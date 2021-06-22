31 Best Jewellery Brands: From Affordable To Luxury Jewellery Brands

  • <p>Whether <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/g23828/best-home-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:as a gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">as a gift</a> to a loved one, or for yourself (a self gift, if you will), jewellery is unbeaten in its premium status. Often imbued with deep sentiment, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings and so on are true <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/a30859/best-investment-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:investment pieces" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">investment pieces</a> that can be kept for generations due to their long-lasting materials and value.</p><p>Finishing off even the dullest of outfits, the right piece of hardwear will always work hard for you. And, if you buy wisely, can even appreciate in value in years to come. After all, who doesn't want their pension in their jewellery box? </p><p>Having said that, every jewellery item you own needn't be an heirloom-worthy investment. The market for <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/articles/g29167/affordable-high-street-wedding-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:more affordable" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">more affordable</a>, trend-led (but no less beautiful) jewellery has blossomed in recent years and ensured you can have access to luxury items that will make your ensemble sparkle, no matter your budget or taste.</p><p>For classic 'forever' <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/g2369/best-gold-jewellery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jewellery in gold" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jewellery in gold</a>, silver and platinum and featuring precious gemstones like diamonds, Tiffany & Co., Bucherer, Bulgari and Cartier will never fail you. If you prefer more experimental designs, look to Anissa Kermiche, Mateo, TOHUM and Alighieri Jewellery. For staples to stack to your heart's content, Monica Vinader, Missoma, Astrid & Miyu and Daisy London are names to remember. And for those who put a premium on fun, try Margaux Studios, Anni Lu, Wald Berlin and Sandra Alexandra.</p><p>But that's not all, we have collated many more brands, <strong>30 jewellery brands</strong>, to be exact, for you to take a look through. </p>
    1/28

    31 Best Jewellery Brands: From Affordable To Luxury Jewellery Brands

    Whether as a gift to a loved one, or for yourself (a self gift, if you will), jewellery is unbeaten in its premium status. Often imbued with deep sentiment, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings and so on are true investment pieces that can be kept for generations due to their long-lasting materials and value.

    Finishing off even the dullest of outfits, the right piece of hardwear will always work hard for you. And, if you buy wisely, can even appreciate in value in years to come. After all, who doesn't want their pension in their jewellery box?

    Having said that, every jewellery item you own needn't be an heirloom-worthy investment. The market for more affordable, trend-led (but no less beautiful) jewellery has blossomed in recent years and ensured you can have access to luxury items that will make your ensemble sparkle, no matter your budget or taste.

    For classic 'forever' jewellery in gold, silver and platinum and featuring precious gemstones like diamonds, Tiffany & Co., Bucherer, Bulgari and Cartier will never fail you. If you prefer more experimental designs, look to Anissa Kermiche, Mateo, TOHUM and Alighieri Jewellery. For staples to stack to your heart's content, Monica Vinader, Missoma, Astrid & Miyu and Daisy London are names to remember. And for those who put a premium on fun, try Margaux Studios, Anni Lu, Wald Berlin and Sandra Alexandra.

    But that's not all, we have collated many more brands, 30 jewellery brands, to be exact, for you to take a look through.

  • <p>A classic for a reason, we're particularly enamoured with the heritage brand's new City HardWear collection that takes inspiration from archived designs, but executed with a modern twist.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiffany.co.uk/stories/guide/rose-x-tiffany-hardwear/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TIFFANY & CO NOW">SHOP TIFFANY & CO NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO3gw-WlXr5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    2/28

    1) Tiffany & Co.

    A classic for a reason, we're particularly enamoured with the heritage brand's new City HardWear collection that takes inspiration from archived designs, but executed with a modern twist.

    SHOP TIFFANY & CO NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Pearls are the diamonds du jour, and Margaux Studios has them in abundance. Loved by the likes of actor <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a36024686/nicola-coughlan-sag-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicola Coughlan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nicola Coughlan</a>, these made-to-order pieces pack a dainty punch. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.margauxstudios.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MARGAUX STUDIOS NOW">SHOP MARGAUX STUDIOS NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNC6z7fA3qU/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    3/28

    2) Margaux Studios

    Pearls are the diamonds du jour, and Margaux Studios has them in abundance. Loved by the likes of actor Nicola Coughlan, these made-to-order pieces pack a dainty punch.

