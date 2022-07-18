The 27 Best Perfume Gift Sets That Will Make The Holidays Easy This Year

  • <p>There’s nothing like opening a new bottle of <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/makeup-skin-care/g32479179/best-perfume-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfume" class="link ">perfume</a>. Just imagine it: ripping open the luxurious box, taking in the fancy department store smell, carefully placing the decorative bottle onto your vanity. It’s a <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/g40091689/meet-four-of-the-biggest-female-fragrance-collectors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whole experience" class="link ">whole experience</a>, and maybe it’s something we don’t always treat ourselves to, which is why <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/g39475319/national-fragrance-day-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fragrance" class="link ">fragrance</a> makes for a perfect gift…especially for any friends or family who deserve a bit of self-care. </p><p>That being said, fragrances are super personal and can be a tricky to give away, which is why we’ve rounded up 27 of the best perfume gift sets. Each one is unique in terms of what products are included and the personality of scents. Whether you are looking for something woodsy and warm or something bright and floral to gift, we’ve got you covered with 27 different options from brands like Gucci, Jo Malone, and Chanel. Scroll on for scrumptious smells. </p>
    There’s nothing like opening a new bottle of perfume. Just imagine it: ripping open the luxurious box, taking in the fancy department store smell, carefully placing the decorative bottle onto your vanity. It’s a whole experience, and maybe it’s something we don’t always treat ourselves to, which is why fragrance makes for a perfect gift…especially for any friends or family who deserve a bit of self-care.

    That being said, fragrances are super personal and can be a tricky to give away, which is why we’ve rounded up 27 of the best perfume gift sets. Each one is unique in terms of what products are included and the personality of scents. Whether you are looking for something woodsy and warm or something bright and floral to gift, we’ve got you covered with 27 different options from brands like Gucci, Jo Malone, and Chanel. Scroll on for scrumptious smells.

  • <p><strong>Lancôme</strong></p><p>macys.com</p><p><strong>$106.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Flancome-3-pc.-la-vie-est-belle-happiness-gift-set%3FID%3D14120982&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've been looking at French cottages to rent, buy this set instead . With notes of iris and jasmine, this perfume is perfect for anyone looking for a classic floral fragrance. This set includes the eau de parfum, as well as a shower gel and body lotion to leave you smelling like a bouquet of flowers all day. </p>
    1) La Vie Est Belle Happiness Gift Set

    Lancôme

    $106.00

    If you've been looking at French cottages to rent, buy this set instead . With notes of iris and jasmine, this perfume is perfect for anyone looking for a classic floral fragrance. This set includes the eau de parfum, as well as a shower gel and body lotion to leave you smelling like a bouquet of flowers all day.

  • <p><strong>Billie Eilish</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Feilish-embrace-gift-set-pimprod2032933&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For Eilish fans and fragrance lovers alike, this warm vanilla and musk <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/a37990773/billie-eilish-fragrance-launch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eau de parfum" class="link ">eau de parfum</a> is sure to satisfy. All you need is a spritz or two for this scent to linger on your skin all day.</p>
    2) Eilish Embrace Gift Set

    Billie Eilish

    $72.00

    For Eilish fans and fragrance lovers alike, this warm vanilla and musk eau de parfum is sure to satisfy. All you need is a spritz or two for this scent to linger on your skin all day.

  • <p><strong>Le Labo</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$174.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fle-labo-vetiver-46-eau-de-parfum-travel-tube-set%2F4343550&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Having a Le Labo fragrance screams sophistication. So why not take it to the next level with this duo set that includes an ultra-chic travel tube? Whether you’re flying to Paris or hopping on the subway, carrying this perfume canister will leave you feeling extra fancy.</p>
    3) Vetiver 46 Eau de Parfum Travel Tube Set

    Le Labo

    $174.00

    Having a Le Labo fragrance screams sophistication. So why not take it to the next level with this duo set that includes an ultra-chic travel tube? Whether you’re flying to Paris or hopping on the subway, carrying this perfume canister will leave you feeling extra fancy.

