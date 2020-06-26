30 Cozy Fall Cake Recipes That Scream Sweater Weather

Good Housekeeping

But first, dessert

From Good Housekeeping

<p>If you’re the type of person who starts setting out your best <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/how-to/g859/fall-wreaths/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall wreaths" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fall wreaths</a> and dreaming up <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g4561/fall-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:festive fall DIYs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">festive fall DIYs</a> before the last summer tomatoes have even been sliced, these ridiculously good — and occasionally over-the-top — fall cakes are for you. We’ll show you how to make creative autumn cake designs and whip-up our best autumn cake recipes featuring the flavors of the season: Apple, pumpkin, pecan, and all the spices make multiple, delicious appearances. Whether you’re looking for a chocolate fall cake (topped with pumpkin spice frosting, perhaps?) or a classic cake decorated for fall, we rounded up the sweetest ways to celebrate — in our humble opinion — the absolute best season of all. </p><p>Still have summer produce ripening in the refrigerator? Try an autumn fruit cake recipe that brings last season’s bounty into the fall. Been craving apples and cinnamon since July? We’ve got you covered with whipped cream-topped creations, caramel-filled layer cakes, and one decadent cheesecake that you’ll be thinking about ‘til winter. We simplified our delicious carrot cake recipe by baking it on a sheet pan, so that the best-ever fall cake can be the easiest-ever dessert, too. These fun fall cake ideas look impressive enough for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/thanksgiving-ideas/g1532/thanksgiving-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving dessert" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving dessert</a> and are simple enough for a Saturday afternoon baking project, so queue up a cozy <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g28169124/fall-movies-on-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall movie on Netflix" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fall movie on Netflix</a> and plan out an <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g926/easy-fall-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:easy fall dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">easy fall dinner</a>— because dessert’s gonna be <em>good</em>. </p>
30 Cozy Fall Cake Recipes That Scream Sweater Weather

If you’re the type of person who starts setting out your best fall wreaths and dreaming up festive fall DIYs before the last summer tomatoes have even been sliced, these ridiculously good — and occasionally over-the-top — fall cakes are for you. We’ll show you how to make creative autumn cake designs and whip-up our best autumn cake recipes featuring the flavors of the season: Apple, pumpkin, pecan, and all the spices make multiple, delicious appearances. Whether you’re looking for a chocolate fall cake (topped with pumpkin spice frosting, perhaps?) or a classic cake decorated for fall, we rounded up the sweetest ways to celebrate — in our humble opinion — the absolute best season of all.

Still have summer produce ripening in the refrigerator? Try an autumn fruit cake recipe that brings last season’s bounty into the fall. Been craving apples and cinnamon since July? We’ve got you covered with whipped cream-topped creations, caramel-filled layer cakes, and one decadent cheesecake that you’ll be thinking about ‘til winter. We simplified our delicious carrot cake recipe by baking it on a sheet pan, so that the best-ever fall cake can be the easiest-ever dessert, too. These fun fall cake ideas look impressive enough for Thanksgiving dessert and are simple enough for a Saturday afternoon baking project, so queue up a cozy fall movie on Netflix and plan out an easy fall dinner— because dessert’s gonna be good.

<p>Carrot cake isn't just an Easter treat! Loaded with orange zest, ginger, and cinnamon, it makes a festive dessert that's spicy enough for fall.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a30996763/carrot-sheet-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Carrot Sheet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Carrot Sheet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/g850/easy-carrot-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25 Easy Carrot Desserts You've Got to Try" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25 Easy Carrot Desserts You've Got to Try</a></p>
Carrot Sheet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot cake isn't just an Easter treat! Loaded with orange zest, ginger, and cinnamon, it makes a festive dessert that's spicy enough for fall.

Get the recipe for Carrot Sheet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting »

RELATED: 25 Easy Carrot Desserts You've Got to Try

<p>Feelin' extra? This cream cheese-filled, fluffy meringue-topped cake is a stunning (and delicious!) way to celebrate the season.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a35181/pumpkin-spice-cake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pumpkin Spice Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Pumpkin Spice Cake »</a></em></p>
Pumpkin Spice Cake

Feelin' extra? This cream cheese-filled, fluffy meringue-topped cake is a stunning (and delicious!) way to celebrate the season.

Get the recipe for Pumpkin Spice Cake »

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>This cake's got it all for fall: Gooey chocolate, creamy pumpkin frosting, and crunchy pecans for texture and the prettiest decoration.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16154/chocolate-brown-sugar-butter-cake-spiced-pumpkin-frosting-recipe-clx1114/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chocolate Brown Sugar Butter Cake with Spiced Pumpkin Frosting »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Chocolate Brown Sugar Butter Cake with Spiced Pumpkin Frosting »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/g26801332/best-cake-decorating-tools/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:8 Best Cake Decorating Tools and Kits, According to Kitchen Experts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">8 Best Cake Decorating Tools and Kits, According to Kitchen Experts</a><br></p>
Chocolate Brown Sugar Butter Cake With Spiced Pumpkin Frosting

This cake's got it all for fall: Gooey chocolate, creamy pumpkin frosting, and crunchy pecans for texture and the prettiest decoration.

Get the recipe for Chocolate Brown Sugar Butter Cake with Spiced Pumpkin Frosting »

RELATED: 8 Best Cake Decorating Tools and Kits, According to Kitchen Experts

<p>Root veggies are the secret ingredient to this spiced fall cake — <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/tips/g2091/prepare-cook-butternut-squash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:butternut squash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">butternut squash</a> and parsnips add a surprising earthy sweetness.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15941/spiced-parsnip-cake-recipe-ghk1014/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spiced Parsnip Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spiced Parsnip Cake »</a></em></p>
Spiced Parsnip Cake

Root veggies are the secret ingredient to this spiced fall cake — butternut squash and parsnips add a surprising earthy sweetness.

Get the recipe for Spiced Parsnip Cake »

<p>One recipe, two tasty options: Make an impressive triple-layer cake or whip up a batch of fun and festive cupcakes instead.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a5721/chocolate-pumpkin-cake-cupcakes-3922/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chocolate Pumpkin Cake and Cupcakes »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Chocolate Pumpkin Cake and Cupcakes »</a></em></p><p><strong> RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/halloween-ideas/g244/halloween-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:58 Spooky Halloween Desserts and Treats to Make This October" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">58 Spooky Halloween Desserts and Treats to Make This October</a></p>
Chocolate Pumpkin Cake and Cupcakes

One recipe, two tasty options: Make an impressive triple-layer cake or whip up a batch of fun and festive cupcakes instead.

Get the recipe for Chocolate Pumpkin Cake and Cupcakes »

RELATED: 58 Spooky Halloween Desserts and Treats to Make This October

<p>Lemon, orange, and lime zest bring plenty of punch to this bright dessert that'll instantly perk up a dreary fall day.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a38286/triple-citrus-bundt-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Triple Citrus Bundt »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Triple Citrus Bundt »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g32256776/baking-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40 Easy Baking Recipes For All Your Sweet Treat Cravings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">40 Easy Baking Recipes For All Your Sweet Treat Cravings</a></p>
Triple Citrus Bundt

Lemon, orange, and lime zest bring plenty of punch to this bright dessert that'll instantly perk up a dreary fall day.

Get the recipe for Triple Citrus Bundt »

RELATED: 40 Easy Baking Recipes For All Your Sweet Treat Cravings

<p>This recipe from "The Happy Cook" by Daphne Oz uses whole-wheat flour in the batter and brown sugar in the frosting for a carrot cake unlike any other.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a40367/outlaw-carrot-cake-with-brown-sugar-butter-cream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Outlaw Carrot Cake with Brown Sugar Butter Cream »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Outlaw Carrot Cake with Brown Sugar Butter Cream »</a></em></p>
Outlaw Carrot Cake With Brown Sugar Butter Cream

This recipe from "The Happy Cook" by Daphne Oz uses whole-wheat flour in the batter and brown sugar in the frosting for a carrot cake unlike any other.

Get the recipe for Outlaw Carrot Cake with Brown Sugar Butter Cream »

<p>Transfer your haul from the apple orchard into this tasty cake topped with a rich frosting and dusted with spicy cinnamon.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a14892/apple-spice-cake-recipe-wdy1014/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Apple Spice Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Apple Spice Cake »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/g768/apple-dessert-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Apple Desserts That Are Delicious to the Core" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20 Apple Desserts That Are Delicious to the Core</a><br></p>
Apple Spice Cake

Transfer your haul from the apple orchard into this tasty cake topped with a rich frosting and dusted with spicy cinnamon.

Get the recipe for Apple Spice Cake »

RELATED: 20 Apple Desserts That Are Delicious to the Core

<p>This festive dessert is light in texture with a melt-in-your-mouth creaminess that'll have your fam asking for it every season.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a4817/pumpkin-cheesecake-709/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pumpkin Cheesecake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Pumpkin Cheesecake »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/g4454/pumpkin-cheesecake-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:22 Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipes to Make This Fall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">22 Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipes to Make This Fall</a></p>
Pumpkin Cheesecake

This festive dessert is light in texture with a melt-in-your-mouth creaminess that'll have your fam asking for it every season.

Get the recipe for Pumpkin Cheesecake »

RELATED: 22 Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipes to Make This Fall

<p>Ditching the flour makes this cake deliciously rich and conveniently gluten-free so that no one has to miss out on dessert.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a48194/flourless-fudge-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Flourless Fudge Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Flourless Fudge Cake »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/g376/gluten-free-dessert-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25 Gluten-Free Desserts That Will Be the Hit of Any Party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25 Gluten-Free Desserts That Will Be the Hit of Any Party</a><br></p>
Flourless Fudge Cake

Ditching the flour makes this cake deliciously rich and conveniently gluten-free so that no one has to miss out on dessert.

Get the recipe for Flourless Fudge Cake »

RELATED: 25 Gluten-Free Desserts That Will Be the Hit of Any Party

<p>It's a nut butter lover's dream: Peanut butter cake with peanut butter frosting and some extra dry-roasted peanuts on top for a craveworthy crunch.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a11577/peanut-butter-cake-recipe-wdy0814/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Peanut Butter Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Peanut Butter Cake »</a></em></p>
Peanut Butter Cake

It's a nut butter lover's dream: Peanut butter cake with peanut butter frosting and some extra dry-roasted peanuts on top for a craveworthy crunch.

Get the recipe for Peanut Butter Cake »

<p>Strong-brewed coffee in the batter and the frosting really amps up the cocoa flavor, while sour cream and buttermilk keep this luscious dessert decadently rich.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a35180/double-chocolate-bundt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Double Chocolate Bundt »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Double Chocolate Bundt »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/g32223075/how-to-make-coffee-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Here's How to Make Coffee at Home Using 7 Different Brewing Methods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Here's How to Make Coffee at Home Using 7 Different Brewing Methods</a><br></p>
Double Chocolate Bundt

Strong-brewed coffee in the batter and the frosting really amps up the cocoa flavor, while sour cream and buttermilk keep this luscious dessert decadently rich.

Get the recipe for Double Chocolate Bundt »

RELATED: Here's How to Make Coffee at Home Using 7 Different Brewing Methods

<p>Missing summer? Us too. This <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/g838/no-bake-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no-bake cake" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no-bake cake</a> stacked with layers of grahams, chocolate, and marshmallow brings the flavors of the campfire inside for fall.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a45720/smores-icebox-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for S'mores Icebox Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for S'mores Icebox Cake »</a></em> </p>
S'mores Icebox Cake

Missing summer? Us too. This no-bake cake stacked with layers of grahams, chocolate, and marshmallow brings the flavors of the campfire inside for fall.

Get the recipe for S'mores Icebox Cake »

<p>Use up the last of your late-summer plums in this violet-hued cake, spiked with fresh orange and cornmeal, that's great for fall, too.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15313/sticky-plum-upside-down-cake-recipe-wdy0813/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sticky Plum Upside-Down Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Sticky Plum Upside-Down Cake »</a></em></p>
Sticky Plum Upside-Down Cake

Use up the last of your late-summer plums in this violet-hued cake, spiked with fresh orange and cornmeal, that's great for fall, too.

Get the recipe for Sticky Plum Upside-Down Cake »

<p>Mini chocolate chips, orange zest, and whole-milk ricotta preserve traditional cannoli flavors, all in a sliceable and shareable cake.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16394/cannoli-cake-recipe-wdy0315/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Cannoli Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Cannoli Cake »</a></em></p>
Cannoli Cake

Mini chocolate chips, orange zest, and whole-milk ricotta preserve traditional cannoli flavors, all in a sliceable and shareable cake.

Get the recipe for Cannoli Cake »

<p>Chopped toffee bars make an easy (and tasty!) decoration on this fuss-free cake. Consider this our nomination for birthday cake of the season.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15999/toffee-crunch-cake-recipe-clx1114/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Toffee Crunch Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Toffee Crunch Cake »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a31816720/cute-birthday-instagram-captions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:60 Birthday Instagram Captions to Help You Celebrate Anyone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">60 Birthday Instagram Captions to Help You Celebrate Anyone</a></p>
Toffee Crunch Cake

Chopped toffee bars make an easy (and tasty!) decoration on this fuss-free cake. Consider this our nomination for birthday cake of the season.

Get the recipe for Toffee Crunch Cake »

RELATED: 60 Birthday Instagram Captions to Help You Celebrate Anyone

<p>This simple cake topped with a generous coat of chocolate buttercream frosting is just the thing every kid — and adult— wants to find in their lunchbox.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a12321/chocolate-chip-cake-classic-chocolate-buttercream-recipe-clx0215/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chocolate Chip Cake with Classic Chocolate Buttercream »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Chocolate Chip Cake with Classic Chocolate Buttercream »</a></em></p>
Chocolate Chip Cake with Classic Chocolate Buttercream

This simple cake topped with a generous coat of chocolate buttercream frosting is just the thing every kid — and adult— wants to find in their lunchbox.

Get the recipe for Chocolate Chip Cake with Classic Chocolate Buttercream »

<p>The pretty chocolate swirl comes from — wait for it — hot cocoa mix swirled right into the batter! Save some mix to enjoy a warm bev with your cake.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a14867/vanilla-chocolate-pound-cake-recipe-wdy0914/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Vanilla-Chocolate Pound Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Vanilla-Chocolate Pound Cake »</a></em></p>
Vanilla-Chocolate Pound Cake

The pretty chocolate swirl comes from — wait for it — hot cocoa mix swirled right into the batter! Save some mix to enjoy a warm bev with your cake.

Get the recipe for Vanilla-Chocolate Pound Cake »

<p>Dorie Greenspan doesn't hold back on the poppy seeds in this true-to-its-name dessert (or breakfast!). And that's just the way her Grandma liked it.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a11641/grandmas-poppy-seed-cake-recipe-wdy0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Grandma's Poppy Seed Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Grandma's Poppy Seed Cake »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g4201/best-brunch-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:55 Sweet and Savory Brunch Recipes to Make This Weekend" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">55 Sweet and Savory Brunch Recipes to Make This Weekend</a><br></p>
Grandma's Poppy Seed Cake

Dorie Greenspan doesn't hold back on the poppy seeds in this true-to-its-name dessert (or breakfast!). And that's just the way her Grandma liked it.

Get the recipe for Grandma's Poppy Seed Cake »

RELATED: 55 Sweet and Savory Brunch Recipes to Make This Weekend

<p>Using a piping bag (and the easiest-ever buttercream frosting) to make fun fall decorations on this rich chocolate cake.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a60519/autumn-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Woman's Day »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Woman's Day »</a></em></p>
Autumn Cake

Using a piping bag (and the easiest-ever buttercream frosting) to make fun fall decorations on this rich chocolate cake.

Get the recipe from Woman's Day »

<p>WD reader Jennifer Richards won over her in-laws' hearts when she brought over this light, tangy cake. Psst ... it's easier than it looks!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a12141/pumpkin-roll-recipe-wdy1112/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Woman's Day »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Woman's Day »</a></em></p>
Pumpkin Roll

WD reader Jennifer Richards won over her in-laws' hearts when she brought over this light, tangy cake. Psst ... it's easier than it looks!

Get the recipe from Woman's Day »

<p>Because no one wants to bake a cake before they've had coffee, this fully-baked treat lasts in the freezer for up to 3 days and thaws in about an hour, so it'll be ready for you and your coffee mug in the morning.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/recipes/a56899/freeze-ahead-coffee-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Woman's Day »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Woman's Day »</a></em></p>
Freeze-Ahead Coffee Cake

Because no one wants to bake a cake before they've had coffee, this fully-baked treat lasts in the freezer for up to 3 days and thaws in about an hour, so it'll be ready for you and your coffee mug in the morning.

Get the recipe from Woman's Day »

<p>For all the true fall fans, this one's for you: A stunning layer cake that brings the season's best flavors into one delectable dessert.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a45302/apple-cinnamon-layer-cake-with-salted-caramel-frosting-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Country Living »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Country Living »</a></em></p>
Apple-Cinnamon Layer Cake With Salted Caramel Frosting

For all the true fall fans, this one's for you: A stunning layer cake that brings the season's best flavors into one delectable dessert.

Get the recipe from Country Living »

<p>We'll show you how to make the fancy caramel acorns and piecrust leaves in just a few simple steps. Yeah, you're gonna want to save this one for a special occasion.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a40041/spice-layer-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Country Living »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Country Living »</a></em></p>
Spice Layer Cake

We'll show you how to make the fancy caramel acorns and piecrust leaves in just a few simple steps. Yeah, you're gonna want to save this one for a special occasion.

Get the recipe from Country Living »

<p>Juicy oranges and cranberries, spiced with fresh ginger, make a syrup-soaked centerpiece that's perfect for the season.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a40040/upside-down-orange-cranberry-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Country Living »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Country Living »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/thanksgiving-ideas/g1532/thanksgiving-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:84 Absolutely Incredible Thanksgiving Desserts You Need to Make" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">84 Absolutely Incredible Thanksgiving Desserts You Need to Make</a></p>
Upside-Down Orange-Cranberry Cake

Juicy oranges and cranberries, spiced with fresh ginger, make a syrup-soaked centerpiece that's perfect for the season.

Get the recipe from Country Living »

RELATED: 84 Absolutely Incredible Thanksgiving Desserts You Need to Make

<p>A dash of pumpkin pie spice turns this classic carrot cake into a little somethin' special for fall.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a27244418/carrot-cake-cream-cheese-drizzle-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Country Living »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Country Living »</a></em></p>
Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Drizzle

A dash of pumpkin pie spice turns this classic carrot cake into a little somethin' special for fall.

Get the recipe from Country Living »

<p>Watch out pie– this pumpkin cake with layers of pumpkin-cream cheese frosting might just steal the show at this year's Thanksgiving.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a1443/pumpkin-spice-cake-3559/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Country Living »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Country Living »</a></em></p>
Pumpkin Spice Cake

Watch out pie– this pumpkin cake with layers of pumpkin-cream cheese frosting might just steal the show at this year's Thanksgiving.

Get the recipe from Country Living »

<p>If you love this classic pie, why not give other sweets the pecan-pie treatment? Here's the result: luscious, rich cake with a crunchy, caramelly topping. Oh, yeah.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a23012592/pecan-pie-pound-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Delish »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Delish »</a></em></p>
Pecan Pie Pound Cake

If you love this classic pie, why not give other sweets the pecan-pie treatment? Here's the result: luscious, rich cake with a crunchy, caramelly topping. Oh, yeah.

Get the recipe from Delish »

<p>Not only does the brown sugar, cinnamon, and oat topping make a tasty addition, it also ensures that no one will notice if your cheesecake cracks. More whipped cream, please!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23872239/apple-crisp-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Delish »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Delish »</a></em></p>
Apple Crisp Cheesecake

Not only does the brown sugar, cinnamon, and oat topping make a tasty addition, it also ensures that no one will notice if your cheesecake cracks. More whipped cream, please!

Get the recipe from Delish »

<p>Sweet potato casserole lovers (with the mini marshmallow topping, obv) will love the fluff-infused frosting on this irresistible sweet potato cake.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a23011942/best-sweet-potato-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Delish »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Delish »</a></em></p>
Sweet Potato Cake

Sweet potato casserole lovers (with the mini marshmallow topping, obv) will love the fluff-infused frosting on this irresistible sweet potato cake.

Get the recipe from Delish »

What to Read Next