30 Sides That Pair Perfectly With Crab Cakes

  • <p>Imagine you’re somewhere, ordering crab cakes: Are you at a fancy steakhouse or seafood restaurant, ordering them from the appetizer menu? Or are you at a beachside seafood shack, ordering crab cakes with a side of chips and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45570/best-ever-guacamole-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:guacamole" class="link ">guacamole</a>? Maybe you’re at a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1823/southern-inspired-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Southern" class="link ">Southern</a> soul food spot, getting them with a side of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35462887/southern-baked-mac-and-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mac & cheese" class="link ">mac & cheese</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35463225/collard-greens-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:collard greens" class="link ">collard greens</a>? It’s truly one of the best parts about crab cakes, that they’re extremely versatile. It also makes them tricky—they don’t really make a meal on their own, so when you’re making them at home, what do you serve with them? Whether you’re eating them as an <a href="https://www.delish.com/content/appetizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:appetizer" class="link ">appetizer</a> or a main dish for <a href="https://www.delish.com/content/dinner-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dinner" class="link ">dinner</a>, we’ve got options for you! Check out our list of 30 recipes for ideas.</p><p>If you’re going for a vibe that feels a little more high-end, we recommend our classic <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58704/best-crab-cakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crab cake" class="link ">crab cake</a> recipe made of panko breadcrumbs and Worcestershire sauce. You could serve your cakes alongside a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a38984280/fennel-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grapefruit and goat cheese fennel salad" class="link ">grapefruit and goat cheese fennel salad</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a38235483/pasta-al-limone-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pasta al limone" class="link ">pasta al limone</a>, or a simple <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39077395/lolita-kale-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kale salad" class="link ">kale salad</a> for a meal that’s sure to impress. You can even serve it for breakfast or brunch as a crab cake <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26844972/eggs-benedict-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eggs Benedict" class="link ">eggs Benedict</a> with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39176456/hollandaise-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hollandaise sauce" class="link ">hollandaise sauce</a>.</p><p>Not trying to impress anyone, and want a meal that’s a little easier and more fun? Try our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a38175659/air-fryer-crab-cakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:air fryer crab cakes" class="link ">air fryer crab cakes</a> that are made with saltine crackers and Old Bay seasoning. You could pair them with something classic, like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23361078/how-to-make-french-fries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:french fries" class="link ">french fries</a>, or something fit for a BBQ, like our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53994/bang-bang-corn-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bang bang corn" class="link ">bang bang corn</a> or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27104023/mango-salsa-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mango salsa" class="link ">mango salsa</a>. You could even turn them into a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47830/crab-cake-burgers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crab cake burger" class="link ">crab cake burger</a> (you don’t have to make your own <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32713711/burger-or-hot-dog-buns-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:burger buns" class="link ">burger buns</a>, but you could!).</p><p>Whatever you do, make sure you get yourself well set up for success: Look for canned jumbo crab meat—this meat comes from two large muscles and is known for its bright white color and superior taste. If you can't find jumbo (or don't want to splurge on it), use lump crabmeat. Whichever meat you choose, don't forget to pick through the crab meat to ensure there's no pieces of shell!</p>
  • <p>This is a rich, creamy dish that goes well with seafood, given its perfect balance of acidity and cream–and it can be whipped up as quickly as it takes to boil your pasta.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a38235483/pasta-al-limone-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pasta Al Limone recipe" class="link ">Pasta Al Limone recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Take your crab cakes to the tropics with this simple salsa that has the perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and salty flavors. If you can't find a perfectly ripe mango, we think pineapple would be nice here too. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27104023/mango-salsa-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango Salsa recipe" class="link ">Mango Salsa recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>This salad recipe is simple, with 2 types of mustard (Dijon for kick and whole grain for a bit of sweetness) and some <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27245453/pickled-red-onions-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pickled red onions" class="link ">pickled red onions</a> for acid and crispness. With only 2/3 cup of mayo, it isn't too creamy but you still get the richness you expect in a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53128/classic-potato-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:potato salad" class="link ">potato salad</a>.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36743797/red-potato-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red Potato Salad recipe" class="link ">Red Potato Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Adding a spoonful of Dijon mustard to your red wine vinaigrette makes it creamier in both taste and body—think of it like the lighter version of traditional crab cake dips like remoulade.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27921866/antipasto-chickpea-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Antipasto Chickpea Salad recipe" class="link ">Antipasto Chickpea Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Mayo dressing <em>is</em> the classic when it comes to coleslaw, but we find that mayo-based dressing can sometimes be overly heavy or cloyingly sweet and fatty. Adding vinegar along with some bright and tangy dijon mustard really lightens up the dressing in the best way possible. Pair it with the crispiest <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a38175659/air-fryer-crab-cakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:air fryer crab cakes" class="link ">air fryer crab cakes </a>and ditch the oil altogether!