  • <p><strong>19-69</strong></p><p>nineteen-sixtynine.com</p><p><strong>$65.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://nineteen-sixtynine.com/product/monterey-pocket-size-eau-de-parfum-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you haven't heard of 19-69 perfumes yet, you're missing out. With a brand identity described as "bottling counterculture" there's never been a better time to dive into their perfumes. But which one to pick? Grab their discovery set before picking up a full-size bottle. But be warned: You'll definitely fall in love with more than one.</p>
    4) The Monterey Pocket Set

    19-69

    $65.97

    If you haven't heard of 19-69 perfumes yet, you're missing out. With a brand identity described as "bottling counterculture" there's never been a better time to dive into their perfumes. But which one to pick? Grab their discovery set before picking up a full-size bottle. But be warned: You'll definitely fall in love with more than one.

  • <p><strong>Being Frenshe</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbeing-frenshe-mood-boosting-perfume-discovery-set-5ct-0-06oz%2F-%2FA-85360310&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Explore how fragrance can boost your mood with this discovery scent from <a href="https://www.instagram.com/ashleytisdale/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Tisdale’s" class="link ">Ashley Tisdale’s</a> newest wellness brand, Being <a href="https://frenshe.com/frenshe-welcome/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frenshe" class="link ">Frenshe</a>. All the scents in the line (which includes products like perfume oils, hair masks, lotions, and candles) were created with MoodScience Scent Technology so that each one targets a different mood, such as Cashmere Vanilla to soothe and comfort or Citrus Amber to awake and uplift. Try out the set to find the mood-boosting scent y0u need most in your life! </p>
    5) Mood Boosting Perfume Discovery Set

    Being Frenshe

    $16.99

    Explore how fragrance can boost your mood with this discovery scent from Ashley Tisdale’s newest wellness brand, Being Frenshe. All the scents in the line (which includes products like perfume oils, hair masks, lotions, and candles) were created with MoodScience Scent Technology so that each one targets a different mood, such as Cashmere Vanilla to soothe and comfort or Citrus Amber to awake and uplift. Try out the set to find the mood-boosting scent y0u need most in your life!

  • <p><strong>Maison Margiela</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmaison-margiela-replica-mini-coffret-set-P470042&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start each day by replicating some of your favorite, most memorable scents, including Beach Walk, Jazz Club, Lazy Sunday Morning, By the Fireplace, and Bubble Bath. This set is perfect for anyone looking to add a bit of nostalgia to their life.</p>
    6) ‘REPLICA' Mini Coffret Set

    Maison Margiela

    $68.00

    Start each day by replicating some of your favorite, most memorable scents, including Beach Walk, Jazz Club, Lazy Sunday Morning, By the Fireplace, and Bubble Bath. This set is perfect for anyone looking to add a bit of nostalgia to their life.

  • <p><strong>D.S. and Durga</strong></p><p>dsanddurga.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsanddurga.com%2Fproducts%2Fgreatest-hits-vol-1-discovery-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>D.S. and Durga is known for their surprising takes on familiar scents, like their Italian Citrus Eau de Parfum. To explore and test out some of their best scents, opt for this discovery set. And if you’re looking to have a bit of fragrance fun, take D.S. and Durga’s <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsanddurga.com%2Fquiz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Sniff Quiz" class="link ">The Sniff Quiz</a>, which curates the top four fragrances for you. </p>
    7) Greatest Hits Vol. 1

    D.S. and Durga

    $60.00

    D.S. and Durga is known for their surprising takes on familiar scents, like their Italian Citrus Eau de Parfum. To explore and test out some of their best scents, opt for this discovery set. And if you’re looking to have a bit of fragrance fun, take D.S. and Durga’s The Sniff Quiz, which curates the top four fragrances for you.

  • <p><strong>Viktor&Rolf</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fviktor-rolf-flowerbomb-mini-perfume-trio-set-P461553&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dip your toes into the cult classic world of Flowerbomb with three versions of the scent: classic, dew, and nectar. These floral fragrances are mixed with musk to create a lingering scent that is feminine and sensual.</p>
    8) Flowerbomb Mini Perfume Trio Set

    Viktor&Rolf

    $50.00

    Dip your toes into the cult classic world of Flowerbomb with three versions of the scent: classic, dew, and nectar. These floral fragrances are mixed with musk to create a lingering scent that is feminine and sensual.

