25 genius hacks every home baker needs to know

  • 1/24

    25 genius hacks every home baker needs to know

  • <p>Many recipes call for your butter to be at room temperature. If you forgot to take your stick of butter out a few hours before baking, don’t worry. You can soften a cold stick of butter by placing it in a sealed bag and using a rolling pin to flatten the butter into a thin layer — a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/kitchen-hacks-from-parents-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooking hack you probably learned from your parents" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cooking hack you probably learned from your parents</a>. A rubber spatula will help you scoop the soft butter out.</p>
    2/24

    Soften butter with a rolling pin

    Many recipes call for your butter to be at room temperature. If you forgot to take your stick of butter out a few hours before baking, don’t worry. You can soften a cold stick of butter by placing it in a sealed bag and using a rolling pin to flatten the butter into a thin layer — a cooking hack you probably learned from your parents. A rubber spatula will help you scoop the soft butter out.

  • <p>If all of your ingredients are sticking together, don’t run and look for an <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/online-cooking-classes-coronavirus?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:online cooking class" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">online cooking class</a> just yet. Flouring your tools will make things go smoothly. Dust your work surface in flour to keep dough from sticking to it, and do the same with rolling pins and your hands. When cutting through dough with a knife or cookie cutter, flour will help you work faster and neater as well.</p>
    3/24

    Flour everything

    If all of your ingredients are sticking together, don’t run and look for an online cooking class just yet. Flouring your tools will make things go smoothly. Dust your work surface in flour to keep dough from sticking to it, and do the same with rolling pins and your hands. When cutting through dough with a knife or cookie cutter, flour will help you work faster and neater as well.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>When <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/how-to-bake-bread-at-home?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baking your own bread" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baking your own bread</a>, make sure you let the dough rest after kneading it. This will give the dough time to relax, and in turn, it will be easier to work with.</p>
    4/24

    Let the dough rest after you knead it

    When baking your own bread, make sure you let the dough rest after kneading it. This will give the dough time to relax, and in turn, it will be easier to work with.

  • <p>One thing to keep in mind when baking is that measuring dry ingredients is different from measuring liquids. When <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/improve-pancakes-ingredients?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baking something like pancakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baking something like pancakes</a>, which require a lot of dry ingredients, scoop the mix into your measuring cup and tap across the surface with a knife to level it off.</p>
    5/24

    Know how to measure dry ingredients …

    One thing to keep in mind when baking is that measuring dry ingredients is different from measuring liquids. When baking something like pancakes, which require a lot of dry ingredients, scoop the mix into your measuring cup and tap across the surface with a knife to level it off.

  • <p>Now that you know how to measure dry ingredients, we should also cover how to measure liquid ingredients. When working with things like eggs or water, pour the ingredients into a clear measuring cup on a flat surface at eye level. Whether you’re working with wet or dry components, it’s important to <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/expired-food-refrigerator-guide-leftovers-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:know the expiration date of the ingredients" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">know the expiration date of the ingredients</a> you’re using.</p>
    6/24

    … And liquid ingredients

    Now that you know how to measure dry ingredients, we should also cover how to measure liquid ingredients. When working with things like eggs or water, pour the ingredients into a clear measuring cup on a flat surface at eye level. Whether you’re working with wet or dry components, it’s important to know the expiration date of the ingredients you’re using.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Just like <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/eggs-101?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:when you cook eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">when you cook eggs</a> in a pan, you should spray any measuring cups or spoons with oil prior to using them for baking. This will make it easier to tip ingredients out of them, it will also ensure you don’t waste any sticky ingredients, like honey.</p>
    7/24

    Use cooking spray for sticky ingredients

    Just like when you cook eggs in a pan, you should spray any measuring cups or spoons with oil prior to using them for baking. This will make it easier to tip ingredients out of them, it will also ensure you don’t waste any sticky ingredients, like honey.

  • <p>While some things (like a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/how-grill-perfect-steak-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfectly cooked steak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">perfectly cooked steak</a>) require a lot of salt, baking is different. You want to be able to control the level of salt in your recipe where you can. A good way to do so is by using unsalted butter, unless it’s otherwise specified.</p>
    8/24

    Use unsalted butter

    While some things (like a perfectly cooked steak) require a lot of salt, baking is different. You want to be able to control the level of salt in your recipe where you can. A good way to do so is by using unsalted butter, unless it’s otherwise specified.

  • <p>One <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/bad-cooking-habits?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bad cooking habit you need to stop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bad cooking habit you need to stop</a> now is not being prepared. A key part of baking is making sure you read the recipe and set out the ingredients before getting started. This will help in case anything needs to set overnight or if the oven needs to be preheated.</p>
    9/24

    Be prepared

    One bad cooking habit you need to stop now is not being prepared. A key part of baking is making sure you read the recipe and set out the ingredients before getting started. This will help in case anything needs to set overnight or if the oven needs to be preheated.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Baking is a very precise art, and you want to handle your ingredients with delicacy. If you’re not in the right state of mind, it will reflect in your baking. Remember to take your time when baking and try not to let <a href="https://www.theactivetimes.com/healthy-living/ease-stress-tips?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:everyday stressors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">everyday stressors</a> get in the way of your newfound baking skills. </p>
    10/24

    Take your time

    Baking is a very precise art, and you want to handle your ingredients with delicacy. If you’re not in the right state of mind, it will reflect in your baking. Remember to take your time when baking and try not to let everyday stressors get in the way of your newfound baking skills.

  • <p>If you’re making cupcakes or cookies, you want them all to be perfectly even and the same size. Cover an ice cream scoop, tablespoon or melon baller with cooking spray and use it to scoop your batter into a cupcake tray or cookie tin. Not only will this make everything the same size, but it’s a faster and neater way to divide up the batter. With this helpful hack, you’ll be ditching <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/chocolate-chip-cookies-ranked-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:store-bought cookies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">store-bought cookies</a> in no time.</p>
    11/24

    Use an ice cream scoop for uniformity

    If you’re making cupcakes or cookies, you want them all to be perfectly even and the same size. Cover an ice cream scoop, tablespoon or melon baller with cooking spray and use it to scoop your batter into a cupcake tray or cookie tin. Not only will this make everything the same size, but it’s a faster and neater way to divide up the batter. With this helpful hack, you’ll be ditching store-bought cookies in no time.

  • <p>Baking bread can be a <a href="https://www.theactivetimes.com/healthy-living/scary-effects-stress?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:great way to relieve stress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">great way to relieve stress</a>, but you’ll want to brush up on the basics first, like how to proof dough — allowing the dough to rest and rise. To do so, turn on the oven for just two minutes and place a bowl of boiling water into the oven with the light on. Once you’re done kneading the dough, the oven should be the correct temperature to ensure the dough will be proofed properly.</p>
    12/24

    Proof your dough in the oven

    Baking bread can be a great way to relieve stress, but you’ll want to brush up on the basics first, like how to proof dough — allowing the dough to rest and rise. To do so, turn on the oven for just two minutes and place a bowl of boiling water into the oven with the light on. Once you’re done kneading the dough, the oven should be the correct temperature to ensure the dough will be proofed properly.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Instead of running out and buying the latest and greatest machinery, all you really need is some <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/kitchen-tool-questions-answered?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:essential cooking tools" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">essential cooking tools</a> to get you started. Remember, the best or the newest gadgets don’t necessarily yield better results.</p>
    13/24

    You don’t need the best gadgets

    Instead of running out and buying the latest and greatest machinery, all you really need is some essential cooking tools to get you started. Remember, the best or the newest gadgets don’t necessarily yield better results.

  • <p>In the same vein, it’s important to know how to incorporate steam when baking bread. The easiest way to do so is by spraying the loaf with warm water before putting it in the oven and again five minutes later. This is also a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/easy-recipes-kid-dinner-dessert-crafts?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fun way to get your kids in on the cooking process" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fun way to get your kids in on the cooking process</a> — let them spray the bread before putting it in the oven.</p>
    14/24

    Incorporate steam when baking bread

    In the same vein, it’s important to know how to incorporate steam when baking bread. The easiest way to do so is by spraying the loaf with warm water before putting it in the oven and again five minutes later. This is also a fun way to get your kids in on the cooking process — let them spray the bread before putting it in the oven.

  • <p>If you’re a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/dessert-recipes-frozen-fruit?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frozen dessert connoisseur" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">frozen dessert connoisseur</a>, you won’t necessarily need a cooling rack, but it’s important to have when baking cakes, cookies or breads. Cooling racks ensure proper airflow and allow your pastries to cool properly. If you leave the item in the pan or immediately place it on a plate, there won’t be a way for any residual heat to escape.</p>
    15/24

    Use a cooling rack

    If you’re a frozen dessert connoisseur, you won’t necessarily need a cooling rack, but it’s important to have when baking cakes, cookies or breads. Cooling racks ensure proper airflow and allow your pastries to cool properly. If you leave the item in the pan or immediately place it on a plate, there won’t be a way for any residual heat to escape.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This might be a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/reasons-grandma-was-best-cook?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooking tip you learned from watching grandma" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cooking tip you learned from watching grandma</a>, but if you’re looking to cut cinnamon rolls into even layers, a knife isn’t necessary. Instead, roll out the dough and use thread or unflavored dental floss to cut the dough. To do this, slide the thread under your dough, making sure it’s centered, and wrap it around the top. Pull the dental floss together in a swift motion. The thread should cut right through the dough.</p>
    16/24

    Cut cinnamon rolls with floss

    This might be a cooking tip you learned from watching grandma, but if you’re looking to cut cinnamon rolls into even layers, a knife isn’t necessary. Instead, roll out the dough and use thread or unflavored dental floss to cut the dough. To do this, slide the thread under your dough, making sure it’s centered, and wrap it around the top. Pull the dental floss together in a swift motion. The thread should cut right through the dough.

  • <p>The best cookies are chewy, but sometimes the perfect texture can be hard to achieve. Take the cookies out of the oven when they’re a little underdone. The cookies should look moist, and the edges should be slightly brown. Once you have this technique down, get creative by <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/bake-cookies-unexpected-ingredients?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baking your cookies with some unexpected ingredients" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baking your cookies with some unexpected ingredients</a>. </p>
    17/24

    Take your cookies out of the oven early

    The best cookies are chewy, but sometimes the perfect texture can be hard to achieve. Take the cookies out of the oven when they’re a little underdone. The cookies should look moist, and the edges should be slightly brown. Once you have this technique down, get creative by baking your cookies with some unexpected ingredients.

  • <p>Just like there’s a bunch of <a href="https://www.theactivetimes.com/personal-finance/diy-home-maintenance-tips?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:do-it-yourself home maintenance hacks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">do-it-yourself home maintenance hacks</a>, there are also plenty of ways to DIY when baking. And if you’re working on a baking project that requires decoration and you don’t have a piping bag handy, you can probably make do with what you already have. Fill a zip-lock bag with your desired icing or frosting and then snip off a corner to your liking.</p>
    18/24

    Make a DIY piping bag

    Just like there’s a bunch of do-it-yourself home maintenance hacks, there are also plenty of ways to DIY when baking. And if you’re working on a baking project that requires decoration and you don’t have a piping bag handy, you can probably make do with what you already have. Fill a zip-lock bag with your desired icing or frosting and then snip off a corner to your liking.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>When <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/15-most-difficult-impressive-desserts-make-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baking an impressive dessert" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baking an impressive dessert</a> that requires decorating, try using wax paper. Cut a piece of wax paper so that it’s the size of your cake, then decorate the surface how you’d like and freeze it. This is a low-pressure approach, because you can wipe away any mistakes. After the decorations and/or letters have frozen, you can carefully peel them off the paper and place onto the cake.</p>
    19/24

    Decorate on wax paper

    When baking an impressive dessert that requires decorating, try using wax paper. Cut a piece of wax paper so that it’s the size of your cake, then decorate the surface how you’d like and freeze it. This is a low-pressure approach, because you can wipe away any mistakes. After the decorations and/or letters have frozen, you can carefully peel them off the paper and place onto the cake.

  • <p>Once you have your ingredients together, be sure not to overmix them. When baking muffins, biscuits, pancakes and other <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/iconic-american-breakfast-dishes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iconic breakfast foods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iconic breakfast foods</a>, overmixing can cause the batter to become tough.</p>
    20/24

    Don’t overmix

    Once you have your ingredients together, be sure not to overmix them. When baking muffins, biscuits, pancakes and other iconic breakfast foods, overmixing can cause the batter to become tough.

  • <p>Just as there are plenty of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/dishes-made-from-freezer-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:freezer meal recipes you can save and serve for an easy dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">freezer meal recipes you can save and serve for an easy dinner</a>, you can do the same thing with baked goods. One way to do this is by doubling your recipe and freezing the dough.</p>
    21/24

    Double the recipe

    Just as there are plenty of freezer meal recipes you can save and serve for an easy dinner, you can do the same thing with baked goods. One way to do this is by doubling your recipe and freezing the dough.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A baking hack that will give even the <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-dessert-shop-place-america-every-state?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweetest dessert shop in your area" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweetest dessert shop in your area</a> a run for its money is to use a crumb coat. A crumb coat is a thin layer of frosting that’s spread over the cake and refrigerated in order to get rid of any crumbs. Once this step is done, you can add another thicker layer of frosting on top.</p>
    22/24

    Frost a ‘crumb coat’ first

    A baking hack that will give even the sweetest dessert shop in your area a run for its money is to use a crumb coat. A crumb coat is a thin layer of frosting that’s spread over the cake and refrigerated in order to get rid of any crumbs. Once this step is done, you can add another thicker layer of frosting on top.

  • <p>While it’s convenient to have <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/our-50-best-cookie-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 cookie recipes on hand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">50 cookie recipes on hand</a>, it’s a pain to make a bunch of different types of dough. Instead of using cookie dough to make just sugar cookies, try using it as a base for other mix-ins like chocolate chips or M&M’s. This also works for other dough-based recipes like bread and biscuits. You can use the dough as a base to make jalapeno bread and more.</p>
    23/24

    Use cookie dough as a base for other ingredients

    While it’s convenient to have 50 cookie recipes on hand, it’s a pain to make a bunch of different types of dough. Instead of using cookie dough to make just sugar cookies, try using it as a base for other mix-ins like chocolate chips or M&M’s. This also works for other dough-based recipes like bread and biscuits. You can use the dough as a base to make jalapeno bread and more.

  • <p>It’s quite a bummer when you have your heart set on making a specific recipe only to realize you don’t have all of the necessary ingredients. One way to avoid this is by knowing how to work with what you have. The next time you’re ready to put your baking skills to the test, try out some of these <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/ingredients-you-can-substitute-when-baking-or-cooking?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:important baking ingredient swaps everyone should know about" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">important baking ingredient swaps everyone should know about</a>.</p>
    24/24

    Know important substitutions

    It’s quite a bummer when you have your heart set on making a specific recipe only to realize you don’t have all of the necessary ingredients. One way to avoid this is by knowing how to work with what you have. The next time you’re ready to put your baking skills to the test, try out some of these important baking ingredient swaps everyone should know about.

