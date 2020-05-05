Try Our Favorite Brunch Recipes for Mother's Day, From Scones to Sticky Buns

Good Housekeeping

Paired best with a mimosa, obviously.

From Good Housekeeping

<p>It's Mom (and <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/g4247/mothers-day-gifts-for-grandma/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grandma's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grandma's</a>!) big day, so start her <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day</a> off on the right note with table full of sweet and savory treats. Psst, you'll score extra brownie points if you serve these delicious Mother's Day brunch ideas — pancakes, muffins, eggs, and more — to her <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g19810901/breakfast-in-bed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:straight in bed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">straight in bed</a>. Next on your to-do list: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/party-ideas/g70/brunch-cocktail-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cocktails" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cocktails</a>, cakes, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/g511/mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day gifts</a> that'll show your favorite lady just how much you love her.</p><p>Mom deserves it all, so no matter if she prefers a brunch menu full of fruit, or one with bacon and eggs, we've gathered our favorite brunch recipes to make her feel like the queen that she is. Don't forget a delicious cocktail (like our Pomegranate and Lime French 75) to tie the whole menu together. We've also picked some <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g31116887/spring-salads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:top salads" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">top salads</a> that take advantage of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g30631834/spring-dinner-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spring's finest veggies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spring's finest veggies</a> to add a little lightness to brunch, and of course, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/g30468803/easy-spring-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plenty of spring desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plenty of spring desserts</a> to top it all off. Time to get in the kitchen to show Mom how much you love her!</p>
Try Our Favorite Brunch Recipes for Mother's Day, From Scones to Sticky Buns

It's Mom (and Grandma's!) big day, so start her Mother's Day off on the right note with table full of sweet and savory treats. Psst, you'll score extra brownie points if you serve these delicious Mother's Day brunch ideas — pancakes, muffins, eggs, and more — to her straight in bed. Next on your to-do list: cocktails, cakes, and Mother's Day gifts that'll show your favorite lady just how much you love her.

Mom deserves it all, so no matter if she prefers a brunch menu full of fruit, or one with bacon and eggs, we've gathered our favorite brunch recipes to make her feel like the queen that she is. Don't forget a delicious cocktail (like our Pomegranate and Lime French 75) to tie the whole menu together. We've also picked some top salads that take advantage of spring's finest veggies to add a little lightness to brunch, and of course, plenty of spring desserts to top it all off. Time to get in the kitchen to show Mom how much you love her!

<p>This brunch classic is loaded with flavor thanks to a sprinkle of sesame seeds and a few generous slices of spicy radish.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a30933199/smashed-avocado-toast-with-hard-boiled-eggs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Smashed Avocado Toast With Egg »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Smashed Avocado Toast With Egg »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g428/easy-egg-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:45+ Easy Egg Recipes for Your Best Brunch Ever" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">45+ Easy Egg Recipes for Your Best Brunch Ever</a></p>
Smashed Avocado Toast With Egg

This brunch classic is loaded with flavor thanks to a sprinkle of sesame seeds and a few generous slices of spicy radish.

Get the recipe for Smashed Avocado Toast With Egg »

RELATED: 45+ Easy Egg Recipes for Your Best Brunch Ever

<p>Pull out your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/g29993894/best-cast-iron-skillets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cast-iron skillet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cast-iron skillet</a> for an easy, fruit-filled breakfast for the family.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a28508117/no-flip-french-toast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for No Flip French Toast »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for No Flip French Toast »</a></em></p>
No Flip French Toast

Pull out your cast-iron skillet for an easy, fruit-filled breakfast for the family.

Get the recipe for No Flip French Toast »

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Chrissy Teigen's famous recipe for the ultimate banana bread, loaded with coconut flakes and chocolate chips, is good enough to give to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/g511/mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mom as a gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mom as a gift</a>.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a25891047/chrissy-teigen-banana-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread »</a></em></p>
Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread

Chrissy Teigen's famous recipe for the ultimate banana bread, loaded with coconut flakes and chocolate chips, is good enough to give to Mom as a gift.

