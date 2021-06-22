31 Best Jewellery Brands: From Affordable To Luxury Jewellery Brands

The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — More than 60,000 fans will be allowed into the semifinals and final of the European Championship at Wembley Stadium after UEFA secured an agreement Tuesday with the British government on an an increased capacity. No details have been provided yet on how fans from overseas can potentially attend without having to quarantine after flying into London. The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity of about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one game in the r