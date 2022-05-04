The 27 Best- And Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2022 Met Gala
The 27 Best- And Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2022 Met Gala
1) Blake Lively in Atelier Versace and Ryan Reynolds in Ralph LaurenCindy Ord/MG22 - Getty Images
2) Cynthia Erivo in Louis VuittonJamie McCarthy - Getty Images
3) Mindy Kaling in Atelier Prabal GurungANGELA WEISS - Getty Images
4) Megan Thee Stallion in MoschinoJamie McCarthy - Getty Images
5) Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen and Austin Butler in PradaKevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images
6) Tommy Dorfman in Christopher KaneANGELA WEISS - Getty Images
7) Kim Kardashian in Vintage Jean-LouisDimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
8) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis VuittonANGELA WEISS - Getty Images
9) Kacey Musgraves in PradaArturo Holmes/MG22 - Getty Images
10) Vanessa Hudgens in MoschinoDimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
11) Janelle Monáe in Ralph LaurenCindy Ord/MG22 - Getty Images
12) Sebastian Stan in ValentinoJeff Kravitz - Getty Images
13) Ashley Park in Atelier Prabal GurungKevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images
14) Anderson .Paak in GucciJohn Shearer - Getty Images
15) Lizzo in Thom BrowneJamie McCarthy - Getty Images
16) Shawn Mendes in Tommy HilfigerArturo Holmes/MG22 - Getty Images
17) Michelle Yeoh in Atelier Prabal GurungKevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images
18) Quannah Chasinghorse in Atelier Prabal GurungDimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
19) Gigi Hadid in Atelier VersaceJohn Shearer - Getty Images
20) Camila Cabello in Atelier Prabal GurungANGELA WEISS - Getty Images
21) Emma Corrin in Miu MiuJeff Kravitz - Getty Images
22) Normani in Christian SirianoJamie McCarthy - Getty Images
23) Venus Williams in ChloéJeff Kravitz - Getty Images
24) Melissa King in Thom BrowneKevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images
25) Gemma Chan in Louis VuittonKevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images
26) Evan Mock in Palomo SpainJeff Kravitz - Getty Images
27) Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John RogersANGELA WEISS - Getty Images