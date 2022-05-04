The 27 Best- And Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2022 Met Gala

  • <p>The <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g39880209/2022-met-gala-red-carpet-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala" class="link ">Met Gala</a> is back, and with it comes all the high fashion and celebrity attention-seeking we all love so much. And why not? It’s not just the biggest night in fashion—it’s practically the “look at me” prom. Celebrating the Costume Institute’s exhibit <em>America: An Anthology of Fashion</em>, with a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a39702388/met-gala-theme-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Gilded Glamour” dress code" class="link ">“Gilded Glamour” dress code</a> requested, the Met Gala isn’t actually a costume party, although many people get hung up on whether attendees stick to the year’s theme or not. For us, it’s not that we want to see literal bustles and tiaras on the red carpet so much as we want to see a tribute to the grandeur and luxury of the period. It’s less about looking like you’re in a costume drama and way more about stepping up to the occasion and delivering something grand and eye-popping. The following stars represent the best and the most disappointing efforts of the night.</p>
    1/28

    The 27 Best- And Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2022 Met Gala

    The Met Gala is back, and with it comes all the high fashion and celebrity attention-seeking we all love so much. And why not? It’s not just the biggest night in fashion—it’s practically the “look at me” prom. Celebrating the Costume Institute’s exhibit America: An Anthology of Fashion, with a “Gilded Glamour” dress code requested, the Met Gala isn’t actually a costume party, although many people get hung up on whether attendees stick to the year’s theme or not. For us, it’s not that we want to see literal bustles and tiaras on the red carpet so much as we want to see a tribute to the grandeur and luxury of the period. It’s less about looking like you’re in a costume drama and way more about stepping up to the occasion and delivering something grand and eye-popping. The following stars represent the best and the most disappointing efforts of the night.

    Getty Images
  • <p>One thing you can say about <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a39853183/blake-lively-ryan-reynolds-met-gala-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blake Lively" class="link ">Blake Lively</a>: When she gets it right, she <em>really</em> gets it right. She didn’t just show up in a Klimt-esque Versace with a bustle sporting opera gloves and a tiara, but she delivered a reveal and magically transformed herself (with the help of several attendants), going from a bronze look to one designed to look like aged bronze, paying homage to not only the Statue of Liberty but also the ceiling of Grand Central Station and the architecture of the Empire State Building. She and her team really thought this one through and the results are spectacular. Oh, hey, Ryan. You look good too.</p>
    2/28

    1) Blake Lively in Atelier Versace and Ryan Reynolds in Ralph Lauren

    One thing you can say about Blake Lively: When she gets it right, she really gets it right. She didn’t just show up in a Klimt-esque Versace with a bustle sporting opera gloves and a tiara, but she delivered a reveal and magically transformed herself (with the help of several attendants), going from a bronze look to one designed to look like aged bronze, paying homage to not only the Statue of Liberty but also the ceiling of Grand Central Station and the architecture of the Empire State Building. She and her team really thought this one through and the results are spectacular. Oh, hey, Ryan. You look good too.

    Cindy Ord/MG22 - Getty Images
  • <p>For many Black attendees, designers, and stylists, the big question hanging over the Met Gala this year was how to interpret its Gilded Age references and whether they felt compelled to acknowledge the truth of what life was like for most Black people in America during that time. Cynthia always brings drama and dazzle to her red carpet style, but we think she really nailed it this time—in a look that pays homage to Black women of the 19th century with a regal, high-society undertone that feels right.</p>
    3/28

    2) Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

    For many Black attendees, designers, and stylists, the big question hanging over the Met Gala this year was how to interpret its Gilded Age references and whether they felt compelled to acknowledge the truth of what life was like for most Black people in America during that time. Cynthia always brings drama and dazzle to her red carpet style, but we think she really nailed it this time—in a look that pays homage to Black women of the 19th century with a regal, high-society undertone that feels right.

    Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images
  • <p>We’re sorry, but someone has to say it. This is a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g35654793/best-worst-dressed-golden-globes-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Globes" class="link ">Golden Globes</a> dress if ever we saw one. Pretty, but completely underwhelming for this night.</p>
    4/28

    3) Mindy Kaling in Atelier Prabal Gurung

    We’re sorry, but someone has to say it. This is a Golden Globes dress if ever we saw one. Pretty, but completely underwhelming for this night.

