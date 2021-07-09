25 Unique Aesthetic Room Ideas We're Loving on Pinterest Right Now

From eye-catching bed setups to unexpected color palettes, there's so much to love about aesthetic room ideas. All that's needed to pull off the look is an open mind, a bit of creativity and a commitment to not skimp on style. To help you decorate a teen's bedroom, a dorm room or any other compact space that your child treasures, take a look at these fun aesthetic room ideas that caught our attention on Pinterest. Many of these Pinterest-worthy rooms feature budget-friendly decorating pointers, like hanging a graphic tapestry on the ceiling, for instance, that'll instantly get you bonus points as a parent.