Cookout-Friendly Meals That’ll Impress Your Family

Cookout-Friendly Meals That’ll Impress Your FamilyCountry LivingMay 6, 2020, 5:20 p.m. UTCEveryone will be asking for seconds.From Country LivingCookout-Friendly Meals That’ll Impress Your FamilyWith the unofficial start to summer—aka Memorial Day weekend—quickly approaching, there are plenty of things to do if you're planning a red, white, and blue-themed holiday menu. First, you should probably get reacquainted with the history of Memorial Day. Next, think about putting together a patriotic playlist via these Memorial Day songs. Then, it's time to come up with a list of family-friendly Memorial Day activities that will keep everyone entertained throughout the three-day weekend.But we can all agree that the majority of the weekend is going to be dedicated to eating delicious alfresco meals, so deciding on a tasty, no-fuss menu to please everyone's palates is a must. The kids want burgers, adults crave chicken, and, of course, everyone wants desserts! Put a spin on your usual plates with fresh and delicious Memorial Day recipes that will please even the pickiest eaters. From grilled starters, healthy sides, and loads of fun main dishes to festive drinks and Memorial Day desserts, these cookout-friendly meals are easy to make and will have everyone oohing and aahing and heading back for seconds. Spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the three-day weekend with these simple Memorial Day recipes.Marinated Chicken and Onion KebabsCubed chicken breasts get marinated in yogurt and Indian spices in this extra flavorful and colorful barbecue main. Serve it with grilled flatbread and a homemade cucumber and cilantro yogurt sauce.Get the recipe.Tossed Salad With Green Goddess DressingThe vegetarian in your group will love this fresh green salad that is tossed with a rich avocado-based green goddess dressing.Get the recipe.Scroll to continue with contentAdWorcestershire-Glazed BurgersThese extra savory burgers (they are glazed in Worcestershire sauce) will become your go-to summer burger recipe. Get the recipe.Watermelon, Tomato, and Feta SaladSweet and savory pair perfectly in this summer salad. Drizzled with a little lemon and honey and finished with fresh mint, it's oh-so refreshing.Get the recipe.Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip With Fire-Roasted BreadA classic app get a smoky treatment when cooked on a a grill. Serve with oil and grilled bread for dipping. Get the recipe. Parmesan Tots With Dipping SauceAn appetizer to please kids and adults alike! Store-bought tots get tossed with Parmesan and garlic powder. Serve with a sweet chili dipping sauce and watch them disappear almost immediately.Get the recipe.Hot Dogs With Quick Cast-Iron BeansQuick cooking classic baked beans pair perfectly with grilled hot dogs and buns. This is basically summer on a grill!Get the recipe.Grilled Summer Squash With Lemon-Scallion DressingLightly grilled summer squash and zucchini get slathered in a rich, slightly spicy and sweet sauce. A sprinkle of mint adds a bright green ending note.Get the recipe.SHOP ENAMEL PLATTERSGrilled Lemon BroccoliniTake your dogs to the next level with this chopped broccolini and Parmesan slaw. Get the recipe.Grilled Horseradish SlawToss grilled red cabbage with tangy horseradish for a slaw that's perfect on grilled hot dogs or sausages.Get the recipe.Green Beans with Crispy ChickpeasWhether they're cooked over an open fire or on your kitchen stove, these crispy green beans and chickpeas have just a hint of cumin and will have guests fighting over seconds.Get the recipe.SHOP SALAD BOWLSFried Pickles With Buttermilk RanchKick off the festivities with crispy fried dill pickles dipped in a tangy homemade buttermilk ranch.Get the recipe.Green Beans and Crushed Salt-and-Vinegar ChipsBlanched green beans get topped with a crumbled chip, parsley, and lemon zest topping.Get the recipe.Cowboy Steaks and Potatoes With Broccoli and Cheddar-Scallion SpreadMake a grand cowboy steak the center of attention at your backyard barbecue. Paired with baked potatoes with broccoli and cheddar scallion spread, these steaks make for the ultimate meal!Get the recipe.SHOP GRILLSCorn Cobettes With Basil ButterBite-size cobettes are the ultimate summer barbecue side.Get the recipe.Classic Lobster RollsLightly coated in mayo and served in a buttered and crisped bun, these sandwiches are the ultimate summer treat.Get the recipe.Chive Potato SaladBlend chives with a little olive oil and vinegar for a delicious and bright green sauce that will perfectly coat your potatoes. Get the recipe.SHOP BLENDERSChicken and Black Bean NachosCook these hearty nachos in the oven or outside on the grill for a hearty appetizer of main dish.Get the recipe.SHOP FOILCharred Baby Peppers with Lime and Cashew VinaigretteGrilled baby peppers get topped with a savory and tangy cilantro cashew sauce. Get the recipe.Old-Fashioned LemonadeA garnish of blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries makes for a festive finish to this drink. Plus, fresh fruit makes every sip even more refreshing.Get the recipe.Roasted Red Cabbage-and-Collard Green SlawClassic coleslaw gets an upgrade thanks to this recipe that calls for a Sweet-and-Spicy Sauce. It might just make this version your new go-to option. Get the recipe.Grilled Hotdogs With Fixin'sServe a spread of toppings including Zesty Pickle and Onion, Tangy Horseradish, and Spicy Chiles to go along with these frankfurters. Now everyone can enjoy their dog just how they like it. Get the recipe.Seared Salmon, Watercress, and Potato Salad With Olive DressingPotato salad is an absolute must when it comes to summer dinners. This loaded version is sure to impress your guests' eyes and taste buds. Get the recipe.S'mores Swirl CakeThe unofficial kickoff to summer calls for a specific sweet treat: s'mores, of course! There's no campfire required to make this chocolatey cake.Get the recipe.Bourbon BBQ Glazed Pork ChopsIf you've never made your own barbecue sauce, you're in for a real treat. This super easy—and slightly sweet—recipe is made with molasses, brown sugar, and your favorite bourbon.Get the recipe.Vegetable Kebabs with Lemon-Scallion VinaigretteA sprinkle of mint adds a burst of freshness to these kebabs. They're so delicious, even kids will be eating their veggies! Get the recipe. Charred Corn SaladServing corn as a side rather than on the cob makes it so much easier to eat. Plus, the addition of queso fresco is an upgrade everyone will enjoy.Get the recipe.Bee's Knees ShandyA mix of lemon, gin, and beer makes this cocktail oh so refreshing. We recommend using a lager or pilsner, but you can mix in any brew you like.Get the recipe.Mini Stars Berry PiesPersonal-sized berry pies are a perfect Memorial Day recipe. A scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream makes them especially irresistible. Get the recipe.Creamy Potato SaladLet's be honest: It's not a backyard barbecue without a potato salad. This flavorful recipe is mixed with fresh parsley and tarragon.Get the recipe.Sweet-and-Smoky Cedar-Planked SalmonMake sure you soak your cedar plank before grilling up your salmon filet. The smoky flavor makes the extra step so worth it.Get the recipe.SHOP CEDAR PLANKSCharred Gem LettuceSkip the bottled stuff and make your own delicious dressing. This creamy recipe calls for fresh lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and garlic.Get the recipe.Farro-and-Tomato Salad with Crispy CapersSide salads have a reputation for being boring, but this hearty version is anything but bland. Loaded with capers, sherry vinegar, and fresh parsley, it's packed full of flavor. Get the recipe.Oven-Roasted Pulled Pork with Sweet-and-Spicy SauceThis slow-roasted pork is well worth the wait. To make it even more delicious, be sure to serve this dish with the homemade sweet-and-spicy sauce.Get the recipe.Smashed Buttermilk Potato SaladThis classic summer side dish subs out russet potatoes for baby new potatoes. If you're a traditionalist, don't worry: They taste the same—the spuds are just a bit smaller.Get the recipe.Cast-Iron Apple-Blackberry Crumble With Sour Cream WhipChopped pecans and old-fashioned rolled oats make up the base of this crunchy crumble. When mixed with brown sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom, it makes this cast iron dish unforgettable. Get the recipe.SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETSSalt-and-Pepper Charred Green BeansThese green beans are simply seasoned, but they're still downright delicious. Plus, they're prepared in just a few minutes.Get the recipe.Bacon Lettuce CupsThink of these delectable bites as low-carb BLTs. They'll ensure everyone saves room for all the other tasty dishes.Get the recipe.Whipped Ricotta and Grilled BreadIf you've only been using the grill to make meat on Memorial Day, you've seriously been missing out. After charring thick slices of sourdough, simply top each one with a garlicky ricotta mixture for a unique side dish or appetizer.Get the recipe.Campari SangriaThis summery cocktail is a great Memorial Day recipe. Just mix all the ingredients together, pour in a punch bowl, and let guests serve themselves. Get the recipe.Chewy Brownie Ice Cream SandwichesYour tried-and-true brownie sundae has received a refresh. This time, cover it with coconut instead of hot fudge. Get the recipe.Spicy Shrimp and Sausage SkewersSimple to make and easy to eat, these shrimp skewers will be the first things gone. Get the recipe at Iowa Girl Eats. Cherry-Cinnamon Sugar Pie-wichesIf you love pie and ice cream sandwiches equally, this cool and fruity Memorial Day recipe gives you the best of both worlds. Get the recipe.SHOP PASTRY CUTTERS Rainbow Waffle SandwichesStart off your Memorial Day with a plate of waffles and then end it the exact same way. Now, that's the best way to spend your holiday.Get the recipe.SHOP WAFFLE MAKERS Chocolate Chip Cookie CakeMix and match ice cream flavors—pistachio, chocolate, vanilla, and more!—for a multi-colored display. Get the recipe.PB & J Puffed Cereal Ice Cream SandwichesThis sticky sweet recipe brings together two of your snack table favorites—rice krispies treats and PB&J.Get the recipe.Chicken Finger Sub with Cabbage SlawA big sub sandwich will feed plenty of people at your Memorial Day party.Get the recipe. SHOP CUTTING BOARDSSpicy Peach and Avocado SaladFresno chiles add a kick to creamy avocados and sweet peaches in this colorful salad.Get the recipe. Fresh Black-Eyed Peas SaladGet plenty of fiber with a crunchy salad filled with fresh vegetables.Get the recipe.SHOP SERVING SPOONS Pimiento Salad Club SandwichesThese sandwiches—filled with sharp cheddar cheese and turkey bacon—are the ideal size when you want a few bites but don't want to fill all the way up.Get the recipe.SHOP TRAYS Cracker Jack and Pretzel TreatsThe favorite ballpark treat is blended with marshmallows, pretzels, and peanuts for a dessert you'll devour.Get the recipe.SHOP FOOD STEAMER Spring Greens Caesar Salad with Pickled ShallotUpgrade Caesar salad with pickled shallots and homemade croutons.Get the recipe.SHOP SALAD BOWLS Glazed Bacon-and-Cheese-Filled BurgersIt doesn't get much easier or more delicious than these classic burgers amped up with a bacon-and-cheese filling and glazed with spices. Get the recipe.SHOP CONDIMENT BOTTLES Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Garlic & LemonThese grilled, seasoned shrimp are bursting with flavor—serve them to your guests on a big platter and watch them disappear quickly. Get the recipe. SHOP SAUCEPANS Ginger-Peach SodaKids will love sipping on this sweet, refreshing drink during your Memorial Day festivities, while adults will enjoy adding a splash of rum for added kick.Get the recipe. SHOP STRAWS Grilled Potato Salad with Bacon VinaigretteFirst boiled, then grilled, these two-step potatoes are heavenly when coated with a vinaigrette made from bacon drippings, garlic, vinegar, and brown sugar. Get the recipe. SHOP SLOTTED SPOONS Meyer Lemon Meringue PieDon't leave pie off your Memorial Day menu. This fluffy lemon meringue is a classic crowd-pleaser.Get the recipe.Mint Chocolate PopsiclesIce pops are the best treat to enjoy all summer long! These mint- and chocolate- flavored treats will disappear within minutes. Get the recipe at Tutti Dolci. White Peach SangriaThis red, white, and blue sangria will kick off your summer on the right note.Get the recipe at Vegan Family Recipes. Grilled Corn on the CobDig into this corn on the cob seasoned with tangy lime, spicy paprika, and cilantro. Get the recipe at Blissful Basil.Cantaloupe and Mozzarella Caprese SaladThis summer salad offers a mix of sweet and savory with cantaloupe and prosciutto. Get the recipe at Foodie Crush. Grilled Fish Tacos with Lime Cabbage SlawThough tacos are not a typical barbecue dish, this grilled fish edition gets a pass. Get the recipe at Cooking Classy.Summer Berry TartWith a variety of fresh berries in season, this dessert is the best way to enjoy them this summer.Get the recipe at Foolproof Living. Grilled Peaches with Vanilla Ice Cream and Salted Caramel SauceNothing is better than vanilla ice cream melting over piping hot grilled peaches, drizzled in caramel sauce. Get the recipe at Let's Dish.