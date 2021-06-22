31 Best Jewellery Brands: From Affordable To Luxury Jewellery Brands

Whether as a gift to a loved one, or for yourself (a self gift, if you will), jewellery is unbeaten in its premium status. Often imbued with deep sentiment, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings and so on are true investment pieces that can be kept for generations due to their long-lasting materials and value.
Finishing off even the dullest of outfits, the right piece of hardwear will always work hard for you. And, if you buy wisely, can even appreciate in value in years to come. After all, who doesn't want their pension in their jewellery box?
Having said that, every jewellery item you own needn't be an heirloom-worthy investment. The market for more affordable, trend-led (but no less beautiful) jewellery has blossomed in recent years and ensured you can have access to luxury items that will make your ensemble sparkle, no matter your budget or taste.
For classic 'forever' jewellery in gold, silver and platinum and featuring precious gemstones like diamonds, Tiffany & Co., Bucherer, Bulgari and Cartier will never fail you. If you prefer more experimental designs, look to Anissa Kermiche, Mateo, TOHUM and Alighieri Jewellery. For staples to stack to your heart's content, Monica Vinader, Missoma, Astrid & Miyu and Daisy London are names to remember. And for those who put a premium on fun, try Margaux Studios, Anni Lu, Wald Berlin and Sandra Alexandra.
But that's not all, we have collated many more brands, 30 jewellery brands, to be exact, for you to take a look through.