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19601658/best-homemade-coleslaw-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coleslaw recipe" class="link ">Coleslaw recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>This simple and straightforward summer salad goes perfectly with crab cakes. The creamy avocado is so nice alongside the fried, crispy edges, and it can help cool the spice from traditional Old Bay seasoning too.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19872947/avocado-tomato-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Avocado Tomato Salad recipe" class="link ">Avocado Tomato Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Akin to a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g965/stir-fry-meals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stir-fry" class="link ">stir-fry</a>, these finely shredded greens retain a wonderful bite, with a balance of tender pieces and crispy edges. We particularly love cooking mustard greens this way, but you can sub in collards, turnip greens, kale, or any combination with equal success.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a38284610/mustard-greens-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sautéed Mustard Greens recipe" class="link ">Sautéed Mustard Greens recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Our lemon-parsley vinaigrette is perfectly tart and fresh with a hint of spice that helps it pair with savory sweet crab cakes. If you want to switch out any of the salad ingredients for your preferred addition, you have our blessings.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19885314/mediterranean-chickpea-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mediterranean Chickpea Salad recipe" class="link ">Mediterranean Chickpea Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Hear us out, crab cake Benedicts with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39176456/hollandaise-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hollandaise sauce" class="link ">hollandaise sauce</a> make for a killer breakfast. Serve over a homemade <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30983749/english-muffin-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:English muffin" class="link ">English muffin</a> if you really want to impress. It's perfect for when you want to make your brunch meal <em>extra</em> special.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26844972/eggs-benedict-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eggs Benedict recipe" class="link ">Eggs Benedict recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>If you want your crab cakes to stand out as your main dish, pair them with something simple, like this kale salad. It's bound with what is essentially a Caesar dressing amplified by extra lemon juice, and then grounded and offset by toasted breadcrumbs, pistachios, and Pecorino.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39077395/lolita-kale-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lolita's Kale Salad recipe" class="link ">Lolita's Kale Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>After roasting, the exterior petals can be pulled off and you can use your teeth to scrape out the delicious, tender insides. The best way to eat those little petals is with a dipping sauce, so we included a simple recipe for Old Bay <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25363303/whole30-paleo-mayo-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mayo" class="link ">mayo</a> that we think really complements artichoke’s lemon-herbal flavor profile, and makes these a nice fancy appetizer pairing for crab cakes.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39039853/roasted-artichoke-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roasted Artichokes recipe" class="link ">Roasted Artichokes recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p> Want to bring <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58704/best-crab-cakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crab cakes" class="link ">crab cakes</a> to your next BBQ? Turn them into <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47830/crab-cake-burgers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crab cake burgers" class="link ">crab cake burgers</a>! You <em>could</em> just buy buns, but it's actually easy to make your own! The buns come out soft and buttery, and don't have that shelf-stable taste. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32713711/burger-or-hot-dog-buns-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hamburger Buns recipe" class="link ">Hamburger Buns recipe</a></strong>. </p>
  • <p>This tomato salad will delight you on all fronts: It's got leafy greens, juicy tomatoes, blue cheese, candied hazelnuts, <em>and</em> stove-top croutons, tossed in gingery balsamic vinaigrette. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36806812/tomato-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tomato Salad recipe" class="link ">Tomato Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Lightly salting sliced zucchini for 15 to 20 minutes transforms that soft-tender but astringent raw zucchini into a crisp-tender seasoned zucchini. While you wait for that zucchini to drain off a bit of liquid, move on to making your creamy minty yogurt dressing and tart, crunchy minced shallot quick pickles.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36730007/zucchini-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zucchini Salad recipe" class="link ">Zucchini Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>If you haven't had it before, broccoli rabe is like <em>perfect</em> broccoli, without the tough stems or oversized florets. It can be slightly bitter, so we blanched it before sautéing it with garlic and olive oil. Serve it alone alongside crab cakes, or for a fuller meal try it with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28414419/orecchiette-pasta-with-broccoli-rabe-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:orecchiette pasta and sausage" class="link ">orecchiette pasta and sausage</a> or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35281272/tempeh-and-broccoli-rabe-orecchiette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tempeh" class="link ">tempeh</a>.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32320771/broccoli-rabe-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garlicky Broccoli Rabe recipe" class="link ">Garlicky Broccoli Rabe recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Baked creamed corn is one of our favorite <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/g248/easy-thanksgiving-side-dishes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter holiday sides" class="link ">winter holiday sides</a>, and it's always seemed crazy we don't see more of it during peak corn season in the summer! We're putting it firmly in summer territory by grilling the corn first and adding a little heat from jalapeños.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47386/grilled-creamed-corn-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Creamed Corn recipe" class="link ">Grilled Creamed Corn recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Whether it's the holidays or any old weekday, these reduced-sugar candied sprouts make for a well-seasoned and flavorful vegetable side for crab cakes. The smoked paprika adds depth to each bite, and if you want even more of a kick, feel free to put in a pinch of ground cayenne or your favorite hot sauce.