26 Packable Travel Dresses That Will Turn Heads (and Keep You Comfy) on Your Next Trip

  • <p>With summer travel season underway, now’s the time to book that long-awaited trip and pack your bags. But before you head to that dreamy destination, make sure you’re bringing along the quintessential vacation staple: the perfect travel dress. This hassle-free staple is designed to keep you looking prim and polished no matter the distance. Plus, its versatility is unmatched. <br></p><p>Whether you’re catching a red-eye flight, taking a much-needed <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/travel-tips/g40014423/family-vacation-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family vacation" class="link ">family vacation</a>, or setting sail on a <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/travel-tips/a39947860/disney-wish-cruise-ship-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:magical cruise with your kids" class="link ">magical cruise with your kids</a>, your best travel dress should make you look and feel good. There’s no need to compromise style or comfort while en route. So, skip frumpy sweats and skintight leggings and opt for a comfortable travel dress that can effortlessly elevate your look.</p><p>The best part? They’re space savers. Ditch stressing over packing and pairing separates — this all-in-one piece will make space in your suitcase for delightful accessories and <a href="https://www.womansday.com/style/g29836288/best-shoes-for-standing-all-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shoes" class="link ">shoes</a> to round out your fail-proof ensemble. Overstuffed luggage? Problem solved. Additionally, the right travel dress is simple and low-maintenance. Forget ironing and steaming, these dresses should be easy-breezy and convenient. </p><p>No matter if you wear it in transit or during your getaway, the perfect travel dress can work for just about any occasion and take you from day to night in an instant. And, once you’re back home, these easy-to-wear garments are also ideal for running errands when joggers or jeans just won’t do. </p><h3 class="body-h3">Meet the Expert</h3><p>Alena Le Blanc is the personal stylist and founder of <a href="https://www.leblanclabel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Le Blanc Label" class="link ">Le Blanc Label</a>. Based out of the Bay Area in California, she works both in-person and virtually with female professionals and entrepreneurs. She uses her design background and knowledge of fabrics, fit, and form to help create wardrobes for her clients that are both personal and purposeful. </p><h2 class="body-h2">The best travel dresses to buy in 2022 </h2><ul><li><strong>Most Comfortable Travel Dress:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SHGMTYK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Anrabess Women's Casual Loose Sundress" class="link ">Amazon Anrabess Women's Casual Loose Sundress</a></li><li><strong>Best Travel Shirtdress: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fseort%2F446838578%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart Time and Tru Women's Sleeveless Shirt Dress" class="link ">Walmart Time and Tru Women's Sleeveless Shirt Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Picnic Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MLHVDWZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon PrettyGarden Summer Dress for Women" class="link ">Amazon PrettyGarden Summer Dress for Women</a></li><li><strong>Best Long Sleeve Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZJJ3CNF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Fowsmon Women's Tunic Dress" class="link ">Amazon Fowsmon Women's Tunic Dress </a></li><li><strong>Best Nautical Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NVZTHXV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nautica Women's Breton Stripes Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress" class="link ">Nautica Women's Breton Stripes Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best T-shirt Travel Dress:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweatybetty.com%2Fus%2Fshop%2Fbottoms%2Fdresses-and-jumpsuits%2Frevive-tee-dress-SB8223_NavyBlue.html%3Foldpid%3DSB8223_NavyBlue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweaty Beatty Revive Tee Dress" class="link ">Sweaty Beatty Revive Tee Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Dress for Work Travel: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fseort%2F258233395%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart Scoop Women's Tie Front Midi Dress with Ruched Sleeves" class="link ">Walmart Scoop Women's Tie Front Midi Dress with Ruched Sleeves</a></li><li><strong>Best Tank Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-ribbed-tank-dress-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane The Ribbed Tank Dress" class="link ">Everlane The Ribbed Tank Dress</a> </li><li><strong>Best Linen Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-easy-linen-tank-dress-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-84937174&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target A New Day Women's Easy Linen Tank Dress" class="link ">Target A New Day Women's Easy Linen Tank Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Short Travel Dress:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-somerset-mini-dress-eyelet-edition%3Fcolor%3D072&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie The Somerset Mini Dress: Eyelet Edition" class="link ">Anthropologie The Somerset Mini Dress: Eyelet Edition</a></li><li><strong>Best Sweatshirt Travel Dress:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N7JTM53?