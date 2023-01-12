These Breakfast Recipes Are Perfect For Valentine's Day

  • <p>They say that the way to a person's heart is through their stomach, and while the adage may not entirely holds true, there's no arguing that cooking a delicious dish filled with love for your sweetheart is an instant memory made. The thoughtfulness and care you display by planning and putting together something tasty proves how dedicated you are to making them happy, But for those who find the concept of throwing together an elaborate meal a little intimidating (or those whose skills aren't entirely restaurant worthy) there's one meal that's a guaranteed winner for the most romantic day of the year: breakfast.</p><p>Whether you're kicking off a cosy <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/home-decor/g35031389/quarantine-valentines-day-ideas-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day at home" class="link ">Valentine's Day at home</a> with breakfast in bed, getting a group together for brunch and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g19089857/best-mimosa-drink-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mimosas" class="link ">mimosas</a>, or mixing things up by making breakfast for dinner together, these irresistible recipes are sure to leave your sweetie satisfied. <br></p>
    1/31

    These Breakfast Recipes Are Perfect For Valentine's Day

    They say that the way to a person's heart is through their stomach, and while the adage may not entirely holds true, there's no arguing that cooking a delicious dish filled with love for your sweetheart is an instant memory made. The thoughtfulness and care you display by planning and putting together something tasty proves how dedicated you are to making them happy, But for those who find the concept of throwing together an elaborate meal a little intimidating (or those whose skills aren't entirely restaurant worthy) there's one meal that's a guaranteed winner for the most romantic day of the year: breakfast.

    Whether you're kicking off a cosy Valentine's Day at home with breakfast in bed, getting a group together for brunch and mimosas, or mixing things up by making breakfast for dinner together, these irresistible recipes are sure to leave your sweetie satisfied.

    Courtesy
  • <p>This take on the classic pancake is a great way to treat your someone special to something special. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="https://www.somewhatsimple.com/cinnamon-roll-pancakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Somewhat Simple" class="link ">Somewhat Simple</a></strong></em></p>
    2/31

    1) Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

    This take on the classic pancake is a great way to treat your someone special to something special.

    Recipe from Somewhat Simple

    Courtesy
  • <p>Your Valentine's Day breakfast doesn't have to be over the top. A simple meal of heart-shaped eggs is as classically lovable as your partner is. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="https://www.homeyohmy.com/heart-shaped-brunch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homey Oh My" class="link ">Homey Oh My</a></strong></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Norpro-Nonstick-Heart-Pancake-Rings/dp/B0000DDVWK/ref=asc_df_B0000DDVWK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=194866953007&hvnetw=g&hvrand=16411127752884815607&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9004209&hvtargid=pla-311679334761&psc=1&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Nonstick Heart Egg & Pancake Rings, $9,69 </p>
    3/31

    2) Heart-Shaped Eggs

    Your Valentine's Day breakfast doesn't have to be over the top. A simple meal of heart-shaped eggs is as classically lovable as your partner is.

    Recipe from Homey Oh My

    Shop Now Nonstick Heart Egg & Pancake Rings, $9,69

    Courtesy
  • <p>Toast to your love with special Valentine's Day mimosas. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45962/strawberry-mimosas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link ">Delish</a></strong></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F451773688%2Fpersonalized-red-amore-toasting-flute&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Fg14408922%2Fvalentines-day-breakfast-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Personalized Amore Toasting Flute Pair, $27.49 </p><p><strong>More</strong>: <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g13510312/best-champagne-for-mimosas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We Found the Best Champagne for Mimosa" class="link ">We Found the Best Champagne for Mimosa</a></em></p>
    4/31

    3) Strawberry Mimosa

    Toast to your love with special Valentine's Day mimosas.

    Recipe from Delish

    Shop Now Personalized Amore Toasting Flute Pair, $27.49

    More: We Found the Best Champagne for Mimosa

    Courtesy
  • <p>Why wait until dinner for dessert? Start your day off with something sweet and decadent. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49949/creme-brulee-french-toast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link ">Delish </a></strong></em><em><br></em></p>
    5/31

    4) Creme brulée French Toast

    Why wait until dinner for dessert? Start your day off with something sweet and decadent.

