Can't-Miss Beach Reads for Summer 2022

  • <p>Let's face it: Summer books are <em>so</em> worth the wait. As soon as warm weather rolls around, we're ready to hit to beach (or the porch), kick up our feet, and get lost in a good book. From frothy beach reads bursting with <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g40003163/best-romance-novels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meet-cute moments" class="link ">meet-cute moments</a> and real-time LOLs to pitch-perfect memoirs and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g36597924/murder-mystery-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:page-turning thrillers" class="link ">page-turning thrillers</a>, the months of May through August offer some seriously great reading material. The problem is where to start!</p><p>Never fear, fellow bookworms. We've compiled a list of some of the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/g24525186/best-books-to-read/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most popular books" class="link ">most popular books</a> to read this year—some older favorites and some brand-new reads (some that will make you feel like you stepped into a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g39967405/books-to-read-if-you-love-hallmark-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hallmark movie" class="link ">Hallmark movie</a>). These beach books are the perfect partners to a day at the beach or lounging poolside and feature some of your favorite authors, as well as newcomers you're sure to love. So dive in and grab a copy (or three) of these can't-miss summer beach reads you won't want to put down. </p>
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096D6BCTF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In this heartwarming story, rock star Greta James finds herself on an Alaskan cruise with her father after her mother's death. Still reeling from an onstage meltdown that could threaten her career, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with Ben, a Jack London lecturer who is estranged from his wife. It gets my vote for best cover of the year!</p>
    The Unsinkable Greta James

    In this heartwarming story, rock star Greta James finds herself on an Alaskan cruise with her father after her mother's death. Still reeling from an onstage meltdown that could threaten her career, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with Ben, a Jack London lecturer who is estranged from his wife. It gets my vote for best cover of the year!

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JPH7VGY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This perfect-for-summer romance even has fireworks! Cass, a driven law student, wakes up after a car accident puts her in a coma talking about a mystery man named Devin Bloom. In Cass's mind, she and Devin had been dating for months before her accident, but none of her family or friends have heard of him, and there's no record of them in her calls or text messages. And yet, she draws vivid pictures of him and recalls specific memories of their time together, until one day she stumbles upon him in a local flower shop. The story takes the reader in some unexpected directions as Cass and Devin try to uncover the mystery of their connection. <em>(July 5)</em></p>
    Dream On

    This perfect-for-summer romance even has fireworks! Cass, a driven law student, wakes up after a car accident puts her in a coma talking about a mystery man named Devin Bloom. In Cass's mind, she and Devin had been dating for months before her accident, but none of her family or friends have heard of him, and there's no record of them in her calls or text messages. And yet, she draws vivid pictures of him and recalls specific memories of their time together, until one day she stumbles upon him in a local flower shop. The story takes the reader in some unexpected directions as Cass and Devin try to uncover the mystery of their connection. (July 5)

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JPHNC1R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This might be the ultimate beach read of 2022. Christina Lauren are back with this highly anticipated, super-fun romp packed with action, adventure, and a treasure hunt. The authors describe it as <em>Romancing the Stone</em> meets <em>The Hangover</em>, and you'll understand when you read it! It's a bit if a departure for Christina Lauren, but there's plenty of romance and banter to keep their fans satisfied (plus...one sleeping bag!). If you're new to Christina Lauren, stop what you're doing and read <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Unhoneymooners-Christina-Lauren/dp/1501128035/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Unhoneymooners," class="link ">The Unhoneymooners,</a></em> a perfect choice for a beach read.</p>
    Something Wilder

    This might be the ultimate beach read of 2022. Christina Lauren are back with this highly anticipated, super-fun romp packed with action, adventure, and a treasure hunt. The authors describe it as Romancing the Stone meets The Hangover, and you'll understand when you read it! It's a bit if a departure for Christina Lauren, but there's plenty of romance and banter to keep their fans satisfied (plus...one sleeping bag!). If you're new to Christina Lauren, stop what you're doing and read The Unhoneymooners, a perfect choice for a beach read.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593420039?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This page-turner is a perfect summertime read. Nora pays the bills by writing formulaic scripts for the romance channel. When she decides to write her own messy love story, complete with an ex-husband who leaves her with two kids and a mortgage, everything changes. A major Hollywood studio buys the script and decides to film at her own house. And then the leading man decides to stay...</p><p>There's so much to love about Monaghan's adult debut. Nora is strong, independent, and never a victim of her circumstances. She works hard for her two adoring children, who are the center of her life. She has the love and support of her friends and family. There are unexpected moments and laugh-out-loud interactions. I was wrapped up in this story like Leo and Nora on the porch swing from page 1. <em>(June 7)</em></p>
    Nora Goes Off Script

    This page-turner is a perfect summertime read. Nora pays the bills by writing formulaic scripts for the romance channel. When she decides to write her own messy love story, complete with an ex-husband who leaves her with two kids and a mortgage, everything changes. A major Hollywood studio buys the script and decides to film at her own house. And then the leading man decides to stay...

    There's so much to love about Monaghan's adult debut. Nora is strong, independent, and never a victim of her circumstances. She works hard for her two adoring children, who are the center of her life. She has the love and support of her friends and family. There are unexpected moments and laugh-out-loud interactions. I was wrapped up in this story like Leo and Nora on the porch swing from page 1. (June 7)

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BTQ9HW6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Henry's <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beach-Read-Emily-Henry/dp/1984806734/ref=sr_1_5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beach Reads" class="link ">Beach Reads</a></em> is an all-time fave. In her latest, Nora, a tough-as-nails literary agent who normally finds herself on the wrong side of the romantic storyline, travels to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, with her pregnant sister, Libby. Libby plans a small-town bucket list vacation, which takes a turn when Nora encounters her big-city rival, Charlie. What transpires is heartwarming, poignant, and laugh-out-loud funny.</p>
    Book Lovers

    Henry's Beach Reads is an all-time fave. In her latest, Nora, a tough-as-nails literary agent who normally finds herself on the wrong side of the romantic storyline, travels to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, with her pregnant sister, Libby. Libby plans a small-town bucket list vacation, which takes a turn when Nora encounters her big-city rival, Charlie. What transpires is heartwarming, poignant, and laugh-out-loud funny.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991XG4TY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Escape to Salvation with this new novel by Josie Silver. This unexpected romance follows dating columnist Cleo as she sets out on a "self-coupling" journey in honor of her 30th birthday. She arrives at the remote Irish island of Salvation only to find that her tiny cottage has been double booked and she'll be forced to share it with an American photographer and father of two who is struggling with some things in his personal life. The story packs a surprising emotional punch, but I really found myself falling in love with the island and its inhabitants.</p>
    One Night on the Island

    Escape to Salvation with this new novel by Josie Silver. This unexpected romance follows dating columnist Cleo as she sets out on a "self-coupling" journey in honor of her 30th birthday. She arrives at the remote Irish island of Salvation only to find that her tiny cottage has been double booked and she'll be forced to share it with an American photographer and father of two who is struggling with some things in his personal life. The story packs a surprising emotional punch, but I really found myself falling in love with the island and its inhabitants.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BN2WNPP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This novel tackles some heavier topics, including abuse and complicated family dynamics, but at its heart it's a sweet love story between a sophisticated big-city doctor and a small-town B&B owner/woodworker/mayor. There's also a baby goat in pajamas, which is probably all you need to know to start reading. It will have you ready to pack up and move to Wakan.</p>
    Part of Your World

    This novel tackles some heavier topics, including abuse and complicated family dynamics, but at its heart it's a sweet love story between a sophisticated big-city doctor and a small-town B&B owner/woodworker/mayor. There's also a baby goat in pajamas, which is probably all you need to know to start reading. It will have you ready to pack up and move to Wakan.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Q6K3BV7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sarah Adams is a master of sweet (never sappy), funny rom-coms perfect for summertime. <em>The Cheat Sheet</em> is a friends-to-lovers story about dance teacher Bree and her professional quarterback best friend Nathan who have to pretend to be dating in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. Sarah's next novel, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09QJM783S/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i5?linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:When in Rome" class="link ">When in Rome</a>,</em> debuts in September (go ahead and preorder). </p>
    The Cheat Sheet

    Sarah Adams is a master of sweet (never sappy), funny rom-coms perfect for summertime. The Cheat Sheet is a friends-to-lovers story about dance teacher Bree and her professional quarterback best friend Nathan who have to pretend to be dating in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. Sarah's next novel, When in Rome, debuts in September (go ahead and preorder).

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1668001241?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Kellys and the Lees find themselves on an extended vacation when a volcano erupts on their remote island, leaving them stranded for weeks. They try to make the most of their circumstances as Amelia finds herself entangled with the island's caretaker Liss after her boyfriend is unable to make it to the island. Amelia's sister Matty and her wife grapple with balancing their careers, family, and a cross-continent move. The island takes center stage with storms and exotic wildlife. I really loved the quirky parents and their unexpected relationships. <em>(June 14)</em></p>
    Island Time

    The Kellys and the Lees find themselves on an extended vacation when a volcano erupts on their remote island, leaving them stranded for weeks. They try to make the most of their circumstances as Amelia finds herself entangled with the island's caretaker Liss after her boyfriend is unable to make it to the island. Amelia's sister Matty and her wife grapple with balancing their careers, family, and a cross-continent move. The island takes center stage with storms and exotic wildlife. I really loved the quirky parents and their unexpected relationships. (June 14)

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CNFRZDC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fun new novel by Katherine Center feels like a summertime blockbuster. Hannah may not look the part, but she works as a bodyguard for high-profile clients. In the midst of some serious drama in her personal life (her mother dies, her boyfriend/coworker breaks up with her), she is assigned to protect a major movie star who is in town visiting family. On the surface, it's a light-hearted romance, but it packs a bit of an emotional punch (along with some actual punches!). <em>(July 19)</em></p>
    The Bodyguard: A Novel

    This fun new novel by Katherine Center feels like a summertime blockbuster. Hannah may not look the part, but she works as a bodyguard for high-profile clients. In the midst of some serious drama in her personal life (her mother dies, her boyfriend/coworker breaks up with her), she is assigned to protect a major movie star who is in town visiting family. On the surface, it's a light-hearted romance, but it packs a bit of an emotional punch (along with some actual punches!). (July 19)

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/052553900X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I don't typically love time travel novels, but the premise here is easy to follow and doesn't detract from the heartfelt plot. Alice, a life-long New Yorker, wakes up on her 40th to find that she's traveled back in time. She wakes up in her father's home on her 16th birthday. When she last saw her father, a famous author who wrote a popular novel about time travel, he was very sick in the hospital, but now he's a much younger, healthier man. After she recovers from her initial shock and disbelief, Alice begins to wonder what she'd change about her life if she could.</p>
    This Time Tomorrow

    I don't typically love time travel novels, but the premise here is easy to follow and doesn't detract from the heartfelt plot. Alice, a life-long New Yorker, wakes up on her 40th to find that she's traveled back in time. She wakes up in her father's home on her 16th birthday. When she last saw her father, a famous author who wrote a popular novel about time travel, he was very sick in the hospital, but now he's a much younger, healthier man. After she recovers from her initial shock and disbelief, Alice begins to wonder what she'd change about her life if she could.