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Missky Women Stripe Pocket Knee Length Slim Casual Pullover Hoodie Dress" class="link ">Amazon Missky Women Stripe Pocket Knee Length Slim Casual Pullover Hoodie Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Designer Travel Dress:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loveshackfancy.com%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Fedie-dress-ld113-175%3Fvariant%3D42305159069881&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LoveShackFancy Edie Midi Dress" class="link ">LoveShackFancy Edie Midi Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Denim Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D857018%23pdp-page-content&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gap 100% Organic Cotton Denim Tiered Dress with Washwell" class="link ">Gap 100% Organic Cotton Denim Tiered Dress with Washwell</a></li><li><strong>Best Formal Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JGSVZBM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Grace Karin Women's Sleeveless Wrap V-Neck Cocktail Party Dress" class="link ">Amazon Grace Karin Women's Sleeveless Wrap V-Neck Cocktail Party Dress</a> </li><li><strong>Best Lightweight Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshowmeyourmumu.com%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Ftrish-dress-mumaid-waves%3Fvariant%3D40022715367467&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Show Me Your Mumu Trish Dress" class="link ">Show Me Your Mumu Trish Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Print Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farmrio.com%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Fsummer-patches-t-shirt-dress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farm Rio Summer Patches T-shirt Dress" class="link ">Farm Rio Summer Patches T-shirt Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Sleeveless Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-sleeveless-short-pintuck-dress-universal-thread%2F-%2FA-84991955&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target Universal Thread Women's Sleeveless Short Pintuck Dress" class="link ">Target Universal Thread Women's Sleeveless Short Pintuck Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Maternity Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094ZPWX2Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Glamix Women's Maternity Tank Dress with Pockets" class="link ">Amazon Glamix Women's Maternity Tank Dress with Pockets</a></li><li><strong>Best Moisture-Wicking Dress: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D798380%23pdp-page-content&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Athleta Santorini Midi Dress" class="link ">Athleta Santorini Midi Dress</a> </li><li><strong>Best Exercise Travel Dress:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthehalara.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-2-in-1-workout-dress-wannabe%3Fvariant%3D39798137159846&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halara Everyday Cloudful 2-in-1 Flare Activity Dress - Wannabe" class="link ">Halara Everyday Cloudful 2-in-1 Flare Activity Dress - Wannabe</a></li><li><strong>Best Trendy Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hillhousehome.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-nap-dress-shop%2Fproducts%2Fthe-ellie-nap-dress-white-swiss-dot%3Fvariant%3D39309812531243&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ellie Nap Dress" class="link ">The Ellie Nap Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Travel Dress With Pockets:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loft.com%2Fstrappy-button-pocket-dress%2F585316%3FskuId%3D33135502%26defaultColor%3D6527%26catid%3Dcatl000013%26selectedColor%3D6527&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loft Strappy Button Pocket Dress" class="link ">Loft Strappy Button Pocket Dress</a> </li><li><strong>Best Wrap Travel Dress:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lulus.com%2Fproducts%2Fmanhattan-moment-mauve-ruffled-midi-wrap-dress%2F1695216.