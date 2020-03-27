These are the Healthiest Canned Food Options (Plus a Few Salt Bombs You Should Avoid)

Most canned foods are cheap and convenient, but not all cans satisfy the nutritional checklist. We asked Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN to come up with the best healthy canned food options you can reach for again and again (and she delivered). We also have some tips on the foods you may want to avoid (hello added sugar and salt!). While you're at it, don't forget to browse our guides to the best healthy frozen meals and healthy recipes to try when you have some time on your hands.