    Recipe from Delish

    Jonathan Boulton
  • <p>There's nothing better than a cup of coffee and a muffin for breakfast—and these chocolate chip muffins made with yogurt are the perfect amount of sweetness for you and your Valentine. <em><strong><br></strong></em></p><p><strong><em><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.skinnytaste.com/yogurt-chocolate-chip-muffins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skinny Taste" class="link ">Skinny Taste</a></em></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fproduct%2FPRO-3232907%2FNordic%2BWare%2BNaturals%2BMuffin%2BPan%3Fcat%3Dcat4910463_Nordic%2BWare&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Fg14408922%2Fvalentines-day-breakfast-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><em> Nordicware Muffin tin, Sur la Table, $21.95</em><em><br></em></p>
    6/31

    5) Yogurt Chocolate Chip Muffins

    There's nothing better than a cup of coffee and a muffin for breakfast—and these chocolate chip muffins made with yogurt are the perfect amount of sweetness for you and your Valentine.

    Recipe from Skinny Taste

    Shop Now Nordicware Muffin tin, Sur la Table, $21.95

    Courtesy
  • <p>Is there really a combination better than chocolate and strawberries? </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="http://www.recipetineats.com/strawberry-nutella-french-toast-roll-ups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Recipe Tin Eats" class="link ">Recipe Tin Eats</a></strong></em></p>
    7/31

    6) Strawberry Nutella French Toast Roll Ups

    Is there really a combination better than chocolate and strawberries?

    Recipe from Recipe Tin Eats

    Courtesy of Recipe Tin Eats
  • <p>Break out the toothpicks and get creative with a bouquet of tasty bacon roses.</p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a51479/bacon-bouquet-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link ">Delish</a></strong></em></p>
    8/31

    7) Bacon Rose Bouquet

    Break out the toothpicks and get creative with a bouquet of tasty bacon roses.

    Recipe from Delish

    Delish/ YouTube
  • <p>Not only are these fluffy waffles a festive shade of pink, but they're also super easy to make. <br></p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="http://www.somewhatsimple.com/pink-velvet-waffles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Somewhat Simple" class="link ">Somewhat Simple</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2FCucinaPro-Classic-Round-Heart-Waffler-1475-L849-K%7ECAP1122.html%3Frefid%3DGX107983252466-CAP1122%26device%3Dc%26ptid%3D351012113209%26targetid%3Dpla-351012113209%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMIh-b0yq2F2AIV2AOBCh0lowvJEAkYCCABEgICUvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Fg14408922%2Fvalentines-day-breakfast-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Heart-shaped Waffle Iron, $42.99<br></p>
    9/31

    8) Pink Velvet Waffles

    Not only are these fluffy waffles a festive shade of pink, but they're also super easy to make.

    Recipe from Somewhat Simple

    Shop Now Heart-shaped Waffle Iron, $42.99

    Courtesy of Somewhat Simple
  • <p>Feeling fancy? Warm and flaky apple flowers stuffed with Nutella might even be better than real flowers. (They certainly taste better.) </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="http://hapanom.com/puff-pastry-nutella-apple-roses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hapa Nom Nom" class="link ">Hapa Nom Nom</a></em></strong> </p>
    10/31

    9) Puff Pastry Nutella Apple Roses

    Feeling fancy? Warm and flaky apple flowers stuffed with Nutella might even be better than real flowers. (They certainly taste better.)

    Recipe from Hapa Nom Nom

    Courtesy of hapanom
  • <p>A tried-and-true favorite, you can't go wrong with an egg-in-hole, especially not with this loved up version. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.chefdehome.com/recipes/515/sunny-side-up-egg-heart-toasts-for-valentine-s-day-breakfast" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chef de Home" class="link ">Chef de Home</a> </em></strong></p>
    11/31

    10) Heart-Shaped Sunny Side Up Egg Toast

    A tried-and-true favorite, you can't go wrong with an egg-in-hole, especially not with this loved up version.

    Recipe from Chef de Home

    Courtesy
  • <p>Pair these sweet golden pastries with a nice, hot cup of coffee. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.cookingclassy.com/heart-shaped-strawberry-cream-cheese-breakfast-pastries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Classy" class="link ">Cooking Classy</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Winware-Stainless-Dredges-10-Ounce-Handle/dp/B001CIELHW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Stainless Steel Powdered Sugar Shaker, $4.80<br></p>
    12/31

    11) Strawberry Cream Cheese Pastries

    Pair these sweet golden pastries with a nice, hot cup of coffee.