  • <p><strong>Berkley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.91</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1984806483?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In best-selling author Colleen Oakley's latest, the tiny community of Frick Island in the Chesapeake Bay is nearly perfect—<em>nearly</em>. Piper Parrish's husband, Tom, has died in a boating accident and his body hasn't been recovered. Unable to cope with her grief, Piper carries on...as if Tom is alive and well. When an ambitious journalist gets an assignment to travel to the remote island and cover a boring annual fundraiser, he stumbles upon a fascinating tale—an entire town pretending to see and interact with a man who doesn't actually exist—and learns an unforgettable lesson along the way.<br></p>
    The Invisible Husband of Frick Island

    Berkley

    In best-selling author Colleen Oakley's latest, the tiny community of Frick Island in the Chesapeake Bay is nearly perfect—nearly. Piper Parrish's husband, Tom, has died in a boating accident and his body hasn't been recovered. Unable to cope with her grief, Piper carries on...as if Tom is alive and well. When an ambitious journalist gets an assignment to travel to the remote island and cover a boring annual fundraiser, he stumbles upon a fascinating tale—an entire town pretending to see and interact with a man who doesn't actually exist—and learns an unforgettable lesson along the way.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09969JBFG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's not summer without a new book by Jennifer Weiner! Sarah Danhauser is shocked to find out her stepdaughter is engaged, but goes ahead with plans to host the wedding at their beach house before they put it up for sale. This family drama is messy and full of secrets and misunderstandings, but still has a big heart.</p>
    The Summer Place

    It's not summer without a new book by Jennifer Weiner! Sarah Danhauser is shocked to find out her stepdaughter is engaged, but goes ahead with plans to host the wedding at their beach house before they put it up for sale. This family drama is messy and full of secrets and misunderstandings, but still has a big heart.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.71</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0316258679?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>The Hotel Nantucket,</em> Hilderbrand's 28th novel, surrounds a crumbling hotel that gets rescued by billionaire Xavier Darling. Xavier hires local Lizbet Keaton to get the hotel up and running and impress an important Instagram influencer. Oh, and the ghost of a chambermaid causes mischief. <em>(June 14)</em></p>
    The Hotel Nantucket

    The Hotel Nantucket, Hilderbrand's 28th novel, surrounds a crumbling hotel that gets rescued by billionaire Xavier Darling. Xavier hires local Lizbet Keaton to get the hotel up and running and impress an important Instagram influencer. Oh, and the ghost of a chambermaid causes mischief. (June 14)

  • <p><strong>Berkley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0440001455?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At book club meetings in an historic carriage house turned bookstore, four friends bond over a shared love of reading (and more than a little wine) as well as the growing realization that their lives are not turning out like they expected. From balancing motherhood and a busy career to questioning marriages and a difficult mother-in-law, four women draw on books, laughter, and the joy of friendships as they navigate the new—and—surprising chapters of their lives.<br></p>
    The Break-Up Book Club

    Berkley

    At book club meetings in an historic carriage house turned bookstore, four friends bond over a shared love of reading (and more than a little wine) as well as the growing realization that their lives are not turning out like they expected. From balancing motherhood and a busy career to questioning marriages and a difficult mother-in-law, four women draw on books, laughter, and the joy of friendships as they navigate the new—and—surprising chapters of their lives.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SNYDGR9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're planning a Labor Day beach trip, go ahead and preorder Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest. We devoured<em> Daisy Jones & the Six, Malibu Rising, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,</em> and more of the best-selling author's novels and are counting down the days for this one. Carrie Soto is a retired tennis player whose record of 20 Grand Slam titles is taken from her, so she decides to come out of retirement at age 37 for one last year. <em>(August 30)</em></p>
    Carrie Soto Is Back: A Novel

    If you're planning a Labor Day beach trip, go ahead and preorder Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest. We devoured Daisy Jones & the Six, Malibu Rising, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, and more of the best-selling author's novels and are counting down the days for this one. Carrie Soto is a retired tennis player whose record of 20 Grand Slam titles is taken from her, so she decides to come out of retirement at age 37 for one last year. (August 30)

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.08</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1982166797?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start planning your trip to Italy now! Katy's beloved mother, Carol, dies and she is lost. Her marriage seems to be in trouble as she grieves the loss of the woman who was her best friend. Katy and Carol had planned to take a mother-daughter trip to the Amalfi Coast of Italy to visit Carol's old stomping grounds. After Carol's death, Katy makes the trip on her own. She learns more about her mother than she ever could have expected and rediscovers herself along the way. This one kept me guessing.</p>
    One Italian Summer

    Start planning your trip to Italy now! Katy's beloved mother, Carol, dies and she is lost. Her marriage seems to be in trouble as she grieves the loss of the woman who was her best friend. Katy and Carol had planned to take a mother-daughter trip to the Amalfi Coast of Italy to visit Carol's old stomping grounds. After Carol's death, Katy makes the trip on her own. She learns more about her mother than she ever could have expected and rediscovers herself along the way. This one kept me guessing.

  • <p><strong>Gallery Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1982163526?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This funny debut follows Amy, a reclusive artist whose collection has gotten out of control. Aquamarine bottles, yellow crockery, deep Tuscan red pots...Amy collects it all. Having suffered a terrible tragedy—one she refuses to contemplate—she’s decided it’s easier to love things than people. So when a new family moves in next door with two young boys, one of whom has a collection of his own, Amy’s carefully managed life starts to unravel, prompting her to question why she began to close herself off in the first place. <br></p>
    The Missing Treasures of Amy Ashton

    Gallery Books

    This funny debut follows Amy, a reclusive artist whose collection has gotten out of control. Aquamarine bottles, yellow crockery, deep Tuscan red pots...Amy collects it all. Having suffered a terrible tragedy—one she refuses to contemplate—she’s decided it’s easier to love things than people. So when a new family moves in next door with two young boys, one of whom has a collection of his own, Amy’s carefully managed life starts to unravel, prompting her to question why she began to close herself off in the first place.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0968BGXG4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In the follow-up to the 2021 <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063045656?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:It Happened One Summer" class="link ">It Happened One Summer</a>, </em>Hannah Bellinger (Piper's sister from book 1) crashes with her best friend, King crab fisherman Fox Thornton, a notorious ladies man. Can the two remain just friends when they sleep across the hall?</p>
    Hook, Line, and Sinker

    In the follow-up to the 2021 It Happened One Summer, Hannah Bellinger (Piper's sister from book 1) crashes with her best friend, King crab fisherman Fox Thornton, a notorious ladies man. Can the two remain just friends when they sleep across the hall?

