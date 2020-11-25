50 Gifts That'll Make You Mom's Favorite Kid

  • <p>Making sure your mom knows every second of every day how much you appreciate her—how much you've relied on her over the years, from the time she was hauling you around in the backseat of the family Subaru to the day before yesterday, when she texted you a video of the family pup because she knew it'd brighten your afternoon—is your number-one priority as a son or daughter. That's where a good gift comes in, whether the occasion is a birthday, an anniversary, or early prep for Christmas. Maybe it's <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g18371176/unique-mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a sentimental tribute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a sentimental tribute</a> to the family she's built. Maybe it's a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g356/electronic-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool gadget" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cool gadget</a> to keep up with her busy life. Maybe all that matters is that <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g27076264/best-mothers-day-gifts-from-sons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:it comes from her favorite kid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">it comes from her favorite kid</a> (you, obviously). Whatever the case, it'll be here on our list of 50 great gift ideas for all moms. <br></p>
    1/51

    50 Gifts That'll Make You Mom's Favorite Kid

    Making sure your mom knows every second of every day how much you appreciate her—how much you've relied on her over the years, from the time she was hauling you around in the backseat of the family Subaru to the day before yesterday, when she texted you a video of the family pup because she knew it'd brighten your afternoon—is your number-one priority as a son or daughter. That's where a good gift comes in, whether the occasion is a birthday, an anniversary, or early prep for Christmas. Maybe it's a sentimental tribute to the family she's built. Maybe it's a cool gadget to keep up with her busy life. Maybe all that matters is that it comes from her favorite kid (you, obviously). Whatever the case, it'll be here on our list of 50 great gift ideas for all moms.

  • <p><strong>Courant</strong></p><p>staycourant.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstaycourant.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-accessory-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This leather-covered tray will quickly find a home on her nightstand, where it'll charge her smartphone and keep her other odds and ends organized.</p>
    2/51

    CATCH:3 Wireless Charging Tray

    Courant

    staycourant.com

    $175.00

    Buy

    This leather-covered tray will quickly find a home on her nightstand, where it'll charge her smartphone and keep her other odds and ends organized.

  • <p><strong>W&P</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F5195-porter-to-go-bowls&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If her schedule keeps her out of the house around lunchtime, then a chic reusable dining set will come in handy. It's eco-friendly, too.</p>
    3/51

    Porter Lunch Bowl Container

    W&P

    food52.com

    $58.00

    Buy

    If her schedule keeps her out of the house around lunchtime, then a chic reusable dining set will come in handy. It's eco-friendly, too.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>By Natasha Trethewey</strong></p><p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$25.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fmemorial-drive-a-daughter-s-memoir-9780062248589%2F9780062248572&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Gutting, gripping, and profoundly beautiful, <em>Memorial Drive </em>is the kind of book your mom will devour in a weekend and then recommend to everyone she knows. It's also one of our <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/books/g30630848/best-books-of-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best books of 2020" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best books of 2020</a>. </p>
    4/51

    'Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir'

    By Natasha Trethewey

    bookshop.org

    $25.75

    Buy

    Gutting, gripping, and profoundly beautiful, Memorial Drive is the kind of book your mom will devour in a weekend and then recommend to everyone she knows. It's also one of our best books of 2020.

  • <p><strong>Jo Malone </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjo-malone-london-nectarine-blossom-honey-cologne%2F3010421&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Distill the sweetness of summer into a scent, and you get this one. Jo Malone is elegant and fresh, and in this compact size, Mom'll be able to slip it into her purse or carry-on bag.</p>
    5/51

    Nectarine Blossom & Honey Travel Cologne

    Jo Malone

    nordstrom.com

    $72.00

    Buy

    Distill the sweetness of summer into a scent, and you get this one. Jo Malone is elegant and fresh, and in this compact size, Mom'll be able to slip it into her purse or carry-on bag.

  • <p><strong>Ember</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NQRM6ML?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>So her coffee or tea never gets cold, no matter how long she takes to drink it.</p>
    6/51

    Temperature Control Smart Mug

    Ember

    amazon.com

    $169.00

    Buy

    So her coffee or tea never gets cold, no matter how long she takes to drink it.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Ten to One</strong></p><p>drizly.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fliquor-brands%2Ften-to-one%2Fb22496&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Excellent rum sourced from Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad, and other Caribbean locales is an unbeatable gift for the mom who's sipping daiquiris, piña coladas, and rum, straight, no ice. <br></p>
    7/51

    Ten To One Caribbean Rum

    Ten to One

    drizly.com

    $33.00

    Buy

    Excellent rum sourced from Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad, and other Caribbean locales is an unbeatable gift for the mom who's sipping daiquiris, piña coladas, and rum, straight, no ice.

  • <p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runners&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If she doesn't yet own Allbirds—lightweight wool sneakers with supportive soles that wick moisture and breathe easy—it's time to get her a pair. Trust us. Hell, even grab a pair for yourself.</p>
    8/51

    Wool Runners

    Allbirds

    allbirds.com

    $95.00

    Buy

    If she doesn't yet own Allbirds—lightweight wool sneakers with supportive soles that wick moisture and breathe easy—it's time to get her a pair. Trust us. Hell, even grab a pair for yourself.

  • <p><strong>Steamery</strong></p><p>goodeeworld.com</p><p><strong>$130.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.goodeeworld.com/collections/bathroom/products/cirrus-n02-pink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This handheld steamer will keep mom's favorite blouses and dresses wrinkle-free and crease-resistant. It's a lot easier than pulling out the iron, that's for sure.</p>
    9/51

    Cirrus N0.2 Steamer

    Steamery

    goodeeworld.com

    $130.00

    Buy

    This handheld steamer will keep mom's favorite blouses and dresses wrinkle-free and crease-resistant. It's a lot easier than pulling out the iron, that's for sure.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Warby Parker</strong></p><p>warbyparker.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.warbyparker.com%2Fsunglasses%2Fwomen%2Fraglan%2Fpearled-tortoise&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>To shield her from the paparazzi's flashbulbs, of course.</p>
    10/51

    Raglan Sunglasses

    Warby Parker

    warbyparker.com

    $95.00

    Buy

    To shield her from the paparazzi's flashbulbs, of course.

  • <p><strong>Bamboo Composter</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$31.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fbamboo-composter%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F62610-countertop-composter&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Better for the houseplants and garden, better for the earth: a kitchen composter that doesn't look (or smell) like a composter.</p>
    11/51

    Countertop Composter

    Bamboo Composter

    huckberry.com

    $31.98

    Buy

    Better for the houseplants and garden, better for the earth: a kitchen composter that doesn't look (or smell) like a composter.

  • <p><strong>Bouqs</strong></p><p>bouqs.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers%2Fall%2Fgrowers-choice-orchid&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>On the date of your choosing, Bouqs will delivery a hand-selected orchid in all its blooming glory to mom's door. And if she's got anything resembling a green thumb, it'll thrive for months to come.</p>
    12/51

    Farmer's Choice Orchid

    Bouqs

    bouqs.com

    $54.00

    Buy

    On the date of your choosing, Bouqs will delivery a hand-selected orchid in all its blooming glory to mom's door. And if she's got anything resembling a green thumb, it'll thrive for months to come.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Bedhead Pajamas</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$114.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbedhead-pajamas-3d-stripe-organic-cotton-sateen-short-pajamas%2F5507786&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Breezy enough for the warmer months, but nicely tailored to still look sharp—Bedhead sleepwear is really damn good.</p>
    13/51

    3D Stripe Organic Cotton Sateen Pajamas

    Bedhead Pajamas

    nordstrom.com

    $114.00

    Buy

    Breezy enough for the warmer months, but nicely tailored to still look sharp—Bedhead sleepwear is really damn good.

  • <p><strong>Bose</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbose-soundlink-revolve-bluetooth-speaker%2F4606262&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Mom can fill the house with the sound of her podcasts and playlists, powered by Bose's audio tech, and with Google Assistant and Siri both accessible. She probably won't make the investment herself. </p>
    14/51

    SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker

    Bose

    nordstrom.com

    $199.00

    Buy

    Mom can fill the house with the sound of her podcasts and playlists, powered by Bose's audio tech, and with Google Assistant and Siri both accessible. She probably won't make the investment herself.

  • <p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p>glossier.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Finvisible-shield&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>How many times, since your youngest days, has Mom reminded (and scolded) you about wearing sunscreen? Glossier's shield is SPF 35, but even better, it's water-based and sheer—the perfect joining of UV protection and skincare for Mom.</p>
    15/51

    Invisible Shield Sunscreen

    Glossier

    glossier.com

    $25.00

    Buy

    How many times, since your youngest days, has Mom reminded (and scolded) you about wearing sunscreen? Glossier's shield is SPF 35, but even better, it's water-based and sheer—the perfect joining of UV protection and skincare for Mom.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Polaroid</strong></p><p><strong>$77.32</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Polaroid-Instant-Digital-Printing-Technology/dp/B015JIAGE2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the mom who's always taking photos and taping them to the fridge, an instant Polaroid camera with a printer built in is extra fun.</p>
    16/51

    Snap Instant Digital Camera

    Polaroid

    $77.32

    Buy

    For the mom who's always taking photos and taping them to the fridge, an instant Polaroid camera with a printer built in is extra fun.

  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fpiper-trimmed-visor&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Finally, this style of hat is, in fact, in style. Moms everywhere who’ve been rocking it since the late '80s can rejoice with a fresh, straw option—and stay cool through mornings in the garden or afternoons at the beach.<br></p>
    17/51

    Piper Trimmed Visor

    Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $48.00

    Buy

    Finally, this style of hat is, in fact, in style. Moms everywhere who’ve been rocking it since the late '80s can rejoice with a fresh, straw option—and stay cool through mornings in the garden or afternoons at the beach.

  • <p><strong>Ugg </strong></p><p><strong>$97.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fugg-blanche-robe-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Ugg. Robes. For moms everywhere who like to be cozy.</p>
    18/51

    Blanche II Short Robe

    Ugg

    $97.95

    Buy

    Ugg. Robes. For moms everywhere who like to be cozy.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fmulberry-silk-pillowcase&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Besides being softer and cooler than any pillowcase you've ever touched, Brooklinen's Mulberry silk prevents hair from breaking. That's important to any woman who's dedicated to hair care. </p>
    19/51

    Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

    Brooklinen

    brooklinen.com

    $59.00

    Buy

    Besides being softer and cooler than any pillowcase you've ever touched, Brooklinen's Mulberry silk prevents hair from breaking. That's important to any woman who's dedicated to hair care.

  • <p><strong>Yolélé</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D44YK2D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the mom who cooked quinoa before it was cool, this super grain will be in regular rotation in her kitchen. It’s farmed responsibly in West Africa and fluffs up like couscous when prepared.</p>
    20/51

    Fonio African Ancient Grain

    Yolélé

    amazon.com

    $44.95

    Buy

    For the mom who cooked quinoa before it was cool, this super grain will be in regular rotation in her kitchen. It’s farmed responsibly in West Africa and fluffs up like couscous when prepared.

  • <p><strong>Auvere</strong></p><p>auvere.com</p><p><strong>$500.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fauvere.com%2Fproduct%2Fbarrel-stud-earring-satin%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Name one woman more deserving of solid 22K gold earrings than your mom. These are gorgeous, un-fussy, and very much in style.</p>
    21/51

    Barrel Stud Earring Satin

    Auvere

    auvere.com

    $500.00

    Buy

    Name one woman more deserving of solid 22K gold earrings than your mom. These are gorgeous, un-fussy, and very much in style.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Vinglacé</strong></p><p><strong>$89.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvinglace-wine-chiller%2F5635621&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This guarantees she'll have hours of chilled wine, whether she's entertaining or having a quiet night to herself. </p>
    22/51

    Wine Chiller

    Vinglacé

    $89.95

    Buy

    This guarantees she'll have hours of chilled wine, whether she's entertaining or having a quiet night to herself.

  • <p><strong>Mylittlebuffalo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F118048036%2Fcustom-family-portrait-illustration&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Up your family portrait game with a personalized illustration to print, frame, and display in mom's house.</p>
    23/51

    Custom Family Portrait Illustration

    Mylittlebuffalo

    etsy.com

    $80.00

    Buy

    Up your family portrait game with a personalized illustration to print, frame, and display in mom's house.

