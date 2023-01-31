62 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

  Time and time again, you prove to your partner that gift-giving is your love language — and then Valentine's Day hits. The stakes seem ridiculously high, and the pressure is on to find the absolute best Valentine's Day gift for him — something thoughtful, unique and totally non-cheesy. 

Our tip? Shop from this list of gift ideas for your husband, boyfriend or any other special guy in your life. You'll find dozens of creative ideas tailored to different price points (as low as $10), relationship statuses (including a bunch of great long-distance ideas and presents to celebrate your first V-Day together) and personalities (go romantic or practical). 

You'll find top-selling gifts from Amazon, many of which can be delivered in 2 days or less, as well as a bunch of customized options that he'll cherish forever. Whatever you decide to go with, be sure to pair it with a sweet card and maybe a nice homemade dinner. At the end of the day, just remember that he'll love anything you give him, especially since he knows that it is coming straight from your heart.
  1) Personalized Docking Station
Greta Oto Design
amazon.com
$29.94
He can finally keep all of his essentials nice and organized. You can pick from eight different colors, and personalize it with his name or nickname. If you want to go extra romantic, you can opt for a sweet message instead.
    1) Personalized Docking Station

    Greta Oto Design

    $29.94

    He can finally keep all of his essentials nice and organized. You can pick from eight different colors, and personalize it with his name or nickname. If you want to go extra romantic, you can opt for a sweet message instead.

  2) Custom Star Map
Generic
amazon.com
$22.00
Pick the day you met, shared your first kiss, became official or got married, and this print will show you what the sky looked like that night. "Gifted to my husband as a wedding gift from myself. He loved it!! Hung in our living room for all to see," one Amazon reviewer wrote.
    2) Custom Star Map

    Generic

    $22.00

    Pick the day you met, shared your first kiss, became official or got married, and this print will show you what the sky looked like that night. "Gifted to my husband as a wedding gift from myself. He loved it!! Hung in our living room for all to see," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

  3) Men's Woven Vital Workout Pants
Under Armour
amazon.com
With over 12,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, many say you can't beat the style, length and price. Sizes go up to 4X, and there are plenty of color options.
    3) Men's Woven Vital Workout Pants

    Under Armour

    With over 12,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, many say you can't beat the style, length and price. Sizes go up to 4X, and there are plenty of color options.

  4) Headphone Headband
Perytong
amazon.com
$19.99
These noise-cancelling headphones can be worn while he runs, does errands or even sleeps. Many use them for the latter, as they claim they can help when you're having trouble sleeping.
    4) Headphone Headband

    Perytong

    $19.99

    These noise-cancelling headphones can be worn while he runs, does errands or even sleeps. Many use them for the latter, as they claim they can help when you're having trouble sleeping.

  5) Brilliant Or BS?
Brilliant Or BS?
amazon.com
$13.59
Host a couples game night and play this awesomely fun game. Your friends will read you trivia questions and answers, and you'll have to decide whether they are telling the truth.
    5) Brilliant Or BS?

    Brilliant Or BS?

    $13.59

    Host a couples game night and play this awesomely fun game. Your friends will read you trivia questions and answers, and you'll have to decide whether they are telling the truth.

  6) Leather Jacket
WULFUL
amazon.com
$49.99
The price of this high-quality jacket can't be beat. Made from faux-leather, the lining inside is soft, giving him the best of both worlds. It comes in other classic colors, each of which will make a big impact.
    6) Leather Jacket

    WULFUL

    $49.99

    The price of this high-quality jacket can't be beat. Made from faux-leather, the lining inside is soft, giving him the best of both worlds. It comes in other classic colors, each of which will make a big impact.

  7) Location City Map
Generic
amazon.com
$16.99
Customize this print with both of your names, where you're each living and your anniversary date. It's a special way to remind him that distance really does make the heart grow fonder.
    7) Location City Map

    Generic

    $16.99

    Customize this print with both of your names, where you're each living and your anniversary date. It's a special way to remind him that distance really does make the heart grow fonder.

  8) Chug Cap
YETI
amazon.com
$30.00
If he's into more practical things, you can't go wrong with this top-selling rambler. Available in so many colors, it's insulated to keep his drinks at the perfect temperature when he's on the road.
    8) Chug Cap

    YETI

    $30.00

    If he's into more practical things, you can't go wrong with this top-selling rambler. Available in so many colors, it's insulated to keep his drinks at the perfect temperature when he's on the road.

  9) Love Coupons
Zonon
amazon.com
$8.99
If you're working on a budget, these coupons will do the trick. With 20 romantic vouchers to choose from, he'll appreciate this gift throughout the year.
    9) Love Coupons

    Zonon

    $8.99

    If you're working on a budget, these coupons will do the trick. With 20 romantic vouchers to choose from, he'll appreciate this gift throughout the year.

  10) Engraved Wallet Card Insert
FALOGIJE
amazon.com
$12.85
He'll keep this gift forever. One Amazon reviewer had the super-sweet idea of hiding it in her husband's wallet without telling him, so it'll be a complete surprise when he finds it.
    10) Engraved Wallet Card Insert

    FALOGIJE

    $12.85

    He'll keep this gift forever. One Amazon reviewer had the super-sweet idea of hiding it in her husband's wallet without telling him, so it'll be a complete surprise when he finds it.

  11) Personalized Boxers
Amlion
amazon.com
$14.99
Get just your face, or your face with hearts, either pattern will have your man LOLing. But don't think of it as just a gag gift. Amazon users say the underwear is actually comfortable. "It was funny watching my husband open then, and surprisingly the quality was really nice, and the photo came out really clear! 10/10 recommend! He said he will definitely be wearing these!"
    11) Personalized Boxers

    Amlion

    $14.99

    Get just your face, or your face with hearts, either pattern will have your man LOLing. But don't think of it as just a gag gift. Amazon users say the underwear is actually comfortable. "It was funny watching my husband open then, and surprisingly the quality was really nice, and the photo came out really clear! 10/10 recommend! He said he will definitely be wearing these!"

  12) Personalized Acrylic Song with Photo
witfox
amazon.com
$15.98
Decide on a song and photo that means the most to you two. Once he scans the Spotify code, the tune will start planning on his phone instantly. You can also do one that features the kids.
    12) Personalized Acrylic Song with Photo

    witfox

    $15.98

    Decide on a song and photo that means the most to you two. Once he scans the Spotify code, the tune will start planning on his phone instantly. You can also do one that features the kids.

  13) Date Night Dice
Anniversary Gifts
amazon.com
$15.99
If you're running out of date ideas, don't fret. You two can each roll a die (or just he can!), and you'll have the perfect option. It also comes in a cute velvet pouch. 

RELATED: 40 Fun Gifts for Couples, Whether They're Married or Dating
    13) Date Night Dice

    Anniversary Gifts

    $15.99

    If you're running out of date ideas, don't fret. You two can each roll a die (or just he can!), and you'll have the perfect option. It also comes in a cute velvet pouch.

    RELATED: 40 Fun Gifts for Couples, Whether They're Married or Dating

  14) Personalized Record Print
Define Design 11
amazon.com
$55.00
All couples have a special song. Here, the lyrics will be displayed, along with your names and the date you want. There are also 15 different album colors to pick from.
    14) Personalized Record Print

    Define Design 11

    $55.00

    All couples have a special song. Here, the lyrics will be displayed, along with your names and the date you want. There are also 15 different album colors to pick from.

  15) What I Love About You Fill-in-the-Book
Knock Knock
amazon.com
$11.80
It's hard to sum up a love like yours, so lean on the prompts throughout this book to list all the reasons why he makes your heart skip a beat.

RELATED: Cheap Valentine's Day Gifts That He'll Love
    15) What I Love About You Fill-in-the-Book

    Knock Knock

    $11.80

    It's hard to sum up a love like yours, so lean on the prompts throughout this book to list all the reasons why he makes your heart skip a beat.

    RELATED: Cheap Valentine's Day Gifts That He'll Love

  16) Personalized Wallet
Personalized Gift Land
amazon.com
$21.95
Stamp his first name or initials on the outside of this leather bi-fold wallet, so he can keep all of his cards and bills organized in style.
    16) Personalized Wallet

    Personalized Gift Land

    $21.95

    Stamp his first name or initials on the outside of this leather bi-fold wallet, so he can keep all of his cards and bills organized in style.

  17) Custom Couple Portrait
VelaDareArtPrints
etsy.com
$40.80
This custom couples portrait is adorable without being cheesy. With a minimalist design, it'll be a surprise how the artist portrays you. What a great 6-month anniversary gift!
    17) Custom Couple Portrait

    VelaDareArtPrints

    $40.80

    This custom couples portrait is adorable without being cheesy. With a minimalist design, it'll be a surprise how the artist portrays you. What a great 6-month anniversary gift!

  18) Bluetooth Beanie
ASIILOVI
amazon.com
$25.98
This beanie pulls double duty: Not only will it keep him warm, but it comes with built-in speakers and Bluetooth capabilities that'll encourage him to crank up the tunes. It lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge, so he can jam out during his entire commute, outdoor run and more.
    18) Bluetooth Beanie

    ASIILOVI

    $25.98

    This beanie pulls double duty: Not only will it keep him warm, but it comes with built-in speakers and Bluetooth capabilities that'll encourage him to crank up the tunes. It lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge, so he can jam out during his entire commute, outdoor run and more.

  19) Date Night Box Subscription
Crate Joy
cratejoy.com
$25.00
This date night subscription box from Crate Joy is a creative way to enjoy date night. Focused on laughter and connection, this subscription box comes with four to five challenges and activities and everything you need for date night.
    19) Date Night Box Subscription

    Crate Joy

    $25.00

    This date night subscription box from Crate Joy is a creative way to enjoy date night. Focused on laughter and connection, this subscription box comes with four to five challenges and activities and everything you need for date night.

  20) Our Q&A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People
Potter Style
amazon.com
$15.26
You are, without a shadow of a doubt, in it for the long haul. So, give him something that embraces the prospect of your future together, like this question-and-answer journal that you can fill out together every single day for the next three years.
    20) Our Q&A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People

    Potter Style

    $15.26

    You are, without a shadow of a doubt, in it for the long haul. So, give him something that embraces the prospect of your future together, like this question-and-answer journal that you can fill out together every single day for the next three years.

  21) Letters to My Love Time Capsule
imusti
amazon.com
$10.46
There's something extra-sweet about sending your sweetheart some snail mail. No stamps required here, though: Seal your 12 handwritten letters in this paper time capsule and tell him to give 'em a read when he misses you.
    21) Letters to My Love Time Capsule

    imusti

    $10.46

    There's something extra-sweet about sending your sweetheart some snail mail. No stamps required here, though: Seal your 12 handwritten letters in this paper time capsule and tell him to give 'em a read when he misses you.

  22) Wireless Charger
Yootech
amazon.com
$13.99
Not only does this dock eliminate the look of messy wires, but it doesn't have any annoying bright lights that'll keep you (er, him) up all night. Just make sure his smartphone is compatible first.
    22) Wireless Charger

    Yootech

    $13.99

    Not only does this dock eliminate the look of messy wires, but it doesn't have any annoying bright lights that'll keep you (er, him) up all night. Just make sure his smartphone is compatible first.

  23) The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small
UNIVERSE
amazon.com
$20.99
Set his sights on the future with an inspiring book full of 1,o00 bucket list-worthy adventures — some within state lines, others around the globe.
    23) The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small

    UNIVERSE

    $20.99

    Set his sights on the future with an inspiring book full of 1,o00 bucket list-worthy adventures — some within state lines, others around the globe.

  24) Beer Subscription
Craft Beer Club
craftbeerclub.com
$47.95
Take the guesswork out of gifting by signing your guy up for a monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly craft beer subscription. And if he's the type to share a cold one or two with his friends, opt for the 24-beer option. 

RELATED: The Best Subscription Boxes for Men
    24) Beer Subscription

    Craft Beer Club

    $47.95

    Take the guesswork out of gifting by signing your guy up for a monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly craft beer subscription. And if he's the type to share a cold one or two with his friends, opt for the 24-beer option.

    RELATED: The Best Subscription Boxes for Men

  25) Scratch The World Travel Map
Maps International
amazon.com
$26.99
Another Valentine's Day together? Check. Another adventure in the books? That's where this scratch-off world map comes into play. A bucket list of sorts, this map
    25) Scratch The World Travel Map

    Maps International

    $26.99

    Another Valentine's Day together? Check. Another adventure in the books? That's where this scratch-off world map comes into play. A bucket list of sorts, this map may inspire him to put his dreams to action.

  • <p><strong>colsen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082J8KRHQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dinner by campfire beats candlelight any night. Place this cement fireplace on any flat surface, coat the inside with rubbing alcohol and strike a match for a soot-free glow. </p>
    26) Miniature Indoor Fireplace

    colsen

    $59.96

    Dinner by campfire beats candlelight any night. Place this cement fireplace on any flat surface, coat the inside with rubbing alcohol and strike a match for a soot-free glow.

  • <p><strong>Love Book LLC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1936806118?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inside this book, you'll find over 100 pages of games, puzzles and quizzes intended for two. Use it to pass the time while you wait for dinner to cook or let it become the foundation for a phones-free night of quality bonding.</p>
    27) The Big Activity Book For Couples

    Love Book LLC

    $8.49

    Inside this book, you'll find over 100 pages of games, puzzles and quizzes intended for two. Use it to pass the time while you wait for dinner to cook or let it become the foundation for a phones-free night of quality bonding.

  • <p><strong>Bartesian</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$337.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bartesian-55300-Premium-Cocktail-Maker/dp/B07PJ5Q943?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A gift for him (and for you, too!) this cocktail maker allows you to create your favorite drinks at home with the push of a few buttons. </p>
    28) Premium Cocktail Maker

    Bartesian

    $337.00

    A gift for him (and for you, too!) this cocktail maker allows you to create your favorite drinks at home with the push of a few buttons.

  • <p><strong>Marie Poulle and Jean Gregoire</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Flovebox-spinning-heart-messenger%23476220000002&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Space won't get in the way of your love as long as he has this little wooden box close by. When you start missing him, type a heartfelt message on the compatible app and he'll see it flashing on the screen. </p>
    29) Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger

    Marie Poulle and Jean Gregoire

    $100.00

    Space won't get in the way of your love as long as he has this little wooden box close by. When you start missing him, type a heartfelt message on the compatible app and he'll see it flashing on the screen.

  • <p><strong>Tinggly</strong></p><p>tinggly.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tinggly.com%2Fcollections%2Fperfect-for-him&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A great adventure awaits, but it's up to them to decide when <em>and</em> where it'll be. This voucher can be redeemed for a two-person experience of their choice — snorkeling in Key West, food tour through Brooklyn and 800+ others.</p>
    30) Gift Experience Voucher

    Tinggly

    $129.00

    A great adventure awaits, but it's up to them to decide when and where it'll be. This voucher can be redeemed for a two-person experience of their choice — snorkeling in Key West, food tour through Brooklyn and 800+ others.

  • <p><strong>Mirakel</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WJSY2G8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try as you might, your hands pale in comparison to this Shiatsu-style massager. He can flick on the heat and toggle between three different intensity levels to work out tight knots and sore muscles. </p>
    31) Back and Neck Massager

    Mirakel

    $36.79

    Try as you might, your hands pale in comparison to this Shiatsu-style massager. He can flick on the heat and toggle between three different intensity levels to work out tight knots and sore muscles.

  • <p><strong>iFox Creations</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KHX9MCW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Be warned: This speaker will turn the shower into his stage, golden voice or not. Before he steps in, he can can connect any bluetooth-enabled device and shuffle through his favorite karaoke tunes. </p>
    32) Bluetooth Shower Speaker

    iFox Creations

    $39.99

    Be warned: This speaker will turn the shower into his stage, golden voice or not. Before he steps in, he can can connect any bluetooth-enabled device and shuffle through his favorite karaoke tunes.

  • <p><strong>Qutiecreativedesigns</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F654500428%2Fvalentines-day-gift-for-him-star-wars&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You're a modern-day Princess Leia and Hans Solo, so this framed print couldn't be any more fitting. It's even more perfect if he's a Lego lovers since it features actual figurines, not printed characters. </p>
    33) Star Wars Figurine Print

    Qutiecreativedesigns

    $75.00

    You're a modern-day Princess Leia and Hans Solo, so this framed print couldn't be any more fitting. It's even more perfect if he's a Lego lovers since it features actual figurines, not printed characters.

  • <p><strong>Mistobox </strong></p><p>mistobox.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mistobox.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sign him up for a Mistobox subscription to ensure that he starts his day with a world-class cup of Joe. Each month, they'll send a 12 oz. bag from one of 60+ roasters, all tailored to his machine and flavor preferences. </p>
    34) Coffee Subscription

    Mistobox

    Sign him up for a Mistobox subscription to ensure that he starts his day with a world-class cup of Joe. Each month, they'll send a 12 oz. bag from one of 60+ roasters, all tailored to his machine and flavor preferences.

  • <p><strong>Artsadd</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095K5XKVM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Deep down, you know that his pup is his one true love. This Etsy seller will turn his fur baby into royalty — just send over a pic and choose an outfit that best suits its personality.</p>
    35) Custom Pet Portrait

    Artsadd

    $12.95

    Deep down, you know that his pup is his one true love. This Etsy seller will turn his fur baby into royalty — just send over a pic and choose an outfit that best suits its personality.

  • <p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$64.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonogram-forged-steak-brand&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your backyard chef will give all of his grilled creations his stamp of approval — literally — with this iron brand, personalized with up to three initials.</p>
    36) Monogrammed Steak Brand

    Williams Sonoma

    $64.95

    Your backyard chef will give all of his grilled creations his stamp of approval — literally — with this iron brand, personalized with up to three initials.

  • <p><strong>Maison Margiela</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Freplica-by-fireplace-P404758&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A whiff of this fragrance will take him to his favorite spot: cozied up on the couch in front of the fire. Beneath the smokiness and warm spices, it emits a subtle vanilla aroma.</p>
    37) REPLICA By the Fireplace Cologne

    Maison Margiela

    A whiff of this fragrance will take him to his favorite spot: cozied up on the couch in front of the fire. Beneath the smokiness and warm spices, it emits a subtle vanilla aroma.

  • <p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuper-plush-robe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Morning, noon and night, he can wrap up in this bathrobe to bask in its plushness and softness. It's made with the same Turkish cotton as their cult-favorite towels, but it's functional for everyday with adjustable cuffs and deep pockets. </p>
    38) Super-Plush Robe

    Brooklinen

    $98.00

    Morning, noon and night, he can wrap up in this bathrobe to bask in its plushness and softness. It's made with the same Turkish cotton as their cult-favorite towels, but it's functional for everyday with adjustable cuffs and deep pockets.

  • <p><strong>Man Crates </strong></p><p>mancrates.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mancrates.com%2Fstore%2Fproducts%2Fbacon-crate&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your guy loves bacon — any way you slice it. This crate is packed with five different versions of the breakfast staple: bacon jerky, jam, brittle and other mouth-watering snacks.</p>
    39) The Bacon Crate

    Man Crates

    $69.99

    Your guy loves bacon — any way you slice it. This crate is packed with five different versions of the breakfast staple: bacon jerky, jam, brittle and other mouth-watering snacks.

  • <p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1452114226?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gather all the concert tickets, movie stubs, and plane tickets you've been collecting throughout your relationship and store it in this keepsake book. For bonus points, write an IOU on the inside flap, explaining that you'll take him to see his favorite band the next time they come to town.</p>
    40) Ticket Stub Diary

    Chronicle Books

    $16.95

    Gather all the concert tickets, movie stubs, and plane tickets you've been collecting throughout your relationship and store it in this keepsake book. For bonus points, write an IOU on the inside flap, explaining that you'll take him to see his favorite band the next time they come to town.

  • <p><strong>Koa + Roy</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fwellness-massage-cube&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rub this cube all over his body to release soothing essential oils, like mint, bergamot and cedar wood. And if he has any trouble areas, use the corners to ease any aches and pains. </p>
    41) Wellness Massage Cube

    Koa + Roy

    $29.00

    Rub this cube all over his body to release soothing essential oils, like mint, bergamot and cedar wood. And if he has any trouble areas, use the corners to ease any aches and pains.

  • <p><strong>Escape the Crate</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$26.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fescape-the-crate%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Put on your detective hats and sift your way through the puzzles, clues and games until you can solve the mystery at hand. Pick up a single box or sign him up for a bimonthly subscription to take care of future date nights.</p>
    42) Escape Room In A Box

    Escape the Crate

    $26.50

    Put on your detective hats and sift your way through the puzzles, clues and games until you can solve the mystery at hand. Pick up a single box or sign him up for a bimonthly subscription to take care of future date nights.

  • <p><strong>The Cut Buddy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PVCZ7JT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He'll thank you every time he gets to skip the barber, and can just trim and shape his hair and beard at home. The styling tool has rave reviews and is at a great price. </p>
    43) The Cut Buddy

    The Cut Buddy

    $9.94

    He'll thank you every time he gets to skip the barber, and can just trim and shape his hair and beard at home. The styling tool has rave reviews and is at a great price.

  • <p>metalunlimited.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmetalunlimited.com%2Fproducts%2Ftexas&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>His state pride is unmatched, but does he have a laser-etched art piece to prove it? We didn't think so. Pick up one to resemble his home state, home away from home or the place he's going to next.</p>
    44) Texas Oak Map

    metalunlimited.com

    His state pride is unmatched, but does he have a laser-etched art piece to prove it? We didn't think so. Pick up one to resemble his home state, home away from home or the place he's going to next.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Furban-map-glass&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter how far he may be from his home city, this gift will inspire him to raise a glass to the place that made him the man he is today. Pick a glass etched with one of 32 cities across the U.S., and pair it with his favorite whiskey.</p>
    45) Urban Map Glass

    Uncommon Goods

    $16.00

    No matter how far he may be from his home city, this gift will inspire him to raise a glass to the place that made him the man he is today. Pick a glass etched with one of 32 cities across the U.S., and pair it with his favorite whiskey.

  • <p><strong>Xenvo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A6D2JVI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this pocket-size gadget, he can leave his bulky DSLR at home without compromising photo quality. When he attaches the macro or wide angle lens to his smartphone, he'll get Instagram-worthy shots, no matter his phone model. </p>
    46) Smartphone Camera Lens Kit

    Xenvo

    $39.99

    With this pocket-size gadget, he can leave his bulky DSLR at home without compromising photo quality. When he attaches the macro or wide angle lens to his smartphone, he'll get Instagram-worthy shots, no matter his phone model.

  • <p><strong>Beer Greetings </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018COT3VW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make a practical gift more personal by writing a special message in the blank card, attached to the outside of this box. One catch: It doesn't come with beer, so it's up to you to fill it with the kind he loves most. </p>
    47) Six-Pack Greeting Card

    Beer Greetings

    $15.95

    Make a practical gift more personal by writing a special message in the blank card, attached to the outside of this box. One catch: It doesn't come with beer, so it's up to you to fill it with the kind he loves most.

  • <p><strong>Enno Vatti</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KPF7L87?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The next time he's at a loss on a date night, he can scratch a box on this poster to reveal which movie the two of you should watch together. While you may have seen some of the classics on this poster (<em>Jaws</em> and<em> Star Wars</em>, for example), you're bound to discover a new favorite.</p>
    48) 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

    Enno Vatti

    $24.99

    The next time he's at a loss on a date night, he can scratch a box on this poster to reveal which movie the two of you should watch together. While you may have seen some of the classics on this poster (Jaws and Star Wars, for example), you're bound to discover a new favorite.

  • <p><strong>Christian Art Gifts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1432124196?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No one wants to be <em>that</em> couple sitting across from each other at a romantic restaurant ... with nothing to talk about. This pack of 101 cards inspires meaningful conversation, which is a must in any solid relationship. </p>
    49) 101 Conversation Starters for Couples

    Christian Art Gifts

    $7.99

    No one wants to be that couple sitting across from each other at a romantic restaurant ... with nothing to talk about. This pack of 101 cards inspires meaningful conversation, which is a must in any solid relationship.

  • <p>leatherology.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leatherology.com%2Fleather-valet-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This leather tray can be used for just about anything, whether he's looking for a place to store his sunglasses or needs a designated spot for his keys ... so he stops losing them weekly. Choose from different colors — and emboss it with his initials.</p>
    50) Square Valet Tray

    leatherology.com

    This leather tray can be used for just about anything, whether he's looking for a place to store his sunglasses or needs a designated spot for his keys ... so he stops losing them weekly. Choose from different colors — and emboss it with his initials.

  • <p><strong>Taza Chocolate</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ANV9GZQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He prefers to keep things spicy — his chocolate included. With this sampler pack, he can try out eight different kinds of Mexican dark chocolate, ranging in spice and bitterness levels.</p>
    51) Taza Chocolate Organic Mexicano Disc Stone Ground, Classic Collection Variety Pack, 2.7 Ounce (6 Count)

    Taza Chocolate

    $20.96

    He prefers to keep things spicy — his chocolate included. With this sampler pack, he can try out eight different kinds of Mexican dark chocolate, ranging in spice and bitterness levels.

  • <p><strong>Sock Fancy </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KSFD8LH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Thanks to you, a fresh pair of funky patterned socks will arrive at his door each month. Pick his preferred sock style — no-show or crew — to place your order. </p>
    52) Sock Subscription

    Sock Fancy

    $12.00

    Thanks to you, a fresh pair of funky patterned socks will arrive at his door each month. Pick his preferred sock style — no-show or crew — to place your order.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fpersonalized-anniversary-pushpin-world-map&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now that you have your honeymoon in the books, it's time to start dreaming about your next adventure. Use this map as inspiration, and then stick a pin in up to 100 new destinations, so he can see where your love has taken him. </p>
    53) Personalized Anniversary Pushpin World Map

    Uncommon Goods

    $149.00

    Now that you have your honeymoon in the books, it's time to start dreaming about your next adventure. Use this map as inspiration, and then stick a pin in up to 100 new destinations, so he can see where your love has taken him.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fscotch-infused-toothpicks-gift-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Reserve the real stuff for special occasions, and bite on these scotch-infused toothpicks to get a similar taste. All four glass vials come with 12 toothpicks each, so there's plenty to go 'round (if he's willing to share).</p>
    54) Scotch-Infused Toothpicks Gift Set

    Uncommon Goods

    $36.00

    Reserve the real stuff for special occasions, and bite on these scotch-infused toothpicks to get a similar taste. All four glass vials come with 12 toothpicks each, so there's plenty to go 'round (if he's willing to share).

  • <p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1452168822?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your love is already on fire, but a few extra (say, 50?) sparks are a surefire way to keep it going. When he feels a slump coming on, he can read the back of these paper matches to get inspiration for date night, conversation starters or much-needed perspective. </p>
    55) Spark Romance: 50 Ways to Deepen Your Connection

    Chronicle Books

    $12.95

    Your love is already on fire, but a few extra (say, 50?) sparks are a surefire way to keep it going. When he feels a slump coming on, he can read the back of these paper matches to get inspiration for date night, conversation starters or much-needed perspective.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmake-your-own-hot-sauce-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice things up — literally — with this DIY hot sauce kit. It comes with everything he needs to make six custom bottles of spicy sauce, flavored with yenne, ancho, curry and chili spice.</p>
    56) Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

    Uncommon Goods

    $42.00

    Spice things up — literally — with this DIY hot sauce kit. It comes with everything he needs to make six custom bottles of spicy sauce, flavored with yenne, ancho, curry and chili spice.

  • <p><strong>Recneps Design</strong></p><p>amazon.com/handmade</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DVUVQ7Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Once he adds up to six keys on this monogrammed leather keychain, he won't deal with any annoying jingling in his pockets. Instead, this unique design lets his keys fold in and out just like a pocket knife. </p>
    57) Compact Leather Key Holder

    Recneps Design

    $15.99

    Once he adds up to six keys on this monogrammed leather keychain, he won't deal with any annoying jingling in his pockets. Instead, this unique design lets his keys fold in and out just like a pocket knife.

  • <p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-wool-runners&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A perfect day-to-night shoe, these wool runners, which have been called "the world's most comfortable shoe" by Allbirds, are easy to dress up or down. Once they've seen better days, he can stick them straight into the washer for an instant refresh.</p>
    58) Men's Wool Runners

    Allbirds

    $70.00

    A perfect day-to-night shoe, these wool runners, which have been called "the world's most comfortable shoe" by Allbirds, are easy to dress up or down. Once they've seen better days, he can stick them straight into the washer for an instant refresh.

  • <p><strong>Carnivore Club</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07773GM1Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A dozen roses are more your speed, not his. For a small (but equally sweet) gesture, gift him a bouquet of 20 long-stem sticks of elk, buffalo and venison jerky.</p>
    59) Exotic Jerky Bouquet

    Carnivore Club

    $59.99

    A dozen roses are more your speed, not his. For a small (but equally sweet) gesture, gift him a bouquet of 20 long-stem sticks of elk, buffalo and venison jerky.

  • <p><strong>MasterClass</strong></p><p>masterclass.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The ball's in his court: With an annual subscription to MasterClass, he can enhance his guitar skills from Carlos Santana or pretend he's a masterchef like Gordon Ramsey. And maybe, just maybe, you'll reap the benefits. </p>
    60) Unlimited Subscription

    MasterClass

    The ball's in his court: With an annual subscription to MasterClass, he can enhance his guitar skills from Carlos Santana or pretend he's a masterchef like Gordon Ramsey. And maybe, just maybe, you'll reap the benefits.

  • <p><strong>Watch Gang</strong></p><p>watchgang.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.watchgang.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Although he loves wearing watches, he doesn't know much about 'em. Let Watch Gang do the heavy lifting by signing him up for a subscription that'll send a new style from top brands like Fossil and Armani Exchange straight to his door each month.</p>
    61) Gift Card

    Watch Gang

    Although he loves wearing watches, he doesn't know much about 'em. Let Watch Gang do the heavy lifting by signing him up for a subscription that'll send a new style from top brands like Fossil and Armani Exchange straight to his door each month.

  • <p><strong>Rawkrft</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$34.45</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F711005194%2F5th-anniversary-gift-for-him-pallet-sign&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg3077%2Fvalentines-day-gifts-for-him%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sweet and rustic, this personalized wooden pallet will look perfect hanging on the wall in his new-and-improved man cave. Just send your favorite shot to this Etsy seller and pick the pallet shape that suits his space. </p>
    62) Wooden Portrait

    Rawkrft

    $34.45

    Sweet and rustic, this personalized wooden pallet will look perfect hanging on the wall in his new-and-improved man cave. Just send your favorite shot to this Etsy seller and pick the pallet shape that suits his space.

