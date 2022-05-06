30 Stunning Photos of Royals at the Met Gala
Charlotte Casiraghi, 2019
Charlotte Casiraghi, 2019
Princess Beatrice, 2018
Princess Beatrice, 2018
Charlotte Casiraghi, 2018
Charlotte Casiraghi, 2018
Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, 2017
Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, 2016
Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, 2016
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, 2016
Queen Rania of Jordan, 2016
Queen Rania of Jordan, 2016
Charlotte Casiraghi, 2016
Charlotte Casiraghi, 2016
Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, 2012
Lee Radziwill, 2010
Queen Rania of Jordan, 2007
Andrea Casiraghi, 2006
Andrea Casiraghi, 2006
Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, 2001
Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, 2001
Lee Radziwill, 2001
Lee Radziwill, 2001
Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, 1999
Princess Alexandra Fürstenberg, 1997
Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, 1995
Princess Diana, 1995
Princess Diana, 1995
Princess Diana, 1995
Princess Ala von Auersperg, 1986