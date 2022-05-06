30 Stunning Photos of Royals at the Met Gala

  • <p>Charlotte Casiraghi is a Met Gala regular. Here, she wears a high-low Saint Laurent dress for 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.</p>
    1/30

    Charlotte Casiraghi, 2019

    Charlotte Casiraghi is a Met Gala regular. Here, she wears a high-low Saint Laurent dress for 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

    Theo Wargo - Getty Images
  • <p>Casiraghi poses inside the event with model Anja Rubik, fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello, actress Demi Moore, and model Amber Valletta.</p>
    2/30

    Charlotte Casiraghi, 2019

    Casiraghi poses inside the event with model Anja Rubik, fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello, actress Demi Moore, and model Amber Valletta.

    Kevin Tachman/MG19 - Getty Images
  • <p>Purple is the color of royalty, so it makes sense that Princess Beatrice chose this gorgeous Alberta Ferretti number. Her bejeweled hair accessories <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/red-carpet-dresses/a20415603/princess-beatrice-met-gala-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gave a nod" class="link ">gave a nod</a> to that year's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme.</p>
    3/30

    Princess Beatrice, 2018

    Purple is the color of royalty, so it makes sense that Princess Beatrice chose this gorgeous Alberta Ferretti number. Her bejeweled hair accessories gave a nod to that year's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme.

    Karwai Tang
  • <p>Outside the event, fans could really see the movement of Princess Beatrice's flowing dress.</p>
    4/30

    Princess Beatrice, 2018

    Outside the event, fans could really see the movement of Princess Beatrice's flowing dress.

    Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images
  • <p>Charlotte Casiraghi chose a black look for her 2018 Met Gala ensemble, wearing an asymmetrical Saint Laurent dress. Her accessories—platform boots—were a bold choice.</p>
    5/30

    Charlotte Casiraghi, 2018

    Charlotte Casiraghi chose a black look for her 2018 Met Gala ensemble, wearing an asymmetrical Saint Laurent dress. Her accessories—platform boots—were a bold choice.

    Taylor Hill - Getty Images
  • <p>The royal (center) poses with actress Charlotte Gainsbourg and models Anja Rubik and Mica Arganaraz.</p>
    6/30

    Charlotte Casiraghi, 2018

    The royal (center) poses with actress Charlotte Gainsbourg and models Anja Rubik and Mica Arganaraz.

    Taylor Jewell - Getty Images
  • <p>Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis's Simone Rocha dress fit the avant-garde theme of the year, which was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" and celebrated the work of designer Rei Kawakubo.</p>
    7/30

    Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, 2017

    Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis's Simone Rocha dress fit the avant-garde theme of the year, which was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" and celebrated the work of designer Rei Kawakubo.

    Getty Images
  • <p>The year prior, Princess Elisabeth nailed the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme in a futuristic Mary Katrantzou look.</p>
    8/30

    Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, 2016

    The year prior, Princess Elisabeth nailed the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme in a futuristic Mary Katrantzou look.

    Getty Images
  • <p>The back of her dress had buttons up the top, and she wore her hair in a sleek updo.</p>
    9/30

    Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, 2016

    The back of her dress had buttons up the top, and she wore her hair in a sleek updo.

    Taylor Hill - Getty Images
  • <p>Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece take on 2016's machine-related theme was this silver Balmain dress.</p>
    10/30

    Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, 2016

    Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece take on 2016's machine-related theme was this silver Balmain dress.

    Getty Images
  • <p>The 2016 Met Gala was a big one for royals. Another attendee was Queen Rania of Jordan, who captured the same theme in a black and silver mesh Valentino dress.</p>
    11/30

    Queen Rania of Jordan, 2016

    The 2016 Met Gala was a big one for royals. Another attendee was Queen Rania of Jordan, who captured the same theme in a black and silver mesh Valentino dress.

    Getty Images
  • <p>A closer look at the Queen's elaborate floral hair pin.</p>
    12/30

    Queen Rania of Jordan, 2016

    A closer look at the Queen's elaborate floral hair pin.

    Taylor Hill - Getty Images
  • <p>Unlike other royals at the 2016 Met Gala, who wore shades of black and silver, Charlotte Casiraghi arrived in a bright Gucci dress.</p>
    13/30

    Charlotte Casiraghi, 2016

    Unlike other royals at the 2016 Met Gala, who wore shades of black and silver, Charlotte Casiraghi arrived in a bright Gucci dress.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Here she is with actress Dakota Johnson, singer Florence Welch, and fashion designer Alessandro Michele.</p>
    14/30

    Charlotte Casiraghi, 2016

    Here she is with actress Dakota Johnson, singer Florence Welch, and fashion designer Alessandro Michele.

    Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images
  • <p>Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis (center) wore Valentino for the 2012's "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" event. The theme celebrated two other iconic Italian designers: Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada. </p>
    15/30

    Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, 2012

    Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis (center) wore Valentino for the 2012's "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" event. The theme celebrated two other iconic Italian designers: Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Lee Radziwill looked elegant for the 2010 theme of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity." She wore a flowy white gown and arrived with Reinaldo Herrera, the husband of designer Carolina Herrera.</p>
    16/30

    Lee Radziwill, 2010

    Lee Radziwill looked elegant for the 2010 theme of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity." She wore a flowy white gown and arrived with Reinaldo Herrera, the husband of designer Carolina Herrera.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Queen Rania of Jordan and her guest coordinated in dark-colored outfits for the "Poiret King of Fashion"-themed Met Gala. She opted for a black belted gown with capped sleeves.</p>
    17/30

    Queen Rania of Jordan, 2007

    Queen Rania of Jordan and her guest coordinated in dark-colored outfits for the "Poiret King of Fashion"-themed Met Gala. She opted for a black belted gown with capped sleeves.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Casiraghi attended the Met Gala with his now wife, Tatiana Santo Domingo in 2006.</p>
    18/30

    Andrea Casiraghi, 2006

    Casiraghi attended the Met Gala with his now wife, Tatiana Santo Domingo in 2006.

    Getty Images
  • <p>While the royal chose to accessorize with a white scarf, Santo Domingo opted for a bright orange shawl. </p>
    19/30

    Andrea Casiraghi, 2006

    While the royal chose to accessorize with a white scarf, Santo Domingo opted for a bright orange shawl.

    James Devaney - Getty Images
  • <p>Here, the Princess arrives at the event with the designer who made her gown, Valentino Garavani. </p>
    20/30

    Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, 2001

    Here, the Princess arrives at the event with the designer who made her gown, Valentino Garavani.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Princess Marie-Chantal kept her makeup minimal and allowed her diamond earrings to make a statement.</p>
    21/30

    Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, 2001

    Princess Marie-Chantal kept her makeup minimal and allowed her diamond earrings to make a statement.

    Ron Galella - Getty Images
  • <p>The sister of Jackie Kennedy wasn't going to miss this extra special Met Gala. She wore a beaded white dress for the "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years" theme, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of Jackie becoming First Lady. </p>
    22/30

    Lee Radziwill, 2001

    The sister of Jackie Kennedy wasn't going to miss this extra special Met Gala. She wore a beaded white dress for the "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years" theme, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of Jackie becoming First Lady.

    Getty Images
  • <p>A closer view of Radziwill's natural makeup and elegant pearl earrings gives a complete picture of her look.</p>
    23/30

    Lee Radziwill, 2001

    A closer view of Radziwill's natural makeup and elegant pearl earrings gives a complete picture of her look.

    George De Sota - Getty Images
  • <p>The Princess shows off her simple gown on her husband's arm, Prince Pavlos of Greece. The year's theme was "Rock Style," hence the subtle sparkles and gold hue.</p>
    24/30

    Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, 1999

    The Princess shows off her simple gown on her husband's arm, Prince Pavlos of Greece. The year's theme was "Rock Style," hence the subtle sparkles and gold hue.

    Getty Images
  • <p>The former Princess Alexandra Fürstenberg attended the Met Gala alongside her mother-in-law, Diane von Fürstenberg. That year's theme honored yet another top designer: Gianni Versace.</p>
    25/30

    Princess Alexandra Fürstenberg, 1997

    The former Princess Alexandra Fürstenberg attended the Met Gala alongside her mother-in-law, Diane von Fürstenberg. That year's theme honored yet another top designer: Gianni Versace.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece looked nothing short of regal in this periwinkle gown. She arrived to the "Haute Couture" Met Gala with her husband, Prince Pavlos of Greece. Here, they chat with late designer Karl Lagerfeld.</p>
    26/30

    Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, 1995

    Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece looked nothing short of regal in this periwinkle gown. She arrived to the "Haute Couture" Met Gala with her husband, Prince Pavlos of Greece. Here, they chat with late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Princess Diana made the ultimate statement in this stunning Versace gown. Her bold jewelry only made her look more memorable.</p>
    27/30

    Princess Diana, 1995

    Princess Diana made the ultimate statement in this stunning Versace gown. Her bold jewelry only made her look more memorable.

    Getty Images
  • <p>A closer look at Princess Diana's look, this time, she's wearing a matching shawl.</p>
    28/30

    Princess Diana, 1995

    A closer look at Princess Diana's look, this time, she's wearing a matching shawl.

    Anwar Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>Drink in hand, the Princess mingles with guests inside the event. Next to her is her close friend and late fashion editor Liz Tilberis. </p>
    29/30

    Princess Diana, 1995

    Drink in hand, the Princess mingles with guests inside the event. Next to her is her close friend and late fashion editor Liz Tilberis.

    New York Daily News Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Princess Ala von Auersperg looked ready to party in this sparkly black ensemble, which she wore to the "Dance" Met Gala.</p>
    30/30

    Princess Ala von Auersperg, 1986

    Princess Ala von Auersperg looked ready to party in this sparkly black ensemble, which she wore to the "Dance" Met Gala.

    Getty Images
Even the royals take a break from their busy schedules to attend a fun-filled evening at the Met Gala. Here are some of their greatest fashion moments from the previous years.

