30 Gluten-Free Products You Need to Add to Your Grocery List ASAP

  • <p>Following a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g374/gluten-free-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gluten-free diet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gluten-free diet </a>isn't easy; between sorting through lengthy ingredient lists and double checking with the waiter that your entree is in fact gluten-free, staying consistent can be a full time job. That's why our experts in the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a40988/the-good-house-keeping-food-nutrition-brand-lab/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab</a> test hundreds of gluten-free products year round to help you sort through the confusing grocery landscape and find great options that deliver on both taste and nutrition. </p><p>Whether you're gluten-free because of celiac disease, gluten-sensitivity or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:IBS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">IBS</a>, the good news is that many food companies and restaurants are offering more and more gluten-free options and alternatives that you can enjoy. Cookies, cakes, breads and sauces are among some of the food products now available in the gluten-free aisle. But a gluten-free label doesn't necessarily equate to healthy. In order to achieve ideal taste and texture profiles, some manufacturers add extra filler ingredients that aren't the most nutritious. That's why it's important to take a look at nutrition facts labels and try to prioritize ingredients that are naturally free of gluten.</p><p>You may also notice that some foods simply say gluten-free on the packaging whereas others have an actual Certified Gluten-Free stamp on them. Products labeled gluten-free should contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten as per the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), but specific third-party certifications (like <a href="https://gfco.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Certified Gluten Free" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Certified Gluten Free</a>) have even stricter standards. If you're very sensitive to gluten, it's best to go with products that have a Certified Gluten Free stamp on them. Our list of gluten-free foods and snacks has options for everybody, ranging from bars and cookies to condiments and pastas. Here are the best gluten-free products to buy right now, according to our nutrition experts:</p>
    Following a gluten-free diet isn't easy; between sorting through lengthy ingredient lists and double checking with the waiter that your entree is in fact gluten-free, staying consistent can be a full time job. That's why our experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab test hundreds of gluten-free products year round to help you sort through the confusing grocery landscape and find great options that deliver on both taste and nutrition.

    Whether you're gluten-free because of celiac disease, gluten-sensitivity or IBS, the good news is that many food companies and restaurants are offering more and more gluten-free options and alternatives that you can enjoy. Cookies, cakes, breads and sauces are among some of the food products now available in the gluten-free aisle. But a gluten-free label doesn't necessarily equate to healthy. In order to achieve ideal taste and texture profiles, some manufacturers add extra filler ingredients that aren't the most nutritious. That's why it's important to take a look at nutrition facts labels and try to prioritize ingredients that are naturally free of gluten.

    You may also notice that some foods simply say gluten-free on the packaging whereas others have an actual Certified Gluten-Free stamp on them. Products labeled gluten-free should contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten as per the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), but specific third-party certifications (like Certified Gluten Free) have even stricter standards. If you're very sensitive to gluten, it's best to go with products that have a Certified Gluten Free stamp on them. Our list of gluten-free foods and snacks has options for everybody, ranging from bars and cookies to condiments and pastas. Here are the best gluten-free products to buy right now, according to our nutrition experts:

  • <p><strong>Kodiak Cakes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z6SF7ZW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Certified Gluten-Free flapjack and waffle mix from Kodiak Cakes is<strong> packed with protein and made with 100% whole grains</strong>. Try it as a gluten-free pancake alternative at breakfast time or use it in muffins and cookies on the recipes included on the back of the box.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (1<em><em>/2</em></em> <em><em><em><em><em><em>cup <em><em><em><em>dry</em></em></em></em></em></em></em></em></em></em></em><em>): 190 calories, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated), 470 mg sodium, 35 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 6 g protein</em><br></p>
    1) Frontier Oat Gluten-Free Flapjack & Waffle Mix

    Kodiak Cakes

    amazon.com

    $17.97

    Shop Now

    This Certified Gluten-Free flapjack and waffle mix from Kodiak Cakes is packed with protein and made with 100% whole grains. Try it as a gluten-free pancake alternative at breakfast time or use it in muffins and cookies on the recipes included on the back of the box.

