Try Our Favorite Brunch Recipes for Mother's Day, From Scones to Sticky Buns

Try Our Favorite Brunch Recipes for Mother's Day, From Scones to Sticky BunsGood HousekeepingMay 5, 2020, 3:30 p.m. UTCPaired best with a mimosa, obviously.From Good HousekeepingTry Our Favorite Brunch Recipes for Mother's Day, From Scones to Sticky BunsIt's Mom (and Grandma's!) big day, so start her Mother's Day off on the right note with table full of sweet and savory treats. Psst, you'll score extra brownie points if you serve these delicious Mother's Day brunch ideas — pancakes, muffins, eggs, and more — to her straight in bed. Next on your to-do list: cocktails, cakes, and Mother's Day gifts that'll show your favorite lady just how much you love her.Mom deserves it all, so no matter if she prefers a brunch menu full of fruit, or one with bacon and eggs, we've gathered our favorite brunch recipes to make her feel like the queen that she is. Don't forget a delicious cocktail (like our Pomegranate and Lime French 75) to tie the whole menu together. We've also picked some top salads that take advantage of spring's finest veggies to add a little lightness to brunch, and of course, plenty of spring desserts to top it all off. Time to get in the kitchen to show Mom how much you love her!Smashed Avocado Toast With EggThis brunch classic is loaded with flavor thanks to a sprinkle of sesame seeds and a few generous slices of spicy radish.Get the recipe for Smashed Avocado Toast With Egg »RELATED: 45+ Easy Egg Recipes for Your Best Brunch EverNo Flip French ToastPull out your cast-iron skillet for an easy, fruit-filled breakfast for the family.Get the recipe for No Flip French Toast »Scroll to continue with contentAdTwitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana BreadChrissy Teigen's famous recipe for the ultimate banana bread, loaded with coconut flakes and chocolate chips, is good enough to give to Mom as a gift.Get the recipe for Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread »Ham, Cheddar, and Red Onion Bread PuddingUse up any leftovers you have in your fridge in an elegant cheesy savory bread pudding. Get the recipe for Ham, Cheddar, and Red Onion Bread Pudding »Lemon-Herb Goat CheeseThink beyond bagels and cream cheese, and serve up this elegant spread with toast and crudités.Get the recipe for Lemon-Herb Goat Cheese »Pom-Lime French 75Pomegranate and lime add a fruity twist to this traditional gin-and-bubbly drink.Get the recipe for Pom-Lime French 75 »RELATED: 16 Totally Delicious Classic Cocktails to Make at HomeTwice-Baked Citrus-Almond BriocheFrench toast has taken a fruity — and delicious — turn.Get the recipe for Twice-Baked Citrus-Almond Brioche »Very Berry Quinoa MuffinsThese light and healthy muffins get an extra hit of tart fruitiness from fresh raspberries.Get the recipe for Very Berry Quinoa Muffins »RELATED: 21 Healthy Muffins That Taste as Good as CupcakesSpring Salad With Apricot VinaigretteCelebrate the season with a vibrant salad packed with veggies and a fruity vinaigrette.Get the recipe for Spring Salad With Apricot Vinaigrette »Vanilla Bean Clafoutis With Raspberries and NectarinesSave your arm the trouble of whisking and use your blender to quickly make the light batter for this summery fruit tart.Get the recipe for Vanilla Bean Clafoutis with Raspberries and Nectarines »Crab Cakes With Mango-Avocado RelishAdding a sweet and spicy relish on top of decadent crab cakes makes for the ideal dish to impress your brunch guests. Get the recipe for Crab Cakes With Mango-Avocado Relish »Rasberry Swirl RollsTake your cinnamon roll game to the next level on Mother's Day with these berry-filled rolls. (But don't worry, we haven't given up on the classic recipe just yet.)Get the recipe for Raspberry Swirl Rolls »Chard and Gruyère Eggs in the HoleUpgrade a class eggs-in-the-hole recipe with sourdough bread and melted gruyère cheese.Get the recipe for Chard and Gruyère Eggs in the Hole »RELATED: 45+ Easy Egg Recipes for Your Best Brunch EverClassic Jelly DonutsThis year, skip the run to the local donut shop and whip up something homemade. Mom will appreciate the extra effort!Get the recipe for Classic Jelly Donuts » Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry FrostingCitrusy cupcakes are even more irresistible with a swirl of real berry frosting.Get the recipe for Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting »Mixed Green and Herb Toss SaladJust imagine Mom's face when she discovers the lovely (and edible!) pansies hidden within these greens.Get the recipe for Mixed Green and Herb Toss Salad »Lemon-Glazed Earl Grey Tea BreadBreak out the china! Serve this sweet bread with a cup of tea for a well-rounded brunch affair. Get the recipe for Lemon-Glazed Earl Grey Tea Bread »Brie and Apple TartIf Lauren Conrad loves this cheesy tart, then Mom will too.Get the recipe for Brie and Apple Tart »Lemon Meringue TartletsThis sweet treat, filled with fresh lemony custard, is the ultimate way to finish a meal fit for a queen (Mom!).Get the recipe for Lemon Meringue Tartlets »Pimiento-Cheese Deviled EggsHot sauce and chopped pimientos add some zing into this tried-and-true favorite.Get the recipe for Pimiento-Cheese Deviled Eggs »Strawberry Cheesecake FlapjacksIf Mom has a sweet tooth, turn her pancakes into a decadent dessert.Get the recipe for Very Berry Cream Tartlets »RELATED: 30 So-Sweet Mother's Day Desserts That Double as GiftsFlower Power Sunny-Side EggsTrust us: Mom will smile at the sight of these colorful egg cups.Get the recipe for Flower Power Sunny-Side Eggs »Crab, Mango and Cucumber Finger SandwichesCrab not your thing? Opt for our pimiento cream cheese or minty pea pecorino sandwiches instead. Or make all three — you know how much Mom appreciates options.Get the recipe for Crab, Mango and Cucumber Finger Sandwiches » Roasted Asparagus and Ricotta TartHere's proof that frozen puff pastry can be turned into a stunning side.Get the recipe for Roasted Asparagus and Ricotta Tart »RELATED: 20+ Simple Asparagus Recipes to Get You Excited for Spring Smoky Tater HashThis short cut hash, made with decadent frozen tots, is best served with a sunny side up egg.Get the recipe for Smoky Tater Hash »Mint-Pesto Baked EggsBake eggs in individual ramekins to make 'em feel instantly more festive. A crusty loaf of bread really brings it all to the next level.SHOP RAMEKINSGet the recipe for Mint-Pesto Baked Eggs » Glazed Cinnamon RollsGooey homemade cinnamon rolls may look impressive, but these simple sweets are made easier with store-bought pizza dough.Get the recipe for Glazed Cinnamon Rolls »Crustless Quiche LorraineWe ditched the crust, so all the moms (gluten-free too!) can get in on this cheesy, bacon-loaded action.Get the recipe for Crustless Quiche Lorraine »Green Eggs and Ham 'WichesPlanning an al fresco brunch for Mom? Add these sandwiches to the picnic menu and you won't regret it.Get the recipe for Green Eggs and Ham 'Wiches »Raspberry Oat SconesIs Mom a daily oatmeal eater? If so, try making her oatmeal in scone-form. Yum and yum.Get the recipe for Raspberry Oat Scones »Jam Parfaits With Grilled PeachesWow your mom with these cute-as-a-button jars loaded with fruity jam, yogurt, and peaches. Get the recipe for Jam Parfaits with Grilled Peaches »Sweet and Sticky Apricot Glazed HamThis showstopper is surprisingly simple to make. Best part: All the leftover sandwiches you'll have the rest of the week.Get the recipe for Sweet and Sticky Apricot Glazed Ham »RELATED: 30+ Easy and Delicious Ways to Make Your Easter HamMini Hash BrownsMix up the flavor offerings for this classic breakfast side. The trick to preparing them for a crowd: Individual patties that are baked instead of fried.Get the recipe for:• Smoky Red Pepper Hash Browns »• Garlicky Broccoli Cheddar Hash Browns »• Spicy Southern Hash Browns » • Zesty Herb Hash Browns »Quick-Rise Sticky BunsYou can never really go wrong with homemade sticky buns, especially when they're packed with caramelized pecans and topped with a sugary glaze. Get the recipe for Quick-Rise Sticky Buns »Mexican Breakfast ChilaquilesWho can say no to eating nachos for breakfast? Not us.Get the recipe for Mexican Chilaquiles »Banana Bread FlapjacksThis is basically another excuse to eat gobs and gobs of maple syrup.Get the recipe from Country Living »Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata MuffinsMake a batch for Mom and a batch for the week, and a grab-and-go breakfast is just a microwave away.Get the recipe for Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata Muffins »RELATED: 55 Quick and Easy Healthy Breakfasts for Your Busiest MorningsScrambled CarbonaraWith fluffy eggs and crispy bacon, this pasta dish can work as breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Your choice.Get the recipe for Scrambled Carbonara »RELATED: 50+ Easy Pasta Recipes for the Perfect Weeknight DinnerTahini-Lemon Quinoa With Asparagus RibbonsJump on the quinoa bandwagon with this protein-packed salad. Get the recipe for Tahini-Lemon Quinoa with Asparagus Ribbons »RELATED: Here's Why Quinoa Is a Better Choice Than RiceRaspberry "Cheesecake" French ToastSpoil Mom by stuffing her French Toast with decadent cheesecake-flavored filling, then bringing it to her in bed.Get the recipe for Raspberry "Cheesecake" French Toast »Bagel Breakfast BakeThink of this cheesy, decadent casserole as a make-ahead, deconstructed bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich — that easily feeds 6+.Get the recipe for Bagel Breakfast Bake »Sweet and Savory SconesThis collection of baked goods all starts with the same base dough. Punch it up with a variety of mix-ins.Get the recipe for:• Raspberry-White Chocolate Scones »• Lemon-Apricot Scones »• Parmesan-Herb Scones » • Bacon-Green Onion Scones »Prosciutto Scallion BundlesProsciutto and scallion bring out the best in each other, just like you and your mom. Get the recipe Prosciutto Scallion Bundles »Bacon Frisée SaladBreakfast basics — a perfectly poached egg and crisp, crumbled bacon — combine in this rich bistro-style salad.Get the recipe for Bacon Frisée Salad »Make-Ahead QuicheA timeless quiche can be modified in so many ways. Bake one (or more) the night before, cover, and refrigerate until morning.Get the recipe for:• Pimiento Cheese Quiche »• Ham and Spinach Quiche »• Mushroom and Zucchini Quiche » • Asparagus and Bacon Quiche »Raspberry Lemon Pound CakeLet's face it: This rich berry pound cake will steal the show. Get the recipe for Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake »Apricot-Pistachio SaladThe mix of salty pistachios, dried apricots, and snow peas give salad a new spin.Get the recipe for Apricot-Pistachio Salad »Lemony Asparagus, Beans, and PeasA side of spring's best vegetables will balance out the perfect brunch spread.Get the recipe for Lemony Asparagus, Beans, and Peas »Best-Ever Buttermilk BiscuitsA special scoop-and-shape method yields the most tender biscuits ever.Get the recipe for Best-Ever Buttermilk Biscuits »Crispy Beet and Mozzarella SaladBecause salad can be fun — and cheesy.Get the recipe for Crispy Beet and Mozzarella Salad »