33 red nail designs that are anything but boring

  • <p>If, like us, you're guilty of always sticking to your fail-safe <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/beauty-hair/nails/g30711954/nude-nails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nude nail polish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nude nail polish</a>, it's time to break out of your style rut and break open the reds. From pillarbox, to deep crimson, we have scoured Instagram to find the most drool-worthy designs which will make you want to reach for the bottle immediately. </p><p>Whether you're looking for <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/beauty-hair/nails/a27029301/acrylic-nails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:acrylics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">acrylics</a> or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/beauty-hair/nails/g28221083/best-gel-nail-kit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gels</a>, cream or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/beauty-hair/nails/g28731150/glitter-nails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glitter</a>, we've got every style and finish covered, to prove once and for all that red isn't just for December. </p><p>Some of these designs are so simple you could easily recreate them at home, some might be a little more challenging, and others will definitely require a salon appointment (unless you've got the kind of steady hand a surgeon would be proud of and the painting skills of Van Gogh). </p><p>Which seems unlikely...</p><p>You'll find inspiration in here from your favourite artists including <a href="https://www.instagram.com/ajackdannie/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aja Walton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aja Walton</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/chaunlegend/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chaun Legend" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chaun Legend</a>. Not to mention some of the most talented studios around the world, including <a href="https://www.instagram.com/paintboxnails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paint Box Nails" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paint Box Nails</a>, which should be at the top of your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a16570047/instagram-places-new-york/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NYC to-do list" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NYC to-do list</a>. </p><p>So go grab your nail polish remover and quick drying top coat and get painting your nails red. Just make sure you leave enough time for them to dry so you don't end up with the dreaded pillow creases.</p><p>We all know there's truly nothing worse than smudges on a freshly painted manicure...</p><p>Unless it's a flooded cuticle.</p>
  • <p>We love this twist on the classic French manicure, using two different shades of red. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CFkPu-fg9j6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    1) Red wine dipped

    We love this twist on the classic French manicure, using two different shades of red.

  • <p>We're a bit obsessed with this manicure and not just because it reminds us of the Pepsi logo. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1C62bOFio2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    2) Wavy lines

    We're a bit obsessed with this manicure and not just because it reminds us of the Pepsi logo.

  • <p>Definitely a design we'll need to book a nail appointment for.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCn1P-EgeNF/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    3) Unleash the dragon

    Definitely a design we'll need to book a nail appointment for.

  • <p>You might not have grown up in the '70s, but that doesn't mean you can't bring the Woodstock vibes to your fingers.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CGZ_NpfFret/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    4) Flower power

    You might not have grown up in the '70s, but that doesn't mean you can't bring the Woodstock vibes to your fingers.

  • <p>We all know the worst part about getting your nails done is picking a shade, this style means you don't have to be confined to just the one. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BCWhDmxELdr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    5) Shades of crimson

    We all know the worst part about getting your nails done is picking a shade, this style means you don't have to be confined to just the one.

  • <p>The perfect style for those who are a bit apprehensive, but still want to dip their toe in red waters. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Buk_Gf-HfNU/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    6) Barely there

    The perfect style for those who are a bit apprehensive, but still want to dip their toe in red waters.

  • <p>Sorry, but how is this even real? The talent here is unbelievable. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxdDe2hl6i0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    7) Tartan talons

    Sorry, but how is this even real? The talent here is unbelievable.

  • <p>For fingers that look like they should be hanging in the Tate Modern.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCo6kJdJSSY/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    8) Cubism

    For fingers that look like they should be hanging in the Tate Modern.

  • <p>If you like your nails how you like your Doritos, this flame art manicure is the one for you.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BzD1hr6JZEN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    9) Flamin' hot

    If you like your nails how you like your Doritos, this flame art manicure is the one for you.

  • <p>This nail design is the closest we'll ever get to stockings and suspenders. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BveZ-TFlWmQ/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    10) Sending nudes

    This nail design is the closest we'll ever get to stockings and suspenders.

  • <p>This intricate design may be impossible to recreate at home, but definitely worth booking an appointment for. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bzf6x8KnDwH/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    11) Wrap it up

    This intricate design may be impossible to recreate at home, but definitely worth booking an appointment for.

  • <p>Equal parts bold and subtle, this beautiful design has us reaching for our nail art kits.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bzeph3YA8W5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    12) Americana

    Equal parts bold and subtle, this beautiful design has us reaching for our nail art kits.

  • <p>There is no better symbol of the current '00s nostalgia we're experiencing, than the classic Nike tick. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BbKOO2JAEBP/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    13) Just do it

    There is no better symbol of the current '00s nostalgia we're experiencing, than the classic Nike tick.

  • <p>Make it spicy, but keep it cute.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CFks_KlFfFD/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    14) Cherry bomb

    Make it spicy, but keep it cute.

  • <p>Switch up your classic monochrome marble design with some crimson smoke. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0GPCaqBEdp/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    15) Red fog

    Switch up your classic monochrome marble design with some crimson smoke.

  • <p>Just one look at this design makes us want to throw on a flannel shirt, order a Pumpkin Spice Latte and light up our Bath & Body Work candles. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba9cxumgEs1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    16) Pumpkin picking

    Just one look at this design makes us want to throw on a flannel shirt, order a Pumpkin Spice Latte and light up our Bath & Body Work candles.

  • <p>Can't master ombre nails on yourself? Try fading your colour finger by finger.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B4DlZ8ygIf2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    17) Ombre finger tips

    Can't master ombre nails on yourself? Try fading your colour finger by finger.

  • <p>Red isn't a colour normally associated with minimal nail art styles, but this negative space manicure changes all of that. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BSUY-ZaDMK5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    18) Diagonal lines

    Red isn't a colour normally associated with minimal nail art styles, but this negative space manicure changes all of that.

  • <p>Use a nail dotting tool to plant the perfect circle over a nude base.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BbliEgBFORt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    19) Going dotty

    Use a nail dotting tool to plant the perfect circle over a nude base.

  • <p>Sheer acrylics are one of the biggest <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/beauty-hair/nails/g28552605/summer-nails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trends of summer 2019" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">trends of summer 2019</a> and a great way of upgrading your classic bright red. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BgHXv5-D2pp/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    20) Traffic lights

    Sheer acrylics are one of the biggest trends of summer 2019 and a great way of upgrading your classic bright red.

  • <p>One for you nail art amateurs. This cool jagged design is a twist on the classic French manicure.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BlEMC0-hsHK/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    21) Scratch it out

    One for you nail art amateurs. This cool jagged design is a twist on the classic French manicure.

  • <p>Neon orange, neon red? You decide, all we know is we're investing in a matte topcoat asap. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BuhJ7TogDKx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    22) Retina burning

    Neon orange, neon red? You decide, all we know is we're investing in a matte topcoat asap.

  • <p>Channel your inner Geri Halliwell with this high-shine deep crimson shade.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BrzKGCxB2TZ/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    23) Vamp it up

    Channel your inner Geri Halliwell with this high-shine deep crimson shade.

  • <p>If you're looking for just a flash of red, this metallic design will make you feel like a superhero. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bki_hJxnar2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    24) Subtle tips

    If you're looking for just a flash of red, this metallic design will make you feel like a superhero.

  • <p>Give yourself the love you deserve with this simple heart design. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/By0XnsVhRnY/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    25) Share the love

    Give yourself the love you deserve with this simple heart design.

  • <p>These Keith Haring inspired nails are not only cultural, but also bloody cute.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Brq9GuYg8Fm/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    26) Street art

    These Keith Haring inspired nails are not only cultural, but also bloody cute.

  • <p>Not quite sure if we have the skills to recreate this at home, but you can guarantee we'll try.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BMSRtjwDMMG/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    27) Lost in the maze

    Not quite sure if we have the skills to recreate this at home, but you can guarantee we'll try.

  • <p>We love the touch of neon green in this truly unique design.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu_6l0Ogtng/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    28) Colour blocking

    We love the touch of neon green in this truly unique design.

  • <p>The only thing these '70s inspired nails need is a Big Sur roadtrip.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1Mbq9SpY2K/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    29) California dreamin'

    The only thing these '70s inspired nails need is a Big Sur roadtrip.

  • <p>Abstract Christmas nails? Or abstract Krispy Kreme? We're yet to decide...</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BqzDKiGAmWJ/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    30) Sprinkle frosting

    Abstract Christmas nails? Or abstract Krispy Kreme? We're yet to decide...

  • <p>Bored of coffin and tired of oval? We'll be filing our nails diagonally from now on. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/By2rCwElxqU/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    31) Irregular shapes

    Bored of coffin and tired of oval? We'll be filing our nails diagonally from now on.

