30 Cozy Fall Cake Recipes That Scream Sweater Weather

If you’re the type of person who starts setting out your best fall wreaths and dreaming up festive fall DIYs before the last summer tomatoes have even been sliced, these ridiculously good — and occasionally over-the-top — fall cakes are for you. We’ll show you how to make creative autumn cake designs and whip-up our best autumn cake recipes featuring the flavors of the season: Apple, pumpkin, pecan, and all the spices make multiple, delicious appearances. Whether you’re looking for a chocolate fall cake (topped with pumpkin spice frosting, perhaps?) or a classic cake decorated for fall, we rounded up the sweetest ways to celebrate — in our humble opinion — the absolute best season of all.

Still have summer produce ripening in the refrigerator? Try an autumn fruit cake recipe that brings last season’s bounty into the fall. Been craving apples and cinnamon since July? We’ve got you covered with whipped cream-topped creations, caramel-filled layer cakes, and one decadent cheesecake that you’ll be thinking about ‘til winter. We simplified our delicious carrot cake recipe by baking it on a sheet pan, so that the best-ever fall cake can be the easiest-ever dessert, too. These fun fall cake ideas look impressive enough for Thanksgiving dessert and are simple enough for a Saturday afternoon baking project, so queue up a cozy fall movie on Netflix and plan out an easy fall dinner— because dessert’s gonna be good.