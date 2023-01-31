The 55 Best Valentine's Day Gifts to Give Her This Year

Town & Country

For those who prefer to leave the artful application of batter and frosting to the pros, we've rounded up some of the very best bakeries and online cake delivery services to place an order—whether it's for a big holiday or event or just an excuse to make an average Tuesday feel a little extra special. Celebrity baker Christina Tosi's Milk Bar may be single-handedly responsible for the "funfetti" revival and the rise of "naked" cakes, and one bite of their famed Birthday Cake will show you why. Of course, the options don't end there; in addition to several other cake varieties including a chocolate version of the Birthday Cake, a Strawberry Shortcake, and limited edition cakes like the peanut butter and banana PB&B, they also offer signature pies, cookies, and cake truffles.