These are the Healthiest Canned Food Options (Plus a Few Salt Bombs You Should Avoid)Good HousekeepingMarch 27, 2020, 2:06 p.m. UTCDon't get played for a fool by a sneaky salt trap.From Good HousekeepingThese are the Healthiest Canned Food Options (Plus a Few Salt Bombs You Should Avoid)Most canned foods are cheap and convenient, but not all cans satisfy the nutritional checklist. We asked Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN to come up with the best healthy canned food options you can reach for again and again (and she delivered). We also have some tips on the foods you may want to avoid (hello added sugar and salt!). While you're at it, don't forget to browse our guides to the best healthy frozen meals and healthy recipes to try when you have some time on your hands.Del Monte's Canned SpinachIf your spinach always goes bad before you get a chance to eat it, canned spinach is the way to go. Canned spinach actually contains more vitamin c per serving than its fresh counterpart! 365 Everyday Value's Refried Black BeansLooking to add some more fiber and protein to your diet? This can of refried beans has 6 grams of each! Not a bad way to step up your taco recipe. Scroll to continue with contentAdBumble Bee's Canned MackerelChock full of Omega-3's and B12 vitamins, canned mackerel is a great protein alternative if you're getting sick of tuna. Thai Kitchen's Coconut MilkDairy-free but insanely creamy, canned coconut milk last longer than most other dairy alternatives. Sunsweet's PrunesThey may not be the first munchie that comes to mind, but with anti-inflammatory properties and loads of vitamin C, canned prunes are not a bad sweet snack.SHOP NOWFreshé Gourmet Aztec Ensalada Canned TunaSpice up your green salad with a pre-prepped mix of skipjack tuna, red beans, corn, sweet red peppers, and simmered onion. Freshé is also certified by nonprofit Friend of the Sea as sustainably caught seafood. SHOP NOWDr. McDougall's Split Pea SoupOkay, okay — it's not a can, but this carton offers the same ready-in-minutes convenience and the health benefits of a plant-based, veggie-packed stew. Bumble Bee Pink Salmon In WaterOpt for fish packed in water instead of oil when making a protein-packed salmon recipe. You can also switch it up from tuna with skinless and boneless salmon. BUY NOWAmy's Light in Sodium Spicy ChiliIf you're looking for a canned soup that doesn't OD on salt, Amy's light-in-sodium line has got you covered. This option has an extra kick for spicy food fans with half the amount of salt found in other brands. Bush's Reduced Sodium Pinto BeansPulses — a.k.a. the edible seeds of legumes — can lower your risk of many chronic diseases as part of a plant-based diet. Load up by mixing low-sodium beans into stews, chilis, and sandwiches. Ortega Fire Roasted Diced Green ChilesGood news: Eating spicy food regularly can actually help you lose or maintain weight. That's because people tend to consume foods with heat more slowly, allowing more time for the body to cue that you're full. BUY NOWMarket Pantry Diced Green ChilesIf you're not ready for "fire-roasted" chiles, mild peppers might just do the trick. Baby steps, people, baby steps. BUY NOWLibby's 100% Pure PumpkinIt's not just for pie. Plain pumpkin (not the premade mix) can go in warm soups or a quick Pumpkin Spice Mousse. Just mix with equal parts non-fat Greek yogurt and top with cinnamon, nutmeg, and drizzle of honey. BUY NOWBush's Reduced Sodium GarbanzosChickpeas (also called garbanzo beans) can beef up stews, but try roasting and tossing with spices for a flavorful low-fat snack. If only there was an easy way to decide between honey-sesame and spicy buffalo... BUY NOWHealth Valley No Salt Added Chicken Rice SoupAt less than 100mg of sodium per serving, this homey chicken soup contains just a fraction of the salt found in traditional options. That's a guilt-free choice when you're short on time to make dinner. BUY NOWHunt's No Salt Added Tomato SaucePasta lovers, take note. It's a good rule of thumb to look for low-sodium versions of tomato sauce whether you buy cans or jars. BUY NOWSimply Balanced Organic Cannellini BeansDelicious dinner idea: Baked foil packets