-italian-cooking-masterclass/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Massimo Bottura" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Massimo Bottura</a>'s treatise on pasta, and Dominique Ansel's French pastry primer. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g32240187/best-masterclass-classes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Masterclass Class to Pick Up a New Skill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Masterclass Class to Pick Up a New Skill</a></p>
    MasterClass Cooking Classes

    If your giftee wants to cook like a top chef, they need to learn from a top chef. Luckily, there are plenty to choose from in MasterClass's stable of lessons, including the key to Thomas Keller's famous apple pie, Alice Waters's secrets to the perfect salad, Gordon Ramsay's techniques for restaurant level cooking at home, Massimo Bottura's treatise on pasta, and Dominique Ansel's French pastry primer.

    More: Masterclass Class to Pick Up a New Skill

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmy-family-cookbook&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep track of all of those treasured family recipes with this cookbook that's tailor made to become a family heirloom. </p>
    My Family Cookbook

    Keep track of all of those treasured family recipes with this cookbook that's tailor made to become a family heirloom.

  • <p>brightland.co</p><p><strong>$74.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbrightland.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-duo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every modern cook needs a good finishing oil or two. This duo (made from cold-pressed, heirloom California olives) feeatures one oil packed with natural grassy, herbaceous notes that's perfect for hearty pastas and roasts, and another that's nutty and green AKA perfect for salads and veggies, so you'll have every base covered. </p>
    The Duo

    Every modern cook needs a good finishing oil or two. This duo (made from cold-pressed, heirloom California olives) feeatures one oil packed with natural grassy, herbaceous notes that's perfect for hearty pastas and roasts, and another that's nutty and green AKA perfect for salads and veggies, so you'll have every base covered.

  • <p><strong>Anova Culinary</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WQ4M5TS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.29576420%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sous vide (the process of cooking everything from eggs to steaks to a precise temperature in a carefully calibrated water bath) used to be exclusive to top restaurants. Now you can get the same perfectly-cooked results at home, with one of these handy, easy-to-use immersion circulators.</p>
    Sous Vide Precision Cooker

    Sous vide (the process of cooking everything from eggs to steaks to a precise temperature in a carefully calibrated water bath) used to be exclusive to top restaurants. Now you can get the same perfectly-cooked results at home, with one of these handy, easy-to-use immersion circulators.

  • <p><strong>Our Place - US</strong></p><p>fromourplace.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fwalnut-cutting-board&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29576420%2Fcooking-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Walnut Cutting Board

