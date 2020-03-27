These are the Healthiest Canned Food Options (Plus a Few Salt Bombs You Should Avoid)

Don't get played for a fool by a sneaky salt trap.

<p>Most canned foods are cheap and convenient, but not <em>all</em> cans satisfy the nutritional checklist. We asked <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/11834/jaclyn-london-ms-rd-cdn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN</a> to come up with the best <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g5047/cheap-healthy-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy canned food options" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthy canned food options</a> you can reach for again and again (and she delivered). We also have some tips on the foods you may want to avoid (hello added sugar and salt!). While you're at it, don't forget to browse our guides to the best <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g29021790/best-healthy-frozen-meals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy frozen meals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthy frozen meals</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthy recipes</a> to try when you have some time on your hands.</p>
<p>If your spinach always goes bad before you get a chance to eat it, canned spinach is the way to go. Canned spinach actually contains <a href="https://healthland.time.com/2012/04/23/fresh-vs-canned-can-you-get-healthy-food-from-a-can/slide/spinach/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:more vitamin c per serving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">more vitamin c per serving</a> than its fresh counterpart! </p>
<p>Looking to add some more fiber and protein to your diet? This can of refried beans has 6 grams of each! Not a bad way to step up <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g3463/cinco-de-mayo-taco-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your taco recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your taco recipe</a>. </p>
<p>Chock full of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a26826137/omega-3-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Omega-3" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Omega-3</a>'s and B12 vitamins, canned mackerel is a great protein alternative if you're getting sick of tuna. </p>
<p>Dairy-free but insanely creamy, canned coconut milk last longer than most other <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g27128821/best-milk-alternative-substitutes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dairy alternatives" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dairy alternatives</a>. </p>
<p>They may not be the first munchie that comes to mind, but with anti-inflammatory properties and loads of vitamin C, canned prunes are not a bad sweet snack.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSunsweet-Prunes-25-oz%2F50178248&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg5147%2Fhealthy-canned-foods%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Spice up your green salad with a pre-prepped mix of skipjack <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g1082/tuna-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tuna" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tuna</a>, red beans, corn, sweet red peppers, and simmered onion. Freshé is also certified by nonprofit <a href="http://www.friendofthesea.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Friend of the Sea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Friend of the Sea</a> as sustainably caught seafood. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G4K46MR/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Okay, okay — it's not a can, but this carton offers the same ready-in-minutes convenience and the health benefits of a plant-based, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g748/healthy-soup-stew-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:veggie-packed stew" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">veggie-packed stew</a>. </p>
<p>Opt for fish packed in water instead of oil when making a protein-packed <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g448/salmon-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salmon recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">salmon recipe</a>. You can also switch it up from tuna with skinless and boneless <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4905/health-benefits-of-salmon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salmon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">salmon</a>. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Bumble-Bee-Skinless-Boneless-Salmon/dp/B019YHT4C4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>If you're looking for a canned soup that doesn't OD on salt, Amy's light-in-sodium line has got you covered. This option has an extra kick for spicy food fans with half the amount of salt found in other brands. </p>
<p>Pulses — a.k.a. the edible seeds of legumes <span class="redactor-invisible-space">— <span class="redactor-invisible-space">can lower your risk of many chronic diseases </span>as part of a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a27241563/plant-based-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plant-based diet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plant-based diet</a>. Load up by mixing low-sodium beans into stews, chilis, and sandwiches. </span> </p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Good news: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/news/a42428/spicy-food-longevity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eating spicy food" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eating spicy food</a> regularly can actually help you lose or maintain weight. That's because people tend to consume foods with heat more slowly, allowing more time for the body to cue that you're full. </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Ortega-Roasted-Diced-Green-Chiles/dp/B000Q5I6UK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">If you're not ready for "fire-roasted" chiles, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a7549/grilled-peppers-ghk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mild peppers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mild peppers</a> might just do the trick. Baby steps, people, baby steps. </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdiced-green-chiles-mild-4oz-market-pantry-153%2F-%2FA-12921529&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg5147%2Fhealthy-canned-foods%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></p>
<p>It's not just for pie. Plain pumpkin (not the premade mix) can go in <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g4548/pumpkin-soups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:warm soups" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">warm soups</a> or a quick <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a24177106/pumpkin-spice-mousse-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pumpkin Spice Mousse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pumpkin Spice Mousse</a>. Just mix with equal parts non-fat <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g4212/best-greek-yogurts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek yogurt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Greek yogurt</a> and top with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a47369/health-benefits-of-cinnamon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cinnamon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cinnamon</a>, nutmeg, and drizzle of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g4457/benefits-of-honey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:honey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">honey</a>. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Flibby-s-100-pure-pumpkin-15oz%2F-%2FA-14746100&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg5147%2Fhealthy-canned-foods%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans) can beef up stews, but try roasting and tossing with spices for a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a40814/chickpea-nuts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flavorful low-fat snack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flavorful low-fat snack</a>. If only there was an easy way to decide between honey-sesame and spicy buffalo... </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Bushs-Best-Reduced-Sodium-Garbanzo/dp/B00L2J293Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">At less than 100mg of sodium per serving, this homey chicken soup contains just a fraction of the salt found in traditional options. That's a guilt-free choice when you're short on time to make dinner. </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Health-Valley-Organic-Added-Chicken/dp/B001BM3LWA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Pasta lovers, take note. It's a good rule of thumb to look for low-sodium versions of tomato sauce whether you buy cans or jars. </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hunts-Tomato-Paste-Salt-Added/dp/B00GOAA3P2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></p>
<p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a11905/greek-style-shrimp-cannellini-beans-recipe-122572/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delicious dinner idea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delicious dinner idea</a>: Baked foil packets of shrimp, cannellini beans, and vegetables tossed with olive oil, lemon zest, and spices. Yes, please!<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Forganic-cannellini-beans-low-sodium-15oz-simply-balanced-153%2F-%2FA-15169629&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg5147%2Fhealthy-canned-foods%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Tons of organic veggies, beans, and potatoes make <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43221/spring-minestrone-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this Italian option" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this Italian option</a> a total thumbs-up. Equally important, it keeps the salt in check at 290mg<span class="redactor-invisible-space">, only 12% of your daily value.</span><br></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Amys-Organic-Soups-Sodium-Minestrone/dp/B000G18NR0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></p>
<p>Just one serving of sardines contains 20% of your daily value of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g1967/vitamin-b12-super-foods-47012607/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin B12" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin B12</a>, an essential nutrient for nerve function and cognitive health. They're basically brain food!<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Season-Sardines-Water-Added-4-375-Ounce/dp/B000HDOPGA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Don't worry about the side dish. Classic corn has got you covered. Try mixing it into <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a40851/grilled-chicken-with-herbed-corn-salsa-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:herbed salsa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">herbed salsa</a> or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a32708/corn-pico-de-gallo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zesty pico" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">zesty pico</a> to go with your entree.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdel-monte-fresh-cut-no-salt-added-golden-sweet-whole-kernel-corn-15-25-oz%2F-%2FA-12936024&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg5147%2Fhealthy-canned-foods%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">It's not just olive oil that packs <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a47350/health-benefits-of-olives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:health benefits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">health benefits</a>. The monounsaturated fatty acids in these little fruits boost your heart by <span class="redactor-invisible-space"> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4840/how-to-lower-cholesterol/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lowering LDL (&quot;bad&quot; cholesterol)">lowering LDL ("bad" cholesterol)</a> while maintaining HDL ("good" cholesterol).</span></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/365-Everyday-Value-Pitted-Olives/dp/B074H73J1S/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></span></p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Pack more veggies into your diet by mixing tomatoes into sauces and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a10947/black-bean-chile-recipe-rbk1110/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chilis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chilis</a>, or remix your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a23694353/spiced-fresh-tomato-soup-with-sweet-and-herby-pitas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic tomato soup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">classic tomato soup</a> by trying <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a12202/tomato-dill-soup-121226/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this dill version" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this dill version</a>. </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Forganic-diced-tomatoes-28oz-simply-balanced-153%2F-%2FA-52352729&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg5147%2Fhealthy-canned-foods%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></p>
<p>You don't have to go to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4622/healthiest-fast-food/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chipotle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chipotle</a> to get your fix. Black beans pack both protein and fiber in one smart serving. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fgoya-black-beans-15-5-oz%2F-%2FA-14767745&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg5147%2Fhealthy-canned-foods%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Yes, there's the trusty <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/thanksgiving-ideas/g4728/green-bean-casserole-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade casserole" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homemade casserole</a>, but there are plenty of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/thanksgiving-ideas/g803/green-beans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:other ways to cook green beans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">other ways to cook green beans</a> too.<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> Add our </span><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a44181/green-beans-olive-almond-tapenade-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green Beans With Olive-Almond Tapenade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Green Beans With Olive-Almond Tapenade</a> recipe to your rotation. The flavors in this dish only get better when you make it ahead of time. <br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fno-salt-added-cut-green-beans-14-5-oz-market-pantry-153%2F-%2FA-13453931&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg5147%2Fhealthy-canned-foods%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Take the night off from cooking and heat up a pulse-filled stew instead. Green beans, tomatoes, and spinach<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> round out the lentils. </span></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000VK49HY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></span></p>
<p>Make your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g1082/tuna-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tuna salad sandwich" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tuna salad sandwich</a> lighter by dressing the fish in lemon juice or mixing it with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a47998/avocado-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:avocado" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">avocado</a> instead of mayo. Another standby: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a34185/nicoise-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Niçoise Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Niçoise Salad</a>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Bumble-Bee-Chunk-Light-Water/dp/B001UP2188?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">You can't beat beets. The pigments (called <a href="http://healthyeating.sfgate.com/benefits-canned-beets-2257.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:betalains" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">betalains</a>) in these colorful veggies can lower your risk of heart disease and reduce inflammation. </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdel-monte-fresh-cut-sliced-beets-14-5-oz%2F-%2FA-12935980&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg5147%2Fhealthy-canned-foods%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></p>
<p>A single serving of this stew contains 45% of your daily value of Vitamin A, the nutrient in carrots that helps protect vision and keep eyes healthy.<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001BM3H8I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">No one wants to deal with those spiny and time-consuming petals. Go straight to the heart (actually an edible bud!) with the canned version and serve with chicken or squash. </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/365-Everyday-Value-Artichoke-Hearts/dp/B074MHLXD4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.5147%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></p>
<p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Yep, more beans. They don't call them the "magical fruit" for nothing (but it's not for the reason you're thinking of). </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbush-s-174-reduced-sodium-dark-red-kidney-beans-16oz%2F-%2FA-13593956&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg5147%2Fhealthy-canned-foods%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></span></p>
<p>Not all canned foods are equal. While it's always okay to indulge in moderation, consider these five qualities major red flags. </p>
<p>Just like other processed and fried foods, stay away from cans that pack more than 3g of saturated fat per serving. Eating more than the recommended daily limit (<a href="http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/HealthyLiving/FatsAndOils/Fats101/Saturated-Fats_UCM_301110_Article.jsp#.WpSAA1MrLUI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:about 13 grams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">about 13 grams</a>, if you're on a 2,000-calorie diet) can raise <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4840/how-to-lower-cholesterol/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LDL cholesterol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LDL cholesterol</a>, upping your risk of heart disease and stroke. </p>
<p>A <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a27047618/daily-sodium-intake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:high-sodium diet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">high-sodium diet</a> can also contribute to high blood pressure — not to mention the bloating that comes with it. Aiming for this benchmark (around 250 or less is ideal!) when shopping for soups and canned veggies will help cut back on salt in a big way. </p>
<p>Canned, processed meat often overdoes it in both salt <em>and </em><span class="redactor-invisible-space">saturated fat, so steer clear as much as possible. Pick fish packed in water or fresh or frozen lean protein instead. </span></p>
<p>It might say something like "packed in its own juice," but don't think that those pineapple rings or peach slices measure up to their fresh counterparts. Sweeteners like fruit juice concentrate<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> can be <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/a26111/hidden-sugar-in-food/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hidden sugar bombs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hidden sugar bombs</a>. You're better off picking fresh or frozen versions instead. </span></p>
<p>When it comes to processed food, the fewer ingredients, the better. Check the label and see how many you recognize. Preservatives like ascorbic acid and tocopherol<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> are okay, but if you can't pronounce most of them, choose for something else. </span></p>
