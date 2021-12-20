28 Gifts for the Royal Family Super Fan in Your Life

  • <p>While you can't gift the royal fan in your life an invitation to tea with the Queen, you <em>can</em> wrap up a little Windsor-related merch this holiday season. Read on for gift ideas for the friend who got up at the crack of dawn for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g14522381/prince-harry-meghan-markle-royal-wedding-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry and Meghan's wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Harry and Meghan's wedding</a> and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/g20052313/kate-middleton-prince-william-royal-wedding-2011-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will and Kate's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Will and Kate's</a>, and is biding time until <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a30729276/the-crown-season-5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Crown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Crown</a></em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a30729276/the-crown-season-5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:season 5" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> season 5</a> by planning to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a32894233/princess-diana-movie-spencer-news/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:see Spencer multiple times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">see <em>Spencer</em> multiple times</a>.</p><p>From an HRH sweatshirt to a stack full of royal family-themed coffee table books, here are 25+ ideas for fans of the royal family.</p>
  • <p><strong>MeghansMirror</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F741530231%2Fmirrormeg-hrh-collection-sweatshirt-in&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Know someone who'd like to wear their royal watcher status emblazoned upon their chest? Consider giving them an HRH sweatshirt. </p>
    Know someone who'd like to wear their royal watcher status emblazoned upon their chest? Consider giving them an HRH sweatshirt.

  • <p>birdies.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbirdies.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-flats-starling-black-velvet%3Fvariant%3D12593983881296&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now that we're all spending a bit more time at home, a royal-approved slipper that doubles as a comfy loafer makes for the perfect everyday shoe. </p>
    Now that we're all spending a bit more time at home, a royal-approved slipper that doubles as a comfy loafer makes for the perfect everyday shoe.

  • <p><strong>Town & Country</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950785092?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Town & Country</em>'s contributing editor Victoria Murphy explores Queen Elizabeth's life in photos in this new book, which looks lovely on a coffee table, but is equally as interesting to pick up and read.</p>
    Town & Country's contributing editor Victoria Murphy explores Queen Elizabeth's life in photos in this new book, which looks lovely on a coffee table, but is equally as interesting to pick up and read.

  • <p><strong>Rizzoli</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0847863190?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Being Prince Philip's godson comes with some perks. In his coffee table book, <em>Buckingham Palace: The Interiors</em>, designer Ashley Hicks takes readers inside the royal residence with photos of rooms rarely seen by the public.</p>
    Being Prince Philip's godson comes with some perks. In his coffee table book, Buckingham Palace: The Interiors, designer Ashley Hicks takes readers inside the royal residence with photos of rooms rarely seen by the public.

  • <p>rowingblazers.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Frowingblazers.com%2Fproducts%2Fsheep-sweater-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dress the part for your next rewatch of <em>The Crown</em> in Princess Diana's iconic black sheep sweater.</p>
    Dress the part for your next rewatch of The Crown in Princess Diana's iconic black sheep sweater.

  • <p><strong>Rizzoli</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0847864286?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Getty photographer Chris Jackson<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12092034/prince-william-prince-harry-photos-continuing-princess-diana-legacy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has been photographing the British royal family for over a decade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> has been photographing the British royal family for over a decade</a>. His book <em>Modern Monarchy</em> highlights favorite images of the Queen, Will, Kate, and the rest of the Windsors, and would be a welcome addition to any royal enthusiast's coffee table.</p>
    Getty photographer Chris Jackson has been photographing the British royal family for over a decade. His book Modern Monarchy highlights favorite images of the Queen, Will, Kate, and the rest of the Windsors, and would be a welcome addition to any royal enthusiast's coffee table.

  • <p>rothys.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Frothys.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-point-black-solid&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Win over your Meghan Markle-loving sister with a pair of the Duchess of Sussex's go-to travel flats. Sustainably made from recycled plastic, these go-everywhere flats are great for everything from long plane rides to walks on the beach—just take it from Meghan who wore them for just that <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a23890910/meghan-markle-club-monaco-dress-melbourne-australia-royal-tour-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on the royal tour in Melbourne" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on the royal tour in Melbourne</a> a few years ago.</p>
    Win over your Meghan Markle-loving sister with a pair of the Duchess of Sussex's go-to travel flats. Sustainably made from recycled plastic, these go-everywhere flats are great for everything from long plane rides to walks on the beach—just take it from Meghan who wore them for just that on the royal tour in Melbourne a few years ago.

  • <p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>gucci.com</p><p><strong>$2750.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gucci.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fpr%2Fwomen%2Fhandbags%2Ftop-handle-bags-for-women%2Fgucci-diana-mini-tote-bag-p-65566117QDT1175&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This year, Gucci brought back Princess Diana's favorite tote, which would make for a luxurious gift under the tree this year. </p>
    This year, Gucci brought back Princess Diana's favorite tote, which would make for a luxurious gift under the tree this year.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.09</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0008368368?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Very few people know what life is really like inside Buckingham Palace, but a new book titled <em>The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe</em>, by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly offers readers a rare window into that world.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g37225190/royal-memoirs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:13 Juicy Royal Memoirs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">13 Juicy Royal Memoirs</a></p>
    Very few people know what life is really like inside Buckingham Palace, but a new book titled The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly offers readers a rare window into that world.

    More: 13 Juicy Royal Memoirs

  • <p><strong>Essie</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.83</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0030IMVZ6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Both Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton swear by Essie nail polish, in demure shades like the cult classic "ballet slippers." Better yet, at under $10, it's royal luxury at an affordable price.</p>
    Both Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton swear by Essie nail polish, in demure shades like the cult classic "ballet slippers." Better yet, at under $10, it's royal luxury at an affordable price.

  • <p>cuyana.com</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuyana.com%2Fluna-ear-jacket-earrings.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meghan has long been a fan of Cuyana and shortly after <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g34085279/cuyana-jewelry-launch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the brand launched a line of gold jewelry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the brand launched a line of gold jewelry</a>, the Duchess sported a delicate pair of ear jackets during a surprise appearance on <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a34131814/meghan-markle-archie-williams-americas-got-talent-2020-appeareance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:America's Got Talent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">America's Got Talent</a></em>.</p>
    Meghan has long been a fan of Cuyana and shortly after the brand launched a line of gold jewelry, the Duchess sported a delicate pair of ear jackets during a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.72</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/059343451X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This year, Meghan added another accomplishment to her ever-growing resume: children's book author. The book, which was sweetly illustrated by Christian Robinson is about “the special bond between father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes, and is inspired by her own husband Prince Harry and son Archie.”</p>
    This year, Meghan added another accomplishment to her ever-growing resume: children's book author. The book, which was sweetly illustrated by Christian Robinson is about “the special bond between father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes, and is inspired by her own husband Prince Harry and son Archie.”

  • <p><strong>AESOP</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Faesop-resurrection-rinse-free-hand-wash%2F4365910&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meghan Markle <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/travel-guide/a22811066/meghan-markle-travel-essentials/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:never travels without hand sanitizer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">never travels without hand sanitizer</a>. And who are we to question a Duchess? This one from Aesop smells luxe and kills bacteria while also moisturizing the skin. </p>
    Meghan Markle never travels without hand sanitizer. And who are we to question a Duchess? This one from Aesop smells luxe and kills bacteria while also moisturizing the skin.

  • <p><strong>Sarah Flint</strong></p><p>sarahflint.com</p><p><strong>$345.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sarahflint.com%2Fcollections%2Fflats-1%2Fproducts%2Fnatalie-saddle-vachetta&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sarah Flint's Natalie Flats, which Meghan wore on her first official appearance with Prince Harry, are a subtle nod to the Duchess of Sussex. If you know, you know. </p>
    Sarah Flint's Natalie Flats, which Meghan wore on her first official appearance with Prince Harry, are a subtle nod to the Duchess of Sussex. If you know, you know.

  • <p><strong>LEGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CVGV5JA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you can't take a trip to Buckingham Palace this year, building a LEGO replica of the stately royal residence might just be the next best thing.</p>
    If you can't take a trip to Buckingham Palace this year, building a LEGO replica of the stately royal residence might just be the next best thing.

  • <p>demellierlondon.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.demellierlondon.com%2Fthe-mini-venice.html%3Fcolor%3D113&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meghan, Camilla, and Beatrice all favor DeMellier's Mini Venice handbag, making it a thoughtful gift for your royally obsessed girlfriend.</p>
    Meghan, Camilla, and Beatrice all favor DeMellier's Mini Venice handbag, making it a thoughtful gift for your royally obsessed girlfriend.

  • <p><strong>Crown Archetype</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1524762288?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the ultimate fan of <em>The Crown</em>, this official companion book contains tons of historical background and archival photos from the early part of the Queen's reign by the show’s historical consultant, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a29873503/the-crown-netflix-tv-show-accuracy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal biographer Robert Lacey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal biographer Robert Lacey</a>.</p><p><strong>More</strong>: <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a30729276/the-crown-season-5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everything we know about The Crown season 5" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everything we know about <em>The Crown </em>season 5</a></p>
    For the ultimate fan of The Crown, this official companion book contains tons of historical background and archival photos from the early part of the Queen's reign by the show’s historical consultant, royal biographer Robert Lacey.

    More: Everything we know about The Crown season 5

  • <p>jenniferbehr.com</p><p><strong>$148.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jenniferbehr.com%2Fcollections%2Fbows%2Fproducts%2Fwide-velvet-bow-barrette%3Fvariant%3DBlack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An updated version of the Duchess of Cambridge's feminine hair accessory is a lovely stocking stuffer idea.</p>
    An updated version of the Duchess of Cambridge's feminine hair accessory is a lovely stocking stuffer idea.

  • <p><strong>COSMICwear</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$15.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F596958778%2Froyal-wedding-princess-diana-kate-meghan&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the royal family fan who doesn't want to take sides.</p>
    For the royal family fan who doesn't want to take sides.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.71</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1984824082?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meghan's first humanitarian effort as a royal was <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/a23281754/meghan-markle-cookbook-together/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Together, a charity cookbook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Together</em>, a charity cookbook</a>. Wrap up a copy for your favorite foodie friend and know that all the proceeds will be benefitting the Hubb Community Kitchen in London.</p>
    Meghan's first humanitarian effort as a royal was Together, a charity cookbook. Wrap up a copy for your favorite foodie friend and know that all the proceeds will be benefitting the Hubb Community Kitchen in London.

  • <p><strong>The Royal Collection Shop</strong></p><p>royalcollectionshop.co.uk</p><p><strong>£14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.royalcollectionshop.co.uk/christmas/windsor-castle-round-tower-decoration.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a touch of royal whimsy to your Christmas tree this year with a new Windsor Castle-themed ornament.</p>
    Add a touch of royal whimsy to your Christmas tree this year with a new Windsor Castle-themed ornament.

  • <p><strong>Bishop Michael Curry</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.51</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0525542892/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Relive Meghan and Harry's tradition-breaking wedding ceremony with Bishop Michael Curry's new book, <em>The Power of Love</em>, which includes not only the 2018 Royal Wedding sermon, but several others designed to "uplift and inspire."</p>
    Relive Meghan and Harry's tradition-breaking wedding ceremony with Bishop Michael Curry's new book, The Power of Love, which includes not only the 2018 Royal Wedding sermon, but several others designed to "uplift and inspire."

  • <p><strong>Jo Malone London</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjo-malone-london-orange-blossom-scented-home-candle%2F3010775&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If Jo Malone London's Orange Blossom scent was good enough for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/g20052313/kate-middleton-prince-william-royal-wedding-2011-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will and Kate's wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Will and Kate's wedding</a>, it's good enough for your work BFF (who happens to have discerning taste in candles).</p>
    If Jo Malone London's Orange Blossom scent was good enough for Will and Kate's wedding, it's good enough for your work BFF (who happens to have discerning taste in candles).

  • <p><strong>Celadon Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1250625084?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Royal fashion commentator Elizabeth Holmes takes her popular "So Many Thoughts" series off the phone and onto a page in her first book, <em>HRH</em>. </p>
    Royal fashion commentator Elizabeth Holmes takes her popular "So Many Thoughts" series off the phone and onto a page in her first book, HRH.

  • <p><strong>Fortnum & Mason</strong></p><p>fortnumandmason.com</p><p><strong>£8.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fortnumandmason.com%2Froyal-blend-tea-50-tea-bags&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a hostess gift this holiday season? Follow Meghan's lead and pair a tin of this Fortnum & Mason blend with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/a23853254/meghan-markle-homemade-banana-bread-austalia-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a loaf of homemade banana bread" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a loaf of homemade banana bread</a>.</p>
    Looking for a hostess gift this holiday season? Follow Meghan's lead and pair a tin of this Fortnum & Mason blend with a loaf of homemade banana bread.

  • <p><strong>Farrar, Straus and Giroux</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0374906041?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom can't stop raving about <em>The Crown</em>, gift her Craig Brown's <em>Ninety-Nine Glimpses of Princess Margaret</em>, a somewhat unorthodox biography of the Queen's rebellious sister.</p>
    If your mom can't stop raving about The Crown, gift her Craig Brown's Ninety-Nine Glimpses of Princess Margaret, a somewhat unorthodox biography of the Queen's rebellious sister.

  • <p><strong>Simon & Schuster</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1982114622?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.24287259%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meghan's dog Guy has had quite the ride over the past few years. A picture book titled <em>His Royal Dogness</em> tracks his adventures from a rescue shelter to member of the royal family.</p>
    Meghan's dog Guy has had quite the ride over the past few years. A picture book titled His Royal Dogness tracks his adventures from a rescue shelter to member of the royal family.

  • <p><strong>Veja</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fveja%2Fnet-sustain-v-10-leather-sneakers%2F1105361&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg24287259%2Froyal-family-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meghan Markle has been known to show off her sporty side with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a23941284/meghan-markle-style-invictus-games-sydney-2018-royal-tour-sneakers-veja/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a pair of Veja sneakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a pair of Veja sneakers</a>. They'd make a great gift for your eco-conscious aunt as the French shoe brand prides itself on transparency and environmental sustainability. </p>
    Meghan Markle has been known to show off her sporty side with a pair of Veja sneakers. They'd make a great gift for your eco-conscious aunt as the French shoe brand prides itself on transparency and environmental sustainability.