    Per serving (1/2 cup dry): 190 calories, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated), 470 mg sodium, 35 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 6 g protein

  • <p><strong>Back to Nature</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00IVT3OH8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>GH nutritionist-approved Back to Nature's gluten-free multi-seed rice crackers are the perfect snacking staple.</strong> They pair well with practically any dip or spread. Our Registered Dietitian loves their earthy taste and that they feature a blend of sesame, poppy and flax seeds. Plus, they are Certified Gluten Free and Non-GMO Project Verified.<br><br><em><em>Per serving (15 crackers): 130 calories, 3 g fat (0 g saturated), 180 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 2 g protein</em></em><br></p>
    2) Multi-Seed Rice Thin Crackers

    Back to Nature

    amazon.com

    $7.70

    Shop Now

    GH nutritionist-approved Back to Nature's gluten-free multi-seed rice crackers are the perfect snacking staple. They pair well with practically any dip or spread. Our Registered Dietitian loves their earthy taste and that they feature a blend of sesame, poppy and flax seeds. Plus, they are Certified Gluten Free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

    Per serving (15 crackers): 130 calories, 3 g fat (0 g saturated), 180 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 2 g protein

  • <p><strong>Highkey</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JYS45BT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This<strong> low carb, low sugar, gluten- and grain- free snack</strong> is diabetic-friendly too. With a main ingredient of almond flour, these goodies have no added sugar and come in a variety of flavors. They also offer <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Highkey-Vanilla-Wafers-Cookies-Bags/dp/B08VN1RD9Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gluten-free wafers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gluten-free wafers</a> that are low carb and keto friendly.<br><br><em><em>Per serving (7 pieces): 130 calories, 13 g fat (6 g saturated), 105 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 3 g protein</em></em><br></p>
    3) Mini Cookies, Chocolate Chip

    Highkey

    amazon.com

    $13.97

    Shop Now

    This low carb, low sugar, gluten- and grain- free snack is diabetic-friendly too. With a main ingredient of almond flour, these goodies have no added sugar and come in a variety of flavors. They also offer gluten-free wafers that are low carb and keto friendly.

    Per serving (7 pieces): 130 calories, 13 g fat (6 g saturated), 105 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 3 g protein

  • <p><strong>KIND</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FYDC8Z2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>KIND has you covered with these super flavorful thins that are <strong>light, crunchy and chewy</strong> with no additional preservatives. As per KIND bars <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kindsnacks.com%2Fallergen-questions%2Ffaqs-allergens.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Ffood-products%2Fg37292407%2Fbest-gluten-free-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">website</a>: "For all products that make a 'Gluten Free' claim, we complete testing to ensure they meet FDA requirements for 'Gluten Free.'"<br><em><br><em>Per serving (1 bar, dark chocolate, nuts & sea salt): 90 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated), 65 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 2 g protein</em><br></em></p>
    4) Thins Variety Pack

    KIND

    amazon.com

    $21.84

    Shop Now

    KIND has you covered with these super flavorful thins that are light, crunchy and chewy with no additional preservatives. As per KIND bars website: "For all products that make a 'Gluten Free' claim, we complete testing to ensure they meet FDA requirements for 'Gluten Free.'"

    Per serving (1 bar, dark chocolate, nuts & sea salt): 90 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated), 65 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 2 g protein

  • <p><strong>Jovial</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01F192YFI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This whole grain brown rice pasta product is a favorite in the GH Nutrition Lab; we consider it <strong>one of the best gluten-free pastas out there in terms of taste, texture, performance and simple ingredients. </strong>This Certified Gluten-Free choice is also USDA Certified Organic.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving (2 <em><em><em><em>oz</em></em></em></em>, penne rigate): 210 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated), 0 mg sodium, 44 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 5 g protein</em></em></em></em><br></p>
    5) 100% Organic Brown Rice Gluten Free Pasta

    Jovial

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    This whole grain brown rice pasta product is a favorite in the GH Nutrition Lab; we consider it one of the best gluten-free pastas out there in terms of taste, texture, performance and simple ingredients. This Certified Gluten-Free choice is also USDA Certified Organic.

    Per serving (2 oz, penne rigate): 210 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated), 0 mg sodium, 44 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 5 g protein

  • <p><strong>Catalina Crunch</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0855DYXTG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Catalina Crunch offers a <strong>delicious line of low carb, gluten-free and grain-free cereals in a bag. </strong>Prepare for a variety of flavors to satisfy a multitude of tastes and get a great dose of fiber and protein (and extra crunch!). Plus, they have zero sugar. </p><p><em><em>Per serving (1/2 cup, honey graham): 110 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated), 110 mg sodium, 14 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 11 g protein</em></em><em><em><br></em></em></p>
    6) Keto Friendly Cereal

    Catalina Crunch

    amazon.com

    $49.90

    Shop Now

    Catalina Crunch offers a delicious line of low carb, gluten-free and grain-free cereals in a bag. Prepare for a variety of flavors to satisfy a multitude of tastes and get a great dose of fiber and protein (and extra crunch!). Plus, they have zero sugar.

    Per serving (1/2 cup, honey graham): 110 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated), 110 mg sodium, 14 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 11 g protein

  • <p><strong>HARVEST SNAPS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Y73Z5Z2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The first ingredient in these Harvest Snaps Crunchions is red lentil.</strong> Prep your taste buds for plant-based baked (never fried) treats with no artificial flavors or preservatives. This Certified Gluten Free snack has great crunch and amazing sour cream and onion seasoning.<br><br><em><em>Per serving (1 <em><em>oz</em></em>): 130 calories, 6 g fat (0 g saturated), 180 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 4 g protein</em></em><br></p>
    7) Sour Cream Onion Red Lentil Crunchions

    HARVEST SNAPS

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    The first ingredient in these Harvest Snaps Crunchions is red lentil. Prep your taste buds for plant-based baked (never fried) treats with no artificial flavors or preservatives. This Certified Gluten Free snack has great crunch and amazing sour cream and onion seasoning.

    Per serving (1 oz): 130 calories, 6 g fat (0 g saturated), 180 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 4 g protein

  • <p><strong> Bitchin' Sauce</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$5.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bitchin-Sauce-Chipotle/dp/B078HPG619?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A favorite among our nutrition experts and taste testers, <strong>Bitchin' Sauce makes a variety of gluten-free sauces that are full of flavor</strong>. With an excellent ingredient list, this choice is made from almonds and is perfect as a dip or on your homemade gluten-free burrito. Best of all, Bitchin' offers a variety of other sauces like pesto which are delectable too.</p><p><em>Per Serving (2 Tbsp): 90 calories, 9 g fat (0.5 g saturated), 140 mg sodium, 1.5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 2 g protein </em></p>
    8) Chipotle

    Bitchin' Sauce

    Amazon

    $5.99

    Shop Now

    A favorite among our nutrition experts and taste testers, Bitchin' Sauce makes a variety of gluten-free sauces that are full of flavor. With an excellent ingredient list, this choice is made from almonds and is perfect as a dip or on your homemade gluten-free burrito. Best of all, Bitchin' offers a variety of other sauces like pesto which are delectable too.