  • <p><strong>Rec Room</strong></p><p>rec-room.com</p><p><strong>$138.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Frec-room.com%2Fstyles%2Fmidi-sheath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Say the word “sheath” and a mom is practically conjured from the ether. So yes, this is a good gift for your mother. Doubly so because it's made with wrinkle-resistant, soft, athleisure-appropriate material.</p>
    24/51

    Midi Sheath Dress

    Rec Room

    rec-room.com

    $138.00

    Buy

    Say the word “sheath” and a mom is practically conjured from the ether. So yes, this is a good gift for your mother. Doubly so because it's made with wrinkle-resistant, soft, athleisure-appropriate material.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Nodpod</strong></p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X7K11C7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>An eye mask is good. But a weighted eye mask is better—especially for easing anxiety.</p>
    25/51

    Weighted Sleep Mask

    Nodpod

    $32.00

    Buy

    An eye mask is good. But a weighted eye mask is better—especially for easing anxiety.

  • <p><strong>Outdoor Voices</strong></p><p>outdoorvoices.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outdoorvoices.com%2Fproducts%2Fov-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>You can't go wrong with stylish, performance-based workout gear that she can wear to spin class or out hiking with the dog.</p>
    26/51

    The OV Kit

    Outdoor Voices

    outdoorvoices.com

    $98.00

    Buy

    You can't go wrong with stylish, performance-based workout gear that she can wear to spin class or out hiking with the dog.

  • <p><strong>Delish Essentials</strong></p><p>delishessentials.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://delishessentials.com/products/ultimate-bake-bundle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>When Mom’s bakeware starts to show its age after decades of brownies, birthday cakes, and bread loaves, restock her pantry with new essentials.</p>
    27/51

    Ultimate Bake Bundle

    Delish Essentials

    delishessentials.com

    $89.99

    Buy

    When Mom’s bakeware starts to show its age after decades of brownies, birthday cakes, and bread loaves, restock her pantry with new essentials.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Rothys</strong></p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Frothys.com%2Fwomens%2Fflats%2Fpointed-toe-flats&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>These ultra-soft flats are casual but chic, comfortable but stylish. And when they need a cleaning, they can be thrown in the wash. You can't find a better pair for mom. </p>
    28/51

    Pointed Toe Flats

    Rothys

    $145.00

    Buy

    These ultra-soft flats are casual but chic, comfortable but stylish. And when they need a cleaning, they can be thrown in the wash. You can't find a better pair for mom.

  • <p><strong>Cratejoy</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$44.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fmental-wealth-box%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Mom is great at sending you quotes about mindfulness and urging you to work less and enjoy life more. This box channels that energy, giving her monthly resources to help her on the path to de-stressing, easing anxiety, and simply learning more about mental health.</p>
    29/51

    The Mental Wealth Subscription Box

    Cratejoy

    cratejoy.com

    $44.95

    Buy

    Mom is great at sending you quotes about mindfulness and urging you to work less and enjoy life more. This box channels that energy, giving her monthly resources to help her on the path to de-stressing, easing anxiety, and simply learning more about mental health.

  • <p><strong>Backslash</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FN6MD9M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>So she doesn't have to use the communal mats at her yoga studio. Or roll her mat up herself, for that matter.</p>
    30/51

    Self-Rolling Smart Yoga Mat

    Backslash

    amazon.com

    Buy

    So she doesn't have to use the communal mats at her yoga studio. Or roll her mat up herself, for that matter.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fiphone%2Fiphone-accessories%2Fcases-protection%3Fpage%3D1%23%21%26f%3Dbatterycase%26fh%3D458b%252B45bf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If your mom runs down her battery life more quickly than a teen with a TikTok account, Apple has a range of colorful cases with built-in batteries.</p>
    31/51

    iPhone Smart Battery Case

    Apple

    $129.00

    Buy

    If your mom runs down her battery life more quickly than a teen with a TikTok account, Apple has a range of colorful cases with built-in batteries.

  • <p><strong>FinalStraw</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F161948&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If mom loves both the planet and iced coffee, get her a compact reusable straw that'll fit easily into her purse to take everywhere.</p>
    32/51

    2.0 Reusable Straw

    FinalStraw

    rei.com

    $19.95

    Buy

    If mom loves both the planet and iced coffee, get her a compact reusable straw that'll fit easily into her purse to take everywhere.

  • <p><strong>Art of Tea</strong></p><p>artoftea.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artoftea.com%2Fproducts%2Fbrooklyn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Mom savors her morning tea, so gift her a new blend: rich black tea with sweet notes of Madagascar vanilla. That's 60 cups of perfection right there. </p>
    33/51

    Brooklyn Tea

    Art of Tea

    artoftea.com

    $20.00

    Buy

    Mom savors her morning tea, so gift her a new blend: rich black tea with sweet notes of Madagascar vanilla. That's 60 cups of perfection right there.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$142.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-form-bag-cognac&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Everlane's form bag is fit for moms who carry laptops all day and prefer their bags to be hyper-organized. </p>
    34/51

    The Form Bag

    Everlane

    everlane.com

    $142.00

    Buy

    Everlane's form bag is fit for moms who carry laptops all day and prefer their bags to be hyper-organized.

  • <p><strong>Wacom</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06W9G68PV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Whether she's writing stories, tackling work, making sketches, or jotting down lists, Wacom's smart notebook and pen combo will sync her phone notes with her handwritten notes.</p>
    35/51

    Bamboo Folio Smartpad Digital Notebook

    Wacom

    amazon.com

    Buy

    Whether she's writing stories, tackling work, making sketches, or jotting down lists, Wacom's smart notebook and pen combo will sync her phone notes with her handwritten notes.

  • <p><strong>Rimowa</strong></p><p><strong>$490.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rimowa.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fluggage%2Fcolour%2Fwhite%2Fcabin-s%2F82352664.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Get her a sturdy (but wonderfully lightweight) carryon-on—so she can finally toss that old, broken suitcase.</p>
    36/51

    Essential Lite Cabin Carry-On

    Rimowa

    $490.00

    Buy

    Get her a sturdy (but wonderfully lightweight) carryon-on—so she can finally toss that old, broken suitcase.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Artifact Uprising</strong></p><p>artifactuprising.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artifactuprising.com%2Fphoto-prints%2Fcustom-photo-calendar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Fill 12 months with photos for her to enjoy. After all these years of family vacations, weddings, graduation parties, and anniversaries, there's more than enough photography for you to pull from.</p>
    37/51

    Wooden Family Photo Calendar

    Artifact Uprising

    artifactuprising.com

    $25.00

    Buy

    Fill 12 months with photos for her to enjoy. After all these years of family vacations, weddings, graduation parties, and anniversaries, there's more than enough photography for you to pull from.

  • <p><strong>Longchamp</strong></p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flongchamp-le-pliage-backpack%2F3023122&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Longchamp's nylon backpack will get her through any kind of hectic day. </p>
    38/51

    Le Pliage Backpack

    Longchamp

    $125.00

    Buy

    Longchamp's nylon backpack will get her through any kind of hectic day.

  • <p><strong>Simple Human</strong></p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsimplehuman-4-inch-sensor-makeup-mirror-compact%2F5100634&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This smart compact mirror automatically adjusts its own light when in use, making it the most useful accessory mom will pack in her purse.</p>
    39/51

    Sensor Mirror Compact

    Simple Human

    $80.00

    Buy

    This smart compact mirror automatically adjusts its own light when in use, making it the most useful accessory mom will pack in her purse.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>399.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HM1TYJS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This is the pinnacle of all kitchen appliances: a KitchenAid mixer to proudly display on the counter and to use for all her best baking.</p>
    40/51

    Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer

    KitchenAid

    amazon.com

    399.99

    Buy

    This is the pinnacle of all kitchen appliances: a KitchenAid mixer to proudly display on the counter and to use for all her best baking.

  • <p><strong>Google</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$179.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fnest-hub-max-smart-display-with-google-assistant-charcoal%2F6348562.p%3FskuId%3D6348562&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Bring her into the smart home era with the best smart home hub we've ever used. Just get ready for a lot of video messaging.</p>
    41/51

    Nest Hub Max

    Google

    bestbuy.com

    $179.99

    Buy

    Bring her into the smart home era with the best smart home hub we've ever used. Just get ready for a lot of video messaging.

  • <p><strong>Fossil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$285.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083T6BFN8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>A heart rate-tracking, Google Assistant-using smartwatch that's beautiful enough to wear every day, and so useful she won't want to spend a minute without it on her wrist.</p>
    42/51

    Gen 5 Julianna Touchscreen Smartwatch

    Fossil

    amazon.com

    $285.99

    Buy

    A heart rate-tracking, Google Assistant-using smartwatch that's beautiful enough to wear every day, and so useful she won't want to spend a minute without it on her wrist.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Vital Proteins</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G3Q6CT2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the mom who takes her nutrition seriously, Vital Proteins' mocha collagen creamer will make her morning cup of coffee double as a protein boost. </p>
    43/51

    Mocha Collagen Creamer

    Vital Proteins

    amazon.com

    $28.99

    Buy

    For the mom who takes her nutrition seriously, Vital Proteins' mocha collagen creamer will make her morning cup of coffee double as a protein boost.

  • <p><strong>Neato</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$249.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GCGVNLM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>After all those years of picking up your messes, this is the least you owe her: a robotic vacuum that'll do all the picking up automatically for her.</p>
    44/51

    Botvac D4 Connect Robot Vacuum

    Neato

    amazon.com

    $249.99

    Buy

    After all those years of picking up your messes, this is the least you owe her: a robotic vacuum that'll do all the picking up automatically for her.

  • <p><strong>Paper Source</strong></p><p>papersource.com</p><p><strong>$26.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papersource.com%2Fgifts%2Fsketch-custom-recipe-card-r5-171859309320.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the chef or baker who prefers to write her secret recipes down on paper.</p>
    45/51

    Sketch Custom Recipe Card

    Paper Source

    papersource.com

    $26.20

    Buy

    For the chef or baker who prefers to write her secret recipes down on paper.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>La Mer</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcreme-de-la-mer-moisturizing-cream%2F3057002&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Moms will appreciate a skincare indulgence, which is exactly what La Mer is.</p>
    46/51

    Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream

    La Mer

    nordstrom.com

    $90.00

    Buy

    Moms will appreciate a skincare indulgence, which is exactly what La Mer is.

  • <p><strong>Smythson</strong></p><p>smythson.com</p><p><strong>$165.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smythson.com%2Fus%2Fazure-panama-concertina-sunglasses-case-1026670.html%3Fcgid%3D9A15&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>A crafted leather case to keep her favorite shades scratch-free while they get jostled around in her purse.</p>
    47/51

    Panama Concertina Sunglasses Case

    Smythson

    smythson.com

    $165.00

    Buy

    A crafted leather case to keep her favorite shades scratch-free while they get jostled around in her purse.

  • <p><strong>Philips</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GXWDXBD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If she's having trouble winding down to fall asleep at night—even moms get addicted to smartphone scrolling—or waking up easily in the morning, a smart light on her nightstand will go a long way to help. This is wellness tech done right.</p>
    48/51

    SmartSleep Connected Wake-up Light

    Philips

    amazon.com

    $169.95

    Buy

    If she's having trouble winding down to fall asleep at night—even moms get addicted to smartphone scrolling—or waking up easily in the morning, a smart light on her nightstand will go a long way to help. This is wellness tech done right.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Drybar</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbuttercup-blow-dryer-P378161&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Her hairstyles deserve a blow dryer this sophisticated.</p>
    49/51

    Buttercup Blow Dryer

    Drybar

    sephora.com

    $199.00

    Buy

    Her hairstyles deserve a blow dryer this sophisticated.

  • <p><strong>Gravity x Calm</strong></p><p>gravityblankets.com</p><p><strong>$269.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgravityblankets.com%2Fproducts%2Fgravity-calm-blanket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>A weighted blanket <em>and</em> a subscription to the Calm meditation and wellness app? Mom will never be stressed again (hopefully). </p>
    50/51

    Weighted Blanket + Meditation Subscription

    Gravity x Calm

    gravityblankets.com

    $269.00

    Buy

    A weighted blanket and a subscription to the Calm meditation and wellness app? Mom will never be stressed again (hopefully).

  • <p><strong>Kate Spade</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$158.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fkate-spade-new-york-slim-leather-continental-wallet%3FID%3D3238053&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>When her wallet gets too crammed with cards and keepsakes, upgrade her to Kate Spade's classic style. </p>
    51/51

    Leather Continental Wallet

    Kate Spade

    bloomingdales.com

    $158.00

    Buy

    When her wallet gets too crammed with cards and keepsakes, upgrade her to Kate Spade's classic style.

<p>Making sure your mom knows every second of every day how much you appreciate her—how much you've relied on her over the years, from the time she was hauling you around in the backseat of the family Subaru to the day before yesterday, when she texted you a video of the family pup because she knew it'd brighten your afternoon—is your number-one priority as a son or daughter. That's where a good gift comes in, whether the occasion is a birthday, an anniversary, or early prep for Christmas. Maybe it's <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g18371176/unique-mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a sentimental tribute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a sentimental tribute</a> to the family she's built. Maybe it's a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g356/electronic-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool gadget" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cool gadget</a> to keep up with her busy life. Maybe all that matters is that <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g27076264/best-mothers-day-gifts-from-sons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:it comes from her favorite kid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">it comes from her favorite kid</a> (you, obviously). Whatever the case, it'll be here on our list of 50 great gift ideas for all moms. <br></p>
<p><strong>Courant</strong></p><p>staycourant.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstaycourant.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-accessory-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This leather-covered tray will quickly find a home on her nightstand, where it'll charge her smartphone and keep her other odds and ends organized.</p>
<p><strong>W&P</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F5195-porter-to-go-bowls&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If her schedule keeps her out of the house around lunchtime, then a chic reusable dining set will come in handy. It's eco-friendly, too.</p>
<p><strong>By Natasha Trethewey</strong></p><p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$25.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fmemorial-drive-a-daughter-s-memoir-9780062248589%2F9780062248572&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Gutting, gripping, and profoundly beautiful, <em>Memorial Drive </em>is the kind of book your mom will devour in a weekend and then recommend to everyone she knows. It's also one of our <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/books/g30630848/best-books-of-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best books of 2020" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best books of 2020</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Jo Malone </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjo-malone-london-nectarine-blossom-honey-cologne%2F3010421&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Distill the sweetness of summer into a scent, and you get this one. Jo Malone is elegant and fresh, and in this compact size, Mom'll be able to slip it into her purse or carry-on bag.</p>
<p><strong>Ember</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NQRM6ML?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>So her coffee or tea never gets cold, no matter how long she takes to drink it.</p>
<p><strong>Ten to One</strong></p><p>drizly.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fliquor-brands%2Ften-to-one%2Fb22496&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Excellent rum sourced from Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad, and other Caribbean locales is an unbeatable gift for the mom who's sipping daiquiris, piña coladas, and rum, straight, no ice. <br></p>
<p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runners&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If she doesn't yet own Allbirds—lightweight wool sneakers with supportive soles that wick moisture and breathe easy—it's time to get her a pair. Trust us. Hell, even grab a pair for yourself.</p>
<p><strong>Steamery</strong></p><p>goodeeworld.com</p><p><strong>$130.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.goodeeworld.com/collections/bathroom/products/cirrus-n02-pink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This handheld steamer will keep mom's favorite blouses and dresses wrinkle-free and crease-resistant. It's a lot easier than pulling out the iron, that's for sure.</p>
<p><strong>Warby Parker</strong></p><p>warbyparker.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.warbyparker.com%2Fsunglasses%2Fwomen%2Fraglan%2Fpearled-tortoise&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>To shield her from the paparazzi's flashbulbs, of course.</p>
<p><strong>Bamboo Composter</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$31.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fbamboo-composter%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F62610-countertop-composter&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Better for the houseplants and garden, better for the earth: a kitchen composter that doesn't look (or smell) like a composter.</p>
<p><strong>Bouqs</strong></p><p>bouqs.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers%2Fall%2Fgrowers-choice-orchid&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>On the date of your choosing, Bouqs will delivery a hand-selected orchid in all its blooming glory to mom's door. And if she's got anything resembling a green thumb, it'll thrive for months to come.</p>
<p><strong>Bedhead Pajamas</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$114.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbedhead-pajamas-3d-stripe-organic-cotton-sateen-short-pajamas%2F5507786&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Breezy enough for the warmer months, but nicely tailored to still look sharp—Bedhead sleepwear is really damn good.</p>
<p><strong>Bose</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbose-soundlink-revolve-bluetooth-speaker%2F4606262&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Mom can fill the house with the sound of her podcasts and playlists, powered by Bose's audio tech, and with Google Assistant and Siri both accessible. She probably won't make the investment herself. </p>
<p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p>glossier.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Finvisible-shield&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>How many times, since your youngest days, has Mom reminded (and scolded) you about wearing sunscreen? Glossier's shield is SPF 35, but even better, it's water-based and sheer—the perfect joining of UV protection and skincare for Mom.</p>
<p><strong>Polaroid</strong></p><p><strong>$77.32</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Polaroid-Instant-Digital-Printing-Technology/dp/B015JIAGE2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the mom who's always taking photos and taping them to the fridge, an instant Polaroid camera with a printer built in is extra fun.</p>
<p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fpiper-trimmed-visor&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Finally, this style of hat is, in fact, in style. Moms everywhere who’ve been rocking it since the late '80s can rejoice with a fresh, straw option—and stay cool through mornings in the garden or afternoons at the beach.<br></p>
<p><strong>Ugg </strong></p><p><strong>$97.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fugg-blanche-robe-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Ugg. Robes. For moms everywhere who like to be cozy.</p>
<p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fmulberry-silk-pillowcase&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Besides being softer and cooler than any pillowcase you've ever touched, Brooklinen's Mulberry silk prevents hair from breaking. That's important to any woman who's dedicated to hair care. </p>
<p><strong>Yolélé</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D44YK2D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the mom who cooked quinoa before it was cool, this super grain will be in regular rotation in her kitchen. It’s farmed responsibly in West Africa and fluffs up like couscous when prepared.</p>
<p><strong>Auvere</strong></p><p>auvere.com</p><p><strong>$500.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fauvere.com%2Fproduct%2Fbarrel-stud-earring-satin%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Name one woman more deserving of solid 22K gold earrings than your mom. These are gorgeous, un-fussy, and very much in style.</p>
<p><strong>Vinglacé</strong></p><p><strong>$89.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvinglace-wine-chiller%2F5635621&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This guarantees she'll have hours of chilled wine, whether she's entertaining or having a quiet night to herself. </p>
<p><strong>Mylittlebuffalo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F118048036%2Fcustom-family-portrait-illustration&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Up your family portrait game with a personalized illustration to print, frame, and display in mom's house.</p>
<p><strong>Rec Room</strong></p><p>rec-room.com</p><p><strong>$138.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Frec-room.com%2Fstyles%2Fmidi-sheath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Say the word “sheath” and a mom is practically conjured from the ether. So yes, this is a good gift for your mother. Doubly so because it's made with wrinkle-resistant, soft, athleisure-appropriate material.</p>
<p><strong>Nodpod</strong></p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X7K11C7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>An eye mask is good. But a weighted eye mask is better—especially for easing anxiety.</p>
<p><strong>Outdoor Voices</strong></p><p>outdoorvoices.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outdoorvoices.com%2Fproducts%2Fov-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>You can't go wrong with stylish, performance-based workout gear that she can wear to spin class or out hiking with the dog.</p>
<p><strong>Delish Essentials</strong></p><p>delishessentials.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://delishessentials.com/products/ultimate-bake-bundle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>When Mom’s bakeware starts to show its age after decades of brownies, birthday cakes, and bread loaves, restock her pantry with new essentials.</p>
<p><strong>Rothys</strong></p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Frothys.com%2Fwomens%2Fflats%2Fpointed-toe-flats&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>These ultra-soft flats are casual but chic, comfortable but stylish. And when they need a cleaning, they can be thrown in the wash. You can't find a better pair for mom. </p>
<p><strong>Cratejoy</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$44.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fmental-wealth-box%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Mom is great at sending you quotes about mindfulness and urging you to work less and enjoy life more. This box channels that energy, giving her monthly resources to help her on the path to de-stressing, easing anxiety, and simply learning more about mental health.</p>
<p><strong>Backslash</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FN6MD9M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>So she doesn't have to use the communal mats at her yoga studio. Or roll her mat up herself, for that matter.</p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fiphone%2Fiphone-accessories%2Fcases-protection%3Fpage%3D1%23%21%26f%3Dbatterycase%26fh%3D458b%252B45bf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If your mom runs down her battery life more quickly than a teen with a TikTok account, Apple has a range of colorful cases with built-in batteries.</p>
<p><strong>FinalStraw</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F161948&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If mom loves both the planet and iced coffee, get her a compact reusable straw that'll fit easily into her purse to take everywhere.</p>
<p><strong>Art of Tea</strong></p><p>artoftea.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artoftea.com%2Fproducts%2Fbrooklyn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Mom savors her morning tea, so gift her a new blend: rich black tea with sweet notes of Madagascar vanilla. That's 60 cups of perfection right there. </p>
<p><strong>Everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$142.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-form-bag-cognac&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Everlane's form bag is fit for moms who carry laptops all day and prefer their bags to be hyper-organized. </p>
<p><strong>Wacom</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06W9G68PV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Whether she's writing stories, tackling work, making sketches, or jotting down lists, Wacom's smart notebook and pen combo will sync her phone notes with her handwritten notes.</p>
<p><strong>Rimowa</strong></p><p><strong>$490.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rimowa.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fluggage%2Fcolour%2Fwhite%2Fcabin-s%2F82352664.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Get her a sturdy (but wonderfully lightweight) carryon-on—so she can finally toss that old, broken suitcase.</p>
<p><strong>Artifact Uprising</strong></p><p>artifactuprising.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artifactuprising.com%2Fphoto-prints%2Fcustom-photo-calendar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Fill 12 months with photos for her to enjoy. After all these years of family vacations, weddings, graduation parties, and anniversaries, there's more than enough photography for you to pull from.</p>
<p><strong>Longchamp</strong></p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flongchamp-le-pliage-backpack%2F3023122&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Longchamp's nylon backpack will get her through any kind of hectic day. </p>
<p><strong>Simple Human</strong></p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsimplehuman-4-inch-sensor-makeup-mirror-compact%2F5100634&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This smart compact mirror automatically adjusts its own light when in use, making it the most useful accessory mom will pack in her purse.</p>
<p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>399.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HM1TYJS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This is the pinnacle of all kitchen appliances: a KitchenAid mixer to proudly display on the counter and to use for all her best baking.</p>
<p><strong>Google</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$179.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fnest-hub-max-smart-display-with-google-assistant-charcoal%2F6348562.p%3FskuId%3D6348562&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Bring her into the smart home era with the best smart home hub we've ever used. Just get ready for a lot of video messaging.</p>
<p><strong>Fossil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$285.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083T6BFN8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>A heart rate-tracking, Google Assistant-using smartwatch that's beautiful enough to wear every day, and so useful she won't want to spend a minute without it on her wrist.</p>
<p><strong>Vital Proteins</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G3Q6CT2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the mom who takes her nutrition seriously, Vital Proteins' mocha collagen creamer will make her morning cup of coffee double as a protein boost. </p>
<p><strong>Neato</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$249.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GCGVNLM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>After all those years of picking up your messes, this is the least you owe her: a robotic vacuum that'll do all the picking up automatically for her.</p>
<p><strong>Paper Source</strong></p><p>papersource.com</p><p><strong>$26.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papersource.com%2Fgifts%2Fsketch-custom-recipe-card-r5-171859309320.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the chef or baker who prefers to write her secret recipes down on paper.</p>
<p><strong>La Mer</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcreme-de-la-mer-moisturizing-cream%2F3057002&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Moms will appreciate a skincare indulgence, which is exactly what La Mer is.</p>
<p><strong>Smythson</strong></p><p>smythson.com</p><p><strong>$165.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smythson.com%2Fus%2Fazure-panama-concertina-sunglasses-case-1026670.html%3Fcgid%3D9A15&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>A crafted leather case to keep her favorite shades scratch-free while they get jostled around in her purse.</p>
<p><strong>Philips</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GXWDXBD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.2121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If she's having trouble winding down to fall asleep at night—even moms get addicted to smartphone scrolling—or waking up easily in the morning, a smart light on her nightstand will go a long way to help. This is wellness tech done right.</p>
<p><strong>Drybar</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbuttercup-blow-dryer-P378161&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Her hairstyles deserve a blow dryer this sophisticated.</p>
<p><strong>Gravity x Calm</strong></p><p>gravityblankets.com</p><p><strong>$269.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgravityblankets.com%2Fproducts%2Fgravity-calm-blanket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>A weighted blanket <em>and</em> a subscription to the Calm meditation and wellness app? Mom will never be stressed again (hopefully). </p>
<p><strong>Kate Spade</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$158.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fkate-spade-new-york-slim-leather-continental-wallet%3FID%3D3238053&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg2121%2Fmothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>When her wallet gets too crammed with cards and keepsakes, upgrade her to Kate Spade's classic style. </p>

A cool mom needs cool gifts. These'll do the trick.

From Esquire

Latest Stories

  • World Cup legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

    Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Indianapolis to host 2024 All-Star game after NBA calls off this season's due to COVID-19

    This season's All-Star game was officially canceled on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Pelé, Messi among those to pay tribute to Diego Maradona: 'Best player of my generation'

    Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

  • Shareef O'Neal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with LSU jersey number

    Shareef O'Neal found a way to honor his dad and Kobe Bryant at LSU.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 12 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -5 vs. Eagles?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by comedian Sean Green give their picks for the Seahawks-Eagles game on Monday Night.

  • Former Alabama linebacker and current crew member for Hendrick Motorsports killed in car crash

    Rowdy Harrell and his wife Blakley were killed Tuesday night just three days after they got married. Rowdy was a tire carrier for Alex Bowman's team.

  • Magical Day: A memorable Canadian one-off with the mighty Maradona

    It's a play that remains fresh in soccer coach Peter Pinizzotto's mind even though it happened nearly 25 years ago.Argentine great Diego Maradona — making a one-off appearance to play with brother Lalo in an exhibition game for Pinizzotto's Toronto Italia team — set the ball on the grass at Birchmount Stadium for a corner kick. He used that famous left foot to curl the ball into the net for the winning goal. "He scored from a corner kick and he was celebrating like he was a young kid still," Pinizzotto recalled Wednesday after news broke that Maradona had died at age 60."You could see how much he loved to win. He hated to lose."A person close to Maradona told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday of a heart attack. Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital two weeks earlier following brain surgery.The legendary midfielder led his country to a World Cup title in 1986 and is considered one of the sport's all-time greats. A junior star in the mid-1970s in Argentina, he later played for Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla before retiring in 1997 after a three-year run back home with Boca Juniors.Maradona was well past his playing prime when he came to the Ontario capital in September 1996 to visit his brother, who spent a few seasons with Toronto Italia in the defunct Canadian National Soccer League. Team owner Pasquale Fioccola suggested to Lalo that perhaps his brother might like to dress for the exhibition game against the CNSL all-stars. With Diego on board and the necessary hurdles cleared, No. 10 eventually trotted out on the modest pitch — some 6,000 spectators packed the stands — in Toronto Italia colours."It was unbelievable," Fioccola said from Toronto. "I still don't believe it now, that I had Maradona play for my team."For a player who had shone on the sport's biggest stages in front of massive audiences, this exhibition in a lower-level league was a tad different. Still, Maradona was passionate and energetic on game day, making sure that he warmed up properly and that team motivation was high, Pinizzotto said."For him, it was almost like another important game," he said.Maradona's second-half goal ended up being the difference in a 2-1 victory. "He was friendly. He didn't play a show-off," Fioccola said. "He was normal, friendly (with) everybody. He shook hands with everybody and he gave (an autograph) if anybody asked him for it."Maradona came off as a substitute with a few minutes left to play, mainly to avoid the crush of fans at game's end. ""I remember all our players were so excited," Pinizzotto said from Woodbridge, Ont. "They all wanted to be a part of being on the field with him. He was not what he was when he was a few years younger but you could see that he still had magic. "For him to score out of the corner, he still had the left foot that was like magic."Fioccola said Maradona, who grew up in a poor area near Buenos Aires, told him he didn't have proper shoes when he first learned how to play and that he'd kick a small rock instead of a ball."He became the best because he played with his heart," he said. "One thing I've got to say about Diego, when he had a uniform on he played for the uniform he wore. He didn't play just for money. He gave his heart when he played."On one memorable day in 1996, he played for the Toronto Italia uniform.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020. With files from The Associated Press. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Deandre Baker has a big believer as he attempts to revive his career with the Chiefs: Deion Sanders

    Not only has "Prime Time" championed Baker's potential since before he was drafted, he thinks he's found the perfect landing spot.

  • Boucher says big contract won't change him; taking care of his mom is a priority

    Chris Boucher's story has played out like a feel-good sports movie, the kind where everyone cheers for the underdog.Riding an overnight bus as a homeless teenager. Dropping out of high school and working as a cook in a Montreal chicken restaurant. Tearing his ACL in his senior college season at Oregon and going undrafted.Three years later, the 27-year-old re-signed with the Toronto Raptors for a two-year deal reportedly worth US$13.5 -- the richest contract in NBA history for a Canadian who went undrafted. A reporter pointed out that now he can buy a restaurant."It was really hard before, so it’s a lot easier now," Boucher said. The Raptors on Wednesday officially announced the re-signing of Boucher and signing of Aron Baynes, who hopefully will fill the centre spots left vacant by Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.The 27-year-old Boucher averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 block last season, injecting energy off the bench.His hefty contract is the latest chapter in his can't-make-this-stuff up story that saw him rise through Raptors 905, earning both MVP and defensive player of the year in the G League.Boucher said the new deal won't change him as a person. "I think through the years I’ve realized who I was and the people I need to be around, and COVID-19 also kind of structured me a little better on what I need, what’s important," he said. "I think money won’t change that. It's definitely going to help me with my family. I don't want my mom to work no more. That's definitely one thing I’m going to take care of. And . . . I think just to try to keep the love of basketball, try to get better, not get too comfortable and learn from my mistakes."A couple of hours after Boucher's Zoom call, Baynes virtually met the Toronto media. Sprinkling his answers with "mate" and "cheers," the New Zealand-born Aussie showed why he's so popular.He has one of the most popular athlete fan accounts on Twitter with 62,000 followers. The account heralded his signing with Toronto, posting: "TARONTO RAPTORS" and "TAMPA BAYNES," the latter in reference to the Raptors' temporary home base to start the season.The account also posted a tweet defending Baynes' three-point shot along with Kyle Lowry's age when a reporter predicted the Raptors would be worse this season because of those factors. "Aron Baynes had already proven that his three-pointer is real and Kyle Lowry will never drop off for he is immortal," the post said. Baynes said the account makes him laugh. "They're usually pretty entertaining so to me there's a lot of positivity coming from it, which kind of goes against the grain . . . it's bringing in more positivity on social media and it's a good thing so I definitely follow them and I have a good laugh a lot of the time," Baynes said. Baynes as asked whether the bushy beard has made him popular."I have no idea mate," Baynes said. "The beard has just been something that the missus told me one day 'you're going to grow a beard out,' so I pick my battles and that wasn't one I cared to fight about. "Everyone says 'happy wife, happy life' but I kind of subscribe to the 'mildly irritated wife, more entertaining life,'" he added with a laugh.While Baynes' three-point shooting cooled down slightly after a sizzling start last season, with Phoenix the 6-10 forward shot a career-best 35.1 per cent from long distance. He also averaged career highs of 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.2 minutes. He scored 20 or more points seven times, including a career-high 37 points against Portland on March 6. Improving at the three-point line has been a major focus for Baynes since his rookie season in San Antonio in 2012-13. He saw how the league was evolving to favour three-point shooting, and in particular, what Golden State was doing."The early discussions I've had with (head coach Nick Nurse), he's said, 'Look, we're going to need you to be aggressive and Kyle's great at finding guys, and he's going to give you a lot of time and space,’" Baynes said."I'm looking forward to going out there. But at the same time, I'm never trying to force it, I'm trying to find the best shot for the team. And that's what Toronto's been about over the years, is trying to find the best shot."Baynes, who signed a two-year deal reportedly worth $14.3 million, should see more of the floor this season than ever before. He's looking forward to it. And while he's 33, his message is: never stop improving. "Working under Nick and with the other coaches, there are definitely things I can learn more and get better at," he said. "But yeah, I feel very confident that I'm going to be able to go out there and try and work for it."The body feels good. We’ve had nine months now to get the body feeling right, so I’m going into it in the best shape I’ve been in, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and getting to work."Training camps open on Dec. 1, while the regular season tips off on Dec. 22.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Fantasy Football Week 12 Bold Predictions: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt both set to go off

    Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have the type of matchup where both of them can deliver RB1 finishes. What other things do our analysts see happening in Week 12?

  • Why USWNT GM Kate Markgraf understands the program's mentality better than any executive has before

    As the USWNT prepares to face the Netherlands Friday in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, Markgraf talks about her job, her goals, working during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 12 expert cheat sheet

    Our five fantasy football experts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Week 12.

  • Federal Liberal government tables bill to legalize single-event sports betting

    Federal Justice Minister David Lametti is expected to introduce legislation as soon as Thursday to legalize single-event sports betting in Canada — ending a decades-old prohibition on gambling that experts say has funnelled billions of dollars into the black market. The proposed government legislation, if passed, would allow gamblers to place a bet on the outcome of a single sports game, like a football match or a hockey game. Currently, sports bettors in Canada are limited to "parlay" bets — meaning they have to place bets on more than one game, and pick the winning team in each contest, to see any sort of windfall. The odds of a winning parlay bet are low. Canadians spend roughly $500 million a year on parlay bets through lottery games like Pro-Line. MPs from communities with large casinos — notably Windsor and Niagara Falls in Ontario — have been pushing the federal government to remove a single line in the Criminal Code that restricts gambling to parlays to give a boost to Canadian gambling operations, which face increasing pressure from foreign online outfits and U.S. casinos. Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, who was elected last fall to represent Windsor-Tecumseh, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he's been "working hard since day one" to push the government to make the necessary Criminal Code changes, which could allow casinos like Caesars Windsor or racetracks like Toronto-based Woodbine to offer enhanced sports wagering. "Excited our government will be introducing single sports betting legislation this week," he said in the post. "Total team effort." A spokesperson for Lametti declined to comment on legislation that has not yet been introduced in Parliament. Paul Burns, the president of Canadian Gaming Association, said he's happy that years of advocacy work by MPs and local communities finally pushed the government to stem the tide of wagered money moving offshore. "It's just been a horrendous year for our businesses," Burns said, adding pandemic-related health and safety measures have devastated in-person gaming at casinos and racetracks. "It doesn't cost the federal government a thing but it gives us another product, another channel, to help us attract customers back to our businesses when it's safe to do so." There's already a similar bill from Conservative Saskatchewan MP Kevin Waugh on the Commons order paper that would make it lawful for a provincially licensed entity to allow betting on a single sporting event or athletic contest. While provinces and territories control gambling operations in Canada, all operators work within the limits of the federal Criminal Code, which addresses gambling regulations and laws. Burns said the expectation is that the government will simply replicate Waugh's bill (it's a single line) in its own legislation. Government legislation is often easier to pass in Parliament than private member's bills because the government has more levers to pull to get bills through both houses of Parliament in a timely manner. NDP MP Brian Masse, who represents Windsor West, also introduced a private member's bill in 2016 that would have made changes similar to those the Liberal government is now considering. The government voted against that legislation, citing major sports leagues' claim that single-event betting might lead to match-fixing. But that opposition was blunted when sports leagues — including the NBA and NHL — partnered with U.S.-based casino operators like MGM Resorts to bolster sports betting in the U.S. As recently as January, a spokesperson for Lametti told CBC News that gambling law reforms were not an "immediate priority" for the minister. Canadians gamble $14 billion annually on sports events The pandemic has blown big holes in federal and provincial budgets and the legalization of this sort of betting could produce some much-needed government revenue. An estimated $14 billion in annual sports betting — $10 billion through the black market through bookies and $4 billion more through off-shore online outlets, according to figures from the Canadian Gaming Association — is wagered by Canadians via illegal channels beyond the regulatory control of the government. The biggest draw for these other outlets is the fact that they allow bettors to gamble on just one game. Federal and provincial governments don't get a cut of the money flowing through these illegal channels, Burns said, and the legislative change will put Canadian casinos and gambling sites on an even playing field with those who already offer these bets illegally. "Sports betting is such a huge part of the online business. It will really just allow Canadian companies to compete. Everyone will have the same regulatory relationship," Burns said. "It's encouraging. The industry has been asking for this for over a decade. Substantial revenues flow to unregulated, illegal operations and offshore Internet sites without providing any financial benefits to Canadians." A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned decades-old federal limits on sports betting in states other than Nevada. The result has been a push by state lawmakers — notably in New Jersey and border states like New York and Michigan — to legalize single-game bets at casinos and racetracks and online. Single-event legalization has unleashed a revenue boom for state coffers already. New Jersey casinos collected $4.5 billion in revenue last year alone. "Communities like Niagara and Windsor — they're competing with sports betting across border. Now, they'll have a new product to entice customers to come back to their properties when they're able to do so, safely," Burns said.