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lulus Manhattan Moment Mauve Ruffled Midi Wrap Dress" class="link ">Lulus Manhattan Moment Mauve Ruffled Midi Wrap Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Mommy and Me Travel Dress: </strong><a href="https://jessakae.com/products/mint-julep-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JessaKae Mint Julep Dress" class="link ">JessaKae Mint Julep Dress</a></li><li><strong>Most Inclusive Travel Dress:</strong> <a href="https://jessakae.com/collections/new-arrivals/products/luminaria-dress?variant=39518299979825" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JessaKae Luminaria Dress" class="link ">JessaKae Luminaria Dress</a></li><li><strong>Best Maxi Travel Dress:</strong> <a href="https://www.skivys.com/collections/all/products/magic-dress-long" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skivys Side Hustle Maxi" class="link ">Skivys Side Hustle Maxi</a></li></ul><h2 class="body-h2">What to look for when shopping for a travel dress</h2><p><strong>✔️ Comfort: </strong>Relaxation is synonymous with most trips and your clothing should reflect that same vibe. Le Blanc says comfortability should be the top priority when selecting these pieces. “The most important thing when choosing a great travel dress is that you focus on something you feel good in.” She adds, “You want a dress that is comfortable and breathable.” Being uncomfortable is the antithesis of a good time and nobody wants to experience that while traveling. “It should fit your body, so you feel confident,” says Le Blanc.</p><p><strong>✔️ Versatility: </strong>Switching things up should be a cinch with travel dresses. “Your dress should be versatile and enhance your trip — it should be a piece that you can throw on for the beach or dress up for dinner,” Le Blanc suggests.</p><p><strong>✔️ Material:</strong> Le Blanc says sticking with breathable materials is a good choice. “Natural fabrics like cottons and linens are great for traveling because the fabrics are elevated and keep you cool and let heat easily leave your body."</p>
  • <p><strong>ANRABESS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SHGMTYK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Traveling isn't always easy, but your fashion choices should be. If you're on the hunt for a dress that feels like your favorite loungewear, this is a sure bet. Thousands of reviewers praise its relaxed feel and overall comfy design. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>35% cotton, 65% polyester, 5% Spandex</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>S - XXL</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>29 options</p>
  • <p><strong>Time and Tru</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$16.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F446838578%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pull out all the stops in this fiery red shirtdress that costs less than $20. The delicate crepe fabric lets you feel the breeze while the tiered silhouette offers a playful vibe perfect for picnics in the park. Plus, it's wrinkle-free. </p><p><strong> Material</strong>: 99% Cotton, 1% Spandex</p><p><strong>Sizing</strong>: XS - 3XL</p><p><strong>Colors/Patterns</strong>: Aqua Island, Dark Navy, Rockin’ Red, Tropical</p>
  • <p><strong>PRETTYGARDEN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MLHVDWZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Picnics and plaid go together like peanut butter and jelly. So, if picnicking is on your travel list, this tiered dress is a must-pack piece. Plus, the length is perfect for sitting and frolicking in the park. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>100% Polyester</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>S - XL</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>Black, Dark Blue, Green, Light Purple, Red, Yellow</p>
  • <p><strong>FOWSMON</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZJJ3CNF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If frigid airports and drafty restaurants give you the chills, say goodbye to shivers once and for all with this stylish tunic. This long-sleeve dress will keep you cozy and stylish when the air-conditioning is on full blast.</p><p><strong>Material: </strong>100% dacron</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>S - XXL </p><p><strong>Colors/Patterns: </strong>41 solid color and printed options</p>
  • <p><strong>Nautica</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NVZTHXV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If riding the waves is on your travel list, then a sailing outfit is a must. Nautica has been the go-to brand for nautical-inspired apparel for decades and this offering builds on its reputation. Make a splash with this timeless striped polo dress. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>95% Cotton, 5% Spandex</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XS - XXL </p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>Reef Blue, Navy, Pale Coral</p>
  • <p><strong>Sweaty Betty</strong></p><p>sweatybetty.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweatybetty.com%2Fus%2Fshop%2Fedits%2Fvacation-shop%2Frevive-tee-dress-SB8223_NavyBlue.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This elevated essential boasts a relaxed style with a classic ribbed crew neck. The raw seams in the front and back add interest and dimension. Pair with stylish flats or <a href="https://www.womansday.com/health-fitness/g22668274/best-walking-shoes-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:comfy sneakers" class="link ">comfy sneakers</a> for a chic or sporty look. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>90% Cotton, 10% Polyester; Lining: 100% Cotton; Rib: 58% Cotton, 39% Polyester, 3% Elastane</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XXS - XXL</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>Navy Blue, Mistflower Purple</p>
  • <p><strong>Scoop</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F258233395%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/style/g30657567/work-backpacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Traveling for work" class="link ">Traveling for work</a>? This A-line midi doesn’t miss. You’re guaranteed to look polished at your next in-person meeting with this tie-front dress. Ruched sleeves add a relaxed yet sophisticated feel for when you want to mix business with pleasure. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>63% Cotton, 34% Nylon, 3% Spandex</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XS - 3XL</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>Black, White Polka Dot</p>
  • <p><strong>everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-ribbed-tank-dress-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can’t go wrong with a ribbed tank dress. It’s a blank canvas that can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. Add a denim jacket for a casual look or wear a pair of <a href="https://www.womansday.com/style/fashion/g602/10-super-comfy-high-heels-63478/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:strappy heels" class="link ">strappy heels</a> for an elevated one. One reviewer noted, “The cotton is thick enough to camouflage the little lumps and bumps while still being breathable and comfortable.”</p><p><strong>Material:</strong> 97% organic cotton, 3% elastane</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XXS - XL</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>Beech, Goji Berry, White, Black</p>
  • <p><strong>A New Day</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-easy-linen-tank-dress-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-84937174&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No travel wardrobe is complete without a classic linen dress. Thanks to the billowy, easy-to-wear style, this frock works for a variety of occasions. Plus, the breathable fabric keeps you cool and looking even cooler.</p><p><strong>Material: </strong>55% Linen, 45% Rayon</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XXS - 4XC</p><p><strong>Colors/Patterns: </strong>Black, Black Floral, Magenta, Orange, Pink Striped</p>
  • <p><strong>The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$160.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-somerset-mini-dress-eyelet-edition&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Watch onlookers’ eyes light up when you show up in this delightful dress. The sweet eyelet design adds character to this universally flattering silhouette. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>Cotton, polyester; viscose lining</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XXS - XL</p><p><strong>Colors:</strong> Yellow, Black, White, Pink</p>
  • <p><strong>MISSKY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N7JTM53?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Comfort reigns supreme in this kangaroo pouch hoodie dress. Soft and cozy, this piece is a smart pick for long plane rides or late night walks along the beach. Plus, reviewers give the dress high marks for its surprisingly lightweight material. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>95% Cotton, 5% SpandexS</p><p><strong>Sizing:</strong> S - 3X</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong> 29 solid and striped options </p>
  • <p><strong>Love Shack Fancy</strong></p><p>loveshackfancy.com</p><p><strong>$325.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loveshackfancy.com%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Fedie-dress-ld113-175%3Fvariant%3D42305159069881&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This flowy, button-down dress delivers on fine, eye-catching details. With cascading Mother of Pearl buttons in the front and a crochet lace design, this lightweight midi commands attention. </p><p><strong>Material:</strong> 100% cotton</p><p><strong>Sizing:</strong> P - XL</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>Black, Peony Pink, White</p>
  • <p><strong>gap</strong></p><p>gap.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D857018&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing is as timeless or versatile as denim. This soft, A-line dress screams ease. With 3/4 sleeves and front slant pockets, it provides a functional yet fashionable flair that's great for on-the-go. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>100% organic cotton</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XXS - XXL</p><p><strong>Color:</strong> Light indigo</p>
