50 of the most unforgettable Met Gala looks of all time

<p>The <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/met-gala/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Met Gala</a> has long been heralded as an event for pushing fashion boundaries.</p><p>In the mid 1990s, this was amplified to starry new heights when it developed into the celebrity-filled event it is now. With so many models, actresses and singers vying for a ticket - many of whom also collaborate with designers to pay homage to an abstract theme through a gown - the competition is on to truly stand out from the crowd. However, some attendees have done it so well that we can still recall exactly who and what they wore 20 years later.</p><p> Here's a look back at some of the most memorable dresses worn to the Met Gala over the years.</p>
<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Camp: Notes on Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Four different Brandon Maxwell looks</p>
2019: Lady Gaga

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Camp: Notes on Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: A light-up Tommy Hilfiger gown</p>
2019: Zendaya

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Camp: Notes on Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Dior</p>
2019: Cara Delevingne

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Camp: Notes on Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Versace</p>
2019: Kylie and Kendall Jenner

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Camp: Notes on Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Thierry Mugler</p>
2019: Kim Kardashian

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Camp: Notes on Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Thom Browne</p>
2019: Cardi B

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Camp: Notes on Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Dior</p>
2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Versace</p>
2018: Blake Lively

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Margiela</p>
2018: Rihanna

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Versace</p>
2018: Katy Perry

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Richard Quinn</p>
2018: Amal Clooney

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Versace</p>
2018: Zendaya

<p><strong>Theme:</strong> Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Comme des Garçons</p>
2017: Rihanna

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between</p><p><strong>Wearing:</strong> Margiela</p>
2017: Katy Perry

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Ralph Lauren</p>
2017: Priyanka Chopra

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: La Perla</p>
2017: Kendall Jenner

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Chanel</p>
2017: Cara Delevingne

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Both in Versace</p>
2016: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

<p><strong>Theme:</strong> Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology</p><p><strong>Wearing:</strong> Custom Zac Posen with fibre optic lights</p>
2016: Claire Danes

<p><strong>Theme:</strong> Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Calvin Klein </p>
2016: Emma Watson

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>China: Through the Looking Glass</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Givenchy</p>
2015: Beyoncé

<p><strong>Theme:</strong> China: Through the Looking Glass</p><p><strong>Wearing:</strong> Margiela</p>
2015: Amal Clooney

<p><strong>Theme:</strong> China: Through the Looking Glass</p><p><strong>Wearing:</strong> Guo Pei</p>
2015: Rihanna

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Charles James: Beyond Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Oscar de la Renta</p>
2014: Sarah Jessica Parker

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Charles James: Beyond Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Gucci</p>
2014: Blake Lively

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Charles James: Beyond Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Thakoon</p>
2014: Emma Stone

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Punk: Chaos to Couture</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Burberry</p>
2013: Sienna Miller

<p><strong>Theme:</strong> Punk: Chaos to Couture</p><p><strong>Wearing:</strong> Givenchy</p>
2013: Kim Kardashian

<p><strong>Theme:</strong> Punk: Chaos to Couture</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Valentino</p>
2013: Gwyneth Paltrow

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Givenchy</p>
2012: Beyoncé

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Prada</p>
2012: Carey Mulligan

<p><strong>Theme:</strong> Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty</p><p><strong>Wearing</strong>: Alexander McQueen</p>
2011: Gisele Bündchen

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Vera Wang<br></p>
2010: Mila Kunis

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Marc Jacobs</p>
2009: Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Armani</p>
2008: David and Victoria Beckham

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Poiret: King of Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Balenciaga<br></p>
2007: Cate Blanchett

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Alexander McQueen<br></p>
2006: Alexander McQueen and Sarah Jessica Parker

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>The House of Chanel</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Calvin Klein (and flip flops!)</p>
2005: Elle Macpherson

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Calvin Klein</p>
2004: Scarlett Johansson

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Goddess: The Classical Mode</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Iman in Donna Karan</p>
2003: David Bowie and Iman

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years</p>
2001: Hillary Clinton

<p><strong>Theme</strong>: Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Dolce & Gabanna<br></p>
2001: Stefano Dolce, Naomi Campbell, Iman and Domenico Gabanna

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Rock Style</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Versace<br></p>
1999: Amber Valetta

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Rock Style</p>
1999: Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Gianni Versace</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Versace</p>
1997: Hugh Grant and Liz Hurley

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Christian Dior</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Dior</p>
1996: Diana, Princess of Wales

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Haute Couture</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Naomi in Versace, Christy and Kate in Calvin Klein</p>
1995: Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>The 18th Century Woman</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Halston</p>
1981: Bianca Jagger

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Fashions of the Hapsburg Era </p>
1979: Jackie Onassis

<p><strong>Theme: </strong>Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Bob Mackie</p>
1974: Cher

