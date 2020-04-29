This 3-Move Rainy Day Workout Burns Fat In 30 Minutes (And You Can Stay Indoors)

There are days when even the most zealous of lockdown 5k runners and committed quarantine free-weight fanatics simply don't fancy exercising. Let's be honest here, staying fit at home is a lot more approachable when the sun is shining and you can supplement your workout with a good dose of Vitamin D.

But if you've woken up to dreary rain, then your fitness doesn't have to take a day off. In fact, with the right format and a little motivation, you can push yourself just as hard while sheltering indoors.

This session, designed by Men's Health's fitness editor, Andrew Tracey, is a 30-minute alternating EMOM (that stands for 'every minute on the minute'). Put simply, you're going to be cycling through three simple bodyweight movements, completing the listed reps at the beginning of every minute, then resting for the remainder, before going on to the next movement at the begging of the following movement. Keep going for 30 minutes for a grand total of 10 full rounds of the three-move circuit.

It will feel easy for the first couple of goes around. But the EMOM protocol catches up with you as the workout develops, as the reps start to take slightly longer and your time resting consequently decreases. But stick it out, because the metabolic stress all those reps put on your body will rip through body fat, while building strength in you arms, chest, back and lower body, as well as adding in some sneaky abs work for good measure.

Start a timer and turn inclement weather into an opportunity. Go hard, stay at home.