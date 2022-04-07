Celebrate the Special Teacher in Your Life By Giving Them One of These A+ Gifts

  • <p>When it comes to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g32375872/end-of-year-teacher-appreciation-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:teacher gifts" class="link ">teacher gifts</a>, if you ask a teacher what they want, they'll usually say something sweet, like notes from their students expressing what a difference they've made in kids' lives. And we know that teachers deserve it — and that they also so much more. Of course, there's nothing wrong with adding <a href="https://www.amazon.com/b/ref=gc_surl_giftcards?node=2238192011&linkCode=ogi&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a gift card" class="link ">a gift card</a> to the note. Gift cards are versatile, teachers appreciate them and you know they'll definitely be getting something they want. They're also easy to adapt to any budget.</p><p>Another interesting idea is to have the class put together a <a href="https://www.kudoboard.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kudoboard" class="link ">Kudoboard</a>. The site allows everyone to upload a picture, video, GIF or note and then delivers it all in one package, so every member of the class can add a little something. It's an easy collaborative project for kids who may still be dealing with remote classrooms or quarantines and who might not get to see each other in person to create or sign a real, IRL card. You can even buy (or download) a poster of the board after it's been delivered. </p><p>And, of course, you can always make a personal or class donation to <a href="https://www.donorschoose.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Donors Choose" class="link ">Donors Choose</a> (if your school participates). On that site, teachers let parents know about specific projects they want funded — things like a new classroom library, a collection of STEM materials or flexible seating options — and parents can contribute directly to those projects, and feel good knowing exactly where their money went.</p><p>But, you can do one or all of the above and still feel like you need to give a little something. Whether you're looking for a group gift from the class or just something from your own student, you can make a teacher very happy with one of these creative<strong> gifts for teachers</strong> from students.</p>
    When it comes to teacher gifts, if you ask a teacher what they want, they'll usually say something sweet, like notes from their students expressing what a difference they've made in kids' lives. And we know that teachers deserve it — and that they also so much more. Of course, there's nothing wrong with adding a gift card to the note. Gift cards are versatile, teachers appreciate them and you know they'll definitely be getting something they want. They're also easy to adapt to any budget.

    Another interesting idea is to have the class put together a Kudoboard. The site allows everyone to upload a picture, video, GIF or note and then delivers it all in one package, so every member of the class can add a little something. It's an easy collaborative project for kids who may still be dealing with remote classrooms or quarantines and who might not get to see each other in person to create or sign a real, IRL card. You can even buy (or download) a poster of the board after it's been delivered.

    And, of course, you can always make a personal or class donation to Donors Choose (if your school participates). On that site, teachers let parents know about specific projects they want funded — things like a new classroom library, a collection of STEM materials or flexible seating options — and parents can contribute directly to those projects, and feel good knowing exactly where their money went.

    But, you can do one or all of the above and still feel like you need to give a little something. Whether you're looking for a group gift from the class or just something from your own student, you can make a teacher very happy with one of these creative gifts for teachers from students.

  • <p><strong>PinkPueblo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F265965924%2Fpersonalized-male-teacher-rubber-stamp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can personalize the hairstyle and color of the this stamp, plus add accessories like glasses or a tie, to make a one-of-a-kind creation. You can also tweak the text if you'd rather say something like, "Property of Mr. Williams' Classroom."</p>
    Teacher Stamp

    You can personalize the hairstyle and color of the this stamp, plus add accessories like glasses or a tie, to make a one-of-a-kind creation. You can also tweak the text if you'd rather say something like, "Property of Mr. Williams' Classroom."

  • <p><strong>KennieBStyles Journals </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1092375724?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Students are going to say some bonkers things over the years. This journal gives your child's teacher a place to write them all down, so they can remember the corkers for years to come. You never know which of your child's quotes might make it in there!</p>
    Things My Students Said Journal

    Students are going to say some bonkers things over the years. This journal gives your child's teacher a place to write them all down, so they can remember the corkers for years to come. You never know which of your child's quotes might make it in there!

  • <p><strong>TRICIA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09C221JBS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Teachers are not immune to the mesmerizing, de-stressing act of popping those little plastic pop-fidget bubbles. Not only does this one offer five rows of bubbles to pop, it also holds pencils and pens!</p>
    Pop Fidget Pencil Case

    Teachers are not immune to the mesmerizing, de-stressing act of popping those little plastic pop-fidget bubbles. Not only does this one offer five rows of bubbles to pop, it also holds pencils and pens!

  • <p><strong>Papeterie Bleu</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1533134065?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grab this for the funny teacher who always colors outside the lines. Its snarky humor says "I feel you" after a long semester.</p>
    Teacher Life: A Snarky Chalkboard Coloring Book

    Grab this for the funny teacher who always colors outside the lines. Its snarky humor says "I feel you" after a long semester.

  • <p><strong>JazzhandsSupply</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$11.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F529236063%2F2022-custom-stamped-teacher-appreciation&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a small token of appreciation, this keychain has everything it takes to commemorate the year. Each one comes with a ruler charm, an apple charm, a lucky penny (you can get a heart stamped around the year or not) and a custom stamped stainless steel disc with the teacher's name. All they need to do is add keys.</p>
    Custom Stamped Teacher Keychain

    For a small token of appreciation, this keychain has everything it takes to commemorate the year. Each one comes with a ruler charm, an apple charm, a lucky penny (you can get a heart stamped around the year or not) and a custom stamped stainless steel disc with the teacher's name. All they need to do is add keys.

  • <p><strong>Knock Knock </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.77</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1683490010?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This journal's simple prompts make it easy for any student to express what they love most about their favorite teacher — the constant support and inspiring lessons, to name a few. You can also make it a class gift and have every student fill out a page.<br></p>
    "Why You're the Best Teacher Ever" Fill-in-the -Love Book

    This journal's simple prompts make it easy for any student to express what they love most about their favorite teacher — the constant support and inspiring lessons, to name a few. You can also make it a class gift and have every student fill out a page.

  • <p><strong>RIFLE PAPER CO.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GHGWNWH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With spring and summer in the air, get your teacher a note card set to match. This comes with 12 blank, flat note cards with floral designs, along with matching envelopes.</p>
    Stationery Set

    With spring and summer in the air, get your teacher a note card set to match. This comes with 12 blank, flat note cards with floral designs, along with matching envelopes.

  • <p><strong>HarperCollins</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/products/dear-teacher-a-celebration-of-people-who-inspire-us-paris-rosenthal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your student is having trouble putting their gratitude into words, this book can help them find just what to say. It's filled with gratitude for teachers, saying things like, "You inspire me to inspire others."</p>
    Dear Teacher

    If your student is having trouble putting their gratitude into words, this book can help them find just what to say. It's filled with gratitude for teachers, saying things like, "You inspire me to inspire others."

  • <p><strong>Lindsay Lucas Candles</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$14.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F231072280%2Fthank-you-teacher-scented-candle-gift-a&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It'd be hard for any teacher not to be moved by the quote on this candle. As an added bonus, there's a selection of more than 50 fragrances to choose from, and it comes in three sizes.</p>
    "Thank You Teacher" Scented Candle Gift

    It'd be hard for any teacher not to be moved by the quote on this candle. As an added bonus, there's a selection of more than 50 fragrances to choose from, and it comes in three sizes.

  • <p><strong>F&W Style</strong></p><p>fwstyle.com</p><p><a href="https://www.fwstyle.com/collections/small-leather-goods/products/lilly-beige-keychain-airpod-case" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$40 ON F&W STYLE" class="link ">$40 ON F&W STYLE</a></p><p>Give your teacher an AirPod case so chic, it looks like its own little purse. It has a keychain and a removable shoulder strap, it's made with genuine pebble-grain leather and it comes in five colors.</p>
    Airpod Case/Micro Bag

    Give your teacher an AirPod case so chic, it looks like its own little purse. It has a keychain and a removable shoulder strap, it's made with genuine pebble-grain leather and it comes in five colors.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$8.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Ff-in-exams&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Richard Benson has seen it all when it comes to test answers, but the witty lines in this book will show him he's not the only one with, um, <em>thoughtful</em> students. The off-the-wall answers here will have your teacher in stitches.</p>
    F in Exams

    Richard Benson has seen it all when it comes to test answers, but the witty lines in this book will show him he's not the only one with, um, thoughtful students. The off-the-wall answers here will have your teacher in stitches.

  • <p><strong>KingsleyLeather</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1176993066%2Fnatural-leather-bookmark-gift-for-reader&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make your teacher feel like they have a real, fancy home library with this upscale leather bookmark. It also comes <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1192041085%2Fred-leather-bookmark-gift-for-reader&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in red" class="link ">in red</a>.</p>
    Natural Leather Bookmark

    Make your teacher feel like they have a real, fancy home library with this upscale leather bookmark. It also comes in red.

  • <p><strong>Simply Custom Life</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GRJPVW4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a zippered pouch and a loop for a pen, this tote has room for everything Teach needs to bring to and from class. To make it a great group gift from the whole class, fill it with sorely needed supplies like <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Elmers-Liquid-School-Glue-Washable/dp/B072J37ZZD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:school glue" class="link ">school glue</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crayola-Ultra-Clean-Crayons-Multicolor/dp/B07KY2HBCM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crayons" class="link ">crayons</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lysol-Disinfecting-Wipes-Blossom-4x80ct/dp/B00Q70RCW6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sanitizing wipes" class="link ">sanitizing wipes</a>, which teachers often pay for out-of-pocket.</p>
    Zippered Tote Bag

    With a zippered pouch and a loop for a pen, this tote has room for everything Teach needs to bring to and from class. To make it a great group gift from the whole class, fill it with sorely needed supplies like school glue, crayons and sanitizing wipes, which teachers often pay for out-of-pocket.

  • <p><strong>Yes Studio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.45</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B2GJH68?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if your teacher doesn't use these in the classroom, they'll get a kick out of them at home. (Our favorite? The ones that just say "oops.")</p>
    Funny Quotes Sticky Note Pad Set

    Even if your teacher doesn't use these in the classroom, they'll get a kick out of them at home. (Our favorite? The ones that just say "oops.")

  • <p><strong>ROYourBoatCreations</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F733481016%2Fteacher-appreciation-gift-potholder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is a sweet little gift for a teacher who likes to bake. The set comes with the potholder (in red or black), the spatula and your choice of baking mix. </p>
    Teacher Appreciation Potholder Set

    This is a sweet little gift for a teacher who likes to bake. The set comes with the potholder (in red or black), the spatula and your choice of baking mix.

  • <p><strong>Yoobi</strong></p><p>yoobi.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://yoobi.com/collections/pencil-cases/products/yay-confetti-pencil-case" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, even when you get a gift card, you want to put it in something fun. This pencil case definitely captures how it feels to finally reach that end-of-year break.</p>
    Confetti Pencil Case

    Sometimes, even when you get a gift card, you want to put it in something fun. This pencil case definitely captures how it feels to finally reach that end-of-year break.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Flibrary-card-socks&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't forget your favorite school librarian! These cozy socks are great for weekends spent relaxing with a good book. </p>
    Library Card Socks

    Don't forget your favorite school librarian! These cozy socks are great for weekends spent relaxing with a good book.

  • <p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F837281514%2Fteacher-starbucks-cup-apple-starbucks&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your favorite teacher is a coffee lover (or any cold drink, really), you can't go wrong with this reusable, venti-sized Starbucks cold-coffee cup that comes with a personalized decal. You can also go for the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F696969255%2Fstarbucks-reusable-personalized-cups&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hot version" class="link ">hot version</a>.</p>
    Personalized Starbucks Tumblr

    If your favorite teacher is a coffee lover (or any cold drink, really), you can't go wrong with this reusable, venti-sized Starbucks cold-coffee cup that comes with a personalized decal. You can also go for the hot version.

  • <p><strong>Bath & Body Works</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T11J5NW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What teachers really want this year? Hand sanitizer. This assortment from Bath and Body Works comes with five scents, so your teacher can keep them strategically all over the classroom. </p>
    Anti-Bacterial Hand Gel

    What teachers really want this year? Hand sanitizer. This assortment from Bath and Body Works comes with five scents, so your teacher can keep them strategically all over the classroom.

  • <p><strong>yourstrulyjaden</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$6.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F708164868%2Fpencil-bath-bomb-teacher-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No more pencils, no more books ... once your teacher dissolves this pencil-shaped bath bomb and settles in for a nice, soothing soak. The fragrance is citrus and lavender. </p>
    Pencil Bath Bomb

    No more pencils, no more books ... once your teacher dissolves this pencil-shaped bath bomb and settles in for a nice, soothing soak. The fragrance is citrus and lavender.

  • <p><strong>Corkcicle</strong></p><p>corkcicle.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcorkcicle.com%2Fcollections%2Fmarvel-x-corkcicle%2Fproducts%2Fmarvel-tumbler&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>All teachers are super heroes, and you can celebrate the fact with a Corkcicle tumbler with their favorite Marvel character on it. Choose from Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther or Captain Marvel in a variety of sizes.</p>
    Marvel Tumbler

    All teachers are super heroes, and you can celebrate the fact with a Corkcicle tumbler with their favorite Marvel character on it. Choose from Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther or Captain Marvel in a variety of sizes.

  • <p><strong>DiosDesigns</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$5.72</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F739273115%2Fprinted-personalised-pencils-printed&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With your teacher's name clearly printed on the pencil, there's less of a chance that a student will forget to return these after "borrowing" them. You get up to 256 characters, and you can choose the pencil colors.</p>
    Custom Pencil Set

    With your teacher's name clearly printed on the pencil, there's less of a chance that a student will forget to return these after "borrowing" them. You get up to 256 characters, and you can choose the pencil colors.

  RELATED: Gifts Under $5 That Anyone Would Really Appreciate
    Living My Best Life Post-It Notes

    Fun school supplies just make the whole day better. With these sticky notes, little reminders and to-dos take on a more positive cast.

    RELATED: Gifts Under $5 That Anyone Would Really Appreciate

  • <p><strong>DYLAN'S CANDY BAR</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdylans-candy-bar-sour-belts-tackle-box%2F4766346&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>After your teacher eats all the candy, they can re-use the tackle box it comes in to sort paper clips and push pins. You can choose between the box of sour belts or <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fsr%3Forigin%3Dkeywordsearch%26keyword%3Dtackle%2Bbox&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a mixed variety of candies" class="link ">a mixed variety of candies</a>.</p>
    Candy Tackle Box

    After your teacher eats all the candy, they can re-use the tackle box it comes in to sort paper clips and push pins. You can choose between the box of sour belts or a mixed variety of candies.

  • <p><strong>COOLBROS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BDNG177?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cute elephant will hold their pens <em>and</em> their phone, for some much-needed desktop organization. There are five different designs to choose from.</p>
    Elephant Desk Organizer

    This cute elephant will hold their pens and their phone, for some much-needed desktop organization. There are five different designs to choose from.

  • <p><strong>Brussel's Bonsai</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0000DGG1U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, you can order live plants from Amazon! Wouldn't this potted azalea look lovely on your favorite teacher's desk?</p>
    Live Bonsai Tree

    Yes, you can order live plants from Amazon! Wouldn't this potted azalea look lovely on your favorite teacher's desk?

  • <p><strong>L’Occitane</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$12.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fhand-creams-P307907&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>All that sanitizing can make their hands dry. Some L'Occitane lotion can help bring the moisture back while feeling like a 30-second spa trip.</p>
    Mini Hand Cream

    All that sanitizing can make their hands dry. Some L'Occitane lotion can help bring the moisture back while feeling like a 30-second spa trip.

  • <p><strong>Minted</strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fmothers-day-gifts-stationery%2FMIN-ZU7-PST%2Fa-note-from-teacher&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This personalized stationery pairs fun lettering with a cute illustration, so it'll actually feel nice to get a note home from the teacher ... maybe.</p>
    Teacher's Desk Custom Stationery

    This personalized stationery pairs fun lettering with a cute illustration, so it'll actually feel nice to get a note home from the teacher ... maybe.

  • <p><strong>ForageCandle</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F659235841%2Fold-books-soy-candle-book-lover-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For an English teacher or a bookworm, you can get a candle that smells like a library. This shop also has candles in scents named Reading by the Fire or Lost in the Stacks.</p>
    Old Books Candle

    For an English teacher or a bookworm, you can get a candle that smells like a library. This shop also has candles in scents named Reading by the Fire or Lost in the Stacks.

  • <p><strong>Tinetton</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BQV3JDS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1432%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With so many devices to charge, it's hard to keep them all straight. With this charging station, a teacher can power up phones, earbuds and smart watches all at once.</p>
    Wireless Charging Station

    With so many devices to charge, it's hard to keep them all straight. With this charging station, a teacher can power up phones, earbuds and smart watches all at once.

  • <p><strong>Sugarfina</strong></p><p>https://www.neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fsugarfina-large-champagne-bears-cube-prod232330184&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You might think sending over a big bottle of booze is inappropriate, but you can probably get away with sending in these Champagne gummy bears, which are made with Dom Pérignon. There are two flavors of bears in each package: brut and rosé.</p>
    Champagne Bears Cube

    You might think sending over a big bottle of booze is inappropriate, but you can probably get away with sending in these Champagne gummy bears, which are made with Dom Pérignon. There are two flavors of bears in each package: brut and rosé.

  • <p><strong>Out of Print</strong></p><p>outofprint.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://outofprint.com/products/composition-notebook-tote" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everybody remembers the excitement of a new, blank composition book, and this one can be filled with everything your favorite teacher needs to take back and forth to work. It even has an interior pocket.</p>
    Composition Notebook Tote Bag

    Everybody remembers the excitement of a new, blank composition book, and this one can be filled with everything your favorite teacher needs to take back and forth to work. It even has an interior pocket.

  • <p><strong>Minted</strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fjournals%2FMIN-L44-NBK%2Ffrom-the-heart&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This notebook is the perfect size to stash in a pocket or throw in a bag, and, if it gets lost, the customization on the front will let everyone know who it belongs to. </p>
    Personalized "From the Heart" Notebook

    This notebook is the perfect size to stash in a pocket or throw in a bag, and, if it gets lost, the customization on the front will let everyone know who it belongs to.

  • <p><strong>StudioInktvis</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F530974949%2Fteacher-enamel-pin-gift-idea-great-as&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now your most-loved teacher can wear their pride for their profession on their sleeve — literally. This pin comes in one of four colors, and it looks great affixed to a well-loved tote bag.</p>
    Apple Enamel Pin

    Now your most-loved teacher can wear their pride for their profession on their sleeve — literally. This pin comes in one of four colors, and it looks great affixed to a well-loved tote bag.

  • <p><strong>CopperandBrassPaper</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F844068459%2Fpink-bow-weekly-planner-pad-bow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1432%2Fteacher-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your teacher a chance to look at the week's to-dos with a single glance with this undated weekly planner pad. Each pad has 52 sheets, so it covers a whole year.</p>
    Weekly Planner Pad

    Give your teacher a chance to look at the week's to-dos with a single glance with this undated weekly planner pad. Each pad has 52 sheets, so it covers a whole year.