  • <p><strong>Hermès</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fjardin-collection-miniature-coffret-set-P450560&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A spritz of any of these fragrances will instantly transport you to the lush Jardins des Tuileries in the heart of Paris. Try layering a few of these minis for a fresh, full-bodied garden fragrance: call it your own signature scent.</p>
    9) Mini Jardin Collection Coffret Set

    Hermès

    $55.00

    A spritz of any of these fragrances will instantly transport you to the lush Jardins des Tuileries in the heart of Paris. Try layering a few of these minis for a fresh, full-bodied garden fragrance: call it your own signature scent.

  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$158.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fj-adore-eau-de-parfum-gift-set-P500028&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alexa, queue Adore You by Harry Styles…or Adore You by Miley Cyrus for that matter. Either way, a spritz of this classic Dior fragrance will leave you feeling like the main character of a movie…or song. The full size bottle is accompanied by a mini travel version and a body milk to make sure you smell luxurious at all times. </p>
    10) J'adore Eau de Parfum Gift Set

    Dior

    $158.00

    Alexa, queue Adore You by Harry Styles…or Adore You by Miley Cyrus for that matter. Either way, a spritz of this classic Dior fragrance will leave you feeling like the main character of a movie…or song. The full size bottle is accompanied by a mini travel version and a body milk to make sure you smell luxurious at all times.

  • <p><strong>diptyque</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Feau-rose-eau-de-toilette-hair-mist-hand-cream-set-176-value%2F6863933&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Smell the roses…literally. With this floral-scented three piece set from Diptyque, you have everything you need to stay smelling fresh: an eau de toilette, a hair mist, and a hand cream.</p>
    11) Eau Rose Eau de Toilette, Hair Mist & Hand Cream Set

    diptyque

    $125.00

    Smell the roses…literally. With this floral-scented three piece set from Diptyque, you have everything you need to stay smelling fresh: an eau de toilette, a hair mist, and a hand cream.

  • <p><strong>La Botica</strong></p><p>laboticanyc.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.laboticanyc.com/shop/discovery-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Explore four best-selling scents from La Botica, all packed with natural notes and essential oils. This specific set of scents has a lot of woodsy elements, making it a perfect <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/a40169721/gender-fluid-fragrances/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:neutral" class="link ">neutral</a> set. My personal favorite scent is Casablanca, a Morocco-inspired scent.</p>
    12) The Discovery Set

    La Botica

    $75.00

    Explore four best-selling scents from La Botica, all packed with natural notes and essential oils. This specific set of scents has a lot of woodsy elements, making it a perfect neutral set. My personal favorite scent is Casablanca, a Morocco-inspired scent.

  • <p><strong>Maison Francis Kurkdjian </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$220.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmaison-francis-kurkdjian-fragrance-discovery-set-for-her%2F6441837%2F%2Fhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmaison-francis-kurkdjian-baccarat-rouge-540-extrait-de-parfum-travel-fragrance-set%2F5495605&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’ve made your way into the world of TikTok, then you know Baccarat Rouge is the new ‘it girl’ scent with floral and musky notes. With five mini bottles of the cult fragrance and an atomizer to store them, this set will have you traveling in style.</p>
    13) Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum Travel Fragrance Set

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian

    $220.00

    If you’ve made your way into the world of TikTok, then you know Baccarat Rouge is the new ‘it girl’ scent with floral and musky notes. With five mini bottles of the cult fragrance and an atomizer to store them, this set will have you traveling in style.

  • <p><strong>Maison Louis Marie</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$114.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fno-04-bois-de-balincourt-votive-set-P451665&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a lifestyle filled with curated scents, opt for this kit, which includes a candle, an eau de parfum, and a hair oil. The earthy and woodsy scent is great for at home and on-the-go. We love the hair mist because it helps the scent linger even longer. </p>
    14) No. 04 Bois de Balincourt Luxury Perfume Gift Set

    Maison Louis Marie

    $114.00

    For a lifestyle filled with curated scents, opt for this kit, which includes a candle, an eau de parfum, and a hair oil. The earthy and woodsy scent is great for at home and on-the-go. We love the hair mist because it helps the scent linger even longer.

  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>dior.com</p><p><strong>$235.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dior.com%2Fen_us%2Fbeauty%2Fproducts%2FY0996453_C099600966&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Are you feeling indecisive? Or maybe you like to switch up your fragrances everyday? Then look no further. This keepsake set from Dior comes with 10 scents, ranging from warm and musky to bright and floral. Change it up day to day and night to night. Plus, after testing every one out, you can buy a full size of your fave…or faves.</p>
    15) La Collection Privée Christian Dior Fragrance Discovery Set

    Dior

    $235.00

    Are you feeling indecisive? Or maybe you like to switch up your fragrances everyday? Then look no further. This keepsake set from Dior comes with 10 scents, ranging from warm and musky to bright and floral. Change it up day to day and night to night. Plus, after testing every one out, you can buy a full size of your fave…or faves.

  • <p><strong>Clinique</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$67.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fhappy-together-set-pimprod2030338&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It’s all in the name. This scent is perfect for the happy-go-lucky person in your life or even someone who could use an instant mood boost. With a full size and travel size, you can spritz and go.</p>
    16) Happy Together Set

    Clinique

    $67.00

    It’s all in the name. This scent is perfect for the happy-go-lucky person in your life or even someone who could use an instant mood boost. With a full size and travel size, you can spritz and go.

  • <p><strong>Parfums de Marly </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$347.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdelina-eau-de-parfum-set-511-value%2F6902053&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grace your vanity with this pretty in pink set. This delicious fragrance is packed with notes of Turkish rose, lily, and peony for the perfect floral scent. Each person you pass by will think, “is there a garden nearby?”, to which you can say, “nope, it’s just me.”</p>
    17) Delina Eau de Parfum Set

    Parfums de Marly

    $347.00

    Grace your vanity with this pretty in pink set. This delicious fragrance is packed with notes of Turkish rose, lily, and peony for the perfect floral scent. Each person you pass by will think, “is there a garden nearby?”, to which you can say, “nope, it’s just me.”

  • <p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$111.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbloom-eau-de-parfum-gift-set-pimprod2032648&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have you avoided floral scents in fear that you’ll end up smelling overly sweet? Well, not anymore. With Gucci Bloom, you can dive into the world of floral fragrances without apprehension. The floral notes are paired with musk and wood to add a warm, sophisticated layer to the scent. We recommend applying the body lotion from this kit after showering for extra moisture and to enhance the eau de parfum.</p>
    18) Bloom Eau de Parfum Gift Set

    Gucci

    $111.00

    Have you avoided floral scents in fear that you’ll end up smelling overly sweet? Well, not anymore. With Gucci Bloom, you can dive into the world of floral fragrances without apprehension. The floral notes are paired with musk and wood to add a warm, sophisticated layer to the scent. We recommend applying the body lotion from this kit after showering for extra moisture and to enhance the eau de parfum.

  • <p><strong>Ellis Brooklyn</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Ffully-booked-rollerball-gift-set-pimprod2028432&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Travel with ease by throwing these five rollerballs into your suitcase. With a variety of scents ranging from bright and sweet to warm and musky, you’ll always have something to fit your mood.</p>
    19) Fully Booked Rollerball Gift Set

    Ellis Brooklyn

    $48.00

    Travel with ease by throwing these five rollerballs into your suitcase. With a variety of scents ranging from bright and sweet to warm and musky, you’ll always have something to fit your mood.

  • <p><strong>Frédéric Malle</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Ffrederic-malle-fleurs-blanches-collection%3FID%3D4060965&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The five scents in this set are all based on white flowers, though each fragrance is mixed with unique notes to create a new personality for each one. Mix and match for your perfect, signature scent. </p>
    20) Fleurs Blanches Collection

    Frédéric Malle

    $175.00

    The five scents in this set are all based on white flowers, though each fragrance is mixed with unique notes to create a new personality for each one. Mix and match for your perfect, signature scent.

  • <p><strong>Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fralph-lauren-ralphs-club-luxury-3-piece-mens-gift-set%3FID%3D4337223&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re looking for a gift for a man in your life, opt for this three piece set from Ralph Lauren. It comes with an eau de toilette, an aftershave, and a deodorant to cover all of their scent-based needs.</p>
    21) Ralph's Club Luxury 3-Piece Men's Gift Set

    Ralph Lauren

    $135.00

    If you’re looking for a gift for a man in your life, opt for this three piece set from Ralph Lauren. It comes with an eau de toilette, an aftershave, and a deodorant to cover all of their scent-based needs.