    Recipe from Cooking Classy

    Shop Now Stainless Steel Powdered Sugar Shaker, $4.80

    Courtesy of Cooking Classy
  • <p>Adorable <em>and</em> they can be made ahead of time? That's a win-win. <br></p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.skinnytaste.com/loaded-baked-omelet-muffins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skinny Taste" class="link ">Skinny Taste</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Fox-Run-4493-Preferred-Non-Stick/dp/B0000DE0XI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Mini Heart Muffin Pan, $21.51<br><br></p>
    13/31

    12) Loaded Omelette Muffins

    Adorable and they can be made ahead of time? That's a win-win.

    Recipe from Skinny Taste

    Shop Now Mini Heart Muffin Pan, $21.51

    Courtesy of Skinny Taste
  • <p>An edible love letter! These puff pastry envelopes stuffed with cherry pie filling definitely send the right message. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="http://lizbushong.com/cherry-pie-pastry-envelope-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liz Bushong" class="link ">Liz Bushong</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/J-K-Adams-FRP-1-French-Rolling/dp/B000IYYFIQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> French Rolling Pin, $21.99<br></p>
    14/31

    13) Cherry Pie Pastry Envelope

    An edible love letter! These puff pastry envelopes stuffed with cherry pie filling definitely send the right message.

    Recipe from Liz Bushong

    Shop Now French Rolling Pin, $21.99

    Courtesy of LizBushong
  • <p>If you're the type of the couple that would love nothing more than pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, then you've come to the right place. What sets this tasty pie above the rest is the chef's kiss-worthy puff pastry crust. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.thegunnysack.com/puff-pastry-breakfast-pizza/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Gunny Sack" class="link ">The Gunny Sack</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NXWXKZZ?pd_rd_i=B07NXWXKZZ&pd_rd_w=BoKdi&pf_rd_p=0766f286-f72d-49df-b4dc-e0afb9dccb94&pd_rd_wg=Qeo9q&pf_rd_r=9RJ56F0105BZKQAGNRH0&pd_rd_r=a81c3354-bc29-43a4-ae01-b80c9a50a6b1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Heart-Shaped Tart Pans, $19.99 for four</p>
    15/31

    14) Puff Pastry Breakfast Pizza

    If you're the type of the couple that would love nothing more than pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, then you've come to the right place. What sets this tasty pie above the rest is the chef's kiss-worthy puff pastry crust.

    Recipe from The Gunny Sack

    Shop Now Heart-Shaped Tart Pans, $19.99 for four

    Courtesy
  • <p>Present that special someone with fresh, homemade danishes, and they'll never have to know it only took you 30 minutes to whip them up. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://platedcravings.com/twisted-nutella-danish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plated Cravings" class="link ">Plated Cravings</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Grips-Silicone-Basting-Pastry/dp/B000JPSI8C/ref=sr_1_5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Pastry Brush, $5.99<br></p>
    16/31

    15) Nutella Swirl Danish

    Present that special someone with fresh, homemade danishes, and they'll never have to know it only took you 30 minutes to whip them up.

    Recipe from Plated Cravings

    Shop Now Pastry Brush, $5.99

    Courtesy
  • <p>Hash browns, bacon, eggs, cheese—you're really checking every box with these easy-to-eat breakfast nests that are sure to please. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="http://www.thecookingjar.com/hash-brown-egg-nests-with-avocado/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cooking Jar" class="link ">The Cooking Jar</a></strong></em></p>
    17/31

    16) Hashbrown and Egg Nests

    Hash browns, bacon, eggs, cheese—you're really checking every box with these easy-to-eat breakfast nests that are sure to please.

    Recipe from The Cooking Jar

    Courtesy
  • <p>Light, rich, and filled with flavor, these delicately-crafted crêpes are sure to wow your loved one.</p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.tastesoflizzyt.com/red-velvet-crepes-chocolate-whipped-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tastes of Lizzy T" class="link ">Tastes of Lizzy T</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fstaub-crepe-pan-spreader-spatula%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Fg14408922%2Fvalentines-day-breakfast-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Crêpe Pan with Spreader and Spatula, $99.95<br></p>
    18/31

    17) Red Velvet Crêpes with Chocolate Whipped Cream

    Light, rich, and filled with flavor, these delicately-crafted crêpes are sure to wow your loved one.

    Recipe from Tastes of Lizzy T

    Shop Now Crêpe Pan with Spreader and Spatula, $99.95

    Courtesy of tastesoflizzyt
  • <p>Equally tasty and nutritious, these savory halved sweet potato and egg boats take breakfast to the next level. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="http://www.willcookforfriends.com/2016/02/baked-sweet-potato-egg-breakfast-boats.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will Cook for Friends" class="link "> Will Cook for Friends</a></strong></em></p>
    19/31

    18) Baked Sweet Potato & Egg Breakfast Boats

    Equally tasty and nutritious, these savory halved sweet potato and egg boats take breakfast to the next level.

    Recipe from Will Cook for Friends

    Courtesy
  • <p>Filled with mini chocolate chips, these donuts are a great way to kick off a day with your sweetie.</p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.halfscratched.com/chocolate-chip-red-velvet-donuts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Half Scratched" class="link ">Half Scratched</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015PXGLQI/ref=asc_df_B015PXGLQI5300938/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Non-stick Donut Pans, $13.88<br></p>
    20/31

    19) Decadent Red Velvet Donuts

    Filled with mini chocolate chips, these donuts are a great way to kick off a day with your sweetie.

    Recipe from Half Scratched

    Shop Now Non-stick Donut Pans, $13.88

    Courtesy
  • <p>It might look like it's from a 5-star restaurant, but you can whip up this parmesan and spinach frittata in almost no time at all. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="http://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/spinach_frittata/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simply Recipes" class="link ">Simply Recipes</a></strong></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F7168-hestan-nanobond-stainless-steel-skillet%3Fclickref%3D1100liKmyT7m&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Fg14408922%2Fvalentines-day-breakfast-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Stainless Steel Skillet, $55<br></p>
    21/31

    20) Spinach Frittata

    It might look like it's from a 5-star restaurant, but you can whip up this parmesan and spinach frittata in almost no time at all.

    Recipe from Simply Recipes

    Shop Now Stainless Steel Skillet, $55

    Courtesy
  • <p>Healthy doesn't have to be drab. Start your day off on a nourishing note with a refreshing (and oh-so-cute) skewer of your favorite fruits. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.parents.com/recipe/desserts/heart-kabobs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parents" class="link ">Parents</a></em></strong></p>
    22/31

    21) Heart Fruit Kabobs

    Healthy doesn't have to be drab. Start your day off on a nourishing note with a refreshing (and oh-so-cute) skewer of your favorite fruits.

    Recipe from Parents

    Courtesy
  • <p>Top these muffins with a delicious sugar and butter crumble for a breakfast that will make your Valentine say, "yum!" </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.sugarandsoul.co/strawberry-coffee-cake-muffins" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Soul" class="link ">Sugar and Soul</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/OMGD-Baking-Silicone-Non-Stick-European-Grade/dp/B072SL6QMG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Silicone Muffin Pan, $10.99<br></p>
    23/31

    22) Strawberry Coffee Cake Muffins

    Top these muffins with a delicious sugar and butter crumble for a breakfast that will make your Valentine say, "yum!"

    Recipe from Sugar and Soul

    Shop Now Silicone Muffin Pan, $10.99

    Courtesy
  • <p>Staples are staples for a reason. If breakfast potatoes hold a special place in your or your partner's heart, then these heart-shaped ones belong on your plate. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.hanielas.com/delicious-roasted-potatoes/#.WJpptlMrJhE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haniela's" class="link ">Haniela's</a></em></strong> </p>
    24/31

    23) Roasted Heart-Shaped Potatoes

    Staples are staples for a reason. If breakfast potatoes hold a special place in your or your partner's heart, then these heart-shaped ones belong on your plate.

    Recipe from Haniela's

    Courtesy
  • <p>Channel your playful side by opting for french toast sticks rather than the classic iteration. This delectable recipe includes a delicious cinnamon streusel topping. <br></p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="https://www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/cinnamon-streusel-baked-french-toast-sticks/#_a5y_p=2095921" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Two Peas & Their Pod" class="link ">Two Peas & Their Pod</a></strong></em></p>
    25/31

    24) Cinnamon Streusel Baked French Toast Sticks

    Channel your playful side by opting for french toast sticks rather than the classic iteration. This delectable recipe includes a delicious cinnamon streusel topping.

