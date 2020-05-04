50 of the most unforgettable Met Gala looks of all time

The Met Gala has long been heralded as an event for pushing fashion boundaries.

In the mid 1990s, this was amplified to starry new heights when it developed into the celebrity-filled event it is now. With so many models, actresses and singers vying for a ticket - many of whom also collaborate with designers to pay homage to an abstract theme through a gown - the competition is on to truly stand out from the crowd. However, some attendees have done it so well that we can still recall exactly who and what they wore 20 years later.

Here's a look back at some of the most memorable dresses worn to the Met Gala over the years.