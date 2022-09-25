The 30 Most Beautiful Places In The World To See Fall Foliage

  • <p>When you think of <span class="redactor-unlink"><a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/home-remodeling/interior-designers/tips/g956/cozy-fall-home-decor/v" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall" class="link ">fall</a> foliage and general fall scenery</span>, your mind probably jumps to <span class="redactor-unlink">New England</span>. And while it definitely boasts some of the best in the United States, there are several other spots around the world that are also home to <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/news/a7347/maple-alley-fall-foliage-in-poland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:insanely gorgeous foliage" class="link ">insanely gorgeous foliage</a>, and some pretty cool travel adventures, cultural excursions, and culinary experiences, too. So if you thought your travels ended when <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g26908716/best-islands-in-europe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer" class="link ">summer</a> did, think again. </p><p>And, just to make things a little easier, there's a hotel recommendation with every spot so that you can visit once the world opens up for travel again. Now you have no excuse not to plan a trip. Ahead, take a tour of the 30 most beautiful places for fall scenery <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g3457/most-beautiful-places-in-the-world/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:around the world" class="link ">around the world</a>. </p>
    The 30 Most Beautiful Places In The World To See Fall Foliage

    When you think of fall foliage and general fall scenery, your mind probably jumps to New England. And while it definitely boasts some of the best in the United States, there are several other spots around the world that are also home to insanely gorgeous foliage, and some pretty cool travel adventures, cultural excursions, and culinary experiences, too. So if you thought your travels ended when summer did, think again.

    And, just to make things a little easier, there's a hotel recommendation with every spot so that you can visit once the world opens up for travel again. Now you have no excuse not to plan a trip. Ahead, take a tour of the 30 most beautiful places for fall scenery around the world.

  Aspen is beautiful no matter what time of year you visit, but fall is particularly breathtaking thanks to its namesake, the Aspen trees. Their golden glow is truly magical. And fun fact: They're the largest living organisms on earth.
    1) Aspen, Colorado

    Aspen is beautiful no matter what time of year you visit, but fall is particularly breathtaking thanks to its namesake, the Aspen trees. Their golden glow is truly magical. And fun fact: They're the largest living organisms on earth.

    BOOK NOW Hotel Jerome

  Tokyo feels even more magical when the the leaves turn red, matching the red pagodas.
    2) Tokyo, Japan

    Tokyo feels even more magical when the the leaves turn red, matching the red pagodas.

    BOOK NOW Mandarin Oriental Tokyo

  London is a fun city to visit any time of year, but it's especially pleasant in the fall, thanks to the temperate weather. Head to Hyde Park for a picnic and plenty of fall foliage and then roam around the charming Chelsea and Knightsbridge streets for more fall scenery.
    3) London, England

    London is a fun city to visit any time of year, but it's especially pleasant in the fall, thanks to the temperate weather. Head to Hyde Park for a picnic and plenty of fall foliage and then roam around the charming Chelsea and Knightsbridge streets for more fall scenery.

    BOOK NOW Chiltern Firehouse

  It doesn't get any more scenic than Vermont in autumn. Sign us up for all the foliage and all the syrup, please and thank you.
    4) Vermont, USA

    It doesn't get any more scenic than Vermont in autumn. Sign us up for all the foliage and all the syrup, please and thank you.

    BOOK NOW Twin Farms

  Between all the medieval architecture, charming streets, and stunning foliage, it's impossible not to fall in love with Edinburgh in autumn.
    5) Edinburgh, Scotland

    Between all the medieval architecture, charming streets, and stunning foliage, it's impossible not to fall in love with Edinburgh in autumn.

    BOOK NOW The Dunstane Houses

  It's the perfect destination for outdoor activities like hiking to sweeping views and wine tasting (okay, well, outdoor-adjacent). Keep in mind that their calendar is flipped in the southern hemisphere, so if you want to experience their fall season, go in mid to late March through mid to late June.
    6) Cape, South Africa

    It's the perfect destination for outdoor activities like hiking to sweeping views and wine tasting (okay, well, outdoor-adjacent). Keep in mind that their calendar is flipped in the southern hemisphere, so if you want to experience their fall season, go in mid to late March through mid to late June.

    BOOK NOW Labotessa

  California might be the last place you'd think about going to see the leaves change, but hear us out. Seeing leaves changing on the trees in New England is classic, but seeing all the fall colors on the vineyards is something seriously special. Bonus? Hotels, like the ultra-luxe Meadowood resort, are much less expensive in wine country's off-season.
    7) Napa Valley, California

    California might be the last place you'd think about going to see the leaves change, but hear us out. Seeing leaves changing on the trees in New England is classic, but seeing all the fall colors on the vineyards is something seriously special. Bonus? Hotels, like the ultra-luxe Meadowood resort, are much less expensive in wine country's off-season.

    BOOK NOW Meadowood Napa Valley

  If you ever wanted to experience a storybook come to life, this is it. Bonus: There's beer, pretzels, and black forest cake aplenty.
    8) Bavaria, Germany

    If you ever wanted to experience a storybook come to life, this is it. Bonus: There's beer, pretzels, and black forest cake aplenty.

    BOOK NOW Hotel Post

  Known as the Venice of the north, Bruges is an enchanting fall destination with quiet, romantic canals winding throughout the city.
    9) Bruges, Belgium

    Known as the Venice of the north, Bruges is an enchanting fall destination with quiet, romantic canals winding throughout the city.

    BOOK NOW Relais Bourgondisch Cruyce

  Just north of the heart of Seoul, you'll find Bukhansan National Park. This leafy gem is densely packed with trees of every color during the fall.
    10) Seoul, South Korea

    Just north of the heart of Seoul, you'll find Bukhansan National Park. This leafy gem is densely packed with trees of every color during the fall.

    BOOK NOW Glad Live Gangnam

  Grand Island in Lake Superior, Michigan is the perfect place to get some good thinking done. The icy, bright blue water looks especially striking against the warmth of the fall foliage beyond. Head here for a long scenic drive if you're in the region.
    11) Lake Superior, Michigan

    Grand Island in Lake Superior, Michigan is the perfect place to get some good thinking done. The icy, bright blue water looks especially striking against the warmth of the fall foliage beyond. Head here for a long scenic drive if you're in the region.

    BOOK NOW Fitger's Inn

  Wine tasting with a side of fall foliage? A million times yes.
    12) Tuscany, Italy

    Wine tasting with a side of fall foliage? A million times yes.

    BOOK NOW Castiglion Del Bosco

  The juxtaposition between the snow-covered rocks jutting up behind the foliage makes Patagonia a particularly unique place to take in fall scenery. It's right on the border between Chile and Argentina.
    13) Torres Del Paine, Chile

    The juxtaposition between the snow-covered rocks jutting up behind the foliage makes Patagonia a particularly unique place to take in fall scenery. It's right on the border between Chile and Argentina.

    BOOK NOW Awasi Patagonia

  Devil's Bridge in the Bulgarian countryside truly looks like something out of a storybook. Nestled in the Rhodope Mountains over the Arda river, it dates all the way back to the ancient Ottoman Empire. It's pretty remote but worth the trek if you're staying in Plovdiv. It got its name from dark lore, which to this day prevents many locals from crossing it at night (the perfect Halloween dare, if you ask us).
    14) Bulgarian Countryside

    Devil's Bridge in the Bulgarian countryside truly looks like something out of a storybook. Nestled in the Rhodope Mountains over the Arda river, it dates all the way back to the ancient Ottoman Empire. It's pretty remote but worth the trek if you're staying in Plovdiv. It got its name from dark lore, which to this day prevents many locals from crossing it at night (the perfect Halloween dare, if you ask us).

    BOOK NOW Landmark Creek Hotel

  Check off two bucket list items in one trip: seeing the Northern Lights and the fall foliage.
    15) Husafell, Iceland

    Check off two bucket list items in one trip: seeing the Northern Lights and the fall foliage.

    BOOK NOW Hotel Husafell

  Kyoto may be know for its bamboo forrest and cherry blossoms, but its Diago Ji temple is also a beautiful sight to see when shrouded in yellow, orange, and red leaves.
    16) Kyoto, Japan

    Kyoto may be know for its bamboo forrest and cherry blossoms, but its Diago Ji temple is also a beautiful sight to see when shrouded in yellow, orange, and red leaves.

    BOOK NOW Suiran Hotel

  If you're looking for a quaint mountain to visit this fall, consider Asheville, North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the prettiest drives in the country, so it's also an ideal destination for road trips. While you're there, explore the Biltmore mansion and gardens and shop from local artisans.
    17) Asheville, North Carolina

    If you're looking for a quaint mountain to visit this fall, consider Asheville, North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the prettiest drives in the country, so it's also an ideal destination for road trips. While you're there, explore the Biltmore mansion and gardens and shop from local artisans.

    BOOK NOW The Foundry

  Scotland is gorgeous any time of year, but it's simultaneously eerie and ethereal in the fall. You'll feel as though you're living in Outlander.
    18) Scottish Highlands, UK

    Scotland is gorgeous any time of year, but it's simultaneously eerie and ethereal in the fall. You'll feel as though you're living in Outlander.

