25 Of The Most Powerful Photos From Anti-Racism Marches Following The Death Of George Floyd

Over the weekend, people have marched in their thousands in cities across the USA and other cities in the world.

The marches are to decry the death of George Floyd - a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for minutes during an arrest, while Floyd cried out: 'I can't breathe.' (The officer - Derek Chauvin, who had been fired following the incident, has since been arrested.)

Floyd's death is the latest in a long and harrowing list of black people dying during or following incidents with white police officers in the US. So, people came out to the streets in their thousands to say that black lives matter and enough is enough.

The marches started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the city in which Floyd died a week ago today, and soon spread to Los Angles, New York City, San Francisco and in the UK, London, Manchester, Cardiff and beyond.

Here are some of the most powerful photos of people showing up for anti-racism marches.