    Recipe from Two Peas & Their Pod

    Courtesy
  • <p>Charcuterie and snack boards are everyone's current obsession, so putting a breakfast spin on one is an excellent (and indulgent) way to kick off your festivities. And just think of the Instagram! </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.amominamoment.com/post/valentine-s-day-brunch-board" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Momina Moment" class="link ">A Momina Moment</a></em></strong> </p>
    26/31

    25) Valentine's Day Brunch Board

    Charcuterie and snack boards are everyone's current obsession, so putting a breakfast spin on one is an excellent (and indulgent) way to kick off your festivities. And just think of the Instagram!

    Recipe from A Momina Moment

    Courtesy
  • <p>Prefer a lighter breakfast? This smoothie balances juicy fruit flavors with the delicate sweetness of white chocolate. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from</em></strong> <a href="https://livelytable.com/white-chocolate-raspberry-valentines-smoothie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lively Table" class="link "><strong><em>Lively Table</em></strong></a></p>
    27/31

    26) White Chocolate & Raspberry Smoothie

    Prefer a lighter breakfast? This smoothie balances juicy fruit flavors with the delicate sweetness of white chocolate.

    Recipe from Lively Table

    Courtesy
  • <p>Mini foods seem to be all the rage right now, so hop on the bandwagon and give these adorably teeny pancakes a try. Paired with Nutella and fruit, how could it be anything other than delicious? </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.parents.com/recipe/desserts/heart-kabobs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tablespoon" class="link ">Tablespoon</a></em></strong></p>
    28/31

    27) Mini Pancake Kebabs

    Mini foods seem to be all the rage right now, so hop on the bandwagon and give these adorably teeny pancakes a try. Paired with Nutella and fruit, how could it be anything other than delicious?

    Recipe from Tablespoon

    Courtesy
  • <p>Fancy something out of the ordinary? Almond scones are an upscale and elegant take on breakfast. Plus, you won't be able to get enough of the tasty, boozy glaze. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.thekitchn.com/valentines-day-recipe-almond-scones-with-grand-marnier-glaze-guest-post-from-coco-harris-of-opera-gi-183870" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kitchn" class="link ">Kitchn</a></em></strong> </p>
    29/31

    28) Almond Scones with Grand Marnier Glaze

    Fancy something out of the ordinary? Almond scones are an upscale and elegant take on breakfast. Plus, you won't be able to get enough of the tasty, boozy glaze.

    Recipe from Kitchn

    Coco Morante
  • <p>Don't let this health-conscious option fool you, it's not at all lacking in the flavor department. Making it the night before also allows for a stress-free start to your V-Day. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://borntosweat.co/blog/valentines-day-overnight-oats-breakfast/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Born to Sweat" class="link ">Born to Sweat</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Mason-Bundle-Opener-Ounce-Regular/dp/B085S3RHLJ/ref=asc_df_B085S3RHLJ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Ball Mason Jars, $19.85 for six </p>
    30/31

    29) Overnight Oats & Raspberry Chia Jam

    Don't let this health-conscious option fool you, it's not at all lacking in the flavor department. Making it the night before also allows for a stress-free start to your V-Day.

    Recipe from Born to Sweat

    Shop Now Ball Mason Jars, $19.85 for six

    Courtesy
  • <p>If your lover simply loves eggs benny, they're sure to appreciate it if you spoil them with their favorite dish. This beginner-friendly recipe is a surefire way to score brownie points. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.seriouseats.com/food-lab-foolproof-eggs-benedict-recipe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Serious Eats" class="link ">Serious Eats</a></em></strong></p>
    31/31

    30) Foolproof Eggs Benedict

    If your lover simply loves eggs benny, they're sure to appreciate it if you spoil them with their favorite dish. This beginner-friendly recipe is a surefire way to score brownie points.

