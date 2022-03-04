26 Creative Egg White Recipes From Cereal To Cocktails

    Imagine this: you’re in your kitchen, all set to make a new exciting recipe, maybe a silky carbonara, or a hot new banana bread. The recipe calls for only egg yolk, so you crack the eggs and separate the egg whites and yolks (maybe using the water bottle hack to suction the yolk inside?). You keep cooking, and your recipe is a success, hurray! What’s not so great is that leftover egg white sitting all by its lonesome on your counter. Do you trash it? Or save it, relegating it to the back of your fridge indefinitely? We’ve got a better idea — skip the food waste, and use it to make one of our 26 creative egg white recipes instead.

    While egg yolks add fat and flavor to a recipe, egg whites are generally all about VOLUME. This means they’re great for making the fluffiest pancakes or meringue pie topping, but also for making lighter cakes and brownies. They also help crispy cookies, like pignoli or shortbread, achieve that perfect crunchy snap when you bite into them. Egg whites can also be used to help things stick together, like in our keto cereal or our homemade granola bars. Without the yolk, you can bake the nuts, seeds, and oats in the oven without the fear of getting your granola with a side of scrambled eggs.

    We even like to use them to make classic cocktails, like our gin fizz or whiskey sour. You could just mix whiskey and sour mix or gin and soda, but when you want to go above and beyond and really impress, you’re going to want to add an egg white. Sounds finicky, but you can add the egg white straight into your shaker, and voila — the perfect foamy sipper.

    Want all the magic of egg whites, without the egg? Try aquafaba! Want more eggs in your life in general? Check out our favorite egg recipes for every meal.

<p>Skip the flour, butter, and egg yolks for these fudgy cookies.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19573617/flourless-fudge-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flourless Fudge Cookies" class="link ">Flourless Fudge Cookies</a> </strong>recipe.</p>
<p>Ginger adds a spicy kick to the traditional whiskey sour.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30121624/ginger-lime-whiskey-sour-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ginger Lime Whiskey Sour" class="link ">Ginger Lime Whiskey Sour</a></strong> recipe.</p>
<p>What's better than coconut macaroons? <em>Chocolate-dipped </em>coconut macaroons.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52234/ultimate-macaroons-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best-Ever Macaroons" class="link ">Best-Ever Macaroons</a></strong> recipe. </p>
<p>The FLUFFIEST pancakes of all time.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35132828/japanese-souffle-pancakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Japanese Soufflé Pancakes" class="link ">Japanese Soufflé Pancakes</a> </strong>recipe.</p>
<p>Make a big batch of this granola and have an easy low-carb breakfast all week long.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25238263/keto-cereal-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keto Cereal" class="link ">Keto Cereal</a> </strong>recipe.</p>
<p>One of the best parts about shortbread is that you can infinitely adapt it to your favorite flavors.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24687595/shortbread-cookie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shortbread Cookies" class="link ">Shortbread Cookies </a></strong>recipe.</p>
<p>Our FAVORITE part is decorating the top with meringue. Have fun with it and give it some fun swoops and peaks with the back of a metal spoon.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51904/lemon-meringue-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemon Meringue Pie" class="link ">Lemon Meringue Pie</a></strong> recipe.</p>
<p>If you're a lover of Nutella, you'll love these brownies.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28338349/gluten-free-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gluten-Free Brownies" class="link ">Gluten-Free Brownies</a></strong> recipe.</p>
<p>Pavlova is basically a giant meringue that gets topped with whipped cream and berries.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26845042/easy-pavlova-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best-Ever Pavlova" class="link "><strong>Best-Ever Pavlova</strong></a> recipe.</p>
<p>A new holiday take on sweet potato pie.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22565531/easy-sweet-potato-souffle-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweet Potato Soufflé" class="link ">Sweet Potato Soufflé</a></strong> recipe.</p>
<p>This classic gin fizz gets a <em>major</em> flavor boost from rosemary simple syrup. </p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29872127/classic-gin-fizz-cocktail-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rosemary Gin Fizz" class="link "><strong>Rosemary Gin Fizz</strong></a> recipe.</p>
<p>Angel food cake can seem intimidating, but have no fear! It's basically just whipped egg whites and sugar.</p><p><br>Get the <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22520188/homemade-angel-food-cake-recipe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angel Food Cake" class="link "><strong>Angel Food Cake</strong> </a>recipe.</p>
<p>Egg whites help give the cookies an addictively chewy and airy texture, and also help make this cookie totally gluten-free—no flour required!</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30222676/pignoli-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pignoli Cookies" class="link "><strong>Pignoli Cookies</strong></a> recipe.</p>
<p>Meringues may look fancy AF, but they're actually super easy to make—so long as you keep beating the egg white-sugar mixture until you get stiff <em>and</em> glossy peaks.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23053370/meringue-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Meringue Cookies" class="link ">Best Meringue Cookies</a></strong> recipe.</p>
<p>You can use the cheapest bubbly possible, and this will still be delicious.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26044022/champagne-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Champagne Cake" class="link "><strong>Champagne Cake</strong></a> recipe.</p>
<p>It's not the holidays without candied pecans.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56966/slow-cooker-candied-pecans-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Slow-Cooker Candied Pecans" class="link ">Slow-Cooker Candied Pecans</a></strong> recipe.</p>
<p>Macarons take time, patience, and some technique, but are so worth it. You'll feel like such a pro once you master them!</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25324082/how-to-make-macarons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best French Macarons" class="link "><strong>Best French Macarons</strong></a> recipe.</p>
<p>Three layers of ice cream, a brownie crust, and toasty meringue make up this nostalgic <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21350797/ice-cream-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ice cream cake" class="link ">ice cream cake</a>.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54800/best-baked-alaska-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baked Alaska" class="link "><strong>Baked Alaska</strong></a> recipe.</p>
<p>Seconds are fair game when dessert is light, fluffy, <em>and</em> miniature.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49765/mini-sweet-potato-souffles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mini Sweet Potato Soufflés" class="link ">Mini Sweet Potato Soufflés</a></strong> recipe.</p>
<p>Now you can eat your morning granola without a spoon.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48755/granola-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Granola Cups" class="link "><strong>Granola Cups</strong></a> recipe.<br></p>
<p>Use this recipe as inspiration for ribbons supporting a number of causes.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49043/pink-meringue-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pink Meringue Cookies" class="link ">Pink Meringue Cookies</a></strong> recipe. </p>
<p>A springy spin on traditional pavlova.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a42697/pistachio-pavlova-rhubarb-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pistachio Pavlova with Rhubarb Cream" class="link ">Pistachio Pavlova with Rhubarb Cream</a></strong> recipe.</p>
<p>This simple sweet-spicy nut mix features quinoa, honey, cayenne, and ginger. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45381/sweet-n-spicy-nuts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweet-n-Spicy Nuts" class="link ">Sweet-n-Spicy Nuts</a></strong> recipe.</p>
<p>The absolute cutest holiday cookie!</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50278/meringue-wreath-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meringue Wreath Cookies" class="link "><strong>Meringue Wreath Cookies</strong></a> recipe.</p>
<p>You get to decide what fruit and nuts to use when you make your own granola bars at home.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34211178/homemade-granola-bars-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homemade Granola Bars" class="link ">Homemade Granola Bars</a></strong> recipe.<br></p>
<p>This brunch staple uses both whole eggs <em>and</em> egg whites.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a33671791/antipasto-frittata-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Antipasto Frittata" class="link ">Antipasto Frittata</a></strong> recipe.</p>

