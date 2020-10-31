30 Photos That Show the Eternal Cool of Sean Connery

In 1962, a tuxedo-clad Sean Connery pulled a cigarette from a silver case, placed it between his lips, and, while lighting his smoke, said three of the most iconic words in film history: “Bond, James Bond.” Even if you’ve never seen Dr. No, the first Bond film, and, by the way, you should absolutely see Dr. No, you can hear that line. Connery’s velvety delivery is part of our cultural canon, and through seven Bond films he came to define not only the 007 character but also the very idea of mid-century cool. Of course, Connery did more than play Bond. His career spanned decades and included an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1988’s The Untouchables. He earned knighthood in 2000. Connery died in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas. He was 90.