Our Readers Are Loving This $15 Affirmation Card Deck

  When it comes to the most important relationship in your life, it will always be the one with yourself. Sure, it's a cliché, but for a good reason. When you're able to take the time to honor your needs and wants, there's no denying that you're automatically a better partner, parent and friend. 

So regardless if you're flying solo or are partnered up come February 14, you should take the time to celebrate you by buying a nice Valentine's Day gift for yourself. Even if you know you're going to get something sweet from your love or a cute Galentine's Day present from your friends, you can still get yourself a little something. With the ideas below, you'll see self-care gifts that will help you unwind after a stressful day, as well as some inexpensive finds that can make ordinary days feel a little more special.

Since we're sure you've already done your Valentine's shopping for your significant other, kids, friends or parents, the focus is now on you. Plus, one of the best parts of shopping for yourself is the pressure is completely off. You know what you like, so there's no question that you'll choose the perfect gift.
    When it comes to the most important relationship in your life, it will always be the one with yourself. Sure, it's a cliché, but for a good reason. When you're able to take the time to honor your needs and wants, there's no denying that you're automatically a better partner, parent and friend.

    So regardless if you're flying solo or are partnered up come February 14, you should take the time to celebrate you by buying a nice Valentine's Day gift for yourself. Even if you know you're going to get something sweet from your love or a cute Galentine's Day present from your friends, you can still get yourself a little something. With the ideas below, you'll see self-care gifts that will help you unwind after a stressful day, as well as some inexpensive finds that can make ordinary days feel a little more special.

    Since we're sure you've already done your Valentine's shopping for your significant other, kids, friends or parents, the focus is now on you. Plus, one of the best parts of shopping for yourself is the pressure is completely off. You know what you like, so there's no question that you'll choose the perfect gift.

  Jade Eye Mask

Alana Mitchell

amazon.com

$19.99

Luxurious without breaking the bank, this weighted eye mask claims to help eliminate headaches and puffiness. Plus, when you wear it, you can't be scrolling through your phone, so you'll get a digital detox as well. "The weight of the mask helps me fall asleep, and the jade stones feel really good on my face," one reviewer said.
    1) Jade Eye Mask

    Alana Mitchell

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Luxurious without breaking the bank, this weighted eye mask claims to help eliminate headaches and puffiness. Plus, when you wear it, you can't be scrolling through your phone, so you'll get a digital detox as well. "The weight of the mask helps me fall asleep, and the jade stones feel really good on my face," one reviewer said.

  Affirmation Card Deck

Tarisha Clark

uncommongoods.com

$15.00

We all need a little help remembering how great we are, and that's where this beautiful deck comes in. You'll get 30 cards in the deck, and each one has a powerful affirmation on it that you can repeat to yourself.
    2) Affirmation Card Deck

    Tarisha Clark

    uncommongoods.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    We all need a little help remembering how great we are, and that's where this beautiful deck comes in. You'll get 30 cards in the deck, and each one has a powerful affirmation on it that you can repeat to yourself.

  Gold Plated Croissant Earrings

JINEAR

amazon.com

$13.99

A perfect blend of Parisienne chic and '80s glamour, these gold-plated hoops are an easy way to liven up your everyday wardrobe.
    3) Gold Plated Croissant Earrings

    JINEAR

    amazon.com

    $13.99

    Shop Now

    A perfect blend of Parisienne chic and '80s glamour, these gold-plated hoops are an easy way to liven up your everyday wardrobe.

  Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel

DELUXITY

amazon.com

$17.95

Who knew you could get a pretty and functional bag at such a great price? It's perfect for everyday wear, and can fit all of your essentials. It comes in so many different colors, including this lovely red.
    4) Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel

    DELUXITY

    amazon.com

    $17.95

    Shop Now

    Who knew you could get a pretty and functional bag at such a great price? It's perfect for everyday wear, and can fit all of your essentials. It comes in so many different colors, including this lovely red.

  Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

CLEVERFY

amazon.com

$17.99

For every holiday, these shower steamers reign as a top gift. You'll get a set of six, and can choose from all difference scents or a singular one (like eucalyptus). They last long as is, but can even be broken in half for extra R&R.
    5) Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

    CLEVERFY

    amazon.com

    $17.99

    Shop Now

    For every holiday, these shower steamers reign as a top gift. You'll get a set of six, and can choose from all difference scents or a singular one (like eucalyptus). They last long as is, but can even be broken in half for extra R&R.

  Scalp Revival Soothing Solutions Set

briogeo

ulta.com

$76.00

You won't know how much you needed the relief until you use this set, which comes with everything to help nourish, soothe, and hydrate your scalp. Oh, and if you haven't used a scalp brush before, you're in for a real treat.
    6) Scalp Revival Soothing Solutions Set

    briogeo

    ulta.com

    $76.00

    Shop Now

    You won't know how much you needed the relief until you use this set, which comes with everything to help nourish, soothe, and hydrate your scalp. Oh, and if you haven't used a scalp brush before, you're in for a real treat.

  TheraBox Self Care Subscription Box

TheraBox

amazon.com

$45.00

Give yourself all the self-care you'll ever need with this subscription box. It's curated by actual mental health therapists, and includes seven products and one activity to help you really get in tune with yourself.
    7) TheraBox Self Care Subscription Box

    TheraBox

    amazon.com

    $45.00

    Shop Now

    Give yourself all the self-care you'll ever need with this subscription box. It's curated by actual mental health therapists, and includes seven products and one activity to help you really get in tune with yourself.

  Modern One Line a Day: A Five-Year Memory Book

Chronicle Books

amazon.com

$15.26

Journaling is a great way to help you unwind, but for many, it can be hard to get into and stick with. Here, you're able to just take a few minutes a day to write down a feeling or thought. It's a low-pressure way to practice daily reflections.
    8) Modern One Line a Day: A Five-Year Memory Book

    Chronicle Books

    amazon.com

    $15.26

    Shop Now

    Journaling is a great way to help you unwind, but for many, it can be hard to get into and stick with. Here, you're able to just take a few minutes a day to write down a feeling or thought. It's a low-pressure way to practice daily reflections.

  Queenie

Gallery/Scout Press

amazon.com

$9.99

Queenie Jenkins is going through a breakup, struggling to fit in at work and is constantly asking herself, "What are you doing?" The highly-relatable story will make you feel all the emotions.
    9) Queenie

    Gallery/Scout Press

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Queenie Jenkins is going through a breakup, struggling to fit in at work and is constantly asking herself, “What are you doing?" The highly-relatable story will make you feel all the emotions.

  Long Sleeve Pajama Set

MEROKEETY

amazon.com

$34.99

You can wear 'em as PJs, around-the-clock weekend wear or even when you're running a few quick errands. The color range is impressive (16 options!), but reviewers say the fabric is what sets it apart: "The material is so soft and has a nice thickness to it. I could live in this all day, every day!"
    10) Long Sleeve Pajama Set

    MEROKEETY

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    You can wear 'em as PJs, around-the-clock weekend wear or even when you're running a few quick errands. The color range is impressive (16 options!), but reviewers say the fabric is what sets it apart: "The material is so soft and has a nice thickness to it. I could live in this all day, every day!"

  Inspirational Cuff Bracelet

GLAM&CO

amazon.com

$12.99

The outside reads "just breathe," while the inside says "you got this." Wear it when you know you'll have a particularly tough day ahead as a reminder that you're stronger than you think.
    11) Inspirational Cuff Bracelet

    GLAM&CO

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    The outside reads "just breathe," while the inside says "you got this." Wear it when you know you'll have a particularly tough day ahead as a reminder that you're stronger than you think.

  One-Step Hair Dryer

REVLON

amazon.com

$39.99

You've been eyeing it for years, so now is the time to invest in it. Our editors found that it's easy to use, instantly smooths and leaves hair looking sleek and shiny.
    12) One-Step Hair Dryer

    REVLON

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    You've been eyeing it for years, so now is the time to invest in it. Our editors found that it's easy to use, instantly smooths and leaves hair looking sleek and shiny.

  Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Nekteck

amazon.com

$49.99

Drape this heated massager around your neck to work out whatever tension you're holding on to. Or, ya know, to relieve upper back and shoulder pain after a long day on the job.
    13) Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

    Nekteck

    amazon.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    Drape this heated massager around your neck to work out whatever tension you're holding on to. Or, ya know, to relieve upper back and shoulder pain after a long day on the job.

  Manifestation Crystal Tealight Candle Set

In 20+ baskets

etsy.com

$14.99

Once you start to practice manifestation, you'll start to understand the power of your thoughts. To start, try these stunning candles which can help you channel love, money, protection and more.
    14) Manifestation Crystal Tealight Candle Set

    In 20+ baskets

    etsy.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Once you start to practice manifestation, you'll start to understand the power of your thoughts. To start, try these stunning candles which can help you channel love, money, protection and more.

  Super-Plush Robe

Brooklinen

brooklinen.com

$98.00

You won't realize how much of a difference a good robe can make until you try the Good Housekeeping Institute's top pick. Available in so many great colors, it's extremely absorbent and can be worn right out of the shower.
    15) Super-Plush Robe

    Brooklinen

    brooklinen.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    You won't realize how much of a difference a good robe can make until you try the Good Housekeeping Institute's top pick. Available in so many great colors, it's extremely absorbent and can be worn right out of the shower.

  The Gift of Self Love Workbook

Blue Star Press

amazon.com

$14.99

Dare we say, self-love is the greatest gift of all? Through a mix of writing exercises, personal testimonies and expert advice, this workbook gives you all the tools to embrace all that you are.
    16) The Gift of Self Love Workbook

    Blue Star Press

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Dare we say, self-love is the greatest gift of all? Through a mix of writing exercises, personal testimonies and expert advice, this workbook gives you all the tools to embrace all that you are.

  Korean Sheet Masks Subscription

FACETORY

amazon.com

$19.90

Nothing says #SelfCareSunday like a good facial mask. Each month, you'll get a total of nine masks, all of which aim to soothe and hydrate your skin.
    17) Korean Sheet Masks Subscription

    FACETORY

    amazon.com

    $19.90

    Shop Now

    Nothing says #SelfCareSunday like a good facial mask. Each month, you'll get a total of nine masks, all of which aim to soothe and hydrate your skin.

  Pillow Slides

rosyclo

amazon.com

$23.98

These pillow slides will always be there to give you the support you need (too much?). The lightweight, cushion-y sole is "like walking on a cloud," making them comfortable enough for all-day wear, whether inside or out.
    18) Pillow Slides

    rosyclo

    amazon.com

    $23.98

    Shop Now

    These pillow slides will always be there to give you the support you need (too much?). The lightweight, cushion-y sole is "like walking on a cloud," making them comfortable enough for all-day wear, whether inside or out.

  Wine Subscription

Winc

winc.com

$29.95

If you enjoy a great glass of wine, you'll appreciate the Winc subscription, which will introduce you to new brands and flavorings. Bonus: New members get four bottles for just $30.
    19) Wine Subscription

    Winc

    winc.com

    $29.95

    Shop Now

    If you enjoy a great glass of wine, you'll appreciate the Winc subscription, which will introduce you to new brands and flavorings. Bonus: New members get four bottles for just $30.

  Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

ProsourceFit

amazon.com

$29.93

Acupuncture is an age-old treatment to target pain points in the body. And while you can always go to a specialist, this mat and pillow combo offers a similar effect by stimulating nerves, improving blood circulation and releasing tight muscles.
    20) Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

    ProsourceFit

    amazon.com

    $29.93

    Shop Now

    Acupuncture is an age-old treatment to target pain points in the body. And while you can always go to a specialist, this mat and pillow combo offers a similar effect by stimulating nerves, improving blood circulation and releasing tight muscles.

  Sleep Aid Device

Dodow

amazon.com

$59.90

Because nothing tops a good night's rest. When you're ready to call it a day, dim the lights and turn on this lighted metronome to guide you to a peaceful sleep in 20 minutes tops.
    21) Sleep Aid Device

    Dodow

    amazon.com

    $59.90

    Shop Now

    Because nothing tops a good night's rest. When you're ready to call it a day, dim the lights and turn on this lighted metronome to guide you to a peaceful sleep in 20 minutes tops.

  Romance Tarot Reading Experience

Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

$25.00

Curious when a new love may enter your life? For only $25, you can have your tarot read to reveal everything that's in store for the year when it comes to love.
    22) Romance Tarot Reading Experience

    Uncommon Goods

    Uncommon Goods

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Curious when a new love may enter your life? For only $25, you can have your tarot read to reveal everything that's in store for the year when it comes to love.

  Rise & GRND Coffee Blend

BLK & Bold

amazon.com

$10.00

Honestly, it's the little things in life — like a good cup of coffee — that can make all the difference in your day. The medium-roast blend has notes of smooth and creamy toffee that's hard not to love.
    23) Rise & GRND Coffee Blend

    BLK & Bold

    amazon.com

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    Honestly, it's the little things in life — like a good cup of coffee — that can make all the difference in your day. The medium-roast blend has notes of smooth and creamy toffee that's hard not to love.

  Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

lululemon.com

$38.00

A favorite among TikTok and Instagram users, this water-repellent bag is made to use when you're on the move, so you can have your phone, keys, wallet and other on-the-go essentials within arm's reach at all times.
    24) Everywhere Belt Bag

    Lululemon

    lululemon.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    A favorite among TikTok and Instagram users, this water-repellent bag is made to use when you're on the move, so you can have your phone, keys, wallet and other on-the-go essentials within arm's reach at all times.

  Facial Steamer with Cleansing Brush

Conair

amazon.com

$32.99

Sure, being able to go for a facial every month would be great, but if that's not in the cards, look to the next best thing. The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute named this the best value facial steamer thanks to the high-reviews on Amazon, the trusted Conair name and the bonus cleansing brush.
    25) Facial Steamer with Cleansing Brush

    Conair

    amazon.com

    $32.99

    Shop Now

    Sure, being able to go for a facial every month would be great, but if that's not in the cards, look to the next best thing. The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute named this the best value facial steamer thanks to the high-reviews on Amazon, the trusted Conair name and the bonus cleansing brush.

  Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience

Random House

amazon.com

$17.78

Let Brené Brown introduce you to the chambers of your heart — figuratively speaking. In her newest release, she walks through 87 of the most common emotions, offering the language and tools to build deeper connections with others, romantic or otherwise.
    26) Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience

    Random House

    amazon.com

    $17.78

    Shop Now

    Let Brené Brown introduce you to the chambers of your heart — figuratively speaking. In her newest release, she walks through 87 of the most common emotions, offering the language and tools to build deeper connections with others, romantic or otherwise.

  Candle Care Kit

Sweet Water Decor

amazon.com

$34.00

All candles should be burned with care. This kit gives you everything you need to have a clean, even burn (wick trimmer and dipper). It will also help you avoid any wax splash when it's time to put the flame out (bell snuffer).
    27) Candle Care Kit

    Sweet Water Decor

    amazon.com

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    All candles should be burned with care. This kit gives you everything you need to have a clean, even burn (wick trimmer and dipper). It will also help you avoid any wax splash when it's time to put the flame out (bell snuffer).

  Bath Tray

Bamfan

amazon.com

$42.99

If bubble baths are a weekly occurrence (at the very least), pick up one of these bamboo trays to give all of your "me-time" essentials a spot to rest while you're in the tub. There's even designated spots to keep your tablet, wine glass and candle nice and secure.
    28) Bath Tray

    Bamfan

    amazon.com

    $42.99

    Shop Now

    If bubble baths are a weekly occurrence (at the very least), pick up one of these bamboo trays to give all of your "me-time" essentials a spot to rest while you're in the tub. There's even designated spots to keep your tablet, wine glass and candle nice and secure.

  Orbits Eye Stones

UncommonGoods

uncommongoods.com

$20.00

Chill these stones in the fridge overnight and pull 'em out whenever you need to give your eyes a break. Maybe when you realize you've been staring at a screen for eight hours straight. Or perhaps, after a long night out. Your call.
    29) Orbits Eye Stones

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Chill these stones in the fridge overnight and pull 'em out whenever you need to give your eyes a break. Maybe when you realize you've been staring at a screen for eight hours straight. Or perhaps, after a long night out. Your call.

  Luxe Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen

brooklinen.com

$175.00

Now's the time to elevate your bedroom. Start with a buttery soft sheet set, available in a range of solids, stripes and geometric patterns. The reviews prove they're well worth the splurge: "The hype is real because these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had," one wrote.
    30) Luxe Core Sheet Set

    Brooklinen

    brooklinen.com

    $175.00

    Shop Now

    Now's the time to elevate your bedroom. Start with a buttery soft sheet set, available in a range of solids, stripes and geometric patterns. The reviews prove they're well worth the splurge: "The hype is real because these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had," one wrote.

  Vase Bookend Set

Urban Outfitters

urbanoutfitters.com

$49.00

Add a little life to your bookcase with this set of terracotta bookends, which just so happen to double as vases to hold fresh or faux blooms.
    31) Vase Bookend Set

    Urban Outfitters

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $49.00

    Shop Now

    Add a little life to your bookcase with this set of terracotta bookends, which just so happen to double as vases to hold fresh or faux blooms.

  Monthly Subscription

Silk and Sonder

silkandsonder.com

$19.95

Silk and Sonder takes a 360º approach to self-care with their monthly, quarterly and annual journal subscriptions. It's really more than just a journal — along with guided prompts, wellness trackers and dated calendar spreads, you'll get access to their members-only app full of virtual classes and personalized insights.
    32) Monthly Subscription

    Silk and Sonder

    silkandsonder.com

    $19.95

    Shop Now

    Silk and Sonder takes a 360º approach to self-care with their monthly, quarterly and annual journal subscriptions. It's really more than just a journal — along with guided prompts, wellness trackers and dated calendar spreads, you'll get access to their members-only app full of virtual classes and personalized insights.

  Pro Kiss'r Lip-Loving Scrubstick

FENTY BEAUTY

sephora.com

$16.00

Swipe this scrub over your lips to gently exfoliate 'em before applying your favorite balm or lipstick. It gets rid of dry skin just like the other apricot seed scrubs on the market, but without the mess.
    33) Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick

    FENTY BEAUTY

    sephora.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    Swipe this scrub over your lips to gently exfoliate 'em before applying your favorite balm or lipstick. It gets rid of dry skin just like the other apricot seed scrubs on the market, but without the mess.

  Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Anthropologie

anthropologie.com

$98.00

Picture this: You, this blanket and an hours-long rom-com movie marathon. It can be your reality if you pick up this incredibly soft throw (an Anthropologie shopper's words, not ours) in one of seven stunning shades.
    34) Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket

    Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    Picture this: You, this blanket and an hours-long rom-com movie marathon. It can be your reality if you pick up this incredibly soft throw (an Anthropologie shopper's words, not ours) in one of seven stunning shades.

  "Mom I Am A Rich Man" Art Print

Society6

society6.com

$11.90

Let Cher be the one to tell you what's what. This feminist-friendly quote comes from the star's 1996 interview with Jane Pauley where she famously said that she doesn't need to "settle down and marry a rich man" because, well, she already is one.
    35) "Mom I Am A Rich Man" Art Print

    Society6

    society6.com

    $11.90

    Shop Now

    Let Cher be the one to tell you what's what. This feminist-friendly quote comes from the star's 1996 interview with Jane Pauley where she famously said that she doesn't need to "settle down and marry a rich man" because, well, she already is one.

  Superwhisk + Matcha Kit

Superwhisk

golde.co

$45.00

Here's everything you need
    36) Superwhisk + Matcha Kit

    Superwhisk

    golde.co

    $45.00

    Shop Now

    Here's everything you need to make the perfect cup of matcha. Along with the 100% pure powder, you'll get a USB-powered whisk to make frothing your morning latte a breeze.

