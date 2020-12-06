Gift Wrapping Ideas to Make Your Presents Stand Out Under the Tree

  • <p>There's no denying that Christmas is the season for giving. Whatever <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g2077/christmas-presents/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas presents" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas presents</a> you decide to gift your loved ones are sure to be thoughtful, but we think there's a way to make the gesture even more meaningful: the best gift wrapping ideas. Yes, we encourage you to ditch the store-bought paper in favor of one of the following wrapping designs that are more like <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/g903/holiday-craft-projects-1209/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas craft ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas craft ideas</a>. The reason? You'll soon find that these ideas not only have beautiful results, but they're also super easy to pull off and personalize. And because they're so pretty, your friends and family might want to take their time opening their Christmas presents, rather than tearing right into it. </p><p>Another benefit of these best gift wrapping ideas? It may just result in a new Christmas tradition. Plus, it makes opening gifts and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g2190/stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stocking stuffers</a> way more special. And at the end of the day, we're pretty sure that's what the Christmas season is about—making memories with your friends and family. Ready to see all of our favorite gift wrapping ideas that you can create right now? We've rounded up some of the easiest tutorials from our favorite bloggers right here. (And not sure <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/g900/how-to-wrap-a-gift/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how to wrap a gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">how to wrap a gift</a> in general? No problem.)</p>
    Gift Wrapping Ideas to Make Your Presents Stand Out Under the Tree

    There's no denying that Christmas is the season for giving. Whatever Christmas presents you decide to gift your loved ones are sure to be thoughtful, but we think there's a way to make the gesture even more meaningful: the best gift wrapping ideas. Yes, we encourage you to ditch the store-bought paper in favor of one of the following wrapping designs that are more like Christmas craft ideas. The reason? You'll soon find that these ideas not only have beautiful results, but they're also super easy to pull off and personalize. And because they're so pretty, your friends and family might want to take their time opening their Christmas presents, rather than tearing right into it.

    Another benefit of these best gift wrapping ideas? It may just result in a new Christmas tradition. Plus, it makes opening gifts and stocking stuffers way more special. And at the end of the day, we're pretty sure that's what the Christmas season is about—making memories with your friends and family. Ready to see all of our favorite gift wrapping ideas that you can create right now? We've rounded up some of the easiest tutorials from our favorite bloggers right here. (And not sure how to wrap a gift in general? No problem.)

    Gift Wrapping Ideas to Make Your Presents Stand Out Under the Tree

  Make it obvious whose gift this is by affixing a big paper mâché letter of their first initial on top of the box. The added bonus is that the letter is also a fun décor gift too!

Get the tutorial at Inspired by Charm.

SHOP RIBBON
    First Initial Decoration Idea

    Make it obvious whose gift this is by affixing a big paper mâché letter of their first initial on top of the box. The added bonus is that the letter is also a fun décor gift too!

    Get the tutorial at Inspired by Charm.

    SHOP RIBBON

  Wrap your gifts in plain Kraft paper and then cut out big, multicolored polka dots to make a gift that's worthy to sit under any tree.

Get the tutorial at Polka Dot Chair.

SHOP KRAFT PAPER
    Polka Dot Idea

    Wrap your gifts in plain Kraft paper and then cut out big, multicolored polka dots to make a gift that's worthy to sit under any tree.

    Get the tutorial at Polka Dot Chair.

    SHOP KRAFT PAPER

  Turn your wrapped gift into a mini winter wonderful with this super clever craft-slash-wrapping idea. 

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

SHOP RIBBON
    Miniature Winter Scene Idea

    Turn your wrapped gift into a mini winter wonderful with this super clever craft-slash-wrapping idea.

    Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

    SHOP RIBBON

  Wrapping jewelry can be difficult, because you don't want anything getting tangled. These festive wreath and tree cutouts turn your gifts into artwork!

Get the tutorial at Sarah Hearts.

SHOP CARDSTOCK
    Earring Tree and Necklace Wreath Idea

    Wrapping jewelry can be difficult, because you don't want anything getting tangled. These festive wreath and tree cutouts turn your gifts into artwork!

    Get the tutorial at Sarah Hearts.

    SHOP CARDSTOCK

  Any kid in your life would love to receive a gift wrapped in this adorable packaging. It might almost be too cute to rip open!

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

SHOP CARD STOCK
    Bubblegum Gift Wrap Idea

    Any kid in your life would love to receive a gift wrapped in this adorable packaging. It might almost be too cute to rip open!

    Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

    SHOP CARD STOCK

  There are a lot of things to love about this super cute and personalized gift wrap idea. Adding a photo of yourself and your giftee also gives the bonus gift of a sweet keepsake!

Get the tutorial at Inspired by Charm.

SHOP WASHI TAPE
    Photo Gift Tag Idea

    There are a lot of things to love about this super cute and personalized gift wrap idea. Adding a photo of yourself and your giftee also gives the bonus gift of a sweet keepsake!

    Get the tutorial at Inspired by Charm.

    SHOP WASHI TAPE

  Do you want to build a snowman...out of presents? Your kids will love unwrapping this cute stack of gifts.

Get the tutorial at Smart School House.

SHOP RIBBON
    Cardboard Box Snowman Idea

    Do you want to build a snowman...out of presents? Your kids will love unwrapping this cute stack of gifts.

    Get the tutorial at Smart School House.

    SHOP RIBBON

  Searching for the perfect thing to use for your custom wrapping paper? Start with what's outside your back door! Pine needles make a quick and easy mini Christmas tree that you can put on all of your Christmas gifts.

Get the tutorial at A Piece of Rainbow.

SHOP WHITE PAINT
    Mini Christmas Tree Gift Wrapping Idea

    Searching for the perfect thing to use for your custom wrapping paper? Start with what's outside your back door! Pine needles make a quick and easy mini Christmas tree that you can put on all of your Christmas gifts.

    Get the tutorial at A Piece of Rainbow.

    SHOP WHITE PAINT

  Not every present has to be wrapped with the same paper—especially if it's a teenage girl gift. We think they'll prefer this DIY emoji paper to something more traditional.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

SHOP COLORFUL PAPER
    Emoji Gift Wrapping Idea

    Not every present has to be wrapped with the same paper—especially if it's a teenage girl gift. We think they'll prefer this DIY emoji paper to something more traditional.

    Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

    SHOP COLORFUL PAPER

  Repurpose an old book page by cutting out the shape of a Christmas tree, snowflake, or reindeer to paste on your gifts.

Get the tutorial at Thistlewood Farms. 

SHOP MINI BELLS
    Book Page Wrapping Paper Idea

    Repurpose an old book page by cutting out the shape of a Christmas tree, snowflake, or reindeer to paste on your gifts.

    Get the tutorial at Thistlewood Farms.

    SHOP MINI BELLS

  Yarn is a handy gift wrapping material for two reasons: It's a great way to secure your gifts and it's a gorgeous, homespun accent on against brown paper. Wrap it multiple times to create a Christmas tree or personalized monogram.

Get the tutorial at The Shady Acre.

SHOP YARN
    Yarn Wrapping Idea

    Yarn is a handy gift wrapping material for two reasons: It's a great way to secure your gifts and it's a gorgeous, homespun accent on against brown paper. Wrap it multiple times to create a Christmas tree or personalized monogram.

    Get the tutorial at The Shady Acre.

    SHOP YARN

  Make small trinkets, gift cards, and other tiny gifts look grand with this festive wreath label you can throw on any small paper bag.

Get the tutorial at Damask Love.

SHOP PAPER BAGS
    DIY Christmas Wreath Label

    Make small trinkets, gift cards, and other tiny gifts look grand with this festive wreath label you can throw on any small paper bag.

    Get the tutorial at Damask Love.

    SHOP PAPER BAGS

  Create your very own fleet of reindeer with this easy craft that you can display under your tree or anywhere in your home. 

Get the tutorial at Frog Prince Paperie.

SHOP RED RIBBON
    Rudolph Gift Wrap

    Create your very own fleet of reindeer with this easy craft that you can display under your tree or anywhere in your home.

    Get the tutorial at Frog Prince Paperie.

    SHOP RED RIBBON

  Forage your backyard for tree clippings, pinecones, and other pieces of fresh greenery to top your gifts. Fast and free—it doesn't get better than that!

Get the tutorial at Happy Grey Lucky.

SHOP BROWN WRAPPING PAPER
    Natural Elements

    Forage your backyard for tree clippings, pinecones, and other pieces of fresh greenery to top your gifts. Fast and free—it doesn't get better than that!

    Get the tutorial at Happy Grey Lucky.

    SHOP BROWN WRAPPING PAPER

  You can use this DIY holiday stamp (fashioned from a lint roller) to craft your holiday cards, too.

Get the tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.

SHOP GREEN STAMP PADS
    DIY Stamp Wrapping Paper

    You can use this DIY holiday stamp (fashioned from a lint roller) to craft your holiday cards, too.

    Get the tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.

    SHOP GREEN STAMP PADS

  Feature Rudolph all over your wrapping paper by using your thumb and colorful ink pads to recreate this pattern.

Get the tutorial at Splash of Something.

SHOP RED POM POMS
    Reindeer Thumbprint Paper

    Feature Rudolph all over your wrapping paper by using your thumb and colorful ink pads to recreate this pattern.

    Get the tutorial at Splash of Something.

    SHOP RED POM POMS

  Sometimes paper just won't cut it. These simple bags, adorned with merry messages, work for gifts of all shapes and sizes.

Get the tutorial at The Beauty Dojo.

SHOP PAPER LUNCH BAGS
    Easy DIY Holiday Paper Bags

    Sometimes paper just won't cut it. These simple bags, adorned with merry messages, work for gifts of all shapes and sizes.

    Get the tutorial at The Beauty Dojo.

    SHOP PAPER LUNCH BAGS

  Buy in bulk and you can create this ex-straw-dinary gift wrap idea on the cheap. 

Get the tutorial at Splash of Something.

SHOP PAPER STRAWS
    DIY Paper Straw Star Gift Toppers

    Buy in bulk and you can create this ex-straw-dinary gift wrap idea on the cheap.

    Get the tutorial at Splash of Something.

    SHOP PAPER STRAWS

  Mix and match tartan prints in festive colors for a stylish and colorful statement, like blogger Nora Murphy. 

SHOP PLAID WRAPPING PAPER
    Plaid Patterns

    Mix and match tartan prints in festive colors for a stylish and colorful statement, like blogger Nora Murphy.

    SHOP PLAID WRAPPING PAPER

  Make your gifts even sweeter by adorning them with everyone's favorite Christmas candy. 

Get the tutorial at Nourish and Nestle.

SHOP CANDY CANES
    Candy Cane Topper

    Make your gifts even sweeter by adorning them with everyone's favorite Christmas candy.

    Get the tutorial at Nourish and Nestle.

    SHOP CANDY CANES

  Sprigs of rosemary and pepperberry perk up these presents wrapped in kraft paper.

SHOP BROWN WRAPPING PAPER
    Rustic Elegance

    Sprigs of rosemary and pepperberry perk up these presents wrapped in kraft paper.

    SHOP BROWN WRAPPING PAPER

  These colorful creations add wow factor to humble brown paper packages.

Honeycomb Ornaments: Cut 1 ½" and 2 ½" half circles from honeycomb paper. Hot-glue one side of folded half circle to package; unfold and glue other side of sphere to box. Use a silver paint pen to draw ornament hangers.

Paper Straw Christmas Tree: Use a pencil to draw a triangle on the top of package. Cut paper straws in graduated lengths to fit horizontally within triangle. Adhere with hot-glue. Cut two 1" pieces of straw and glue vertically at base to form a trunk. Weave a piece of string down the length of tree, adhering with dots of hot-glue along the way. Glue small buttons along length of string.

Yarn Pom-Pom Twirl yarn around four fingers 50 times. Cut excess yarn and slide loop off fingers, making sure that it doesn't unravel. Cinch at middle with yarn. Use scissors to cut loops and fluff with fingers. Wrap package with coordinating yarn, using ends to tie on pom-pom.

SHOP HONEYCOMB CRAFT PADS
    Gift Toppers

    These colorful creations add wow factor to humble brown paper packages.

    Honeycomb Ornaments: Cut 1 ½" and 2 ½" half circles from honeycomb paper. Hot-glue one side of folded half circle to package; unfold and glue other side of sphere to box. Use a silver paint pen to draw ornament hangers.

    Paper Straw Christmas Tree: Use a pencil to draw a triangle on the top of package. Cut paper straws in graduated lengths to fit horizontally within triangle. Adhere with hot-glue. Cut two 1" pieces of straw and glue vertically at base to form a trunk. Weave a piece of string down the length of tree, adhering with dots of hot-glue along the way. Glue small buttons along length of string.

    Yarn Pom-Pom Twirl yarn around four fingers 50 times. Cut excess yarn and slide loop off fingers, making sure that it doesn't unravel. Cinch at middle with yarn. Use scissors to cut loops and fluff with fingers. Wrap package with coordinating yarn, using ends to tie on pom-pom.

    SHOP HONEYCOMB CRAFT PADS

  Making packaging to be proud of requires little more than thread and scrap paper. Let soft goods shine—sans box—by layering two pieces of kraft paper together and drawing your chosen shape (star, stocking, or other Yuletide symbol) on the top piece. Cut through both layers of paper, then sandwich a gift between the two shapes and stitch along the edges using contrasting thread.

SHOP BROWN WRAPPING PAPER
    Paper Gift Packets

    Making packaging to be proud of requires little more than thread and scrap paper. Let soft goods shine—sans box—by layering two pieces of kraft paper together and drawing your chosen shape (star, stocking, or other Yuletide symbol) on the top piece. Cut through both layers of paper, then sandwich a gift between the two shapes and stitch along the edges using contrasting thread.

    SHOP BROWN WRAPPING PAPER

  Graphic designer Joy D. Cho dresses up Kraft paper with festive masking tape, alternating horizontal and vertical strips to mimic ribbon. A snowflake fashioned from frayed candy cane colored paper straws becomes the crowning glory.

SHOP BROWN WRAPPING PAPER
    Mix Tape

    Graphic designer Joy D. Cho dresses up Kraft paper with festive masking tape, alternating horizontal and vertical strips to mimic ribbon. A snowflake fashioned from frayed candy cane colored paper straws becomes the crowning glory.

    SHOP BROWN WRAPPING PAPER

  Freebie road maps and atlas pages serve as great graphic gift wrap. Instead of tying a bow on top, thread thin cord through a vintage button and knot tightly to secure.

SHOP ROAD MAPS
    Road Map

    Freebie road maps and atlas pages serve as great graphic gift wrap. Instead of tying a bow on top, thread thin cord through a vintage button and knot tightly to secure.

    SHOP ROAD MAPS

  Butcher paper becomes the perfect backdrop for stag silhouettes. Print and cut out our templates, then trace onto newsprint or construction paper and cut out. Tape in place and finish with twine.

SHOP BUTCHER PAPER
    Deer Silhouettes

    Butcher paper becomes the perfect backdrop for stag silhouettes. Print and cut out our templates, then trace onto newsprint or construction paper and cut out. Tape in place and finish with twine.

    SHOP BUTCHER PAPER

  To create these winning packages, Nany Laboz glued vintage game boards and pieces to plain cardboard boxes. Incomplete games often sell for only a few dollars at flea markets and garage sales so they only look like they cost a fortune!

SHOP BLACK RIBBON
    Game Time

    To create these winning packages, Nany Laboz glued vintage game boards and pieces to plain cardboard boxes. Incomplete games often sell for only a few dollars at flea markets and garage sales so they only look like they cost a fortune!

    SHOP BLACK RIBBON

  Got a box of crayons? Then you can replicate printmaker/graphic designer Adrienne Wong's abstract print. The designer channeled her inner grade-schooler by sandwiching colorful wax shavings between layers of tissue paper (three on the top and three on the bottom) and ironing them until the wax melted. After wrapping, she adorned the gift with an asymmetrically placed satin ribbon and a cluster of tissue dahlias.

SHOP TISSUE PAPER
    Artistic

    Got a box of crayons? Then you can replicate printmaker/graphic designer Adrienne Wong's abstract print. The designer channeled her inner grade-schooler by sandwiching colorful wax shavings between layers of tissue paper (three on the top and three on the bottom) and ironing them until the wax melted. After wrapping, she adorned the gift with an asymmetrically placed satin ribbon and a cluster of tissue dahlias.

    SHOP TISSUE PAPER

  Karen Bartolomei of Grapevine invitations repurposed "Jingle Bells" sheet music to create a whimsical package with festive cheer. She enlarged the music on a copier, and then printed it onto thick paper. A satin bow and jumble of—what else?—jingle bells provide the finishing touches.

SHOP HOLIDAY SHEET MUSIC
    Musical

    Karen Bartolomei of Grapevine invitations repurposed "Jingle Bells" sheet music to create a whimsical package with festive cheer. She enlarged the music on a copier, and then printed it onto thick paper. A satin bow and jumble of—what else?—jingle bells provide the finishing touches.

    SHOP HOLIDAY SHEET MUSIC

  • <p>Infuse new life into a thrift-store shirt and brooch. Not only is the result eco-friendly, but, as gift wrap designer <a href="http://www.furochic.com/index.php" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenn Playford" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jenn Playford</a> points out, when you remove the brooch and unpin the shirt, you've got three gifts in one.</p>
    Ready-to-Wear

    Infuse new life into a thrift-store shirt and brooch. Not only is the result eco-friendly, but, as gift wrap designer Jenn Playford points out, when you remove the brooch and unpin the shirt, you've got three gifts in one.

  • <p>Include a cookie in your gift tag for an unexpected treat. Simply write a message on a piece of card stock cut to size, and insert the card and a cookie in the cellophane envelope. Punch two holes through the envelope with a hole puncher, and loop a ribbon through and tie.</p>
    Tag Team

    Include a cookie in your gift tag for an unexpected treat. Simply write a message on a piece of card stock cut to size, and insert the card and a cookie in the cellophane envelope. Punch two holes through the envelope with a hole puncher, and loop a ribbon through and tie.

  There's no need for gift tags with Personalized Gift Wrap from Namemaker.com. Customize your wrapping paper to display classic holiday greetings or a loved one's name. And the festive paper options from "Hip Holiday" to "Peppy Mint" and "Merry & Bright" will have you whistling carols before you're done wrapping the gift.
    Name Game

    There's no need for gift tags with Personalized Gift Wrap from Namemaker.com. Customize your wrapping paper to display classic holiday greetings or a loved one's name. And the festive paper options from "Hip Holiday" to "Peppy Mint" and "Merry & Bright" will have you whistling carols before you're done wrapping the gift.

  This technique is an easy way to keep gift wrapping clean and classy this holiday season. To personalize your gift tag, add a small letter sticker to the ball ornament. 

Get the tutorial at SallyJShim.
    Ball Ornament String Wrapping

    This technique is an easy way to keep gift wrapping clean and classy this holiday season. To personalize your gift tag, add a small letter sticker to the ball ornament.

    Get the tutorial at SallyJShim.

  For this patterned ode to Christmas trees, you'll need paper card stock, scissors, a sewing machine, 2-inch rubber eraser, and a black ink stamp pad. 

Get the tutorial at Hello Glow.
    Black Tree Garland and Stamped Wrapping Paper

    For this patterned ode to Christmas trees, you'll need paper card stock, scissors, a sewing machine, 2-inch rubber eraser, and a black ink stamp pad.

    Get the tutorial at Hello Glow.

  Bring some joy to the world with this sparkly and festive gift wrap. Green and red make for a spirited design you'll turn to every winter.

Get the tutorial at Uncommon Designs.
    Boxwood Wrapped "Joy" Gift Wrapping

    Bring some joy to the world with this sparkly and festive gift wrap. Green and red make for a spirited design you'll turn to every winter.

    Get the tutorial at Uncommon Designs.

  With black kraft paper and some white paint markers, these creative packages will look great underneath your tree. 

Get the tutorial at Going Home to Roost.
    Christmas Chalkboard Packaging

    With black kraft paper and some white paint markers, these creative packages will look great underneath your tree.

    Get the tutorial at Going Home to Roost.

  Why stop at your tree when decorating with Christmas lights? Print and cut out colorful bulbs, fold each in half, and use a glue pen to attach to twine. Then, simply wrap around your package
    Christmas Light Wrapping Paper

    Why stop at your tree when decorating with Christmas lights? Print and cut out colorful bulbs, fold each in half, and use a glue pen to attach to twine. Then, simply wrap around your package and secure with tape.

    Get the tutorial at Boxwood Avenue.

  • <p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">A fun, creative way to top your gifts with holiday cheer. Use a Sharpie to draw on a car and tie on the bottle brush tree with some string. </span></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.growingspaces.net/2015/12/6-fun-gift-wrap-ideas-for-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Growing Spaces" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Growing Spaces</a>. </strong></p>
    Car and Tree

    A fun, creative way to top your gifts with holiday cheer. Use a Sharpie to draw on a car and tie on the bottle brush tree with some string.

    Get the tutorial at Growing Spaces.

  • <p>Turn unwrapping gifts into a game-filled activity the kids will love. Crayons and toy cards will entertain your little ones for a few moments before the frenzy of opening presents commences.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.linesacross.com/2012/12/interactive-gift-wrap-for-kids.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lines Across" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lines Across</a>. </strong></p>
    Interactive Gift Wrap

    Turn unwrapping gifts into a game-filled activity the kids will love. Crayons and toy cards will entertain your little ones for a few moments before the frenzy of opening presents commences.

    Get the tutorial at Lines Across.

  • <p>This beautiful wreath and craft paper design is a definite go-to. It makes plain brown wrapping paper a whole lot prettier. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.craftberrybush.com/2014/12/craft-paper-and-boxwood-wreath-gift-wrap.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Craftberry Bush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Craftberry Bush</a>. </strong></p>
    Craft Paper and Boxwood Wreath Gift Wrap

    This beautiful wreath and craft paper design is a definite go-to. It makes plain brown wrapping paper a whole lot prettier.

    Get the tutorial at Craftberry Bush.

  • <p>Give the gift of mystery this Christmas with this fun puzzle wrapped around your presents. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.thedieline.com/blog/2011/3/9/word-puzzle-universal-wrapping-paper.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Dieline" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Dieline</a>.</strong></p>
    Word Puzzle Wrapping Paper

    Give the gift of mystery this Christmas with this fun puzzle wrapped around your presents.

    Get the tutorial at The Dieline.

  • <p>Cut, fold, and glue your way to classic red bow perfection. It's a last-minute decor idea you'll want to use atop all your gifts. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.thesweetestoccasion.com/2012/11/diy-duct-tape-gift-wrap/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Sweetest Occasion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Sweetest Occasion</a>. </strong></p>
    Duct Tape Gift Wrap Bow

    Cut, fold, and glue your way to classic red bow perfection. It's a last-minute decor idea you'll want to use atop all your gifts.

    Get the tutorial at The Sweetest Occasion.

  • <p>Dress your presents in edible details this year. And don't worry, these gingerbread biscuits will hold up until Christmas morning—<span class="redactor-invisible-space">everyone will need a snack to fuel them for the rest of the holiday festivities. </span></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://blog.decoratorsnotebook.co.uk/christmas/homemade-gingerbread-gift-tags-garlands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Decorator's Notebook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Decorator's Notebook</a>. </strong></p>
    Gingerbread Gift Tags and Garlands

    Dress your presents in edible details this year. And don't worry, these gingerbread biscuits will hold up until Christmas morning—everyone will need a snack to fuel them for the rest of the holiday festivities.

    Get the tutorial at Decorator's Notebook.

  • <p>Bring the North Pole to your home for the holidays with the spirit of Santa Claus right in your wrapping paper.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.nobiggie.net/5-festive-ways-to-wrap-a-gift/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:No Biggie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">No Biggie</a>. </strong></p>
    Santa's Belt

    Bring the North Pole to your home for the holidays with the spirit of Santa Claus right in your wrapping paper.

    Get the tutorial at No Biggie.

  • <p>Wrap wood tape—vertically and horizontally<span class="redactor-invisible-space">—around winter-inspired paper. Finish with twine and a wood snowflake. </span></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://inspiredbycharm.com/2015/12/12-creative-wrapping-ideas.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inspired by Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inspired by Charm</a>. </strong></p>
    Snowflake Wrapping and Wood Tape

    Wrap wood tape—vertically and horizontally—around winter-inspired paper. Finish with twine and a wood snowflake.

    Get the tutorial at Inspired by Charm.

  • <p>Those receiving your gifts will <em>fa-la-la-la</em>-love this musical idea. After all, <span class="redactor-invisible-space">every Christmas morning needs a little melody. </span></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.maisondepax.com/2013/12/thats-a-wrap.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maison de Pax" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maison de Pax</a>.</strong></p>
    Sheet Music

    Those receiving your gifts will fa-la-la-la-love this musical idea. After all, every Christmas morning needs a little melody.

    Get the tutorial at Maison de Pax.

  • <p>Hot glue three pieces of sliced wood together, add little branches for arms, and cut a hat and scarf from some felt. Final embellishments and glitter make <span class="redactor-invisible-space">for adorable gift decor.</span></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://findinghomefarms.com/gift-wrapping-ideas-wood-slice-wreath-snowman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Finding Home Farms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Finding Home Farms</a>.</strong></p>
    Wood Slice Snowman Wrapping

    Hot glue three pieces of sliced wood together, add little branches for arms, and cut a hat and scarf from some felt. Final embellishments and glitter make for adorable gift decor.

    Get the tutorial at Finding Home Farms.

  • <p>Grab some old newspapers, and you can dress up a gift in a way that's both eye-catching and eco-friendly.</p>
    Black, White, and Red All Over

    Grab some old newspapers, and you can dress up a gift in a way that's both eye-catching and eco-friendly.

  • <p><a href="http://papercupdesign.com/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paper + Cup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paper + Cup</a> owner Minhee Cho treats boxes as a blank canvas. She wrapped these gifts in tissue paper, added silhouettes from a clip-art book, and covered them with a glossy layer of cellophane. Speech bubbles stickers placed by reindeer makes a clever gift tag—and a nice final touch.<br></p>
    Shadow Boxes

    Paper + Cup owner Minhee Cho treats boxes as a blank canvas. She wrapped these gifts in tissue paper, added silhouettes from a clip-art book, and covered them with a glossy layer of cellophane. Speech bubbles stickers placed by reindeer makes a clever gift tag—and a nice final touch.

  • <p>Cushion your presents with candy! Replace boring Styrofoam with swirls of minty goodness, then wrap your gifts in the red-and-white color combination for an eye-catching display.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/g903/holiday-craft-projects-1209/#slide-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Festive Christmas and Holiday Craft Projects" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Festive Christmas and Holiday Craft Projects</strong></a></p>
    Peppermint Package

    Cushion your presents with candy! Replace boring Styrofoam with swirls of minty goodness, then wrap your gifts in the red-and-white color combination for an eye-catching display.

    RELATED: Festive Christmas and Holiday Craft Projects

