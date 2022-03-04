26 Creative Egg White Recipes From Cereal To Cocktails

Reuters

Activity in Spain's services sector bounced back in February from a brief contraction in January, when restrictions on travelling and socializing were reimposed to curb the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a survey showed on Thursday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies, which account for around half Spain's economic output, rose to 56.6 last month from 46.6 in January, when the indicator was below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for the first time since March 2021. "A positive month for Spain’s service sector, with activity and new business rebounding sharply as the adverse impacts of the Omicron wave dissipated," IHS Markit's economist Paul Smith said in a report.