    ANGELA WEISS - Getty Images
  • <p>It’s definitely gilded glamour, and it’s giving goddess to boot. We’re not entirely convinced those sheer cutouts are working with the rest of the design, but we love the ornate trim on the bust and the golden wing treatment on the shoulders. She looks like a Gilded Age statue of some idealized female figure.</p>
    5/28

    4) Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino

    It’s definitely gilded glamour, and it’s giving goddess to boot. We’re not entirely convinced those sheer cutouts are working with the rest of the design, but we love the ornate trim on the bust and the golden wing treatment on the shoulders. She looks like a Gilded Age statue of some idealized female figure.

    Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images
  • <p>She is serving shimmering glamour and Pre-Raphaelite hair. He is serving “I’m so hot.” The supermodel and star of the upcoming <em>Elvis </em>made their red carpet debut as a couple, and we’d say they crushed it. While they’re not among the more eye-popping looks of the night, they couldn’t look more impossibly glamorous, more in love, and more…well, <em>hot</em>.</p>
    6/28

    5) Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen and Austin Butler in Prada

    She is serving shimmering glamour and Pre-Raphaelite hair. He is serving “I’m so hot.” The supermodel and star of the upcoming Elvis made their red carpet debut as a couple, and we’d say they crushed it. While they’re not among the more eye-popping looks of the night, they couldn’t look more impossibly glamorous, more in love, and more…well, hot.

    Kevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images
  • <p>We hate to say it, but we’re afraid this isn’t working for us. The textile is heavy and that somewhat dreary green and black combination isn’t helping or giving the look that feel of luxury the night requires. We love the little tiara, and the opera gloves are definitely on point. Her minaudière says “Protect Trans Kids” on it, which automatically makes it the best accessory of the night. We just don’t love the dress.</p>
    7/28

    6) Tommy Dorfman in Christopher Kane

    We hate to say it, but we’re afraid this isn’t working for us. The textile is heavy and that somewhat dreary green and black combination isn’t helping or giving the look that feel of luxury the night requires. We love the little tiara, and the opera gloves are definitely on point. Her minaudière says “Protect Trans Kids” on it, which automatically makes it the best accessory of the night. We just don’t love the dress.

    ANGELA WEISS - Getty Images
  • <p>The reality star and business impresario stunned by showing up in the literally iconic Jean-Louis dress based off a Bob Mackie sketch worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962. It’s probably one of the most legendary dresses in American political and entertainment history, and Kim smartly unveiled a new Marilyn-blonde hair to go with the dress. She looks amazing—and not for nothing, but she’s a walking advertisement for her own shapewear line, which is almost certainly a big reason for wearing it. What could be more American than that? </p>
    8/28

    7) Kim Kardashian in Vintage Jean-Louis

    The reality star and business impresario stunned by showing up in the literally iconic Jean-Louis dress based off a Bob Mackie sketch worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962. It’s probably one of the most legendary dresses in American political and entertainment history, and Kim smartly unveiled a new Marilyn-blonde hair to go with the dress. She looks amazing—and not for nothing, but she’s a walking advertisement for her own shapewear line, which is almost certainly a big reason for wearing it. What could be more American than that?

    Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
  • <p>She’s the picture of old-school romanticism with a slightly goth undertone to it. The dramatic titian hair and consumptive eye makeup are giving that lovely, if relatively simple, gown exactly what it needs. She looks amazing—and comfy. We give him all the credit in the world for stepping outside his comfort zone, but he looks like he got his pants tangled up with her lingerie in the wash.</p>
    9/28

    8) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

    She’s the picture of old-school romanticism with a slightly goth undertone to it. The dramatic titian hair and consumptive eye makeup are giving that lovely, if relatively simple, gown exactly what it needs. She looks amazing—and comfy. We give him all the credit in the world for stepping outside his comfort zone, but he looks like he got his pants tangled up with her lingerie in the wash.

    ANGELA WEISS - Getty Images
  • <p>Somehow, Kacey managed to reference both this year’s Gilded Age theme and 2019’s camp theme at the same time. This is fun and cute, but it has all the right references—bustle, opera gloves, big hair, and fan—without looking like a period costume.</p>
    10/28

    9) Kacey Musgraves in Prada

    Somehow, Kacey managed to reference both this year’s Gilded Age theme and 2019’s camp theme at the same time. This is fun and cute, but it has all the right references—bustle, opera gloves, big hair, and fan—without looking like a period costume.

    Arturo Holmes/MG22 - Getty Images
  • <p>Girl, we <em>guess</em> so. Look, we’ll keep saying that the Met Gala is not meant to be seen as a costume party and no one absolutely needs to dress according to the theme. This is very dramatic and looks great on her, but we’ve seen it a hundred times before and that’s really not something one should want to hear about their Met Gala ensemble. Credit where it’s due: Her hair and makeup are very good.</p>
    11/28

    10) Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino

    Girl, we guess so. Look, we’ll keep saying that the Met Gala is not meant to be seen as a costume party and no one absolutely needs to dress according to the theme. This is very dramatic and looks great on her, but we’ve seen it a hundred times before and that’s really not something one should want to hear about their Met Gala ensemble. Credit where it’s due: Her hair and makeup are very good.

    Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
  • <p>In many ways, this could look could be seen as almost too simple for the Met Gala, something better suited to a film premiere or awards red carpet. That might be true for mortals, but the “Pynk” singer and recent author knows exactly how to inject the maximum amount of drama into a look, making everything they wear feel otherworldly and stunningly original. Bottom line: She looks amazing and like she belongs right where she is. That’s always true of her. </p>
    12/28

    11) Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren

    In many ways, this could look could be seen as almost too simple for the Met Gala, something better suited to a film premiere or awards red carpet. That might be true for mortals, but the “Pynk” singer and recent author knows exactly how to inject the maximum amount of drama into a look, making everything they wear feel otherworldly and stunningly original. Bottom line: She looks amazing and like she belongs right where she is. That’s always true of her.

    Cindy Ord/MG22 - Getty Images
  • <p>Look at it this way: If some bratty robber baron heir or attention-seeking social climber time-traveled from the late 19th century to today, this is what he’d wind up wearing. After all, the Gilded Age was all about the 0.01 percent, and this is pretty much how we’d expect some tech billionaire to show up. Besides, he looks so darn cute in pink. We can’t sign off on the kicks though. Put some shoes on, sir.</p>
    13/28

    12) Sebastian Stan in Valentino

    Look at it this way: If some bratty robber baron heir or attention-seeking social climber time-traveled from the late 19th century to today, this is what he’d wind up wearing. After all, the Gilded Age was all about the 0.01 percent, and this is pretty much how we’d expect some tech billionaire to show up. Besides, he looks so darn cute in pink. We can’t sign off on the kicks though. Put some shoes on, sir.

    Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images
  • <p>This look is trying to do entirely too much, and in a way, that’s what makes it so on point. We have a hard time with the idea that the skirt and bodice are supposed to go together, but the latter is great fun and the former is coming at you straight from 1890. The only part we really don’t like is the shoe choice. Those sandals pull focus from a look that already has enough going on.</p>
    14/28

    13) Ashley Park in Atelier Prabal Gurung

    This look is trying to do entirely too much, and in a way, that’s what makes it so on point. We have a hard time with the idea that the skirt and bodice are supposed to go together, but the latter is great fun and the former is coming at you straight from 1890. The only part we really don’t like is the shoe choice. Those sandals pull focus from a look that already has enough going on.

    Kevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images
  • <p>It’s giving Bootsy Collins by way of Swinging Sixties London. The “Leave the Door Open” singer served up luxury and opulence but with a surprisingly restrained feel to it. In fact, as much as we love the jacket, we’re not sure the skinny leather tie was the way to go with it. Still, there’s no denying it’s a singular look that can’t be mistaken for anyone else’s.</p>
    15/28

    14) Anderson .Paak in Gucci

    It’s giving Bootsy Collins by way of Swinging Sixties London. The “Leave the Door Open” singer served up luxury and opulence but with a surprisingly restrained feel to it. In fact, as much as we love the jacket, we’re not sure the skinny leather tie was the way to go with it. Still, there’s no denying it’s a singular look that can’t be mistaken for anyone else’s.

    John Shearer - Getty Images
  • <p>An absolute queen. The opulence is off the scale. The coat—which feels very on point for the theme—would probably be enough for most people, but she’s serving a killer (almost literally) manicure, gorgeous hair, and a choker that evokes the neck rings worn by Ndebele women called idzila. So many stunning references combining to make something uniquely stunning and totally Lizzo.</p>
    16/28

    15) Lizzo in Thom Browne

    An absolute queen. The opulence is off the scale. The coat—which feels very on point for the theme—would probably be enough for most people, but she’s serving a killer (almost literally) manicure, gorgeous hair, and a choker that evokes the neck rings worn by Ndebele women called idzila. So many stunning references combining to make something uniquely stunning and totally Lizzo.

    Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images
  • <p>We’ll say it: meh. It’s pretty clear that a whole bunch of men ignored the white tie dress code (and we’ve praised many of them right here). This is very stylish and we’d sound dumb trying to argue that he doesn’t look great in it. But it’s aspirational fashion, the kind of look a lot of regular guys would love to have in their wardrobe. For us, that’s not what the Met Gala is about. Where’s the fantasy?</p>
    17/28

    16) Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger

    We’ll say it: meh. It’s pretty clear that a whole bunch of men ignored the white tie dress code (and we’ve praised many of them right here). This is very stylish and we’d sound dumb trying to argue that he doesn’t look great in it. But it’s aspirational fashion, the kind of look a lot of regular guys would love to have in their wardrobe. For us, that’s not what the Met Gala is about. Where’s the fantasy?

    Arturo Holmes/MG22 - Getty Images
  • <p>The<em> <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/movies/a39578323/michelle-yeoh-everything-everywhere-all-at-once/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everything Everywhere All at Once" class="link ">Everything Everywhere All at Once</a></em><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/movies/a39578323/michelle-yeoh-everything-everywhere-all-at-once/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star" class="link "> star</a> practically glowed in this beautiful emerald off-the-shoulder gown with an oh-so-appropriate Watteau back. A relatively simple but beautifully effective update to a 19th-century classic, topped off with some of the most fabulous jewels of the night. This lady didn’t need to come gilded. She brought her own sparkle.</p>
    18/28

    17) Michelle Yeoh in Atelier Prabal Gurung

    The Everything Everywhere All at Once star practically glowed in this beautiful emerald off-the-shoulder gown with an oh-so-appropriate Watteau back. A relatively simple but beautifully effective update to a 19th-century classic, topped off with some of the most fabulous jewels of the night. This lady didn’t need to come gilded. She brought her own sparkle.

    Kevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images
  • <p>The model and First Nations activist paid tribute to her heritage and Indigenous people in this stunning turquoise and silver gown accessorized with traditional Indigenous jewelry designs referencing the elements of the earth, created by Lenise Omeaso, an Amskapi Pikuni artisan from the Blackfeet reservation in Montana. Not just a beautiful look but one that truly references American fashion in the purest sense of the phrase.</p>
    19/28

    18) Quannah Chasinghorse in Atelier Prabal Gurung

    The model and First Nations activist paid tribute to her heritage and Indigenous people in this stunning turquoise and silver gown accessorized with traditional Indigenous jewelry designs referencing the elements of the earth, created by Lenise Omeaso, an Amskapi Pikuni artisan from the Blackfeet reservation in Montana. Not just a beautiful look but one that truly references American fashion in the purest sense of the phrase.

    Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
  • <p>The lipstick-red PVC jumpsuit is an eyepopper for sure, but it’s the wild circus tent of a puffer jacket that turns this from “merely” stylish into capital-F Fashion. And believe it or not, we think the grandeur and borderline obnoxiousness of the design make it perfectly on point for the theme of the night.</p>
    20/28

    19) Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace

    The lipstick-red PVC jumpsuit is an eyepopper for sure, but it’s the wild circus tent of a puffer jacket that turns this from “merely” stylish into capital-F Fashion. And believe it or not, we think the grandeur and borderline obnoxiousness of the design make it perfectly on point for the theme of the night.

    John Shearer - Getty Images
  • <p>This one’s a big ol’ no for us. We get that the skirt is evoking the grand ballroom styles and bustles of the Gilded Age, but the white fabric doesn’t look rich enough and those flowers are coming off very “craft store.” The design of the top is flat-out terrible.</p>
    21/28

    20) Camila Cabello in Atelier Prabal Gurung

    This one’s a big ol’ no for us. We get that the skirt is evoking the grand ballroom styles and bustles of the Gilded Age, but the white fabric doesn’t look rich enough and those flowers are coming off very “craft store.” The design of the top is flat-out terrible.

    ANGELA WEISS - Getty Images
  • <p>We will never not love what this punk pixie princess brings to any red carpet. No matter what the event, they will always be the one who looks like nobody else there. This oversize coat and ridiculously fun top hat are a reference to 19th-century New York socialite Evander Berry Wall, known as King of the Dudes. Yes, he dressed pretty much exactly like this. It’s such a fabulously original way to evoke the period and it’s so perfectly her that she’d pick one of the true oddballs of the upper class to pay homage to.</p>
    22/28

    21) Emma Corrin in Miu Miu

    We will never not love what this punk pixie princess brings to any red carpet. No matter what the event, they will always be the one who looks like nobody else there. This oversize coat and ridiculously fun top hat are a reference to 19th-century New York socialite Evander Berry Wall, known as King of the Dudes. Yes, he dressed pretty much exactly like this. It’s such a fabulously original way to evoke the period and it’s so perfectly her that she’d pick one of the true oddballs of the upper class to pay homage to.

    Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images
  • <p>When we say we loved this, we mean we really loved it. It’s hot, it’s modern, and it’s got a little bit of that Gilded Age feel to it with a voluptuous skirt and a hat worthy of any heiress or socialite of the era. It’s fun and sexy and totally on point.</p>
    23/28

    22) Normani in Christian Siriano

    When we say we loved this, we mean we really loved it. It’s hot, it’s modern, and it’s got a little bit of that Gilded Age feel to it with a voluptuous skirt and a hat worthy of any heiress or socialite of the era. It’s fun and sexy and totally on point.

    Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images
  • <p>We normally wouldn’t love a plain black suit for the Met Gala. While we don’t think women are required to wear gowns, we think any suit on any wearer should have some sort of…we don’t know, oomph or twist to it. Sorry to use such highly technical terms! But she’s got so much presence and her hair looks so amazing that the whole look feels elevated. That bag is a fun touch and the necklace is absolutely stunning.</p>
    24/28

    23) Venus Williams in Chloé

    We normally wouldn’t love a plain black suit for the Met Gala. While we don’t think women are required to wear gowns, we think any suit on any wearer should have some sort of…we don’t know, oomph or twist to it. Sorry to use such highly technical terms! But she’s got so much presence and her hair looks so amazing that the whole look feels elevated. That bag is a fun touch and the necklace is absolutely stunning.

    Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images
  • <p>Another example of making a relatively plain (if you can say such a thing about a Thom Browne design) black suit look Met Gala ready. She looks stunning in white tie, but the addition of that amazing hand jewelry turns the whole look into something slightly weird and totally, ridiculously fabulous.</p>
    25/28

    24) Melissa King in Thom Browne

    Another example of making a relatively plain (if you can say such a thing about a Thom Browne design) black suit look Met Gala ready. She looks stunning in white tie, but the addition of that amazing hand jewelry turns the whole look into something slightly weird and totally, ridiculously fabulous.

    Kevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images
  • <p>We were really hoping someone would play around with silhouettes from the Gilded Age other than the much-referenced corset and bustle. With this updated take on the classic robe à la française style (also very popular in the late 19th century), the <em>Eternals</em> star delivered one of the more notable and interesting looks of the night. Do we love it? Sort of. We love that she went for it.</p>
    26/28

    25) Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton

    We were really hoping someone would play around with silhouettes from the Gilded Age other than the much-referenced corset and bustle. With this updated take on the classic robe à la française style (also very popular in the late 19th century), the Eternals star delivered one of the more notable and interesting looks of the night. Do we love it? Sort of. We love that she went for it.

    Kevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images
  • <p>He can look good in pretty much everything, so this tricky Romeo-looking ’fit probably landed on the best possible wearer for it. If nothing else, it coordinates especially well with his hair. It’s about two or three centuries too early to be considered a Gilded Age reference (and it’s a whole ocean away from having anything to do with American fashion), but it’s an unforgettable look and at least he didn’t play it safe.</p>
    27/28

    26) Evan Mock in Palomo Spain

    He can look good in pretty much everything, so this tricky Romeo-looking ’fit probably landed on the best possible wearer for it. If nothing else, it coordinates especially well with his hair. It’s about two or three centuries too early to be considered a Gilded Age reference (and it’s a whole ocean away from having anything to do with American fashion), but it’s an unforgettable look and at least he didn’t play it safe.

    Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images
  • <p>You can always count on SJP to deliver for the Met Gala. The <em>And Just Like That… </em>star wore an homage to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who was the first Black fashion designer employed at the White House. A formerly enslaved woman, she went on to become the personal dressmaker to First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln. While the design may not speak directly to the Gilded Age, there’s no denying the power and beauty of the reference.</p>
    28/28

    27) Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers

    You can always count on SJP to deliver for the Met Gala. The And Just Like That… star wore an homage to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who was the first Black fashion designer employed at the White House. A formerly enslaved woman, she went on to become the personal dressmaker to First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln. While the design may not speak directly to the Gilded Age, there’s no denying the power and beauty of the reference.

    ANGELA WEISS - Getty Images
<p>The <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g39880209/2022-met-gala-red-carpet-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala" class="link ">Met Gala</a> is back, and with it comes all the high fashion and celebrity attention-seeking we all love so much. And why not? It’s not just the biggest night in fashion—it’s practically the “look at me” prom. Celebrating the Costume Institute’s exhibit <em>America: An Anthology of Fashion</em>, with a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a39702388/met-gala-theme-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Gilded Glamour” dress code" class="link ">“Gilded Glamour” dress code</a> requested, the Met Gala isn’t actually a costume party, although many people get hung up on whether attendees stick to the year’s theme or not. For us, it’s not that we want to see literal bustles and tiaras on the red carpet so much as we want to see a tribute to the grandeur and luxury of the period. It’s less about looking like you’re in a costume drama and way more about stepping up to the occasion and delivering something grand and eye-popping. The following stars represent the best and the most disappointing efforts of the night.</p>
<p>One thing you can say about <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a39853183/blake-lively-ryan-reynolds-met-gala-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blake Lively" class="link ">Blake Lively</a>: When she gets it right, she <em>really</em> gets it right. She didn’t just show up in a Klimt-esque Versace with a bustle sporting opera gloves and a tiara, but she delivered a reveal and magically transformed herself (with the help of several attendants), going from a bronze look to one designed to look like aged bronze, paying homage to not only the Statue of Liberty but also the ceiling of Grand Central Station and the architecture of the Empire State Building. She and her team really thought this one through and the results are spectacular. Oh, hey, Ryan. You look good too.</p>
<p>For many Black attendees, designers, and stylists, the big question hanging over the Met Gala this year was how to interpret its Gilded Age references and whether they felt compelled to acknowledge the truth of what life was like for most Black people in America during that time. Cynthia always brings drama and dazzle to her red carpet style, but we think she really nailed it this time—in a look that pays homage to Black women of the 19th century with a regal, high-society undertone that feels right.</p>
<p>We’re sorry, but someone has to say it. This is a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g35654793/best-worst-dressed-golden-globes-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Globes" class="link ">Golden Globes</a> dress if ever we saw one. Pretty, but completely underwhelming for this night.</p>
<p>It’s definitely gilded glamour, and it’s giving goddess to boot. We’re not entirely convinced those sheer cutouts are working with the rest of the design, but we love the ornate trim on the bust and the golden wing treatment on the shoulders. She looks like a Gilded Age statue of some idealized female figure.</p>
<p>She is serving shimmering glamour and Pre-Raphaelite hair. He is serving “I’m so hot.” The supermodel and star of the upcoming <em>Elvis </em>made their red carpet debut as a couple, and we’d say they crushed it. While they’re not among the more eye-popping looks of the night, they couldn’t look more impossibly glamorous, more in love, and more…well, <em>hot</em>.</p>
<p>We hate to say it, but we’re afraid this isn’t working for us. The textile is heavy and that somewhat dreary green and black combination isn’t helping or giving the look that feel of luxury the night requires. We love the little tiara, and the opera gloves are definitely on point. Her minaudière says “Protect Trans Kids” on it, which automatically makes it the best accessory of the night. We just don’t love the dress.</p>
<p>The reality star and business impresario stunned by showing up in the literally iconic Jean-Louis dress based off a Bob Mackie sketch worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962. It’s probably one of the most legendary dresses in American political and entertainment history, and Kim smartly unveiled a new Marilyn-blonde hair to go with the dress. She looks amazing—and not for nothing, but she’s a walking advertisement for her own shapewear line, which is almost certainly a big reason for wearing it. What could be more American than that? </p>
<p>She’s the picture of old-school romanticism with a slightly goth undertone to it. The dramatic titian hair and consumptive eye makeup are giving that lovely, if relatively simple, gown exactly what it needs. She looks amazing—and comfy. We give him all the credit in the world for stepping outside his comfort zone, but he looks like he got his pants tangled up with her lingerie in the wash.</p>
<p>Somehow, Kacey managed to reference both this year’s Gilded Age theme and 2019’s camp theme at the same time. This is fun and cute, but it has all the right references—bustle, opera gloves, big hair, and fan—without looking like a period costume.</p>
<p>Girl, we <em>guess</em> so. Look, we’ll keep saying that the Met Gala is not meant to be seen as a costume party and no one absolutely needs to dress according to the theme. This is very dramatic and looks great on her, but we’ve seen it a hundred times before and that’s really not something one should want to hear about their Met Gala ensemble. Credit where it’s due: Her hair and makeup are very good.</p>
<p>In many ways, this could look could be seen as almost too simple for the Met Gala, something better suited to a film premiere or awards red carpet. That might be true for mortals, but the “Pynk” singer and recent author knows exactly how to inject the maximum amount of drama into a look, making everything they wear feel otherworldly and stunningly original. Bottom line: She looks amazing and like she belongs right where she is. That’s always true of her. </p>
<p>Look at it this way: If some bratty robber baron heir or attention-seeking social climber time-traveled from the late 19th century to today, this is what he’d wind up wearing. After all, the Gilded Age was all about the 0.01 percent, and this is pretty much how we’d expect some tech billionaire to show up. Besides, he looks so darn cute in pink. We can’t sign off on the kicks though. Put some shoes on, sir.</p>
<p>This look is trying to do entirely too much, and in a way, that’s what makes it so on point. We have a hard time with the idea that the skirt and bodice are supposed to go together, but the latter is great fun and the former is coming at you straight from 1890. The only part we really don’t like is the shoe choice. Those sandals pull focus from a look that already has enough going on.</p>
<p>It’s giving Bootsy Collins by way of Swinging Sixties London. The “Leave the Door Open” singer served up luxury and opulence but with a surprisingly restrained feel to it. In fact, as much as we love the jacket, we’re not sure the skinny leather tie was the way to go with it. Still, there’s no denying it’s a singular look that can’t be mistaken for anyone else’s.</p>
<p>An absolute queen. The opulence is off the scale. The coat—which feels very on point for the theme—would probably be enough for most people, but she’s serving a killer (almost literally) manicure, gorgeous hair, and a choker that evokes the neck rings worn by Ndebele women called idzila. So many stunning references combining to make something uniquely stunning and totally Lizzo.</p>
<p>We’ll say it: meh. It’s pretty clear that a whole bunch of men ignored the white tie dress code (and we’ve praised many of them right here). This is very stylish and we’d sound dumb trying to argue that he doesn’t look great in it. But it’s aspirational fashion, the kind of look a lot of regular guys would love to have in their wardrobe. For us, that’s not what the Met Gala is about. Where’s the fantasy?</p>
<p>The<em> <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/movies/a39578323/michelle-yeoh-everything-everywhere-all-at-once/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everything Everywhere All at Once" class="link ">Everything Everywhere All at Once</a></em><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/movies/a39578323/michelle-yeoh-everything-everywhere-all-at-once/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star" class="link "> star</a> practically glowed in this beautiful emerald off-the-shoulder gown with an oh-so-appropriate Watteau back. A relatively simple but beautifully effective update to a 19th-century classic, topped off with some of the most fabulous jewels of the night. This lady didn’t need to come gilded. She brought her own sparkle.</p>
<p>The model and First Nations activist paid tribute to her heritage and Indigenous people in this stunning turquoise and silver gown accessorized with traditional Indigenous jewelry designs referencing the elements of the earth, created by Lenise Omeaso, an Amskapi Pikuni artisan from the Blackfeet reservation in Montana. Not just a beautiful look but one that truly references American fashion in the purest sense of the phrase.</p>
<p>The lipstick-red PVC jumpsuit is an eyepopper for sure, but it’s the wild circus tent of a puffer jacket that turns this from “merely” stylish into capital-F Fashion. And believe it or not, we think the grandeur and borderline obnoxiousness of the design make it perfectly on point for the theme of the night.</p>
<p>This one’s a big ol’ no for us. We get that the skirt is evoking the grand ballroom styles and bustles of the Gilded Age, but the white fabric doesn’t look rich enough and those flowers are coming off very “craft store.” The design of the top is flat-out terrible.</p>
<p>We will never not love what this punk pixie princess brings to any red carpet. No matter what the event, they will always be the one who looks like nobody else there. This oversize coat and ridiculously fun top hat are a reference to 19th-century New York socialite Evander Berry Wall, known as King of the Dudes. Yes, he dressed pretty much exactly like this. It’s such a fabulously original way to evoke the period and it’s so perfectly her that she’d pick one of the true oddballs of the upper class to pay homage to.</p>
<p>When we say we loved this, we mean we really loved it. It’s hot, it’s modern, and it’s got a little bit of that Gilded Age feel to it with a voluptuous skirt and a hat worthy of any heiress or socialite of the era. It’s fun and sexy and totally on point.</p>
<p>We normally wouldn’t love a plain black suit for the Met Gala. While we don’t think women are required to wear gowns, we think any suit on any wearer should have some sort of…we don’t know, oomph or twist to it. Sorry to use such highly technical terms! But she’s got so much presence and her hair looks so amazing that the whole look feels elevated. That bag is a fun touch and the necklace is absolutely stunning.</p>
<p>Another example of making a relatively plain (if you can say such a thing about a Thom Browne design) black suit look Met Gala ready. She looks stunning in white tie, but the addition of that amazing hand jewelry turns the whole look into something slightly weird and totally, ridiculously fabulous.</p>
<p>We were really hoping someone would play around with silhouettes from the Gilded Age other than the much-referenced corset and bustle. With this updated take on the classic robe à la française style (also very popular in the late 19th century), the <em>Eternals</em> star delivered one of the more notable and interesting looks of the night. Do we love it? Sort of. We love that she went for it.</p>
<p>He can look good in pretty much everything, so this tricky Romeo-looking ’fit probably landed on the best possible wearer for it. If nothing else, it coordinates especially well with his hair. It’s about two or three centuries too early to be considered a Gilded Age reference (and it’s a whole ocean away from having anything to do with American fashion), but it’s an unforgettable look and at least he didn’t play it safe.</p>
<p>You can always count on SJP to deliver for the Met Gala. The <em>And Just Like That… </em>star wore an homage to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who was the first Black fashion designer employed at the White House. A formerly enslaved woman, she went on to become the personal dressmaker to First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln. While the design may not speak directly to the Gilded Age, there’s no denying the power and beauty of the reference.</p>

From the best to the worst dressed, here are all of the red carpet styles you need to see from the 2022 Met Gala.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Can the Rangers end an era in Pittsburgh?

    It looks like one last ride for the Penguins as we know them. Can Crosby and Malkin make it a long one?

  • Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville's backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich was stepping in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andre

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Oilers vs. Kings

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

  • Robertson beats emergency replacement goalie, Stars win

    DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored on a power play against an emergency replacement goalie midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead with his 41st goal of the season, with puck going off an Anaheim stick and Thomas Hodges, making his first appearance in an NHL game after goalies John Gibson (upper body) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) were injured. Defensemen Tho

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Winnipeg Jets down playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 in penultimate game

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck found some satisfaction with backstopping the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the top-flight Calgary Flames on Friday. Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg (38-32-11), which concludes its season Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken. “It's nice, but it doesn't put a Band-Aid on anything. It still sucks,” Hellebuyck said of the Jets missing the playoffs. “But it is nice knowing that we can win and we're not giving up, so that'

  • Masai Ujiri laughs off rumours surrounding Lakers & Nick Nurse

    Masai Ujiri literally laughed at the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers poaching head coach Nick Nurse for their vacant position. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discussed why Nurse fits so well in Toronto.

  • Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. “Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,”

  • Price's health, youth development are big off-season storylines for Habs

    BROSSARD, Que. — The health of star goaltender Carey Price and the development of their youthful core will be key storylines after a whirlwind of a season for the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs navigated through one of the worst campaigns in their history, going from Stanley Cup finalists in 2020-21 to a 32nd, and dead last, finish in 2021-22. At the start of the season, the Canadiens had Dominique Ducharme as head coach and Marc Bergevin as general manager. By season’s end, those two were gone as

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu eliminated from Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open following a 7-5, 6-1 loss to American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday. Pegula, the tournament's 12th seed, had Andreescu on her heels for most of the match, winning 57.1 per cent of the total serve points available to her. Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, fought off 14 of 17 break points in the opening set, before being broken three times on four attempts in the decisive second set. Pegula advances to the

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Detroit Red Wings fire coach Jeff Blashill after 7 seasons

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings fired Jeff Blashill on Saturday, moving on from the coach tabbed to guide the storied NHL franchise through a long rebuilding process. General manager Steve Yzerman said the team was not renewing the contracts of Blashill, assistant Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko. Blashill spent the past seven seasons behind the bench for the Red Wings, who have missed the playoffs the past six seasons while transitioning into a youth movement. They last qualif

  • Devils shake-up: Assistant coaches Recchi, Nasreddine out

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils shook up their assistant coaching ranks Wednesday, firing Mark Recchi while not renewing the contract of Alain Nasreddine. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the decisions Wednesday, less than a week after New Jersey missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and the ninth time in 10 years. Recchi was hired two years ago when Lindy Ruff was named the head coach. He played in the NHL for 22 years, winning three Stanley Cups, and was elect

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s