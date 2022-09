30 Stunning Images from Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Ceremonies

Storyful

Debris was seen floating in the Mimi River in Misato, Japan, after Typhoon Nanmadol tore through southern parts of the country on Monday, September 19.On Sunday, September 18, a level 5 weather alert was issued to over 100,000 residents in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, and over four million people were told to evacuate the island of Kyushu, according to public broadcaster NHK.The typhoon caused at least two fatalities by the time of writing, one of them a man in Miyazaki who was found submerged in a car.Officials warned that the storm “could trigger major disasters,” NHK said.This footage, taken by Twitter user @FMO_DORAEMON0, shows a river flowing with styrofoam, tree branches, and various pieces of rubbish. Credit: @FMO_DORAEMON0 via Storyful