    Recipe from Serious Eats

    Courtesy
<p>They say that the way to a person's heart is through their stomach, and while the adage may not entirely holds true, there's no arguing that cooking a delicious dish filled with love for your sweetheart is an instant memory made. The thoughtfulness and care you display by planning and putting together something tasty proves how dedicated you are to making them happy, But for those who find the concept of throwing together an elaborate meal a little intimidating (or those whose skills aren't entirely restaurant worthy) there's one meal that's a guaranteed winner for the most romantic day of the year: breakfast.</p><p>Whether you're kicking off a cosy <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/home-decor/g35031389/quarantine-valentines-day-ideas-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day at home" class="link ">Valentine's Day at home</a> with breakfast in bed, getting a group together for brunch and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g19089857/best-mimosa-drink-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mimosas" class="link ">mimosas</a>, or mixing things up by making breakfast for dinner together, these irresistible recipes are sure to leave your sweetie satisfied. <br></p>
<p>This take on the classic pancake is a great way to treat your someone special to something special. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="https://www.somewhatsimple.com/cinnamon-roll-pancakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Somewhat Simple" class="link ">Somewhat Simple</a></strong></em></p>
<p>Your Valentine's Day breakfast doesn't have to be over the top. A simple meal of heart-shaped eggs is as classically lovable as your partner is. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="https://www.homeyohmy.com/heart-shaped-brunch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homey Oh My" class="link ">Homey Oh My</a></strong></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Norpro-Nonstick-Heart-Pancake-Rings/dp/B0000DDVWK/ref=asc_df_B0000DDVWK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=194866953007&hvnetw=g&hvrand=16411127752884815607&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9004209&hvtargid=pla-311679334761&psc=1&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Nonstick Heart Egg & Pancake Rings, $9,69 </p>
<p>Toast to your love with special Valentine's Day mimosas. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45962/strawberry-mimosas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link ">Delish</a></strong></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F451773688%2Fpersonalized-red-amore-toasting-flute&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Fg14408922%2Fvalentines-day-breakfast-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Personalized Amore Toasting Flute Pair, $27.49 </p><p><strong>More</strong>: <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g13510312/best-champagne-for-mimosas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We Found the Best Champagne for Mimosa" class="link ">We Found the Best Champagne for Mimosa</a></em></p>
<p>Why wait until dinner for dessert? Start your day off with something sweet and decadent. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49949/creme-brulee-french-toast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link ">Delish </a></strong></em><em><br></em></p>
<p>There's nothing better than a cup of coffee and a muffin for breakfast—and these chocolate chip muffins made with yogurt are the perfect amount of sweetness for you and your Valentine. <em><strong><br></strong></em></p><p><strong><em><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.skinnytaste.com/yogurt-chocolate-chip-muffins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skinny Taste" class="link ">Skinny Taste</a></em></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fproduct%2FPRO-3232907%2FNordic%2BWare%2BNaturals%2BMuffin%2BPan%3Fcat%3Dcat4910463_Nordic%2BWare&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Fg14408922%2Fvalentines-day-breakfast-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><em> Nordicware Muffin tin, Sur la Table, $21.95</em><em><br></em></p>
<p>Is there really a combination better than chocolate and strawberries? </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="http://www.recipetineats.com/strawberry-nutella-french-toast-roll-ups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Recipe Tin Eats" class="link ">Recipe Tin Eats</a></strong></em></p>
<p>Break out the toothpicks and get creative with a bouquet of tasty bacon roses.</p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a51479/bacon-bouquet-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link ">Delish</a></strong></em></p>
<p>Not only are these fluffy waffles a festive shade of pink, but they're also super easy to make. <br></p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="http://www.somewhatsimple.com/pink-velvet-waffles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Somewhat Simple" class="link ">Somewhat Simple</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2FCucinaPro-Classic-Round-Heart-Waffler-1475-L849-K%7ECAP1122.html%3Frefid%3DGX107983252466-CAP1122%26device%3Dc%26ptid%3D351012113209%26targetid%3Dpla-351012113209%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMIh-b0yq2F2AIV2AOBCh0lowvJEAkYCCABEgICUvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Fg14408922%2Fvalentines-day-breakfast-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Heart-shaped Waffle Iron, $42.99<br></p>
