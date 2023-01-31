The 55 Best Valentine's Day Gifts to Give Her This Year

    It's easy to get caught in the everyday hustle and bustle of life, where professing your love for the special woman in your life might not be top of mind. But on Valentine's Day, well, there's no forgetting how important it is to shower her. And yes, sending some lovely flowers and her giving her favorite chocolates is always an option, but for 2023, go a (romantic) step further with these Valentine's Day gifts for her.

    Whether she takes Valentine's Day very seriously or is more laid back about grand gestures, you'll find a gift for her that will make her smile and feel all the love. Many of these are top gifts for wives and best-selling presents for girlfriends, but we know that Valentine's Day isn't just for lovers, so we've also added some ideas that would be perfect for a BFF on Galentine's Day or a good gift for your mom. We also totally get it if you're shopping on a budget (after all, it was just December), so we've included a bunch of affordable options, too.

    When you're done picking out the perfect present, be sure to grab a sweet card and plan a romantic Valentine's Day activity.

<p>It's easy to get caught in the everyday hustle and bustle of life, where professing your love for the special woman in your life might not be top of mind. But on Valentine's Day, well, there's no forgetting how important it is to shower her. And yes, sending <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/advice/g2323/best-flower-delivery-service/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some lovely flowers" class="link ">some lovely flowers</a> and her giving her favorite chocolates is always an option, but for 2023, go a (romantic) step further with these <strong>Valentine's Day gifts for her</strong>. </p><p>Whether she takes Valentine's Day <em>very </em>seriously or is more laid back about grand gestures, you'll find a gift for her that will make her smile and feel all the love. Many of these are <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g30504750/best-gifts-for-wives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:top gifts for wives" class="link ">top gifts for wives</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4707/gifts-for-girlfriend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best-selling presents for girlfriends" class="link ">best-selling presents for girlfriends</a>, but we know that Valentine's Day isn't just for lovers, so we've also added some <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g30394322/best-galentines-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ideas that would be perfect for a BFF" class="link ">ideas that would be perfect for a BFF</a> on Galentine's Day or a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g4934/valentines-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:good gift for your mom" class="link ">good gift for your mom</a>. We also totally get it if you're shopping on a budget (after all, it was just December), so we've included a bunch of affordable options, too. </p><p>When you're done picking out the perfect present, be sure to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g1332/diy-valentines-day-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grab a sweet card" class="link ">grab a sweet card</a> and plan a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g26068446/best-things-to-do-on-valentines-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:romantic Valentine's Day activity" class="link ">romantic Valentine's Day activity</a>. </p>
<p><strong>JW PEI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N6R37TN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spotted on celebs, this super cute bag will add something unique to her collection. Made of vegan leather, it also comes in a ton of different colors that'll match any outfit. </p>
<p><strong>Dream of Flowers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D6K7282?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does it get more romantic than roses? We think not. But when you, wrap them in beautiful string lights and encase them in a glass dome, you've turned an ordinary Valentine's gift into something truly special. </p>
<p><strong>Love Collection</strong></p><p>patmcgrath.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patmcgrath.com%2Fproducts%2Flove-collection-mthrshp-eye-shadow-palette&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This beautiful eye shadow palette will compliment any skin tone with its neutral pink and plum tones. Some shades even have a bit of sparkle for date night. </p>
<p><strong>CDE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08613Q5P5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can pick her birthstone or yours, either way, this top-rated necklace will absolutely wow her. But fair warning: It's so pretty, it might bring on some happy tears. </p>
<p><strong>THYGIFTREE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BL6N5VH4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She can place it on her desk or nightstand to remind her just how important she is to you. There's also an option for moms, which is equally sweet. </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Flovebox-spinning-heart-messenger&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll send her a special message anytime of day through the app, and she'll get notified by the adorable spinning heart on the box. <br></p>
<p><strong>$22.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brussels-Bonsai-Live-Satsuki-Azalea/dp/B07P16GC1V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, a bouquet of flowers is nice, but they often wilt within a week. This bonsai tree will last much, much longer, and also produces pretty azalea flowers. </p>
<p><strong>SAM & LORI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XF3KGP9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are so many different sayings to pick from, but you can't go wrong with this sweet message. It also comes in a gift box, ready to be gifted. </p>