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37416058/bacon-bourbon-brussels-sprouts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bourbon Bacon Brussels Sprouts recipe" class="link ">Bourbon Bacon Brussels Sprouts recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>If you're cooking over an actual grill, place a heavy duty piece of foil over the grates before adding the green beans. It'll prevent all the veg from falling through the cracks. No grill or <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/g32382083/best-grill-pans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grill pan" class="link ">grill pan</a>? A cast iron skillet works well too! </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22243865/grilled-green-beans-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Green Beans recipe" class="link ">Grilled Green Beans recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Crisp licorice-y fennel is best from winter to early spring, so for this salad, we paired it with some winter-friendly ingredients: juicy grapefruit, briny Kalamata olives, creamy goat cheese, and some rich toasted pine nuts. This crisp salad is ripe for a crunchy, fried pairing, like crab cakes. Because this salad is so bright and citrusy, it's the perfect side for crispy, pan-fried crab cakes.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a38984280/fennel-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grapefruit & Goat Cheese Fennel Salad recipe" class="link ">Grapefruit & Goat Cheese Fennel Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Slightly sweet crab cakes pair super well with spicy flavors (like traditional Old Bay!), so sweet chili and Sriracha bang bang sauce is a perfect match. We love it on corn in the summer, but try it on <a href="https://my.whisk.com/recipes/101a2f0aeb166eca15ab4f27c091110bd0760cdddb1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cauliflower" class="link ">cauliflower</a> or <a href="https://getrecipecart.com/recipe/bang-bang-broccoli/6074df73b1284a41d5d20140" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:broccoli" class="link ">broccoli</a> the rest of the year.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53994/bang-bang-corn-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bang Bang Corn recipe" class="link ">Bang Bang Corn recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Chilled <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g39300239/spanish-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spanish" class="link ">Spanish</a> gazpacho goes well with any seafood, and particularly with crispy crab cakes. You could even use mini crab cakes as an alternative to the croutons on top if you wanted!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27794655/easy-gazpacho-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gazpacho Soup recipe" class="link ">Gazpacho Soup recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>One of our favorite ways to prepare cabbage is to braise it. This mostly hands-off method produces perfectly crisp-tender cabbage that's a flavorful foil to crab cakes. Serve a tiny bit on top as an appetizer (maybe with some sour cream?), or underneath to turn it into a fuller meal.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a38849749/braised-red-cabbage-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweet & Sour Braised Red Cabbage recipe" class="link ">Sweet & Sour Braised Red Cabbage recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>The trick for creating roasted potatoes that are perfectly golden and crispy on the outside but buttery and tender on the inside is cornstarch! Admittedly this slurry will look a little weird, less like something you'd want to eat and more like slime you'd make with your kids. BUT, we promise it cooks down and helps to create a crisp exterior that will knock your socks off.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37377402/roasted-fingerling-potatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roasted Fingerling Potatoes recipe" class="link ">Roasted Fingerling Potatoes recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Sweet and savory corn and crab go hand in hand. If crab and bacon seems like too much for you, try frying up some sliced mushrooms instead. Serve crab cakes alongside this comforting soup, or use them for dipping!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a54008/easy-corn-chowder-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Corn Chowder recipe" class="link ">Corn Chowder recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Yukon gold potatoes (not russets!) are best. They’re less starchy and will crisp up without ever sitting in a bowl of water. When fried, the buttery interior texture is a subtle contrast to the exterior crunch, but trust us, it's worth it.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23361078/how-to-make-french-fries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:French Fries recipe" class="link ">French Fries recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>This farro and white bean salad has roasted veggies along with crunchy veggies like bell pepper and radicchio. It's all tossed in a bright lemony dressing and finished with some goat cheese to add the creamy tanginess that makes it a great versatile side for crab cakes. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36364378/grain-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anything Goes Grain Salad recipe" class="link ">Anything Goes Grain Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Known as <em>horiatiki,</em> this traditional Greek salad is made with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, thinly sliced red onion, and feta. The easy dressing is a mixture of red wine vinegar, fresh lemon juice, dried oregano, and extra-virgin olive oil. It's a light and easy side for crab cakes or any summer BBQ.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54226/best-greek-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek Salad recipe" class="link ">Greek Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Cauliflower is one of our favorites to roast because, flavor-wise, it is very much a blank canvas. You can keep it simple with just salt and pepper or go nuts with a custom spice blend. Our recipe adds just a touch of color and zesty flavor with Old Bay seasoning, making this cauliflower the perfect melt-in-your-mouth addition to fishy crab cakes.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37727549/roasted-cauliflower-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roasted Cauliflower recipe" class="link ">Roasted Cauliflower recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>Crab cakes are rich and crispy, so sometimes you're going to want to pair them with something extra fresh and green, like sugar snap peas! All you need is a little oil and salt to bring out their goodness.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26830213/sugar-snap-peas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar Snap Peas recipe" class="link ">Sugar Snap Peas recipe</a></strong>.</p>
  • <p>For the full Italian seafood experience, serve your crab cakes before this simple veggie pasta. You can use whatever veggies you have on hand/ are in season, but these are a good summertime starting point.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22363721/vegetable-spaghetti-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegetable Spaghetti recipe" class="link ">Vegetable Spaghetti recipe</a></strong>.</p>