<p>Feeling fancy? Warm and flaky apple flowers stuffed with Nutella might even be better than real flowers. (They certainly taste better.) </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="http://hapanom.com/puff-pastry-nutella-apple-roses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hapa Nom Nom" class="link ">Hapa Nom Nom</a></em></strong> </p>
<p>A tried-and-true favorite, you can't go wrong with an egg-in-hole, especially not with this loved up version. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.chefdehome.com/recipes/515/sunny-side-up-egg-heart-toasts-for-valentine-s-day-breakfast" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chef de Home" class="link ">Chef de Home</a> </em></strong></p>
<p>Pair these sweet golden pastries with a nice, hot cup of coffee. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.cookingclassy.com/heart-shaped-strawberry-cream-cheese-breakfast-pastries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Classy" class="link ">Cooking Classy</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Winware-Stainless-Dredges-10-Ounce-Handle/dp/B001CIELHW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Stainless Steel Powdered Sugar Shaker, $4.80<br></p>
<p>Adorable <em>and</em> they can be made ahead of time? That's a win-win. <br></p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.skinnytaste.com/loaded-baked-omelet-muffins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skinny Taste" class="link ">Skinny Taste</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Fox-Run-4493-Preferred-Non-Stick/dp/B0000DE0XI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Mini Heart Muffin Pan, $21.51<br><br></p>
<p>An edible love letter! These puff pastry envelopes stuffed with cherry pie filling definitely send the right message. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="http://lizbushong.com/cherry-pie-pastry-envelope-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liz Bushong" class="link ">Liz Bushong</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/J-K-Adams-FRP-1-French-Rolling/dp/B000IYYFIQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> French Rolling Pin, $21.99<br></p>
<p>If you're the type of the couple that would love nothing more than pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, then you've come to the right place. What sets this tasty pie above the rest is the chef's kiss-worthy puff pastry crust. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.thegunnysack.com/puff-pastry-breakfast-pizza/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Gunny Sack" class="link ">The Gunny Sack</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NXWXKZZ?pd_rd_i=B07NXWXKZZ&pd_rd_w=BoKdi&pf_rd_p=0766f286-f72d-49df-b4dc-e0afb9dccb94&pd_rd_wg=Qeo9q&pf_rd_r=9RJ56F0105BZKQAGNRH0&pd_rd_r=a81c3354-bc29-43a4-ae01-b80c9a50a6b1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Heart-Shaped Tart Pans, $19.99 for four</p>
<p>Present that special someone with fresh, homemade danishes, and they'll never have to know it only took you 30 minutes to whip them up. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://platedcravings.com/twisted-nutella-danish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plated Cravings" class="link ">Plated Cravings</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Grips-Silicone-Basting-Pastry/dp/B000JPSI8C/ref=sr_1_5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Pastry Brush, $5.99<br></p>
<p>Hash browns, bacon, eggs, cheese—you're really checking every box with these easy-to-eat breakfast nests that are sure to please. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="http://www.thecookingjar.com/hash-brown-egg-nests-with-avocado/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cooking Jar" class="link ">The Cooking Jar</a></strong></em></p>
<p>Light, rich, and filled with flavor, these delicately-crafted crêpes are sure to wow your loved one.</p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.tastesoflizzyt.com/red-velvet-crepes-chocolate-whipped-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tastes of Lizzy T" class="link ">Tastes of Lizzy T</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fstaub-crepe-pan-spreader-spatula%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Fg14408922%2Fvalentines-day-breakfast-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Crêpe Pan with Spreader and Spatula, $99.95<br></p>
<p>Equally tasty and nutritious, these savory halved sweet potato and egg boats take breakfast to the next level. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="http://www.willcookforfriends.com/2016/02/baked-sweet-potato-egg-breakfast-boats.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will Cook for Friends" class="link "> Will Cook for Friends</a></strong></em></p>
<p>Filled with mini chocolate chips, these donuts are a great way to kick off a day with your sweetie.</p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.halfscratched.com/chocolate-chip-red-velvet-donuts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Half Scratched" class="link ">Half Scratched</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015PXGLQI/ref=asc_df_B015PXGLQI5300938/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Non-stick Donut Pans, $13.88<br></p>
