Mushroom Skewers, Cinnamon Rolls, and More Easy Vegan Recipes

No holiday ham, no problem.

Vegans won't feel left out at this year's Easter feast when everyone else is filling their plates with ham and lamb, thanks to these flavor and protein-packed recipes. Delight the whole family — vegans and non-vegans alike — with these delicious appetizers, side dishes, and mains. And while you're at it, add these family-favorite desserts to your menu, too.
This colorful spring soup — full of healthy veggies like carrots, leeks, and asparagus can be prepped in a mere 20 minutes.
Spring Minestrone Soup

This hearty but healthy soup is loaded with tons of carrots, corn, celery, onions, and black beans.
Smoky Vegan Black Bean Soup

A classic springtime side dish goes vegan, thanks to plant-based mayo. Bonus: It's also way, way lighter on calories than the traditional-mayo version.
Vegan Potato Salad

This low-fat, vegan version of garlic bread is so easy to make and so incredibly delicious — you might wanna make two batches.
Vegan Garlic Bread

These heavenly little bites are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, perfectly sweet and have a secret ingredient you wouldn't expect: cinnamon.
Baked Sweet Potato Tater Tots

In case you needed proof that balsamic vinegar makes everything better.
Balsamic Roasted Cauliflower

Set out a (big) bowl of this creamy, tangy, fresh dip as an appetizer while you work on the main dishes. We promise no one will mind if dinner's a little late.
Guacamole

With bright springtime colors and toasted pumpernickel bread, how can you not serve this on Easter?
Garden Greens and Pumpernickel Panzanella Salad

These crunchy, crispy flatbreads are a fun alternative when you're bored of avocado toast.
BBQ Chickpea & Cauliflower Flatbreads with Avocado Mash

There is no more gorgeous breakfast to kick off your Easter morning. We promise.
Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

The best part about these cinnamon rolls — besides how delicious and fluffy they are — is that they only take an hour to make. No waiting overnight for the dough to rise.
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

If you're an avocado toast loyalist, then take it to the next level with this gorgeous (and nutrient-filled) option on Easter morning.
Smashed Bean Avocado Toast

Some of the world's most perfect foods are naturally vegan, like bagels and hummus. Let's combine them, shall we?
Everything Hummus

Smashed veggies are all the rage, and we can't imagine a better way to try out the trend than these potatoes. They're crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and altogether delicious.
Crispy Garlic Smashed Baby Potatoes

These beautiful garlic knots will make the perfect addition to any Easter spread. Just use vegan butter (this blogger used Earth Balance).
Roasted Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls

A few simple ingredient swaps, and you've got yourself a vegan stuffing. The key to making it perfect is to let the bread dry out for at least a day before making this dish.
Traditional French Bread Vegan Stuffing

Pigs in a Blanket are so last year. This year, get the Easter celebration started with these colorful veggies in a blanket.
Carrots in a Blanket

You know that no Easter meal is complete without fluffy mashed potatoes. And the secret to these incredibly creamy potatoes is something you might not expect: cashew cream.
Vegan Mashed Potatoes

With vibrant colors and a mere 30-minute cook time, we think this vegan pasta dish would delight everyone come Easter Sunday.
One Pot Ratatouille

This flavorful, hearty comfort food will certainly be adored by vegans and non-vegans alike.
Balsamic Roasted Potatoes and Asparagus

Easter dinner shouldn't need to be be complicated. With simple ingredients like garlic, salt, pepper, and olive oil, you've got yourself an easy yet impressive meal.
One Pot Garlic Pasta

We can't get enough of this creamy cashew sauce on these delightful little dumplings.
Vegan Gnocchi with Spinach and Tomatoes

If you're keeping things casual for Easter Sunday, then there's no better choice than this sandwich made with chickpeas, carrot, celery, and onion. If you're also gluten-free, then you could serve this alone as a salad.
Vegan Tuna Sandwich

These hearty mushrooms are marinated in a flavorful garlic and balsamic mix before heading to the grill, where they become smokey, caramelized, and totally delicious.
Balsamic Garlic Grilled Mushroom Skewers

Vegans can get in on the buffalo chicken craze with this pizza. Plus, since it has cauliflower, it's basically like eating a salad, right?
Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza

Even the pickiest eaters will enjoy these simple springtime popsicles: They're vegan, paleo, gluten-free and dairy-free.
Strawberry Coconut Popsicles

The best part of this dreamy vanilla cheesecake is the crumbly crust, made with dates, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds — and set with a little coconut oil.
Lime Vanilla Vegan Cheesecake

You could serve this for dessert ... or, since it's made with veggies, you could eat it for breakfast guilt-free.
Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread

These dainty lemon poppyseed cookies are perfect for Easter! They're buttery, crispy, and all-around amazing.
Lemon Poppy Seed Cookies

This impossibly elegant cheesecake, with warm cinnamon, sweet caramel, and toasted almonds is the best way to end your Easter celebration.
Roasted Almond and Caramel Cheesecake