  • <p><strong>GRACE KARIN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JGSVZBM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With more than 20,000 reviews and a nearly perfect rating, this ultra-flattering dress is a popular stunner. The non-wrinkle material makes packing seamless and the dance floor-ready flared skirt offers an after-five look, perfect for destination weddings or cocktail parties. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>95% Polyester, 5% Spandex</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XS - 24 Plus</p><p><strong>Color: </strong>31 color options</p>
  • <p><strong>Show Me Your Mumu</strong></p><p>showmeyourmumu.com</p><p><strong>$148.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshowmeyourmumu.com%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Ftrish-dress-mumaid-waves%3Fvariant%3D40022715367467&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blend in with the beach in this cotton candy-colored one-shoulder mini that’s as light as a feather. Perfect for a romantic dinner or fun girlfriend getaway, this flirty chiffon number will keep you cool and comfortable.</p><p><strong>Material: </strong>100% Polyester</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XS - XL</p><p><strong>Colors/Patterns: </strong>MUmaid Waves, Bright Purple, Neon Coral</p>
  • <p><strong>Farm Rio</strong></p><p>farmrio.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farmrio.com%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Fsummer-patches-t-shirt-dress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vibrant and whimsical, make a bold statement with this colorful patchwork frock. The padded shoulders offer a structured-yet-laid back look that’s sure to rack up nonstop compliments. Plus, the rope belt with tassels adds a playful flair. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>100% Organic Cotton</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XS - XL</p><p><strong>Color: </strong>Multi</p>
  • <p><strong>Universal Thread</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-sleeveless-short-pintuck-dress-universal-thread%2F-%2FA-84991955&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want to show off your shoulders? Playful with pleated ruffles and pintuck accents, this sleeveless dress puts them in the spotlight. Plus, the spaghetti straps offer a crisscross back design that complements the tiered silhouette. "Focus on one part of your body that you want to highlight," says Le Blanc. "If you love your strong shoulders, one shoulder or strappy neckline can highlight your best features." </p><p><strong>Material:</strong> 100% cotton</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XS - XXL in Womens, 1X - 4X in Womens Plus</p><p><strong>Colors/Patterns: </strong>Navy Blue Floral, Pink Floral, Red Striped, White, Yellow Floral, Green</p>
  • <p><strong>GLAMIX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094ZPWX2Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.40063109%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Women make many sacrifices, but compromising style during pregnancy shouldn't be one. This comfortable dress costs less than $30 and will have <a href="https://www.womansday.com/relationships/family-friends/g3271/gifts-for-pregnant-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:expectant moms" class="link ">expectant moms</a> looking like a million bucks. Many reviewers appreciated the pockets and soft fabric. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>95% rayon, 5% Spandex</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>S - XXL</p><p><strong>Colors/Patterns:</strong> 15 options</p>
  • <p><strong>Athleta</strong></p><p>athleta.gap.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D798380&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Athleta is popular for pieces that are conducive with active lifestyles. This sorbet-hued, scoop neck dress is ideal for travelers who enjoy exploring and being on-the-go, but still desire a stylish look. Since Tencel is a sustainable fabric that is both absorptive and breathable, it keeps wearers cool and helps regulate body temperatures. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>TENCEL Modal/Spandex</p><p><strong>Sizing:</strong> XXS - 3X</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>Cactus Peach, Cottage Blue, Black</p>
  • <p><strong>Halara</strong></p><p>thehalara.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthehalara.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-2-in-1-workout-dress-wannabe%3Fvariant%3D39798137159846%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwvqeUBhCBARIsAOdt45bNxdV6cclVi-OxrVIVpRS19jy_r1HNRW8a-dTkeNKopxduY7srS5caAjPtEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If staying active while traveling is a priority, then this one-piece will help you break a sweat in style. Designed to feel soft and lightweight, this stretchy activewear is trendy and functional. Plus, it has side pockets to hold your essentials.</p><p><strong>Material:</strong> 77% nylon, 23% elastane</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XS - 4X</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>32 options</p>