<p><strong>Twelve AM Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KG7PXNT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's into more practical things, you can't go wrong with a great pair of slippers. These have soft faux fur, which make them feel more luxurious than the ones she already has. </p>
<p><strong>SkyPrintArt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0863G9D2Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take her back to the moment where her life changed forever: when you first locked eyes, kissed, said "I love you" or got married. The map will show exactly what the sky looked like that night. </p>
<p><strong>orastone</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083KGQSWC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll think of you every time this portable hand warmer is keeping her cozy. It was a top-seller during the holidays because of how well it works and how easy it is to use. </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fa-dozen-reasons-i-love-you&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, you need a little help letting her know why she's so special. With this gift, you can choose from over 50 different sayings to help you express your love. To top it off, she'll get a personalized container to keep all the little hearts. </p>
<p>savagex.com</p><p><strong>$64.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.savagex.com%2Fshop%2Ffluff-it-up-pj-pant-sq2149557-4985-13902115&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She's going to live in these comfy pants. They are made from ultra-soft knit fabric and have a high-waist fit, so she can lounge in style. </p>
<p><strong>Knock Knock </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1601064934?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let the clever prompts in this fill-in-the-blank book be your guide as you reflect on all the moments — big and small — that have made your love story one for the ages. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g26252260/amazon-valentines-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We Found the Best Valentine's Day Gifts to Buy on Amazon" class="link ">We Found the Best Valentine's Day Gifts to Buy on Amazon </a></p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fvesper-massager-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's so discreet, no one will know that this piece doubles as a — erm — <em>special toy</em>. She can wear it around her neck when you two are out to dinner, or anytime she's feeling the need to spice things up. </p>
<p><strong>PAVOI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.45</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082TTPJK6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sparkly bracelet, available in rose, white or yellow gold, is Amazon's best-kept secret. Thousands of reviewers rave that it's just the right amount of glam, saying it's "dainty enough for everyday" but "doesn't give the cheap look at all." </p>
<p><strong>Alana Mitchell</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0848FKT2H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sit back, relax and reap the benefits of this weighted eye mask. Some say it's a must for relieving tension and sinus pressure, while others claim that it helps reduce puffiness after a late night.</p>
<p><strong>Thatsnicethatuk</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F969711801%2Fpersonalised-wine-cork-holder-heart&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like wine, your relationship gets better with age. Show her exactly that with this heart-shaped display with dozens of spots to hold corks from celebratory moments, cozy nights in and everything in between. </p>
<p><strong>Huntmic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QQ14L9V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Offer a constant reminder that she adds sunshine to your life — all day, every day. Just crank the handle to play the sweet tune. </p>
<p><strong>Gorilla Grip</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.55</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZRWMCXY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her the support she needs during her weekly (or so) soak. This waterproof foam pillow suctions to the edge of her tub, so she can lay her head back without putting extra pressure on her neck, shoulders or back.</p>
<p><strong>Ivvy & Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0883YGBVT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just when she starts to think that you've done it all, this scratch-off poster will reveal a creative date night activity, whether romantic (take a bubble bath together) or slightly unconventional (go axe throwing).</p>
<p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$169.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fweighted-blanket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Possibly the prettiest weighted blanket we've ever seen, this 12 lb. beauty offers the same soothing effects as other top-rated options, but it'll also look super cute draped over her couch or bed. </p>
<p><strong>Viktor&Rolf</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fviktor-rolf-flowerbomb-ruby-orchid-eau-de-parfum-P479358&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A sensual take on Viktor & Rolf's cult-favorite Flowerbomb, this sweet floral perfume, described as "a scent fit for a femme fatale," is sure to be a date-night staple. </p>
<p><strong>Generic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079J88NH7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One way to celebrate Valentine's Day is to look back at the days that mattered most in your relationship — when you met, got married and gave birth to your kids. This burlap print includes them all ... while also giving you an easy way to remember your anniversary date.</p>
<p><strong>VILIGHT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MRDLCTW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stick your favorite 3 x 3" photo from the past year in this wooden frame for a meaningful shelf or table decoration that she'll cherish for years to come. </p>
<p><strong>AmyHomie</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B6DDSSW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She won't have to worry about catching a chill once she's snuggled up in this sherpa-lined hooded sweatshirt. It's also a subtle way to get her to stop hogging the blanket since, well, you need it too. </p>
<p><strong>1-800-Flowers</strong></p><p>1800flowers.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1800flowers.com%2Fsweet-heart-bamboo-18999%3FcategoryId%3D400077286&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This heart-shaped bamboo comes in three sizes to accommodate her space. Legend has it that bamboo brings good fortune, so that's a promising sign for your relationship.</p>
<p><strong>LisaMarieDesignsLtd</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$62.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F675967875%2Fspecial-location-map-frame-wedding-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Map out your love story with this print. Choose the exact location where you got engaged or married, and then add your names, anniversary date and a personalized message.</p>
<p><strong>IPIC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074CMT3SF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are over 15 places that can be the backdrop location, including New York, Florida, Texas and California. Once you decided on that, you can pick to have the print framed or on canvas. </p>
<p><strong>MoCuishle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G142F9Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you're not there to give her a much-needed shoulder rub, this hands-free massager will do the trick. When she needs a release, she can switch between different intensity levels and speeds to work out any tension in her neck and shoulders. </p>
<p><strong>Intelex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004NSH6JS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's always cold (trust us, you'll know), then these slippers are an absolute must. The next time she gets the shivers, she can pop these plush slippers in the microwave for a minute to warm her body from the ground up. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g38257692/gifts-for-people-who-are-always-cold/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Practical Gifts for People Who Are Always Cold" class="link ">Practical Gifts for People Who Are Always Cold </a></p>
<p><strong>FabFitFun</strong></p><p>www.fabfitfun.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffabfitfun.com%2Fget-the-box%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let FabFitFun do the legwork for you: At the start of every season, they'll put together a curated assortment of cult-favorite beauty products, trending fashion accessories, cute housewares and fitness finds, all tailored to her preferences and personality. </p>
<p><strong>Tea Forte</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0153PUZSS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Basically comfort in a box, this set will let her sample 10 different green, white, black and herbal teas. That way, she can tailor her cuppa to her mood (and energy level), whether she's looking for calming comfort (chamomile citron) or afternoon pick-me-up (Earl Grey)</p>
<p><strong>Made by Mary</strong></p><p>madebymary.com</p><p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madebymary.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers%2Fproducts%2F1-4-birth-flower-stacker-disc-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These gold, rose gold or silver pendants look stunning on their own, but they're even more meaningful when they're used to represent all the people she holds dear. Add up to five discs per necklace — one birth flower per child, sibling or friend.</p>
<p><strong> Lizzy Siman-Tov</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fheart-shaped-shower-steamer-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shower steamers are an easy way to transform her everyday shower into a relaxing escape. Once things get steamy, these four little hearts really work their magic: Let them sit in on the shelf to soak in their calming lavender aroma or run them underwater to turn them into an exfoliating body scrub.</p>
<p><strong>Zaaina</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$27.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1043157488%2Fself-care-spa-gift-set-for-her-care&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because she can always use some TLC. Tucked inside this box, she'll find all the necessities to melt away her stress: shower steamers, soap and lip balm, all scented with calming essential oils. </p>
<p><strong>OUR MOMENTS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078RDNFSC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Although you two never run out of things to talk about (a sign of a good relationship, yeah?), the cards in this deck will inspire thoughtful conversations that may have never happened otherwise. </p>
<p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1452168822?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your love is on fire, and this clever gift idea will cast an even bigger glow. On the back of each paper "match," she'll find a fun-filled activity, a daring challenge to test your relationship or a piece of wisdom for the two of you to keep in mind in the year head. </p>
<p><strong>The Sill</strong></p><p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fhoya-plant-potted%3Fvariant%3D30408483176553&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The heart-shaped leaves on this houseplant can serve as a symbol of your love long after Valentine's Day. Choose a ceramic pot color that best complements her space: blush (shown here), cream, mint or black.</p>
<p><strong>Summersalt </strong></p><p>summersalt.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.summersalt.com%2Fcollections%2Fsleepwear%2Fproducts%2Fthe-cloud-9-silky-pajama-set-leopard-pink-sky&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sleeping in silk pajamas is a luxury and there's no question, that she deserves to sleep like royalty. Pick out a fun pattern — leopard, floral, stripes or polka dots — and gift her this best-selling set to really win her over.</p>
<p><strong>SWAROVSKI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08837RHR7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A little sparkle never hurts, especially when it's Swarovski. These silver-plated studs are the perfect in-between — just enough glitz for special occasions, but still small enough for everyday wear. </p>
<p><strong>Maude</strong></p><p>getmaude.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgetmaude.com%2Fproducts%2Fburn-massage-candle-no0%3Fvariant%3D30167279239247&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Light up this massage candle on your next date night and then offer to give her entire body a rub-down. Set the mood by lighting the candle for at least 10 minutes, and then blow out the candle to use the melted jojoba oil.</p>
<p><strong>Minted </strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-puzzles%2FMIN-002-PZC%2Fcollage-heart&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Her hard work will pay off when she completes this 252-piece puzzle, revealing more than a dozen black-and-white snapshots of your most treasured moments together. It's up to you: Sprinkle in photos from all of your years together, or commemorate a pivotal year in your relationship. </p>
<p><strong>BestSelf Co.</strong></p><p>bestself.co</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbestself.co%2Fproducts%2Fintimacy-deck&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter if you're together IRL or not, pull a card from this deck to spark intimate, intentional conversations. Some questions dig deep (What do we need to work on most in our relationship?) while others look toward the future (As a parent, would you be a good cop or bad cop?).</p>
<p><strong>JAYNEandJAMES</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F268166848%2Fcustom-morse-code-necklace-in-1420-gold&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep things between the two of you with this gold, rose gold or silver necklace, which lets you write an inside joke, nickname or personal message completely in morse code. She'll just have to decode it upon opening. </p>
<p><strong>Romanda</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NACKIAN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this wrap bracelet, she can enjoy the benefits of essential oils wherever she goes. She can add 2-3 drops of oil to the bracelet's felt pad to relieve tension, get a mood boost or feel instant relief. </p>
<p><strong>Potter Style</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.26</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0770436684?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's the journaling type, then this little book is right up her alley. Each day for three years, the book provides a question about your relationship (think: What does your partner's laugh sound like?) for you to<em> both </em>answer. </p>
<p><strong>Rocksbox</strong></p><p>rocksbox.com</p><p><strong>$1.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rocksbox.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jewelry isn't your strong suit, but that doesn't mean you should skimp out on buying your #1 lady pretty jewels. Let RocksBox do the work for you with this 3-month subscription that brings gorgeous pieces from brands like Kendra Scott and gorjana right to her.</p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fetched-skyline-wine-glass&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she recently made a big move to create a new home with you, show your appreciation with this wine glass etched with her city's skyline, old or new. </p>
<p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runners&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Considered the "world's most comfortable sneaker," these editor-approved picks are made for day-to-day wear. Order her a pair in one of 13 colors, or choose another popular style: the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-loungers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loungers" class="link ">loungers</a>. <br></p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmake-your-own-chocolate-truffles-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a twist on a classic Valentine's Day gift, try this DIY kit, which comes packed with all the ingredients, baking supplies and instructions to make dark chocolate truffles from scratch.</p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbirth-month-flower-grow-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She can prop this vase on her windowsill and watch flowers bloom right before her eyes. Once her birth month flowers reach full bloom, she can transfer them to her garden and use the vase for the other flowers you buy her throughout the year. </p>
<p><strong>Minted</strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fkids-drawn-art%2FMIN-XXK-DDA%2Fyour-vows-as-a-art-print&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg4122%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll never forget the words you told her on your wedding day, especially once they're put on display for all to see. Choose the best line from your vows (read: the one that still melts her heart) and frame it, so she can look at it from now until forever. </p>
<p><strong>Fleur de Zen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HCY9457?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tucked inside each box, she'll find an assortment of preserved red or pink roses, so that she can be reminded of your love long after Valentine's Day... unlike the fresh rose bouquet that dies within a week of its delivery.</p>
<p><strong>VALENCIA KEY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092Y298B9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4122%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in gold and silver, if you look closely, you'll see each star on this stunning necklace features a key. Not only is it stylish, but it's a cute way to let her know she has the key to your heart. </p>