Get the recipe for Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread »

<p>Use up any leftovers you have in your fridge in an elegant cheesy savory bread pudding. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a29305072/ham-cheddar-and-red-onion-bread-pudding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Ham, Cheddar, and Red Onion Bread Pudding »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Ham, Cheddar, and Red Onion Bread Pudding »</a></em></p>
Ham, Cheddar, and Red Onion Bread Pudding

Use up any leftovers you have in your fridge in an elegant cheesy savory bread pudding.

Get the recipe for Ham, Cheddar, and Red Onion Bread Pudding »

<p>Think beyond bagels and cream cheese, and serve up this elegant spread with toast and crudités.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a30655780/goat-cheese-appetizer-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon-Herb Goat Cheese »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Lemon-Herb Goat Cheese »</a></em></p>
Lemon-Herb Goat Cheese

Think beyond bagels and cream cheese, and serve up this elegant spread with toast and crudités.

Get the recipe for Lemon-Herb Goat Cheese »

<p>Pomegranate and lime add a fruity twist to this traditional gin-and-bubbly drink.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a30288149/pomegranate-french-75-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pom-Lime French 75 »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Pom-Lime French 75 »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g28669841/best-classic-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:16 Totally Delicious Classic Cocktails to Make at Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">16 Totally Delicious Classic Cocktails to Make at Home</a><br></p>
Pom-Lime French 75

Pomegranate and lime add a fruity twist to this traditional gin-and-bubbly drink.

Get the recipe for Pom-Lime French 75 »

RELATED: 16 Totally Delicious Classic Cocktails to Make at Home

<p>French toast has taken a fruity — and delicious — turn.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a46689/twice-baked-citrus-almond-brioche/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Twice-Baked Citrus-Almond Brioche »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Twice-Baked Citrus-Almond Brioche »</a></em></p>
Twice-Baked Citrus-Almond Brioche

French toast has taken a fruity — and delicious — turn.

Get the recipe for Twice-Baked Citrus-Almond Brioche »

<p>These light and healthy muffins get an extra hit of tart fruitiness from fresh raspberries.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a30224798/very-berry-quinoa-muffins-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Very Berry Quinoa Muffins »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Very Berry Quinoa Muffins »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4075/healthy-muffin-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:21 Healthy Muffins That Taste as Good as Cupcakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">21 Healthy Muffins That Taste as Good as Cupcakes</a><br></p>
Very Berry Quinoa Muffins

These light and healthy muffins get an extra hit of tart fruitiness from fresh raspberries.

Get the recipe for Very Berry Quinoa Muffins »

RELATED: 21 Healthy Muffins That Taste as Good as Cupcakes

<p>Celebrate the season with a vibrant salad packed with veggies and a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g27562922/best-vegan-salad-dressings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fruity vinaigrette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fruity vinaigrette</a>.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a30729432/spring-green-salad-apricot-vinaigrette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spring Salad With Apricot Vinaigrette »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spring Salad With Apricot Vinaigrette »</a></em></p>
Spring Salad With Apricot Vinaigrette

Celebrate the season with a vibrant salad packed with veggies and a fruity vinaigrette.

Get the recipe for Spring Salad With Apricot Vinaigrette »

<p>Save your arm the trouble of whisking and use your blender to quickly make the light batter for this summery fruit tart.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a28541890/vanilla-bean-clafoutis-with-raspberries-and-nectarines-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Vanilla Bean Clafoutis with Raspberries and Nectarines »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Vanilla Bean Clafoutis with Raspberries and Nectarines »</a></em></p>
Vanilla Bean Clafoutis With Raspberries and Nectarines

Save your arm the trouble of whisking and use your blender to quickly make the light batter for this summery fruit tart.

Get the recipe for Vanilla Bean Clafoutis with Raspberries and Nectarines »

<p>Adding a sweet and spicy relish on top of decadent crab cakes makes for the ideal dish to impress your brunch guests. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a31018912/crab-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crab Cakes With Mango-Avocado Relish »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Crab Cakes With Mango-Avocado Relish »</a></em></p>
Crab Cakes With Mango-Avocado Relish

Adding a sweet and spicy relish on top of decadent crab cakes makes for the ideal dish to impress your brunch guests.

Get the recipe for Crab Cakes With Mango-Avocado Relish »

<p>Take your cinnamon roll game to the next level on Mother's Day with these berry-filled rolls. (But don't worry, we haven't given up on the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a42831/glazed-cinnamon-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic recipe just yet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">classic recipe just yet</a>.)</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a19866394/raspberry-swirl-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Raspberry Swirl Rolls »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Raspberry Swirl Rolls »</a></em></p>
Rasberry Swirl Rolls

Take your cinnamon roll game to the next level on Mother's Day with these berry-filled rolls. (But don't worry, we haven't given up on the classic recipe just yet.)

Get the recipe for Raspberry Swirl Rolls »

<p>Upgrade a class eggs-in-the-hole recipe with sourdough bread and melted gruyère cheese.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43666/chard-gruyere-eggs-in-the-hole-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chard and Gruyère Eggs in the Hole »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Chard and Gruyère Eggs in the Hole »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g428/easy-egg-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:45+ Easy Egg Recipes for Your Best Brunch Ever" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">45+ Easy Egg Recipes for Your Best Brunch Ever</a></p>
Chard and Gruyère Eggs in the Hole

Upgrade a class eggs-in-the-hole recipe with sourdough bread and melted gruyère cheese.

Get the recipe for Chard and Gruyère Eggs in the Hole »

RELATED: 45+ Easy Egg Recipes for Your Best Brunch Ever

<p>This year, skip the run to the local donut shop and whip up something homemade. Mom will appreciate the extra effort!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a48180/classic-jelly-donuts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Classic Jelly Donuts »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Classic Jelly Donuts »</a></em> </p>
Classic Jelly Donuts

This year, skip the run to the local donut shop and whip up something homemade. Mom will appreciate the extra effort!

Get the recipe for Classic Jelly Donuts »

<p>Citrusy cupcakes are even more irresistible with a swirl of real berry frosting.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a31251488/lemon-cupcakes-with-strawberry-frosting-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting »</a></em></p>
Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting

Citrusy cupcakes are even more irresistible with a swirl of real berry frosting.

Get the recipe for Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting »

<p>Just imagine Mom's face when she discovers the lovely (and edible!) pansies hidden within these greens.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a19865491/mixed-green-and-herb-toss-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mixed Green and Herb Toss Salad »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Mixed Green and Herb Toss Salad »</a></em></p>
Mixed Green and Herb Toss Salad

Just imagine Mom's face when she discovers the lovely (and edible!) pansies hidden within these greens.

Get the recipe for Mixed Green and Herb Toss Salad »

<p>Break out the china! Serve this sweet bread with a cup of tea for a well-rounded brunch affair. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a34117/lemon-glazed-earl-grey-tea-bread/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon-Glazed Earl Grey Tea Bread »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Lemon-Glazed Earl Grey Tea Bread »</a></em></p>
Lemon-Glazed Earl Grey Tea Bread

Break out the china! Serve this sweet bread with a cup of tea for a well-rounded brunch affair.

Get the recipe for Lemon-Glazed Earl Grey Tea Bread »

<p>If <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g3996/lauren-conrad-christmas-fashion-entertaining/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Conrad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lauren Conrad</a> loves this cheesy tart, then Mom will too.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a41395/best-brie-apple-tart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Brie and Apple Tart »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Brie and Apple Tart »</a></em></p>
Brie and Apple Tart

If Lauren Conrad loves this cheesy tart, then Mom will too.

Get the recipe for Brie and Apple Tart »

<p>This sweet treat, filled with fresh lemony custard, is the ultimate way to finish a meal fit for a queen (Mom!).</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a30705700/lemon-meringue-tartlets-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon Meringue Tartlets »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Lemon Meringue Tartlets »</a></em></p>
Lemon Meringue Tartlets

This sweet treat, filled with fresh lemony custard, is the ultimate way to finish a meal fit for a queen (Mom!).

Get the recipe for Lemon Meringue Tartlets »

<p>Hot sauce and chopped pimientos add some zing into this <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g606/deviled-eggs-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tried-and-true favorite" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tried-and-true favorite</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a37454/pimiento-cheese-deviled-eggs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pimiento-Cheese Deviled Eggs »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Pimiento-Cheese Deviled Eggs »</em></a></p>
Pimiento-Cheese Deviled Eggs

Hot sauce and chopped pimientos add some zing into this tried-and-true favorite.

Get the recipe for Pimiento-Cheese Deviled Eggs »

<p>If Mom has a sweet tooth, turn her pancakes into a decadent dessert.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43665/strawberry-cheesecake-flapjacks-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Very Berry Cream Tartlets »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Very Berry Cream Tartlets »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/g4249/mothers-day-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 So-Sweet Mother's Day Desserts That Double as Gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 So-Sweet Mother's Day Desserts That Double as Gifts</a></p>
Strawberry Cheesecake Flapjacks

If Mom has a sweet tooth, turn her pancakes into a decadent dessert.

Get the recipe for Very Berry Cream Tartlets »

RELATED: 30 So-Sweet Mother's Day Desserts That Double as Gifts

<p>Trust us: Mom will smile at the sight of these colorful egg cups.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a42847/flower-power-sunny-side-eggs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Flower Power Sunny-Side Eggs »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Flower Power Sunny-Side Eggs »</em></a></p>
Flower Power Sunny-Side Eggs

Trust us: Mom will smile at the sight of these colorful egg cups.

Get the recipe for Flower Power Sunny-Side Eggs »

<p>Crab not your thing? Opt for our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43693/pimiento-cheese-finger-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pimiento cream cheese" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pimiento cream cheese</a> or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43690/minty-pea-pecorino-finger-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:minty pea pecorino" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">minty pea pecorino</a> sandwiches instead. Or make all three — you know how much Mom <span>appreciates options.</span></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43688/crab-mango-cucumber-finger-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crab, Mango and Cucumber Finger Sandwiches »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Crab, Mango and Cucumber Finger Sandwiches »</a></em> </p>
Crab, Mango and Cucumber Finger Sandwiches

Crab not your thing? Opt for our pimiento cream cheese or minty pea pecorino sandwiches instead. Or make all three — you know how much Mom appreciates options.

Get the recipe for Crab, Mango and Cucumber Finger Sandwiches »

<p>Here's proof that frozen puff pastry can be turned into a stunning side.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a48174/roasted-asparagus-and-ricotta-tart-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Roasted Asparagus and Ricotta Tart »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Roasted Asparagus and Ricotta Tart »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g4251/asparagus-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20+ Simple Asparagus Recipes to Get You Excited for Spring" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20+ Simple Asparagus Recipes to Get You Excited for Spring </a></p>
Roasted Asparagus and Ricotta Tart

Here's proof that frozen puff pastry can be turned into a stunning side.

Get the recipe for Roasted Asparagus and Ricotta Tart »

RELATED: 20+ Simple Asparagus Recipes to Get You Excited for Spring

<p>This short cut hash, made with decadent frozen tots, is best served with a sunny side up egg.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a34566/smoky-tater-hash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Smoky Tater Hash »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Smoky Tater Hash »</a></em></p>
Smoky Tater Hash

This short cut hash, made with decadent frozen tots, is best served with a sunny side up egg.

Get the recipe for Smoky Tater Hash »

<p>Bake eggs in individual ramekins to make 'em feel instantly more festive. A crusty loaf of bread really brings it all to the next level.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0176SPCYM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.676%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP RAMEKINS">SHOP RAMEKINS</a></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43181/mint-pesto-baked-eggs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mint-Pesto Baked Eggs »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Mint-Pesto Baked Eggs »</a></em> </p>
Mint-Pesto Baked Eggs

Bake eggs in individual ramekins to make 'em feel instantly more festive. A crusty loaf of bread really brings it all to the next level.

SHOP RAMEKINS

Get the recipe for Mint-Pesto Baked Eggs »

<p>Gooey homemade cinnamon rolls may look impressive, but these simple sweets are made easier with store-bought pizza dough.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a42831/glazed-cinnamon-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Glazed Cinnamon Rolls »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Glazed Cinnamon Rolls »</em></a></p>
Glazed Cinnamon Rolls

Gooey homemade cinnamon rolls may look impressive, but these simple sweets are made easier with store-bought pizza dough.

Get the recipe for Glazed Cinnamon Rolls »

<p>We ditched the crust, so all the moms (<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g374/gluten-free-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gluten-free too!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gluten-free too!</a>) can get in on this cheesy, bacon-loaded action.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a39947/crustless-quiche-lorraine-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crustless Quiche Lorraine »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Crustless Quiche Lorraine »</em></a></p>
Crustless Quiche Lorraine

We ditched the crust, so all the moms (gluten-free too!) can get in on this cheesy, bacon-loaded action.

Get the recipe for Crustless Quiche Lorraine »

<p>Planning an al fresco brunch for Mom? Add these sandwiches to the picnic menu and you won't regret it.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a33587/green-eggs-and-ham-wiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Green Eggs and Ham 'Wiches »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Green Eggs and Ham 'Wiches »</em></a></p>
Green Eggs and Ham 'Wiches

Planning an al fresco brunch for Mom? Add these sandwiches to the picnic menu and you won't regret it.

Get the recipe for Green Eggs and Ham 'Wiches »

<p>Is Mom a daily oatmeal eater? If so, try making her oatmeal in scone-form. Yum <em>and</em> yum.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a44231/raspberry-oat-scones-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Raspberry Oat Scones »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Raspberry Oat Scones »</a></em></p>
Raspberry Oat Scones

Is Mom a daily oatmeal eater? If so, try making her oatmeal in scone-form. Yum and yum.

Get the recipe for Raspberry Oat Scones »

<p>Wow your mom with these cute-as-a-button jars loaded with fruity jam, yogurt, and peaches. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a45182/jam-parfaits-grilled-peaches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Jam Parfaits with Grilled Peaches »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Jam Parfaits with Grilled Peaches »</a></em></p>
Jam Parfaits With Grilled Peaches

Wow your mom with these cute-as-a-button jars loaded with fruity jam, yogurt, and peaches.

Get the recipe for Jam Parfaits with Grilled Peaches »

<p>This showstopper is surprisingly simple to make. Best part: All the leftover sandwiches you'll have the rest of the week.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43201/sweet-sticky-apricot-glazed-ham-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sweet and Sticky Apricot Glazed Ham »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Sweet and Sticky Apricot Glazed Ham »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/easter-ideas/g881/ham-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30+ Easy and Delicious Ways to Make Your Easter Ham" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30+ Easy and Delicious Ways to Make Your Easter Ham</a></p>
Sweet and Sticky Apricot Glazed Ham

This showstopper is surprisingly simple to make. Best part: All the leftover sandwiches you'll have the rest of the week.

Get the recipe for Sweet and Sticky Apricot Glazed Ham »

RELATED: 30+ Easy and Delicious Ways to Make Your Easter Ham

<p>Mix up the flavor offerings for this classic breakfast side. The trick to preparing them for a crowd: Individual patties that are baked instead of fried.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe for:</strong></p><p><em>• <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15998/smoky-red-pepper-hash-browns-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smoky Red Pepper Hash Browns »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Smoky Red Pepper Hash Browns »</a><br>• <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16039/garlicky-broccoli-cheddar-hash-browns-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garlicky Broccoli Cheddar Hash Browns »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Garlicky Broccoli Cheddar Hash Browns »</a><br>• <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16009/spicy-southern-hash-browns-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spicy Southern Hash Browns »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spicy Southern Hash Browns »</a> <br>• </em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15888/zesty-herb-hash-browns-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zesty Herb Hash Browns »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Zesty Herb Hash Browns »</em></a></p>
Mini Hash Browns

Mix up the flavor offerings for this classic breakfast side. The trick to preparing them for a crowd: Individual patties that are baked instead of fried.

Get the recipe for:

Smoky Red Pepper Hash Browns »
Garlicky Broccoli Cheddar Hash Browns »
Spicy Southern Hash Browns »
Zesty Herb Hash Browns »

<p>You can never really go wrong with homemade sticky buns, especially when they're packed with caramelized pecans and topped with a sugary glaze. </p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15139/quick-rise-sticky-buns-recipe-ghk0414/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Quick-Rise Sticky Buns »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Quick-Rise Sticky Buns »</em></a></p>
Quick-Rise Sticky Buns

You can never really go wrong with homemade sticky buns, especially when they're packed with caramelized pecans and topped with a sugary glaze.

Get the recipe for Quick-Rise Sticky Buns »

<p>Who can say no to eating nachos for breakfast? Not us.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a39354/mexican-breakfast-chilaquiles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mexican Chilaquiles »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Mexican Chilaquiles »</em></a></p>
Mexican Breakfast Chilaquiles

Who can say no to eating nachos for breakfast? Not us.

Get the recipe for Mexican Chilaquiles »

<p>This is basically another excuse to eat gobs and gobs of maple syrup.</p><p><a href="http://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a41653/banana-bread-flapjacks-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Country Living »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe from Country Living »</em></a></p>
Banana Bread Flapjacks

This is basically another excuse to eat gobs and gobs of maple syrup.

Get the recipe from Country Living »

<p>Make a batch for Mom and a batch for the week, and a grab-and-go breakfast is just a microwave away.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a42206/spinach-and-prosciutto-frittata-muffins-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata Muffins »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata Muffins »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g871/quick-breakfasts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:55 Quick and Easy Healthy Breakfasts for Your Busiest Mornings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">55 Quick and Easy Healthy Breakfasts for Your Busiest Mornings</a></p>
Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata Muffins

Make a batch for Mom and a batch for the week, and a grab-and-go breakfast is just a microwave away.

Get the recipe for Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata Muffins »

RELATED: 55 Quick and Easy Healthy Breakfasts for Your Busiest Mornings

<p>With fluffy eggs and crispy bacon, this pasta dish can work as breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Your choice.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43185/scrambled-carbonara-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Scrambled Carbonara »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Scrambled Carbonara »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g2341/pasta-recipes-with-5-ingredients/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50+ Easy Pasta Recipes for the Perfect Weeknight Dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">50+ Easy Pasta Recipes for the Perfect Weeknight Dinner</a></p>
Scrambled Carbonara

With fluffy eggs and crispy bacon, this pasta dish can work as breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Your choice.

Get the recipe for Scrambled Carbonara »

RELATED: 50+ Easy Pasta Recipes for the Perfect Weeknight Dinner

<p>Jump on the quinoa bandwagon with this protein-packed salad. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a19866004/tahini-lemon-quinoa-with-asparagus-ribbons-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Tahini-Lemon Quinoa with Asparagus Ribbons »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Tahini-Lemon Quinoa with Asparagus Ribbons »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a48055/quinoa-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Here's Why Quinoa Is a Better Choice Than Rice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Here's Why Quinoa Is a Better Choice Than Rice</a></p>
Tahini-Lemon Quinoa With Asparagus Ribbons

Jump on the quinoa bandwagon with this protein-packed salad.

Get the recipe for Tahini-Lemon Quinoa with Asparagus Ribbons »

RELATED: Here's Why Quinoa Is a Better Choice Than Rice

<p>Spoil Mom by stuffing her <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/how-to/g4643/how-to-make-french-toast/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:French Toast" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">French Toast</a> with decadent cheesecake-flavored filling, then bringing it to her in bed.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a38409/raspberry-cheesecake-french-toast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Raspberry &quot;Cheesecake&quot; French Toast »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Raspberry "Cheesecake" French Toast »</em></a></p>
Raspberry "Cheesecake" French Toast

Spoil Mom by stuffing her French Toast with decadent cheesecake-flavored filling, then bringing it to her in bed.

Get the recipe for Raspberry "Cheesecake" French Toast »

<p>Think of this cheesy, decadent casserole as a make-ahead, deconstructed bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich — that easily feeds 6+.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a41688/bagel-breakfast-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Bagel Breakfast Bake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Bagel Breakfast Bake »</em></a></p>
Bagel Breakfast Bake

Think of this cheesy, decadent casserole as a make-ahead, deconstructed bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich — that easily feeds 6+.

Get the recipe for Bagel Breakfast Bake »

<p>This collection of baked goods all starts with the same base dough. Punch it up with a variety of mix-ins.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe for:</strong></p><p><em>• <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a11637/raspberry-white-chocolate-scones-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Raspberry-White Chocolate Scones »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Raspberry-White Chocolate Scones »</a><br>• <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a11632/lemon-apricot-scones-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemon-Apricot Scones »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lemon-Apricot Scones »</a><br>• <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a11612/parmesan-herb-scones-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parmesan-Herb Scones »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parmesan-Herb Scones »</a> <br>• </em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16071/bacon-green-onion-scones-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bacon-Green Onion Scones »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Bacon-Green Onion Scones »</em></a></p>
Sweet and Savory Scones

This collection of baked goods all starts with the same base dough. Punch it up with a variety of mix-ins.

Get the recipe for:

Raspberry-White Chocolate Scones »
Lemon-Apricot Scones »
Parmesan-Herb Scones »
Bacon-Green Onion Scones »

<p>Prosciutto and scallion bring out the best in each other, just like you and your mom. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a19866131/prosciutto-scallion-bundles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe Prosciutto Scallion Bundles »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe Prosciutto Scallion Bundles »</a></em></p>
Prosciutto Scallion Bundles

Prosciutto and scallion bring out the best in each other, just like you and your mom.

Get the recipe Prosciutto Scallion Bundles »

<p>Breakfast basics — a perfectly poached egg and crisp, crumbled bacon — combine in this rich bistro-style salad.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a10821/bacon-frisee-salad-recipe-ghk0411/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Bacon Frisée Salad »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Bacon Frisée Salad »</a></em></p>
Bacon Frisée Salad

Breakfast basics — a perfectly poached egg and crisp, crumbled bacon — combine in this rich bistro-style salad.

Get the recipe for Bacon Frisée Salad »

<p>A timeless <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g4258/quiche-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quiche" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quiche</a> can be modified in so many ways. Bake one (or more) the night before, cover, and refrigerate until morning.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe for:</strong></p><p><em>• <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15630/pimiento-cheese-make-ahead-quiche-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pimiento Cheese Quiche »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pimiento Cheese Quiche »</a><br>• <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a11866/ham-spinach-make-ahead-quiche-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ham and Spinach Quiche »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ham and Spinach Quiche »</a><br>• <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a14636/mushroom-zucchini-make-ahead-quiche-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mushroom and Zucchini Quiche »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mushroom and Zucchini Quiche »</a> <br>• </em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a14620/asparagus-bacon-make-ahead-quiche-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asparagus and Bacon Quiche »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Asparagus and Bacon Quiche »</em></a></p>
Make-Ahead Quiche

A timeless quiche can be modified in so many ways. Bake one (or more) the night before, cover, and refrigerate until morning.

Get the recipe for:

Pimiento Cheese Quiche »
Ham and Spinach Quiche »
Mushroom and Zucchini Quiche »
Asparagus and Bacon Quiche »

<p>Let's face it: This rich berry pound cake will steal the show. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a38185/raspberry-lemon-pound-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake »</a></em></p>
Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake

Let's face it: This rich berry pound cake will steal the show.

Get the recipe for Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake »

<p>The mix of salty pistachios, dried apricots, and snow peas give salad a new spin.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a13934/apricot-pistachio-salad-recipe-ghk-0412/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Apricot-Pistachio Salad »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Apricot-Pistachio Salad »</a></em></p>
Apricot-Pistachio Salad

The mix of salty pistachios, dried apricots, and snow peas give salad a new spin.

Get the recipe for Apricot-Pistachio Salad »

<p>A side of spring's best vegetables will balance out the perfect brunch spread.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43200/lemony-asparagus-beans-peas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemony Asparagus, Beans, and Peas »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Lemony Asparagus, Beans, and Peas »</a></em></p>
Lemony Asparagus, Beans, and Peas

A side of spring's best vegetables will balance out the perfect brunch spread.

Get the recipe for Lemony Asparagus, Beans, and Peas »

<p>A special scoop-and-shape method yields the most tender biscuits ever.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a37457/best-ever-buttermilk-biscuits-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Best-Ever Buttermilk Biscuits »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Best-Ever Buttermilk Biscuits »</a></em></p>
Best-Ever Buttermilk Biscuits

A special scoop-and-shape method yields the most tender biscuits ever.

Get the recipe for Best-Ever Buttermilk Biscuits »

<p>Because salad can be fun — and cheesy.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a37458/crispy-beet-and-mozzarella-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crispy Beet and Mozzarella Salad »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Crispy Beet and Mozzarella Salad »</a></em></p>
Crispy Beet and Mozzarella Salad

Because salad can be fun — and cheesy.

Get the recipe for Crispy Beet and Mozzarella Salad »

What to Read Next