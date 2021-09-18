27 Romantic TV Shows on Hulu to Stream When You Want All the Feels

  • 1/28

    27 Romantic TV Shows on Hulu to Stream When You Want All the Feels

  • <p><strong>Ally McBeal</strong> is a '90s classic that follows Ally (<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Calista-Flockhart" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calista Flockhart">Calista Flockhart</a>) as she falls in and out of love while working at a law firm where all of her coworkers are equally bad at making good relationship decisions. Yes, things get a bit weird on this show (dancing babies and strange hallucinations), but it's a lighthearted, hilarious show that you can count on for drama, hijinks, and a dollop of romance. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/be5f7f99-ad45-40af-986b-550654fb6f52" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Ally McBeal on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Ally McBeal</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    2/28

    Ally McBeal

    Ally McBeal is a '90s classic that follows Ally (Calista Flockhart) as she falls in and out of love while working at a law firm where all of her coworkers are equally bad at making good relationship decisions. Yes, things get a bit weird on this show (dancing babies and strange hallucinations), but it's a lighthearted, hilarious show that you can count on for drama, hijinks, and a dollop of romance.

    Watch Ally McBeal on Hulu.

  • <p>In <strong>Being Mary Jane</strong>, a successful news anchor realizes she wants a career and a family and sets out to make all of her dreams come true. Of course, the road to love is never smooth, so expect plenty of false starts and (sexy) wrong turns along the way in this series starring <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Gabrielle-Union" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gabrielle Union">Gabrielle Union</a>. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/9f440742-ce0c-4d9f-9841-12e712ca57cc" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Being Mary Jane on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Being Mary Jane</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    3/28

    Being Mary Jane

    In Being Mary Jane, a successful news anchor realizes she wants a career and a family and sets out to make all of her dreams come true. Of course, the road to love is never smooth, so expect plenty of false starts and (sexy) wrong turns along the way in this series starring Gabrielle Union.

    Watch Being Mary Jane on Hulu.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The subject of sexual identity is at the core of the London-based <strong>The Bisexual</strong>. After taking a break from her long-term relationship with her girlfriend, Leila begins having relationships with men as she struggles with whether or not she's ready to identify as bisexual. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/4610a3b7-cbb8-49f5-b2d2-d77e22136fbf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch The Bisexual on Hulu.">Watch <strong>The Bisexual</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    4/28

    The Bisexual

    The subject of sexual identity is at the core of the London-based The Bisexual. After taking a break from her long-term relationship with her girlfriend, Leila begins having relationships with men as she struggles with whether or not she's ready to identify as bisexual.

    Watch The Bisexual on Hulu.

  • <p>Set at the office of the fictional <strong>Scarlet</strong> magazine, <strong>The Bold Type</strong> is first and foremost about three friends navigating their first real jobs postcollege. Amid the career-centered shenanigans, there are complex love stories that will completely draw you in.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/45c40273-0742-4324-af23-db4a484b3af3" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch The Bold Type on Hulu.">Watch <strong>The Bold Type</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    5/28

    The Bold Type

    Set at the office of the fictional Scarlet magazine, The Bold Type is first and foremost about three friends navigating their first real jobs postcollege. Amid the career-centered shenanigans, there are complex love stories that will completely draw you in.

    Watch The Bold Type on Hulu.

  • <p>Take a trip back to the '90s, and bask in the quality teen drama that is <strong>Dawson's Creek</strong>. From the hotly debated Dawson/Joey/Pacey love triangle to Jack's groundbreaking first kiss with another boy, <strong>Dawson's Creek</strong> is nothing short of iconic. It created the mold for so many iconic teen dramas that followed, so it's definitely worth a watch. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/e167b346-77f6-4694-982f-a611e42bef11" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Dawson's Creek on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Dawson's Creek</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    6/28

    Dawson's Creek

    Take a trip back to the '90s, and bask in the quality teen drama that is Dawson's Creek. From the hotly debated Dawson/Joey/Pacey love triangle to Jack's groundbreaking first kiss with another boy, Dawson's Creek is nothing short of iconic. It created the mold for so many iconic teen dramas that followed, so it's definitely worth a watch.

    Watch Dawson's Creek on Hulu.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Is Felicity's decision to go to college in New York City in order to be closer to her high school crush Ben wildly questionable? Absolutely. But it's also what leads to a highly contentious love triangle between Ben, Felicity, and Noel. And you can't forget about the criminally underrated romance between Sean and Meghan. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/9dbab8bc-1285-4694-8f97-582a6c9e7091" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Felicity on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Felicity</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    7/28

    Felicity

    Is Felicity's decision to go to college in New York City in order to be closer to her high school crush Ben wildly questionable? Absolutely. But it's also what leads to a highly contentious love triangle between Ben, Felicity, and Noel. And you can't forget about the criminally underrated romance between Sean and Meghan.

    Watch Felicity on Hulu.

  • <p>Cocreated by Mindy Kaling, <strong>Four Weddings and a Funeral</strong> is the TV adaptation of a classic '90s rom-com that follows four friends whose lives are rocked after attending a <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a> in London. What follows is a year of self-discovery and heartbreak for all of the leads, as they reexamine where they are in life and who they really want to be with. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/2e17b3b3-cadf-41ee-b8a2-59fe64c17f67" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Four Weddings and a Funeral on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Four Weddings and a Funeral</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    8/28

    Four Weddings and a Funeral

    Cocreated by Mindy Kaling, Four Weddings and a Funeral is the TV adaptation of a classic '90s rom-com that follows four friends whose lives are rocked after attending a wedding in London. What follows is a year of self-discovery and heartbreak for all of the leads, as they reexamine where they are in life and who they really want to be with.

    Watch Four Weddings and a Funeral on Hulu.

  • <p><strong>The Game</strong> is a romantic dramedy about the wives and girlfriends of pro football players who work behind the scenes to make sure their partners stay grounded. But in the process, the couples often find themselves hitting relationship roadblocks, falling in and out of love, and generally getting into all kinds of wild situations that make for excellent TV.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/56d49725-2143-41ac-b064-92a5c25f7ae7" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch The Game on Hulu.">Watch <strong>The Game</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    9/28

    The Game

    The Game is a romantic dramedy about the wives and girlfriends of pro football players who work behind the scenes to make sure their partners stay grounded. But in the process, the couples often find themselves hitting relationship roadblocks, falling in and out of love, and generally getting into all kinds of wild situations that make for excellent TV.

    Watch The Game on Hulu.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Good Trouble</strong> is a spinoff of the teen drama <strong>The Fosters</strong> that follows sisters Callie and Mariana to Los Angeles as they start their postcollege careers. Along the way, both women and their new friends end up navigating all manner of romantic entanglements.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/6d88a418-35fc-4d6b-8efe-85bb0cd12b77" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Good Trouble on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Good Trouble</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    10/28

    Good Trouble

    Good Trouble is a spinoff of the teen drama The Fosters that follows sisters Callie and Mariana to Los Angeles as they start their postcollege careers. Along the way, both women and their new friends end up navigating all manner of romantic entanglements.

    Watch Good Trouble on Hulu.

  • <p>Hulu's short-lived TV adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel <strong>High Fidelity</strong> starred Zoë Kravitz as a music-obsessed record-store owner who chronicles her top five heartbreaks as she searches for her forever person. Full of killer music and unforgettable romantic moments, this show definitely falls into the gone-too-soon category. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/52cb09be-ccc9-4eb4-9db8-f00b0443b2f5" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch High Fidelity on Hulu.">Watch <strong>High Fidelity</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    11/28

    High Fidelity

    Hulu's short-lived TV adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel High Fidelity starred Zoë Kravitz as a music-obsessed record-store owner who chronicles her top five heartbreaks as she searches for her forever person. Full of killer music and unforgettable romantic moments, this show definitely falls into the gone-too-soon category.

    Watch High Fidelity on Hulu.

  • <p>Yes, it takes nine long seasons for Ted to meet the titular mother, but <strong>How I Met Your Mother</strong> still serves up some seriously heartfelt moments along the way. From Ted stealing a blue french horn for Robin to the unforgettable two-minute date sequence, the journey is definitely better than the destination on this show. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/bc68ac79-3ace-4427-9ec0-5ee6f314d194" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch How I Met Your Mother on Hulu.">Watch <strong>How I Met Your Mother</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    12/28

    How I Met Your Mother

    Yes, it takes nine long seasons for Ted to meet the titular mother, but How I Met Your Mother still serves up some seriously heartfelt moments along the way. From Ted stealing a blue french horn for Robin to the unforgettable two-minute date sequence, the journey is definitely better than the destination on this show.