<p>Many recipes call for your butter to be at room temperature. If you forgot to take your stick of butter out a few hours before baking, don’t worry. You can soften a cold stick of butter by placing it in a sealed bag and using a rolling pin to flatten the butter into a thin layer — a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/kitchen-hacks-from-parents-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooking hack you probably learned from your parents" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cooking hack you probably learned from your parents</a>. A rubber spatula will help you scoop the soft butter out.</p>
<p>If all of your ingredients are sticking together, don’t run and look for an <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/online-cooking-classes-coronavirus?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:online cooking class" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">online cooking class</a> just yet. Flouring your tools will make things go smoothly. Dust your work surface in flour to keep dough from sticking to it, and do the same with rolling pins and your hands. When cutting through dough with a knife or cookie cutter, flour will help you work faster and neater as well.</p>
<p>When <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/how-to-bake-bread-at-home?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baking your own bread" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baking your own bread</a>, make sure you let the dough rest after kneading it. This will give the dough time to relax, and in turn, it will be easier to work with.</p>
<p>One thing to keep in mind when baking is that measuring dry ingredients is different from measuring liquids. When <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/improve-pancakes-ingredients?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baking something like pancakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baking something like pancakes</a>, which require a lot of dry ingredients, scoop the mix into your measuring cup and tap across the surface with a knife to level it off.</p>
<p>Now that you know how to measure dry ingredients, we should also cover how to measure liquid ingredients. When working with things like eggs or water, pour the ingredients into a clear measuring cup on a flat surface at eye level. Whether you’re working with wet or dry components, it’s important to <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/expired-food-refrigerator-guide-leftovers-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:know the expiration date of the ingredients" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">know the expiration date of the ingredients</a> you’re using.</p>
<p>Just like <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/eggs-101?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:when you cook eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">when you cook eggs</a> in a pan, you should spray any measuring cups or spoons with oil prior to using them for baking. This will make it easier to tip ingredients out of them, it will also ensure you don’t waste any sticky ingredients, like honey.</p>
<p>While some things (like a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/how-grill-perfect-steak-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfectly cooked steak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">perfectly cooked steak</a>) require a lot of salt, baking is different. You want to be able to control the level of salt in your recipe where you can. A good way to do so is by using unsalted butter, unless it’s otherwise specified.</p>
<p>One <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/bad-cooking-habits?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bad cooking habit you need to stop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bad cooking habit you need to stop</a> now is not being prepared. A key part of baking is making sure you read the recipe and set out the ingredients before getting started. This will help in case anything needs to set overnight or if the oven needs to be preheated.</p>
<p>Baking is a very precise art, and you want to handle your ingredients with delicacy. If you’re not in the right state of mind, it will reflect in your baking. Remember to take your time when baking and try not to let <a href="https://www.theactivetimes.com/healthy-living/ease-stress-tips?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:everyday stressors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">everyday stressors</a> get in the way of your newfound baking skills. </p>
<p>If you’re making cupcakes or cookies, you want them all to be perfectly even and the same size. Cover an ice cream scoop, tablespoon or melon baller with cooking spray and use it to scoop your batter into a cupcake tray or cookie tin. Not only will this make everything the same size, but it’s a faster and neater way to divide up the batter. With this helpful hack, you’ll be ditching <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/chocolate-chip-cookies-ranked-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:store-bought cookies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">store-bought cookies</a> in no time.</p>
<p>Baking bread can be a <a href="https://www.theactivetimes.com/healthy-living/scary-effects-stress?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:great way to relieve stress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">great way to relieve stress</a>, but you’ll want to brush up on the basics first, like how to proof dough — allowing the dough to rest and rise. To do so, turn on the oven for just two minutes and place a bowl of boiling water into the oven with the light on. Once you’re done kneading the dough, the oven should be the correct temperature to ensure the dough will be proofed properly.</p>
<p>Instead of running out and buying the latest and greatest machinery, all you really need is some <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/kitchen-tool-questions-answered?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:essential cooking tools" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">essential cooking tools</a> to get you started. Remember, the best or the newest gadgets don’t necessarily yield better results.</p>
<p>In the same vein, it’s important to know how to incorporate steam when baking bread. The easiest way to do so is by spraying the loaf with warm water before putting it in the oven and again five minutes later. This is also a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/easy-recipes-kid-dinner-dessert-crafts?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fun way to get your kids in on the cooking process" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fun way to get your kids in on the cooking process</a> — let them spray the bread before putting it in the oven.</p>
<p>If you’re a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/dessert-recipes-frozen-fruit?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frozen dessert connoisseur" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">frozen dessert connoisseur</a>, you won’t necessarily need a cooling rack, but it’s important to have when baking cakes, cookies or breads. Cooling racks ensure proper airflow and allow your pastries to cool properly. If you leave the item in the pan or immediately place it on a plate, there won’t be a way for any residual heat to escape.</p>
<p>This might be a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/reasons-grandma-was-best-cook?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooking tip you learned from watching grandma" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cooking tip you learned from watching grandma</a>, but if you’re looking to cut cinnamon rolls into even layers, a knife isn’t necessary. Instead, roll out the dough and use thread or unflavored dental floss to cut the dough. To do this, slide the thread under your dough, making sure it’s centered, and wrap it around the top. Pull the dental floss together in a swift motion. The thread should cut right through the dough.</p>
<p>The best cookies are chewy, but sometimes the perfect texture can be hard to achieve. Take the cookies out of the oven when they’re a little underdone. The cookies should look moist, and the edges should be slightly brown. Once you have this technique down, get creative by <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/bake-cookies-unexpected-ingredients?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baking your cookies with some unexpected ingredients" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baking your cookies with some unexpected ingredients</a>. </p>
<p>Just like there’s a bunch of <a href="https://www.theactivetimes.com/personal-finance/diy-home-maintenance-tips?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:do-it-yourself home maintenance hacks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">do-it-yourself home maintenance hacks</a>, there are also plenty of ways to DIY when baking. And if you’re working on a baking project that requires decoration and you don’t have a piping bag handy, you can probably make do with what you already have. Fill a zip-lock bag with your desired icing or frosting and then snip off a corner to your liking.</p>
<p>When <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/15-most-difficult-impressive-desserts-make-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baking an impressive dessert" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baking an impressive dessert</a> that requires decorating, try using wax paper. Cut a piece of wax paper so that it’s the size of your cake, then decorate the surface how you’d like and freeze it. This is a low-pressure approach, because you can wipe away any mistakes. After the decorations and/or letters have frozen, you can carefully peel them off the paper and place onto the cake.</p>
<p>Once you have your ingredients together, be sure not to overmix them. When baking muffins, biscuits, pancakes and other <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/iconic-american-breakfast-dishes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iconic breakfast foods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iconic breakfast foods</a>, overmixing can cause the batter to become tough.</p>
<p>Just as there are plenty of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/dishes-made-from-freezer-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:freezer meal recipes you can save and serve for an easy dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">freezer meal recipes you can save and serve for an easy dinner</a>, you can do the same thing with baked goods. One way to do this is by doubling your recipe and freezing the dough.</p>
<p>A baking hack that will give even the <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-dessert-shop-place-america-every-state?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweetest dessert shop in your area" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweetest dessert shop in your area</a> a run for its money is to use a crumb coat. A crumb coat is a thin layer of frosting that’s spread over the cake and refrigerated in order to get rid of any crumbs. Once this step is done, you can add another thicker layer of frosting on top.</p>
<p>While it’s convenient to have <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/our-50-best-cookie-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 cookie recipes on hand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">50 cookie recipes on hand</a>, it’s a pain to make a bunch of different types of dough. Instead of using cookie dough to make just sugar cookies, try using it as a base for other mix-ins like chocolate chips or M&M’s. This also works for other dough-based recipes like bread and biscuits. You can use the dough as a base to make jalapeno bread and more.</p>
<p>It’s quite a bummer when you have your heart set on making a specific recipe only to realize you don’t have all of the necessary ingredients. One way to avoid this is by knowing how to work with what you have. The next time you’re ready to put your baking skills to the test, try out some of these <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/ingredients-you-can-substitute-when-baking-or-cooking?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:important baking ingredient swaps everyone should know about" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">important baking ingredient swaps everyone should know about</a>.</p>
Madeline Buiano

Baking is an enjoyable endeavor, but it can be tricky if you’re a novice with the oven. However, it’s not impossible to make something at home that looks and tastes like the work of a professional. Whether you’re new to the ways of the whisk or just don’t know how to soften butter quickly, here are baking hacks every home cook needs to know.

Latest Stories

  • Report: Some NHL teams considering playing their home games outdoors

    Could outdoor stadiums be a solution to the NHL's revenue problems?

  • Pascal Siakam can't hide how happy he is for Fred VanVleet

    Pascal Siakam spoke at length to the media Thursday, and he couldn't stop praising his teammate and good friend Fred VanVleet.

  • Report: Anthony Davis finalizing five-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

    As expected, All-Star forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

  • Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim unveiled on 'The Masked Singer,' promptly calls out Ken Jeong

    Chloe Kim called out Ken Jeong for ignoring an Instagram DM.

  • NFL odds: Who has the best chance to beat Patrick Mahomes for MVP? (The best answer: nobody)

    Let's look at the candidates for MVP other than the obvious favorite.

  • How is Pittsburgh 11-0? Steelers' recent draft success, including strong 2020 class, is a big reason

    The Steelers' recent draft success, including a surprisingly potent 2020 group, has helped them keep winning.

  • List of 2020-21 college football bowl games canceled due to COVID-19

    In a year where every team is eligible to compete in a bowl game, the list of available games is shrinking.

  • Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade indicative of where both players stand in today's NBA

    It’s not quite a crossroads or a fall from grace, but the NBA moves fast and franchises have to move faster.

  • Nearly 9 percent of NBA players tested return positive COVID-19 results ahead of new season

    The NBA faces an entirely new set of COVID-19 challenges than during its successful bubble season this summer.

  • Paul George slams his role, Clippers chemistry under Doc Rivers

    Paul George laid out a lot of blame on Doc Rivers for last season's Clippers failures.

  • Cris Collinsworth apologizes for being 'blown away' by 'ladies' who understand football

    Cris Collinsworth is sorry for thinking it's 1920, not 2020.

  • 'He’s a bit crazy:' Marvin Vettori's obsession with MMA finally paying off

    On Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2) at Apex, Vettori will face No. 4 Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 16.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Taysom Hill in for surprising test

    Taysom Hill has four rushing TDs in two starts for the Saints, but he could be in for a tougher-than-expected challenge vs. the Falcons. Our analysts reveal their Week 13 surprises.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 13 expert cheat sheet

    Our five fantasy football experts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Week 13.

  • NCAAW what to watch: No. 1 South Carolina's tough schedule continues with No. 8 NC State, No. 23 Iowa St

    Catch up on the top 25 teams and key players in this weekend's matchups.

  • 2020 NASCAR team reviews: Stewart-Haas Racing

    Kevin Harvick won nine races. Cole Custer won one. Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer were winless.

  • Rhone's limited edition women's activewear collection features reimagined designs of two fan favorites

    Manufactured with Italian, soft-brushed fabric and two-way stretch technology, expect nothing but comfort and quality no matter how often you wear them.

  • Alphonso Davies' remarkable year continues with Canadian Player of the Year award

    Alphonso Davies, who drew worldwide acclaim while helping Bayern Munich fill its trophy case in a remarkable 2020, has been named Canadian Men's Player of the Year. The 20-year-old from Edmonton also captured the award in 2018, then the youngest-ever winner of the men's award at age 18. He was named Canada's U-17 Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017. Canada Soccer, which will announce the women's award winner on Friday, said Davies earned a record vote total from Canadian media and coaches, finishing just ahead of Christine Sinclair’s record set in 2012.  "I'm very grateful to win this award," Davies said in a social media post. "Hard work always pays off. Thanks to everyone for supporting me." News of the men's award comes the same day that Davies, now a fixture at left back for the German champions, returned to first-team training after tearing ankle ligaments in Bayern's 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in late October.  “To see what Alphonso Davies has accomplished this year is awe-inspiring for the next generation of players,” Canada coach John Herdman said in a statement. “His achievements have raised the flag in our sport higher than anyone else in our lifetime on the men’s side of the game and he has helped put this country as a football country on the world map. Converted to fullback by Bayern, Davies has turned heads with his speed and ability to create attacks. Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller dubbed him the Bayern Road Runner after the pacey cartoon character. In June, Davies was named Bundesliga rookie of the year in voting by fans, clubs and the media. Kicker magazine, a German sports magazine that focuses mainly on football, included him in its Bundesliga team of the season. This week ESPN ranked Davies as the second-best left fullback in the world, behind Liverpool's Andy Robertson. He was third in voting for the Golden Boy award won by Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The annual award, run by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, honours the best young player in Europe. And he was shortlisted as a nominee for UEFA's Team of the Year and Defender of the Year,  Davies shone on the biggest stage. In an 8-2 beatdown of Barcelona in Champions League quarterfinal play in August, he set up Bayern's fifth goal in the 63rd minute with a sensational run down the left flank. Davies beat three Barca players, befuddling Portuguese international Nelson Semedo before racing past several more defenders into the penalty box and sending a perfect pass to Joshua Kimmich to slot in from close range. "That was unbelievable," Kimmich said later. "Even I was a bit ashamed when I celebrated. He gets 99 per cent of the credit for the goal. I only had to get the ball over the line." Davies, who turned 20 on Nov. 2, also excelled in Bayern's 3-0 win at Chelsea in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie in late February. Davies made a lightning run down the left flank and crossed to Robert Lewandowski for a tap-in in the 76th minute. "Alphonso Davies' parents fled Liberia in the civil war. He was born in a refugee camp in Ghana and moved to Canada when he was five. Here he is playing beautifully for Bayern at 19. What a wonderful story,'' former England striker Gary Lineker, now an analyst with BBC Sport, posted on Twitter. "Alphonso Davies is a world-class left back,'' added former U.S. international Stuart Holden. "Top five in world soccer right now easy." The six-foot, 165-pound Davies set a Bundesliga speed record out in a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen that earned the Bavarian powerhouse an eighth straight league title. He was clocked at 36.51 km/h in the first half against Bremen, according to the Bundesliga. That erased the fastest recorded speed in league history (36.19 km/h by Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi) since detailed data collection began in 2011. In 2020, Davies has helped Bayern to the Champions League and Bundesliga titles, the DFB Cup, UEFA Super Cup and DFL-Supercup. He is the first Canadian male to lift the Champions League trophy. Covering the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons from January through October 2020, Davies featured in 33 matches and scored two goals and six assists. Along the way, he was chosen Canada Soccer’s Player of the Month in February, July and August as well as FC Bayern’s Player of the Month and the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month in May. The young Canadian international joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a then-MLS record US$22-million transfer. The deal was done in July 2018 but Davies finished out the MLS season before joining Bayern in January 2019. In April, he signed a contract extension with Bayern that will keep him with the German champions through June 2025. Davies has won 17 caps for Canada, with five goals and seven assists. Off the pitch, he has attracted a huge social media following with 3.1 million followers, 2.9 million on TikTok. on Instagram and 233,000 on Twitter. A former refugee, Davies became a Supporter of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees this year, using his platforms and his public profile to raise awareness and fundraise in support of refugees.  “Alphonso has to be commended for his passion and spirit with which he plays, but also for his ability to connect with people off the field," said Herdman. "He is a real ambassador for our sport in Canada and on the global stage.” The Canadian Players of the Year Awards are presented by Allstate. Past winners of the Canadian Players of the Year Award 2019: Jonathan David and Ashley Lawrence 2018: Alphonso Davies and Christine Sinclair 2017: Atiba Hutchinson and Kadeisha Buchanan 2016: Atiba Hutchinson and Christine Sinclair 2015: Atiba Hutchinson and Kadeisha Buchanan 2014: Atiba Hutchinson and Christine Sinclair 2013: Will Johnson and Christine Sinclair 2012: Atiba Hutchinson and Christine Sinclair 2011: Dwayne De Rosario and Christine Sinclair 2010: Atiba Hutchinson and Christine Sinclair 2009: Simeon Jackson and Christine Sinclair 2008: Julian de Guzman and Christine Sinclair 2007: Dwayne De Rosario and Christine Sinclair 2006: Dwayne De Rosario and Christine Sinclair 2005: Dwayne De Rosario and Christine Sinclair 2004: Paul Stalteri and Christine Sinclair 2003: Pat Onstad and Charmaine Hooper 2002: Jason deVos and Charmaine Hooper 2001: Paul Stalteri and Andrea Neil 2000: Craig Forrest and Christine Sinclair 1999: Jim Brennan and Geraldine Donnelly 1998: Tomasz Radzinski and Silvana Burtini 1997: Mark Watson and Janine Helland 1996: Paul Peschisolido and Geraldine Donnelly 1995: Alex Bunbury and Charmaine Hooper 1994: Craig Forrest and Charmaine Hooper 1993: Alex Bunbury --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Week 13 sleepers for fantasy football

    After crushing Week 12, Liz Loza returns with her top fantasy football sleeper picks for Week 13.

  • Vanderbilt broadcaster Joe Fisher resigns, enters rehab after 'unacceptable' on-air behavior

    Joe Fisher, who has done play-by-play for Vanderbilt for 23 years, has resigned and entered rehab after a troubling on-air incident.