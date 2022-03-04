28 Spanish Recipes That Will Transport You Straight To Spain

To ease our perpetual wanderlust, we’ve been focusing on regional cuisine, letting our taste buds experience different cultures even when we can’t. When we’re in the mood for simple, flavorful cuisine, we think of Spain, known for its seafood and heavy use of olive oil and garlic (our faves!). While not all of these recipes are perfectly authentic, join us in getting inspired by these 28 recipes for your own kitchen journey from the coast to the cities of Spain. ¡Olé!
You may be familiar with Spanish cuisine through one of its most popular offshoots, the tapas bar. It’s a perfect concept really — multiple courses of little appetizers, so you can try lots of different dishes, like fried calamari or bacon-wrapped dates, without getting full. Serve alongside a pitcher of sangria (white or red) for the full experience. If you’re feeling extra fancy, go for a glass of Spanish cava — or use it to make any of our bubbly cocktails to serve alongside your meal.
Because of Spain’s location along the Iberian Peninsula, many of its national dishes contain seafood. We’ve included a few more traditional ones, like paella, and some only influenced by Spanish cuisine, like our lemon garlic shrimp. If you’re not one for seafood, there’s also a number of vegetarian dishes, like lentil soup or paella verdura, too.
And we can't forget the sweet dishes. We love comfort foods like arroz con leche or flan for breakfast or dessert, and churros as an anytime snack.
