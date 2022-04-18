30 Straw Bags for Instant Je Ne Sais Quoi

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The straw basket bag is romantic, it's useful, it can be unexpected, and it's somehow impossibly French—even though woven bags are available all over the world. Blame Jane Birkin. But straw bags are not pure nostalgia. Erin Ryder, cofounder of bag brand Cesta Collective isn't shy about how often, and where, she wears hers. <strong>"</strong>A basket bag works with literally everything—so look beyond the obvious choices and don't feel limited. I find I wear a Cesta Lunchpail just as easily to a black-tie affair—the perfect alternative to a clutch and so much more elegant, in my opinion—as I do just running around the city … in a blazer, a T-shirt, and any style of Agolde jeans. Add a loafer and a baseball cap and you've got my go-to uniform all spring long." </p><p class="body-text">Courtney Fasciano, her Cesta Collective partner, echoes the sentiment. "I've always felt it's best to not be too precious with a Cesta. I wear mine 12 months a year but most frequently in the spring and summer." </p><p>Though there are countless <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39504212/summer-2022-bag-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer bags" class="link ">summer bags</a> available, the straw bag stands out for its handmade quality and nod to natural elements. "They are truly works of art. I love how they are completely made by hand, but also very sturdy and functional," Ashleigh Hults, cofounder of Poolside tells <em>BAZAAR.com</em>. Here, shop 31 options that look just as good going to the beach as they do stomping around the city or at your local farmers' market—from designer options to old-school favorites.</p>
    The straw basket bag is romantic, it's useful, it can be unexpected, and it's somehow impossibly French—even though woven bags are available all over the world. Blame Jane Birkin. But straw bags are not pure nostalgia. Erin Ryder, cofounder of bag brand Cesta Collective isn't shy about how often, and where, she wears hers. "A basket bag works with literally everything—so look beyond the obvious choices and don't feel limited. I find I wear a Cesta Lunchpail just as easily to a black-tie affair—the perfect alternative to a clutch and so much more elegant, in my opinion—as I do just running around the city … in a blazer, a T-shirt, and any style of Agolde jeans. Add a loafer and a baseball cap and you've got my go-to uniform all spring long."

    Courtney Fasciano, her Cesta Collective partner, echoes the sentiment. "I've always felt it's best to not be too precious with a Cesta. I wear mine 12 months a year but most frequently in the spring and summer."

    Though there are countless summer bags available, the straw bag stands out for its handmade quality and nod to natural elements. "They are truly works of art. I love how they are completely made by hand, but also very sturdy and functional," Ashleigh Hults, cofounder of Poolside tells BAZAAR.com. Here, shop 31 options that look just as good going to the beach as they do stomping around the city or at your local farmers' market—from designer options to old-school favorites.

  Loewe
net-a-porter.com
$590.00
Loewe's collaboration with Paula's Ibiza helped usher in a new wave of straw bag lovers. Shop the latest chic offering.
    + Paula's Ibiza Mini Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

    Loewe

    Loewe's collaboration with Paula's Ibiza helped usher in a new wave of straw bag lovers. Shop the latest chic offering.

  Poolside
revolve.com
$255.00
Yes, we heart this one.
    The Heart Beat Faster Tote Bag

    Poolside

    Yes, we heart this one.

  Cesta Collective
cestacollective.com
$695.00
Just book your trip to the French Riviera already.
    Breton Stripe Tote

    Cesta Collective

    Just book your trip to the French Riviera already.

  Valentino
modaoperandi.com
$2590.00
Try the idea in a little—or a lot—of color.
    Valentino Garavani Medium Rainbow Raffia Tote

    Valentino

    Try the idea in a little—or a lot—of color.

  Rag & Bone
revolve.com
$495.00
This oversized option can fit towels or baguettes—your choice.
    Revival Summer City Tote

    Rag & Bone

    This oversized option can fit towels or baguettes—your choice.

  Staud
modaoperandi.com
$375.00
This cross-body feels like a next-generation straw bag.
    Cabana Paneled Raffia and Leather Shoulder Bag

    Staud

    This cross-body feels like a next-generation straw bag.

  Cult Gaia
revolve.com
$368.00
Take the idea to evening.
    Rhea Shoulder Bag

    Cult Gaia

    Take the idea to evening.

  Miu Miu
modaoperandi.com
$1350.00
This Miu Miu tote has us dreaming of Caribbean getaways.
    Logo-Embroidered Striped Raffia Tote Bag

    Miu Miu

    This Miu Miu tote has us dreaming of Caribbean getaways.