    SHOP MARGAUX STUDIOS NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Designed and created at the brand's London studio, Estella Bartlett is a British brand through and through. Created by siblings Nick and Louise Bartlett in 2011, the brand's jewellery is inspired by the world, whether it's antique markets and the countryside or Primrose Hill in London.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Festellabartlett.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ESTELLA BARTLETT NOW">SHOP ESTELLA BARTLETT NOW </a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CQLHSPFBjnB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    4/28

    3) Estella Bartlett

    Designed and created at the brand's London studio, Estella Bartlett is a British brand through and through. Created by siblings Nick and Louise Bartlett in 2011, the brand's jewellery is inspired by the world, whether it's antique markets and the countryside or Primrose Hill in London.

    SHOP ESTELLA BARTLETT NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Specialising in earrings for all kinds of piercings (though, their other pieces are just as gorgeous), Maria Black's work treads the line between dainty and edgy, superbly.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fmaria-black%2Fjewellery-1%2Fitems.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MARIA BLACK NOW">SHOP MARIA BLACK NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CM9oiyKsY_x/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    5/28

    4) Maria Black

    Specialising in earrings for all kinds of piercings (though, their other pieces are just as gorgeous), Maria Black's work treads the line between dainty and edgy, superbly.

    SHOP MARIA BLACK NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Looking for premium pearls and diamonds? Then look no further than TASAKI, who have some of the best in the business. Plus, their delicate and unexpected designs are great too.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Ftasaki%2Fitems.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TASAKI NOW">SHOP TASAKI NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN9s_Q7tQ97/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    6/28

    5) TASAKI

    Looking for premium pearls and diamonds? Then look no further than TASAKI, who have some of the best in the business. Plus, their delicate and unexpected designs are great too.

    SHOP TASAKI NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If you're looking for trend-led, quality items of a budget, then Astrid And Miyu is the place to shop. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fastrid-miyu%2Fwomens%2Faccessories%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ASTRID AND MIYU NOW">SHOP ASTRID AND MIYU NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO7fQ1KAh7C/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    7/28

    6) Astrid And Miyu

    If you're looking for trend-led, quality items of a budget, then Astrid And Miyu is the place to shop.

    SHOP ASTRID AND MIYU NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Beloved by so many for a reason, Pandora bridges the gap between affordable and premium with their collectable charms that are perfect for gifting.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fuk.pandora.net%2Fen%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PANDORA NOW">SHOP PANDORA NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COAwCjjHqU_/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    8/28

    7) Pandora

    Beloved by so many for a reason, Pandora bridges the gap between affordable and premium with their collectable charms that are perfect for gifting.

    SHOP PANDORA NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>This Scandinavian brand has a premium placed on quality and craftsmanship, meaning each of Georg Jensen's pieces is a true investment in design. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fgeorg-jensen%2Fitems.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP GEORG JENSEN NOW">SHOP GEORG JENSEN NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COATVQVrOnN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    9/28

    8) Georg Jensen

    This Scandinavian brand has a premium placed on quality and craftsmanship, meaning each of Georg Jensen's pieces is a true investment in design.

    SHOP GEORG JENSEN NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A jewellery brand with a smile, Wald Berlin's jovial designs let grown-ups in on some childish fun. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fwald-berlin%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WALD BERLIN NOW">SHOP WALD BERLIN NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COnBN6gBP0F/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    10/28

    9) Wald Berlin

    A jewellery brand with a smile, Wald Berlin's jovial designs let grown-ups in on some childish fun.

    SHOP WALD BERLIN NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Influencer-favourite Vashi is fine jewellery with a twist, with the option for bespoke pieces in store. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fvashi%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP VASHI NOW">SHOP VASHI NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNAlXhsAxRg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    11/28

    10) Vashi

    Influencer-favourite Vashi is fine jewellery with a twist, with the option for bespoke pieces in store.

    SHOP VASHI NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Monikh Dale's go-to jewellery brand sits perfectly in that affordable luxury bracket, which means each piece feels super special and expensive, while not so precious you never want to wear it. True wearable luxury.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fmonica-vinader%2Fjewellery-watches%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MONICA VINADER NOW">SHOP MONICA VINADER NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO2dUP7qe0j/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    12/28

    11) Monica Vinader

    Monikh Dale's go-to jewellery brand sits perfectly in that affordable luxury bracket, which means each piece feels super special and expensive, while not so precious you never want to wear it. True wearable luxury.

    SHOP MONICA VINADER NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>With iconic pieces such as the '<a href="https://www.cartier.com/en-us/collections/gifts/selections/must-haves/b6035517-love-bracelet.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love Bracelet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Love Bracelet</a>' Cartier is the gold-standard for luxury jewellery than any woman would happily wear. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fcartier%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CARTIER NOW">SHOP CARTIER NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COcmcnhgPrw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    13/28

    12) Cartier

    With iconic pieces such as the 'Love Bracelet' Cartier is the gold-standard for luxury jewellery than any woman would happily wear.

    SHOP CARTIER NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Missoma is the holy grail of affordable and stackable jewellery. You could wait for their annual <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a30038879/missomas-black-friday-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday sale</a> (that makes it even more affordable), or you could just splurge now. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fmissoma%2Fjewellery-watches%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MISSOMA NOW">SHOP MISSOMA NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO52kvVhU9O/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    14/28

    13) Missoma

    Missoma is the holy grail of affordable and stackable jewellery. You could wait for their annual Black Friday sale (that makes it even more affordable), or you could just splurge now.

    SHOP MISSOMA NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Craving some sparkle in your life? Then Swaorvski's crystal jewellery is what you need. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ernestjones.co.uk%2Fwebstore%2Fl%2Fjewellery%2Fbrand%257Cswarovski%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SWAROVSKI NOW">SHOP SWAROVSKI NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COdCFzODlLN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    15/28

    14) Swarovski

    Craving some sparkle in your life? Then Swaorvski's crystal jewellery is what you need.

    SHOP SWAROVSKI NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>You may know of Anissa Kermiche's viral homeware, but perhaps you weren't aware of the brand's show-stopping jewellery too? While there are a handful (no pun intended) of anatomical designs offered, that's not all there is in store.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fdesigner%2Fanissa-kermiche%2Fjewelry-and-watches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ANISSA KERMICHE NOW">SHOP ANISSA KERMICHE NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COdtfgQF9IA/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    16/28

    15) Anissa Kermiche

    You may know of Anissa Kermiche's viral homeware, but perhaps you weren't aware of the brand's show-stopping jewellery too? While there are a handful (no pun intended) of anatomical designs offered, that's not all there is in store.

    SHOP ANISSA KERMICHE NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>This Italian brand creates fantastical designs for true romantics. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldsmiths.co.uk%2Fc%2FBrands%2FRoberto-Coin%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ROBERTO COIN NOW">SHOP ROBERTO COIN NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COx2bQVFKlz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    17/28

    16) Roberto Coin

    This Italian brand creates fantastical designs for true romantics.

    SHOP ROBERTO COIN NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>These Dante-inspired pieces are as moody as they are exquisite. We're particularly enamoured by the brand's dark and romantic <a href="https://shop.alighieri.co.uk/collections/the-bridal-edit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bridal edit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bridal edit</a>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fwomens%2Fdesigners%2Falighieri&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ALIGHIERHI NOW"> SHOP ALIGHIERHI NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO2WAOKB46j/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    18/28

    17) Alighierhi

    These Dante-inspired pieces are as moody as they are exquisite. We're particularly enamoured by the brand's dark and romantic bridal edit.

    SHOP ALIGHIERHI NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Another Italian fine jewellery brand, FOPE creates the kind of jewellery you will keep forever. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldsmiths.co.uk%2Fc%2FBrands%2FFope%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FOPE NOW">SHOP FOPE NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COXgWxKKFKF/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    19/28

    18) FOPE

    Another Italian fine jewellery brand, FOPE creates the kind of jewellery you will keep forever.

    SHOP FOPE NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Famed for their watches, Bucherer also creates premium fine jewellery that looks weightless.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.bucherer.com/uk/en/buy-jewellery?start=0&sz=24" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BUCHERER NOW">SHOP BUCHERER NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN5EFGKqmAL/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    20/28

    19) Bucherer

    Famed for their watches, Bucherer also creates premium fine jewellery that looks weightless.