of shrimp, cannellini beans, and vegetables tossed with olive oil, lemon zest, and spices. Yes, please!BUY NOWAmy's Light in Sodium MinestroneTons of organic veggies, beans, and potatoes make this Italian option a total thumbs-up. Equally important, it keeps the salt in check at 290mg, only 12% of your daily value.BUY NOWSeason Sardines in WaterJust one serving of sardines contains 20% of your daily value of vitamin B12, an essential nutrient for nerve function and cognitive health. They're basically brain food!BUY NOWDel Monte Low Sodium CornDon't worry about the side dish. Classic corn has got you covered. Try mixing it into herbed salsa or zesty pico to go with your entree.BUY NOW365 Everyday Value Pitted Black OlivesIt's not just olive oil that packs health benefits. The monounsaturated fatty acids in these little fruits boost your heart by lowering LDL ("bad" cholesterol) while maintaining HDL ("good" cholesterol).BUY NOWSimply Balanced Organic Diced TomatoesPack more veggies into your diet by mixing tomatoes into sauces and chilis, or remix your classic tomato soup by trying this dill version. BUY NOWGOYA Low Sodium Black BeansYou don't have to go to Chipotle to get your fix. Black beans pack both protein and fiber in one smart serving. BUY NOWMarket Pantry No Salt Added Cut Green BeansYes, there's the trusty homemade casserole, but there are plenty of other ways to cook green beans too. Add our Green Beans With Olive-Almond Tapenade recipe to your rotation. The flavors in this dish only get better when you make it ahead of time. BUY NOWAmy's Light in Sodium Lentil VegetableTake the night off from cooking and heat up a pulse-filled stew instead. Green beans, tomatoes, and spinach round out the lentils. BUY NOWBumble Bee Chunk Light TunaMake your tuna salad sandwich lighter by dressing the fish in lemon juice or mixing it with avocado instead of mayo. Another standby: Niçoise Salad.BUY NOWDel Monte Sliced BeetsYou can't beat beets. The pigments (called betalains) in these colorful veggies can lower your risk of heart disease and reduce inflammation. BUY NOWHealth Valley No Salt Added Vegetable SoupA single serving of this stew contains 45% of your daily value of Vitamin A, the nutrient in carrots that helps protect vision and keep eyes healthy.BUY NOW365 Everyday Value Artichoke HeartsNo one wants to deal with those spiny and time-consuming petals. Go straight to the heart (actually an edible bud!) with the canned version and serve with chicken or squash. BUY NOWBush's Reduced Sodium Dark Red Kidney BeansYep, more beans. They don't call them the "magical fruit" for nothing (but it's not for the reason you're thinking of). BUY NOWWhat to AvoidNot all canned foods are equal. While it's always okay to indulge in moderation, consider these five qualities major red flags. Over 3g Saturated Fat Per ServingJust like other processed and fried foods, stay away from cans that pack more than 3g of saturated fat per serving. Eating more than the recommended daily limit (about 13 grams, if you're on a 2,000-calorie diet) can raise LDL cholesterol, upping your risk of heart disease and stroke. Over 300mg Sodium Per ServingA high-sodium diet can also contribute to high blood pressure — not to mention the bloating that comes with it. Aiming for this benchmark (around 250 or less is ideal!) when shopping for soups and canned veggies will help cut back on salt in a big way. Highly Processed MeatsCanned, processed meat often overdoes it in both salt and saturated fat, so steer clear as much as possible. Pick fish packed in water or fresh or frozen lean protein instead. Anything With Added SugarIt might say something like "packed in its own juice," but don't think that those pineapple rings or peach slices measure up to their fresh counterparts. Sweeteners like fruit juice concentrate can be hidden sugar bombs. You're better off picking fresh or frozen versions instead. Long Lists of Strange IngredientsWhen it comes to processed food, the fewer ingredients, the better. Check the label and see how many you recognize. Preservatives like ascorbic acid and tocopherol are okay, but if you can't pronounce most of them, choose for something else.