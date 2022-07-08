The 27 Best Evening Bags for Your Next Night Out

  • <p class="body-dropcap">You’ve got the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40009647/best-summer-cocktail-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dress" class="link ">dress</a>, the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39766142/best-platform-sandals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shoes" class="link ">shoes</a>, and even the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a40008847/sir-john-makeup-masterclass/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty look" class="link ">beauty look</a> in the cannon, but there’s one finishing touch that no evening is complete without: a nighttime-ready handbag. Clutches have taken a left turn since the days where you couldn’t fit anything more than your lipstick and ID. Now, the best evening bags are roomy, striking, and date-night-ready.</p><p>While you can opt for a traditionally formal <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38636079/bag-trends-thatll-be-everywhere-in-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini-bag" class="link ">mini-bag</a>, don’t limit yourself to a hard-case clutch or minaudiere. These days, designers are playing around with the silhouette to include feathered pouches (Valentino), structured spheres (Paco Rabanne), and soft envelope clutches (Khaite). Even Cult Gaia’s fanned-style gold clutch is made from a soft, buttery leather that holds its shape—and all your essentials. </p><p>Ahead, 27 stunning evening bags to shop for your next night out. </p>
    1/28

    The 27 Best Evening Bags for Your Next Night Out

    You’ve got the dress, the shoes, and even the beauty look in the cannon, but there’s one finishing touch that no evening is complete without: a nighttime-ready handbag. Clutches have taken a left turn since the days where you couldn’t fit anything more than your lipstick and ID. Now, the best evening bags are roomy, striking, and date-night-ready.

    While you can opt for a traditionally formal mini-bag, don’t limit yourself to a hard-case clutch or minaudiere. These days, designers are playing around with the silhouette to include feathered pouches (Valentino), structured spheres (Paco Rabanne), and soft envelope clutches (Khaite). Even Cult Gaia’s fanned-style gold clutch is made from a soft, buttery leather that holds its shape—and all your essentials.

    Ahead, 27 stunning evening bags to shop for your next night out.

    Edward Berthelot - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Cecilie Bahnsen</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fcecilie-bahnsen-fryd-ruffle-trimmed-tote-2226862.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not for the faint of heart (or anyone that fears a feminine touch), the handles of Cecilie Bahnsen's ruffle-trimmed bag drape beautifully when you wear it as a clutch.</p>
    2/28

    Fryd Ruffle-Trimmed Tote

    Cecilie Bahnsen

    mytheresa.com

    $900.00

    Shop Now

    Not for the faint of heart (or anyone that fears a feminine touch), the handles of Cecilie Bahnsen's ruffle-trimmed bag drape beautifully when you wear it as a clutch.

    mytheresa.com
  • <p><strong>Cult Gaia</strong></p><p>cultgaia.com</p><p><strong>$398.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcultgaia.com%2Fproducts%2Fnala-mini-clutch-gold&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have you ever seen something so perfect for a night out? This soft-leather shell clutch has a magnetic closure that actually stays closed—so you don't have to worry about losing your credit cards on the dance floor. </p>
    3/28

    Nala Mini Clutch

    Cult Gaia

    cultgaia.com

    $398.00

    Shop Now

    Have you ever seen something so perfect for a night out? This soft-leather shell clutch has a magnetic closure that actually stays closed—so you don't have to worry about losing your credit cards on the dance floor.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Paco Rabanne</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1170.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fpaco-rabanne-1969-ball-metal-shoulder-bag-2301580.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Paco Rabanne's iconic 1969 bag was made for the discotheque and beyond. </p>
    4/28

    1969 Ball Shoulder Bag

    Paco Rabanne

    mytheresa.com

    $1170.00

    Shop Now

    Paco Rabanne's iconic 1969 bag was made for the discotheque and beyond.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Poppy Lissiman</strong></p><p>poppylissiman.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.poppylissiman.com%2Fproducts%2Fbillie-bucket-bag-lime&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who says evening bags have to be neutral? This Poppy Lissiman pick stands out without saying <em>too</em> much.</p>
    5/28

    Billie Bucket Bag - Lime

    Poppy Lissiman

    poppylissiman.com

    $135.00

    Shop Now

    Who says evening bags have to be neutral? This Poppy Lissiman pick stands out without saying too much.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Mach & Mach</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fmach-mach%2Fsamantha-double-bow-glitter-shoulder-bag%2F496710&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tbilisi-based brand <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/designers/a39476943/mach-and-mach-shoes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mach & Mach" class="link ">Mach & Mach</a> is the brainchild of sisters Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili—and their glitzy, unapologetically feminine collections aren't something to miss. </p>
    6/28

    Samantha Double-Bow Glittered Shoulder Bag

    Mach & Mach

    modaoperandi.com

    $995.00

    Shop Now

    Tbilisi-based brand Mach & Mach is the brainchild of sisters Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili—and their glitzy, unapologetically feminine collections aren't something to miss.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Jimmy Choo</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$3495.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fjimmy-choo-clemmie-crystal-embellished-clutch-item-17981923.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No evening handbag collection is complete without a Jimmy Choo sparkler.</p>
    7/28

    Clemmie Crystal-Embellished Clutch

    Jimmy Choo

    farfetch.com

    $3495.00

    Shop Now

    No evening handbag collection is complete without a Jimmy Choo sparkler.

    farfetch.com
  • <p><strong>Noiranca</strong></p><p>noiranca.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.noiranca.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-bags%2Fproducts%2Falthea-olivegreen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with vegan leather, Noiranca's sculptural handbag is made for when the sun goes down.</p>
    8/28

    Althea - Olive Green

    Noiranca

    noiranca.com

    $250.00

    Shop Now

    Made with vegan leather, Noiranca's sculptural handbag is made for when the sun goes down.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1550.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Floewe-bracelet-leather-shoulder-bag-2057492.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meet Loewe's next cult-favorite bag. Made with soft, pleated nappa leather, it transforms from a regular shoulder bag to a bracelet, worn secured at the wrist.<br></p>
    9/28

    Bracelet Leather Shoulder Bag

    Loewe

    mytheresa.com

    $1550.00

    Shop Now

    Meet Loewe's next cult-favorite bag. Made with soft, pleated nappa leather, it transforms from a regular shoulder bag to a bracelet, worn secured at the wrist.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Mango</strong></p><p>mango.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fbags-small%2Fbaguette-bag_27042501.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who says a simple baguette bag should be relegated to daytime? </p>
    10/28

    Baguette Bag

    Mango

    mango.com

    $25.99

    Shop Now

    Who says a simple baguette bag should be relegated to daytime?

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>whatgoesaroundnyc.com</p><p><strong>$3250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.whatgoesaroundnyc.com%2Fbags%2Fclutches%2Fchanel-black-%2526-cream-crystal-minaudiere-q6b13n00kb006%2FQ6B13N00KB006.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chanel's checkered, structured minaudiere looks just as chic with a black-tie gown as it does with trousers and a blazer. </p>
    11/28

    Black & Cream Crystal Minaudiere

    Chanel

    whatgoesaroundnyc.com

    $3250.00

    Shop Now

    Chanel's checkered, structured minaudiere looks just as chic with a black-tie gown as it does with trousers and a blazer.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Simone Rocha</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$975.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fsimone-rocha%2Fmicro-acrylic-heart-beaded-clutch%2F539898&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Straight from Simone Rocha's Fall 2022 runway, this adorable glossy heart-shaped bag can spice up any nighttime outfit. </p>
    12/28

    Micro Acrylic Beaded Heart Clutch

    Simone Rocha

    modaoperandi.com

    $975.00

    Shop Now

    Straight from Simone Rocha's Fall 2022 runway, this adorable glossy heart-shaped bag can spice up any nighttime outfit.

    Moda Operandi
  • <p><strong>The Row</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$2350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fthe-row-leather-clutch-2256545.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For something more understated and chic, this easygoing clutch from The Row is it. </p>
    13/28

    Leather Clutch

    The Row

    mytheresa.com

    $2350.00

    Shop Now

    For something more understated and chic, this easygoing clutch from The Row is it.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Nanushka</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fnanushka-jen-satin-top-handle-bag-prod248220033&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've never worn pink after the sun sets, now's your chance. </p>
    14/28

    Jen Satin Top-Handle Bag

    Nanushka

    neimanmarcus.com

    $295.00

    Shop Now

    If you've never worn pink after the sun sets, now's your chance.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fmetal-trim-shoulder-bag-p16086910.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A deep-green shoulder bag is a great alternative to a typical black style. </p>
    15/28

    Metal Trim Shoulder Bag

    Zara

    zara.com

    $35.99

    Shop Now

    A deep-green shoulder bag is a great alternative to a typical black style.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Givenchy</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fgivenchy-kenny-mini-leather-shoulder-bag-2276821.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're carrying a few more things than you usually would for a night out (like, say, a portable charger), this wear-anywhere style from Givenchy just might be the evening's MVP. </p>
    16/28

    Kenny Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

    Givenchy

    mytheresa.com

    $1990.00

    Shop Now

    If you're carrying a few more things than you usually would for a night out (like, say, a portable charger), this wear-anywhere style from Givenchy just might be the evening's MVP.

    Mytheresa
  • <p><strong>Valentino Garavani</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$5100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fvalentino-garavani-crystal-embellished-feather-clutch-item-17783222.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone will stop you in your tracks to find out where you got this yellow feathered clutch—even in the dark of night.</p>
    17/28

    Crystal-Embellished Feather Clutch

    Valentino Garavani

    farfetch.com

    $5100.00

    Shop Now

    Everyone will stop you in your tracks to find out where you got this yellow feathered clutch—even in the dark of night.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>urban</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$47.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fnunoo-pluto-recycled-canvas-shoulder-bag&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing wrong with animal print during the day, but it just feels so much more at home in the evening.</p>
    18/28

    Núnoo Pluto Recycled Canvas Shoulder Bag

    urban

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $47.00

    Shop Now

    There's nothing wrong with animal print during the day, but it just feels so much more at home in the evening.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>prada.com</p><p><strong>$2750.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prada.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fwomen%2Fbags%2Fshoulder_bags%2Fproducts.Prada_Cleo_brushed_leather_mini_bag.1BH188_ZO6_F0002_V_HOM.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A trusty, timeless Prada Cleo can definitely stay out after dark. Pair it with a sleek, high-necked gown for a fancy night out—then keep it in rotation for brunch the next day.</p>
    19/28

    Cleo Brushed Leather Mini Bag

    Prada

    prada.com

    $2750.00

    Shop Now

    A trusty, timeless Prada Cleo can definitely stay out after dark. Pair it with a sleek, high-necked gown for a fancy night out—then keep it in rotation for brunch the next day.

    Prada
  • <p><strong>L'alingi</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$975.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Feternity-clutch-lalingi%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1563269800.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A crystal encrusted handle that wraps all the way around screams date night-ready.</p>
    20/28

    Eternity Clutch

    L'alingi

    shopbop.com

    $975.00

    Shop Now

    A crystal encrusted handle that wraps all the way around screams date night-ready.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Clare V.</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$275.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Festelle-clare-v%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1542957671.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pearl-fringe clutch may be perfect for a bride-to-be, but thanks to its crossbody chain strap, it can work for any ol' date night, too. </p>
    21/28

    Estelle Clutch

    Clare V.

    shopbop.com

    $275.00

    Shop Now

    This pearl-fringe clutch may be perfect for a bride-to-be, but thanks to its crossbody chain strap, it can work for any ol' date night, too.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>The Attico</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fthe-attico-midnight-zebra-print-leather-clutch-2239419.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This asymmetrical leather clutch will be the star of any evening outfit. It even has a card holder and a detachable wrist strap for nights spent dancing.</p>
    22/28

    Midnight Zebra-Print Leather Clutch

    The Attico

    mytheresa.com

    $1900.00

    Shop Now

    This asymmetrical leather clutch will be the star of any evening outfit. It even has a card holder and a detachable wrist strap for nights spent dancing.

    Mytheresa
  • <p><strong>KARA</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fkara%2Fcrystal-fringe-bean-bag%2F519471&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>KARA's known for merging day and night, and this crystal-fringe hobo-style is made to transform your average jeans-and-tee look for an evening out. </p>
    23/28

    Crystal Fringe Bean Bag

    KARA

    modaoperandi.com

    $595.00

    Shop Now

    KARA's known for merging day and night, and this crystal-fringe hobo-style is made to transform your average jeans-and-tee look for an evening out.

    Moda Operandi
  • <p><strong>Khaite</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$882.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fkhaite-aimee-envelope-clutch-bag-item-15258725.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A soft-leather clutch like this timeless style from Khaite is a great alternative to a structured, hard-top minaudiere. </p>
    24/28

    Aimee Envelope Clutch Bag

    Khaite

    farfetch.com

    $882.00

    Shop Now

    A soft-leather clutch like this timeless style from Khaite is a great alternative to a structured, hard-top minaudiere.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Santi</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$196.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fbeaded-clutch-santi%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1530970609.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a groovy touch to any all-black nighttime look—or spice up an already colorful outfit with something eye-catching with this bag from newcomer Santi.</p>
    25/28

    Beaded Clutch

    Santi

    shopbop.com

    $196.00

    Shop Now

    Add a groovy touch to any all-black nighttime look—or spice up an already colorful outfit with something eye-catching with this bag from newcomer Santi.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>COS</strong></p><p>cos.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cos.com%2Fen_usd%2Fwomen%2Faccessories%2Fbags%2Fproduct.folded-leather-mini-crossbody-bag-red.1054364003.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A simple crossbody in a stunning color makes for a fantastic, repeat-wear evening bag.</p>
    26/28

    Folded Leather Mini Crossbody Bag

    COS

    cos.com

    $135.00

    Shop Now

    A simple crossbody in a stunning color makes for a fantastic, repeat-wear evening bag.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Loeffler Randall</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Frayne-pleated-frame-clutch-loeffler%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1513636744.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pleated organza bag from Loeffler Randall comes with a removable chain strap for day-to-night dressing. </p>
    27/28

    Rayne Pleated Frame Clutch

    Loeffler Randall

    shopbop.com

    $250.00

    Shop Now

    This pleated organza bag from Loeffler Randall comes with a removable chain strap for day-to-night dressing.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Marina Rinaldi</strong></p><p>marinarinaldi.com</p><p><strong>$255.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.marinarinaldi.com/p-4511042004001-stella-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A cigarette case-inspired silhouette also makes for a chic evening bag. See how much wear you can get out of it by pairing it with jeans and a button-down during the day, too. (Just add a red lip after the sun sets.)</p>
    28/28

    Satin Clutch Bag

    Marina Rinaldi

    marinarinaldi.com

    $255.00

    Shop Now

    A cigarette case-inspired silhouette also makes for a chic evening bag. See how much wear you can get out of it by pairing it with jeans and a button-down during the day, too. (Just add a red lip after the sun sets.)

    Courtesy
<p class="body-dropcap">You’ve got the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40009647/best-summer-cocktail-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dress" class="link ">dress</a>, the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39766142/best-platform-sandals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shoes" class="link ">shoes</a>, and even the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a40008847/sir-john-makeup-masterclass/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty look" class="link ">beauty look</a> in the cannon, but there’s one finishing touch that no evening is complete without: a nighttime-ready handbag. Clutches have taken a left turn since the days where you couldn’t fit anything more than your lipstick and ID. Now, the best evening bags are roomy, striking, and date-night-ready.</p><p>While you can opt for a traditionally formal <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38636079/bag-trends-thatll-be-everywhere-in-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini-bag" class="link ">mini-bag</a>, don’t limit yourself to a hard-case clutch or minaudiere. These days, designers are playing around with the silhouette to include feathered pouches (Valentino), structured spheres (Paco Rabanne), and soft envelope clutches (Khaite). Even Cult Gaia’s fanned-style gold clutch is made from a soft, buttery leather that holds its shape—and all your essentials. </p><p>Ahead, 27 stunning evening bags to shop for your next night out. </p>
<p><strong>Cecilie Bahnsen</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fcecilie-bahnsen-fryd-ruffle-trimmed-tote-2226862.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not for the faint of heart (or anyone that fears a feminine touch), the handles of Cecilie Bahnsen's ruffle-trimmed bag drape beautifully when you wear it as a clutch.</p>
<p><strong>Cult Gaia</strong></p><p>cultgaia.com</p><p><strong>$398.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcultgaia.com%2Fproducts%2Fnala-mini-clutch-gold&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have you ever seen something so perfect for a night out? This soft-leather shell clutch has a magnetic closure that actually stays closed—so you don't have to worry about losing your credit cards on the dance floor. </p>
<p><strong>Paco Rabanne</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1170.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fpaco-rabanne-1969-ball-metal-shoulder-bag-2301580.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Paco Rabanne's iconic 1969 bag was made for the discotheque and beyond. </p>
<p><strong>Poppy Lissiman</strong></p><p>poppylissiman.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.poppylissiman.com%2Fproducts%2Fbillie-bucket-bag-lime&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who says evening bags have to be neutral? This Poppy Lissiman pick stands out without saying <em>too</em> much.</p>
<p><strong>Mach & Mach</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fmach-mach%2Fsamantha-double-bow-glitter-shoulder-bag%2F496710&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tbilisi-based brand <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/designers/a39476943/mach-and-mach-shoes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mach & Mach" class="link ">Mach & Mach</a> is the brainchild of sisters Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili—and their glitzy, unapologetically feminine collections aren't something to miss. </p>
<p><strong>Jimmy Choo</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$3495.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fjimmy-choo-clemmie-crystal-embellished-clutch-item-17981923.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No evening handbag collection is complete without a Jimmy Choo sparkler.</p>
<p><strong>Noiranca</strong></p><p>noiranca.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.noiranca.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-bags%2Fproducts%2Falthea-olivegreen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with vegan leather, Noiranca's sculptural handbag is made for when the sun goes down.</p>
<p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1550.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Floewe-bracelet-leather-shoulder-bag-2057492.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meet Loewe's next cult-favorite bag. Made with soft, pleated nappa leather, it transforms from a regular shoulder bag to a bracelet, worn secured at the wrist.<br></p>
<p><strong>Mango</strong></p><p>mango.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fbags-small%2Fbaguette-bag_27042501.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who says a simple baguette bag should be relegated to daytime? </p>
<p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>whatgoesaroundnyc.com</p><p><strong>$3250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.whatgoesaroundnyc.com%2Fbags%2Fclutches%2Fchanel-black-%2526-cream-crystal-minaudiere-q6b13n00kb006%2FQ6B13N00KB006.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chanel's checkered, structured minaudiere looks just as chic with a black-tie gown as it does with trousers and a blazer. </p>
<p><strong>Simone Rocha</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$975.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fsimone-rocha%2Fmicro-acrylic-heart-beaded-clutch%2F539898&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Straight from Simone Rocha's Fall 2022 runway, this adorable glossy heart-shaped bag can spice up any nighttime outfit. </p>
<p><strong>The Row</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$2350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fthe-row-leather-clutch-2256545.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For something more understated and chic, this easygoing clutch from The Row is it. </p>
<p><strong>Nanushka</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fnanushka-jen-satin-top-handle-bag-prod248220033&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've never worn pink after the sun sets, now's your chance. </p>
<p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fmetal-trim-shoulder-bag-p16086910.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A deep-green shoulder bag is a great alternative to a typical black style. </p>
<p><strong>Givenchy</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fgivenchy-kenny-mini-leather-shoulder-bag-2276821.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're carrying a few more things than you usually would for a night out (like, say, a portable charger), this wear-anywhere style from Givenchy just might be the evening's MVP. </p>
<p><strong>Valentino Garavani</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$5100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fvalentino-garavani-crystal-embellished-feather-clutch-item-17783222.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone will stop you in your tracks to find out where you got this yellow feathered clutch—even in the dark of night.</p>
<p><strong>urban</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$47.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fnunoo-pluto-recycled-canvas-shoulder-bag&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing wrong with animal print during the day, but it just feels so much more at home in the evening.</p>
<p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>prada.com</p><p><strong>$2750.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prada.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fwomen%2Fbags%2Fshoulder_bags%2Fproducts.Prada_Cleo_brushed_leather_mini_bag.1BH188_ZO6_F0002_V_HOM.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A trusty, timeless Prada Cleo can definitely stay out after dark. Pair it with a sleek, high-necked gown for a fancy night out—then keep it in rotation for brunch the next day.</p>
<p><strong>L'alingi</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$975.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Feternity-clutch-lalingi%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1563269800.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A crystal encrusted handle that wraps all the way around screams date night-ready.</p>
<p><strong>Clare V.</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$275.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Festelle-clare-v%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1542957671.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pearl-fringe clutch may be perfect for a bride-to-be, but thanks to its crossbody chain strap, it can work for any ol' date night, too. </p>
<p><strong>The Attico</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fthe-attico-midnight-zebra-print-leather-clutch-2239419.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This asymmetrical leather clutch will be the star of any evening outfit. It even has a card holder and a detachable wrist strap for nights spent dancing.</p>
<p><strong>KARA</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fkara%2Fcrystal-fringe-bean-bag%2F519471&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>KARA's known for merging day and night, and this crystal-fringe hobo-style is made to transform your average jeans-and-tee look for an evening out. </p>
<p><strong>Khaite</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$882.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fkhaite-aimee-envelope-clutch-bag-item-15258725.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A soft-leather clutch like this timeless style from Khaite is a great alternative to a structured, hard-top minaudiere. </p>
<p><strong>Santi</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$196.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fbeaded-clutch-santi%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1530970609.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a groovy touch to any all-black nighttime look—or spice up an already colorful outfit with something eye-catching with this bag from newcomer Santi.</p>
<p><strong>COS</strong></p><p>cos.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cos.com%2Fen_usd%2Fwomen%2Faccessories%2Fbags%2Fproduct.folded-leather-mini-crossbody-bag-red.1054364003.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A simple crossbody in a stunning color makes for a fantastic, repeat-wear evening bag.</p>
<p><strong>Loeffler Randall</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Frayne-pleated-frame-clutch-loeffler%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1513636744.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40535285%2Fbest-evening-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pleated organza bag from Loeffler Randall comes with a removable chain strap for day-to-night dressing. </p>
<p><strong>Marina Rinaldi</strong></p><p>marinarinaldi.com</p><p><strong>$255.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.marinarinaldi.com/p-4511042004001-stella-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A cigarette case-inspired silhouette also makes for a chic evening bag. See how much wear you can get out of it by pairing it with jeans and a button-down during the day, too. (Just add a red lip after the sun sets.)</p>

Take one of the best evening bags with you, whether you're going to a black-tie wedding or just date-night.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • CBC Sports to broadcast Canadian WNT's group stage matches at CONCACAF W Championship

    The Canadian women's soccer team's quest for qualification to three major tournaments will be broadcast on CBC Sports. All three of Canada's group stage matches for the CONCACAF W Championship will be available on CBC-TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service, following an agreement with Mediapro Canada — the rights holder in Canada for all CONCACAF national team tournaments through 2023. CBC Sports will provide national coverage of Canada's matches against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday and Pan