    SHOP BUCHERER NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>This sustainable jewellery brand nails chunky designs again and again.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.phine.london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PHINE LONDON NOW">SHOP PHINE LONDON NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COKshl1gvpi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    21/28

    20) Phine London

    This sustainable jewellery brand nails chunky designs again and again.

    SHOP PHINE LONDON NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>One for considered maximalists, Italian jewellery Giovanni Raspini creates magical pieces to be treasured.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://shop.giovanniraspini.com/gb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP GIOVANNI RASPINI NOW">SHOP GIOVANNI RASPINI NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COxCk9rAK-X/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    22/28

    21) Giovanni Raspini

    One for considered maximalists, Italian jewellery Giovanni Raspini creates magical pieces to be treasured.

    SHOP GIOVANNI RASPINI NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Beach-ready jewellery just got chic with Tohum's elevated seaside-ready designs.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fwomens%2Fdesigners%2Ftohum&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TOHUM NOW">SHOP TOHUM NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO9_MVJtqEj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    23/28

    22) Tohum

    Beach-ready jewellery just got chic with Tohum's elevated seaside-ready designs.

    SHOP TOHUM NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>While you may know Dior for perfectly tailored dresses and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/a30859/best-investment-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iconic handbags" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iconic handbags</a>, the historic fashion house also creates beautiful jewellery to boot. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dior.com%2Fen_gb%2Fwomens-fashion%2Ffashion-jewellery%2Fjewellery&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP DIOR NOW">SHOP DIOR NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNXuRuvIva7/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    24/28

    23) Dior

    While you may know Dior for perfectly tailored dresses and iconic handbags, the historic fashion house also creates beautiful jewellery to boot.

    SHOP DIOR NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Home of perfectly-curated ears, Maria Tash brings much-needed luxury to heavily pierced ears. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fdesigner%2Fmaria-tash&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MARIA TASH NOW">SHOP MARIA TASH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPEQ59frO76/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    25/28

    24) Maria Tash

    Home of perfectly-curated ears, Maria Tash brings much-needed luxury to heavily pierced ears.

    SHOP MARIA TASH NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Another fashion-lover's dream, French fashion house Chanel creates show-stopping jewellery that can be cherished for generations to come.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chanel.com%2Fgb%2Ffine-jewellery%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CHANEL NOW">SHOP CHANEL NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO8I0uOpumR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    26/28

    25) Chanel

    Another fashion-lover's dream, French fashion house Chanel creates show-stopping jewellery that can be cherished for generations to come.

    SHOP CHANEL NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Worn by the likes of Rihanna and Bella Hadid, Mateo is the coolest jewellery brand you are yet to hear about.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fdesigner%2Fmateo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MATEO NOW">SHOP MATEO NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COn6_KShjGi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    27/28

    26) Mateo

    Worn by the likes of Rihanna and Bella Hadid, Mateo is the coolest jewellery brand you are yet to hear about.

    SHOP MATEO NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>With an emphasis on celestial and mystical pieces, The Alkemistry creates everything from earring clusters to dainty necklaces.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fthe-alkemistry%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP THE ALKEMISTRY NOW">SHOP THE ALKEMISTRY NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN971trLl3K/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    28/28

    27) The Alkemistry

    With an emphasis on celestial and mystical pieces, The Alkemistry creates everything from earring clusters to dainty necklaces.