  • <p><strong>Maya Nije</strong></p><p>mayanjie.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.mayanjie.com/products/discovery-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Each Maya Nije fragrance is inspired by a photograph from the founder’s family album. With this discovery kit, you have the opportunity to test out six of the brand’s most iconic fragrances, as well as learn about the inspiration behind each scent. After finding a fragrance you love, you can purchase a full size for 10 percent off. </p>
    22) Discovery Set

    Maya Nije

    $34.00

    Each Maya Nije fragrance is inspired by a photograph from the founder’s family album. With this discovery kit, you have the opportunity to test out six of the brand’s most iconic fragrances, as well as learn about the inspiration behind each scent. After finding a fragrance you love, you can purchase a full size for 10 percent off.

  • <p><strong>Byredo</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$1700.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fbyredo-night-veils-collection-in-wooden-box-prod172960160&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the ultimate fragrance gift with this keepsake set from Byredo. The reusable suede-lined wooden box is packed with five full-size bottles of Byredo’s most iconic scents, like Casablanca Lily and Tobacco Mandarin. With five full-size fragrances, this really is the gift that keeps on giving. </p>
    23) Night Veils Collection in Wooden Box

    Byredo

    $1700.00

    Give the ultimate fragrance gift with this keepsake set from Byredo. The reusable suede-lined wooden box is packed with five full-size bottles of Byredo’s most iconic scents, like Casablanca Lily and Tobacco Mandarin. With five full-size fragrances, this really is the gift that keeps on giving.

  • <p><strong>Jo Malone London</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjo-malone-london-fragrance-layering-set-nordstrom-exclusive%2F6816011&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to fragrances, Jo Malone is the expert. And with this kit, you get to explore three iconic scents from the brand: English Pear & Fresia, Wood Sage & Sea Salt, and Blackberry & Bay. With a perfume, body & hand wash, and body crème, this set will leave you...all set. </p>
    24) Fragrance Layering Set

    Jo Malone London

    $110.00

    When it comes to fragrances, Jo Malone is the expert. And with this kit, you get to explore three iconic scents from the brand: English Pear & Fresia, Wood Sage & Sea Salt, and Blackberry & Bay. With a perfume, body & hand wash, and body crème, this set will leave you...all set.

  • <p><strong>Ex Nihilo</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fex-nihilo-fleur-narcotique-eau-de-parfum-travel-set%3FID%3D4130006&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ex Nihilo calls this scent their “interpretation of the new Rive Droite woman, sophisticated and sexy” and if that doesn’t draw you in I don’t know what will. This set comes with five travel sprays to pop in all of your bags. </p>
    25) Fleur Narcotique Eau de Parfum Travel Set

    Ex Nihilo

    $150.00

    Ex Nihilo calls this scent their “interpretation of the new Rive Droite woman, sophisticated and sexy” and if that doesn’t draw you in I don’t know what will. This set comes with five travel sprays to pop in all of your bags.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftom-ford-travel-size-private-blend-eau-de-parfum-decanter-trio%2F6516667&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40615141%2Fbest-perfume-gift-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Enter the iconic world of Tom Ford fragrances with this trio gift. Whether you’re looking for something leathery, rosy, or a sweet cherry scent, this set will be perfect for your day to day. </p>
    26) Travel Size Private Blend Eau de Parfum Decanter Trio

    Tom Ford

    $190.00

    Enter the iconic world of Tom Ford fragrances with this trio gift. Whether you’re looking for something leathery, rosy, or a sweet cherry scent, this set will be perfect for your day to day.

  • <p><strong>Moodeaux</strong></p><p>moodeaux.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://moodeaux.com/collections/all-products/products/worthy-oil-perfume-fragrance-travel-spray-duo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/a38869011/skin-scent-explainer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skin scent" class="link ">skin scent</a> is formulated to mix with your body’s natural pheromones so that it creates the perfect scent specifically for you. This uniquely-you set comes with a travel bag keychain to keep your mini fragrance bottle safely stowed at all times. </p>
    27) Supercharged Skinscent Grab-Then-Go Duo

    Moodeaux

    $65.00

    This skin scent is formulated to mix with your body’s natural pheromones so that it creates the perfect scent specifically for you. This uniquely-you set comes with a travel bag keychain to keep your mini fragrance bottle safely stowed at all times.