<p>It might look like it's from a 5-star restaurant, but you can whip up this parmesan and spinach frittata in almost no time at all. </p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="http://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/spinach_frittata/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simply Recipes" class="link ">Simply Recipes</a></strong></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F7168-hestan-nanobond-stainless-steel-skillet%3Fclickref%3D1100liKmyT7m&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Fg14408922%2Fvalentines-day-breakfast-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Stainless Steel Skillet, $55<br></p>
<p>Healthy doesn't have to be drab. Start your day off on a nourishing note with a refreshing (and oh-so-cute) skewer of your favorite fruits. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.parents.com/recipe/desserts/heart-kabobs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parents" class="link ">Parents</a></em></strong></p>
<p>Top these muffins with a delicious sugar and butter crumble for a breakfast that will make your Valentine say, "yum!" </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.sugarandsoul.co/strawberry-coffee-cake-muffins" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Soul" class="link ">Sugar and Soul</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/OMGD-Baking-Silicone-Non-Stick-European-Grade/dp/B072SL6QMG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Silicone Muffin Pan, $10.99<br></p>
<p>Staples are staples for a reason. If breakfast potatoes hold a special place in your or your partner's heart, then these heart-shaped ones belong on your plate. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.hanielas.com/delicious-roasted-potatoes/#.WJpptlMrJhE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haniela's" class="link ">Haniela's</a></em></strong> </p>
<p>Channel your playful side by opting for french toast sticks rather than the classic iteration. This delectable recipe includes a delicious cinnamon streusel topping. <br></p><p><em><strong>Recipe from <a href="https://www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/cinnamon-streusel-baked-french-toast-sticks/#_a5y_p=2095921" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Two Peas & Their Pod" class="link ">Two Peas & Their Pod</a></strong></em></p>
<p>Charcuterie and snack boards are everyone's current obsession, so putting a breakfast spin on one is an excellent (and indulgent) way to kick off your festivities. And just think of the Instagram! </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.amominamoment.com/post/valentine-s-day-brunch-board" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Momina Moment" class="link ">A Momina Moment</a></em></strong> </p>
<p>Prefer a lighter breakfast? This smoothie balances juicy fruit flavors with the delicate sweetness of white chocolate. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from</em></strong> <a href="https://livelytable.com/white-chocolate-raspberry-valentines-smoothie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lively Table" class="link "><strong><em>Lively Table</em></strong></a></p>
<p>Mini foods seem to be all the rage right now, so hop on the bandwagon and give these adorably teeny pancakes a try. Paired with Nutella and fruit, how could it be anything other than delicious? </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.parents.com/recipe/desserts/heart-kabobs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tablespoon" class="link ">Tablespoon</a></em></strong></p>
<p>Fancy something out of the ordinary? Almond scones are an upscale and elegant take on breakfast. Plus, you won't be able to get enough of the tasty, boozy glaze. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.thekitchn.com/valentines-day-recipe-almond-scones-with-grand-marnier-glaze-guest-post-from-coco-harris-of-opera-gi-183870" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kitchn" class="link ">Kitchn</a></em></strong> </p>
<p>Don't let this health-conscious option fool you, it's not at all lacking in the flavor department. Making it the night before also allows for a stress-free start to your V-Day. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://borntosweat.co/blog/valentines-day-overnight-oats-breakfast/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Born to Sweat" class="link ">Born to Sweat</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Mason-Bundle-Opener-Ounce-Regular/dp/B085S3RHLJ/ref=asc_df_B085S3RHLJ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.14408922%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> Ball Mason Jars, $19.85 for six </p>
<p>If your lover simply loves eggs benny, they're sure to appreciate it if you spoil them with their favorite dish. This beginner-friendly recipe is a surefire way to score brownie points. </p><p><strong><em>Recipe from <a href="https://www.seriouseats.com/food-lab-foolproof-eggs-benedict-recipe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Serious Eats" class="link ">Serious Eats</a></em></strong></p>

Why wait until dinner to show your Valentine how much you care when you can 'wow' your loved one with a sweet and romantic breakfast in bed. Whether your cooking skills are novice to gourmet here are delicious and easy to follow recipes to give your Valentine's Day a sweet start.

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Bruins headline midseason NHL awards

    At the midway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins lead the list of Stanley Cup contenders with 68 points through 40 games. Remarkably, the Bruins are still icing multiple players from their 2011 championship team.&nbsp;

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Winnipeg gym hosts grappling night to help send teen with genetic disorder to Spain

    Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine