25 Romantic Gifts That Are Guaranteed to Make Your Partner Swoon, No Matter the Occasion

  • <p>Air fryers and weighted blankets are great and all, but nothing compares to the warm fuzzies you feel when your partner surprises you with a gift straight from the heart. And while, yes, practicality may be in tune with your love language (say, acts of service?), but we're all for taking a more heartfelt approach by giving one of these romantic gifts for your anniversary, Valentine's Day, Christmas or even, no special occasion in particular. </p><p>If it's not done right, romance can quickly turn cheesy, so we made sure that these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34388852/best-sentimental-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift ideas are sentimental" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift ideas are sentimental</a> without being too sappy. That means, if you scroll through this list, you'll find unique ways to express your love to the person who sets your heart on fire, no matter if you've been together for one year or an entire lifetime (or so it feels). Relationships are a journey, so you'll find gifts that celebrate past, present and future: personalized <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g23743369/gifts-for-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:couples gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">couples gifts</a> to honor the monumental moments you've shared, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/relationships/g35409877/best-date-night-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:date night subscription boxes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">date night subscription boxes</a> to spice up your current routine and guided journals to jot down your future plans. And if you're more interested in finding some <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g28566896/bubble-bath-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bath products" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bath products</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g25576018/wellness-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:self-care gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">self-care gifts</a> to, ya know, heat things up, we've got plenty of those too. </p>
    1/26

    25 Romantic Gifts That Are Guaranteed to Make Your Partner Swoon, No Matter the Occasion

    Air fryers and weighted blankets are great and all, but nothing compares to the warm fuzzies you feel when your partner surprises you with a gift straight from the heart. And while, yes, practicality may be in tune with your love language (say, acts of service?), but we're all for taking a more heartfelt approach by giving one of these romantic gifts for your anniversary, Valentine's Day, Christmas or even, no special occasion in particular.

    If it's not done right, romance can quickly turn cheesy, so we made sure that these gift ideas are sentimental without being too sappy. That means, if you scroll through this list, you'll find unique ways to express your love to the person who sets your heart on fire, no matter if you've been together for one year or an entire lifetime (or so it feels). Relationships are a journey, so you'll find gifts that celebrate past, present and future: personalized couples gifts to honor the monumental moments you've shared, date night subscription boxes to spice up your current routine and guided journals to jot down your future plans. And if you're more interested in finding some bath products and self-care gifts to, ya know, heat things up, we've got plenty of those too.

  • <p><strong>Lux Reads</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1948209071?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book invites the two of you to take some time to come up with a master list of everything you'd like to do in your lifetime together, everything from hiking the Grand Canyon to sampling all the best pizza that the U.S. has to offer. </p>
    2/26

    1) Our Bucket List: A Creative and Inspirational Journal

    Lux Reads

    amazon.com

    $6.99

    Shop Now

    This book invites the two of you to take some time to come up with a master list of everything you'd like to do in your lifetime together, everything from hiking the Grand Canyon to sampling all the best pizza that the U.S. has to offer.

  • <p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.93</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1601064934?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Using the prompts as a guide, tell your partner all the ways they make your heart skip a beat. And since relationships are all about balance, include a few inside jokes and funny memories for good measure.</p>
    3/26

    2) What I Love about You Fill-in-the-Love Book

    Knock Knock

    amazon.com

    $7.93

    Shop Now

    Using the prompts as a guide, tell your partner all the ways they make your heart skip a beat. And since relationships are all about balance, include a few inside jokes and funny memories for good measure.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Crated with Love</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TWRWCRT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Out with the old, in with the new: Trade your boring dinner dates (we said it, not you) for at-home pizza parties, game nights or other relationship-building activities. At the start of every month, they'll receive a box with all the essentials for a themed date night — some will tap into their silly side (90s-inspired night), others may test them to their limits (crime-solving box).</p>
    4/26

    3) Monthly Date Night Subscription Box

    Crated with Love

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    Out with the old, in with the new: Trade your boring dinner dates (we said it, not you) for at-home pizza parties, game nights or other relationship-building activities. At the start of every month, they'll receive a box with all the essentials for a themed date night — some will tap into their silly side (90s-inspired night), others may test them to their limits (crime-solving box).

  • <p><strong>Perfectione Roses</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083QXZVWS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Red roses are the epitome of romance — until they die. Instead give them a box of preserved roses, made to last two or three years, to symbolize your forever kind of love. </p>
    5/26

    4) Preserved Roses

    Perfectione Roses

    amazon.com

    $89.99

    Shop Now

    Red roses are the epitome of romance — until they die. Instead give them a box of preserved roses, made to last two or three years, to symbolize your forever kind of love.

  • <p><strong>The Ultimate Game for Couples</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TJ51B6W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're always up for a challenge, give them this card game, featuring a mix of fun dares and bold questions that'll encourage them to dig deeper. They can even have some other couples join in on the fun as a way to see which pair knows each other best. </p>
    6/26

    5) Conversations and Challenges for Date Night

    The Ultimate Game for Couples

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    If they're always up for a challenge, give them this card game, featuring a mix of fun dares and bold questions that'll encourage them to dig deeper. They can even have some other couples join in on the fun as a way to see which pair knows each other best.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Pipishell</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088K4X3YJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wow your partner by serving them breakfast in bed on this bamboo tray. Then tell 'em to keep the tray for all the bedside meals in their future (hint, hint). </p>
    7/26

    6) Bamboo Bed Tray

    Pipishell

    amazon.com

    $22.00

    Shop Now

    Wow your partner by serving them breakfast in bed on this bamboo tray. Then tell 'em to keep the tray for all the bedside meals in their future (hint, hint).

  • <p><strong>Minted </strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fphoto-art%2FMIN-5RR-GCP%2Fpainted-hues-heart-snapshot-mix-cool&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Upload 30+ of your best photos as a couple and Minted will arrange them in a beautiful heart formation. Let it be a scrapbook of sorts by adding the year at the bottom or simply write a special message to your sweetheart if the photos cover your relationship up until now. </p>
    8/26

    7) Painted Hues Heart Snapshot Mix®

    Minted

    minted.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

    Upload 30+ of your best photos as a couple and Minted will arrange them in a beautiful heart formation. Let it be a scrapbook of sorts by adding the year at the bottom or simply write a special message to your sweetheart if the photos cover your relationship up until now.

  • <p><strong>Gift Republic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MLXQ64L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice up your date nights by picking one of these creative ideas at random. Once the night is over, scratch off the box to unveil a colorful drawing (and feel a sense of accomplishment). </p>
    9/26

    8) 100 Dates Bucket List Scratch Poster

    Gift Republic

    amazon.com

    $23.97

    Shop Now

    Spice up your date nights by picking one of these creative ideas at random. Once the night is over, scratch off the box to unveil a colorful drawing (and feel a sense of accomplishment).

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>J.R. Watkins</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TTRTXXX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get the night started with a luxurious soak in the tub. Along with scents of peony and patchouli, this liquid bubble bath is infused with pink peppercorn, guarana and chamomile to help boost sexual desire. </p>
    10/26

    9) Love Bath Elixir

    J.R. Watkins

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Get the night started with a luxurious soak in the tub. Along with scents of peony and patchouli, this liquid bubble bath is infused with pink peppercorn, guarana and chamomile to help boost sexual desire.

  • <p><strong>DEMDACO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077VX6Z4D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try as you might, you won't always be there to give 'em a hug when they need it most. When the inevitable happens, they can break out this plush heart to feel your love from miles away.</p>
    11/26

    10) Heart Pillow

    DEMDACO

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    Try as you might, you won't always be there to give 'em a hug when they need it most. When the inevitable happens, they can break out this plush heart to feel your love from miles away.

  • <p><strong>BestSelf Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W1PVNFC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get a babysitter, turn off your phones and take time to get to know one another in a whole new way. Each card offers a conversation starter — whether it's tied to personal passions, intimacy as a couple, future plans or something else. </p>
    12/26

    11) Intimacy Deck

    BestSelf Co.

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    Get a babysitter, turn off your phones and take time to get to know one another in a whole new way. Each card offers a conversation starter — whether it's tied to personal passions, intimacy as a couple, future plans or something else.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>HarleyDogDesigns</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$43.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F631394914%2Fany-song-lyrics-personalised-print&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every couple has a song — the one that played during your first kiss, moments after saying "I love you" or as you dance for the first time as a wedded couple. Pick the soundtrack of your love story and have this Etsy maker turn it into a personalized print that they'll cherish forever. </p>
    13/26

    12) Personalized Song Lyrics Print

    HarleyDogDesigns

    etsy.com

    $43.44

    Shop Now

    Every couple has a song — the one that played during your first kiss, moments after saying "I love you" or as you dance for the first time as a wedded couple. Pick the soundtrack of your love story and have this Etsy maker turn it into a personalized print that they'll cherish forever.

  • <p><strong>GoldcrestDesignsUK</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F834709623%2Fpocket-hug-personalised-coin-or-keyring&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It may be small, but this gift is packed with heart — literally. Stamp your initials or full name on this silver coin to remind your sweetie that you'll always be there when they need you most. </p>
    14/26

    13) Personalized Pocket Hug Coin

    GoldcrestDesignsUK

    etsy.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    It may be small, but this gift is packed with heart — literally. Stamp your initials or full name on this silver coin to remind your sweetie that you'll always be there when they need you most.

  • <p><strong>TheBlankRecordStore</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$27.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F217027880%2F4gb8gb16gb-usb-mixtape-retro-anniversary&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take it back to the good ole' days by burning a mixtape for your crush. Since cassettes and CDs are basically obsolete (sad, we know), make a Spotify or Apple Music playlist and upload it to this USB, so they can play it directly on their laptop or car stereo. </p>
    15/26

    14) USB Mixtape

    TheBlankRecordStore

    etsy.com

    $27.74

    Shop Now

    Take it back to the good ole' days by burning a mixtape for your crush. Since cassettes and CDs are basically obsolete (sad, we know), make a Spotify or Apple Music playlist and upload it to this USB, so they can play it directly on their laptop or car stereo.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Chesapeake Bay Gourmet</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fchesapeake-bay-gourmet%2Fsteaks-and-cakes-date-night-dinner-for-2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Serve your loved one a restaurant-quality meal in the comfort of your home. Everything — the two heart-shaped filet mignons, crab cakes and red velvet cakes — will arrive on dry ice, so it's up to you to follow the cooking instructions and get the food on the table. </p>
    16/26

    15) Steaks and Cakes Dinner for 2

    Chesapeake Bay Gourmet

    goldbelly.com

    $129.00

    Shop Now

    Serve your loved one a restaurant-quality meal in the comfort of your home. Everything — the two heart-shaped filet mignons, crab cakes and red velvet cakes — will arrive on dry ice, so it's up to you to follow the cooking instructions and get the food on the table.

  • <p><strong>Laurence King Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/178627504X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You've found love, but now what? Let Jonathan Van Ness, George Clooney, Marie Antoinette and other famous faces from past and present read what's in the cards for you and your beau.</p>
    17/26

    16) Love Oracles

    Laurence King Publishing

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    You've found love, but now what? Let Jonathan Van Ness, George Clooney, Marie Antoinette and other famous faces from past and present read what's in the cards for you and your beau.

  • <p><strong>CaitlynMinimalist</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$35.62</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F642890131%2Ffingerprint-necklace-adjustable-heart&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make a gold, rose gold or silver heart-shaped pendant more personal by stamping one half with your fingerprint and the other with a handwritten message. </p>
    18/26

    17) Fingerprint Necklace

    CaitlynMinimalist

    etsy.com

    $35.62

    Shop Now

    Make a gold, rose gold or silver heart-shaped pendant more personal by stamping one half with your fingerprint and the other with a handwritten message.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Maude</strong></p><p>getmaude.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgetmaude.com%2Fcollections%2Fmassage%2Fproducts%2Fburn-massage-candle-no0%3Fvariant%3D39401124397135&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Light this unscented candle to set the mood and then when you're ready to take things up a notch, blow it out and pour the oil onto your partner's skin or massage it in with your fingertips. </p>
    19/26

    18) burn no. 0 Massage Candle

    Maude

    getmaude.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Light this unscented candle to set the mood and then when you're ready to take things up a notch, blow it out and pour the oil onto your partner's skin or massage it in with your fingertips.

  • <p><strong>TinteriaDesign</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$5.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F804319236%2Fone-line-art-couple-download-instant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Together, you are one. Download, print and frame this black-and-white print to honor your inseparable bond. </p>
    20/26

    19) One Line Couple Art

    TinteriaDesign

    etsy.com

    $5.18

    Shop Now

    Together, you are one. Download, print and frame this black-and-white print to honor your inseparable bond.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fa-year-of-connection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inside this box, they'll find 52 foil cards with thought-starters, like "I Want You to Know." That means, they'll have 52 reasons to write you love notes — one for each week of the year. </p>
    21/26

    20) A Year of Connection

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Inside this box, they'll find 52 foil cards with thought-starters, like "I Want You to Know." That means, they'll have 52 reasons to write you love notes — one for each week of the year.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>CAsouls</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F616558405%2Fcustom-morse-code-men-bracelet-engrave&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Come up with a sentimental message that only he'd appreciate and get it printed on this letter bracelet in morse code. So, he'll have to decode your words upon opening the gift to really know what's in your heart. </p>
    22/26

    21) Custom Morse Code Bracelet

    CAsouls

    etsy.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    Come up with a sentimental message that only he'd appreciate and get it printed on this letter bracelet in morse code. So, he'll have to decode your words upon opening the gift to really know what's in your heart.

  • <p><strong>Marie Poulle and Jean Gregoire</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Flovebox-spinning-heart-messenger%23476220000002&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They won't know the power of this little box until you surprise them with their very first message. Just send them sweet nothings through the compatible app and the red heart will spin until they take off the lid to read what you have to say.</p>
    23/26

    22) Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger

    Marie Poulle and Jean Gregoire

    uncommongoods.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    They won't know the power of this little box until you surprise them with their very first message. Just send them sweet nothings through the compatible app and the red heart will spin until they take off the lid to read what you have to say.

  • <p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$62.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fphilodendron-green&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perhaps, the best way to show your love is by giving them something that shows you're in it for the long haul. This houseplant, like your relationship, needs the proper care to continue growing heart-shaped green leaves (but luckily, it's pretty tolerant). </p>
    24/26

    23) Philodendron Green

    thesill.com

    $62.00

    Shop Now

    Perhaps, the best way to show your love is by giving them something that shows you're in it for the long haul. This houseplant, like your relationship, needs the proper care to continue growing heart-shaped green leaves (but luckily, it's pretty tolerant).

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmake-your-own-chocolate-truffles-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's better than a box of chocolates? Homemade truffles made with love, of course! This kit will lay the foundation for dark chocolate truffles, but then you two can decide if you want to mix in coconut flakes, peppermint, vanilla or Himalayan sea salt.</p>
    25/26

    24) Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    What's better than a box of chocolates? Homemade truffles made with love, of course! This kit will lay the foundation for dark chocolate truffles, but then you two can decide if you want to mix in coconut flakes, peppermint, vanilla or Himalayan sea salt.

  • <p><strong>Birthdate Co.</strong></p><p>birthdate.co</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbirthdate.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-birthdate-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You may not have known it then, but your life changed the day that your partner came into the world. And now all these years later, this book will teach them how their birthday shaped them with a detailed horoscope analysis about their past, present and future. </p>
    26/26

    25) Birthdate Book

    Birthdate Co.

    birthdate.co

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    You may not have known it then, but your life changed the day that your partner came into the world. And now all these years later, this book will teach them how their birthday shaped them with a detailed horoscope analysis about their past, present and future.

<p>Air fryers and weighted blankets are great and all, but nothing compares to the warm fuzzies you feel when your partner surprises you with a gift straight from the heart. And while, yes, practicality may be in tune with your love language (say, acts of service?), but we're all for taking a more heartfelt approach by giving one of these romantic gifts for your anniversary, Valentine's Day, Christmas or even, no special occasion in particular. </p><p>If it's not done right, romance can quickly turn cheesy, so we made sure that these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34388852/best-sentimental-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift ideas are sentimental" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift ideas are sentimental</a> without being too sappy. That means, if you scroll through this list, you'll find unique ways to express your love to the person who sets your heart on fire, no matter if you've been together for one year or an entire lifetime (or so it feels). Relationships are a journey, so you'll find gifts that celebrate past, present and future: personalized <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g23743369/gifts-for-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:couples gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">couples gifts</a> to honor the monumental moments you've shared, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/relationships/g35409877/best-date-night-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:date night subscription boxes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">date night subscription boxes</a> to spice up your current routine and guided journals to jot down your future plans. And if you're more interested in finding some <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g28566896/bubble-bath-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bath products" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bath products</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g25576018/wellness-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:self-care gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">self-care gifts</a> to, ya know, heat things up, we've got plenty of those too. </p>
<p><strong>Lux Reads</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1948209071?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book invites the two of you to take some time to come up with a master list of everything you'd like to do in your lifetime together, everything from hiking the Grand Canyon to sampling all the best pizza that the U.S. has to offer. </p>
<p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.93</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1601064934?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Using the prompts as a guide, tell your partner all the ways they make your heart skip a beat. And since relationships are all about balance, include a few inside jokes and funny memories for good measure.</p>
<p><strong>Crated with Love</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TWRWCRT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Out with the old, in with the new: Trade your boring dinner dates (we said it, not you) for at-home pizza parties, game nights or other relationship-building activities. At the start of every month, they'll receive a box with all the essentials for a themed date night — some will tap into their silly side (90s-inspired night), others may test them to their limits (crime-solving box).</p>
<p><strong>Perfectione Roses</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083QXZVWS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Red roses are the epitome of romance — until they die. Instead give them a box of preserved roses, made to last two or three years, to symbolize your forever kind of love. </p>
<p><strong>The Ultimate Game for Couples</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TJ51B6W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're always up for a challenge, give them this card game, featuring a mix of fun dares and bold questions that'll encourage them to dig deeper. They can even have some other couples join in on the fun as a way to see which pair knows each other best. </p>
<p><strong>Pipishell</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088K4X3YJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wow your partner by serving them breakfast in bed on this bamboo tray. Then tell 'em to keep the tray for all the bedside meals in their future (hint, hint). </p>
<p><strong>Minted </strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fphoto-art%2FMIN-5RR-GCP%2Fpainted-hues-heart-snapshot-mix-cool&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Upload 30+ of your best photos as a couple and Minted will arrange them in a beautiful heart formation. Let it be a scrapbook of sorts by adding the year at the bottom or simply write a special message to your sweetheart if the photos cover your relationship up until now. </p>
<p><strong>Gift Republic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MLXQ64L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice up your date nights by picking one of these creative ideas at random. Once the night is over, scratch off the box to unveil a colorful drawing (and feel a sense of accomplishment). </p>
<p><strong>J.R. Watkins</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TTRTXXX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get the night started with a luxurious soak in the tub. Along with scents of peony and patchouli, this liquid bubble bath is infused with pink peppercorn, guarana and chamomile to help boost sexual desire. </p>
<p><strong>DEMDACO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077VX6Z4D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try as you might, you won't always be there to give 'em a hug when they need it most. When the inevitable happens, they can break out this plush heart to feel your love from miles away.</p>
<p><strong>BestSelf Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W1PVNFC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get a babysitter, turn off your phones and take time to get to know one another in a whole new way. Each card offers a conversation starter — whether it's tied to personal passions, intimacy as a couple, future plans or something else. </p>
<p><strong>HarleyDogDesigns</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$43.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F631394914%2Fany-song-lyrics-personalised-print&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every couple has a song — the one that played during your first kiss, moments after saying "I love you" or as you dance for the first time as a wedded couple. Pick the soundtrack of your love story and have this Etsy maker turn it into a personalized print that they'll cherish forever. </p>
<p><strong>GoldcrestDesignsUK</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F834709623%2Fpocket-hug-personalised-coin-or-keyring&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It may be small, but this gift is packed with heart — literally. Stamp your initials or full name on this silver coin to remind your sweetie that you'll always be there when they need you most. </p>
<p><strong>TheBlankRecordStore</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$27.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F217027880%2F4gb8gb16gb-usb-mixtape-retro-anniversary&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take it back to the good ole' days by burning a mixtape for your crush. Since cassettes and CDs are basically obsolete (sad, we know), make a Spotify or Apple Music playlist and upload it to this USB, so they can play it directly on their laptop or car stereo. </p>
<p><strong>Chesapeake Bay Gourmet</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fchesapeake-bay-gourmet%2Fsteaks-and-cakes-date-night-dinner-for-2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Serve your loved one a restaurant-quality meal in the comfort of your home. Everything — the two heart-shaped filet mignons, crab cakes and red velvet cakes — will arrive on dry ice, so it's up to you to follow the cooking instructions and get the food on the table. </p>
<p><strong>Laurence King Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/178627504X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38542496%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You've found love, but now what? Let Jonathan Van Ness, George Clooney, Marie Antoinette and other famous faces from past and present read what's in the cards for you and your beau.</p>
<p><strong>CaitlynMinimalist</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$35.62</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F642890131%2Ffingerprint-necklace-adjustable-heart&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make a gold, rose gold or silver heart-shaped pendant more personal by stamping one half with your fingerprint and the other with a handwritten message. </p>
<p><strong>Maude</strong></p><p>getmaude.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgetmaude.com%2Fcollections%2Fmassage%2Fproducts%2Fburn-massage-candle-no0%3Fvariant%3D39401124397135&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Light this unscented candle to set the mood and then when you're ready to take things up a notch, blow it out and pour the oil onto your partner's skin or massage it in with your fingertips. </p>
<p><strong>TinteriaDesign</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$5.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F804319236%2Fone-line-art-couple-download-instant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Together, you are one. Download, print and frame this black-and-white print to honor your inseparable bond. </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fa-year-of-connection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inside this box, they'll find 52 foil cards with thought-starters, like "I Want You to Know." That means, they'll have 52 reasons to write you love notes — one for each week of the year. </p>
<p><strong>CAsouls</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F616558405%2Fcustom-morse-code-men-bracelet-engrave&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Come up with a sentimental message that only he'd appreciate and get it printed on this letter bracelet in morse code. So, he'll have to decode your words upon opening the gift to really know what's in your heart. </p>
<p><strong>Marie Poulle and Jean Gregoire</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Flovebox-spinning-heart-messenger%23476220000002&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They won't know the power of this little box until you surprise them with their very first message. Just send them sweet nothings through the compatible app and the red heart will spin until they take off the lid to read what you have to say.</p>
<p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$62.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fphilodendron-green&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perhaps, the best way to show your love is by giving them something that shows you're in it for the long haul. This houseplant, like your relationship, needs the proper care to continue growing heart-shaped green leaves (but luckily, it's pretty tolerant). </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmake-your-own-chocolate-truffles-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's better than a box of chocolates? Homemade truffles made with love, of course! This kit will lay the foundation for dark chocolate truffles, but then you two can decide if you want to mix in coconut flakes, peppermint, vanilla or Himalayan sea salt.</p>
<p><strong>Birthdate Co.</strong></p><p>birthdate.co</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbirthdate.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-birthdate-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Frelationships%2Fg38542496%2Fromantic-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You may not have known it then, but your life changed the day that your partner came into the world. And now all these years later, this book will teach them how their birthday shaped them with a detailed horoscope analysis about their past, present and future. </p>

Find the most romantic gifts to give your husband, boyfriend, wife or girlfriend for any and every occasion. On this list, you'll find unique ideas for him and her for every and any occasion.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories