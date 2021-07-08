Kitchen hacks to make your food last longer
- 1/26
Make sure your fridge is at the right temperature
- 2/26
Save avocados with lemon juice
- 3/26
Wash produce just before you use it
- 4/26
Store greens with paper towels
- 5/26
Revive old lettuce with cold water
- 6/26
Rinse berries in a mild vinegar solution
- 7/26
Turn old vegetables into stock
- 8/26
Store cookies with bread
- 9/26
Store fresh herbs in damp paper towels
- 10/26
Freeze herbs in oil
- 11/26
Turn herbs into a compound butter
- 12/26
Turn stale bread into croutons ...
- 13/26
… Or breadcrumbs
- 14/26
Hard boil old eggs
- 15/26
Store milk at the back of the fridge
- 16/26
Keep vegetables in the crisper drawer
- 17/26
Wrap the tops of bananas with plastic wrap
- 18/26
Transform old bananas into banana bread
- 19/26
Place veggies upright in water
- 20/26
Keep grapes on the stem
- 21/26
Put mushrooms in a paper bag
- 22/26
Remove the tops of root vegetables
- 23/26
Store tomatoes on the counter
- 24/26
Transfer grains to airtight containers
- 25/26
Keep alliums and potatoes in ventilated bags
- 26/26
Put meat on the bottom shelf of your fridge
The Daily Meal Staff
There are some foods with unexpectedly long shelf lives. But for every can of beans or jar of honey, there are the foods that seem to spoil the moment you bring them home. In fact, you're likely storing many of your groceries wrong. Use these tips, tricks and leftover ideas for extending the life and use of your fresh produce, milk, meat and more. Because reducing food waste is better for your wallet and the environment.