  • <p><strong>G.P. Putnam's Sons</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525542280?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fans of Steven Rowley's <em>Lily and the Octopus</em> and <em>The Editor</em> rejoice! He's back with <em>The Guncle</em>, a moving tribute to love, patience, and family in even the most trying of times. </p><p>Patrick, or Gay Uncle Patrick, has always loved his niece, Maisie, and nephew, Grant. But in terms of caretaking and relating to two children, no matter how adorable, Patrick is overwhelmed. So when tragedy strikes and Maisie and Grant lose their mother and Patrick's brother has a health crisis of his own, Patrick finds himself suddenly taking on the role of primary guardian. </p><p>Despite having a set of "Guncle Rules" ready to go, Patrick has no idea what to expect. Quickly realizing that parenting—even if temporary—isn't solved with treats and jokes, Patrick's eyes are opened to a new sense of responsibility, and the realization that, sometimes, even being larger than life means you're unfailingly human. </p>
    The Guncle

    G.P. Putnam's Sons

    Fans of Steven Rowley's Lily and the Octopus and The Editor rejoice! He's back with The Guncle, a moving tribute to love, patience, and family in even the most trying of times.

    Patrick, or Gay Uncle Patrick, has always loved his niece, Maisie, and nephew, Grant. But in terms of caretaking and relating to two children, no matter how adorable, Patrick is overwhelmed. So when tragedy strikes and Maisie and Grant lose their mother and Patrick's brother has a health crisis of his own, Patrick finds himself suddenly taking on the role of primary guardian.

    Despite having a set of "Guncle Rules" ready to go, Patrick has no idea what to expect. Quickly realizing that parenting—even if temporary—isn't solved with treats and jokes, Patrick's eyes are opened to a new sense of responsibility, and the realization that, sometimes, even being larger than life means you're unfailingly human.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063020742?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>After an idyllic girlhood in Avonlea, Long Island, Anne has packed up her trunk, said goodbye to her foster parents, and moved to the isle of Manhattan for grad school. Together with her best friend, Diana Barry, she’s ready to take on the world. When her long-time arch-rival Gilbert Blythe shows up for their final year, Anne gets the shock of her life. Paired with the same professor for their thesis, the two former competitors come to a grudging peace that turns into something so much deeper—and sexier—than either intended. <br></p><p>But when Gil seemingly betrays her to get ahead, Anne realizes she was right all along—she should never have trusted Gilbert Blythe. While Gil must prove to Anne that they’re meant to be together, she must come to terms with her old fears if she wants a happily-ever-after with the boy she’s always (secretly) loved.</p>
    Anne of Manhattan: A Novel

    After an idyllic girlhood in Avonlea, Long Island, Anne has packed up her trunk, said goodbye to her foster parents, and moved to the isle of Manhattan for grad school. Together with her best friend, Diana Barry, she’s ready to take on the world. When her long-time arch-rival Gilbert Blythe shows up for their final year, Anne gets the shock of her life. Paired with the same professor for their thesis, the two former competitors come to a grudging peace that turns into something so much deeper—and sexier—than either intended.

    But when Gil seemingly betrays her to get ahead, Anne realizes she was right all along—she should never have trusted Gilbert Blythe. While Gil must prove to Anne that they’re meant to be together, she must come to terms with her old fears if she wants a happily-ever-after with the boy she’s always (secretly) loved.

  • <p><strong>G.P. Putnam's Sons</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593190440?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When Southern girl Cate Doty moved to New York City in pursuit of love—and to write for <em>The New York Times</em>—she finds her natural home in the wedding section, a first step to her own happily-ever-after. Soon Cate is thrown into the cutthroat world of the metropolitan society pages, experiencing the lengths couples go to have their announcements accepted and the lengths the writers go in fact-checking their stories; the surprising, status-signaling details that matter most to brides and grooms; and the politics of the paper at a time of vast cultural and industry changes. <br></p><p>Reporting weekly on couples whose relationships seem enviable and dealing with WASPy grandparents and last-minute snafus, Cate is surrounded by love...or what we're told to believe is love. But when she starts to take the leap herself, she begins to ask her own questions about what it means to truly commit...</p>
    Mergers and Acquisitions: Or, Everything I Know About Love I Learned on the Wedding Pages

    G.P. Putnam's Sons

    When Southern girl Cate Doty moved to New York City in pursuit of love—and to write for The New York Times—she finds her natural home in the wedding section, a first step to her own happily-ever-after. Soon Cate is thrown into the cutthroat world of the metropolitan society pages, experiencing the lengths couples go to have their announcements accepted and the lengths the writers go in fact-checking their stories; the surprising, status-signaling details that matter most to brides and grooms; and the politics of the paper at a time of vast cultural and industry changes.

    Reporting weekly on couples whose relationships seem enviable and dealing with WASPy grandparents and last-minute snafus, Cate is surrounded by love...or what we're told to believe is love. But when she starts to take the leap herself, she begins to ask her own questions about what it means to truly commit...

  • <p><strong>Gallery Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1982167785?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>To everyone in the academic world Brinkley left behind, she lost it all when she dropped out of grad school—so they think. In reality, Brinkley works at Heartbreak for Hire, a secret service that specializes in revenge for jilted lovers, frenemies, and long-suffering coworkers with a little cash to spare and a man who needs to be taken down a notch. It helps Brinkley save for her dream of opening an art gallery and lets her exorcise a few demons, all while helping to empower women. <br></p><p>But when her boss announces she’s hiring <em>male</em> heartbreakers for the first time, Brinkley’s no longer so sure she’s doing the right thing—especially when her new coworker turns out to be a target she was paid to take down. </p>
    Heartbreak for Hire: A Novel

    Gallery Books

    To everyone in the academic world Brinkley left behind, she lost it all when she dropped out of grad school—so they think. In reality, Brinkley works at Heartbreak for Hire, a secret service that specializes in revenge for jilted lovers, frenemies, and long-suffering coworkers with a little cash to spare and a man who needs to be taken down a notch. It helps Brinkley save for her dream of opening an art gallery and lets her exorcise a few demons, all while helping to empower women.

    But when her boss announces she’s hiring male heartbreakers for the first time, Brinkley’s no longer so sure she’s doing the right thing—especially when her new coworker turns out to be a target she was paid to take down.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CNFGKCJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mary Kay Andrews is the queen of beach reads. This one combines our love of romance, HGTV shows, and murder mysteries. What more could you want? Struggling home renovator Hattie Kavanaugh gets the opportunity to star on a new reality show called<em> The Homewreckers, </em>but the story takes a turn when demo day turns up a mystery.</p>
    The Homewreckers

    Mary Kay Andrews is the queen of beach reads. This one combines our love of romance, HGTV shows, and murder mysteries. What more could you want? Struggling home renovator Hattie Kavanaugh gets the opportunity to star on a new reality show called The Homewreckers, but the story takes a turn when demo day turns up a mystery.

  • <p><strong>Berkley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593336739?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When Meddelin ends up accidentally killing her blind date, her meddlesome mother calls for her even more meddlesome aunties to help get rid of the body. Unfortunately, a dead body proves to be a lot more challenging to dispose of than one might anticipate— especially when it is inadvertently shipped in a cake cooler to the billionaire wedding they're organizing on the California coast. Is it possible for Meddy to escape murder charges, charm her ex back into her life, <em>and</em> pull off a stunning wedding all in one weekend? The sequel, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Four-Aunties-Wedding-Jesse-Sutanto-ebook/dp/B0989C66SZ/ref=sr_1_3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Four Aunties and a Wedding," class="link ">Four Aunties and a Wedding,</a></em> is available now. <br></p>
    Dial A for Aunties

    Berkley

    When Meddelin ends up accidentally killing her blind date, her meddlesome mother calls for her even more meddlesome aunties to help get rid of the body. Unfortunately, a dead body proves to be a lot more challenging to dispose of than one might anticipate— especially when it is inadvertently shipped in a cake cooler to the billionaire wedding they're organizing on the California coast. Is it possible for Meddy to escape murder charges, charm her ex back into her life, and pull off a stunning wedding all in one weekend? The sequel, Four Aunties and a Wedding, is available now.

  • <p><strong>Gallery Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1982148349?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's spring 2020, and Linnea faces another layoff, this time from the aquarium she adores. Finances, emotions, and health teeter at the brink. To complicate matters, her new love interest, Gordon, struggles to return to the Isle of Palms from England. Meanwhile, her old flame, John, turns up from California and is quarantining next door. She tries to ignore him, but when he sends her plaintive notes in the form of paper airplanes, old sparks ignite. <br></p><p>When Gordon at last reaches the island, Linnea wonders—is it possible to love two men at the same time? As the weeks turn to months, and another sea turtle season comes to a close, Linnea learns there are more meaningful lessons learned during this summer than opportunities lost, that summer is a time of wonder, and that the exotic lives in our own back yards. </p>
    The Summer of Lost and Found

    Gallery Books

    It's spring 2020, and Linnea faces another layoff, this time from the aquarium she adores. Finances, emotions, and health teeter at the brink. To complicate matters, her new love interest, Gordon, struggles to return to the Isle of Palms from England. Meanwhile, her old flame, John, turns up from California and is quarantining next door. She tries to ignore him, but when he sends her plaintive notes in the form of paper airplanes, old sparks ignite.

    When Gordon at last reaches the island, Linnea wonders—is it possible to love two men at the same time? As the weeks turn to months, and another sea turtle season comes to a close, Linnea learns there are more meaningful lessons learned during this summer than opportunities lost, that summer is a time of wonder, and that the exotic lives in our own back yards.

  • <p><strong>St. Martin's Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1250274958?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>A Place Like Home</em> is a collection of 15 short stories by bestselling author Rosamunde Pilcher. In <em>The Holiday</em>, a wife surprises her husband of 25 years with a holiday full of Mediterranean sunshine, red rocks and blue seas in an effort to rekindle the romance they had before children. In <em>The Eye of Love</em>, readers visit a village by the sea where old flames meet again, and in <em>A Place Like Home</em>, a lonely young woman goes to recuperate in the Scottish countryside after a brief illness. The fruit orchards and fresh sea air offer much needed respite―but not as much as the handsome, mysterious farmer she meets.<br></p>
    A Place Like Home: Short Stories

    St. Martin's Press

    A Place Like Home is a collection of 15 short stories by bestselling author Rosamunde Pilcher. In The Holiday, a wife surprises her husband of 25 years with a holiday full of Mediterranean sunshine, red rocks and blue seas in an effort to rekindle the romance they had before children. In The Eye of Love, readers visit a village by the sea where old flames meet again, and in A Place Like Home, a lonely young woman goes to recuperate in the Scottish countryside after a brief illness. The fruit orchards and fresh sea air offer much needed respite―but not as much as the handsome, mysterious farmer she meets.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CHCFFFL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>I Kissed Shara Wheeler</em> is a YA rom-com by the author of <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Red-White-Royal-Blue-Novel/dp/1250316774/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red, White & Royal Blue" class="link ">Red, White & Royal Blue</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/One-Last-Stop-Casey-McQuiston/dp/1250244498/ref=pd_sbs_sccl_2_4/147-9469898-9982755?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One Last Stop" class="link ">One Last Stop</a>. </em>In this unexpected story, Chloe Green is on her way to graduating as valedictorian at her Alabama high school when her academic rival, prom queen Shara Wheeler, turns up missing. Shara leads Chloe, Shara's boyfriend, and the neighborhood bad boy on a bit of a scavenger hunt to reveal her location, and the reason she disappeared.</p>
    I Kissed Shara Wheeler

    I Kissed Shara Wheeler is a YA rom-com by the author of Red, White & Royal Blue and One Last Stop. In this unexpected story, Chloe Green is on her way to graduating as valedictorian at her Alabama high school when her academic rival, prom queen Shara Wheeler, turns up missing. Shara leads Chloe, Shara's boyfriend, and the neighborhood bad boy on a bit of a scavenger hunt to reveal her location, and the reason she disappeared.

  • <p><strong>Sourcebooks Casablanca</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1492698768?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Her name is (yes, really) Antonia "Toni" Bennette and she's not a rock star—yet. Growing up in dive bars up and down the East Coast, Toni's guitar was her only companion...until she met Sebastian Quick. Seb promised they'd escape their stifling small town together. Then he turned 18 and split without looking back. <br></p><p>Now, Toni's making a name for herself in Philadelphia's indie scene. When a friend suggests she try out for a hot new up-and-coming band, Toni decides to take a chance. Strong, feminist, and fierce as fire, Toni B. and the Lillys are the perfect match…except Seb's now moonlighting as their manager. </p>
    The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes: A Novel

    Sourcebooks Casablanca

    Her name is (yes, really) Antonia "Toni" Bennette and she's not a rock star—yet. Growing up in dive bars up and down the East Coast, Toni's guitar was her only companion...until she met Sebastian Quick. Seb promised they'd escape their stifling small town together. Then he turned 18 and split without looking back.

    Now, Toni's making a name for herself in Philadelphia's indie scene. When a friend suggests she try out for a hot new up-and-coming band, Toni decides to take a chance. Strong, feminist, and fierce as fire, Toni B. and the Lillys are the perfect match…except Seb's now moonlighting as their manager.

  • <p><strong>G.P. Putnam's Sons</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593187784?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kelly Williams Brown had a few very good years—followed by 700 Really Bad Days. One of the things that kept her moving forward was, improbably, crafting. Not Martha Stewart–perfect crafting, either—what could be called “simple,” “accessible” or, perhaps, “rustic” creations were the joy and accomplishments she found in her worst days. To craft is to set things right in the littlest of ways; no matter how disconnected you feel, you can still fold a tiny paper star, and that’s not nothing. In <em>Easy Crafts for the Insane</em>, crafting tutorials serve as the backdrop of a life dissolved, then glued back together. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you might even make things.<br></p>
    Easy Crafts for the Insane: A Mostly Funny Memoir of Mental Illness and Making Things

    G.P. Putnam's Sons

    Kelly Williams Brown had a few very good years—followed by 700 Really Bad Days. One of the things that kept her moving forward was, improbably, crafting. Not Martha Stewart–perfect crafting, either—what could be called “simple,” “accessible” or, perhaps, “rustic” creations were the joy and accomplishments she found in her worst days. To craft is to set things right in the littlest of ways; no matter how disconnected you feel, you can still fold a tiny paper star, and that’s not nothing. In Easy Crafts for the Insane, crafting tutorials serve as the backdrop of a life dissolved, then glued back together. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you might even make things.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JVMT88T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lacie Waldon is back with a new novel after last year's vacation read <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593328256?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Layover" class="link ">The Layover</a>. </em>Graphic designer Liv Bakersfield is overworked and used to missing out, but everything changes when she quits her job and jets off to meet her friends in South Africa. The close proximity complicates her relationship with her friend Lucas Deiss. What will happen when they return back home?</p>
    From the Jump

    Lacie Waldon is back with a new novel after last year's vacation read The Layover. Graphic designer Liv Bakersfield is overworked and used to missing out, but everything changes when she quits her job and jets off to meet her friends in South Africa. The close proximity complicates her relationship with her friend Lucas Deiss. What will happen when they return back home?

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JPJMS5X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's no better vacation companion than a Ruth Ware thriller. This page-turner finds Hannah Jones meeting April Clarke-Cliveden on their first day at Oxford. By September, April is dead, and former Oxford porter John Neville is convicted of the grizzly crime. Fast-forward 10 years and John dies in prison. Hannah, now pregnant and married, discovers that John may not have been guilty after all. <em>(July 12)</em></p>
    The It Girl

    There's no better vacation companion than a Ruth Ware thriller. This page-turner finds Hannah Jones meeting April Clarke-Cliveden on their first day at Oxford. By September, April is dead, and former Oxford porter John Neville is convicted of the grizzly crime. Fast-forward 10 years and John dies in prison. Hannah, now pregnant and married, discovers that John may not have been guilty after all. (July 12)

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063068869?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Simons has grown up behind the walled gardens of the historic homes of Charleston’s elite. Her family has an incredible year coming up, filled with debutante balls, new additions to the family, and Simons's own wedding (assuming she can fall back in love with her fiancé). But when airing the news of a family friend's arrest as part of her job as a local news producer puts her at odds with her family—and she calls off her wedding—Simons will turn to her grandmother and confidante, Laudie, to help guide her way into a new beginning, unlocking secrets from the past in the process.<br></p>
    In Polite Company: A Novel

    Simons has grown up behind the walled gardens of the historic homes of Charleston’s elite. Her family has an incredible year coming up, filled with debutante balls, new additions to the family, and Simons's own wedding (assuming she can fall back in love with her fiancé). But when airing the news of a family friend's arrest as part of her job as a local news producer puts her at odds with her family—and she calls off her wedding—Simons will turn to her grandmother and confidante, Laudie, to help guide her way into a new beginning, unlocking secrets from the past in the process.

  • <p><strong>Ballantine Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.65</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1984818783?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>After Julia's husband became involved with another woman six years ago, she did everything she could to save their marriage, to no avail. Distraught after selling the family home, Julia embraces a fulfilling new life, one that doesn’t need a man in it. But when she meets a handsome new resident in her new condo complex's exercise room, she can’t help but be drawn to him. <br></p><p>Heath Johnson is a welcome change from the men she’s encountered over the years, and their friendship blossoms into an unexpected love. But combining families is a challenge, and when a dramatic revelation threatens their happiness, Julia and Heath must reconcile their love for their children with their love for each other.</p>
    It's Better This Way: A Novel

    Ballantine Books

    After Julia's husband became involved with another woman six years ago, she did everything she could to save their marriage, to no avail. Distraught after selling the family home, Julia embraces a fulfilling new life, one that doesn’t need a man in it. But when she meets a handsome new resident in her new condo complex's exercise room, she can’t help but be drawn to him.

    Heath Johnson is a welcome change from the men she’s encountered over the years, and their friendship blossoms into an unexpected love. But combining families is a challenge, and when a dramatic revelation threatens their happiness, Julia and Heath must reconcile their love for their children with their love for each other.

  • <p><strong>CUSTOM HOUSE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063052296?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In 1970s Baltimore, 14-year-old Mary Jane loves cooking with her mother, singing in her church choir, and enjoying her family’s subscription to the Broadway Showtunes of the Month record club. Shy, quiet, and bookish, she’s glad when she lands a summer job as a nanny for the daughter of a local doctor. The house may look respectable on the outside, but inside it’s a literal and figurative mess—and the doctor is a psychiatrist who has cleared his summer for one important job: helping a famous rock star dry out. A week after Mary Jane starts, the rock star and his movie star wife move in.<br></p><p>Over the course of the summer, Mary Jane introduces her new household to crisply ironed clothes and a family dinner schedule, and has a front-row seat to a liberal world of sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Caught between the lifestyle she’s always known and the future she’s only just realized is possible, Mary Jane will arrive at September with a new idea about what she wants out of life, and what kind of person she’s going to be. We highly recommend the audiobook.</p>
    Mary Jane: A Novel

    CUSTOM HOUSE

    In 1970s Baltimore, 14-year-old Mary Jane loves cooking with her mother, singing in her church choir, and enjoying her family’s subscription to the Broadway Showtunes of the Month record club. Shy, quiet, and bookish, she’s glad when she lands a summer job as a nanny for the daughter of a local doctor. The house may look respectable on the outside, but inside it’s a literal and figurative mess—and the doctor is a psychiatrist who has cleared his summer for one important job: helping a famous rock star dry out. A week after Mary Jane starts, the rock star and his movie star wife move in.

    Over the course of the summer, Mary Jane introduces her new household to crisply ironed clothes and a family dinner schedule, and has a front-row seat to a liberal world of sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Caught between the lifestyle she’s always known and the future she’s only just realized is possible, Mary Jane will arrive at September with a new idea about what she wants out of life, and what kind of person she’s going to be. We highly recommend the audiobook.

  • <p><strong>Avon Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063040298?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maya Jackson has worked for a renowned New York City bridal gown brand for years and dreams of becoming Head Designer. Due to an illness, she’s always prioritized her career over her personal life—until Maya’s father fractures his hip and she returns to Charleston, SC, and is thrilled to find an opportunity at the local bridal gown boutique. She never expects sparks to fly with its military-veteran, single-father owner who is desperate to save the store—and his family's legacy—from bankruptcy. But Maya isn't planning to stay home forever...or is she?<br></p>
    A Lowcountry Bride: A Novel

    Avon Books

    Maya Jackson has worked for a renowned New York City bridal gown brand for years and dreams of becoming Head Designer. Due to an illness, she’s always prioritized her career over her personal life—until Maya’s father fractures his hip and she returns to Charleston, SC, and is thrilled to find an opportunity at the local bridal gown boutique. She never expects sparks to fly with its military-veteran, single-father owner who is desperate to save the store—and his family's legacy—from bankruptcy. But Maya isn't planning to stay home forever...or is she?

  • <p><strong>Avon Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062990713?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When investment banker Jessie Kim is laid off in a virtual meeting and then overhears why (“she’s already being overpaid anyway for a woman” and “Asians are worker bees, not someone who can drum up new deals”) she delivers an “eff you guys” speech and storms out. After moving back home to Tennessee to live with her loving but meddling mother and father, she runs into her childhood nemesis—golden child Daniel Choi—at the local Asian grocery store. The smart, charming lawyer appears to have it all...while Jessie has nothing.<br></p><p>Jess begrudgingly accepts Daniel’s help to relaunch her long abandoned Korean cooking YouTube channel, HANGUK HACKS, showcasing easy meal prep for busy professionals. But just as she discovers Daniel’s life isn’t as perfect as it seems and there’s more to him than meets the eye, he shows up for a life-changing business opportunity, and their rivalry is back on...</p>
    So We Meet Again: A Novel

    Avon Books

    When investment banker Jessie Kim is laid off in a virtual meeting and then overhears why (“she’s already being overpaid anyway for a woman” and “Asians are worker bees, not someone who can drum up new deals”) she delivers an “eff you guys” speech and storms out. After moving back home to Tennessee to live with her loving but meddling mother and father, she runs into her childhood nemesis—golden child Daniel Choi—at the local Asian grocery store. The smart, charming lawyer appears to have it all...while Jessie has nothing.

    Jess begrudgingly accepts Daniel’s help to relaunch her long abandoned Korean cooking YouTube channel, HANGUK HACKS, showcasing easy meal prep for busy professionals. But just as she discovers Daniel’s life isn’t as perfect as it seems and there’s more to him than meets the eye, he shows up for a life-changing business opportunity, and their rivalry is back on...

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FNVV3BQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mara Williams finds herself on vacation alone impersonating a fortune teller. When Australian cellist Josef sees her for a reading, she tells his fortune, and it's a big one! She reveals that he will meet his true love in three months at an English pub and her name will be...Mara. Mara then has until August to pull off this transformation. <em>(June 7) </em></p>
    The Setup

    Mara Williams finds herself on vacation alone impersonating a fortune teller. When Australian cellist Josef sees her for a reading, she tells his fortune, and it's a big one! She reveals that he will meet his true love in three months at an English pub and her name will be...Mara. Mara then has until August to pull off this transformation. (June 7)

  • <p><strong>Harlequin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1335547797?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When Emma's marriage imploded, she learned a painful lesson about trusting her heart. Then, on a visit to North Carolina to see her brother, an elegant, dilapidated mansion for sale presents the opportunity to start over. Risking everything on her dream of opening the Wildflower Inn, Emma buys the house…just as the storm of the century hits, severely damaging the structure. <br></p><p>But a chance meeting with a bride-to-be connects her to a contractor who’ll work fast and cheap. Grudgingly, he agrees to do the work. And the more time they spend together, the more the two will have to reckon and make peace with their pasts in order to embrace their futures.</p>
    Wildflower Season: A Novel

    Harlequin

    When Emma's marriage imploded, she learned a painful lesson about trusting her heart. Then, on a visit to North Carolina to see her brother, an elegant, dilapidated mansion for sale presents the opportunity to start over. Risking everything on her dream of opening the Wildflower Inn, Emma buys the house…just as the storm of the century hits, severely damaging the structure.

    But a chance meeting with a bride-to-be connects her to a contractor who’ll work fast and cheap. Grudgingly, he agrees to do the work. And the more time they spend together, the more the two will have to reckon and make peace with their pasts in order to embrace their futures.

  • <p><strong>Waterbrook</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593193598?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Amanda has two children to raise and a fixer-upper cottage by the sea. What she doesn't have? Room in her life for anything else or an interest in moving on after losing her husband. <br></p><p>Paul's work with former military dogs needing rehabilitation has been good for the town. He's determined to find meaning—alone—through his work and role in the community. </p><p>Maeve was born and raised on Whelk's Island and pours her life into the town. But she carries a secret...</p><p>In this seaside community, three souls will find the encouragement they need and a love that's bigger than the pain of their pasts over the course of this beach read. </p>
    The Shell Collector: A Novel

    Waterbrook

    Amanda has two children to raise and a fixer-upper cottage by the sea. What she doesn't have? Room in her life for anything else or an interest in moving on after losing her husband.

    Paul's work with former military dogs needing rehabilitation has been good for the town. He's determined to find meaning—alone—through his work and role in the community.

    Maeve was born and raised on Whelk's Island and pours her life into the town. But she carries a secret...

    In this seaside community, three souls will find the encouragement they need and a love that's bigger than the pain of their pasts over the course of this beach read.

  • <p><strong>William Morrow & Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063048930?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.36040692%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inspired by the title Dorothea Benton Frank planned for her next book, these close writer friends and colleagues channeled their creativity, admiration, and grief into stories and poems that celebrate this remarkable author and her love for the Low Country of South Carolina, a land of beauty, history, charm, and Gullah magic she brought to life in her acclaimed novels. The collection features the following:<br></p><p>From Elin Hilderbrand, a sequel to <em>Summer of ’69</em>. <br>From Adriana Trigiani, a heartwarming, humorous interview from the hereafter with Pat Conroy and Dorothea Benton Frank, two beloved icons of Southern literature. <br>From Patti Callahan, a story about a trip to the South Carolina beach. <br>From Mary Alice Monroe, a heartwarming story set under the warm South Carolina sun. </p><p><em>Reunion Beach</em> also features letters, short stories, poems, and essays from Mary Norris, Cassandra King Conroy, Nathalie Dupree, Marjory Wentworth, Gervais Hagerty, Jacqueline Bouvier Lee, Peter Frank, Victoria Peluso, and William Frank.<br></p>
    Reunion Beach: Stories Inspired by Dorothea Benton Frank

    William Morrow & Company

    Inspired by the title Dorothea Benton Frank planned for her next book, these close writer friends and colleagues channeled their creativity, admiration, and grief into stories and poems that celebrate this remarkable author and her love for the Low Country of South Carolina, a land of beauty, history, charm, and Gullah magic she brought to life in her acclaimed novels. The collection features the following:

    From Elin Hilderbrand, a sequel to Summer of ’69.
    From Adriana Trigiani, a heartwarming, humorous interview from the hereafter with Pat Conroy and Dorothea Benton Frank, two beloved icons of Southern literature.
    From Patti Callahan, a story about a trip to the South Carolina beach.
    From Mary Alice Monroe, a heartwarming story set under the warm South Carolina sun.

    Reunion Beach also features letters, short stories, poems, and essays from Mary Norris, Cassandra King Conroy, Nathalie Dupree, Marjory Wentworth, Gervais Hagerty, Jacqueline Bouvier Lee, Peter Frank, Victoria Peluso, and William Frank.

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,