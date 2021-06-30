30 of the Best-Looking Cars From the 90s

  • <p>As Honda's <a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/road-tests/reviews/a6900/long-term-exotic-1991-acura-nsx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mid-engined marvel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mid-engined marvel</a>, what the NSX lacked in power, it made up in style.</p>
  • <p>With tall windows and an elegantly sleek front, the BMW 7 series from the 90s has always been a looker.</p>
  • <p>The successor to Ferrari's wedge-shaped F40, the ultra-exclusive F50, cost about half a million dollars when it appeared in the mid-90s.</p>
  • <p>A defining, long nose and short tail marked the profile of the bang-for-your-buck ZR1.</p>
  • <p>Door handles <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/ferrari-f355-archived-test-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hidden under the intake duct" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hidden under the intake duct</a>? Check. </p>
  • <p>This was Jaguar's first car <a href="http://www.autonews.com/article/19941003/ANA/410030731/jaguar-says-dark-days-are-gone:new-xj-benefits-from-fords-touch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:developed under Ford" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">developed under Ford</a>.</p>
  • <p>The M Coupe was heralded as <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/features/best-cars-for-20k-feature-1999-2000-bmw-m-coupe-page-3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nerd chic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nerd chic</a>: awesome for people who knew what it was, and completely unappealing to the masses.</p>
  • <p>Can you think of anything that screams 90s louder than an eggplant-purple Plymouth Prowler?</p>
  • <p>This was Porsche's first GT3 variant of the 911 models.</p>
  • <p>This is the car where <a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/g3799/slideshow-7-best-bmw-3-series-models/?slide=2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the inline six was introduced" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the inline six was introduced</a> to the M3 line.</p>
  • <p>Billed as a <a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/videos/a26419/regular-car-reviews-saab-900/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sports car" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sports car</a>, the 900 was front-drive.</p>
  • <p>The XJ220 had <a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/news/a21552/jaguar-xj220-20-years-later-32150/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:elegant, swooping lines" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">elegant, swooping lines</a>—and was a huge car. It was 197 inches from nose to tail and nearly 87 inches wide.</p>
  • <p>The Diablo <a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/g6349/this-is-how-v12-lamborghinis-have-evolved-for-50-years/?slide=10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:featured a new design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">featured a new design</a> that was begun by Marcello Gandini and completed by Chrysler's Tom Gale.</p>
  • <p>The Esprit V8 came to us from the tail end of an era of wedge-shaped cars.</p>
  • <p>The 3200 GT's looks <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/news/maserati-3200gt-and-320s-car-news" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recall those of the Maserati 3500 GT's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">recall those of the Maserati 3500 GT's</a> from the 1960s. </p>
  • <p>Keeping as closely to the fun to drive philosophy as possible, the Mazda Miata of the 90s was <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/1990-mazda-mx-5-miata-archived-test-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:handsome and great to drive." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">handsome and great to drive.</a></p>
  • <p>One of the most iconic Japanese cars of the 90s was the rotary-powered FD RX-7. </p>
  • <p>The first generation Lotus Elise <a href="http://www.autoevolution.com/cars/lotus-elise-1997.html#aeng_lotus-elise-1997-18-118-hp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spanned from 1997 to 2001" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spanned from 1997 to 2001</a>. It was named after the granddaughter of Romano Artioli, Lotus's chairman at the time. </p>
  • <p>From a series of sporty coupes that only made it to the U.S. recently, the R33 will start making it (legally) onto U.S. roads soon.</p>
  • <p>The Aurora was designed in an attempt to <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/features/beaters-rule-the-24-hours-of-lemons-feature" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:save the dwindling popularity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">save the dwindling popularity</a> of Oldsmobile.</p>
  • <p>Designed by aerodynamics, every single aspect of the legendary McLaren F1 was engineered for speed.</p>
  • <p>Porsche first introduced the Boxster in 1996, and it is the car that is credited with the success of <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/2003-porsche-boxster-road-test-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pulling Porsche out of the money-losing days" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pulling Porsche out of the money-losing days</a> of that decade.</p>
  • <p>There's no mistaking the long roof and short rear of the Toyota Supra, a favorite among tuners.</p>
  • <p>Mercedes <a href="https://www.hagerty.com/price-guide/1993-Mercedes~Benz-500SL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:continued its line" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">continued its line</a> of sporty convertibles in 1993 with the V8-powered 500SL.</p>
  • <p>The AWD system in the Evo VI made it a road going rally car.</p>
  • <p><a href="http://www.autoevolution.com/cars/audi-tt-coupe-1998.html#aeng_audi-tt-coupe-1998-18t-150-hp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:First shown at the 1995 Frankfurt Auto Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">First shown at the 1995 Frankfurt Auto Show</a>, the TT made it to production in 1998.</p>
  • <p>Despite the massive V10 fitted in the front of the car, the Viper offered <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/comparisons/the-two-wheeled-view-live-without-a-net-page-5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:very fast lap times in very attainable ways" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">very fast lap times in very attainable ways</a>.</p>
<p>Crank up the Nirvana. Here are the hottest cars from the era of ripped jeans and Nintendo 64.</p>
<p>Many consider the E39 M5 to have the "<a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/a17675/coming-to-america-the-bmw-m5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cleanest 5 Series body style ever" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cleanest 5 Series body style ever</a>." This car was fitted with an excellent 5.0 liter V8 engine.</p>
<p>As Honda's <a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/road-tests/reviews/a6900/long-term-exotic-1991-acura-nsx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mid-engined marvel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mid-engined marvel</a>, what the NSX lacked in power, it made up in style.</p>
<p>The British carmaker kept up appearances with this c<a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/comparisons/aston-martin-db7-vantage-vs-porsche-911-turbo-ferrari-360-modena-f1-comparison-tests" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lassically proportioned coupe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lassically proportioned coupe</a>.</p>
<p>With tall windows and an elegantly sleek front, the BMW 7 series from the 90s has always been a looker.</p>
<p>The successor to Ferrari's wedge-shaped F40, the ultra-exclusive F50, cost about half a million dollars when it appeared in the mid-90s.</p>
<p>A defining, long nose and short tail marked the profile of the bang-for-your-buck ZR1.</p>
<p>Door handles <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/ferrari-f355-archived-test-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hidden under the intake duct" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hidden under the intake duct</a>? Check. </p>
<p>This was Jaguar's first car <a href="http://www.autonews.com/article/19941003/ANA/410030731/jaguar-says-dark-days-are-gone:new-xj-benefits-from-fords-touch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:developed under Ford" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">developed under Ford</a>.</p>
<p>The M Coupe was heralded as <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/features/best-cars-for-20k-feature-1999-2000-bmw-m-coupe-page-3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nerd chic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nerd chic</a>: awesome for people who knew what it was, and completely unappealing to the masses.</p>
<p>Can you think of anything that screams 90s louder than an eggplant-purple Plymouth Prowler?</p>
<p>This was Porsche's first GT3 variant of the 911 models.</p>
<p>This is the car where <a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/g3799/slideshow-7-best-bmw-3-series-models/?slide=2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the inline six was introduced" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the inline six was introduced</a> to the M3 line.</p>
<p>Billed as a <a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/videos/a26419/regular-car-reviews-saab-900/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sports car" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sports car</a>, the 900 was front-drive.</p>
<p>The XJ220 had <a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/news/a21552/jaguar-xj220-20-years-later-32150/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:elegant, swooping lines" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">elegant, swooping lines</a>—and was a huge car. It was 197 inches from nose to tail and nearly 87 inches wide.</p>
<p>The Diablo <a href="http://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/g6349/this-is-how-v12-lamborghinis-have-evolved-for-50-years/?slide=10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:featured a new design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">featured a new design</a> that was begun by Marcello Gandini and completed by Chrysler's Tom Gale.</p>
<p>The Esprit V8 came to us from the tail end of an era of wedge-shaped cars.</p>
<p>The 3200 GT's looks <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/news/maserati-3200gt-and-320s-car-news" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recall those of the Maserati 3500 GT's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">recall those of the Maserati 3500 GT's</a> from the 1960s. </p>
<p>Keeping as closely to the fun to drive philosophy as possible, the Mazda Miata of the 90s was <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/1990-mazda-mx-5-miata-archived-test-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:handsome and great to drive." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">handsome and great to drive.</a></p>
<p>One of the most iconic Japanese cars of the 90s was the rotary-powered FD RX-7. </p>
<p>The first generation Lotus Elise <a href="http://www.autoevolution.com/cars/lotus-elise-1997.html#aeng_lotus-elise-1997-18-118-hp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spanned from 1997 to 2001" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spanned from 1997 to 2001</a>. It was named after the granddaughter of Romano Artioli, Lotus's chairman at the time. </p>
<p>From a series of sporty coupes that only made it to the U.S. recently, the R33 will start making it (legally) onto U.S. roads soon.</p>
<p>The Aurora was designed in an attempt to <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/features/beaters-rule-the-24-hours-of-lemons-feature" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:save the dwindling popularity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">save the dwindling popularity</a> of Oldsmobile.</p>
<p>Designed by aerodynamics, every single aspect of the legendary McLaren F1 was engineered for speed.</p>
<p>Porsche first introduced the Boxster in 1996, and it is the car that is credited with the success of <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/2003-porsche-boxster-road-test-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pulling Porsche out of the money-losing days" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pulling Porsche out of the money-losing days</a> of that decade.</p>
<p>There's no mistaking the long roof and short rear of the Toyota Supra, a favorite among tuners.</p>
<p>Mercedes <a href="https://www.hagerty.com/price-guide/1993-Mercedes~Benz-500SL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:continued its line" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">continued its line</a> of sporty convertibles in 1993 with the V8-powered 500SL.</p>
<p>The AWD system in the Evo VI made it a road going rally car.</p>
<p><a href="http://www.autoevolution.com/cars/audi-tt-coupe-1998.html#aeng_audi-tt-coupe-1998-18t-150-hp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:First shown at the 1995 Frankfurt Auto Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">First shown at the 1995 Frankfurt Auto Show</a>, the TT made it to production in 1998.</p>
<p>Despite the massive V10 fitted in the front of the car, the Viper offered <a href="http://www.caranddriver.com/comparisons/the-two-wheeled-view-live-without-a-net-page-5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:very fast lap times in very attainable ways" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">very fast lap times in very attainable ways</a>.</p>

