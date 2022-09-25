The 30 Most Beautiful Places In The World To See Fall Foliage
The 30 Most Beautiful Places In The World To See Fall Foliage
1) Aspen, Coloradoamygdala_imagery - Getty Images
2) Tokyo, JapanBusakorn Pongparnit - Getty Images
3) London, EnglandAlexander Spatari - Getty Images
4) Vermont, USADenisTangneyJr - Getty Images
5) Edinburgh, Scotlandjoe daniel price - Getty Images
6) Cape, South Africawilpunt - Getty Images
7) Napa Valley, Californiaivanastar - Getty Images
8) Bavaria, GermanyGetty Images
9) Bruges, BelgiumBerna Namoglu / EyeEm - Getty Images
10) Seoul, South KoreaRUNSTUDIO - Getty Images
11) Lake Superior, MichiganAjay Thakur - Getty Images
12) Tuscany, ItalyGetty Images
13) Torres Del Paine, ChilePintai Suchachaisri - Getty Images
14) Bulgarian CountrysideEvgeni Dinev Photography
15) Husafell, IcelandGetty Images
16) Kyoto, JapanKorawee Ratchapakdee - Getty Images
17) Asheville, North CarolinaSteve Whiston - Fallen Log Photography - Getty Images
18) Scottish Highlands, UKGetty Images
19) Alberta, CanadaJi Soo Oh / 500px - Getty Images
20) Paris, FranceJuan Camilo Bernal - Getty Images
21) New York City, USAVictoria Neer - Getty Images
22) Jiuzhaigou National Park, ChinaDulyanut Swdp
23) Prague, Czech RepublicTu xa Ha Noi - Getty Images
24) Queenstown, New ZealandTony Turnock / EyeEm - Getty Images
25) Shenandoah Valley, VirginiaGetty Images
26) St. Petersburg, Russiawww.tonnaja.com - Getty Images
27) Plitvice Lakes, CroatiaRudyBalasko - Getty Images
28) Sleepy Hollow, New YorkOlegAlbinsky - Getty Images
29) Amsterdam, NetherlandsRadu Razvan Gheorghe / EyeEm - Getty Images