26 Packable Travel Dresses That Will Turn Heads (and Keep You Comfy) on Your Next Trip

With summer travel season underway, now’s the time to book that long-awaited trip and pack your bags. But before you head to that dreamy destination, make sure you’re bringing along the quintessential vacation staple: the perfect travel dress. This hassle-free staple is designed to keep you looking prim and polished no matter the distance. Plus, its versatility is unmatched.
Whether you’re catching a red-eye flight, taking a much-needed family vacation, or setting sail on a magical cruise with your kids, your best travel dress should make you look and feel good. There’s no need to compromise style or comfort while en route. So, skip frumpy sweats and skintight leggings and opt for a comfortable travel dress that can effortlessly elevate your look.
The best part? They’re space savers. Ditch stressing over packing and pairing separates — this all-in-one piece will make space in your suitcase for delightful accessories and shoes to round out your fail-proof ensemble. Overstuffed luggage? Problem solved. Additionally, the right travel dress is simple and low-maintenance. Forget ironing and steaming, these dresses should be easy-breezy and convenient.
No matter if you wear it in transit or during your getaway, the perfect travel dress can work for just about any occasion and take you from day to night in an instant. And, once you’re back home, these easy-to-wear garments are also ideal for running errands when joggers or jeans just won’t do.
Meet the Expert
Alena Le Blanc is the personal stylist and founder of Le Blanc Label. Based out of the Bay Area in California, she works both in-person and virtually with female professionals and entrepreneurs. She uses her design background and knowledge of fabrics, fit, and form to help create wardrobes for her clients that are both personal and purposeful.
The best travel dresses to buy in 2022
What to look for when shopping for a travel dress
✔️ Comfort: Relaxation is synonymous with most trips and your clothing should reflect that same vibe. Le Blanc says comfortability should be the top priority when selecting these pieces. “The most important thing when choosing a great travel dress is that you focus on something you feel good in.” She adds, “You want a dress that is comfortable and breathable.” Being uncomfortable is the antithesis of a good time and nobody wants to experience that while traveling. “It should fit your body, so you feel confident,” says Le Blanc.
✔️ Versatility: Switching things up should be a cinch with travel dresses. “Your dress should be versatile and enhance your trip — it should be a piece that you can throw on for the beach or dress up for dinner,” Le Blanc suggests.
✔️ Material: Le Blanc says sticking with breathable materials is a good choice. “Natural fabrics like cottons and linens are great for traveling because the fabrics are elevated and keep you cool and let heat easily leave your body."