    Watch How I Met Your Mother on Hulu.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The relationships on <strong>If Loving You Is Wrong</strong> are deliciously messy. Set against the backdrop of an idyllic community, there are plenty of secrets and affairs hiding behind closed doors on this underrated drama from <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Tyler-Perry" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tyler Perry">Tyler Perry</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/d7441712-a528-4d61-874c-b531eee3e1dd" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch If Loving You Is Wrong on Hulu.">Watch <strong>If Loving You Is Wrong</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    13/28

    If Loving You Is Wrong

    The relationships on If Loving You Is Wrong are deliciously messy. Set against the backdrop of an idyllic community, there are plenty of secrets and affairs hiding behind closed doors on this underrated drama from Tyler Perry.

    Watch If Loving You Is Wrong on Hulu.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Sandra-Oh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sandra Oh">Sandra Oh</a> and Jodie Comer give a masterclass in sexual tension on <strong>Killing Eve</strong>. The heart-pounding game of cat and mouse between Eve and Villanelle keeps <strong>Killing Eve</strong> feeling electric - especially since you never know if these two women are going to kiss or kill each other. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/c9d3b601-54db-42d1-a1ed-8950cea491b1" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Killing Eve on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Killing Eve</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    14/28

    Killing Eve

    Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer give a masterclass in sexual tension on Killing Eve. The heart-pounding game of cat and mouse between Eve and Villanelle keeps Killing Eve feeling electric - especially since you never know if these two women are going to kiss or kill each other.

    Watch Killing Eve on Hulu.

  • <p>Based on a YA novel by John Green, <strong>Looking for Alaska</strong> is an earnest story about first love and tragedy. In hopes of becoming more grown up, Miles "Pudge" Halter enrolls in a boarding school, where he meets a new group of friends and the elusive Alaska, who immediately steals his heart. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/de237b2b-f39a-437a-ab5c-610c50298c20" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Looking For Alaska on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Looking For Alaska</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    15/28

    Looking For Alaska

    Based on a YA novel by John Green, Looking for Alaska is an earnest story about first love and tragedy. In hopes of becoming more grown up, Miles "Pudge" Halter enrolls in a boarding school, where he meets a new group of friends and the elusive Alaska, who immediately steals his heart.

    Watch Looking For Alaska on Hulu.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Love, Victor</strong> is a spinoff of the hit film <strong>Love, Simon</strong>, and it follows teenager Victor as he navigates high school, his home life, and his sexuality. Along the way, Victor finds himself experiencing his first love (and first heartbreak) in this warm and inclusive teen show about all of the drama that goes along with growing up. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/3cb4c446-d459-41a2-97d2-2ea9ed164ab7" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Love, Victor on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Love, Victor</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    16/28

    Love, Victor

    Love, Victor is a spinoff of the hit film Love, Simon, and it follows teenager Victor as he navigates high school, his home life, and his sexuality. Along the way, Victor finds himself experiencing his first love (and first heartbreak) in this warm and inclusive teen show about all of the drama that goes along with growing up.

    Watch Love, Victor on Hulu.

  • <p><strong>Man Seeking Woman</strong> is a surreal comedy about one man's romantic misadventures. Josh knows he wants to fall in love, but finding his perfect match proves to be more difficult than he expected as he navigates the modern dating scene, tries to ignore bad advice from his best friend, and attempts (and often fails) not to be his own worst enemy.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/140c13d8-a2fa-4649-9323-6b6d567f9f77" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Man Seeking Woman on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Man Seeking Woman</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    17/28

    Man Seeking Woman

    Man Seeking Woman is a surreal comedy about one man's romantic misadventures. Josh knows he wants to fall in love, but finding his perfect match proves to be more difficult than he expected as he navigates the modern dating scene, tries to ignore bad advice from his best friend, and attempts (and often fails) not to be his own worst enemy.

