Cookout-Friendly Meals That’ll Impress Your Family

<p>With the unofficial start to summer—aka <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/a26560344/when-is-memorial-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Memorial Day weekend" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Memorial Day weekend</a>—quickly approaching, there are plenty of things to do if you're planning a red, white, and blue-themed holiday menu. First, you should probably get reacquainted with the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/a5445/history-of-memorial-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:history of Memorial Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">history of Memorial Day</a>. Next, think about putting together a patriotic playlist via these <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/news/g4450/memorial-day-songs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Memorial Day songs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Memorial Day songs</a>. Then, it's time to come up with a list of family-friendly <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/g4377/memorial-day-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Memorial Day activities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Memorial Day activities</a> that will keep everyone entertained throughout the three-day weekend.<br><br>But we can all agree that the majority of the weekend is going to be dedicated to eating delicious alfresco meals, so deciding on a tasty, no-fuss menu to please everyone's palates is a must. The kids want burgers, adults crave chicken, and, of course, everyone wants desserts! Put a spin on your usual plates with fresh and delicious Memorial Day recipes that will please even the pickiest eaters. From grilled starters, healthy sides, and loads of fun main dishes to festive drinks and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g4371/memorial-day-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Memorial Day desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Memorial Day desserts</a>, these cookout-friendly meals <span class="redactor-unlink">are easy to make</span> and will have everyone oohing and aahing and heading back for seconds. Spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the three-day weekend with these simple Memorial Day recipes.</p>
<p>Cubed chicken breasts get marinated in yogurt and Indian spices in this extra flavorful and colorful barbecue main. Serve it with grilled flatbread and a homemade cucumber and cilantro yogurt sauce.<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32353054/marinated-chicken-and-onion-kebabs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br></a></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32353054/marinated-chicken-and-onion-kebabs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Tossed Salad With Green Goddess Dressing

The vegetarian in your group will love this fresh green salad that is tossed with a rich avocado-based green goddess dressing.

Get the recipe.
Worcestershire-Glazed Burgers

These extra savory burgers (they are glazed in Worcestershire sauce) will become your go-to summer burger recipe.

Get the recipe.
Watermelon, Tomato, and Feta Salad

Sweet and savory pair perfectly in this summer salad. Drizzled with a little lemon and honey and finished with fresh mint, it's oh-so refreshing.

Get the recipe.
Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip With Fire-Roasted Bread

A classic app get a smoky treatment when cooked on a a grill. Serve with oil and grilled bread for dipping.

Get the recipe.
Parmesan Tots With Dipping Sauce

An appetizer to please kids and adults alike! Store-bought tots get tossed with Parmesan and garlic powder. Serve with a sweet chili dipping sauce and watch them disappear almost immediately.

Get the recipe.
Hot Dogs With Quick Cast-Iron Beans

Quick cooking classic baked beans pair perfectly with grilled hot dogs and buns. This is basically summer on a grill!

Get the recipe.
Marinated Chicken and Onion Kebabs

Cubed chicken breasts get marinated in yogurt and Indian spices in this extra flavorful and colorful barbecue main. Serve it with grilled flatbread and a homemade cucumber and cilantro yogurt sauce.

Get the recipe.
Grilled Lemon Broccolini

Take your dogs to the next level with this chopped broccolini and Parmesan slaw.

Get the recipe.
Grilled Horseradish Slaw

Toss grilled red cabbage with tangy horseradish for a slaw that's perfect on grilled hot dogs or sausages.

Get the recipe.
Green Beans with Crispy Chickpeas

Whether they're cooked over an open fire or on your kitchen stove, these crispy green beans and chickpeas have just a hint of cumin and will have guests fighting over seconds.

Get the recipe.
Fried Pickles With Buttermilk Ranch

Kick off the festivities with crispy fried dill pickles dipped in a tangy homemade buttermilk ranch.

Get the recipe.
Green Beans and Crushed Salt-and-Vinegar Chips

Blanched green beans get topped with a crumbled chip, parsley, and lemon zest topping.

