27 Romantic TV Shows on Hulu to Stream When You Want All the Feels
Ally McBeal
Being Mary Jane
The Bisexual
The Bold Type
Dawson's Creek
Felicity
Four Weddings and a Funeral
The Game
Good Trouble
High Fidelity
How I Met Your Mother
If Loving You Is Wrong
Killing Eve
Looking For Alaska
Love, Victor
Man Seeking Woman
Melrose Place
The Mindy Project
Normal People
One Tree Hill
Pride and Prejudice
Scandal
Shadowhunters
This Is Us
Unreal
Younger
You're the Worst
There are plenty of components that make a TV show compelling to watch. There's action, drama, comedy, and intrigue - but you know what makes for truly great TV? Romance. There's nothing quite like sitting down to watch a show that you know is going to make your heart sing. Thankfully, often even the most serious series have at least one must-watch couple in them, and some shows are certainly more romance-centric than others. If you're searching for your new favorite show that's guaranteed to make you swoon, then take heart, because Hulu's selection of romantic TV shows is impressive.
Whether you want an earnest teenage drama like Dawson's Creek or something a bit goofy like Ally McBeal, there's a show for you on this list. So get ready to fall in love with these romantic TV shows on Hulu.