    Per Serving (2 Tbsp): 90 calories, 9 g fat (0.5 g saturated), 140 mg sodium, 1.5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 2 g protein

  • <p><strong>ALDI</strong></p><p>ALDI</p><p><strong>$2.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.aldi.us/en/products/snacks/chips-crackers-popcorn/detail/ps/p/livegfree-gluten-free-multi-seed-crackers-assorted/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>GH Seal Star ALDI offers nearly 40 gluten-free foods under their liveGfree brand. </strong>Backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal, products like these restaurant-quality Rosemary & Olive Oil Multiseed Snack Crackers are Certified Gluten-Free and bursting with flavor. Plus, these crackers are low in sodium and free from trans fat. </p><p><em>Per Serving (11 crackers): 130 calories, 4.5 g fat (0 g saturated), 140mg sodium, 19g carbohydrate, 1g fiber, 4g sugars, 2g protein</em><br></p>
    9) liveGfree Gluten-Free Rosemary & Olive Oil Multiseed Snack Crackers

    ALDI

    ALDI

    $2.49

    Shop Now

    GH Seal Star ALDI offers nearly 40 gluten-free foods under their liveGfree brand. Backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal, products like these restaurant-quality Rosemary & Olive Oil Multiseed Snack Crackers are Certified Gluten-Free and bursting with flavor. Plus, these crackers are low in sodium and free from trans fat.

    Per Serving (11 crackers): 130 calories, 4.5 g fat (0 g saturated), 140mg sodium, 19g carbohydrate, 1g fiber, 4g sugars, 2g protein

  • <p><strong>MUSH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DZ233D3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>MUSH Overnight Oats are a great Certified Gluten Free option for a healthy breakfast. If you love premade oats, then prepare to enjoy this super convenient cup of coffee coconut flavor. This portable portion is a <strong>protein-rich, dairy-free and high-fiber.</strong> With no added sugar, this treat is sure to delight.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em>: 250 calories, 8 g fat (6 g saturated), 135 mg sodium, 39 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 5 g protein</em><br></p>
    10) Coffee Coconut Overnight Oats Oatmeal Cups

    MUSH

    amazon.com

    $59.99

    Shop Now

    MUSH Overnight Oats are a great Certified Gluten Free option for a healthy breakfast. If you love premade oats, then prepare to enjoy this super convenient cup of coffee coconut flavor. This portable portion is a protein-rich, dairy-free and high-fiber. With no added sugar, this treat is sure to delight.

    Per serving: 250 calories, 8 g fat (6 g saturated), 135 mg sodium, 39 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 5 g protein

  • <p><strong>Fody</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HFRXPZG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're gluten-free for IBS, Fody Foods is sure to be a new staple in your home. They serve up <strong>all low-FODMAP products like bars, marinades, sauces, salsa and more.</strong> This Teriyaki sauce is made with tamari instead of soy-sauce and is Certified Gluten-Free but full of flavor.</p><p><em>Per Serving (1 Tbsp): 15 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated) 240 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
    11) Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade

    Fody

    amazon.com

    $11.97

    Shop Now

    If you're gluten-free for IBS, Fody Foods is sure to be a new staple in your home. They serve up all low-FODMAP products like bars, marinades, sauces, salsa and more. This Teriyaki sauce is made with tamari instead of soy-sauce and is Certified Gluten-Free but full of flavor.

    Per Serving (1 Tbsp): 15 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated) 240 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>California Pizza Kitchen</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$8.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/CALIFORNIA-KITCHEN-Gluten-Margherita-Pizza/dp/B00SUQBKU0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A frozen gluten-free pizza can come in handy during the busy week, but most are packed with questionable ingredients. <strong>This option from California Pizza Kitchen delivers maximum flavor and is made with real ingredients</strong> like tomatoes, part-skim mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, basil and a rice flour-based crust. </p><p><em>Per Serving (1/3 pizza): 190 calories, 8 g fat (4 g saturated), 400 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugars, 8 g protein</em></p>
    12) Gluten-Free Crispy Thin Crust Margherita Recipe

    California Pizza Kitchen

    Amazon

    $8.95

    Shop Now

    A frozen gluten-free pizza can come in handy during the busy week, but most are packed with questionable ingredients. This option from California Pizza Kitchen delivers maximum flavor and is made with real ingredients like tomatoes, part-skim mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, basil and a rice flour-based crust.

    Per Serving (1/3 pizza): 190 calories, 8 g fat (4 g saturated), 400 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugars, 8 g protein

  • <p><strong>Cali'flour Foods</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.85</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HP8DWW6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Cali'flour Foods Pizza Crust offers a delicious keto-friendly low-carb option and is gluten-free and grain-free with no fillers.</strong> The fresh cauliflower base offers amazing taste, and this pick happens to be a favorite of our Registered Dietitian for its simple ingredients too.<em><em><em><em><br><br>Per serving</em></em> (1/3</em></em> crust): 90 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated), 200 mg sodium, 3 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 7 g protein<br></p>
    13) Plain Cauliflower Pizza Crusts

    Cali'flour Foods

    amazon.com

    $38.85

    Shop Now

    Cali'flour Foods Pizza Crust offers a delicious keto-friendly low-carb option and is gluten-free and grain-free with no fillers. The fresh cauliflower base offers amazing taste, and this pick happens to be a favorite of our Registered Dietitian for its simple ingredients too.

    Per serving     (1/3     crust): 90 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated), 200 mg sodium, 3 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 7 g protein

  • <p><strong>RightRice</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PDW11Q2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only is this risotto gluten-free but it's also <strong>made with super nutritious ingredients like chickpeas and lentils. </strong>This Non-GMO Project Verified pick comes in a variety of flavors too. This pasta alternative makes for the perfect side dish any night.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving (1<em><em>/3 cup </em></em>dry, basil pesto): 180 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated), 380 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, less than 1 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></em></em></em><br></p>
    14) Risotto Made From Vegetables

    RightRice

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    Not only is this risotto gluten-free but it's also made with super nutritious ingredients like chickpeas and lentils. This Non-GMO Project Verified pick comes in a variety of flavors too. This pasta alternative makes for the perfect side dish any night.

    Per serving (1/3 cup dry, basil pesto): 180 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated), 380 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, less than 1 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Simple Mills</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R49W14S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>These Certified Gluten Free almond flour crackers have a wholesome ingredient list</strong>, as well as great crunch and flavor. This perfectly packaged snack is made of a nourishing nut and seed blend. This convenient portable snack is great for kids and adults alike. <br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (17 </em><em>crackers): 150 calories, 8 g fat (1.5 g saturated), 270 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, less than 1 g sugar, 3 g protein</em><br></p>
    15) Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers

    Simple Mills

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    These Certified Gluten Free almond flour crackers have a wholesome ingredient list, as well as great crunch and flavor. This perfectly packaged snack is made of a nourishing nut and seed blend. This convenient portable snack is great for kids and adults alike.

    Per serving (17 crackers): 150 calories, 8 g fat (1.5 g saturated), 270 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, less than 1 g sugar, 3 g protein

  • <p><strong>Three Wishes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093LTD6SB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This nutritious cereal is <strong>made from chickpeas and pea protein</strong> and comes in your favorite childhood flavors like frosted, cinnamon, cocoa, fruit and more. The Certified Gluten-Free choice has great crunch and can be paired with your favorite milk or plant-milk of choice.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (<em><em>3/4</em></em> <em><em><em><em><em><em>cup</em></em></em></em></em></em></em><em>): 120 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated), 50 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 8 g protein</em><br></p>
    16) Frosted Breakfast Cereal

    Three Wishes

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    This nutritious cereal is made from chickpeas and pea protein and comes in your favorite childhood flavors like frosted, cinnamon, cocoa, fruit and more. The Certified Gluten-Free choice has great crunch and can be paired with your favorite milk or plant-milk of choice.

    Per serving (3/4 cup): 120 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated), 50 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 8 g protein

  • <p><strong>Hu</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Z5XKVCY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A winner in our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a36676788/healthy-snack-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Healthy Snack Awards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Healthy Snack Awards</a> this year,<strong> these grain-free cookies from Hu earned rave reviews from our testers who loved their crispy texture and taste. </strong>This Certified Gluten Free snack also impressed our nutrition experts with its outstanding ingredients.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (7 <em><em><em><em><em><em>cookies, <em><em><em><em>chocolate chip</em></em></em></em></em></em></em></em></em></em></em><em>): 120 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated), 105 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 1 g protein</em><br></p>
    17) Grain-Free Cookies

    Hu

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    A winner in our Healthy Snack Awards this year, these grain-free cookies from Hu earned rave reviews from our testers who loved their crispy texture and taste. This Certified Gluten Free snack also impressed our nutrition experts with its outstanding ingredients.

    Per serving (7 cookies, chocolate chip): 120 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated), 105 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 1 g protein

  • <p><strong>Hippeas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081SGJ7P4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another winner in our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a36676788/healthy-snack-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Healthy Snack Awards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2021 Healthy Snack Awards</a>, these <strong>tortilla chips are made from chickpeas and have a ranch seasoning</strong> reminiscent of your favorite childhood chips. This Certified Gluten-Free snack is also USDA Organic and vegan. Plus, a serving offers a good source of fiber.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (<em>1 oz</em></em><em>): 150 calories, 9 g fat (1 g saturated), 240 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 3 g protein</em><br></p>
    18) Rockin’ Ranch Organic Chickpea Tortilla Chips

    Hippeas

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Another winner in our 2021 Healthy Snack Awards, these tortilla chips are made from chickpeas and have a ranch seasoning reminiscent of your favorite childhood chips. This Certified Gluten-Free snack is also USDA Organic and vegan. Plus, a serving offers a good source of fiber.

    Per serving (1 oz): 150 calories, 9 g fat (1 g saturated), 240 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 3 g protein

  • <p><strong>UnBun</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/UNBUN-Everything-Unbagels-4ct-12-7/dp/B08NDWXF8Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>These low carb bagels are Certified Gluten-Free and have excellent ingredients </strong>such as almond flour, pumpkin seed protein and coconut flour. If you have celiac disease and are trying to keep low-carb too, this makes for a great choice that's super satisfying.</p><p><em>Per <em>s</em>erving (1 bagel): 230 calories, 16 g fat (2.5 g saturated), 690 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 11 g fiber, 2 g sugars, 10 g protein</em></p>
    19) Unbun Bagels

    UnBun

    Amazon

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    These low carb bagels are Certified Gluten-Free and have excellent ingredients such as almond flour, pumpkin seed protein and coconut flour. If you have celiac disease and are trying to keep low-carb too, this makes for a great choice that's super satisfying.

    Per serving (1 bagel): 230 calories, 16 g fat (2.5 g saturated), 690 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 11 g fiber, 2 g sugars, 10 g protein

  • <p><strong>purely elizabeth</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MS3EB2O?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Purely Elizabeth is a favorite brand in the GH Nutrition Lab for <strong>simple wholesome ingredients and low sugar counts</strong> compared to other granolas on the market. This cranberry pecan flavor has sweet and salty clusters of pure perfection.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (<em>1/3 cup</em></em><em>): 140 calories, 6 g fat (3 g saturated), 105 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 3 g protein</em><br></p>
    20) Cranberry Pecan Granola

    purely elizabeth

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Purely Elizabeth is a favorite brand in the GH Nutrition Lab for simple wholesome ingredients and low sugar counts compared to other granolas on the market. This cranberry pecan flavor has sweet and salty clusters of pure perfection.

    Per serving (1/3 cup): 140 calories, 6 g fat (3 g saturated), 105 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 3 g protein

  • <p><strong>Simple Mills</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072126PMY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Enjoy <strong>homemade bread that's Certified Gluten Free gluten-free </strong>and made with whole foods. A pro-tip using this fantastic mix: add some freshly chopped rosemary and sprinkle with a little flaky sea salt for a focaccia-style inspired loaf.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (1 <em><em><em><em><em><em>slice or dinner roll</em></em></em></em></em></em></em><em>): 120 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated), 200 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 3 g protein</em><br></p>
    21) Almond Flour Baking Mix

    Simple Mills

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Enjoy homemade bread that's Certified Gluten Free gluten-free and made with whole foods. A pro-tip using this fantastic mix: add some freshly chopped rosemary and sprinkle with a little flaky sea salt for a focaccia-style inspired loaf.

    Per serving (1 slice or dinner roll): 120 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated), 200 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 3 g protein

  • <p><strong>Rip Van Wafels</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0979H4CQZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>This decadent Stroopwafel has a fraction fo the sugar of most cookies but makes a super satisfying treat.</strong> The crispy wafer has a gooey center and delivers amazing caramel and vanilla flavors. As a Certified Gluten-Free choice, it is seriously mouthwatering.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (1 w</em><em>afel): 120 calories, fat (3.5 g saturated), 90 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 1 g protein</em><br></p>
    22) Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafels

    Rip Van Wafels

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    This decadent Stroopwafel has a fraction fo the sugar of most cookies but makes a super satisfying treat. The crispy wafer has a gooey center and delivers amazing caramel and vanilla flavors. As a Certified Gluten-Free choice, it is seriously mouthwatering.

    Per serving (1 wafel): 120 calories, fat (3.5 g saturated), 90 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 1 g protein

  • <p><strong>The Good Crisp Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BLQKS4L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Good Crisp Company serves better-for-you nostalgic treats like stacked canister chips and cheese balls. <strong>These aged white cheddar potato crisps are Certified Gluten Free</strong>, Non-GMO Project Verified and full of great flavor and crisp texture.<br><br><em><em>Per serving (1 oz): 140 calories, 7 g fat (3 g saturated), 290 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 2 g protein</em></em><br></p>
    23) Aged White Cheddar Potato Crisps

    The Good Crisp Company

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    The Good Crisp Company serves better-for-you nostalgic treats like stacked canister chips and cheese balls. These aged white cheddar potato crisps are Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified and full of great flavor and crisp texture.

    Per serving (1 oz): 140 calories, 7 g fat (3 g saturated), 290 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 2 g protein

  • <p><strong>Blue Diamond Almonds</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FBO8FF2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blue Diamond Almonds offers a tasty treat for those who love to devour a textural delight.<strong> These thin cracker crisps are made from rice flour and almonds. </strong>Get ready for a great crunchy snack with a hint of sea salt that's Certified Gluten-Free too.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (19 <em><em><em><em><em><em>crackers</em></em></em></em></em></em></em><em>): 130 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated), 80 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 3 g protein</em><br></p>
    24) Almond Nut Thins

    Blue Diamond Almonds

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Blue Diamond Almonds offers a tasty treat for those who love to devour a textural delight. These thin cracker crisps are made from rice flour and almonds. Get ready for a great crunchy snack with a hint of sea salt that's Certified Gluten-Free too.

    Per serving (19 crackers): 130 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated), 80 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 3 g protein

  • <p><strong>Cappello's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077ZWS8ZP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Missing out on your favorite dessert is never an option with Cappello's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. <strong>The gluten-free almond flour cookie dough performed really well in our tests</strong>, with testers raving about the amazing ingredients, fabulous taste and how easy the cookies were to prepare.<br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (<em>1 oz</em></em><em>): 140 calories, 10 g fat (4.6 g saturated), 120 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 2 g protein</em><br></p>
    25) Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

    Cappello's

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Missing out on your favorite dessert is never an option with Cappello's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. The gluten-free almond flour cookie dough performed really well in our tests, with testers raving about the amazing ingredients, fabulous taste and how easy the cookies were to prepare.

    Per serving (1 oz): 140 calories, 10 g fat (4.6 g saturated), 120 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 2 g protein

  • <p><strong>Popcorners</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003V8QGAG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These deliciously popped corn snacks are turned into chips to help satisfy any crunchy cravings. We love that they come in so many different flavors to suit your snacking mood, from sweet chili to spicy queso and even kettle corn. Plus, <strong>they are all Certified Gluten-Free. </strong></p><p><em>Per <em>s</em>erving (17 chips, Kettle Corn): 120 calories, 4 g total fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 115 mg sodium, 20 g total carbohydrate, 0 g dietary fiber, 3 g total sugars, 3 g added sugars, 1 g protein</em></p>
    26) White Cheddar Popped-Corn Snacks

    Popcorners

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    These deliciously popped corn snacks are turned into chips to help satisfy any crunchy cravings. We love that they come in so many different flavors to suit your snacking mood, from sweet chili to spicy queso and even kettle corn. Plus, they are all Certified Gluten-Free.

    Per serving (17 chips, Kettle Corn): 120 calories, 4 g total fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 115 mg sodium, 20 g total carbohydrate, 0 g dietary fiber, 3 g total sugars, 3 g added sugars, 1 g protein

  • <p><strong>Pop Bitties</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087T4TS9W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pop Bitties' Pink Himalayan Salt Ancient Grain Chips <strong>made from sorghum flour </strong>serve some serious flavor. This air-popped pick is gluten-free and is perfect on its own or for dipping.<br><br><em>Per <em>s</em>erving (18 chips): 120 calories, 4 g total fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 220 mg sodium, 18 g total carbohydrate, 0 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugar, 2 g protein</em><br></p>
    27) Pink Himalayan Salt Ancient Grain Chips

    Pop Bitties

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Pop Bitties' Pink Himalayan Salt Ancient Grain Chips made from sorghum flour serve some serious flavor. This air-popped pick is gluten-free and is perfect on its own or for dipping.

    Per serving (18 chips): 120 calories, 4 g total fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 220 mg sodium, 18 g total carbohydrate, 0 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugar, 2 g protein

  • <p><strong>Birch Benders</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0759G6NV6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're seeking a delicious gluten-free pancake and waffle mix, then try this option by Birch Benders. Just add water to this<strong> mix made with brown rice flour, almond flour and cassava.</strong><br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (<em>1<em><em>/4</em></em> <em><em><em><em><em><em>cup</em></em></em></em></em></em></em></em><em>): 130 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated), 270 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 3 g protein</em><br></p>
    28) Gluten-Free Pancake and Waffle Mix

    Birch Benders

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    If you're seeking a delicious gluten-free pancake and waffle mix, then try this option by Birch Benders. Just add water to this mix made with brown rice flour, almond flour and cassava.

    Per serving (1/4 cup): 130 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated), 270 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 3 g protein

  • <p><strong>Outstanding Foods</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089B69M7K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These tangy pigless pork rinds are crunchy and <strong>full of plant-based protein.</strong> We love that they are Certified Gluten-Free and come in a variety of flavors including Hella Hot and Nacho Cheese. <br><br><em><em><em><em>Per serving</em></em></em></em><em> (<em>1 oz, Hella Hot</em></em><em>): 130 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated), 200 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 7 g protein</em><em><br></em></p>
    29) Pig Out Pigless Pork Rinds

    Outstanding Foods

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    These tangy pigless pork rinds are crunchy and full of plant-based protein. We love that they are Certified Gluten-Free and come in a variety of flavors including Hella Hot and Nacho Cheese.

    Per serving (1 oz, Hella Hot): 130 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated), 200 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 7 g protein

  • <p><strong>RW Garcia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BMXZFF8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37292407%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>RW Garcia's organic sweet potato crackers feature a <strong>mix of corn, sweet potato, flaxseed, sesame seeds and chia seeds. </strong>We like that this great snacking option is Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten Free.<br><br><em><em>Per serving (16 crackers): 140 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated), 50 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 18 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 2 g protein</em></em><br></p>
    30) Organic Sweet Potato Crackers

    RW Garcia

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    RW Garcia's organic sweet potato crackers feature a mix of corn, sweet potato, flaxseed, sesame seeds and chia seeds. We like that this great snacking option is Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten Free.

    Per serving (16 crackers): 140 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated), 50 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 18 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 2 g protein