Get the recipe.
Cowboy Steaks and Potatoes With Broccoli and Cheddar-Scallion Spread

Make a grand cowboy steak the center of attention at your backyard barbecue. Paired with baked potatoes with broccoli and cheddar scallion spread, these steaks make for the ultimate meal!

Get the recipe.
Corn Cobettes With Basil Butter

Bite-size cobettes are the ultimate summer barbecue side.

Get the recipe.
Classic Lobster Rolls

Lightly coated in mayo and served in a buttered and crisped bun, these sandwiches are the ultimate summer treat.

Get the recipe.
Chive Potato Salad

Blend chives with a little olive oil and vinegar for a delicious and bright green sauce that will perfectly coat your potatoes.

Get the recipe.
Chicken and Black Bean Nachos

Cook these hearty nachos in the oven or outside on the grill for a hearty appetizer of main dish.

Get the recipe.
Charred Baby Peppers with Lime and Cashew Vinaigrette

Grilled baby peppers get topped with a savory and tangy cilantro cashew sauce.

Get the recipe.
Old-Fashioned Lemonade

A garnish of blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries makes for a festive finish to this drink. Plus, fresh fruit makes every sip even more refreshing.

Get the recipe.
Roasted Red Cabbage-and-Collard Green Slaw

Classic coleslaw gets an upgrade thanks to this recipe that calls for a Sweet-and-Spicy Sauce. It might just make this version your new go-to option.

Get the recipe.
Grilled Hotdogs With Fixin's

Serve a spread of toppings including Zesty Pickle and Onion, Tangy Horseradish, and Spicy Chiles to go along with these frankfurters. Now everyone can enjoy their dog just how they like it.

Get the recipe.
Seared Salmon, Watercress, and Potato Salad With Olive Dressing

Potato salad is an absolute must when it comes to summer dinners. This loaded version is sure to impress your guests' eyes and taste buds.

Get the recipe.
S'mores Swirl Cake

The unofficial kickoff to summer calls for a specific sweet treat: s'mores, of course! There's no campfire required to make this chocolatey cake.

Get the recipe.
Bourbon BBQ Glazed Pork Chops

If you've never made your own barbecue sauce, you're in for a real treat. This super easy—and slightly sweet—recipe is made with molasses, brown sugar, and your favorite bourbon.

Get the recipe.
Vegetable Kebabs with Lemon-Scallion Vinaigrette

A sprinkle of mint adds a burst of freshness to these kebabs. They're so delicious, even kids will be eating their veggies!

Get the recipe.
Charred Corn Salad

Serving corn as a side rather than on the cob makes it so much easier to eat. Plus, the addition of queso fresco is an upgrade everyone will enjoy.

Get the recipe.
Bee's Knees Shandy

A mix of lemon, gin, and beer makes this cocktail oh so refreshing. We recommend using a lager or pilsner, but you can mix in any brew you like.

Get the recipe.
Mini Stars Berry Pies

Personal-sized berry pies are a perfect Memorial Day recipe. A scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream makes them especially irresistible.

Get the recipe.
Creamy Potato Salad

Let's be honest: It's not a backyard barbecue without a potato salad. This flavorful recipe is mixed with fresh parsley and tarragon.

Get the recipe.
Sweet-and-Smoky Cedar-Planked Salmon

Make sure you soak your cedar plank before grilling up your salmon filet. The smoky flavor makes the extra step so worth it.

Get the recipe.
Charred Gem Lettuce

Skip the bottled stuff and make your own delicious dressing. This creamy recipe calls for fresh lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and garlic.

Get the recipe.
Farro-and-Tomato Salad with Crispy Capers

Side salads have a reputation for being boring, but this hearty version is anything but bland. Loaded with capers, sherry vinegar, and fresh parsley, it's packed full of flavor.

Get the recipe.
Oven-Roasted Pulled Pork with Sweet-and-Spicy Sauce

This slow-roasted pork is well worth the wait. To make it even more delicious, be sure to serve this dish with the homemade sweet-and-spicy sauce.

Get the recipe.
Smashed Buttermilk Potato Salad

This classic summer side dish subs out russet potatoes for baby new potatoes. If you're a traditionalist, don't worry: They taste the same—the spuds are just a bit smaller.

Get the recipe.
Cast-Iron Apple-Blackberry Crumble With Sour Cream Whip

Chopped pecans and old-fashioned rolled oats make up the base of this crunchy crumble. When mixed with brown sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom, it makes this cast iron dish unforgettable.

Get the recipe.
Salt-and-Pepper Charred Green Beans

These green beans are simply seasoned, but they're still downright delicious. Plus, they're prepared in just a few minutes.

Get the recipe.
Bacon Lettuce Cups

Think of these delectable bites as low-carb BLTs. They'll ensure everyone saves room for all the other tasty dishes.

Get the recipe.
Whipped Ricotta and Grilled Bread

If you've only been using the grill to make meat on Memorial Day, you've seriously been missing out. After charring thick slices of sourdough, simply top each one with a garlicky ricotta mixture for a unique side dish or appetizer.

Get the recipe.
Campari Sangria

This summery cocktail is a great Memorial Day recipe. Just mix all the ingredients together, pour in a punch bowl, and let guests serve themselves.

Get the recipe.
<p>Your tried-and-true brownie sundae has received a refresh. This time, cover it with coconut instead of hot fudge. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a20747923/chewy-brownie-ice-cream-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Simple to make and easy to eat, these shrimp skewers will be the first things gone. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://iowagirleats.com/2015/07/01/spicy-shrimp-and-sausage-skewers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Iowa Girl Eats" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Iowa Girl Eats</a>.</strong> </p>
<p>If you love pie and ice cream sandwiches equally, this cool and fruity Memorial Day recipe gives you the best of both worlds. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a20748341/cherry-cinnamon-sugar-pie-wiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Ateco-4901-Round-Stainless-1-75-Inches/dp/B000FRVUVG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PASTRY CUTTERS">SHOP PASTRY CUTTERS</a> </p>
<p>Start off your Memorial Day with a plate of waffles and then end it the exact same way. Now, that's the best way to spend your holiday.</p><p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a20748103/rainbow-waffle-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the recipe</strong></a><strong>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000TYBWIG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WAFFLE MAKERS">SHOP WAFFLE MAKERS</a> </p>
<p>Mix and match ice cream flavors—pistachio, chocolate, vanilla, and more!—for a multi-colored display. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a20748234/chocolate-chip-cookie-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
<p>This sticky sweet recipe brings together two of your snack table favorites—rice krispies treats and PB&J.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a20748035/peanut-butter-jelly-puffed-cereal-ice-cream-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
<p>A big sub sandwich will feed plenty of people at your Memorial Day party.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a42427/chicken-finger-sub-cabbage-slaw-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/JAMIE-OLIVER-Acacia-Cutting-Board/dp/B01D6KCNU0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CUTTING BOARDS">SHOP CUTTING BOARDS</a></p>
<p>Fresno chiles add a kick to creamy avocados and sweet peaches in this colorful salad.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a43551/spicy-peach-avocado-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p>
<p>Get plenty of fiber with a crunchy salad filled with fresh vegetables.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a42429/fresh-black-eyed-peas-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Redecker-Oiled-Olive-Serving-8-Inches/dp/B01MCTSZJJ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SERVING SPOONS">SHOP SERVING SPOONS</a> </p>
<p>These sandwiches—filled with sharp cheddar cheese and turkey bacon—are the ideal size when you want a few bites but don't want to fill all the way up.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a42460/pimiento-salad-club-sandwiches-recipe/?visibilityoverride" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Classic-Gingham-Serving-Handles-Serveware/dp/B00ZDVHLZI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TRAYS">SHOP TRAYS</a> </p>
<p>The favorite ballpark treat is blended with marshmallows, pretzels, and peanuts for a dessert you'll devour.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a43071/cracker-jack-pretzel-treats-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Durable-Multi-Purpose-Stainless-Steamer-Steaming/dp/B010LFOG76?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FOOD STEAMER">SHOP FOOD STEAMER</a> </p>
<p>Upgrade Caesar salad with pickled shallots and homemade croutons.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a19705324/spring-greens-caesar-salad-with-pickled-shallot-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Aidea-Acacia-Wooden-Salad-Bowl/dp/B076HN9Z8Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SALAD BOWLS">SHOP SALAD BOWLS</a> </p>
<p><span class="redactor-unlink">It doesn't get much easier or more delicious than these classic burgers amped up with a bacon-and-cheese filling and glazed with spices. </span></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a971/glazed-bacon-cheese-filled-burgers-3071/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/TableCraft-1112KMC-3-Piece-Nostalgia-12-Ounce/dp/B0000DDVQP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CONDIMENT BOTTLES">SHOP CONDIMENT BOTTLES</a> </p>
<p>These grilled, seasoned shrimp are bursting with flavor—serve them to your guests on a big platter and watch them disappear quickly. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a38511/spicy-grilled-shrimp-with-garlic-lemon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00Z4TSEIM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SAUCEPANS">SHOP SAUCEPANS</a> </p>
<p>Kids will love sipping on this sweet, refreshing drink during your Memorial Day festivities, while adults will enjoy adding a splash of rum for added kick.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4421/ginger-peach-soda-recipe-clv0613/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hiware-200-Pack-Biodegradable-Paper-Straws/dp/B07D7L5Z85?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP STRAWS">SHOP STRAWS</a> </p>
<p>First boiled, then grilled, these two-step potatoes are heavenly when coated with a vinaigrette made from bacon drippings, garlic, vinegar, and brown sugar. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a35856/grilled-potato-salad-with-bacon-vinaigrette/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rustproof-Newness-Stainless-Steel-Comfortable/dp/B074C15XYG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SLOTTED SPOONS">SHOP SLOTTED SPOONS</a> </p>
<p><span class="redactor-unlink">Don't leave pie off your Memorial Day menu. This fluffy lemon meringue is a classic crowd-pleaser.</span></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a42431/meyer-lemon-meringue-pie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p>
<p>Ice pops are the best treat to enjoy all summer long! These mint- and chocolate- flavored treats will disappear within minutes. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://tutti-dolci.com/2014/07/mint-chocolate-popsicles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tutti Dolci" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tutti Dolci</a>. </strong></p>
<p>This red, white, and blue sangria will kick off your summer on the right note.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.veganfamilyrecipes.com/2015/06/white-peach-sangria.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Family Recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vegan Family Recipes</a>. </strong></p>
<p>Dig into this corn on the cob seasoned with tangy lime, spicy paprika, and cilantro. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at </strong><a href="http://blissfulbasil.com/2015/06/10/grilled-cilantro-lime-paprika-corn-on-the-cob/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blissful Basil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Blissful Basil</strong></a><strong>.</strong></p>
<p>This summer salad offers a mix of sweet and savory with cantaloupe and prosciutto. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.foodiecrush.com/cantaloupe-and-mozzarella-caprese-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Foodie Crush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Foodie Crush</a>. </strong></p>
<p>Though tacos are not a typical barbecue dish, this grilled fish edition gets a pass. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.cookingclassy.com/2015/02/grilled-fish-tacos-with-lime-cabbage-slaw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Classy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooking Classy</a>.</strong></p>
<p>With a variety of fresh berries in season, this dessert is the best way to enjoy them this summer.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.foolproofliving.com/summer-berry-tart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Foolproof Living" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Foolproof Living</a>. </strong></p>
<p>Nothing is better than vanilla ice cream melting over piping hot grilled peaches, drizzled in caramel sauce. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.letsdishrecipes.com/2014/08/grilled-peaches-with-vanilla-ice-cream-and-salted-caramel-sauce.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Let's Dish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Let's Dish</a>. </strong></p>