    Watch Man Seeking Woman on Hulu.

  • <p>They just don't make soapy dramas like <strong>Melrose Place</strong> anymore. This classic nighttime soap opera from TV auteur Aaron Spelling is about a group of young adults who all live in the same apartment building. And you better believe it's full of jaw-dropping twists and complicated relationships that will leave you shipping the most unexpected couples. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/c421908b-a56b-4250-af2b-a9e680e43507" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Melrose Place on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Melrose Place</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    18/28

    Melrose Place

    They just don't make soapy dramas like Melrose Place anymore. This classic nighttime soap opera from TV auteur Aaron Spelling is about a group of young adults who all live in the same apartment building. And you better believe it's full of jaw-dropping twists and complicated relationships that will leave you shipping the most unexpected couples.

    Watch Melrose Place on Hulu.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Mindy Kaling is a rom-com superfan, and her expert knowledge of the genre is on full display in <strong>The Mindy Project</strong>. As the titular Mindy, Kaling plays an ob-gyn who is unlucky in love, but that definitely doesn't stop her from trying to find her happily ever after, which might just come in the form of her prickly colleague Danny.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/6a9ba460-9474-481a-a3d8-dbc942f12355" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch The Mindy Project on Hulu.">Watch <strong>The Mindy Project</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    19/28

    The Mindy Project

    Mindy Kaling is a rom-com superfan, and her expert knowledge of the genre is on full display in The Mindy Project. As the titular Mindy, Kaling plays an ob-gyn who is unlucky in love, but that definitely doesn't stop her from trying to find her happily ever after, which might just come in the form of her prickly colleague Danny.

    Watch The Mindy Project on Hulu.

  • <p>Based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, <strong>Normal People</strong> is a tender story of first love between a star-crossed young couple in Ireland. Marianne and Connell hail from the same small town, but due to their different backgrounds, they might as well be from two different worlds. Still, they can't stop themselves from being drawn to each other throughout their young adulthood. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/57048262-2ca5-41ee-9b57-53bb9b9e1596" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Normal People on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Normal People</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    20/28

    Normal People

    Based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, Normal People is a tender story of first love between a star-crossed young couple in Ireland. Marianne and Connell hail from the same small town, but due to their different backgrounds, they might as well be from two different worlds. Still, they can't stop themselves from being drawn to each other throughout their young adulthood.

    Watch Normal People on Hulu.

  • <p>Look, there's no denying the later seasons of <strong>One Tree Hill</strong> are completely bonkers, but there's one thing this show always does well: romance. From the drama of the Brooke/Lucas/Peyton triangle to the completely swoon-worthy love story between Nathan and Haley, <strong>OTH</strong> never fails to make viewers fall hard for its young lovers. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/0fbd443f-25a6-4053-8dcb-a512e175583e" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch One Tree Hill on Hulu.">Watch <strong>One Tree Hill</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    21/28

    One Tree Hill

    Look, there's no denying the later seasons of One Tree Hill are completely bonkers, but there's one thing this show always does well: romance. From the drama of the Brooke/Lucas/Peyton triangle to the completely swoon-worthy love story between Nathan and Haley, OTH never fails to make viewers fall hard for its young lovers.

    Watch One Tree Hill on Hulu.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If you haven't seen the 1995 BBC miniseries adaptation of <strong>Pride and Prejudice</strong>, what are you waiting for? This incredible show paved the way for period dramas like <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Bridgerton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bridgerton"><strong>Bridgerton</strong></a> to be sexy, thanks in large part to Mr. Darcy's (<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Colin-Firth" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colin Firth">Colin Firth</a>) impromptu dip in a lake.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/bbdeec4e-ddf8-49e8-9152-28baea903902" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Pride and Prejudice on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Pride and Prejudice</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    22/28

    Pride and Prejudice

    If you haven't seen the 1995 BBC miniseries adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, what are you waiting for? This incredible show paved the way for period dramas like Bridgerton to be sexy, thanks in large part to Mr. Darcy's (Colin Firth) impromptu dip in a lake.

    Watch Pride and Prejudice on Hulu.

  • <p>It is a truth universally acknowledged that <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Grey%E2%80%99s-Anatomy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grey's Anatomy"><strong>Grey's Anatomy</strong></a> creator Shonda Rhimes can make any profession sexy, including media consultant to the president. In <strong>Scandal</strong>, Olivia Pope gets herself entangled in an all sorts of romantic drama, including an affair with the president himself and a far more grounded relationship with one of her coworkers.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/ef4342b5-3fb0-4b30-8fae-285347967776" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Scandal on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Scandal</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    23/28

    Scandal

    It is a truth universally acknowledged that Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes can make any profession sexy, including media consultant to the president. In Scandal, Olivia Pope gets herself entangled in an all sorts of romantic drama, including an affair with the president himself and a far more grounded relationship with one of her coworkers.

    Watch Scandal on Hulu.

  • <p>Based on a series of books by Cassandra Clare, <strong>Shadowhunters</strong> is a fantasy series about a young woman who discovers she's a human-angel hybrid. But, no offense to Clary, the real stars of this show are Alec and Magnus and their truly epic love story.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/a16cc211-5e77-4a35-93fd-6ea6a3d5ae36" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Shadowhunters on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Shadowhunters</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    24/28

    Shadowhunters

    Based on a series of books by Cassandra Clare, Shadowhunters is a fantasy series about a young woman who discovers she's a human-angel hybrid. But, no offense to Clary, the real stars of this show are Alec and Magnus and their truly epic love story.

    Watch Shadowhunters on Hulu.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Sure, <strong>This Is Us</strong> makes us cry on a weekly basis, but the family drama also provides some lovable romance. Whether you can't stop obsessing over how perfect Randall and Beth are or you're all in on the Jack and Rebecca flashbacks, there's no denying this show knows how to keep viewers coming back for more.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/9dc170da-85db-475d-9df4-6572f15ffb00" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch This Is Us on Hulu.">Watch <strong>This Is Us</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    25/28

    This Is Us

    Sure, This Is Us makes us cry on a weekly basis, but the family drama also provides some lovable romance. Whether you can't stop obsessing over how perfect Randall and Beth are or you're all in on the Jack and Rebecca flashbacks, there's no denying this show knows how to keep viewers coming back for more.

    Watch This Is Us on Hulu.

  • <p><strong>Unreal</strong> takes viewers behind the scenes of a <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/The-Bachelor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Bachelor"><strong>The Bachelor</strong></a>-style show to reveal all of the drama that goes down when the cameras aren't rolling. And though most of the relationships are manufactured, <strong>Unreal</strong>'s cynicism about love doesn't stop it from serving up some unforgettable relationships - especially in the first season.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/dcd85133-0465-410f-8792-aeb94ebd5755" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Unreal on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Unreal</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    26/28

    Unreal

    Unreal takes viewers behind the scenes of a The Bachelor-style show to reveal all of the drama that goes down when the cameras aren't rolling. And though most of the relationships are manufactured, Unreal's cynicism about love doesn't stop it from serving up some unforgettable relationships - especially in the first season.

    Watch Unreal on Hulu.

  • <p>In <strong>Younger</strong>, the newly divorced, 40-year-old Liza lies about her age in order to secure an entry-level gig at a publishing company. However, her lie becomes even more complicated when it extends to her personal life and the sexy bartender Josh, whom she can't seem to resist. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/a7e04b8d-3363-479f-ba54-e2901eada2ad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Younger on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Younger</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    27/28

    Younger

    In Younger, the newly divorced, 40-year-old Liza lies about her age in order to secure an entry-level gig at a publishing company. However, her lie becomes even more complicated when it extends to her personal life and the sexy bartender Josh, whom she can't seem to resist.

    Watch Younger on Hulu.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Romance isn't just for optimists and true-love believers. In fact, sometimes the most interesting relationships take place between people who insist love is nothing but a construct, much like the prickly couple at the center of the sharply funny romantic-comedy series <strong>You're the Worst</strong>. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/b0fede71-622f-42fe-b3e5-1c066540120b" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch You're the Worst on Hulu.">Watch <strong>You're the Worst</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
    28/28

    You're the Worst

    Romance isn't just for optimists and true-love believers. In fact, sometimes the most interesting relationships take place between people who insist love is nothing but a construct, much like the prickly couple at the center of the sharply funny romantic-comedy series You're the Worst.

    Watch You're the Worst on Hulu.

<p><strong>Ally McBeal</strong> is a '90s classic that follows Ally (<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Calista-Flockhart" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calista Flockhart">Calista Flockhart</a>) as she falls in and out of love while working at a law firm where all of her coworkers are equally bad at making good relationship decisions. Yes, things get a bit weird on this show (dancing babies and strange hallucinations), but it's a lighthearted, hilarious show that you can count on for drama, hijinks, and a dollop of romance. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/be5f7f99-ad45-40af-986b-550654fb6f52" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Ally McBeal on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Ally McBeal</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>In <strong>Being Mary Jane</strong>, a successful news anchor realizes she wants a career and a family and sets out to make all of her dreams come true. Of course, the road to love is never smooth, so expect plenty of false starts and (sexy) wrong turns along the way in this series starring <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Gabrielle-Union" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gabrielle Union">Gabrielle Union</a>. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/9f440742-ce0c-4d9f-9841-12e712ca57cc" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Being Mary Jane on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Being Mary Jane</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>The subject of sexual identity is at the core of the London-based <strong>The Bisexual</strong>. After taking a break from her long-term relationship with her girlfriend, Leila begins having relationships with men as she struggles with whether or not she's ready to identify as bisexual. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/4610a3b7-cbb8-49f5-b2d2-d77e22136fbf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch The Bisexual on Hulu.">Watch <strong>The Bisexual</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Set at the office of the fictional <strong>Scarlet</strong> magazine, <strong>The Bold Type</strong> is first and foremost about three friends navigating their first real jobs postcollege. Amid the career-centered shenanigans, there are complex love stories that will completely draw you in.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/45c40273-0742-4324-af23-db4a484b3af3" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch The Bold Type on Hulu.">Watch <strong>The Bold Type</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Take a trip back to the '90s, and bask in the quality teen drama that is <strong>Dawson's Creek</strong>. From the hotly debated Dawson/Joey/Pacey love triangle to Jack's groundbreaking first kiss with another boy, <strong>Dawson's Creek</strong> is nothing short of iconic. It created the mold for so many iconic teen dramas that followed, so it's definitely worth a watch. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/e167b346-77f6-4694-982f-a611e42bef11" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Dawson's Creek on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Dawson's Creek</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Is Felicity's decision to go to college in New York City in order to be closer to her high school crush Ben wildly questionable? Absolutely. But it's also what leads to a highly contentious love triangle between Ben, Felicity, and Noel. And you can't forget about the criminally underrated romance between Sean and Meghan. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/9dbab8bc-1285-4694-8f97-582a6c9e7091" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Felicity on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Felicity</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Cocreated by Mindy Kaling, <strong>Four Weddings and a Funeral</strong> is the TV adaptation of a classic '90s rom-com that follows four friends whose lives are rocked after attending a <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a> in London. What follows is a year of self-discovery and heartbreak for all of the leads, as they reexamine where they are in life and who they really want to be with. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/2e17b3b3-cadf-41ee-b8a2-59fe64c17f67" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Four Weddings and a Funeral on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Four Weddings and a Funeral</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p><strong>The Game</strong> is a romantic dramedy about the wives and girlfriends of pro football players who work behind the scenes to make sure their partners stay grounded. But in the process, the couples often find themselves hitting relationship roadblocks, falling in and out of love, and generally getting into all kinds of wild situations that make for excellent TV.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/56d49725-2143-41ac-b064-92a5c25f7ae7" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch The Game on Hulu.">Watch <strong>The Game</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p><strong>Good Trouble</strong> is a spinoff of the teen drama <strong>The Fosters</strong> that follows sisters Callie and Mariana to Los Angeles as they start their postcollege careers. Along the way, both women and their new friends end up navigating all manner of romantic entanglements.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/6d88a418-35fc-4d6b-8efe-85bb0cd12b77" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Good Trouble on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Good Trouble</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Hulu's short-lived TV adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel <strong>High Fidelity</strong> starred Zoë Kravitz as a music-obsessed record-store owner who chronicles her top five heartbreaks as she searches for her forever person. Full of killer music and unforgettable romantic moments, this show definitely falls into the gone-too-soon category. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/52cb09be-ccc9-4eb4-9db8-f00b0443b2f5" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch High Fidelity on Hulu.">Watch <strong>High Fidelity</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Yes, it takes nine long seasons for Ted to meet the titular mother, but <strong>How I Met Your Mother</strong> still serves up some seriously heartfelt moments along the way. From Ted stealing a blue french horn for Robin to the unforgettable two-minute date sequence, the journey is definitely better than the destination on this show. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/bc68ac79-3ace-4427-9ec0-5ee6f314d194" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch How I Met Your Mother on Hulu.">Watch <strong>How I Met Your Mother</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>The relationships on <strong>If Loving You Is Wrong</strong> are deliciously messy. Set against the backdrop of an idyllic community, there are plenty of secrets and affairs hiding behind closed doors on this underrated drama from <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Tyler-Perry" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tyler Perry">Tyler Perry</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/d7441712-a528-4d61-874c-b531eee3e1dd" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch If Loving You Is Wrong on Hulu.">Watch <strong>If Loving You Is Wrong</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Sandra-Oh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sandra Oh">Sandra Oh</a> and Jodie Comer give a masterclass in sexual tension on <strong>Killing Eve</strong>. The heart-pounding game of cat and mouse between Eve and Villanelle keeps <strong>Killing Eve</strong> feeling electric - especially since you never know if these two women are going to kiss or kill each other. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/c9d3b601-54db-42d1-a1ed-8950cea491b1" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Killing Eve on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Killing Eve</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Based on a YA novel by John Green, <strong>Looking for Alaska</strong> is an earnest story about first love and tragedy. In hopes of becoming more grown up, Miles "Pudge" Halter enrolls in a boarding school, where he meets a new group of friends and the elusive Alaska, who immediately steals his heart. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/de237b2b-f39a-437a-ab5c-610c50298c20" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Looking For Alaska on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Looking For Alaska</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p><strong>Love, Victor</strong> is a spinoff of the hit film <strong>Love, Simon</strong>, and it follows teenager Victor as he navigates high school, his home life, and his sexuality. Along the way, Victor finds himself experiencing his first love (and first heartbreak) in this warm and inclusive teen show about all of the drama that goes along with growing up. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/3cb4c446-d459-41a2-97d2-2ea9ed164ab7" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Love, Victor on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Love, Victor</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p><strong>Man Seeking Woman</strong> is a surreal comedy about one man's romantic misadventures. Josh knows he wants to fall in love, but finding his perfect match proves to be more difficult than he expected as he navigates the modern dating scene, tries to ignore bad advice from his best friend, and attempts (and often fails) not to be his own worst enemy.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/140c13d8-a2fa-4649-9323-6b6d567f9f77" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Man Seeking Woman on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Man Seeking Woman</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>They just don't make soapy dramas like <strong>Melrose Place</strong> anymore. This classic nighttime soap opera from TV auteur Aaron Spelling is about a group of young adults who all live in the same apartment building. And you better believe it's full of jaw-dropping twists and complicated relationships that will leave you shipping the most unexpected couples. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/c421908b-a56b-4250-af2b-a9e680e43507" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Melrose Place on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Melrose Place</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Mindy Kaling is a rom-com superfan, and her expert knowledge of the genre is on full display in <strong>The Mindy Project</strong>. As the titular Mindy, Kaling plays an ob-gyn who is unlucky in love, but that definitely doesn't stop her from trying to find her happily ever after, which might just come in the form of her prickly colleague Danny.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/6a9ba460-9474-481a-a3d8-dbc942f12355" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch The Mindy Project on Hulu.">Watch <strong>The Mindy Project</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, <strong>Normal People</strong> is a tender story of first love between a star-crossed young couple in Ireland. Marianne and Connell hail from the same small town, but due to their different backgrounds, they might as well be from two different worlds. Still, they can't stop themselves from being drawn to each other throughout their young adulthood. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/57048262-2ca5-41ee-9b57-53bb9b9e1596" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Normal People on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Normal People</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Look, there's no denying the later seasons of <strong>One Tree Hill</strong> are completely bonkers, but there's one thing this show always does well: romance. From the drama of the Brooke/Lucas/Peyton triangle to the completely swoon-worthy love story between Nathan and Haley, <strong>OTH</strong> never fails to make viewers fall hard for its young lovers. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/0fbd443f-25a6-4053-8dcb-a512e175583e" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch One Tree Hill on Hulu.">Watch <strong>One Tree Hill</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>If you haven't seen the 1995 BBC miniseries adaptation of <strong>Pride and Prejudice</strong>, what are you waiting for? This incredible show paved the way for period dramas like <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Bridgerton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bridgerton"><strong>Bridgerton</strong></a> to be sexy, thanks in large part to Mr. Darcy's (<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Colin-Firth" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colin Firth">Colin Firth</a>) impromptu dip in a lake.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/bbdeec4e-ddf8-49e8-9152-28baea903902" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Pride and Prejudice on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Pride and Prejudice</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>It is a truth universally acknowledged that <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Grey%E2%80%99s-Anatomy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grey's Anatomy"><strong>Grey's Anatomy</strong></a> creator Shonda Rhimes can make any profession sexy, including media consultant to the president. In <strong>Scandal</strong>, Olivia Pope gets herself entangled in an all sorts of romantic drama, including an affair with the president himself and a far more grounded relationship with one of her coworkers.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/ef4342b5-3fb0-4b30-8fae-285347967776" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Scandal on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Scandal</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Based on a series of books by Cassandra Clare, <strong>Shadowhunters</strong> is a fantasy series about a young woman who discovers she's a human-angel hybrid. But, no offense to Clary, the real stars of this show are Alec and Magnus and their truly epic love story.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/a16cc211-5e77-4a35-93fd-6ea6a3d5ae36" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Shadowhunters on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Shadowhunters</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Sure, <strong>This Is Us</strong> makes us cry on a weekly basis, but the family drama also provides some lovable romance. Whether you can't stop obsessing over how perfect Randall and Beth are or you're all in on the Jack and Rebecca flashbacks, there's no denying this show knows how to keep viewers coming back for more.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/9dc170da-85db-475d-9df4-6572f15ffb00" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch This Is Us on Hulu.">Watch <strong>This Is Us</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p><strong>Unreal</strong> takes viewers behind the scenes of a <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/The-Bachelor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Bachelor"><strong>The Bachelor</strong></a>-style show to reveal all of the drama that goes down when the cameras aren't rolling. And though most of the relationships are manufactured, <strong>Unreal</strong>'s cynicism about love doesn't stop it from serving up some unforgettable relationships - especially in the first season.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/dcd85133-0465-410f-8792-aeb94ebd5755" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Unreal on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Unreal</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>In <strong>Younger</strong>, the newly divorced, 40-year-old Liza lies about her age in order to secure an entry-level gig at a publishing company. However, her lie becomes even more complicated when it extends to her personal life and the sexy bartender Josh, whom she can't seem to resist. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/a7e04b8d-3363-479f-ba54-e2901eada2ad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Younger on Hulu.">Watch <strong>Younger</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
<p>Romance isn't just for optimists and true-love believers. In fact, sometimes the most interesting relationships take place between people who insist love is nothing but a construct, much like the prickly couple at the center of the sharply funny romantic-comedy series <strong>You're the Worst</strong>. </p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/b0fede71-622f-42fe-b3e5-1c066540120b" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch You're the Worst on Hulu.">Watch <strong>You're the Worst</strong> on Hulu.</a></p>
Sabienna Bowman

There are plenty of components that make a TV show compelling to watch. There's action, drama, comedy, and intrigue - but you know what makes for truly great TV? Romance. There's nothing quite like sitting down to watch a show that you know is going to make your heart sing. Thankfully, often even the most serious series have at least one must-watch couple in them, and some shows are certainly more romance-centric than others. If you're searching for your new favorite show that's guaranteed to make you swoon, then take heart, because Hulu's selection of romantic TV shows is impressive.

Whether you want an earnest teenage drama like Dawson's Creek or something a bit goofy like Ally McBeal, there's a show for you on this list. So get ready to fall in love with these romantic TV shows on Hulu.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories