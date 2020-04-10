Mushroom Skewers, Cinnamon Rolls, and More Easy Vegan Recipes

Mushroom Skewers, Cinnamon Rolls, and More Easy Vegan RecipesGood HousekeepingApril 10, 2020, 4:21 p.m. UTCNo holiday ham, no problem.From Good HousekeepingMushroom Skewers, Cinnamon Rolls, and More Easy Vegan RecipesVegans won't feel left out at this year's Easter feast when everyone else is filling their plates with ham and lamb, thanks to these flavor and protein-packed recipes. Delight the whole family — vegans and non-vegans alike — with these delicious appetizers, side dishes, and mains. And while you're at it, add these family-favorite desserts to your menu, too. Spring Minestrone SoupThis colorful spring soup — full of healthy veggies like carrots, leeks, and asparagus — can be prepped in a mere 20 minutes. Get the recipe for Spring Minestrone Soup »Smoky Vegan Black Bean SoupThis hearty but healthy soup is loaded with tons of carrots, corn, celery, onions, and black beans. Get the recipe for Smoky Vegan Black Bean Soup »Scroll to continue with contentAdVegan Potato SaladA classic springtime side dish goes vegan, thanks to plant-based mayo. Bonus: It's also way, way lighter on calories than the traditional-mayo version. Get the recipe from This Savory Vegan »Vegan Garlic BreadThis low-fat, vegan version of garlic bread is so easy to make and so incredibly delicious — you might wanna make two batches. Get the recipe from Simple Vegan Blog »Baked Sweet Potato Tater TotsThese heavenly little bites are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, perfectly sweet and have a secret ingredient you wouldn't expect: cinnamon. Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker »Balsamic Roasted CauliflowerIn case you needed proof that balsamic vinegar makes everything better.Get the recipe from Delish » GuacamoleSet out a (big) bowl of this creamy, tangy, fresh dip as an appetizer while you work on the main dishes. We promise no one will mind if dinner's a little late. Get the recipe from Loving It Vegan »Garden Greens and Pumpernickel Panzanella SaladWith bright springtime colors and toasted pumpernickel bread, how can you not serve this on Easter? Get the recipe for Garden Greens and Pumpernickel Panzanella Salad »BBQ Chickpea & Cauliflower Flatbreads with Avocado MashThese crunchy, crispy flatbreads are a fun alternative when you're bored of avocado toast. Get the recipe for BBQ Chickpea & Cauliflower Flatbreads with Avocado Mash »Peanut Butter Acai BowlThere is no more gorgeous breakfast to kick off your Easter morning. We promise. Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest »Vegan Cinnamon RollsThe best part about these cinnamon rolls — besides how delicious and fluffy they are — is that they only take an hour to make. No waiting overnight for the dough to rise. Get the recipe from Sprinkled With Jules »Smashed Bean Avocado ToastIf you're an avocado toast loyalist, then take it to the next level with this gorgeous (and nutrient-filled) option on Easter morning. Get the recipe from This Savory Vegan »Everything HummusSome of the world's most perfect foods are naturally vegan, like bagels and hummus. Let's combine them, shall we?Get the recipe from How Sweet It Is »Crispy Garlic Smashed Baby PotatoesSmashed veggies are all the rage, and we can't imagine a better way to try out the trend than these potatoes. They're crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and altogether delicious. Get the recipe from Yay for Food »Roasted Garlic Herb Dinner RollsThese beautiful garlic knots will make the perfect addition to any Easter spread. Just use vegan butter (this blogger used Earth Balance). Get the recipe from My California Roots »Traditional French Bread Vegan StuffingA few simple ingredient swaps, and you've got yourself a vegan stuffing. The key to making it perfect is to let the bread dry out for at least a day before making this dish. Get the recipe from This Savory Vegan »Carrots in a BlanketPigs in a Blanket are so last year. This year, get the Easter celebration started with these colorful veggies in a blanket.Get the recipe from Neurotic Mommy »Vegan Mashed PotatoesYou know that no Easter meal is complete without fluffy mashed potatoes. And the secret to these incredibly creamy potatoes is something you might not expect: cashew cream. Get the recipe from My California Roots »One Pot RatatouilleWith vibrant colors and a mere 30-minute cook time, we think this vegan pasta dish would delight everyone come Easter Sunday. Get the recipe from Wallflower Kitchen »Balsamic Roasted Potatoes and AsparagusThis flavorful, hearty comfort food will certainly be adored by vegans and non-vegans alike. Get the recipe from Wallflower Kitchen »One Pot Garlic PastaEaster dinner shouldn't need to be be complicated. With simple ingredients like garlic, salt, pepper, and olive oil, you've got yourself an easy yet impressive meal.Get the recipe from Yup It's Vegan »Vegan Gnocchi with Spinach and TomatoesWe can't get enough of this creamy cashew sauce on these delightful little dumplings. Get the recipe from Vegan Heaven »Vegan Tuna SandwichIf you're keeping things casual for Easter Sunday, then there's no better choice than this sandwich made with chickpeas, carrot, celery, and onion. If you're also gluten-free, then you could serve this alone as a salad. Get the recipe from Full of Beans »Balsamic Garlic Grilled Mushroom SkewersThese hearty mushrooms are marinated in a flavorful garlic and balsamic mix before heading to the grill, where they become smokey, caramelized, and totally delicious. Get the recipe from Closet Cooking »Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower PizzaVegans can get in on the buffalo chicken craze with this pizza. Plus, since it has cauliflower, it's basically like eating a salad, right? Get the recipe from This Savory Vegan »Strawberry Coconut PopsiclesEven the pickiest eaters will enjoy these simple springtime popsicles: They're vegan, paleo, gluten-free and dairy-free. Get the recipe from Beaming Baker »Lime Vanilla Vegan CheesecakeThe best part of this dreamy vanilla cheesecake is the crumbly crust, made with dates, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds — and set with a little coconut oil.Get the recipe from Quite Good Food »Double Chocolate Zucchini BreadYou could serve this for dessert ... or, since it's made with veggies, you could eat it for breakfast guilt-free. Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen »Lemon Poppy Seed CookiesThese dainty lemon poppyseed cookies are perfect for Easter! They're buttery, crispy, and all-around amazing. Get the recipe from The Pretty Bee »Roasted Almond and Caramel CheesecakeThis impossibly elegant cheesecake, with warm cinnamon, sweet caramel, and toasted almonds is the best way to end your Easter celebration. Get the recipe from Cocoon Cooks »