  • <p><strong>Hill House</strong></p><p>hillhousehome.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hillhousehome.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-nap-dress-shop%2Fproducts%2Fthe-ellie-nap-dress-white-swiss-dot%3Fvariant%3D39309812531243&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Creators of the popular “nap dress,” Hill House put prairie-style dresses with a fresh twist on the map. Sure, you can take a nap in this dreamy dress, but you won’t want to — you’ll want to show it off and twirl at every chance. Reviewers rave about the dress’s “versatility and comfort.” </p><p><strong>Material:</strong> 100% cotton</p><p><strong>Sizing:</strong> XXS - 2X</p><p><strong>Colors/Patterns: </strong>10 options</p>
  • <p><strong>Loft</strong></p><p>Loft</p><p><strong>$89.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loft.com%2Fstrappy-button-pocket-dress%2F585316%3FskuId%3D33135502%26defaultColor%3D6527%26catid%3Dcatl000013%26selectedColor%3D6527&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who needs a purse with pockets this deep? Stash your cell phone and other key essentials in these handy hideaways. Additionally, the bright pink color adds a fun, carefree element that's hard to pass up. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>58% linen, 42% cotton</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>00 - 18</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>Fuchsia Spark, Sailor Navy</p>
  • <p><strong>Lulus</strong></p><p>Lulus</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lulus.com%2Fproducts%2Fmanhattan-moment-bright-orange-ruffled-midi-wrap-dress%2F779672.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fstyle%2Fg40063109%2Fbest-comfortable-travel-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wear this romantic frock if you want all eyes on you. Flowy and effortlessly chic, the wrap design accentuates your waistline while the ruffle hem adds a sexy twist. Plus, it can double as a nice cover-up. "Wrap dresses are also perfect because you can throw them on over your bathing suit and go — while feeling great and looking put together," says Le Blanc. </p><p><strong>Material:</strong> Shell: 100% Polyester. Lining: 100% Polyester<br></p><p><strong>Sizing:</strong> XS - XL</p><p><strong>Colors:</strong> Bright Orange, Berry Pink, Blue, White</p>
  • <p><strong>JessaKae</strong></p><p>jessakae.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://jessakae.com/products/mint-julep-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Traveling with children? No problem. This striking gingham print dress with an eye-catching square neckline and voluminous sleeves offers charming matching ensembles for <a href="https://jessakae.com/products/boys-mint-julep-button-down" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:boys" class="link ">boys</a> and <a href="https://jessakae.com/products/girls-mint-julep-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:girls" class="link ">girls</a>. Who said mom should be the only one traveling in style? </p><p><strong>Material:</strong> 52% Polyester, 22% Rayon, 22% Cotton, 4% Spandex</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XXS - 5X</p><p><strong>Color: </strong>Mint</p>
  • <p><strong>JessaKae</strong></p><p>jessakae.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://jessakae.com/collections/new-arrivals/products/luminaria-dress?variant=39641618612273" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and this stunning rainbow dress offers a wide spectrum. With sizes ranging from XS to 5X, just about everyone can look and feel like an attractive pot of gold. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>95% Polyester, 5% Spandex</p><p><strong>Sizing: </strong>XS - 5X</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>Magenta Rainbow, Pastel Rainbow</p>
  • <p><strong>Skivys</strong></p><p>skivys.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.skivys.com/collections/all/products/magic-dress-long" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stretchy and comfortable, this versatile maxi is perfect for days when you want to stay in bed and order room service or lounge by the pool. No matter where the day takes you, this dress will rise to the occasion. "It's nice to bring solid colored dresses with you when traveling so you can pack lighter and use accessories like jewelry to add pops of color and mix up your look," says Le Blanc. Plus, the side split adds unexpected sex appeal and functionality. What’s more, it’s made with a thermal-regulating Modal/Spandex blend fabric. </p><p><strong>Material: </strong>95% Modal, 5% Spandex</p><p><strong>Sizing:</strong> XS - XL</p><p><strong>Colors: </strong>Navy, Crimson, Black</p>
