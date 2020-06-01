25 Of The Most Powerful Photos From Anti-Racism Marches Following The Death Of George Floyd

25 Of The Most Powerful Photos From Anti-Racism Marches Following The Death Of George FloydElleJune 1, 2020, 10:44 a.m. UTCPeople have been coming out in force to say Black Lives MatterFrom ELLE25 Of The Most Powerful Photos From Anti-Racism Marches Following The Death Of George FloydOver the weekend, people have marched in their thousands in cities across the USA and other cities in the world.The marches are to decry the death of George Floyd - a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for minutes during an arrest, while Floyd cried out: 'I can't breathe.' (The officer - Derek Chauvin, who had been fired following the incident, has since been arrested.) Floyd's death is the latest in a long and harrowing list of black people dying during or following incidents with white police officers in the US. So, people came out to the streets in their thousands to say that black lives matter and enough is enough.The marches started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the city in which Floyd died a week ago today, and soon spread to Los Angles, New York City, San Francisco and in the UK, London, Manchester, Cardiff and beyond.Here are some of the most powerful photos of people showing up for anti-racism marches.1) Minneapolis, MinnesotaProtesters sit in front of a line of police in Minneapolis - the city in which George Floyd died - on May 29.2) San Jose, CaliforniaA protester takes a knee in front police officers.See the original post on InstagramScroll to continue with contentAd3) Albany, New YorkMay 30 in a march in New York.4) Chicago, IllinoisProtesters hold roses in the air on May 30th.6) London, UKA woman holds a sign saying: 'I can't breathe' to march to the US embassy in London on May 31.7) Detroit, MichiganA man kneels and puts his arms behind his head facing police and their vehicles on May 30.8) Brooklyn, New York CityA protester raises her fist while holding a painted sign which has a white man's knees on the words 'Black Lives Matter', a direct reference to what happened to George Floyd.9) Montreal, CanadaA woman holds a sign with Floyd's face as well as other black victims of racism and police brutality as she marched on Montreal's Place du Canada on May 31.10) Minneapolis, MinnesotaProtesters are seen to by medics after they had tear gas in their eyes on May 30.11) New York CityA protester is arrested by the NYPD on May 28.12) Minneapolis, MinnesotaIn the city where Floyd died, protests have raged on for four days. In this image a protester stands in front of a building which has been set on fire. 13) Los Angeles, CaliforniaWith the death of George Floyd coinciding with the Coronavirus pandemic, protesters wore protective face masks as they took to this street. This woman emblazoned hers with Floyd's words: 'I can't breathe' on May 27th.14) Washington DCA woman protesting in front of the White House in Washington DC kneels and puts her hands in the air on May 31st.15) Los Angeles, CaliforniaProtesters raise their fits in a line facing the LAPD in downtown Los Angeles.16) Auckland, New ZealandOn June 1, protesters marched over the other side of the world in solidarity with those marching in the US.17) Charlotte, North CarolinaProtesters kneel in front of the Charlotte Mecklenbburgh police station in the city on May 29.18) Manchester, UKProtesters take a knee in Manchester city centre on May 31.19) Atlanta, GeorgiaA group of protesters kneel on May 30.20) Cardiff, Wales, UKProtesters hold a sign outside Cardiff Castle in the Welsh capital on May 31.21) Denver, ColoradoProtesters react after a tear gas canister thrown by police explodes behind them on May 31.22) Houston, TexasHouston's police chief Art Acevedo walked arm in arm with a marcher during a 'Justice for George Floyd' march in the city on May 30. George Floyd was from Houston. 23) Berlin, GermanyProtesters holding pictures of Floyd marched to the US embassy in the German capital on May 30 in solidarity with those marching in the US.24) Minneapolis, MinnesotaA protester kneels as tear gas is fired during a protest on May 29.25) Minneapolis, MinnesotaFriends hug and cry in front of a memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis.