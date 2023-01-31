62 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

Elle

All the celebrity baby announcements from the past year you need to know about, from Ashley Graham to Chloe Sevigny to Jenna Dewan. Whether it’s Blake Lively keeping news of her third child’s arrival a secret for three months, Beyoncé's floral announcement revealing her twins Sir and Rumi for the first time, or Meghan Markle showing baby Archie to the world days after giving birth, there’s nothing quite like a celebrity baby announcement to warm the cockles of our hearts. In recent years several A-listers, from Ashley Graham to Jenna Dewan, have welcomed the pitter patter of tiny feet into their lives and shared their journeys of being a new parent with their doting fans on social media.