  Sensi Studio
revolve.com
$267.00
This bag offers an innovative shape and versatility.
    Pullthrough Bag

    Sensi Studio

    This bag offers an innovative shape and versatility.

  Mark Cross
modaoperandi.com
$1150.00
The drawstring detail differentiates this bag from a proliferation of straw tote options.
    Joni Leather-Trimmed Raffia Drawstring Bag

    Mark Cross

    The drawstring detail differentiates this bag from a proliferation of straw tote options.

  J.Crew
jcrew.com
$195.00
This one feels like it could have been passed down through generations.
    Bembien® Marfa Bag

    J.Crew

    This one feels like it could have been passed down through generations.

  Banana Republic
gapfactory.com
$40.00
Consider this one a serious steal.
    Modern Straw Tote

    Banana Republic

    Consider this one a serious steal.

  Madewell
madewell.com
$188.00
This baby has weekend farmers' market haul written all over it.
    The Medium Transport Tote: Woven Leather Edition

    Madewell

    This baby has weekend farmers' market haul written all over it.

  Prada
prada.com
$980.00
As they say, Prada or nada.
    Woven Palm and Leather Tote

    Prada

    As they say, Prada or nada.

  Isabel Marant
modaoperandi.com
$770.00
We feel like this can show off a whole other side to your personality.
    Mini Bayia Raffia and Leather Bag

    Isabel Marant

    We feel like this can show off a whole other side to your personality.

  Khaite
modaoperandi.com
$1200.00
This little tote comes with a cross-body strap for wear-anywhere ease.
    Small Nora Raffia Tote Bag

    Khaite

    This little tote comes with a cross-body strap for wear-anywhere ease.

  Saint Laurent
elysewalker.com
$2650.00
This statement bag has become a modern classic.
    HOW CAN WE

    Saint Laurent

    This statement bag has become a modern classic.

  Mansur Gavriel
modaoperandi.com
$595.00
Why not try it in clutch form?
    Cloud Raffia Clutch

    Mansur Gavriel

    Why not try it in clutch form?

  Balenciaga
mytheresa.com
$850.00
An unabashedly feminine take on the trend.
    Bistro XXS Woven Tote

    Balenciaga

    An unabashedly feminine take on the trend.

  Sensi Studio
revolve.com
£216.00
All black with a bit of bamboo? Sign us up.
    Medium Oval Base with Double Bamboo Handle Bag

    Sensi Studio

    All black with a bit of bamboo? Sign us up.

  Marni
modaoperandi.com
$650.00
Add a little personality to any look—and we mean little. This is a true micro bag.
    Tropicalia Micro Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote Bag

    Marni

    Add a little personality to any look—and we mean little. This is a true micro bag.

  Zara
zara.com
$50.00
This little box is giving all the New England summer vibes.
    Rattan Box-Shaped Bag

    Zara

    This little box is giving all the New England summer vibes.

  Hat Attack
revolve.com
$148.00
When in doubt, add a stripe.
    Luxe Stripe Tote

    Hat Attack

    When in doubt, add a stripe.

  JW Anderson
mytheresa.com
$385.00
Still in doubt? Just add strawberries.
    Strawberry Medium Woven Tote

    JW Anderson

    Still in doubt? Just add strawberries.

  craftdina
etsy.com
$34.00
We love the authentic quality at play here.
    French Market Basket

    craftdina

    We love the authentic quality at play here.

  DeMellier London
revolve.com
$265.00
The leather strap details instantly elevate this otherwise classic tote.
    Santorini Tote

    DeMellier London

    The leather strap details instantly elevate this otherwise classic tote.

  J.Crew
jcrew.com
$69.50
An included pouch protects everything you carry.
    Sedona Raffia Bucket Bag with Netting Overlay

    J.Crew

    An included pouch protects everything you carry.

  Chloé
mytheresa.com
$540.00
All good Chloé girls need a great raffia cross-body, non?
    Marcie Leather-Trimmed Straw Shoulder Bag

    Chloé

    All good Chloé girls need a great raffia cross-body, non?

  Gap
gap.com
$49.00
An open weave makes this one feel extra summery.
    Straw Beach Tote Bag

    Gap

    An open weave makes this one feel extra summery.

  Jacquemus
mytheresa.com
$535.00
A classic seaside staple done up in an unexpected shade of orange.
    Le Panier Soleil Straw Tote

    Jacquemus

    A classic seaside staple done up in an unexpected shade of orange.

  Mango
mango.com
$60.00
Consider this your new go-to brunch tote.
    Double Strap Basket Bag

    Mango

    Consider this your new go-to brunch tote.

