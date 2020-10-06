Seriously Cute (and Creepy) Halloween Cupcake Ideas

The entire month of October — the 31st, especially — is basically an open invitation to eat Halloween desserts and Halloween candy all day, every day. When it comes time to host a Halloween party, festive and fun Halloween cupcakes should always be on the menu. You're in luck: Any one of these adorable Halloween cupcake ideas will easily add some fright (and sugar!) to your holiday festivities. Whether you opt for box mix, totally homemade, or a combination of the two, try these easy decorating ideas to transform chocolate, vanilla, and spiced cupcakes into a spooktacular treat fit for the most eerie occasion of the year. Bust out the candy eyeballs, plastic spiders, and colored frosting to bring these ghost, witch, zombie, and monster cupcakes back to life (from the dead, of course). Plus, since your kids get a sugar high from trick-or-treating, it's only fair that these Halloween cupcake recipes will help you get your sweet fix. Don’t fret — your kids will love 'em, too.

Looking for more desserts to serve at your party? Add additional eeriness to your dessert table with delicious Halloween cookies and Halloween cake recipes. Then wash it all down with one of these crowd-pleasing Halloween cocktails or kid-friendly mocktails.