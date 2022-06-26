Can't-Miss Beach Reads for Summer 2022

William Morrow & Company
Inspired by the title Dorothea Benton Frank planned for her next book, these close writer friends and colleagues channeled their creativity, admiration, and grief into stories and poems that celebrate this remarkable author and her love for the Low Country of South Carolina, a land of beauty, history, charm, and Gullah magic she brought to life in her acclaimed novels. The collection features the following:
From Elin Hilderbrand, a sequel to Summer of ’69.
From Adriana Trigiani, a heartwarming, humorous interview from the hereafter with Pat Conroy and Dorothea Benton Frank, two beloved icons of Southern literature.
From Patti Callahan, a story about a trip to the South Carolina beach.
From Mary Alice Monroe, a heartwarming story set under the warm South Carolina sun.
Reunion Beach also features letters, short stories, poems, and essays from Mary Norris, Cassandra King Conroy, Nathalie Dupree, Marjory Wentworth, Gervais Hagerty, Jacqueline Bouvier Lee, Peter Frank, Victoria Peluso, and William Frank.