    SHOP THE ALKEMISTRY NOW

    See the original post on Instagram

<p>Whether <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/g23828/best-home-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:as a gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">as a gift</a> to a loved one, or for yourself (a self gift, if you will), jewellery is unbeaten in its premium status. Often imbued with deep sentiment, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings and so on are true <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/a30859/best-investment-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:investment pieces" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">investment pieces</a> that can be kept for generations due to their long-lasting materials and value.</p><p>Finishing off even the dullest of outfits, the right piece of hardwear will always work hard for you. And, if you buy wisely, can even appreciate in value in years to come. After all, who doesn't want their pension in their jewellery box? </p><p>Having said that, every jewellery item you own needn't be an heirloom-worthy investment. The market for <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/articles/g29167/affordable-high-street-wedding-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:more affordable" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">more affordable</a>, trend-led (but no less beautiful) jewellery has blossomed in recent years and ensured you can have access to luxury items that will make your ensemble sparkle, no matter your budget or taste.</p><p>For classic 'forever' <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/g2369/best-gold-jewellery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jewellery in gold" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jewellery in gold</a>, silver and platinum and featuring precious gemstones like diamonds, Tiffany & Co., Bucherer, Bulgari and Cartier will never fail you. If you prefer more experimental designs, look to Anissa Kermiche, Mateo, TOHUM and Alighieri Jewellery. For staples to stack to your heart's content, Monica Vinader, Missoma, Astrid & Miyu and Daisy London are names to remember. And for those who put a premium on fun, try Margaux Studios, Anni Lu, Wald Berlin and Sandra Alexandra.</p><p>But that's not all, we have collated many more brands, <strong>30 jewellery brands</strong>, to be exact, for you to take a look through. </p>
<p>A classic for a reason, we're particularly enamoured with the heritage brand's new City HardWear collection that takes inspiration from archived designs, but executed with a modern twist.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tiffany.co.uk/stories/guide/rose-x-tiffany-hardwear/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TIFFANY & CO NOW">SHOP TIFFANY & CO NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO3gw-WlXr5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Pearls are the diamonds du jour, and Margaux Studios has them in abundance. Loved by the likes of actor <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a36024686/nicola-coughlan-sag-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicola Coughlan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nicola Coughlan</a>, these made-to-order pieces pack a dainty punch. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.margauxstudios.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MARGAUX STUDIOS NOW">SHOP MARGAUX STUDIOS NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNC6z7fA3qU/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Designed and created at the brand's London studio, Estella Bartlett is a British brand through and through. Created by siblings Nick and Louise Bartlett in 2011, the brand's jewellery is inspired by the world, whether it's antique markets and the countryside or Primrose Hill in London.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Festellabartlett.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ESTELLA BARTLETT NOW">SHOP ESTELLA BARTLETT NOW </a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CQLHSPFBjnB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Specialising in earrings for all kinds of piercings (though, their other pieces are just as gorgeous), Maria Black's work treads the line between dainty and edgy, superbly.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fmaria-black%2Fjewellery-1%2Fitems.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MARIA BLACK NOW">SHOP MARIA BLACK NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CM9oiyKsY_x/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Looking for premium pearls and diamonds? Then look no further than TASAKI, who have some of the best in the business. Plus, their delicate and unexpected designs are great too.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Ftasaki%2Fitems.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TASAKI NOW">SHOP TASAKI NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN9s_Q7tQ97/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>If you're looking for trend-led, quality items of a budget, then Astrid And Miyu is the place to shop. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fastrid-miyu%2Fwomens%2Faccessories%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ASTRID AND MIYU NOW">SHOP ASTRID AND MIYU NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO7fQ1KAh7C/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Beloved by so many for a reason, Pandora bridges the gap between affordable and premium with their collectable charms that are perfect for gifting.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fuk.pandora.net%2Fen%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PANDORA NOW">SHOP PANDORA NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COAwCjjHqU_/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>This Scandinavian brand has a premium placed on quality and craftsmanship, meaning each of Georg Jensen's pieces is a true investment in design. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fgeorg-jensen%2Fitems.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP GEORG JENSEN NOW">SHOP GEORG JENSEN NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COATVQVrOnN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>A jewellery brand with a smile, Wald Berlin's jovial designs let grown-ups in on some childish fun. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fwald-berlin%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WALD BERLIN NOW">SHOP WALD BERLIN NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COnBN6gBP0F/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Influencer-favourite Vashi is fine jewellery with a twist, with the option for bespoke pieces in store. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fvashi%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP VASHI NOW">SHOP VASHI NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNAlXhsAxRg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Monikh Dale's go-to jewellery brand sits perfectly in that affordable luxury bracket, which means each piece feels super special and expensive, while not so precious you never want to wear it. True wearable luxury.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fmonica-vinader%2Fjewellery-watches%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MONICA VINADER NOW">SHOP MONICA VINADER NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO2dUP7qe0j/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>With iconic pieces such as the '<a href="https://www.cartier.com/en-us/collections/gifts/selections/must-haves/b6035517-love-bracelet.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love Bracelet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Love Bracelet</a>' Cartier is the gold-standard for luxury jewellery than any woman would happily wear. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fcartier%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CARTIER NOW">SHOP CARTIER NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COcmcnhgPrw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Missoma is the holy grail of affordable and stackable jewellery. You could wait for their annual <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a30038879/missomas-black-friday-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday sale</a> (that makes it even more affordable), or you could just splurge now. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fmissoma%2Fjewellery-watches%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MISSOMA NOW">SHOP MISSOMA NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO52kvVhU9O/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Craving some sparkle in your life? Then Swaorvski's crystal jewellery is what you need. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ernestjones.co.uk%2Fwebstore%2Fl%2Fjewellery%2Fbrand%257Cswarovski%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SWAROVSKI NOW">SHOP SWAROVSKI NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COdCFzODlLN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>You may know of Anissa Kermiche's viral homeware, but perhaps you weren't aware of the brand's show-stopping jewellery too? While there are a handful (no pun intended) of anatomical designs offered, that's not all there is in store.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fdesigner%2Fanissa-kermiche%2Fjewelry-and-watches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ANISSA KERMICHE NOW">SHOP ANISSA KERMICHE NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COdtfgQF9IA/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>This Italian brand creates fantastical designs for true romantics. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldsmiths.co.uk%2Fc%2FBrands%2FRoberto-Coin%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ROBERTO COIN NOW">SHOP ROBERTO COIN NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COx2bQVFKlz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>These Dante-inspired pieces are as moody as they are exquisite. We're particularly enamoured by the brand's dark and romantic <a href="https://shop.alighieri.co.uk/collections/the-bridal-edit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bridal edit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bridal edit</a>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fwomens%2Fdesigners%2Falighieri&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ALIGHIERHI NOW"> SHOP ALIGHIERHI NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO2WAOKB46j/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Another Italian fine jewellery brand, FOPE creates the kind of jewellery you will keep forever. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldsmiths.co.uk%2Fc%2FBrands%2FFope%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FOPE NOW">SHOP FOPE NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COXgWxKKFKF/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Famed for their watches, Bucherer also creates premium fine jewellery that looks weightless.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.bucherer.com/uk/en/buy-jewellery?start=0&sz=24" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BUCHERER NOW">SHOP BUCHERER NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN5EFGKqmAL/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>This sustainable jewellery brand nails chunky designs again and again.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.phine.london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PHINE LONDON NOW">SHOP PHINE LONDON NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COKshl1gvpi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>One for considered maximalists, Italian jewellery Giovanni Raspini creates magical pieces to be treasured.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://shop.giovanniraspini.com/gb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP GIOVANNI RASPINI NOW">SHOP GIOVANNI RASPINI NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COxCk9rAK-X/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Beach-ready jewellery just got chic with Tohum's elevated seaside-ready designs.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fwomens%2Fdesigners%2Ftohum&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TOHUM NOW">SHOP TOHUM NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO9_MVJtqEj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>While you may know Dior for perfectly tailored dresses and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/a30859/best-investment-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iconic handbags" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iconic handbags</a>, the historic fashion house also creates beautiful jewellery to boot. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dior.com%2Fen_gb%2Fwomens-fashion%2Ffashion-jewellery%2Fjewellery&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP DIOR NOW">SHOP DIOR NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNXuRuvIva7/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Home of perfectly-curated ears, Maria Tash brings much-needed luxury to heavily pierced ears. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fdesigner%2Fmaria-tash&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MARIA TASH NOW">SHOP MARIA TASH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPEQ59frO76/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Another fashion-lover's dream, French fashion house Chanel creates show-stopping jewellery that can be cherished for generations to come.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chanel.com%2Fgb%2Ffine-jewellery%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CHANEL NOW">SHOP CHANEL NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CO8I0uOpumR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Worn by the likes of Rihanna and Bella Hadid, Mateo is the coolest jewellery brand you are yet to hear about.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fdesigner%2Fmateo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MATEO NOW">SHOP MATEO NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COn6_KShjGi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>With an emphasis on celestial and mystical pieces, The Alkemistry creates everything from earring clusters to dainty necklaces.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fthe-alkemistry%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg36448338%2Fjewellery-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP THE ALKEMISTRY NOW">SHOP THE ALKEMISTRY NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN971trLl3K/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>

Here are all jewellery brands you need to know

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories