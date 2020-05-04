50 of the most unforgettable Met Gala looks of all time

50 of the most unforgettable Met Gala looks of all timeHarper’s BazaarMay 4, 2020, 10:19 a.m. UTCWhich one was your favourite?From Harper's BAZAAR50 of the most unforgettable Met Gala looks of all timeThe Met Gala has long been heralded as an event for pushing fashion boundaries.In the mid 1990s, this was amplified to starry new heights when it developed into the celebrity-filled event it is now. With so many models, actresses and singers vying for a ticket - many of whom also collaborate with designers to pay homage to an abstract theme through a gown - the competition is on to truly stand out from the crowd. However, some attendees have done it so well that we can still recall exactly who and what they wore 20 years later. Here's a look back at some of the most memorable dresses worn to the Met Gala over the years.2019: Lady GagaTheme: Camp: Notes on FashionWearing: Four different Brandon Maxwell looks2019: ZendayaTheme: Camp: Notes on FashionWearing: A light-up Tommy Hilfiger gownScroll to continue with contentAd2019: Cara DelevingneTheme: Camp: Notes on FashionWearing: Dior2019: Kylie and Kendall JennerTheme: Camp: Notes on FashionWearing: Versace2019: Kim KardashianTheme: Camp: Notes on FashionWearing: Thierry Mugler2019: Cardi BTheme: Camp: Notes on FashionWearing: Thom Browne2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick JonasTheme: Camp: Notes on FashionWearing: Dior2018: Blake LivelyTheme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic ImaginationWearing: Versace2018: RihannaTheme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic ImaginationWearing: Margiela2018: Katy PerryTheme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic ImaginationWearing: Versace2018: Amal ClooneyTheme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic ImaginationWearing: Richard Quinn2018: ZendayaTheme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic ImaginationWearing: Versace2017: RihannaTheme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-BetweenWearing: Comme des Garçons2017: Katy PerryTheme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-BetweenWearing: Margiela2017: Priyanka ChopraTheme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-BetweenWearing: Ralph Lauren2017: Kendall JennerTheme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-BetweenWearing: La Perla2017: Cara DelevingneTheme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-BetweenWearing: Chanel2016: Zayn Malik and Gigi HadidTheme: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of TechnologyWearing: Both in Versace2016: Claire DanesTheme: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of TechnologyWearing: Custom Zac Posen with fibre optic lights2016: Emma WatsonTheme: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of TechnologyWearing: Calvin Klein 2015: BeyoncéTheme: China: Through the Looking GlassWearing: Givenchy2015: Amal ClooneyTheme: China: Through the Looking GlassWearing: Margiela2015: RihannaTheme: China: Through the Looking GlassWearing: Guo Pei2014: Sarah Jessica ParkerTheme: Charles James: Beyond FashionWearing: Oscar de la Renta2014: Blake LivelyTheme: Charles James: Beyond FashionWearing: Gucci2014: Emma StoneTheme: Charles James: Beyond FashionWearing: Thakoon2013: Sienna MillerTheme: Punk: Chaos to CoutureWearing: Burberry2013: Kim KardashianTheme: Punk: Chaos to CoutureWearing: Givenchy2013: Gwyneth PaltrowTheme: Punk: Chaos to CoutureWearing: Valentino2012: BeyoncéTheme: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible ConversationsWearing: Givenchy2012: Carey MulliganTheme: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible ConversationsWearing: Prada2011: Gisele BündchenTheme: Alexander McQueen: Savage BeautyWearing: Alexander McQueen2010: Mila KunisTheme: American Woman: Fashioning a National IdentityWearing: Vera Wang2009: Marc Jacobs and Kate MossTheme: Model as Muse: Embodying FashionWearing: Marc Jacobs2008: David and Victoria BeckhamTheme: Superheroes: Fashion and FantasyWearing: Armani2007: Cate BlanchettTheme: Poiret: King of FashionWearing: Balenciaga2006: Alexander McQueen and Sarah Jessica ParkerTheme: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British FashionWearing: Alexander McQueen2005: Elle MacphersonTheme: The House of ChanelWearing: Calvin Klein (and flip flops!)2004: Scarlett JohanssonTheme: Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th CenturyWearing: Calvin Klein2003: David Bowie and ImanTheme: Goddess: The Classical ModeWearing: Iman in Donna Karan2001: Hillary ClintonTheme: Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years2001: Stefano Dolce, Naomi Campbell, Iman and Domenico GabannaTheme: Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House YearsWearing: Dolce & Gabanna1999: Amber ValettaTheme: Rock StyleWearing: Versace1999: Liv Tyler and Stella McCartneyTheme: Rock Style1997: Hugh Grant and Liz HurleyTheme: Gianni VersaceWearing: Versace1996: Diana, Princess of WalesTheme: Christian DiorWearing: Dior1995: Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Kate MossTheme: Haute CoutureWearing: Naomi in Versace, Christy and Kate in Calvin Klein1981: Bianca JaggerTheme: The 18th Century WomanWearing: Halston1979: Jackie OnassisTheme: Fashions of the Hapsburg Era 1974: CherTheme: Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood DesignWearing: Bob Mackie