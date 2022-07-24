26 funny animal images in this year's Comedy Pet Photo Awards

  • <p>The <a href="https://www.comedypetphoto.com/gallery/finalists/2022_finalists.php" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards" class="link ">Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards</a> 2022 finalists have been revealed, with plenty of smile-inducing entries in the mix. From a curious cat stuck in a hedge to a playful pup prancing in the snow, these funny snaps are among the best in the most humorous <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/wildlife/pets/a40473558/dog-care-apps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pet" class="link ">pet</a> photography competition.<br></p><p>"We are delighted to announce the top entries for this year's Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards and they are absolutely awesome! They really are the best of the best," say the team at <a href="https://www.comedypetphoto.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Comedy Pet Photo" class="link ">Comedy Pet Photo</a>. "Through the Comedy Pets, we want to promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues and celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives."</p><p>On that note, take a look at the full list of finalists below... </p>
    1/27

  • 2/27

    1) Smiling llama by Stefan Brusius

    STEFAN BRUSIUS/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 3/27

    2) Happy dog by Jose Bayon

    Jose Bayon/ Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 4/27

    3) Unamused cat by Karl Goldhamer

    Karl Goldhamer/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 5/27

    4) Cats on a fence by Kenichi Morinaga

    Kenichi Morinaga/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 6/27

    5) Driving dog by Mehmet Aslan

    MEHMET ASLAN/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 7/27

    6) "Pretty please" cat by Sarah Fiona Helme

    Sarah Fiona Helme/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 8/27

    7) Shocked cat by Beth Noble

    Beth Noble/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 9/27

    8) And relax by Karl Goldhamer

    Karl Goldhamer/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 10/27

    9) Hanging on by Kazutoshi ONO

    Kazutoshi ONO/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 11/27

    10) Fluffy cuddles by Peter Cech

    PETER-CECH/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 12/27

    11) Guarding the home by Holly Stranks

    Holly Stranks/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 13/27

    12) Fluffy bunny by Sarah von Keitz

    Sarah von Keitz/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 14/27

    13) Funny duck by Stefan Brusius

    STEFAN BRUSIUS/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 15/27

    14) Puppy friends by Lucy Sellors-Duval

    Lucy Sellors-Duval/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 16/27

    15) David and Dudley by Judy Nussenblatt

    Judy Nussenblatt/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 17/27

    16) Doggy photoshoot by Bernard Sim

    Bernard Sim/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 18/27

    17) Splashing around by Alessandro Po

    Alessandro Po/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 19/27

    18) Check mate by Jonathan Casey

    Jonathan Casey Photography/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 20/27

    19) Happy horse by Radim Filipek

    Radim Filipek/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 21/27

    20) Posing cat by Kazutoshi Ono

    Kazutoshi Ono/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 22/27

    21) Snow day by Neville Tait

    Neville Tait/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 23/27

    22) Dashing through the snow by Marko Jovanovic

    Marko Jovanovic/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 24/27

    23) Time for a selfie by Kenichi Morinaga

    Kenichi Morinaga/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 25/27

    24) Revenge of the tennis ball by Christopher Johnson

    Christopher Johnson/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 26/27

    25) Say cheese by Bob Moore

    Bob Moore/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
  • 27/27

    26) Over the hedge by Freya Sharpe

    Freya Sharpe/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
