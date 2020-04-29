This 3-Move Rainy Day Workout Burns Fat In 30 Minutes (And You Can Stay Indoors)

Using basic movements, you'll smash through calories and build muscular strength and definition at home

<p>There are days when even the most zealous of lockdown 5k runners and committed quarantine free-weight fanatics simply don't fancy exercising. Let's be honest here, staying fit at home is a lot more approachable when the sun is shining and you can supplement your workout with a good dose of Vitamin D. </p><p>But if you've woken up to dreary rain, then your fitness doesn't have to take a day off. In fact, with the right format and a little motivation, you can push yourself just as hard while sheltering indoors. </p><p>This session, designed by Men's Health's fitness editor, Andrew Tracey, is a 30-minute alternating EMOM (that stands for 'every minute on the minute'). Put simply, you're going to be cycling through three simple bodyweight movements, completing the listed reps at the beginning of every minute, then resting for the remainder, before going on to the next movement at the begging of the following movement. Keep going for 30 minutes for a grand total of 10 full rounds of the three-move circuit. </p><p>It will feel easy for the first couple of goes around. But the EMOM protocol catches up with you as the workout develops, as the reps start to take slightly longer and your time resting consequently decreases. But stick it out, because the metabolic stress all those reps put on your body will rip through body fat, while building strength in you arms, chest, back and lower body, as well as adding in some sneaky abs work for good measure. </p><p>Start a timer and turn inclement weather into an opportunity. Go hard, stay at home. </p>
<p><b>10 reps</b></p><p>Squat down and place both hands on the floor between your feet. Jump your feet back into the top of a press-up and lower your chest to the ground (A). Straighten your arms and hop your feet forwards, before jumping into the air with hands on your head (B).</p>
<p><strong>15 reps</strong></p><p>Keeping your core tight (A), lower your chest to the floor (B), then press up. Changing your grip helps, so do a set with arms wide, then the next in the normal position. Squeeze your glutes and abs to stay strong as you start to fatigue.</p>
<p><strong>20 reps</strong></p><p>Standing tall with your hands on your head (A), keep your chest up and sink your hips back, before bending your knees to drop your thighs until they are at least parallel to the floor (B). No half-reps here, please. Then drive up. Take deep breaths and find a rhythm.</p>