    BOOK NOW Gleneagles

  Alberta, Canada's Banff National Park is full of natural treasures. For vibrant colors, go check out Emerald Lake during the fall. And don't forget to pack a suit for the hot springs.
    19) Alberta, Canada

    Alberta, Canada's Banff National Park is full of natural treasures. For vibrant colors, go check out Emerald Lake during the fall. And don't forget to pack a suit for the hot springs.

    BOOK NOW Fairmont Banff Springs

  We didn't think it was possible for the City of Love to get anymore romantic, but mais oui, it absolutely is when you see the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and the Seine framed in rich fall hues.
    20) Paris, France

    We didn't think it was possible for the City of Love to get anymore romantic, but mais oui, it absolutely is when you see the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and the Seine framed in rich fall hues.

    BOOK NOW Hotel de Crillon

  You could leave the city for a glimpse of stunning foliage—or you could just head to Central Park. The changing trees are particularly awe-inspiring in contrast with the city's skyscrapers.
    21) New York City, USA

    You could leave the city for a glimpse of stunning foliage—or you could just head to Central Park. The changing trees are particularly awe-inspiring in contrast with the city's skyscrapers.

    BOOK NOW Gramercy Park Hotel

  Inside the Jiuzhaigou National Park in the Sichuan Province of China, you'll find crystal clear turquoise lakes and hot springs, making the colorful fall foliage even more vibrant. It's the perfect travel destination for nature lovers.
    22) Jiuzhaigou National Park, China

    Inside the Jiuzhaigou National Park in the Sichuan Province of China, you'll find crystal clear turquoise lakes and hot springs, making the colorful fall foliage even more vibrant. It's the perfect travel destination for nature lovers.

    BOOK NOW Sheraton Jiuzhaigou Resort

  Going to Prague in the fall is like traveling to a magical realm—or at least another time.
    23) Prague, Czech Republic

    Going to Prague in the fall is like traveling to a magical realm—or at least another time.

    BOOK NOW The Emblem Hotel

  Craving the fall scenery during springtime in the U.S.? It's the perfect time to plan a trip to explore Queenstown, New Zealand. There are tons of incredible vistas and outdoor adventures to be had nearby, from visiting Lake Wakatipu to exploring Skipper's Canyon.
    24) Queenstown, New Zealand

    Craving the fall scenery during springtime in the U.S.? It's the perfect time to plan a trip to explore Queenstown, New Zealand. There are tons of incredible vistas and outdoor adventures to be had nearby, from visiting Lake Wakatipu to exploring Skipper's Canyon.

    BOOK NOW Stoneridge Estate

  Virginia's Shenandoah Valley provides a myriad of colors and views for days. If a fall foliage road trip sounds like your jam, this is the spot to do it.
    25) Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

    Virginia's Shenandoah Valley provides a myriad of colors and views for days. If a fall foliage road trip sounds like your jam, this is the spot to do it.

    BOOK NOW Hampton Inn Salem

  The elaborate and whimsical palaces and churches of St. Petersburg look even more regal glowing in the fall light.
    26) St. Petersburg, Russia

    The elaborate and whimsical palaces and churches of St. Petersburg look even more regal glowing in the fall light.

    BOOK NOW Astoria Hotel

  In the summertime, Croatia is known for its beachside bliss, island hopping, and coastal cities with rich cultural histories. But peel away from the seaside and head inland to the woodsy Plitvice Lakes during the fall and you'll find jaw-dropping panoramas of waterfalls covered in colorful leaves.
    27) Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

    In the summertime, Croatia is known for its beachside bliss, island hopping, and coastal cities with rich cultural histories. But peel away from the seaside and head inland to the woodsy Plitvice Lakes during the fall and you'll find jaw-dropping panoramas of waterfalls covered in colorful leaves.

    BOOK NOW Etno Garden

  Want to go somewhere spooky for Halloween? There's no better place than Sleepy Hollow. And it's an easy day trip to take from New York City, just about an hour drive north.
    28) Sleepy Hollow, New York

    Want to go somewhere spooky for Halloween? There's no better place than Sleepy Hollow. And it's an easy day trip to take from New York City, just about an hour drive north.

    BOOK NOW Crabtree's Kittle House Restaurant & Inn

  Amsterdam is a mecca for art, culture, and fun. And while there are endless cultural excursions to enjoy, the fall is a beautiful time to get lost wandering up and down the streets along the canal.
    29) Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Amsterdam is a mecca for art, culture, and fun. And while there are endless cultural excursions to enjoy, the fall is a beautiful time to get lost wandering up and down the streets along the canal.

    BOOK NOW The Dylan

