45 Quotes That Perfectly Express How Thankful You Are

  "I have a lot to be thanksful for. I am healthy, happy, and I am loved."
    Reba McEntire

    "I have a lot to be thanksful for. I am healthy, happy, and I am loved."

  "If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough."
    Meister Eckhart

    "If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough."

  "Some people are always grumbling because roses have thorns; I am thankful that thorns have roses."
    Alphonse Karr

    "Some people are always grumbling because roses have thorns; I am thankful that thorns have roses."

  "No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks."
    James Allen

    "No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks."

  "I am what I am, I'm doing very well in my life, and I'm thankful to God for that."
    LL Cool J

    "I am what I am, I'm doing very well in my life, and I'm thankful to God for that."

  "Strive to find things to be thankful for, and just look for the good in who you are."
    Bethany Hamilton

    "Strive to find things to be thankful for, and just look for the good in who you are."

  "If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got, he isn't likely to be thankful for what he's going to get."
    Frank A. Clark

    "If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got, he isn't likely to be thankful for what he's going to get."

  "A thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue, but the parent of all the other virtues."
    Cicero

    "A thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue, but the parent of all the other virtues."

  "I'm thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn't have stumbled across my strength."
    Anonymous

    "I'm thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn't have stumbled across my strength."

  "It isn't what you have in your pocket that makes you thankful, but what you have in your heart."
    Anonymous

    "It isn't what you have in your pocket that makes you thankful, but what you have in your heart."

  "A little 'thank you' that you will say to someone for a 'little favour' shown to you is a key to unlock the doors that hide unseen 'greater favours'. Learn to say 'thank you' and why not?"
    Israelmore Ayivor

    "A little 'thank you' that you will say to someone for a 'little favour' shown to you is a key to unlock the doors that hide unseen 'greater favours'. Learn to say 'thank you' and why not?"

  "For the yesterdays and today's, and the tomorrows I can hardly wait for – Thank you."
    Cecelia Ahern

    "For the yesterdays and today's, and the tomorrows I can hardly wait for – Thank you."

  "Gratitude is a quality similar to electricity: It must be produced and discharged and used up in order to exist at all."
    William Faulkner

    "Gratitude is a quality similar to electricity: It must be produced and discharged and used up in order to exist at all."

  "For my part, I am almost contented just now, and very thankful. Gratitude is a divine emotion: it fills the heart, but not to bursting; it warms it, but not to fever."
    Charlotte Brontë

    "For my part, I am almost contented just now, and very thankful. Gratitude is a divine emotion: it fills the heart, but not to bursting; it warms it, but not to fever."

  "For me, every hour is grace. And I feel gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at his or her smile."
    Elie Wiesel

    "For me, every hour is grace. And I feel gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at his or her smile."

  "O Lord that lends me life, lend me a heart replete with thankfulness."
    William Shakespeare

    "O Lord that lends me life, lend me a heart replete with thankfulness."

  "Keep your eyes open to your mercies. The man who forgets to be thankful has fallen asleep in life."
    Robert Louis Stevenson

    "Keep your eyes open to your mercies. The man who forgets to be thankful has fallen asleep in life."

  "Thankfulness is the quickest path to joy."
    Jefferson Bethke

    "Thankfulness is the quickest path to joy."

  "If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily."
    Gerald Good

    "If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily."

  "Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude."
    Ralph Waldo Emerson

    "Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude."

  "Don't let the sun go down without saying thank you to someone, and without admitting to yourself that absolutely no one gets this far alone."
    Stephen King

    "Don't let the sun go down without saying thank you to someone, and without admitting to yourself that absolutely no one gets this far alone."

  "Reflect upon your present blessings—of which every man has many—not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some."
    Charles Dickens

    "Reflect upon your present blessings—of which every man has many—not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some."

  "Be present in all things and thankful for all things."
    Maya Angelou

    "Be present in all things and thankful for all things."

  "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives."
    John F. Kennedy

    "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives."

  "The heart that gives thanks is a happy one, for we cannot feel thankful and unhappy at the same time."
    Douglas Wood

    "The heart that gives thanks is a happy one, for we cannot feel thankful and unhappy at the same time."

  "Life's under no obligation to give us what we expect. We take what we get and are thankful it's no worse than it is."
    Margaret Mitchell

    "Life's under no obligation to give us what we expect. We take what we get and are thankful it's no worse than it is."

  "When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around."
    Willie Nelson

    "When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around."

  "When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate. And when life is bitter, say thank you and grow."
    Shauna Niequist

    "When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate. And when life is bitter, say thank you and grow."

  "The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but the thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings."
    Henry Ward Beecher

    "The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but the thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings."

  "Rest and be thankful."
    William Wordsworth

    "Rest and be thankful."

  "You ought to be thankful a whole heaping lot, for the places and people you're lucky you're not!"
    Dr. Seuss

    "You ought to be thankful a whole heaping lot, for the places and people you're lucky you're not!"

  "…I'm so thankful for friendship. It beautifies life so much."
    L.M. Montgomery

    "…I'm so thankful for friendship. It beautifies life so much."

  "I never met a bitter person who was thankful. Or a thankful person who was bitter."
    Nick Vujicic

    "I never met a bitter person who was thankful. Or a thankful person who was bitter."

  "It's a funny thing about life, once you begin to take note of the things you are grateful for, you begin to lose sight of the things that you lack."
    Germany Kent

    "It's a funny thing about life, once you begin to take note of the things you are grateful for, you begin to lose sight of the things that you lack."

  "There is no better way to thank God for your sight than by giving a helping hand to someone in the dark."
    Hellen Keller

    "There is no better way to thank God for your sight than by giving a helping hand to someone in the dark."

  "Thanks for this day, for all birds safe in their nests, for whatever this is, for life."
    Barbara Kingsolver

    "Thanks for this day, for all birds safe in their nests, for whatever this is, for life."

  "'Thank you' is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding."
    Alice Walker

    "'Thank you' is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding."

  "When you practice gratefulness, there is a sense of respect towards others."
    Dalai Lama

    "When you practice gratefulness, there is a sense of respect towards others."

  "Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."
    Marcel Proust

    "Let us be

  • <p>“Let all your thinks be thanks.”</p>
    40) W.H. Auden

    “Let all your thinks be thanks.”

  • <p>“When you rise in the morning, give thanks for the light, for your life, for your strength. Give thanks for your food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason to give thanks, the fault lies in yourself.”</p>
    41) Tecumseh

    “When you rise in the morning, give thanks for the light, for your life, for your strength. Give thanks for your food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason to give thanks, the fault lies in yourself.”

  • <p>“I’m thankful for each and every day. We never know when time is up.”</p>
    42) Chuck Berry

    “I’m thankful for each and every day. We never know when time is up.”

  • <p>“There’s no happier person than a truly thankful, content person.”</p>
    43) Joyce Meyer

    “There’s no happier person than a truly thankful, content person.”

  • <p>“Be thankful for everything that happens in your life; it’s all an experience.”</p>
    44) Roy T. Bennett

    “Be thankful for everything that happens in your life; it’s all an experience.”

  • <p>“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”</p>
    45) Oprah Winfrey

    “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”

Spend time giving thanks for all you have with these best thankful quotes. These quotes about being thankful are the best way to say thank you to the ones you love, especially during Thanksgiving.

