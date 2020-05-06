Cookout-Friendly Meals That’ll Impress Your Family

With the unofficial start to summer—aka Memorial Day weekend—quickly approaching, there are plenty of things to do if you're planning a red, white, and blue-themed holiday menu. First, you should probably get reacquainted with the history of Memorial Day. Next, think about putting together a patriotic playlist via these Memorial Day songs. Then, it's time to come up with a list of family-friendly Memorial Day activities that will keep everyone entertained throughout the three-day weekend.



But we can all agree that the majority of the weekend is going to be dedicated to eating delicious alfresco meals, so deciding on a tasty, no-fuss menu to please everyone's palates is a must. The kids want burgers, adults crave chicken, and, of course, everyone wants desserts! Put a spin on your usual plates with fresh and delicious Memorial Day recipes that will please even the pickiest eaters. From grilled starters, healthy sides, and loads of fun main dishes to festive drinks and Memorial Day desserts, these cookout-friendly meals are easy to make and will have everyone oohing and aahing and heading back for seconds. Spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the three-day weekend with these simple Memorial Day recipes.