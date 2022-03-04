28 Spanish Recipes That Will Transport You Straight To Spain

  • <p>To ease our perpetual wanderlust, we’ve been focusing on regional cuisine, letting our taste buds experience different cultures even when we can’t. When we’re in the mood for simple, flavorful cuisine, we think of Spain, known for its seafood and heavy use of olive oil and garlic (our faves!). While not all of these recipes are perfectly authentic, join us in getting inspired by these 28 recipes for your own kitchen journey from the coast to the cities of Spain. ¡Olé!</p><p>You may be familiar with Spanish cuisine through one of its most popular offshoots, the tapas bar. It’s a perfect concept really — multiple courses of little appetizers, so you can try lots of different dishes, like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35396283/fried-calamari-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fried calamari" class="link ">fried calamari</a> or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30500756/easy-bacon-wrapped-dates-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bacon-wrapped dates" class="link ">bacon-wrapped dates</a>, without getting full. Serve alongside a pitcher of sangria (<a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27103875/white-wine-sangria-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white" class="link ">white</a> or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19601715/easy-red-sangria-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red" class="link ">red</a>) for the full experience. If you’re feeling extra fancy, go for a glass of Spanish cava — or use it to make any of our <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/new-years/g196/champagne-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bubbly cocktails" class="link ">bubbly cocktails</a> to serve alongside your meal.</p><p>Because of Spain’s location along the Iberian Peninsula, many of its national dishes contain seafood. We’ve included a few more traditional ones, like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27483011/easy-paella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paella" class="link ">paella</a>, and some only influenced by Spanish cuisine, like our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55657/easy-lemon-garlic-shrimp-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lemon garlic shrimp" class="link ">lemon garlic shrimp</a>. If you’re not one for seafood, there’s also a number of vegetarian dishes, like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25240121/instant-pot-lentil-soup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lentil soup" class="link ">lentil soup</a> or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36973210/vegetarian-paella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paella verdura" class="link ">paella verdura</a>, too.</p><p>And we can't forget the sweet dishes. We love comfort foods like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28712015/easy-rice-pudding-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arroz con leche" class="link ">arroz con leche</a> or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27104074/easy-flan-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flan" class="link ">flan</a> for breakfast or dessert, and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27117110/easy-churros-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:churros" class="link ">churros</a> as an anytime snack.</p><p>For more region-specific ideas, check out our list of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1003/fast-homemade-asian-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asian" class="link ">Asian</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1393/traditional-mexican-food-0710/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mexican" class="link ">Mexican</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/menus/g2616/italian-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Italian" class="link ">Italian</a>, and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g4016/greek-food-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek" class="link ">Greek</a> dishes.</p>
  • <p>Paella might seem intimidating, but we promise it's not!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27483011/easy-paella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best-Ever Paella" class="link ">Best-Ever Paella</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>Spanish Tortilla is a delicious and simple vegetarian frittata for any time of day. Ours is made with a genius shortcut: potato chips!</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30982221/best-spanish-tortilla-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spanish Tortilla" class="link "><strong>Spanish Tortilla</strong></a> recipe.</p>
  • <p>Originally created by La Viña Bar in San Sebastian, Spain, this cheesecake is baked without a crust and at a higher temperature than its American counterpart, resulting in a caramelized outer layer with a light and creamy middle.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36942729/basque-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Basque Cheesecake" class="link ">Basque Cheesecake</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>Best for cooling off in the heat of late summer, when the tomatoes turn juicy and sweet.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27794655/easy-gazpacho-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gazpacho" class="link "><strong>Gazpacho</strong></a> recipe.</p>
  • <p><em>Calamares Fritos</em> are one of Spain's most loved tapas.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35396283/fried-calamari-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fried Calamari" class="link "><strong>Fried Calamari</strong></a> recipe. </p>
  • <p>Our version of this Spanish classic is light and bubbly, due to the addition of seltzer water and the perfect ratio of wine to brandy.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19601715/easy-red-sangria-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red Sangria" class="link ">Red Sangria</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>The churros you find in Spain will typically be coated in sugar, so skip the cinnamon here for a truly authentic experience.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27117110/easy-churros-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homemade Churros" class="link "><strong>Homemade Churros</strong></a> recipe.</p>
  • <p>The quintessential Spanish <em>tapas</em> appetizer.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30500756/easy-bacon-wrapped-dates-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bacon-Wrapped Dates" class="link ">Bacon-Wrapped Dates</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>These <em>gambas al ajillo</em> make for an easy weeknight dinner or appetizer. Pro move: Grab some crusty bread.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55657/easy-lemon-garlic-shrimp-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemon Garlic Shrimp" class="link ">Lemon Garlic Shrimp</a></strong> recipe. </p>
  • <p>Inspired by a pair of delicious tomato-and-spinach-based chickpea stews from Sevilla, Spain, this chickpea stew is humble, hearty, and lovely in its simplicity.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34645454/chickpea-stew-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chickpea Stew" class="link ">Chickpea Stew</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>Flan never goes out of style.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27104074/easy-flan-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best-Ever Flan" class="link ">Best-Ever Flan</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>You can serve this <em>arroz con leche</em> warm or cold, as breakfast or dessert.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28712015/easy-rice-pudding-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rice Pudding" class="link ">Rice Pudding </a></strong>recipe.</p>
  • <p>While empanadas originate from Galicia, Spain, stuffed pastry can be found on nearly every culture's menu. Once you've got the pastry down, you can pretty much stuff them with anything!</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a52606/beef-empanadas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cheesy Beef Empanadas" class="link "><strong>Cheesy Beef Empanadas</strong> </a>recipe.</p>
  • <p>Spanish Rice with a little Mexican flair.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25416825/spanish-rice-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tomato-Garlic Spanish Rice" class="link "><strong>Tomato-Garlic Spanish Rice</strong></a> recipe.</p>
  • <p>Similar to the Spanish <em>tarta de almendras</em>, this almond cake is lovely as dessert or breakfast with coffee or tea.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36815201/almond-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Almond Cake" class="link "><strong>Almond Cake</strong></a> recipe.</p>
  • <p>While this recipe isn't <em>super</em> authentic to the original Catalonian version (which uses a special kind of peppers called nyora), roasted red bell peppers are the next best thing for this nutty, spicy-sweet sauce that's great as a dip or a pasta sauce.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36599952/romesco-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Romesco Sauce" class="link ">Romesco Sauce</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>It's more common in Spain to use red wine for sangria, but this white wine version makes for a more refreshing summer option.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27103875/white-wine-sangria-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Sangria" class="link ">White Sangria</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>This dish will transport you straight to the Mediterranean seaside.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54228/steamed-mussels-recipe-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mussels with Tomatoes and Garlic" class="link "><strong>Mussels with Tomatoes and Garli</strong>c</a> recipe.</p>
  • <p>Serve these seared scallops with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36599952/romesco-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:romesco sauce" class="link ">romesco sauce</a> and crusty bread for the true Spanish tapas experience.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a15325/seared-scallops-recipe-fw0311/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seared Scallops" class="link ">Seared Scallops</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>This is an easy one-pot meal that doesn't taste like one!</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/nutrition/a27244890/best-arroz-con-pollo-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arroz Con Pollo" class="link "><strong>Arroz Con Pollo</strong></a> recipe.</p>
  • <p>The vegan version of Spanish paella!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36973210/vegetarian-paella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Veggie Paella (Paella Verdura)" class="link ">Veggie Paella (Paella Verdura) </a></strong>recipe.</p>
  • <p>Chorizo refers to a variety of sausages originating from Spain's Iberian Peninsula, and now you can make your own at home.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32292595/chorizo-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best-Ever Chorizo" class="link ">Best-Ever Chorizo</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>Try and find Spanish paprika for this weeknight all-star dish. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19446411/paprika-chicken-rice-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paprika Chicken & Rice" class="link ">Paprika Chicken & Rice</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>Every family in Spain has their own take on lentil soup, and this is our Instant Pot version. Feel free to add chorizo or potatoes to make it even more authentic.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25240121/instant-pot-lentil-soup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instant Pot Lentil Soup" class="link "><strong>Instant Pot Lentil Soup</strong></a> recipe.</p>
  • <p>While salt cod is more traditionally Spanish, this baked cod is a good introduction to this fall apart-tender fish.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21960798/best-baked-cod-fish-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Perfect Baked Cod" class="link ">Perfect Baked Cod</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>Originating in another coastal town, San Francisco, CA, Cioppino is reminiscent of Spanish seafood stews.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a31098212/cioppino-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cioppino" class="link ">Cioppino</a></strong> recipe.</p>
  • <p>Reminiscent of Spanish <em>champinones al ajillo</em>, these garlic butter mushrooms make a great side or appetizer.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24520074/garlic-butter-mushrooms-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garlic Butter Mushrooms" class="link ">Garlic Butter Mushrooms</a> </strong>recipe.<em><br></em></p>
  • <p>These aren't at all authentic, but are SERIOUSLY tasty.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51065/churro-almonds-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Churro Almonds" class="link ">Churro Almonds </a></strong>recipe. </p>
